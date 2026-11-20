Lamar Jackson is 29 in 2026, born January 7, 1997, in Pompano Beach. The two-time MVP’s age story — Heisman at 19, a $260M deal at 26, and a 2026 thumb injury.

Last updated: November 20, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Lamar Jackson is 29 years old in 2026, born Lamar Demeatrice Jackson Jr. on January 7, 1997, in Pompano Beach, Florida — and he has packed more football history into those 29 years than most quarterbacks manage in a full career. He won the Heisman Trophy at 19, became the youngest quarterback ever to start an NFL playoff game at 21, won his first MVP unanimously at 22, set the single-season quarterback rushing record the same year, and by 27 had a second MVP and a $260 million contract he negotiated himself, without an agent. He turns 30 on January 7, 2027, and the timing matters: his current deal runs through the 2027 season, his 2027 cap charge is projected above $84 million, and the next contract — the one that will define his thirties — is already the biggest open question in Baltimore.

The age question is simple. The story behind it is not. Jackson’s 29th year has been the hardest of his career: an ankle sprain cost him three games early in the 2026 season, and on his return in Week 8 against Buffalo he broke and dislocated the thumb on his throwing hand on the first pass he threw. Surgery and injured reserve followed, with a 6-to-10-week recovery estimate and a possible Week 14 return. Through five starts he had completed 68 of 97 passes for 967 yards, six touchdowns and one interception — a 118.4 passer rating, third-best in the league at the time — and the Ravens had fallen to last in the AFC North without him. This profile answers the age question with the birth certificate, then traces what he did at every age from 7 to 29: the bridge workouts with his mother in Pompano Beach, the Heisman at Louisville, the two MVPs, the money, the family he keeps out of the spotlight, and where 29 sits in the career of a quarterback who runs like a running back.

Every figure carries its outlet and its date. The money story in full — the $100 million net-worth anchor from Celebrity Net Worth, the $40 million to $100 million range, and why the estimators disagree by $60 million — is in the net-worth section below, and the full money breakdown is in Lamar Jackson’s net worth profile on this site. His full life story is in Lamar Jackson’s biography on this site.

Quick Facts Full Name Lamar Demeatrice Jackson Jr. Born January 7, 1997, Pompano Beach, Florida Age 29 in 2026 (turns 30 on January 7, 2027) Height / Weight 6 ft 2 in (188 cm), 205 lbs — see Lamar Jackson’s height profile Known For Quarterback, Baltimore Ravens — 2× NFL MVP, Heisman Trophy 2016, all-time QB rushing leader Career Start Drafted 32nd overall, 2018 NFL Draft (Baltimore Ravens); starter from mid-rookie season Net Worth $100M anchor (Celebrity Net Worth, Nov 2026); range $40M–$100M across outlets Family Partner Jaime Taylor (together since ~2017); daughter Milan, born January 4, 2021; mother Felicia Jones is his manager 2026 Ankle sprain (3 games missed); dislocated right thumb, Week 8 vs Buffalo; on injured reserve, 6–10 week estimate

How This Age Was Verified This profile was built from live reporting checked on November 20, 2026. The birth date — January 7, 1997 — is agreed across every source checked: Britannica (page updated October 25, 2026), Wikipedia, Sportradar, FantasyData, StatMuse, Topps Ripped, and Pro Football Network all list January 7, 1997, and age 29. There is no competing date in any major outlet. The career dates come from Wikipedia and Britannica; the 2026 injury reporting comes from Yardbarker (November 2026), Men’s Journal (November 2026), and SportsGossip (November 2026); the contract figures come from Celebrity Net Worth (updated ~November 10, 2026) and Yardbarker’s Spotrac-sourced earnings table; the family details come from Sports Illustrated (November 2026) and the Baltimore Ravens’ own 2019 reporting. Where outlets disagree — above all on the net worth — this profile names the disagreement, attributes each figure to its outlet, and explains the reason for the gap rather than picking one number silently. No figure in this article comes from an anonymous “sources say” claim, and no fact has been added that the cited reporting does not support.

Lamar Jackson in 2026 — 29 years old, two-time NFL MVP, and the most prolific rushing quarterback in league history. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Who Is Lamar Jackson?

