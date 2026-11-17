Phil Foden age 2026: the Man City star is 26, born 28 May 2000 in Stockport — six Premier League titles, a treble, a new deal to 2030, and a $30M fortune.

Last updated: November 18, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Phil Foden is 26 years old in 2026. He was born Philip Walter Foden on May 28, 2000, in Stockport, Greater Manchester, and he turned 26 on May 28, 2026. He is Manchester City’s attacking midfielder, a one-club player who joined the academy as a boy and has spent his entire senior career at the Etihad — six Premier League titles, a Champions League winners’ medal from the 2023 treble, and a Premier League Player of the Season award from 2023–24 already on his shelf before his 25th birthday. This article answers the age question first and then tells the story the number sits on top of: the Stockport childhood, the Golden Ball in Kolkata at 17, the debut against Feyenoord, the apprenticeship under Pep Guardiola, the new contract signed in July 2026, and the season that began with a World Cup omission and a new manager.

The age matters because of where it lands in his career. At 26, Foden is no longer the teenager who broke records for being young. He is a father of three, the joint-most decorated player in Manchester City’s history, and a man who has just signed a contract that keeps him at his boyhood club until 2030. He is also a player fighting his way back: left out of England’s World Cup squad in the summer of 2026, handed a domestic suspension early in the 2026–27 season, and then answering with a Champions League hat-trick against AEK Athens on October 20, 2026. His own manager, Enzo Maresca, said after that hat-trick that Foden was still “a long way” from his best. At 26, with his prime years directly ahead of him, that is either a warning or a promise. This article lays out the evidence for both.

Quick Facts Full Name Philip Walter Foden Born May 28, 2000, Stockport, Greater Manchester, England Age in 2026 26 years old (turned 26 on May 28, 2026) Height 5 ft 7 in (1.71 m) Position Attacking midfielder (left-footed), Manchester City and England Shirt Number 47 — in memory of his late grandfather, who died aged 47 Club Manchester City — joined the academy as a nine-year-old; senior debut November 2017, age 17 City Appearances 377 appearances, 114 goals (all competitions, per GoalBible, October 2026) Major Honours 6 Premier League titles, Champions League 2023 (treble), 2 FA Cups, 5 League Cups Individual Awards PFA Young Player of the Year 2021 & 2022; Premier League Player of the Season 2023–24; PFA Players’ Player of the Year 2024 Net Worth 2026 Estimated $30 million (Celebrity Net Worth); range $30M–$50M across 2026 trackers Salary £225,000 per week under the October 2022 deal; new deal to 2030 signed July 2026, reported at around £250,000 a week Market Value €120 million (SportsLeo, April 2026) England Euro 2020 finalist, World Cup 2022, Euro 2024 finalist; left out of the World Cup 2026 squad Current Status New four-year City contract to 2030; hat-trick vs AEK Athens in the Champions League, October 20, 2026 Partner Rebecca Cooke (long-term partner, childhood sweetheart; not married) Children Three — Ronnie (born January 2019), True (born July 2021), a son (born June 2024)

How This Estimate Was Made This is an age article, so the headline fact is a date, not a dollar figure — but the money figures in it are still estimates, and they are reported with their sources attached. The age is not in dispute anywhere: FotMob, Sportradar, Wikipedia and Manchester City’s own site all carry May 28, 2000, and all list him as 26 in November 2026. The net-worth anchor is Celebrity Net Worth’s $30 million (snapshot November 6, 2026), and it is the same figure Guide Net Worth’s own net-worth profile of Foden carries. The top of the range is $50 million: Alux’s November 2026 ranking of the Premier League’s richest players. SurpriseSports gives $25 million (updated October 5, 2026) and BioGlance gives a US$30–$50 million band, so the published range is $30M–$50M. SportsLeo’s £45 million ($57 million) from April 2026 is set aside as a high outlier. The salary figures come from the October 2022 contract — £225,000 a week, reported across SurpriseSports, SportsLeo and Celebrity Net Worth — and the new July 2026 deal to 2030 is reported at around £250,000 a week by Alux, which is why that figure is hedged as reported rather than stated as fact. Where the 2026 sources disagreed — the age he joined City’s academy (four, eight or nine), the appearance totals (312 in older profiles, 377 in October 2026) — the article follows the best-sourced figure and names the disagreement in the research notes rather than picking a number silently.

