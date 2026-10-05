Jimin Net Worth 2026: The $35M ‘Like Crazy’ Fortune Story

Jimin net worth 2026: estimated $25–40M, anchored ~$35M. Inside the Billboard No. 1 payday, Dior and Tiffany deals, HYBE stock worth ~$15M, Seoul property.

Last updated: October 5, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Jimin’s net worth in 2026 is estimated between $25 million and $40 million, anchored around $35 million. That puts Park Ji-min — BTS’s lead vocalist and one of the most decorated dancers in K-pop — firmly in the upper half of the band’s wealth ladder, though probably not at its very top. The range exists because sources genuinely disagree: content-mill roundups park him at $20 million with no math shown, while detailed 2025 breakdowns backed by income figures and assets land closer to $40–50 million.

The case for the higher number is concrete. In March 2023, FACE made him the first Korean solo artist in history to sell 1.45 million copies in a single week — and its single “Like Crazy” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the first time any K-pop soloist had done that. In 2024, “Who” became the fastest song by a Korean solo artist to reach 2 billion Spotify streams. His 68,385 HYBE shares, gifted to him before the company’s 2020 IPO, are worth roughly $14.8–15.8 million at current prices. And he has been a global ambassador for Dior since January 2023 and Tiffany & Co. since March 2023.

The fresh money story of 2026 is BTS’s full-group comeback. The ARIRANG album dropped on March 20, and the 82-show ARIRANG world tour — which crossed $500 million in reported box-office revenue on October 2, 2026 — is running through March 2027. Every sold-out stadium date adds to a fortune built from a decade of group earnings, two record-breaking solo albums, luxury contracts, and one of the smartest equity gifts in pop music history. Here’s how it all stacks up, with every figure dated and sourced.

Quick Facts Net Worth (2026) $25–40 million (estimated, anchored ~$35M) Full Name Park Ji-min (박지민) Born October 13, 1995, Busan, South Korea (age 30) Profession Singer, dancer, songwriter — member of BTS Nationality South Korean Wealth Sources BTS touring & music, solo albums, Dior & Tiffany & Co. ambassadorships, HYBE equity, Seoul real estate Last Updated October 5, 2026

How This Estimate Was Made This figure is an independent estimate — Jimin has never disclosed his finances publicly. Our process: gather every credibly reported salary, deal, and asset; cross-check them across reputable outlets; allow for taxes, representation fees, and spending; and publish a range wherever sources disagree, with the reasoning shown in the article. Anything uncertain is labeled as an estimate, not a fact.

Jimin’s estimated net worth in 2026 — illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Jimin’s Net Worth in 2026: the Thirty-Five Million Dollar Estimate

No celebrity has ever published Jimin’s bank statements. Every number on this page — including ours — is an estimate built from reported pieces. The honest way to handle that is to publish the range and show the math, not to pretend certainty exists where it doesn’t.

Our estimate: $25–40 million, anchored around $35 million. Three things make us comfortable with that anchor. First, the hard assets are visible and large: about $15 million in HYBE stock plus a Seoul apartment bought for $5.3 million cash put a floor near $20 million before a single year of solo music income. Second, the strongest sourced breakdown available — finance-monthly’s 2025 analysis — put his annual income at $8–10 million a year and his net worth at $40–50 million. Third, 2026 has been an earning year: the ARIRANG tour is mid-run and has already crossed half a billion dollars in reported grosses.

Could the real number be higher? Yes — if he kept every HYBE share and his property appreciated. Could it be lower? Also yes — if taxes, agency splits, and spending took bigger bites than the published estimates assume. Thirty-five million is our best read of where those possibilities balance.

Why Jimin’s Estimates Range from Twenty to Fifty Million Dollars

Type “Jimin net worth” into Google and you’ll see $20 million on one site and $50 million on another. Neither site is lying. They’re just doing different amounts of homework — and on Jimin, the homework gap is unusually wide.

The $20 million camp is mostly roundup pages ranking all seven BTS members. Koimoi’s February 2026 list puts Jimin at $20 million with no supporting math. Kpopbeen’s September 2026 list says $20–22 million and claims it considered “tour earnings, album sales, and stock ownership” without showing a single calculation. These pages are rewritten every few months and tend to copy each other’s figures.

The $40–50 million camp actually shows its work. Finance-monthly’s 2025 breakdown gives annual income ($8–10 million), per-show tour earnings, the apartment price, and the HYBE share count. The South China Morning Post, quoted by kpophit in June 2025, reported $50 million — up from $20 million in 2021 — tracking his wealth as it grew. Turkish Weekly’s dedicated Jimin page, published mid-2026, hedges with a $20–60 million span but notes he’s “commonly cited” at $40–50 million.

