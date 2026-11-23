Luka Doncic’s biography: Real Madrid prodigy at 13, Mavericks star, then the shocking Lakers trade — the $165M deal, the 60-point night, and life after.

Last updated: November 23, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Luka Dončić is a Slovenian professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers, a six-time NBA All-Star and six-time All-NBA First Team selection, and one of the best players of his generation. He was born February 28, 1999, in Ljubljana, Slovenia, left home for Real Madrid’s academy at 13, won the EuroLeague at 19, and became the face of the Dallas Mavericks before the most shocking trade in modern NBA history sent him to Los Angeles in February 2025. He is 27 years old in 2026, and his story since the trade has been a response written on the court: a three-year, $165 million extension with the Lakers, a second scoring title, and a 60-point night.

This biography covers the full arc — the Ljubljana childhood, the Madrid prodigy years, the Dallas rise, the trade that blindsided the league, the Lakers rebirth, the money behind it all, and the personal life that changed in public in 2026. Every figure in it is sourced: the contract numbers come from the reporting around the deals, the season numbers from Basketball-Reference via the 2025-26 season logs, and the net worth from Guide Net Worth’s own profile of Dončić, which puts him at $80 million to $110 million, anchored at $100 million.

Quick Facts Full Name Luka Dončić Born February 28, 1999, Ljubljana, Slovenia Age 27 years old Height 6 ft 8 in (2.03 m) Team Los Angeles Lakers (No. 77) — since Feb 2025 Position Point guard / small forward Contract 3 years, $165M extension (Aug 2025), through 2027–28 Net Worth (2026) Estimated $100 million (range $80M–$110M) Career Averages 29.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 8.2 assists per game Honors 6× All-Star, 6× All-NBA First Team, 2× scoring champion

How This Biography Was Reported This profile was reported from live sources in November 2026. The career record comes from Wikipedia and Britannica (updated November 2026), the 2025-26 season detail from the Conway Bulletin and SwipeSports (both built on Basketball-Reference logs), the trade and contract reporting from the Associated Press, ESPN and Sports Illustrated, and the net worth from Guide Net Worth’s own Luka Dončić profile ($80–$110 million, anchored at $100 million). The personal-life section reports only what Dončić himself confirmed to ESPN in early 2026, as carried by Yardbarker. Where sources disagreed — his listed height is 6 ft 8 in on most rosters and 6 ft 7 in on some — this article says so rather than picking one silently. Corrections are welcome via the About page.

Luka Doncic, the Los Angeles Lakers star — illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Early Life: Ljubljana, and a Basketball Family

Luka Dončić was born on February 28, 1999, in Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia, to Mirjam Poterbin, who owns beauty salons, and Saša Dončić, a professional basketball player and later a coach. He grew up inside the game — his father played professionally for 15 years, and the boy was in gyms before he was in school. He played youth basketball for Union Olimpija in Ljubljana, and by the time he was 12 he was already the best young player in the country. His Luka Doncic age profile on this site covers the timeline in detail; the biography starts with the decision that shaped everything after it.

At 13, Dončić left his family and signed a professional contract with Real Madrid, joining the club’s youth academy in Spain. He spoke little Spanish, lived away from home, and practiced against grown men. It was an extraordinary gamble for a child, and it is the reason his game looks the way it does: he learned to play against professionals before he learned to drive, and he learned to read defenses the way a point guard twice his age reads them. His listed height is 6 ft 8 in (2.03 m) on most rosters, though some list him at 6 ft 7 in — the one-inch argument is covered in our Luka Doncic height profile, and in CelebAmerica’s Luka Doncic height breakdown on our sister site.

Real Madrid: The Prodigy Years

Dončić made his senior debut for Real Madrid on April 30, 2015, at 16 years and two months old — the youngest player in the club’s history. He was not a mascot. By 17 he was a rotation player in the EuroLeague, the best club competition outside the NBA, and by 18 he was winning its Rising Star award. The 2017-18 season, his last in Europe, was the coronation: EuroLeague champion, EuroLeague MVP, Final Four MVP, and a Spanish league title, all before his 20th birthday. No teenager in European basketball history had done that. Scouts called him the most decorated European teenager the sport had produced, and the NBA draft could not come fast enough.

What Madrid gave him, beyond the trophies, was a professional education no American college could match. He played 200-plus senior games before the draft, against men, in high-pressure European arenas, with a coach’s trust that let him run the offense as a teenager. That is why his rookie season in the NBA looked so calm: he had already spent three years doing the job at the highest level available to him. The Madrid years also gave him his nickname in Spain — “El Niño Maravilla”, the Wonder Boy — and a fan base in Europe that still follows every game he plays in Los Angeles.