Phil Foden in 2026 — 26 years old, six Premier League titles, a treble, and a new Manchester City contract to 2030. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

How Old Is Phil Foden in 2026?

Phil Foden is 26 years old. He was born on May 28, 2000, and turned 26 on May 28, 2026 — a date that FotMob, Sportradar and Manchester City’s own website all carry, and one Wikipedia records the same way. There is no real dispute about it anywhere online, which is unusual for a footballer’s age: no snapshot database, no stale profile, no rival birth year. The confusion, when it comes, is about what the number means rather than what it is. Some profiles written before his birthday still say 25. Some list his age at the 2026 World Cup as 26, which was correct in June and July. He is 26 now, and he will be 27 on May 28, 2027.

The birthday is worth pinning down because everything else in his career is measured against it. He was 11 when Sergio Aguero scored the goal that won City the title and he was a ballboy at the Etihad that day. He was 17 when he won the Golden Ball at the Under-17 World Cup and made his senior debut. He was 18 when he became a father. He was 20 when he won his third Premier League title. He was 23 when he won the treble and 24 when he was named the best player in the Premier League. Most footballers reach those milestones a decade apart. Foden reached them in seven years, and he did it without ever leaving the club he supported as a boy.

Early Life in Stockport: The Boy Who Never Left

Philip Walter Foden was born on May 28, 2000, in Stockport, Greater Manchester, and grew up a Manchester City supporter in a family that lived and breathed the club. He was a ballboy at the Etihad Stadium on May 13, 2012, the day Sergio Aguero scored in the 94th minute against Queens Park Rangers to win City their first league title in 44 years — a detail that has become part of his origin story because it is almost too neat to be true, and happens to be true. The boy on the touchline that afternoon is the same man who now wears the shirt, and the symmetry is the reason City supporters claim him as one of their own rather than simply a player they bought.

Stockport shaped him in a way that still shows. He went to school locally, played football on the same pitches as every other kid in the town, and stayed close to home even as his career took off — his long-term partner Rebecca Cooke is a childhood sweetheart from Stockport, and their three children were born while he was still living the life of a local boy who happened to play for the best team in the country. The No. 47 shirt is the most visible piece of that story: he wears it in memory of his late grandfather, who died aged 47, and his eldest son Ronnie is named after the same man. The number is not a marketing choice. It is a family one, and he has kept it through every contract and every title.

Stockport, under the floodlights: Foden joined Manchester City’s academy as a nine-year-old and never played senior football for anyone else. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The Academy Years: Joining City as a Boy

Foden joined Manchester City’s academy as a nine-year-old, according to the club itself — the figure Manchester City’s own website gives when it tells his story, and the one this article follows. Other outlets give different ages: some say eight, one says four. The disagreement is a reminder that even the simplest facts in a footballer’s biography can wobble between sources, and it is why the club’s own account wins here. What no source disputes is the shape of the story: he entered the academy as a child, rose through every age group, signed a scholarship in 2016, and made his first-team debut before his 18th birthday.

The academy years explain the player he became. City’s academy trained him as a midfielder who could play anywhere across the front line — central, wide, false nine — and the versatility stuck. Guardiola’s first-team staff inherited a teenager who already understood the club’s positional system, because he had been learning it since he was nine. That is the advantage of a one-club academy graduate over a signing: the player does not need to learn the system, and the system does not need to adapt to the player. Foden’s entire senior career is the payoff of that decade in the academy, and it is why the club fought to keep him in July 2026 with a new four-year deal rather than risk losing him.