Lamar Jackson is the quarterback who changed what the position is allowed to look like. He plays for the Baltimore Ravens, the only NFL team he has ever known, and he does things with his legs that no quarterback in league history has done: 6,666 career rushing yards, the all-time record for a quarterback, passed Michael Vick’s mark in December 2024 in 102 games — 41 fewer than Vick needed. He pairs that with a throwing arm that led the league in passer rating in 2024 (119.6) and produced 41 touchdown passes against four interceptions that season, the first time any quarterback has cleared 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns with four or fewer picks.

The honours list reads like a career retrospective, except he is 29 and still writing it. Two NFL MVP awards, in 2019 and 2023 — the first of them unanimous, only the second unanimous MVP in league history. Three First-team All-Pro selections (2019, 2023, 2024). Four Pro Bowls. The 2019 passing-touchdowns title. The 2016 Heisman Trophy, the Maxwell Award, and the Walter Camp Award from his Louisville days. His No. 8 jersey is retired at Louisville, and he sits in the school’s Ring of Honor. Wikipedia’s verdict, updated days before this profile was written, calls him “one of the best quarterbacks of his generation, and by some analysts as one of the greatest dual-threat quarterbacks of all time.”

The money is the other half of the story, and it is inseparable from the age. Jackson has never hired a traditional sports agent. His mother, Felicia Jones, has been his manager since the draft process, and together they negotiated the five-year, $260 million extension he signed in April 2023 — $185 million guaranteed, a $72.5 million signing bonus, $52 million a year on average — the richest contract in NFL history at the moment of signing. The full breakdown of that deal, and the March 2026 restructure that followed it, is in Lamar Jackson’s net worth profile on NetWorthCraft, while Lamar Jackson’s biography on CelebAmerica covers the life story from a different angle.

How Old Is Lamar Jackson in 2026?

Lamar Jackson is 29 years old in 2026. He was born on January 7, 1997, in Pompano Beach, Florida. He turned 29 on January 7, 2026, and he turns 30 on January 7, 2027 — seven weeks after the 2026 regular season ends.

The arithmetic is worth spelling out because the internet gets it wrong in both directions. Some pages still show 28, frozen from a 2025 update. Others round up to 30 early. The birth certificate settles it: January 7, 1997. November 20, 2026, the date this profile was researched, falls ten and a half months after his 29th birthday and six and a half weeks before his 30th. Every live source checked on that date — Britannica, Wikipedia, Sportradar, FantasyData, StatMuse, Topps Ripped, Pro Football Network — lists age 29.

Thirty is the number that matters in Baltimore. Quarterbacks who run the way Jackson runs are supposed to age faster than pocket passers, and the doubters have said so since the day he was drafted. The evidence so far points the other way: his best passing season, 2024, came at 27, and his 2026 numbers before the thumb injury — a 118.4 passer rating, third in the league — came at 29. The contract clock is the real deadline. His deal voids after the 2027 season, the year he turns 31, and the 2027 cap charge is already projected above $84 million. The Ravens will have to decide, in the next twelve months, whether the next deal is a five-year extension in the $300 million range that some outlets have already projected — or a franchise-tag fight like the one that preceded the 2023 deal.

Early Life: Pompano Beach, Golden Acres, and the Bridge

Lamar Demeatrice Jackson Jr. was born on January 7, 1997, to Felicia Jones and Lamar “L.J.” Jackson Sr., in Pompano Beach, Florida. He grew up in Golden Acres, a public housing project in an economically distressed part of the city, as the oldest of four children. His father coached youth football in the neighbourhood. His mother had been a track and field athlete in her youth, competing in the long jump and triple jump, and she worked in healthcare, caring for elderly and disabled patients.

When Jackson was eight years old, in 2005, his father died of a heart attack — on the same day his grandmother died. The double loss remade the household overnight. Felicia Jones became a single mother of four: Lamar, his younger brother Jamar, and two younger sisters. She raised them on her own, and she also became his first football coach. Jackson has said it plainly, in a Players’ Tribune piece and in interviews since: “the best coach I’ve ever had was also my first one: Mom.”