Here is every major published estimate, dated, so you can see the split for yourself:

Outlet Estimate Dated Method shown? Koimoi (group ranking) $20M Feb 2026 None kpopbeen (group ranking) $20–22M Sep 2026 Claimed, not shown Bombay Times $20–22M ~Mar 2026 None Turkish Weekly $20–60M (commonly $40–50M) mid-2026 Income-stream stacking finance-monthly $40–50M 2025 Annual income, per-show, assets SCMP (via kpophit) $50M Jun 2025 Tracked growth since 2021

Notice the pattern: the estimates with dates, named inputs, and visible reasoning land high; the round numbers with no reasoning land at $20 million. That’s why our range tilts above the mill average.

The BTS Money Machine That Built the Foundation

Jimin debuted with BTS on June 13, 2013, at Big Hit Entertainment’s trainees’ showcase era. For the first years, he was a salaried trainee-system idol — real money arrived only after the group’s global breakout in 2017–2018. When it arrived, it arrived in waves.

Forbes reported that in the June 2019 to June 2020 window, BTS earned a combined $50 million — roughly $7 million per member. Industry reports put the group’s 2019 touring revenue alone near $170 million. BTS tours have routinely ranked among the top-grossing in the world; the Love Yourself and Map of the Soul tours sold out stadiums across four continents, and each tour’s economics flow back to the members through a combination of salary, profit participation, and the album royalties that touring spikes generate.

The group structure matters for the estimate. Unlike many idols, BTS’s seven members share group revenue broadly, so the foundation of Jimin’s fortune is not some unique side deal — it’s a decade as a full partner in one of the highest-grossing touring acts on earth. The solo work, endorsements, and equity are what separate the members’ totals from each other.

HYBE Stock: a Fifteen Million Dollar Gift He Never Had to Buy

The single most unusual item in Jimin’s portfolio cost him nothing. In September 2020, a month before Big Hit Entertainment’s IPO, founder Bang Si-hyuk gifted each BTS member 68,385 shares of the company. Big Hit debuted on the Korean stock exchange on September 28, 2020, with a $4.1 billion first-day market cap — and at the close of that first day, each member’s stake was worth $7.9 million.

The shares appreciated fast. By mid-2023, assuming the members held their full stakes, the position was worth about $15 million per person. Based on current market prices in 2026, industry trackers put the stake at $14.8–15.8 million per member. That one gift — never bought, never taxed at acquisition the way a salary is — accounts for nearly half of most published Jimin net-worth figures.

The stock also keeps him in elite company. Jimin, V, and Jungkook all rank among Korea’s top 100 wealthiest shareholders under 30, tied around 28th place on the strength of those stakes, per industry reporting.

FACE and the “Like Crazy” Payday That Changed Everything

Before March 2023, Jimin was a wealthy group member with modest solo income — a SoundCloud ballad (“Promise”, 2018) and a Christmas single. On March 24, 2023, he released his debut solo album FACE, and everything about his personal earning power changed in one week.

FACE sold more than 1 million copies on its first day on the Hanteo chart and passed 1.45 million in its first week — making Jimin the first solo artist in Hanteo history to break the million mark. It debuted at No. 1 on Korea’s Circle Album Chart and at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200, the highest-charting album ever by a Korean solo artist. All six tracks were co-written by Jimin, which means the songwriting royalties flow to him directly, not just the performer’s cut.

Then came the headline: “Like Crazy”, released the same day, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on the chart dated April 8, 2023. No Korean solo artist had ever topped the chart — not Psy, whose “Gangnam Style” peaked at No. 2 in 2012. The song sold 254,000 downloads and CD singles in its first week with 10 million streams, the biggest sales week for any song since Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” (328,000 units) in November 2022. It was the 66th song in Hot 100 history to debut at No. 1, knocking Miley Cyrus’s “Flowers” from the top spot. A No. 1 single on a 1.45-million-selling album is a royalty double-hit: master royalties from the label plus the writer’s share on every stream and sale.

MUSE and “Who”: the Streaming Annuity That Never Stops

If FACE was the explosion, MUSE — released July 19, 2024 — is the annuity. Its lead single “Who” never reached No. 1, but it did something rarer: it refused to leave. The song debuted at No. 14 on the Hot 100, peaked at No. 12, and stayed on the chart for 33 weeks — the longest Hot 100 run of any K-pop solo song, surpassing Psy’s “Gangnam Style”. It topped the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts.