Kolkata 2017: The Golden Ball That Announced Him

Foden’s name reached the wider football world in October 2017, at the Under-17 World Cup in India. England met Spain in the final at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, in front of more than 66,000 spectators, and fell two goals behind inside half an hour. What followed is the match that made his reputation: England came back to win, Foden scored twice, and FIFA awarded him the Golden Ball as the player of the tournament. He was 17 years old, and he had just been the best player at a World Cup final.

The award mattered because of what it predicted. The Golden Ball at youth level is no guarantee — plenty of winners fade — but it put Foden on a list that scouts and managers watch, and it gave Guardiola a reason to look at him seriously. Two months later, in December 2017, Foden was named BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year, the first formal recognition that the teenager from Stockport was a national story rather than simply a promising academy product. The Kolkata final and the BBC award arrived within eight weeks of each other, and together they set the tone for everything that followed: a player whose career would be measured against the highest standard from the very start.

The Debut: 17 Years Old Against Feyenoord

Foden made his senior debut for Manchester City on November 21, 2017, in a Champions League game against Feyenoord at the Etihad, coming on in the 75th minute for Yaya Toure. He was 17 years and 177 days old, the fourth-youngest English player to appear in the Champions League. A month later he went one better, becoming the youngest English player to start a Champions League match, at 17 years and 192 days, away to Shakhtar Donetsk. His Premier League debut followed on December 16, 2017, as a substitute in a 4–1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad.

The debut was a reward for a decade of work rather than the start of a first-team career — he made only a handful of appearances that season, and the breakthrough came gradually rather than all at once. That patience is the part of the story that gets overlooked. Guardiola did not throw him in; he introduced him in small doses, in games City were already winning, against opponents who would not hurt him. The minutes were short and the trust was long. By the time Foden became a regular, in the 2020–21 season, he had spent three years learning the rhythm of senior football from the bench and the training pitch, and he arrived in the team fully formed rather than half-ready.

The Apprenticeship: Learning From David Silva

The player Foden learned from most was David Silva, the Spanish midfielder who ran City’s attack for a decade and whose game Foden’s most resembles: the low centre of gravity, the left foot, the ability to receive the ball in a crowd and come out with it. Silva was 31 when Foden debuted and 34 when he left in 2020, and those three overlapping seasons were Foden’s real education. He watched Silva’s movement, his first touch, his habit of taking the ball in tight spaces rather than running away from them, and he built his own game on the same foundations.

The apprenticeship shows in the numbers. In the 2020–21 season, his first as a regular, Foden played 50 games, scored 16 goals and provided 10 assists — the kind of return Silva produced in his prime, from a 20-year-old who had just inherited his mentor’s role. The season ended with a Champions League final, a Premier League title, and the first of his individual awards. Silva’s departure in 2020 is often described as the moment Foden became a starter, and the description is accurate: the club did not sign a replacement. They promoted the apprentice, and the apprentice delivered.

The Breakthrough: Young Player of the Year, Twice

Foden was named the PFA Young Player of the Year and the Premier League Young Player of the Season in 2021, and he retained both awards in 2022 — a double that put him in rare company. The 2021–22 season was the stronger of the two: 45 appearances, 14 goals and 11 assists, a Premier League title won by a single point over Liverpool, and a Ballon d’Or nomination. He was 21 and 22 years old in those two seasons, and he was already the player Guardiola turned to when a game needed unlocking.

The awards also mark the point where the conversation about Foden changed. Before 2021 he was a prospect, the academy boy with a bright future. After the second Young Player award he was a proven senior international with two league titles, and the question became what his ceiling was rather than whether he would reach it. The answer arrived two seasons later, in 2023–24, when he stopped being the best young player in the league and became the best player in it outright.