The workouts are the stuff of Ravens lore now. From the age of seven, his mother ran him across a big bridge near their house almost every day, back and forth and back again, in the Florida heat. Then they went into the backyard, put on equipment, and hit — Lamar, his younger brother, and his mother. He could throw a football 20 yards when he was eight. At 11 he won the South Florida FYFL Super Bowl with the Northwest Broward Raiders, beating a Fort Lauderdale Hurricanes team that had won back-to-back titles. He played Pop Warner football in the same Florida league as Marquise Brown, who would later become his Ravens teammate, and against cousins Trayvon Mullen and Calvin Ridley. His favourite player growing up was Michael Vick — the man whose rushing record he would break nineteen years later.

High School: A Late Start and a County Player of the Year

Jackson’s organised football career started late. He spent his first two years of high school at Santaluces Community High School in Lantana, playing sporadically and sitting out his sophomore year entirely. He transferred to Boynton Beach Community High School in Boynton Beach for his final two years, and that is where the quarterback emerged. He was named the Lou Groza Palm Beach County High School Player of the Year, graduated in 2014, and left Florida with a recruiting ranking that varied wildly — as high as No. 51 in the state from Rivals, as low as No. 80 from ESPN. He visited four schools: Louisville, Florida, Nebraska, and Mississippi State.

He chose Louisville, and the reason is a story his mother tells. Head coach Bobby Petrino had promised the Jacksons, sitting on a couch in their South Florida home, that Lamar would play quarterback and only quarterback. When Louisville tried him at punt returner in an early practice, Felicia Jones called the coaching staff within minutes and reminded them of the promise. Jackson never went back for a punt return in practice again. The same protectiveness would later shape the most famous business decision of his career: no agent, his mother as manager, and a $260 million contract negotiated across the kitchen table.

Boynton Beach is also where he met Jaime Taylor, the partner he has been with ever since. They met at the school around 2014, and their relationship is believed to have begun around 2017, during his final year at Louisville. Taylor keeps no public social media account and almost never appears in public — a privacy the couple have guarded through two MVP seasons and a $260 million contract. The family story is told in full later in this profile.

Louisville: The Heisman at 19

Jackson arrived at Louisville in 2015, aged 18, and played in 12 games as a freshman, starting eight. He led the Cardinals to a 7–5 record and a Music City Bowl win over Texas A&M, where he was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. It was a promising start. Nobody outside Louisville expected what came next.

His sophomore season, 2016, is one of the great individual seasons in college football history. Jackson threw for 3,543 yards and 30 touchdowns and ran for 1,571 yards and 21 touchdowns — numbers no college quarterback had ever combined in a single season. He won the Heisman Trophy in December 2016, at 19 years old, the first Louisville player ever to win it. He also won the Maxwell Award, the Walter Camp Award, and unanimous All-American honours, and was named ACC Player of the Year and ACC Offensive Player of the Year.

He came back for his junior year in 2017 and finished third in Heisman voting behind Baker Mayfield and Bryce Love, then skipped his senior season to enter the NFL draft. Louisville retired his No. 8 jersey and inducted him into the school’s Ring of Honor. The three years at Louisville did two things that still define him: they proved a dual-threat quarterback could dominate college football’s biggest stage, and they taught the NFL’s scouts — several of whom suggested he switch to wide receiver — that he would not be moved off the position. He was 20 when he declared. He was 21 when the draft answered the question for good.

The Heisman at 19 — Jackson’s 2016 season at Louisville made him the first Cardinal ever to win college football’s top individual honour. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The 2018 Draft: Pick 32, and the Youngest Playoff Starter Ever

The 2018 NFL Draft is the hinge of Jackson’s story. Five quarterbacks went before him in the first round — Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen, and, eight picks earlier, the player he would spend his career being measured against in the AFC. The Baltimore Ravens took Jackson with the 32nd and final pick of the first round, trading up to get him, and signed him to a four-year rookie deal worth $9,471,648 with a $4,968,471 signing bonus. He was 21 years old.

He started the season behind Joe Flacco, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback who had held the job for a decade. When Flacco was injured midway through the year, Jackson took over and the Ravens won the AFC North. In the wild-card round against the Los Angeles Chargers, he became the youngest quarterback ever to start an NFL playoff game, at 21 years and 11 days old. The debut season’s numbers were raw — one 200-yard passing game in seven starts, a 58.2 completion percentage, the lowest passer rating of any quarterback in that postseason, an NFL-high 12 fumbles — and the doubters had their evidence. The Ravens had theirs too: a division title, a playoff berth, and a quarterback whose legs had already changed the geometry of their offence.