The streaming numbers are where the money compounds. “Who” crossed 2 billion Spotify streams on September 18, 2025 — 427 days after release, the fastest any Korean solo artist had ever reached that mark, per Bollywood Life. By February 19, 2026, it had passed 2.3 billion. The MUSE album itself surpassed 3.2 billion Spotify streams in August 2025, just 393 days after release (KStarTrend), and held a record 34 weeks on the Billboard 200 — the longest for any K-pop solo album (KPTN).

Why does this matter for net worth? Because streaming royalties are a royalty stream in the literal sense: every play pays the rights holders forever. A song with 2.3 billion streams keeps paying its co-writers — and Jimin co-wrote his album — year after year. And consider the circumstances: nearly all of “Who”‘s chart and streaming records were set while Jimin was in the military, unable to promote anything. That’s passive income in the truest sense.

Dior and Tiffany and Co.: the Luxury Contracts

In January 2023, Dior announced Jimin as its global brand ambassador on the house’s social platforms — an unusually high-profile appointment for a first-time solo fashion contract. Two months later, on March 2–3, 2023, Tiffany & Co. named him its house ambassador, with executive vice president Alexandre Arnault saying the singer “embodies the energy, style and sense of modernity that epitomises Tiffany and Co.” He was the second K-pop artist in the jeweler’s history to hold the title, after BLACKPINK’s Rosé.

The deals had roots. Dior menswear designer Kim Jones had created the stage costumes for BTS’s 2019 Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour, and Jimin sat front row at the Dior Men Winter 2023/2024 show at Paris Fashion Week in January 2023. The pairing was recognized at the end of the year: AUGUSTMAN put Jimin’s dual Dior–Tiffany appointments on its list of the 10 best fashion collaborations of 2023.

Nobody publishes the contract values — luxury houses never do — so this section can’t give you a dollar figure the way the music sections can. But at this tier, global ambassadorships with LVMH-owned houses are routinely among the most lucrative deals an idol can sign: multi-year, multi-campaign, with fees that industry estimates place in the high six to seven figures annually. Finance-monthly’s 2025 analysis folds them into its $8–10 million a year income estimate.

The Annual Paycheck: What Jimin Earns in a Year

The cleanest annual-income estimate on record comes from finance-monthly’s 2025 breakdown: $8–10 million a year, combining group and solo music, the Dior and Tiffany & Co. ambassadorships, and endorsements. Within that, the outlet estimated his per-concert share as a BTS member at $500,000 to $1 million — consistent with a group whose shows generate $3–5 million in box-office revenue each.

Treat those as informed estimates, not leaked pay stubs. The direction of travel matters more than the precision: his 2021-era income was a fraction of today’s, and the solo era (2023 onward) added streaming royalties and luxury fees on top of the group foundation. The ARIRANG tour, with 82 stadium dates, is the highest-volume touring year of his career.

The Seoul Property Portfolio: from Banpo to Nine One Hannam

Korean property registries are public, which makes Jimin’s real estate the most documentable part of his fortune. The centerpiece: on March 31, 2021, he bought an 89-pyeong (roughly 294 square meter) apartment in Seoul’s Nine One Hannam complex for ₩5.9 billion — about $5.3 million — paid entirely in cash. The deed transferred to his name on May 26, 2021, according to Korean media reports compiled by Koreaboo.

Nine One Hannam is routinely called the “Beverly Hills of Korea” and the country’s most expensive apartment complex, a 341-unit fortress in central Seoul with a four-step verification security system; his neighbors reportedly include G-Dragon and Jun Ji-hyun. RM bought an identical-sized unit in the same complex the same week for ₩6.3 billion — the price gap, per Korean property analysts, reflects a veranda terrace and better views on RM’s floor.

It wasn’t his first Seoul purchase. In November 2018 he bought a Banpo-dong Jugong apartment for ₩4.08 billion while it was slated for reconstruction — a classic buy-the-rebuild play. And the portfolio has one colorful footnote: in January 2022, the National Health Insurance Service briefly seized the Nine One Hannam unit over unpaid premiums — an administrative foul-up Big Hit publicly owned, blaming its own mail handling while Jimin was on overseas schedules, and resolved in full by April 2022. Even billionaires-in-training get paperwork wrong.

