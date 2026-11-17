Henry Cavill biography 2026: born May 5, 1983 in Jersey, the 43-year-old Superman and Witcher star is worth an estimated $50M — career, family, what is next.

Last updated: November 18, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Henry Cavill is 43 years old in 2026. He was born Henry William Dalgliesh Cavill on May 5, 1983, in Saint Helier, Jersey, a small island in the Channel Islands, and he has spent the last 25 years turning a near-miss career into one of the most recognizable runs in modern Hollywood. He lost the James Bond role to Daniel Craig. He lost an early shot at Superman. Then he won both parts back in different forms: the cape in Man of Steel in 2013, and the sword in Netflix’s The Witcher in 2019.

Today his net worth is estimated at $50 million, per Celebrity Net Worth’s August 2026 update, a figure Parade also published in January 2026. That number is an outside estimate, not an audited account, and this biography treats it that way: the honest range is $48 million to $52 million, built from reported salaries, a decade of franchise work, and his production company. He stands 6 feet 1 inch tall. He lives with his partner Natalie Viscuso, the mother of his daughter, born in January 2025. And in 2026 he is rebuilding after losing both of his signature roles, with a Highlander reboot, a live-action Voltron, and a Warhammer 40,000 series at Amazon all in motion.

This is the full picture, kept current to November 18, 2026: the Jersey childhood, the school play that started it, the Russell Crowe meeting at 16, the Tudors years, the Superman rise and the December 2022 exit, the Witcher pay and the reason he walked away, the money broken down role by role, the family he keeps private, and what comes next.

Quick Facts Full Name Henry William Dalgliesh Cavill Age in 2026 43 years old (born 5 May 1983, Saint Helier, Jersey; turns 44 on 5 May 2027) Net Worth 2026 Estimated $48–$52 million (anchor $50 million: Celebrity Net Worth, updated 10 Aug 2026; Parade, Jan 2026) Height 6 ft 1 in (1.85 m); reported weight around 95 kg (209 lb) Known For Superman in the DC films, Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher, Charles Brandon in The Tudors Partner Natalie Viscuso — together since 2021; one daughter, born January 2025; not married, no confirmed engagement Parents Colin Cavill (stockbroker) and Marianne Dalgliesh Cavill (bank secretary); fourth of five sons Education Stowe School, Buckinghamshire Production Company Promethean Productions, founded 2014 with brother Charlie Cavill Next Projects Highlander reboot, Voltron (Prime Video, 2027), Warhammer 40,000 (Amazon), untitled Netflix spy film

How This Estimate Was Made Henry Cavill publishes no financial statements, so no figure here is an audited fact. The $48–$52 million range starts from the $50 million estimate Celebrity Net Worth updated on August 10, 2026, and Parade published in January 2026. It is then checked against the money that is actually on the record: the reported $400,000 per episode for season 1 of The Witcher, rising to a reported $1 million per episode by season 2 (Variety, via Parade), the reported $300,000 upfront fee for Man of Steel plus back-end participation, and a decade of franchise salaries, endorsements, and his Promethean Productions stake. Outlier figures were rejected: a $20 million listing from a low-authority site contradicts every major tracker, and $150 million claims on small blogs carry no sourcing. Where sources disagree — the Man of Steel payday, the exact reason for the Witcher exit — this article names the disagreement instead of picking a number quietly. Figures are updated when new reporting emerges.

Henry Cavill in 2026 — 43 years old, a former Superman and Witcher, and a new father building his next act. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Henry Cavill in 2026 — 43 years old, a former Superman and Witcher, and a new father building his next act. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Who Is Henry Cavill in 2026?

Henry Cavill is a British actor from Jersey in the Channel Islands, best known for playing Superman in the DC Extended Universe and Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher. He is 43 years old, he is a first-time father, and he is in the middle of the strangest chapter of his career: the two roles that made him famous are both gone, and the three projects meant to replace them are all still unreleased.