The lesson of the draft, in hindsight, is about age and patience. Jackson was the youngest quarterback in his draft class. The teams that passed on him were buying finished products; Baltimore bought a 21-year-old and gave him time. Two years later he was the unanimous MVP. The general managers who took the other four quarterbacks ahead of him have all, by 2026, moved on from those picks. Baltimore has not moved on from Jackson, and Jackson has not moved on from Baltimore — eight seasons, one team, one city.

MVP at 22: The Unanimous Season

Jackson’s second season, 2019, is the season that made the argument unanswerable. At 22, he threw for 3,127 yards and a league-leading 36 touchdowns, and ran for 1,206 yards — the single-season rushing record for a quarterback, a mark that still stands — with seven rushing touchdowns. The Ravens went 14–2, the best record in the league. Jackson won the NFL Most Valuable Player award unanimously, only the second unanimous MVP in the award’s history after Tom Brady in 2010. He was 22 years and 11 months old when the award was announced, one of the youngest MVPs ever.

The record he set that year deserves a closer look, because it explains why his age matters differently from other quarterbacks’. A running back’s career is measured in carries; a quarterback’s in hits. Jackson’s game asks his body to do both jobs, and the conventional wisdom said the hits would shorten the career. Seven seasons later, the rushing total has only grown: 6,666 career yards, the all-time quarterback record, set in December 2024 when he passed Michael Vick — the player he grew up idolising — in 41 fewer games than Vick needed. The 2019 season was not a gimmick year. It was the template.

The years between the two MVPs tested the template. In 2020, at 23, he won his first playoff game, beating Tennessee in the wild-card round after a COVID-disrupted season. In 2021, at 24, an ankle injury cost him the final four games. In 2022, at 25, a knee injury in December cost him the final five games and the playoff game, and the contract standoff that had been simmering for a year boiled over: the Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him in March 2023, and Jackson, negotiating without an agent, publicly requested a trade. He was 26, unsigned, and, for the first time, openly at odds with the only franchise he had ever played for.

Lamar Jackson at Every Age: The Timeline

Age Year What Happened 7 2004 Mother begins daily bridge workouts with him in Pompano Beach 8 2005 Father dies of a heart attack, same day as his grandmother; can already throw 20 yards 11 2008 Wins South Florida FYFL Super Bowl with Northwest Broward Raiders 17 2014 Graduates Boynton Beach High; Lou Groza Palm Beach County Player of the Year; meets Jaime Taylor 18 2015 Louisville freshman; Music City Bowl MVP 19 2016 Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award — first Louisville Heisman winner 20 2017 Third in Heisman voting; declares for the NFL draft 21 2018 Drafted 32nd overall; youngest QB ever to start a playoff game 22 2019 Unanimous NFL MVP; QB single-season rushing record (1,206 yards); Ravens 14–2 23 2020 First playoff win (at Tennessee, Jan 2021); 2,757 passing yards, 26 TD 24 2021 Ankle injury ends season early; daughter Milan born January 4 25 2022 Knee injury in December; contract standoff deepens 26 2023 Signs 5-year, $260M extension (Apr 27); second MVP; AFC Championship Game 27 2024 Career-best passing: 4,172 yards, 41 TD, 4 INT; passes Vick’s QB rushing record 28 2025 $43.5M cash season; fourth AFC North title clinched Jan 4, 2025 29 2026 Ankle sprain, then dislocated thumb in Week 8; on injured reserve; 118.4 passer rating in five starts

The 0 Million Deal at 26: Negotiated by His Mother

The standoff ended on April 27, 2023, hours before the NFL draft began. Jackson and the Ravens announced a five-year, $260 million extension: $185 million in total guarantees, a $72.5 million signing bonus, an average of $52 million a year — the richest contract in NFL history at the moment of signing, passing the deals Patrick Mahomes had signed in Kansas City and Jalen Hurts had just reached in Philadelphia. It included a full no-trade clause and a no-tag clause after 2027. The deal runs through the 2027 season, with void years in 2028 and 2029.

