Toni Yates is an acclaimed veteran broadcast journalist who has served as a New Jersey bureau reporter for WABC-TV Channel 7 Eyewitness News for two decades.

Toni Yates has an estimated net worth of $2 million as of 2026, with a realistic valuation range between $1.5 million and $2.5 million. Her wealth is built on a distinguished television broadcasting career spanning more than 35 years, highlighted by two decades as the prominent New Jersey bureau reporter for WABC-TV Channel 7’s Eyewitness News in the high-compensation New York City television market.

In Market 1 (New York), senior broadcast reporters operate under premium SAG-AFTRA collective bargaining standards and specialized veteran talent contracts. Yates’ long tenure at the nation’s most-watched local news station has earned her an estimated annual salary ranging from $150,000 to $225,000. When combined with retirement packages through ABC’s parent company (The Walt Disney Company), conservative long-term investments, and long-standing residential real estate holdings in New Jersey, her personal balance sheet reflects the stability of a dedicated, top-tier regional journalist.

Quick Overview: Toni Yates Financial & Professional Snapshot Full Name: Toni Yates Estimated Net Worth (2026): $1.5 Million – $2.5 Million (~$2 Million median) Estimated Annual Salary: $150,000 – $225,000 (WABC-TV Market 1 Senior Scale) Primary Station: WABC-TV Channel 7 (ABC News Eyewitness News) Beat & Role: General Assignment Reporter & New Jersey Bureau Chief/Correspondent Date of Birth / Age: November 24, 1963 (Age 62) Hometown & Education: Jacksonville, Florida; Bishop Kenny High School; Florida State University (B.S. Communications) Career Span: 35+ Years in TV News (WTOC, WSAV, WTLV, WJXT, WGAL, WPHL/WB 17, WABC) Children: Sarah Austyn Fennell, Alexis Naomi Fennell, Gabriel Wendell Harvey Affiliations: National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), Girl Scouts of the USA

How Toni Yates Built Her Wealth: 35+ Years in Broadcast Journalism

Toni Yates did not build her wealth through viral influencer deals or external corporate ventures; her net worth is the direct product of three and a half decades of relentless newsroom reporting, anchoring, and climbing through increasingly demanding television markets.

Television news compensation operates in a rigid market-tiered hierarchy determined by Nielsen designated market areas (DMAs). Broadcasters who begin in smaller Southern or Midwestern markets typically earn modest initial wages while mastering live field reporting, teleprompter delivery, and investigative interviewing. Over her career, Yates steadily ascended from entry-level stations in Georgia and Florida to Market 4 in Philadelphia, and ultimately to Market 1 in New York City.

Early Career: WTOC, WSAV, and Jacksonville Foundations

Born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida, Yates graduated from Bishop Kenny High School before enrolling at Florida State University. As a proud Seminole, she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Communications, equipping her with the foundational skills for hard-news broadcast journalism.

Her professional on-air journey started in Savannah, Georgia. She first reported for WTOC-TV before joining WSAV-TV as a weekend co-anchor. Recognizing her emerging talent, stations in her hometown of Jacksonville recruited her back twice: first as a reporter for WTLV-TV, and later as a weekend co-anchor and investigative field reporter for WJXT-TV.

During a subsequent assignment in Norfolk, Virginia, Yates demonstrated her work ethic by pulling double duty: anchoring morning television broadcasts while concurrently serving as the Communications Director for the March of Dimes. This dual commitment expanded her organizational communications expertise and positioned her for major East Coast network affiliates.

The Philadelphia Years: WPHL-TV (WB 17) and Medical Reporting

Before arriving in the New York metropolitan area, Yates spent significant formative years in Pennsylvania. She served as a general assignment reporter for WGAL-TV in Lancaster before making the jump to Philadelphia at WPHL-TV (then branded as WB 17 News).

In Philadelphia, Yates proved her versatility by serving as a weekend anchor and specialized medical reporter. Her clarity in breaking down health crises, municipal healthcare changes, and medical breakthroughs earned her a promotion to weekday anchor. Her success in Philadelphia caught the attention of news directors in Manhattan, setting the stage for her career-defining transition to the flagship ABC-owned station.

Key Career Transition Points 1980s – Early 1990s: WTOC (Savannah), WSAV (Savannah), WTLV (Jacksonville), WJXT (Jacksonville), Norfolk morning anchor.

WTOC (Savannah), WSAV (Savannah), WTLV (Jacksonville), WJXT (Jacksonville), Norfolk morning anchor. Late 1990s – Mid 2000s: WGAL (Lancaster, PA) and WPHL-TV/WB 17 (Philadelphia) as weekday anchor & medical correspondent.