The Treble Season: 2022–23 and the Champions League

The 2022–23 season is the one that defines Foden’s trophy cabinet. Manchester City won the Premier League, the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League — the treble — and the Champions League was the club’s first, the trophy Guardiola had been hired to win and the one that had eluded City for a decade. Foden was 22 and 23 across that season, and he played his part in all three competitions, including the final in Istanbul, where City beat Inter Milan 1–0.

The treble also gave him his fifth Premier League title, and it made him the youngest player to win five of them — a record that says as much about the team he plays for as about him, and that he would be the first to admit. He has never hidden that his medals are team medals, and the treble season is the best illustration of why: no single player wins a treble, and Foden’s contribution was to be one of the players Guardiola could trust in every competition, in every position, at every stage of the season. The medal count is the headline. The trust is the substance.

The Peak Season: 2023–24 Player of the Season

The 2023–24 season was Foden’s best, by every measure that counts. He scored 19 league goals — more than any season before or since — and was named the Premier League Player of the Season, the PFA Players’ Player of the Year and the FWA Footballer of the Year, a clean sweep of the three major individual honours. He was 23 for most of that season and 24 when the awards were handed out, and he won his sixth Premier League title in the same campaign, as City became the first club in English football history to win four consecutive top-flight titles.

What made the season remarkable was the timing of the goals as much as the total. Foden scored in the games that decided the title, including a brace on the final day against West Ham as City held off Arsenal, and he did it while playing across the front line — central, wide, wherever Guardiola needed him. The 19 league goals are the number to remember, but the context is what gives it weight: a midfielder scoring like a striker, in a team that already had Erling Haaland, and doing it in the season City made history. That is the season the rest of his career will be measured against, including by Foden himself.

The Etihad under the lights: Foden has spent his whole senior career in sky blue, and the 2023–24 season — 19 league goals, Player of the Season — is the standard he is chasing again. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

England: From Euro 2020 Heartbreak to the Euro 2024 Final

Foden’s England career has followed the same arc as his club career: early promise, steady growth, and finals that ended in defeat. He was in the squad for Euro 2020, played in the tournament, and watched from the bench as England lost the final to Italy on penalties at Wembley — the same shootout in which his England teammate Bukayo Saka missed the decisive kick. He played at the World Cup in Qatar in 2022, and he started at Euro 2024 in Germany, where England reached a second consecutive final and lost to Spain.

Euro 2024 is remembered for Foden for two reasons, and only one of them is football. He temporarily left the England camp during the tournament to be present for the birth of his third child, a son born in June 2024, and returned to the squad for the knockout rounds. It was a public reminder that the 24-year-old on the pitch was also a father of three, and it was handled by Gareth Southgate and the squad without fuss — a family matter, dealt with as one, in the middle of a major tournament. England lost the final to Spain, and Foden’s tournament ended the way his two previous ones had: close, but without a trophy.

The third act of that story arrived in the summer of 2026, and it was not a final at all. Foden missed out on England’s World Cup squad, a omission ESPN reported in October 2026 as the consequence of a dip in form, and the Gazette & Herald described the same month as him being “dropped for the World Cup.” He was 26, at the age when an England regular should be at his peak, and he was watching the tournament from home. The omission is the low point of his international career so far, and it is the context for everything he has done since — including the hat-trick that followed it.

The Money at 26: Salary, Contract and Net Worth

Foden’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, with the range across 2026 trackers running to $50 million. Alux’s November 2026 ranking of the Premier League’s richest players puts him at $50 million — the top of the range — while SurpriseSports gives $25 million and BioGlance a US$30–$50 million band. The full money story — the contract history, the endorsement deals with Nike and Hugo Boss, the image-rights company and the property — is told in Phil Foden’s net worth profile on Guide Net Worth, which anchors the same $30 million figure and the same $30M–$50M range. What the age angle adds is the rate of change: when Foden broke into the first team he earned roughly £12,000 a week on his first senior terms, per Celebrity Net Worth. He now earns around £225,000 a week. That is an eighteen-fold increase in nine years, and it is the reason the net-worth figure will keep moving as long as he stays at City.