That sounds like a career in trouble. The record says something else. Cavill has been here before. In 2005 he was the runner-up for James Bond in Casino Royale. In the mid-2000s he was considered for Superman in a film that never got made. He spent years as the man Hollywood almost cast, then spent a decade as the man it could not stop casting. The pattern of his career is not a straight climb. It is a series of long waits, broken by sudden leaps.

What makes him different from other franchise leads is how much of the work he does himself. He is a genuine fan of the material he adapts — the Andrzej Sapkowski novels behind The Witcher, the Games Workshop tabletop universe behind Warhammer 40,000 — and he has said so publicly, on the record, for years. That fandom shaped his exit from The Witcher as surely as it shaped his decision to produce Warhammer himself. It also shaped his public image: the rare blockbuster star who talks about painting miniatures and playing video games without a publicist writing the lines.

By the numbers, his career breaks into three acts. Act one runs from his first film role in Laguna in 2001 to The Tudors in 2007. Act two runs from Man of Steel in 2013 through the end of The Witcher in 2023. Act three started in 2024, with Argylle and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, and its outcome depends on films that have not reached a screen yet. This biography covers all three acts, with the money attached to each.

Early Life in Jersey and School Days at Stowe

Henry William Dalgliesh Cavill was born on May 5, 1983, in Saint Helier, the capital of Jersey. Jersey is a British Crown Dependency in the Channel Islands, closer to France than to England, with its own government, its own banknotes, and a population under 100,000. Cavill grew up there as the fourth of five sons born to Colin Cavill, a stockbroker, and Marianne Dalgliesh Cavill, a bank secretary. He has described a childhood of rugby, school, and four brothers — a loud house, and a competitive one.

Acting found him at school. He was sent to Stowe School, a boarding school in Buckinghamshire, where he started appearing in school plays. The detail matters because Cavill did not come up through a London drama school or a child-star pipeline. He came up through a boarding school stage, then through open auditions, which is a slower road and a less certain one.

The most famous story from those years happened when he was 16. In 2000, Russell Crowe was filming Proof of Life at Stowe, and Cavill, a schoolboy on the same grounds, got talking to him about acting. Crowe later sent him a signed photograph with a line from the Tao Te Ching: “Dear Henry, a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” Parade retold the story in its January 2026 profile of Cavill, and Cavill has repeated it in interviews across his career. It is the kind of anecdote that sounds invented until you learn that Cavill kept the photograph, and that Crowe later played his father, Jor-El, in Man of Steel.

There is a second early-life fact that explains a lot about the actor he became: he was a big reader of fantasy before fantasy was a career. The Sapkowski novels, the Warhammer rulebooks, the video games — he was a fan first and a franchise lead second. When he later fought with Netflix writers over how faithfully The Witcher followed the books, that history was the reason. He was not an actor arguing about a script. He was a reader arguing about a book he loved.

First Roles: Laguna to The Count of Monte Cristo

Cavill’s first film role came in 2001, in Laguna, a low-budget drama in which he played Thomas Aprea. He was 17. The film made almost no mark, and some profiles skip it entirely — Spoilertown’s 2026 profile, for example, names The Count of Monte Cristo as his first film role. It was his first significant one. Laguna was the actual first.

The Count of Monte Cristo arrived in 2002, with Cavill playing Albert Mondego opposite Jim Caviezel and Guy Pearce. He was 18, handsome in a way casting directors notice, and suddenly visible. The work that followed was steady rather than spectacular: I Capture the Castle in 2003, the television film Goodbye, Mr. Chips in 2002, a run on the ITV series The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, and a part in Hellraiser: Hellworld in 2005.

Two of those early roles still get talked about, for different reasons. In 2006 he played Melot in Tristan & Isolde, a medieval romance that put him in armor for the first time — a rehearsal, in hindsight, for a career spent in capes and plate mail. In 2007 he played Humphrey in Matthew Vaughn’s Stardust, a small part in a film that has since become a cult favorite. Neither role made him a star. Both kept him working while bigger doors stayed shut.

The doors stayed shut in a specific and painful way. Cavill was reportedly a finalist for James Bond when the franchise recast for Casino Royale in 2006, losing to Daniel Craig. He had also been considered for Superman in an earlier, unmade version of the character’s return. By 2007, at 24, he had the look, the training, and the credits — and no franchise. The next role changed that, and it came from television.