WGAL (Lancaster, PA) and WPHL-TV/WB 17 (Philadelphia) as weekday anchor & medical correspondent. July 2006 – Present: WABC-TV Channel 7 Eyewitness News New Jersey Bureau Reporter, marking two full decades of high-impact regional field reporting.

Toni Yates Salary at WABC-TV Channel 7: What Does a Senior Reporter Make?

Toni Yates’ annual salary at WABC-TV is estimated between $150,000 and $225,000. While broadcast television networks keep exact talent compensation confidential, this compensation range is supported by public SAG-AFTRA Market 1 pay scales, union base minimums, and historical averages for senior New York television journalists.

WABC-TV is the flagship station of the ABC Owned Television Stations division under The Walt Disney Company. It consistently ranks as the most-watched local television station in the United States. Operating out of the New York media market means that compensation packages reflect both the exceptional cost of living and the fierce competition among tri-state newsrooms.

Reporter Experience Tier Market 1 (NYC) Typical Salary Key Factors & Duties Entry General Assignment $85,000 – $115,000 Overnight breaking news, weekend shifts, early SAG-AFTRA scale Mid-Level Bureau Reporter $120,000 – $155,000 5–10 years market experience, regular prime broadcast packages Senior Veteran Reporter (Toni Yates) $150,000 – $225,000 20+ years at WABC, dedicated New Jersey bureau territory, live field authority Primary Evening Anchor $350,000 – $800,000+ Desk anchors with marquee recognition (e.g., Liz Cho, Bill Ritter)

Unlike primary studio desk anchors whose salaries can exceed half a million dollars due to celebrity billing, general assignment and bureau field reporters are compensated based on specialized beat management, live dispatch reliability, and contract seniority. Yates’ two decades at WABC-TV place her in the highest senior bracket for on-the-street correspondents.

Similar to her long-time colleague, Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg, Yates benefits from institutional stability. Decades of continuous employment with a single major-market network station allow for uninterrupted pension accumulation, healthcare security, and compounded savings.

Detailed Net Worth Breakdown: Where Does the Million Come From?

A comprehensive valuation of Toni Yates’ net worth requires examining assets accumulated over a 35-year working career rather than relying on unverified internet estimates. Her wealth profile comprises three major pillars:

1. Cumulative Net Savings & Media Earnings ($1,000,000 – $1,300,000)

Over her 20 years with WABC-TV alone, gross career earnings exceed $3.2 million. Factoring in federal, state (New York and New Jersey), and local taxes, alongside typical living expenses in the New York metropolitan area, a disciplined savings and conservative indexing approach (S&P 500 / broad equity index funds) routinely yields seven-figure personal liquidity for long-serving broadcast journalists.

2. Corporate Pension & Retirement Reserves ($400,000 – $650,000)

Employees of ABC Owned Television Stations participate in Disney’s corporate 401(k) retirement savings plans with employer matching contributions, alongside legacy defined-benefit union pension funds administered through SAG-AFTRA and predecessor broadcast unions (AFTRA). With over 20 years of continuous vested participation, Yates’ retirement portfolio represents a substantial asset base protected against market volatility.

3. New Jersey Residential Real Estate ($350,000 – $550,000 in Equity)

Yates has lived in New Jersey throughout her time reporting for the WABC New Jersey bureau. Suburban New Jersey residential real estate in Essex, Union, Morris, and Bergen counties has experienced strong capital appreciation over the last two decades. Long-term property ownership in these communities provides significant home equity, bolstering her net asset calculation.

Toni Yates Personal Life: Family, Children, and Relationships

Toni Yates is a proud mother of three children: Sarah Austyn Fennell, Alexis Naomi Fennell, and Gabriel Wendell Harvey. Throughout her demanding television schedule covering breaking news across the state, she has consistently highlighted the importance of family life.

Marriage to Arthur Fennell

Early in her television career, Yates was married to veteran television news anchor Arthur Fennell, a widely respected broadcast journalist and former president of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ). Together, they welcomed two daughters, Sarah Austyn and Alexis Naomi. The couple amicably divorced in 1998, continuing to support their daughters as they pursued their respective academic and professional paths.

Marriage to Chuck Harvey

Yates later married Philadelphia firefighter Chuck Harvey. Together, they had a son, Gabriel Wendell Harvey. While television news frequently places reporters under public scrutiny, Yates has maintained a balanced approach, celebrating family milestones on social media while protecting her children’s personal privacy.