What made the deal historic was not the money. It was the negotiating table. Jackson has never hired a traditional sports agent. His mother, Felicia Jones, has been his manager since the 2018 draft process — she is his manager, he has said repeatedly; he represents himself. She helped negotiate the $260 million deal, and she was at the centre of the 2025 restructure that added roughly $30 million in guarantees, and of the March 2026 restructure that converted $49.95 million of his 2026 salary into a signing bonus, cutting his cap charge from about $74.5 million to roughly $34.5 million and freeing nearly $40 million for the team to spend. A standard agent’s fee on a $260 million deal would run to roughly $7.8 million at the usual 3 per cent. Jackson kept it in the family.

The 2023 season, his age-26 year, justified the money immediately. Jackson won his second MVP, throwing for 3,678 yards and 24 touchdowns and running for 821 yards, and took the Ravens to the AFC Championship Game, where they lost to the eventual champion Kansas City Chiefs. He was 26, a two-time MVP, and the owner of the richest deal in the sport’s history — negotiated by his mother, signed without an agent, and delivered after a public trade request that most analysts assumed would end with him in another uniform. It ended with him in Baltimore, richer, and better.

Age 27: The Best Passing Season of His Life

If 2019 was the year Jackson proved he could run, 2024 was the year he proved he could throw — at an age when running quarterbacks are supposed to be slowing down. At 27, he threw for 4,172 yards, 41 touchdowns and four interceptions, a 119.6 passer rating that led the entire league, and ran for 915 yards. He became the first quarterback in NFL history to clear 4,000 passing yards and 40 touchdown passes with four or fewer interceptions in a single season. On January 4, 2025 — his daughter Milan’s fourth birthday — he threw two touchdown passes in a 35–10 win over Cleveland that clinched a fourth AFC North title.

December 2024 delivered the record that will probably define his career. Against the Houston Texans on Christmas Day, Jackson passed Michael Vick for the career rushing record among quarterbacks, reaching 6,110 yards in 102 games — 41 fewer than Vick needed. Vick was the player Jackson grew up idolising in Pompano Beach. The record now sits at 6,666 yards through Week 8 of 2026, and it grows every time he plays. No other active quarterback is within 2,000 yards of it.

The 2024 season also reframed the age debate. The knock on Jackson had always been durability: the ankle in 2021, the knee in 2022. At 27 he played 17 games, threw the ball better than ever, and ran for 915 yards without missing a start. The arm had caught up with the legs, and the legs had not gone anywhere. That is the player Baltimore is paying $52 million a year for — and the player whose 29th year, 2026, has now put the durability question back on the table.

Age 29 in 2026: The Ankle, the Thumb, and Injured Reserve

The 2026 season started well and then came apart in two injuries. Jackson led Baltimore to a 3–1 record in its first four games, then missed three games with a high ankle sprain. He returned in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills — and on the first pass he threw, his right hand collided with the helmet of Bills linebacker Gregory Rousseau. The thumb on his throwing hand was broken and dislocated. He stayed on the sideline, engaged, after leaving the game early. The Ravens lost, and the next day Jackson was placed on injured reserve.

The numbers before the injury were excellent. Through five starts: 68 completions on 97 attempts, 967 yards, six touchdowns, one interception, a 118.4 passer rating — third-best in the league at the time — plus 144 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. Surgery followed, and head coach Jesse Minter put the recovery estimate at six to ten weeks, calling timelines “challenging to predict”. Yardbarker’s November 2026 reporting noted a return as early as Week 14 had not been ruled out, and Jackson has vowed to return this season, without a firm date attached.

The contract makes the injury financially irrelevant for Jackson. His 2026 salary was injury-guaranteed at signing: Baltimore owes him the full $52 million in cash this season whether he returns in Week 14 or never takes another snap in 2026. His career earnings through the end of 2025 stand at approximately $187 million, per Spotrac’s records cited by Celebrity Net Worth and Yardbarker, with another $51–52 million scheduled for 2026 and about $52 million for 2027. If he collects every dollar on the current deal, his cumulative NFL earnings will approach $291 million by the end of the 2027 season. The thumb cost him games. It did not cost him a dollar.

What it cost the Ravens is harder to measure. With Jackson missing three games and leaving the Buffalo game early, Baltimore fell to last place in the AFC North — a division it had won four times with him under centre. The 2026 season is now a test of the roster around him, and of the front office’s March decision to restructure his deal rather than extend it. The 2027 cap charge, already projected above $84 million, is the number that will force the next negotiation. Jackson will be 30 when that season starts. The question is no longer whether he can play at an MVP level at 29. He was doing exactly that when the thumb broke. The question is how many more years the body holds, and what Baltimore pays for them.