The contract is the clearest statement of where his career stands. On July 22, 2026, Foden signed a new four-year deal with Manchester City that keeps him at the Etihad until 2030, with an option to extend for a further 12 months. The club’s own announcement called him a lifelong City fan who will continue an association that began when he was nine, and it noted that in May 2026 he became just the sixth player to register 100 Premier League goal contributions for City. His previous deal, signed in October 2022, ran to June 2027 and paid £225,000 a week — £11.7 million a year. The new deal is reported at around £250,000 a week by Alux, which would put him among the highest earners in the league, and Celebrity Net Worth records that his career earnings have already passed $60 million gross. He is 26, tied to his boyhood club until he is 30, and earning at a level that matches the medals.

The endorsements are the second pillar of the fortune. His main deals are with Nike, Hugo Boss, TCL Mobile and Cernucci Jewellery, and SportsLeo reported in April 2026 that his off-pitch income runs to around £4.4 million a year, flowing through his image-rights company, Rondog Sports Ltd. His market value sits at €120 million, per the same report. None of that makes him the richest player in the league — Alux’s November 2026 ranking puts Erling Haaland first at $100 million — but it makes him one of the five richest, and the only one of the five who has never played for another club.

Foden vs His Peers at 26

The fairest comparison is with the England teammates who share his generation. Bukayo Saka, who turned 25 in September 2026, sits in the same $30 million band and reached it the same way: an academy graduate who stayed at his boyhood club, in Saka’s case Arsenal. Jude Bellingham, who made $50 million by 23, reached his fortune faster because he moved to Real Madrid at 19 and plays for the most commercial club in the world. Erling Haaland, City’s goalscorer, is the richest player in the Premier League at $100 million, per Alux’s November 2026 ranking — a figure built on a salary and a goal record no one else in the league can match.

The comparison that flatters Foden most is the one with his own club’s history. He is, alongside the recently departed Bernardo Silva and John Stones, the most decorated player in Manchester City’s history, per the Press Association’s July 2026 report on his new contract — six league titles, a Champions League, two FA Cups and five League Cups. No other 26-year-old in English football has a medal collection like it, and no other player in City’s history reached it without ever playing for another club. The medals are the argument for his career so far. The next three years, under a new manager and a new contract, are the argument for what comes next.

Personal Life: Rebecca Cooke and Three Children

Foden’s personal life is quiet by the standards of a 26-year-old football star, and it has been quiet since before he was famous. His long-term partner is Rebecca Cooke, his childhood sweetheart from Stockport, and the two have been together since their teens. They are not married — no wedding has been reported as of November 2026 — and both keep the relationship out of the spotlight almost entirely. The couple have three children together: their eldest son Ronnie, born in January 2019, when Foden was 18; their daughter True, born in July 2021; and a second son, born in June 2024 during Euro 2024, whose name the couple have not publicly disclosed.

The family is the part of Foden’s life that explains the player as much as the academy does. He became a father at 18, while he was still breaking into the first team, and he has spoken in the past about the battles off the pitch that came with growing up in public — the mental-health struggles he opened up about after a difficult spell, reported by the Press Association in July 2026. Ronnie, now seven, has become a minor celebrity in his own right on social media, and the birth of the third child during Euro 2024 is the reason Foden briefly left the England camp that summer. The private life and the public career run on parallel tracks, and the private one is the steadier of the two.

The 2026–27 Season: A New Manager, a New Contract, a Second Chance

The summer of 2026 changed Manchester City more than any summer since Guardiola arrived. After ten years, six Premier League titles and the club’s first Champions League, Guardiola’s spell came to an end, and Enzo Maresca — his former assistant, who had been coaching Chelsea — was appointed as his successor on a contract to 2029. The club paid £17 million in compensation to Chelsea for his services, per ESPN, and Maresca arrived with a clear brief: keep City competing while changing the manager and much of the squad at the same time. Several senior players left, including Bernardo Silva, John Stones and Rodri, and Maresca told the press in October 2026 that the team was “going in the right direction” after a strong start — top of the Premier League after eight matches, with two wins from three Champions League ties.