The Tudors: The Breakthrough That Took Three Years

In 2007, Cavill was cast as Charles Brandon, 1st Duke of Suffolk, in Showtime’s The Tudors, the lavish drama about Henry VIII starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers. He played Brandon across all four seasons, from 2007 to 2010, appearing in 38 episodes. It was his first long-running role, his first time carrying a series as a regular, and the first time American audiences saw him week after week.

Brandon was a useful part for a young actor. He was a soldier, a courtier, a friend to the king and a rival to him — a character who fought, loved, and aged across four seasons. Cavill played him from 24 to 27, and the show gave him something no film part had: time. Time on screen, time to build a following, and time for casting directors to see him hold a scene against established actors.

The timing mattered. The Tudors ended in 2010. In January 2011, Zack Snyder cast Cavill as Superman in Man of Steel. Parade’s 2026 profile puts the sequence plainly: the Tudors role ended, and the Superman casting followed within months. The near-misses of 2005 and 2006 had finally reversed. The actor who had lost Bond and an earlier Superman was now Superman, and the Tudors run is the bridge between the two.

One more role from this period deserves a line, because it shows the range he was building. In 2011, between the Tudors ending and Man of Steel beginning, Cavill played Theseus in Tarsem Singh’s Immortals, a stylized Greek-myth action film. It grossed around $226 million worldwide on a reported $75 million budget — a solid commercial result, and a physical one: the shirtless, sword-swinging hero of Immortals was the first full preview of the physique that would define his Superman.

Man of Steel: Becoming Superman

Man of Steel opened in June 2013. Cavill was 30. The film was Zack Snyder’s reboot of the Superman story, with a reported production budget of $225 million, and it grossed $668 million worldwide, per Parade’s 2026 reporting. That number made it a success, though not the billion-dollar hit Warner Bros. had hoped for, and it set the terms of everything that followed: Cavill was Superman, but Superman was now one part of a shared universe rather than a standalone star.

The cape years: Man of Steel (2013) made Cavill a global star — and tied his career to the DC universe for a decade. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The money behind the role is where most profiles get sloppy, so here it is, with the dispute attached. Parade reported in January 2026 that Cavill was paid $300,000 upfront for Man of Steel, plus likely back-end bonuses tied to box-office profits — a first-film superhero fee in line with what Chris Evans reportedly received for his first Marvel film. Other outlets have claimed he earned $14 million for the film. PolitiFact investigated that claim and found it could not be verified, and Parade reported the $14 million figure was “widely denied by sources and experts in the field” and “never substantiated.” The honest statement is this: his upfront pay was modest, his total pay is not publicly confirmed, and the $14 million number should not be quoted as fact.

The physical transformation was real and widely documented. Cavill trained with Mark Twight, the trainer behind the 300 cast, and the preparation became part of the film’s marketing. He has since talked about the diet and the training load in interviews, and about how the regime stayed with him: once you have played Superman, every action role after it expects the same body. That expectation shaped the next decade of his career, from The Witcher to Mission: Impossible, and it is one reason his later roles leaned so heavily on physical performance.

One detail from the casting still matters in 2026. Cavill was the first non-American actor to play Superman on the big screen, and the first to play the role after a five-year gap since Superman Returns in 2006. The film’s mixed reviews did not slow him down. Within three years he was filming the sequel, and the cape was the most valuable asset he owned.

The DC Years: Batman v Superman, Justice League and the Exit

Cavill returned as Superman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016, a film that paired him with Ben Affleck’s Batman and introduced Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman. It grossed $873 million worldwide, but the critical reception was rough, and the film’s reputation has only partly recovered since. Cavill’s salary for the film was never publicly reported — a fact worth stating plainly, because several low-quality sites publish invented numbers for it. No reliable outlet has confirmed a figure.