Net Worth at 29: The 0 Million Anchor and the Million Gap

Lamar Jackson’s net worth in 2026 is an estimated $100 million, the figure Celebrity Net Worth gives on a page updated around November 10, 2026. The honest range runs from $40 million to $100 million, and the gap between the outlets is the story. Yardbarker, in November 2026, put it at roughly $40 million to $50 million. SportDA, in 2026, put it at approximately $40 million. SurpriseSports gave a $40 million to $100 million range. PeopleAndMedia, an outlier, gave $130 million to $160 million — a figure built on adding cumulative earnings, endorsement income, agent-fee savings, and property values together without the tax haircut, and this profile does not adopt it.

Source Date Figure Status Celebrity Net Worth Updated ~Nov 10, 2026 $100 million Anchor — most recent dated figure Yardbarker Nov 2026 $40–50 million Low end, tax-adjusted reasoning SportDA 2026 ~$40 million Low end SurpriseSports Oct 2026 $40–100 million Matches the full range PeopleAndMedia 2026 $130–160 million Outlier — adds gross earnings without full tax haircut

The disagreement has a clear cause. Jackson has earned roughly $187 million in NFL salary through the end of 2025, and about $207 million in cumulative cash through the 2026 season, per Spotrac’s records. But career earnings are not net worth. A Maryland-based athlete pays federal, state, and local taxes that combined can approach 50 per cent, and the money then pays for a lifestyle, a family compound in Florida, and reinvestment into his own businesses. Yardbarker’s $40 million to $50 million figure applies that haircut aggressively. Celebrity Net Worth’s $100 million counts the appreciating assets — the contract’s remaining guarantees, the Era 8 apparel brand, Era Sports Entertainment, and real estate — more generously. Both approaches are defensible. The range is the honest answer, and $100 million is the anchor because it is the most recent dated figure from the outlet that tracks him closest. The full per-source breakdown, including the year-by-year earnings table, is in Lamar Jackson’s net worth profile on this site.

Endorsements add a smaller stream than his peers’. Forbes ranked Jackson the fifth-highest-paid NFL player for 2024, with $61 million in pre-tax earnings — $55 million from the contract and $6 million from endorsements — and 2025 figures crossed $65 million. His deals include Oakley and Bose, and he runs his own Era 8 apparel brand through Era Sports Entertainment, the self-managed business he built instead of hiring an agency. Endorsement income is estimated at $6 million to $10 million a year as of 2026. The point of the self-managed model is margin: without an agent taking a cut, and without an agency taking a cut of the endorsements, more of every dollar stays with the family. It is the same instinct his mother showed on the couch in Pompano Beach in 2014 — nobody else decides what Lamar Jackson is worth.

Family: Jaime Taylor, Milan, and the Mother Who Runs the Business

Jackson keeps his personal life out of the spotlight, and the public record of it is short — deliberately so. He has been in a long-term relationship with Jaime Taylor since around 2017. They met at Boynton Beach Community High School in Florida, years before he became an NFL star, and began dating while he was at Louisville. Taylor rarely makes public appearances, has no widely known public social media account, and gave her only substantial interview to the Baltimore Ravens in 2019, two years into the relationship. The couple are not married, and no credible report has ever suggested otherwise.

Their daughter, Milan — “Lani” to her father — was born on January 4, 2021. Jackson revealed her existence in October 2021, posting a photo of her dressed as Pebbles from The Flintstones for Halloween, and confirmed her name to reporters days later without naming her mother. Milan turned five on January 4, 2026. The family lives largely out of view in Baltimore and Florida, and Jackson almost never posts about them. In a 2019 quote that still stands as the fullest public statement on the subject, Taylor described what she had learned from the relationship. Everything since has been silence, and the silence is the point: the most famous quarterback in Baltimore has drawn a line around his home, and the line has held for nine seasons.

Where it started — the bridge workouts in Pompano Beach, where Felicia Jones ran her seven-year-old son back and forth until the games felt easy. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The other family relationship is the business one. Felicia Jones, his mother, has been his manager since 2016, when he was 19 and winning the Heisman. She was a track athlete in her youth, she worked in healthcare while raising four children alone after her husband’s death in 2005, and she has been at Jackson’s side at every practice, every draft meeting, and every contract negotiation since. She called Louisville’s coaching staff the day they tried her son at punt returner. She helped negotiate the $260 million deal. She is, by Jackson’s own account, the best coach he has ever had — and the reason the richest contract in NFL history, at the moment of signing, was negotiated without a single dollar going to an agent.