Nine One Hannam, the “Beverly Hills of Korea” complex where Jimin reportedly bought a ₩5.9 billion apartment in 2021 — illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The Wealth Math: Where a Thirty-Five Million Dollar Fortune Comes From

Put the documented pieces together and the $35 million anchor stops looking like a guess. The table below is illustrative — it shows how the anchor can be reached from reported inputs, not a literal accounting of his accounts:

Component Illustrative value Basis HYBE shares (68,385) $14.8–15.8M Current market prices per industry trackers (2026) Nine One Hannam apartment $5.3M+ ₩5.9B cash purchase, Mar 2021 (Koreaboo) Banpo reconstruction unit $4M+ ₩4.08B purchase, Nov 2018 (KnowInsiders) Music earnings (2013–2026, net of taxes/fees) $8–12M ~$7M/member Forbes 2020 window + solo royalties Luxury endorsements (accumulated) $3–5M Dior + Tiffany & Co. since 2023, part of $8–10M/yr income Total (illustrative) ~$35M Overlaps with $25–40M range

That table is a sanity check, not a ledger. The real uncertainty is in the last two rows — post-tax music earnings and accumulated endorsement fees — which is exactly why we publish a range. But note how hard it is to get below $25 million: the stock and property alone nearly reach it, and he’s had four peak-earning years since.

Jimin vs. the Other Six: Where He Ranks in BTS

Every “richest BTS member” ranking in 2026 puts V (Kim Taehyung) on top — Koimoi’s February 2026 piece has him at $41 million, a 2026 industry video breakdown at $38–40 million, and kpopbeen’s September ranking at $35–40 million, citing his Layover solo success and Celine and Cartier deals. Jungkook follows in every ranking ($32–35 million), with J-Hope, Suga, and RM clustered in the high twenties to low thirties. Jimin consistently lands sixth or seventh, in the $20–29 million zone on these lists — behind the others mainly because his solo touring footprint (J-Hope’s solo tour, Suga’s Agust D tour) and producer royalties (Suga, RM) give them extra lines he doesn’t have.

Member 2026 estimate range Key driver V $35–41M Layover, Celine + Cartier Jungkook $30–35M Golden, Calvin Klein, strongest solo streaming J-Hope $25–33M Solo tour, property sales Suga $25–30M Agust D tour, producer royalties RM $22–30M Writing credits, Bottega Veneta Jimin $25–40M (this page) “Like Crazy” No. 1, Dior + Tiffany & Co., HYBE equity Jin $20–22M Gucci, Alo Yoga, FRED, solo tour

One honest caveat: Turkish Weekly’s dedicated Jimin page claims RM is “generally estimated the wealthiest member,” which contradicts every 2026 ranking we’ve seen. We note it because transparency is the point — but the weight of 2026 reporting (Koimoi, kpopbeen, and the 2026 industry video breakdowns) puts V first and Jimin in the lower half of the seven. The gap between sixth and third is narrow, and one tour changes everything.

Eighteen Months of Silence: Military Service and the Comeback

Jimin enlisted in December 2023 alongside Jungkook — the two entered through South Korea’s “buddy system” — and was discharged on June 11, 2025. For eighteen months he was an active-duty soldier, not a pop star. No concerts, no endorsements shoots, no promotions.

And yet his fortune grew on autopilot. “Who”, released a month after he enlisted, charted its entire 33-week Hot 100 run while he was unreachable in uniform. The HYBE shares kept their value. The Dior and Tiffany ambassadorships — signed before enlistment — continued paying. If you want proof that a hit song is a financial asset and not just a trophy, “Who” earning royalties through an eighteen-month military deployment is the proof.

Since discharge, the comeback has been all group activity: the ARIRANG album and world tour. Jimin’s next solo move — the project he hinted at in his post-discharge Weverse live — is the unannounced variable in his 2027 earnings.

ARIRANG: What the 2026–2027 Tour Adds to the Fortune

BTS’s fifth studio album ARIRANG arrived on March 20, 2026 — fourteen tracks, title song “SWIM”, and 4.06 million pre-orders, per the Seoul Economic Daily. A free comeback concert at Gwanghwamun Square on March 21 (streamed live by Netflix, its first global live music broadcast) set up the world tour: 82 shows across 34 cities, running April 9, 2026, through March 2027. HYBE calls it the largest world tour by a K-pop group ever, by dates and reach.

The money is already historic. On October 2, 2026, kpopstarz reported the tour had crossed $500 million in Billboard Boxscore-tracked grosses — the first pop group to reach that milestone. The Seoul Economic Daily projected up to $1.4 billion in overseas concert revenue alone, and HYBE’s concert revenue jumped 243.3% year-over-year to ₩647.7 billion (about $432 million) in Q2 2026, with the BTS tour driving a record quarter.