Justice League followed in 2017, and it produced the most famous anecdote of Cavill’s DC years. He was filming Mission: Impossible – Fallout at the same time, contractually required to keep a mustache for that role, and Warner Bros. digitally removed the mustache from his Justice League reshoots. The result was widely mocked, and the story became shorthand for a troubled production. The film grossed $658 million worldwide against a reported $300 million budget, and the DC Extended Universe never fully recovered its footing.

Then came the reversal. In October 2022, Cavill appeared as Superman in a post-credits scene in Black Adam, opposite Dwayne Johnson, and announced on social media that he was back as Superman. Weeks later, in December 2022, he announced the opposite: James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new heads of DC Studios, were rebooting Superman with a younger actor, and he would not be returning. He wrote on Instagram, “It’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman.” Parade quoted the post in its 2026 profile.

The exit closed a ten-year chapter. Cavill had played Superman in four films across nine years, from 2013 to 2022, and the role had made him one of the most recognized actors on the planet. It had also capped his earning power in a specific way: a franchise lead who never got the standalone sequel, and whose biggest paydays came from television and later films instead. That is a central fact of his net worth story, and it is why the $50 million estimate sits far below the figures attached to actors who kept their franchises.

Geralt of Rivia: The Witcher and Why He Left

In 2018, Netflix announced Cavill would play Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, its adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy novels and the hit CD Projekt Red games. Season 1 arrived in December 2019 and became one of Netflix’s most-watched debuts. Season 2 followed in December 2021. Season 3, released in 2023, was his last.

Geralt of Rivia: three seasons, two swords, and an exit that fans are still arguing about. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The pay rose fast. According to Variety, Cavill made $400,000 per episode in season 1 — about $3.2 million across eight episodes. Parade reported the figure rose to $1 million per episode for season 2. Some outlets place the $1 million figure in season 3 instead; the reporting is not unanimous, so this article attributes the rise to Variety’s reporting and does not state a season-3 figure as certain. Either way, the direction is clear: The Witcher was the best-paying job of his career, and it made him a streaming star on top of a film star.

The exit was announced on October 29, 2022. Cavill posted that he would lay down his medallion and swords after season 3, and that Liam Hemsworth would take up the role for season 4. Netflix confirmed it the same day. The official explanation, from Deadline’s reporting, was that Cavill had signed only a short-term deal and that, after three seasons, it was simply time to move on — a schedule crowded with other projects, including the Superman return that was then being announced.

The unofficial explanation is the one fans still debate. Cavill is a devoted reader of Sapkowski’s books, and reporting from Variety and The Hollywood Reporter pointed to disagreements over how closely the series followed the novels. He has never confirmed that creative differences drove the decision, and no official statement has said so. The honest record is that both things can be true: a short-term deal ending, and a fan of the books unhappy with the direction of the adaptation. This article does not pick one as the cause, because the people involved have not.

The reaction showed how much the role mattered. Fan petitions calling for Cavill to stay gathered more than 100,000 signatures, per reporting at the time. Season 4, with Hemsworth as Geralt, became one of the most scrutinized recastings in streaming history. Cavill, for his part, moved on without public bitterness — and into the producer’s chair, where he could control the adaptation himself.

The Action-Star Years: Fallout, Enola Holmes, Argylle and Ministry

Between the DC films, Cavill built a second career as an action lead, and the films from 2015 to 2024 are where much of his money was actually made. The Man from U.N.C.L.E. in 2015 cast him as Napoleon Solo opposite Armie Hammer, in Guy Ritchie’s stylish Cold War spy caper. It underperformed at the box office — about $109 million worldwide — but it has grown into a cult favorite, and it established Cavill as a spy-film lead years before the genre became his fallback.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout in 2018 was the bigger hit. Cavill played August Walker, the CIA assassin who fights Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt in a bathroom brawl that is now one of the most replayed action scenes of the decade. The film grossed $791 million worldwide, the best result of the franchise at the time, and it put Cavill on screen with the biggest action star alive. His salary for the film was never publicly reported. What the role did for him was reputational: it proved he could hold his own against Tom Cruise, whose own biography reads as a masterclass in franchise longevity, and it kept him in the conversation for leading-man parts after the DC years ended.