Lamar Jackson’s Age vs His Fellow Quarterbacks

Age looks different depending on who is standing next to you. Jackson, at 29, sits in the middle of the AFC’s quarterback generation — younger than the old guard, older than the new one, and the only one of the group who has never played for another team. The table below puts him next to the peers this site has profiled, with their ages as of November 2026.

Quarterback Born Age in 2026 The Difference Lamar Jackson Jan 7, 1997 29 — Patrick Mahomes Sep 17, 1995 31 16 months older; 3 Super Bowl rings, the standard Jackson is chasing — Patrick Mahomes’ age profile Josh Allen May 21, 1996 30 Eight months older; the 2024 MVP, drafted eight picks before Jackson — Josh Allen’s age profile Joe Burrow Dec 10, 1996 29 (turns 30 Dec 10, 2026) Four weeks older; the pocket passer of the generation Jalen Hurts Aug 7, 1998 28 17 months younger; Super Bowl champion, the other dual-threat of the group Aaron Rodgers Dec 2, 1983 42 (turns 43 Dec 2, 2026) Fourteen years older; the proof a great quarterback can play into his forties

The comparison that matters most is the one with Mahomes. They were drafted a year apart, they have split the AFC’s MVP awards between them for most of a decade, and Mahomes has the three Super Bowl rings Jackson does not. Mahomes signed his ten-year, $450 million deal at 24; Jackson signed his five-year, $260 million deal at 26. Mahomes’ deal runs to 2031. Jackson’s voids after 2027. The age gap is sixteen months. The contract gap is four years of security — and that is what the next negotiation in Baltimore is really about. More quarterback ages and fortunes, Jackson’s included, are filed under this site’s Celebrity Net Worth category.

What 29 Means: The Prime, the Contract, and the Clock

Twenty-nine is, for a quarterback, the middle of the prime. The arm is mature, the reads are fast, the body still recovers. The history of the position says the best years run from 27 to 33, and Jackson’s best passing season came at 27. The 2026 thumb injury does not change that arithmetic — a broken thumb heals, and the six-to-ten-week estimate puts him back before the season ends, possibly as early as Week 14. The ankle sprain that cost him three games earlier in the year is the more familiar worry: soft-tissue injuries, not broken bones, are what have cost him games in 2021 and 2022 as well.

The real clock is the contract. Jackson’s deal voids after the 2027 season, when he will be 30 turning 31. The 2027 cap charge is projected above $84 million, a number no team can carry without a new deal. The Ravens have two options: extend him before the 2027 season, at a figure some outlets have already projected in the $310 million to $360 million range over five years, or let the cap charge force a restructure that pushes the problem forward again. Jackson has said he wants to return this season. He has not said what he wants for the next one. His mother, who negotiated the last deal, will be at the table for the next one.

There is one more number that frames the age. Jackson has played nine NFL seasons and never played for another team. The quarterbacks who stay with one franchise into their thirties — Brady, Rodgers, Mahomes, the names that define the position — all won their Super Bowls in that window. Jackson has the MVPs, the records, the contract, and the rushing mark that may never be broken. He does not have the ring. He is 29, he turns 30 in January, and the next contract will decide whether the rest of the story is written in Baltimore. That is what 29 means for Lamar Jackson: old enough to have done everything except the one thing left, young enough to still do it.

Frequently Asked Questions

How old is Lamar Jackson in 2026? Lamar Jackson is 29 years old in 2026. He was born Lamar Demeatrice Jackson Jr. on January 7, 1997, in Pompano Beach, Florida, and turned 29 on January 7, 2026. He turns 30 on January 7, 2027. Every major source checked — Britannica, Wikipedia, Sportradar, FantasyData, StatMuse, and Pro Football Network — agrees on the date.

When is Lamar Jackson’s birthday? Lamar Jackson’s birthday is January 7. He was born on January 7, 1997, in Pompano Beach, Florida, which makes him a Capricorn. His 30th birthday falls on January 7, 2027, seven weeks after the 2026 NFL regular season ends.