Community Impact: NABJ and the Girl Scouts of the USA

Beyond her daily work on Channel 7, Toni Yates has committed decades to community advocacy and mentorship. She has been an active member of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), supporting scholarship initiatives, diversity in media hiring, and early-career mentoring for young reporters of color.

Additionally, Yates has maintained an unbroken connection with the Girl Scouts of the USA throughout her career. Having experienced youth leadership programs firsthand, she regularly participates in regional leadership talks, community fundraisers, and civic award panels across New Jersey and the tri-state area. Her civic contributions reinforce her stature as a trusted community voice rather than simply a detached on-air personality.

Reporting Style & Legacy as the Voice of New Jersey

Covering the New Jersey bureau for an NYC-centric news broadcast is one of the most demanding beats in regional journalism. With New Jersey lacking a dedicated statewide commercial network affiliate, millions of Garden State residents rely on WABC-TV Channel 7’s bureau to highlight their local politics, severe weather, education policies, and municipal controversies.

From breaking down complex school board debates in Morris County to covering major community relief efforts in Newark and coastal flood emergencies along the Jersey Shore, Yates is known for a grounded, empathetic, and human-first storytelling approach. Her ability to translate high-pressure courtroom drama and local protests into understandable, fair broadcasts has made her one of the most recognized and beloved local journalists in the region.

Key Takeaways: Toni Yates Net Worth & Career Net Worth: Estimated at $2 Million (range: $1.5M – $2.5M) based on 35+ years in professional television journalism.

Estimated at (range: $1.5M – $2.5M) based on 35+ years in professional television journalism. Annual Salary: Estimated between $150,000 and $225,000 at WABC-TV Eyewitness News under Market 1 senior reporter scales.

Estimated between at WABC-TV Eyewitness News under Market 1 senior reporter scales. Long-Standing Anchor: Joined WABC-TV in July 2006, completing 20 continuous years covering the New Jersey bureau.

Joined WABC-TV in July 2006, completing 20 continuous years covering the New Jersey bureau. Education: Proud graduate of Florida State University with a B.S. in Communications and an alumna of Bishop Kenny High School in Jacksonville.

Proud graduate of Florida State University with a B.S. in Communications and an alumna of Bishop Kenny High School in Jacksonville. Family: Mother of three children (Austyn, Alexis, and Gabriel); resides in suburban New Jersey.

Mother of three children (Austyn, Alexis, and Gabriel); resides in suburban New Jersey. Community Work: Active member of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and lifelong advocate for the Girl Scouts of the USA.

Frequently Asked Questions About Toni Yates

What is Toni Yates’ estimated net worth in 2026?

Toni Yates has an estimated net worth of approximately $2 million, with conservative estimates ranging from $1.5 million to $2.5 million. This is based on her 35-year broadcasting career, 20-year tenure at WABC-TV, New Jersey home equity, and retirement investments.

How much does Toni Yates make per year at WABC-TV?

Toni Yates earns an estimated annual salary of $150,000 to $225,000 at WABC-TV Channel 7. As a senior general assignment and New Jersey bureau reporter in Market 1 (New York), her compensation aligns with senior SAG-AFTRA broadcast scales.

How old is Toni Yates?

Toni Yates is 62 years old as of 2026. She was born on November 24, 1963, in Jacksonville, Florida.

How long has Toni Yates been with Eyewitness News?

Toni Yates joined WABC-TV Channel 7 Eyewitness News in July 2006. In 2026, she marks 20 consecutive years reporting for the station, primarily heading coverage across the New Jersey bureau.

Where did Toni Yates go to college?

Toni Yates graduated from Florida State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Communications. Before college, she attended and graduated from Bishop Kenny High School in Jacksonville, Florida.

Who is Toni Yates married to?

Toni Yates is not currently reported to be married. She was previously married to news anchor Arthur Fennell (with whom she shares two daughters) and later to Philadelphia firefighter Chuck Harvey (with whom she shares a son).

How many children does Toni Yates have?

Toni Yates has three children: two daughters, Sarah Austyn Fennell and Alexis Naomi Fennell, and one son, Gabriel Wendell Harvey.

Editorial Notes & Methodology This profile on Toni Yates was researched and compiled by Nathan Cole using official broadcast history, corporate station records from WABC-TV/ABC News, SAG-AFTRA Market 1 broadcast compensation benchmarks, and public biographical disclosures. As a private television journalist, Yates’ personal financial statements are not public; net worth figures represent reasoned financial modeling rather than government filings. Read our full editorial standards.