Foden’s season began badly and then turned. He served a domestic suspension early in the campaign — FotMob’s Premier League line for 2026–27 shows one red card among his early numbers — and his league minutes were limited: one goal, two assists and around 350 minutes in the opening months. Then came October 20, 2026, and the Champions League tie against AEK Athens at the Etihad. Foden scored a hat-trick in a 5–1 win, his first three goals of the European campaign, and the Gazette & Herald reported two days later that he had scored four goals in his last two games since the suspension. The prospect of a return to the England fold was raised in the same reports, and Maresca — who had said Foden was still “a long way” from his best after the hat-trick, per ESPN — made it plain that he felt a duty to help him back to it. At 26, under a new manager, with a new contract in his pocket and a World Cup omission behind him, Foden has been given the rarest thing in football: a clean slate at the club he has never left.

What 26 Means for a Midfielder: The Peak Years Start Now

For an attacking midfielder, 26 is the age when the career is supposed to peak. The speed is still there, the decision-making has caught up with it, and the body has not yet started to take the speed away. The great midfielders of the modern game all hit their best years between 26 and 30: Kevin De Bruyne was 26 when he produced his finest season for City, David Silva was 26 when he became the player Guardiola built his first City team around, and Luka Modric was 27 when he won the first of his Champions Leagues with Real Madrid. Foden is entering that window now, with six league titles behind him, a contract to 2030 in his pocket, and a manager who has publicly committed to rebuilding his confidence.

The window is also when the money is made. A midfielder’s second big contract — the one signed at 26 — is usually the one that sets the fortune, and Foden signed his in July 2026: four years to 2030, reported at around £250,000 a week, with an option for a further year. If he stays fit and City keep winning, his net worth will move from the $30M–$50M range into territory that matches his market value of €120 million. If the form dips again and the England door stays shut, the opposite happens: the value falls, the contract shortens, and the fortune stalls. That is the stakes of the next three years, and it is why the hat-trick against AEK Athens matters more than three goals in a group game. At 26, Foden is not a prospect any more. He is a proven player entering his prime, and the prime is when the career is decided.

The comparison that captures it best is the one with his own numbers. He has 377 appearances and 114 goals for City at 26, per GoalBible’s October 2026 analysis, and he is one of only 20 men to score 100 times for the club. If he plays 40 games a season for the next four years, he will pass 500 appearances before he is 30 — a total that would put him among the most-capped players in the club’s history. If the injuries and the suspensions cut that rate, he will finish closer to 450, which is still a remarkable career, but a different one. The age is 26. The arithmetic from here is simple, and it is entirely about staying on the pitch.

Why Some Listings Still Say 25

A reader searching for Foden’s age in November 2026 will occasionally find 25, and the disagreement has a simple cause: snapshot dates. His birthday is May 28, so any profile written before May 28, 2026 — or any database that calculates age from an old snapshot — will say 25. The birth date is not in dispute anywhere: May 28, 2000, in every source from FotMob to Manchester City’s own website. He turned 26 on May 28, 2026, between the end of last season and the start of this one, and any page that still says 25 was written before that date or is using a database that has not caught up.

The same rule applies to the other numbers that follow him around. Older profiles list 312 appearances and 108 goals — the totals from the end of the 2023–24 season. The current figure is 377 appearances and 114 goals, per GoalBible’s October 2026 analysis. Older profiles list a contract to 2027 at £225,000 a week — correct until July 22, 2026, when he signed the new deal to 2030. The lesson is the same in every case: the facts are not disputed, but the dates on the pages that carry them are, and the only way to be sure is to check when the page was written.