He found a different kind of success in Enola Holmes (2020) and its sequel in 2022, playing Sherlock Holmes opposite Millie Bobby Brown. The films were Netflix hits, they were gentler than his franchise work, and they showed a comic lightness his Superman never got to use. He followed them with Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle in 2024, a star-heavy spy comedy that flopped commercially, and Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare the same year, a World War II action film in which he played Gus March-Phillipps, the real-life inspiration for James Bond. At the London premiere of that film, in April 2024, he confirmed that he and Natalie Viscuso were expecting their first child — a personal announcement made on a professional stage, in keeping with how private he usually is.

He also appeared in Ritchie’s In the Grey in 2025, continuing a working relationship with a director who keeps hiring him. The pattern of these years is clear: when the franchises ended, Cavill did not chase another cape. He chased directors he trusted, ensemble casts, and parts that let him be funny, physical, or both. The box-office results were mixed. The career logic was sound.

Henry Cavill’s Net Worth in 2026: The Million Estimate

Henry Cavill’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $50 million. That is the figure Celebrity Net Worth published in its profile updated August 10, 2026, and the figure Parade published in January 2026. It is the most widely reported estimate, and it is the anchor for this article. The honest range around it is $48 million to $52 million, per The CA Knowledge’s 2026 reporting, which is where the estimate sits once you allow for the fees, taxes, and private holdings no outsider can see.

Three things need saying about that number. First, it is an estimate built from public information, not an audited statement — Celebrity Net Worth says so itself, and Cavill has never disclosed his finances. Second, it has been stable for years: the $50 million figure has been the consensus since the mid-2020s, which tells you the trackers are not seeing new income large enough to move it. Third, it is modest next to the actors he is usually compared with, and the reason is structural. Cavill’s two biggest roles ended without the backend paydays that make franchise stars rich: no standalone Superman sequel, no fourth season of The Witcher at $1 million an episode.

Where the money comes from is straightforward. The largest share is acting fees: the DC films, three seasons of The Witcher, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, the Enola Holmes films, and the 2024–2025 run. A second share is his production company, Promethean Productions, founded in 2014 with his brother Charlie, which gives him producer fees and a stake in the projects he develops — most importantly the Warhammer 40,000 series at Amazon. A third share is endorsements, including his long-running work with Hugo Boss, and the kind of appearance and licensing income that follows a global franchise face. What is missing from the public record is any verified property portfolio or investment holding, so this article does not invent one. If a site tells you the value of his house or his car collection to the dollar, it is guessing.

For readers who want the money story in full — the year-by-year build, the salary table, and the comparison with his peers — our sister site CelebAmerica has published Henry Cavill’s net worth story in detail, and the two articles agree on the $50 million anchor. The rest of this section stays with the biography: how the money was earned, role by role.

How Much Did Henry Cavill Make Per Role?

The table below collects every salary figure that is actually on the record, with its source. Figures marked “reported” come from named outlets. Figures marked “not reported” are ones no reliable outlet has confirmed, and this article does not fill the gap with a guess.

Role / Project Reported Pay Source / Status Man of Steel (2013) $300,000 upfront + back-end bonuses Parade, Jan 2026. Total pay not confirmed Man of Steel — $14M claim Not verified PolitiFact investigated; could not verify. Parade: “never substantiated” Batman v Superman (2016) Not publicly reported No reliable outlet has confirmed a figure The Witcher, season 1 (2019) $400,000 per episode (~$3.2M total) Variety, via Parade The Witcher, season 2 (2021) $1 million per episode (reported) Variety / THR reporting, via Parade. Some outlets place $1M in S3 Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018) Not publicly reported No reliable outlet has confirmed a figure The Witcher, season 3 (2023) Not confirmed Reporting disagrees; not stated as certain

Read the table as a whole and the shape of his fortune becomes clear. His two best-documented paydays are a $300,000 film fee and a television salary that grew to $1 million an episode. The film fees that would have made him far richer — a Superman sequel, a fourth Witcher season — never happened. That is not a failure. It is the difference between a $50 million career and a $200 million one, and it is the honest answer to the question every reader of a net worth biography is really asking: why is the number what it is?