What lands in Jimin’s pocket is a fraction of the gross — venue costs, production, staff, and the agency take their cuts before the seven-way split. But even a small fraction of a tour running at this scale is the biggest single earning event of his career, and it’s still running through March 2027. If his per-show share lands anywhere near the $500,000–1 million range finance-monthly estimated, the tour alone adds several million dollars to his 2026–27 income.

The ARIRANG tour’s stadium stages are the engine of Jimin’s 2026–27 earnings — illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The Giving Side: Donations and Philanthropy

Net worth pages usually ignore giving. This one won’t. Jimin donated ₩100 million (roughly $84,000) to education programs in his hometown of Busan, and while serving in the military he gave ₩30 million (roughly $23,000) toward senior welfare, per finance-monthly’s 2025 reporting. In 2018, he and BTS received the Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit, and in 2021 he was appointed Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture — recognition that his value to South Korea isn’t only measured in won.

It’s a small line in the fortune and a large one in the profile. Philanthropy doesn’t change the estimate. It does change the reader’s understanding of what the estimate is for.

Sources & Reporting

Figures in this profile reflect reporting through September 2026. Key sources: Koimoi (the February 2026 BTS wealth ranking, V at $41 million); kpopbeen (the September 2026 ranking table with Jimin at $20–22 million); finance-monthly (the 2025 Jimin breakdown with $8–10 million annual income, per-concert figures, property and donation details); Turkish Weekly (the mid-2026 dedicated Jimin page with the $20–60 million span); Koreaboo (the Nine One Hannam purchase details, June 2021); Billboard via KoreaBizWire, NME, and the Korea JoongAng Daily (the “Like Crazy” Hot 100 No. 1 data, April 2023); Bollywood Life (the “Who” 2-billion-stream milestone, September 2025); kpopstarz (the ARIRANG tour’s $500 million Boxscore milestone, October 2, 2026); Reuters and the Seoul Economic Daily (the ARIRANG tour itinerary and revenue projections). Where outlets disagree, the article explains why and publishes a range rather than picking a side.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Jimin’s net worth in 2026? Jimin’s net worth in 2026 is estimated between $25 million and $40 million, anchored around $35 million. Sources disagree widely — content-mill roundups say $20 million while detailed breakdowns with visible methodology land at $40–50 million. His hard assets alone (about $15 million in HYBE stock and a $5.3 million Seoul apartment) support the higher end.

Is Jimin the richest member of BTS? No. Every major 2026 ranking puts V (Kim Taehyung) first at $35–41 million, with Jungkook second at $30–35 million. Jimin consistently ranks sixth or seventh among the seven members, roughly in the $20–40 million zone. The gap is narrow and the ARIRANG tour could shift the order by 2027.

How much does Jimin earn per year? Finance-monthly’s 2025 breakdown estimated Jimin’s annual income at $8–10 million, combining BTS and solo music, his Dior and Tiffany & Co. ambassadorships, and endorsements. The same analysis estimated his per-concert share as a BTS member at $500,000 to $1 million. These are estimates, not disclosed figures.

How old is Jimin? Jimin was born Park Ji-min on October 13, 1995, in Busan, South Korea. He is 30 years old and turns 31 on October 13, 2026.

What brands does Jimin endorse? Jimin has been a global brand ambassador for Dior since January 2023 and a house ambassador for Tiffany & Co. since March 2023. He was the second K-pop artist in Tiffany’s history to hold the title, after BLACKPINK’s Rosé. Both are LVMH luxury contracts signed during his solo breakout year.

Where does Jimin live? Jimin owns an 89-pyeong (about 294 square meter) apartment in Nine One Hannam, Seoul’s most expensive apartment complex — nicknamed the “Beverly Hills of Korea” — bought for ₩5.9 billion (about $5.3 million) in cash on March 31, 2021. He also bought a Banpo-dong apartment for ₩4.08 billion in November 2018.

What is Jimin’s biggest song? “Like Crazy” (March 2023) is his biggest chart hit — it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making him the first Korean solo artist ever to top the chart. “Who” (July 2024) is his biggest streaming hit, with over 2.3 billion Spotify streams as of February 2026, the most of any Korean solo song.

When was Jimin discharged from military service? Jimin enlisted in December 2023 alongside bandmate Jungkook through South Korea’s “buddy system” and was discharged on June 11, 2025. His single “Who” charted its entire 33-week Billboard Hot 100 run while he was serving.

WRITTEN BY Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, and no invented numbers. Every profile on this site passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.