Frequently Asked Questions

How old is Phil Foden in 2026? Phil Foden is 26 years old in 2026. He was born on May 28, 2000, in Stockport, Greater Manchester, and turned 26 on May 28, 2026. Some older profiles still list him as 25 because they were written before his birthday; the birth date itself is not disputed anywhere.

When was Phil Foden born? Phil Foden was born on May 28, 2000, in Stockport, Greater Manchester, England. His full name is Philip Walter Foden, and he is a Manchester City academy graduate who has spent his entire senior career at the club.

How tall is Phil Foden? Phil Foden is 5 feet 7 inches tall (1.71 m). He plays as an attacking midfielder for Manchester City and England, and he is left-footed — which is part of why he is so effective receiving the ball in tight spaces and cutting inside from the right.

What is Phil Foden’s net worth in 2026? Phil Foden’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, with the range across 2026 trackers running to $50 million. Alux’s November 2026 ranking of the Premier League’s richest players puts him at $50 million, while SurpriseSports gives $25 million. Guide Net Worth’s own net-worth profile of Foden anchors the same $30 million figure.

How much does Phil Foden earn per week? Phil Foden earned £225,000 per week under the contract he signed in October 2022, which ran to June 2027. On July 22, 2026, he signed a new four-year deal keeping him at Manchester City until 2030, reported at around £250,000 a week by Alux. His career earnings have already passed $60 million gross, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

When did Phil Foden make his Manchester City debut? Phil Foden made his senior debut for Manchester City on November 21, 2017, in a Champions League game against Feyenoord at the Etihad, coming on in the 75th minute for Yaya Toure. He was 17 years and 177 days old, the fourth-youngest English player to appear in the Champions League. His Premier League debut followed on December 16, 2017, against Tottenham Hotspur.

Who is Phil Foden’s partner? Phil Foden’s long-term partner is Rebecca Cooke, his childhood sweetheart from Stockport. They are not married — no wedding has been reported as of November 2026. They have three children together: Ronnie, born in January 2019, True, born in July 2021, and a second son born in June 2024 during Euro 2024.

Why does Phil Foden wear number 47? Phil Foden wears the number 47 shirt in memory of his late grandfather, who died aged 47. His eldest son Ronnie is named after the same grandfather. He has kept the number through every contract and every title of his Manchester City career.

Sources & Reporting

This article was researched on 18 November 2026 from live reporting: FotMob and Sportradar for the birth date of May 28, 2000 and the age of 26, and FotMob for the 2026–27 Premier League numbers; Manchester City’s own website for the academy story, the debut details and the new four-year contract of July 22, 2026; ESPN (October 21, 2026) for the AEK Athens hat-trick, the World Cup omission and Maresca’s “long way from his best” comment; the Gazette & Herald (October 22, 2026) for the four goals in two games after the domestic suspension; ESPN (June 30, 2026) and TNT Sports (October 19, 2026) for Maresca’s appointment after Guardiola’s ten-year spell; Wikipedia and VAVEL for the debut dates, the U-17 World Cup Golden Ball, the PFA and Premier League awards and the 19-goal 2023–24 season; Celebrity Net Worth (snapshot November 6, 2026) for the $30 million anchor and the $60 million career earnings; Alux (November 2026) for the $50 million top of the range and the reported £250,000-a-week new deal; SurpriseSports (updated October 5, 2026) for the $25 million figure and the £225,000-a-week salary; SportsLeo (April 2026) for the €120 million market value, the £4.4 million off-pitch income and the Nike, Hugo Boss, TCL Mobile and Cernucci deals; and SportsDunia, OhMyFootball and the Press Association (via Hello Rayo, July 2026) for the family details and the most-decorated-player record. Where sources disagreed — the age he joined the academy, the appearance totals, the $25M vs $30M vs $50M net-worth figures — the article names the disagreement instead of picking a number silently. Corrections are welcome via the About page.

Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, no invented numbers. Every profile passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.