There is one more piece of the money story, and it is the one that could change the number fastest. As a producer on Warhammer 40,000, Cavill collects more than an acting fee. He holds a stake in a franchise Amazon is building as a multi-format slate, with a writer of Mike Flanagan’s standing attached. If the series lands, the producer economics could exceed anything he earned as an actor. If it does not, the $50 million figure will stay where it is. The next two years will decide which.

Partner, Daughter and Family Life

Henry Cavill’s partner is Natalie Viscuso, an American television executive who was formerly vice president of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment and has since worked at Vertigo Entertainment. They went public in April 2021, when Cavill posted a photograph of the two of them playing chess on Instagram, and they have been together since. Viscuso was born March 26, 1989, in Roswell, New Mexico, which makes her 37 in 2026.

The couple keep their private life guarded, and the facts that are public arrived in a careful sequence. At the London premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare in April 2024, Cavill confirmed on the red carpet that he and Viscuso were expecting their first child, saying he was “very excited.” Their daughter was born in January 2025. There was no announcement from the couple. The birth was confirmed through photographs of them with a stroller in Australia, where Cavill was filming Voltron, and through later reporting by People and The Hollywood Reporter. In a July 2025 interview with British GQ, Cavill confirmed the baby was a girl, describing the birth of his daughter and settling into their “forever home” — himself, Viscuso, their daughter, and their two dogs — as the most important time of his life.

Two things are not true, and they get repeated often enough to need correcting. First, Cavill is not married. No wedding has been publicly announced. Second, he is not confirmed to be engaged. Viscuso was photographed wearing a large diamond ring in January 2025, and again at the AACTA Awards in February 2025, which set off widespread engagement speculation. Neither of them has confirmed an engagement. Until one of them does, the accurate description is partner, not wife and not fiancee. Several biography sites already list her as his fiancee or wife; they are ahead of the facts.

The couple have not shared their daughter’s name or exact birth date publicly, and this article does not publish either. One low-quality site has printed a name; it is single-sourced and unverified, and repeating it would turn a guess into a fact. Cavill was previously engaged to showjumper Ellen Whitaker in 2011, and that engagement ended in 2012. He has one child, a daughter, and no son — a point worth stating because “Henry Cavill son” is a searched phrase, and the answer is no.

Height, Workout and the Superman Physique

Henry Cavill is 6 feet 1 inch tall (1.85 metres), with a reported weight of around 95 kilograms, or 209 pounds. The height is consistent across biography sources, and it is one of the reasons the Superman casting worked: at 6’1″ with the training, he reads as superhuman on screen without camera tricks. For comparison, his fellow Marvel and DC leading men cluster in the same band — Chris Evans’ height is listed at 6 feet even, an inch shorter than Cavill, and the difference is visible when the two stand side by side on a red carpet.

The physique is not an accident of genetics. It is a decade of deliberate training, and Cavill has been open about the cost. For Man of Steel he trained with Mark Twight, whose programme built the dense, heavy muscle the film needed. For The Witcher the training shifted toward sword work and stamina, with fight choreography layered over the lifting. For Mission: Impossible – Fallout he trained for the bathroom fight and the helicopter sequence, both of which he performed with minimal doubling. He has talked in interviews about the diet — high protein, carefully timed carbohydrates — and about how hard it is to maintain that shape between films.

There is a business point hidden in the training. Cavill’s body is part of his brand, and it is also a constraint. Every action role expects the Superman shape, which means every gap between films costs weeks of preparation. It is one reason his filmography has gaps: the preparation for a role like Geralt or August Walker is not something you do between weekends. In 2026, as a new father, he has spoken less about training and more about balance — a shift that shows in the roles he is choosing, where the producer’s chair matters as much as the gym.

What’s Next in 2026 and 2027: Warhammer, Highlander and Voltron

Cavill’s next act is the busiest slate of his career, and none of it has reached audiences yet. The three headline projects are Warhammer 40,000, Highlander, and Voltron, and each one carries a different kind of risk.