How old was Lamar Jackson when he won the Heisman Trophy? Lamar Jackson was 19 years old when he won the Heisman Trophy in December 2016. He was a sophomore at the University of Louisville, where he threw for 3,543 yards and 30 touchdowns and ran for 1,571 yards and 21 touchdowns — and he became the first Louisville player ever to win the award.

What is Lamar Jackson’s net worth in 2026? Lamar Jackson’s net worth is an estimated $100 million in 2026, the figure Celebrity Net Worth gives on a page updated around November 10, 2026. The honest range is $40 million to $100 million: Yardbarker put it at $40–50 million in November 2026 and SportDA at about $40 million, while one outlier outlet gave $130–160 million. The full per-source breakdown is in his net worth profile on this site.

Is Lamar Jackson injured in 2026? Yes. Lamar Jackson missed three games early in the 2026 season with a high ankle sprain, then broke and dislocated the thumb on his throwing hand on his first pass back in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills. He had surgery and was placed on injured reserve, with head coach Jesse Minter giving a six-to-ten-week recovery estimate. A return as early as Week 14 has not been ruled out. His 2026 salary of $52 million is fully injury-guaranteed.

Who is Lamar Jackson’s girlfriend, and does he have children? Lamar Jackson’s longtime partner is Jaime Taylor. They met at Boynton Beach Community High School in Florida and have been together since around 2017, during his final year at Louisville. They are not married. They share a daughter, Milan — “Lani” — born on January 4, 2021. Taylor keeps no public social media and almost never appears in public.

How tall is Lamar Jackson? Lamar Jackson is 6 feet 2 inches tall (188 cm) and weighs 205 lbs. That is the figure listed by the Baltimore Ravens, Pro Football Network, StatMuse, and Topps Ripped. The full breakdown is in his height profile on this site.

How much does Lamar Jackson make per year? Lamar Jackson makes $52 million a year on average under the five-year, $260 million extension he signed in April 2023, which included $185 million in guarantees and a $72.5 million signing bonus. His cash earnings for 2026 are $52 million, fully injury-guaranteed, and he had earned approximately $187 million in NFL salary through the end of 2025, per Spotrac.

Sources & Reporting

This age profile was researched from live reporting current through November 20, 2026. Britannica (page updated October 25, 2026), Wikipedia, Sportradar, FantasyData, StatMuse, Topps Ripped, and Pro Football Network for the birth date (January 7, 1997), the age (29), the height and weight (6 ft 2 in, 205 lbs), and the 2026 season statistics. Wikipedia for the career spine — the Heisman Trophy, the 2018 draft, the MVP awards, the All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections, and the career rushing records. Yardbarker (November 2026) for the thumb injury and injured reserve, the $40 million to $50 million net-worth estimate, the Spotrac-sourced career earnings of $187 million through 2025, and the March 2026 contract restructure. Celebrity Net Worth (updated ~November 10, 2026) for the $100 million net-worth anchor and the $260 million contract terms. SportDA for the ~$40 million estimate; SurpriseSports for the $40 million to $100 million range; PeopleAndMedia for the $130 million to $160 million outlier figure, which this profile does not adopt. Men’s Journal (November 2026) for the Week 8 thumb injury and the Ravens’ last-place standing in the AFC North. SportsGossip (November 2026) for the family details, the 2024 season recap, and the 6-to-10-week recovery estimate from head coach Jesse Minter. Sports Illustrated (November 2026) for the Jaime Taylor relationship profile. Heavy and BBN Times for the Felicia Jones profile and the 2005 death of Lamar Jackson Sr. BlackPast for the early-life and Louisville record. Guide Net Worth’s own Lamar Jackson net-worth, biography, and height profiles, and the Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen age profiles, for the same-person and peer figures cited in the links.

Where outlets disagree — above all on the net worth ($40 million to $100 million, with a $130 million to $160 million outlier) — this profile names the disagreement, attributes each figure to its outlet, and explains the reason for the gap rather than picking one number silently. The $130 million to $160 million figure is identified as an outlier built on gross earnings without a full tax haircut. No figure in this article comes from an anonymous “sources say” claim, and no fact has been added that the cited reporting does not support. Corrections policy: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.

WRITTEN BY Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, and no invented numbers. Every profile on this site passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.