Warhammer 40,000 is the passion project. Cavill has loved the Games Workshop tabletop universe for years, and he is developing the Amazon series as both star and executive producer. In August 2026, Mike Flanagan — the writer-director behind The Haunting of Hill House and Doctor Sleep — joined to script and executive-produce, which is the strongest creative signal the project has had. Amazon and Games Workshop are building it as a multi-format slate designed to run for years. No release date has been announced, and fans should expect a long wait: a universe this large is not built in a single production cycle.

Highlander is the franchise bet. Chad Stahelski, the director of the John Wick films, is directing the reboot, with Cavill as Connor MacLeod and Russell Crowe as Ramirez, the role Sean Connery played in the 1986 original. Reporting in 2026 put production starting in September of that year, with a 2027 release targeted. That schedule has not been confirmed by the studio, so this article reports it as reported, not as fact. If it lands, it gives Cavill the thing he has lacked since 2022: a franchise of his own, built around a sword, which is where he is most convincing.

Voltron is the furthest along. The live-action adaptation of the 1980s animated series, directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber for Amazon MGM Studios, wrapped filming in 2025, with Cavill in a lead role alongside Sterling K. Brown and Alba Baptista. IGN reported in May 2026 that the film will skip cinemas entirely and premiere exclusively on Prime Video, with a 2027 release expected. Some outlets name his character as King Alfor; others describe him as the commander of the Voltron Force. The reporting disagrees, so this article says only that he holds a lead role. A fourth project is also in motion: an untitled Netflix action-comedy directed by McG, with new footage reported in November 2026, in which Cavill plays a spy — a part that, after Argylle and The Man from U.N.C.L.E., suits him well.

Asked in November 2026 whether he would ever play Superman again, Cavill told Inverse he would not say never, per reporting that month. No return is planned, no return is confirmed, and David Corenswet is the current Superman. The quote matters because it shows Cavill has made peace with the role rather than resenting it — and because, in an industry where franchise doors reopen without warning, “never say never” is the only honest answer.

Henry Cavill vs His Peers: How His Career Compares

Cavill’s career looks different when you set it beside the actors who came up with him. Chris Hemsworth’s biography tells the story of a franchise lead who kept his franchise: Thor across a decade of Marvel films, with a reported net worth around $130 million. Hemsworth stayed inside the machine; Cavill left it twice, first by DC’s decision and then by his own. The money gap between them — roughly $80 million — is the price of those two exits, and it is also the measure of how much a retained franchise is worth.

Ryan Reynolds’ biography tells a different story again: an actor who turned a franchise, Deadpool, into a business empire, with a reported net worth around $350 million built on Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile as much as on film fees. Reynolds is the model Cavill is now following as a producer — the actor who owns the project rather than renting himself to it. The difference is that Reynolds built his businesses after the franchise made him rich, while Cavill is building his while the franchise money has stopped.

Tom Cruise, his Fallout co-star, is the outlier at the top of the scale, with a reported net worth around $600 million and a career that has never depended on a single franchise. Cruise’s lesson for Cavill is about control: Cruise produces his own films, chooses his directors, and keeps the backend. Cavill’s move into producing Warhammer is the same lesson, applied a decade later and at a smaller scale. Whether it pays off is the open question of his next five years.

The comparison is not a ranking. It is a map of the choices available to a franchise actor in his forties: stay, leave, or own. Cavill has now tried all three. The biography that matters next is the one he writes as a producer, and the numbers in it will be decided by Warhammer, Highlander, and Voltron — not by the cape he has already hung up.

Sources & Reporting

This article was researched on 18 November 2026 from live reporting: Celebrity Net Worth (profile updated 10 August 2026) for the $50 million estimate and the note that Superman earnings were never publicly confirmed; Parade (published 1 January 2026) for the same $50 million figure, the $300,000 Man of Steel upfront fee, the $668 million worldwide gross, the $400,000-per-episode Witcher season 1 salary rising to $1 million per episode for season 2, the Russell Crowe Proof of Life meeting, the Tudors-to-Superman sequence, and the December 2022 Instagram exit post; BBN Times (2026) for the $50 million estimate and the PolitiFact finding that the $14 million Man of Steel claim could not be verified; Next Biography for the May 5, 1983 birth date, the 6 ft 1 in height, the 95 kg weight, the 2021 relationship start, and the unconfirmed engagement; The CA Knowledge for the $48–$52 million range and the 2026 project slate; Spoilertown (updated 1 June 2026) for the $50 million figure and the filmography; Deadline (via Monsters and Critics, November 2022) for the short-term-deal account of the Witcher exit; Variety and The Hollywood Reporter (via Monsters and Critics and Parade) for the Witcher salary reporting and the creative-differences reporting; The Facts City (updated 5 November 2026) and LADbible (17 July 2026) for the Natalie Viscuso relationship, the April 2024 pregnancy confirmation, the January 2025 birth, the July 2025 British GQ confirmation that the baby is a girl, and the unconfirmed engagement; MovieWeb (17 November 2026) for the McG Netflix spy film and the Casino Royale near-miss, and (May–June 2026) for the Voltron Prime Video exclusive and 2027 release and the Highlander reboot; Bounding Into Comics (3 August 2026) for Mike Flanagan joining Warhammer 40,000; and Wikipedia and Encyclopaedia Britannica for the birthplace, full name, parents, Stowe School, and filmography dates. Where sources disagreed — the Man of Steel payday, the Witcher exit reason, the Voltron role, the engagement — the article names the disagreement instead of picking a version quietly. Corrections are welcome via the About page.

Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, no invented numbers. Every profile passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.

Frequently Asked Questions About Henry Cavill

How old is Henry Cavill in 2026? Henry Cavill is 43 years old in 2026. He was born on May 5, 1983, in Saint Helier, Jersey, and he turns 44 on May 5, 2027. Pages that still list him as 42 were written before his 43rd birthday in May 2026 and are out of date.

What is Henry Cavill’s net worth in 2026? Henry Cavill’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth (updated August 10, 2026) and Parade (January 2026). The honest range is $48 million to $52 million. It is an outside estimate, not an audited figure, built on his DC film salaries, his Witcher pay of $400,000 per episode in season 1 rising to a reported $1 million per episode by season 2, and his Promethean Productions stake.

Is Henry Cavill married? No. Henry Cavill is not married, and no wedding has been publicly announced. His partner is Natalie Viscuso, a television executive he has been with since 2021. Engagement speculation followed diamond ring photographs in January and February 2025, but neither Cavill nor Viscuso has confirmed an engagement, so the accurate description is partner, not wife or fiancee.

Who is Henry Cavill’s partner Natalie Viscuso? Natalie Viscuso is an American television executive, formerly vice president of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment. She was born on March 26, 1989, in Roswell, New Mexico. She and Cavill went public in April 2021, and they welcomed their first child, a daughter, in January 2025.

Does Henry Cavill have children? Yes, one child: a daughter born in January 2025 with his partner Natalie Viscuso. Cavill confirmed the pregnancy in April 2024 and confirmed in a July 2025 British GQ interview that the baby is a girl. The couple have not shared their daughter’s name or exact birth date publicly. He does not have a son.

How tall is Henry Cavill? Henry Cavill is 6 feet 1 inch tall (1.85 metres), with a reported weight of around 95 kilograms (209 pounds). The height is consistent across biography sources, and it is one reason the Superman casting worked — at 6’1″ with his training, he reads as superhuman on screen without camera tricks.

Why did Henry Cavill leave The Witcher? The official account, from Deadline’s reporting, is that Cavill had signed only a short-term deal and that after three seasons it was time to move on, with scheduling pressures from other projects including the Superman return then being announced. Reporting from Variety and The Hollywood Reporter also pointed to disagreements over how closely the series followed Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels. Cavill has never confirmed creative differences as the cause. Liam Hemsworth took over as Geralt from season 4.

Will Henry Cavill return as Superman? There is no return planned or confirmed. Cavill left the role in December 2022 when James Gunn and Peter Safran rebooted Superman with a younger actor, and David Corenswet is the current Superman. Asked in November 2026 whether he would ever play the role again, Cavill told Inverse he would not say never. That is a quote, not a plan.