A teenage Dončić in Madrid — illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

NBA Arrival: Draft Night, Dallas, and Rookie of the Year

The Atlanta Hawks drafted Dončić third overall in the 2018 NBA Draft, then traded his rights to the Dallas Mavericks in a draft-night deal. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth about $32.5 million and started from the first week. He averaged 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists as a rookie, won Rookie of the Year for the 2018-19 season, and made the All-Rookie First Team unanimously. The numbers were historic — only Oscar Robertson had averaged 21-7-6 as a rookie — but the style was the story: step-back threes, no-look passes, a 19-year-old controlling the pace of NBA games like a veteran.

The next five seasons made him the face of the franchise. He earned All-NBA First Team honors in each of the 2019-20 through 2023-24 seasons, made the All-Star team every year from 2020 to 2024, and signed a five-year, $207 million rookie max extension in August 2021. By the summer of 2024 he had done everything except win a championship, and the Mavericks had built the roster around him — most notably by pairing him with Kyrie Irving. The 2023-24 season was the peak of the Dallas era, and it is worth its own section.

The Dallas Peak: Scoring Title and the 2024 Finals

In 2023-24, Dončić led the NBA in scoring at 33.9 points per game and led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals. He won Western Conference finals MVP along the way, and his playoff run included a 73-point game against Atlanta in January 2024 — the fourth-highest single-game total in NBA history at the time — and a series of fourth-quarter performances that turned him into the league’s most feared closer. Dallas lost the Finals to the Boston Celtics in five games, but the season established Dončić as a top-three player in the world, and the Mavericks’ future looked settled: a 25-year-old superstar, a co-star in Irving, and a supermax extension waiting for him in the summer of 2025.

That supermax is the number that explains the trade. Had Dončić stayed in Dallas, he was eligible for a five-year, $345 million supermax extension in the summer of 2025 — the largest contract in NBA history. Guide Net Worth’s own profile of Dončić puts the figure at $345 million, and it is the money he gave up the night he was traded. Nothing in his biography makes sense without it: the trade was not a basketball decision about a role player. It was a franchise walking away from the biggest contract it could ever offer its best player.

The Trade: February 2, 2025, and the Night the NBA Stopped

Shortly after midnight Eastern time on February 2, 2025, the Mavericks agreed to send Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers. The return was Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick, with Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris going to Los Angeles and the Utah Jazz absorbing salary as a third team. The deal was negotiated in near-total secrecy by Dallas general manager Nico Harrison, and it blindsided the league: players, coaches and even Lakers star LeBron James were reported to have had no warning. Dončić himself was not told until the deal was done. It is widely regarded as one of the most shocking and unexpected trades in American sports history.

Harrison later pointed to defense and conditioning as factors in the decision, and the reporting around the trade made clear that the Mavericks’ front office had grown concerned about Dončić’s fitness and his long-term durability. The basketball world did not buy it. Davis is a great player, but he is six years older than Dončić and has his own injury history, and no team in modern NBA history had traded a 25-year-old, five-time All-NBA First Team player in his prime. Mavericks fans protested outside the arena. The trade’s shock value has not faded: a year and a half later, it is still the first thing anyone mentions about either franchise.

Lakers Debut: Purple and Gold, Number 77

Dončić made his Lakers debut on February 10, 2025, against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena, scoring 14 points with six rebounds and seven assists in 24 minutes. He kept his number 77 — the number he has worn since Madrid, chosen because 7 was taken and he liked the symmetry. On February 25, 2025, he recorded his first triple-double as a Laker against his former team, the Dallas Mavericks: 19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists in a 107-99 win, in a game the whole league watched. The reception in Dallas that night said everything about how the trade had landed: Mavericks fans cheered Dončić and booed their own front office.

The half-season in Los Angeles was a bridge, not a verdict. Dončić was still working back from a calf injury that had kept him out before the trade, and the Lakers were learning how to build around a ball-dominant guard next to a 40-year-old LeBron James. The real statement came in the summer, when Dončić chose to commit — and in the season that followed, when he answered every question the trade had raised about him.

Dončić in purple and gold — illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The 5 Million Extension — and the 5 Million He Left Behind

On August 2, 2025, Dončić and the Lakers agreed to a three-year, $165 million contract extension, keeping him in Los Angeles through the 2027-28 season with a player option. He signed it rather than waiting for free agency, and the timing mattered: it ended, for the moment, the speculation about whether he wanted to be a Laker at all, and it gave the franchise a foundation to build around after LeBron James. The extension is worth $180 million less than the supermax Dallas could have offered — the $345 million figure is the trade’s price tag, and Dončić paid it in future earnings.

The money story does not end with the contract. Guide Net Worth’s Luka Doncic net worth profile puts his fortune at $80 million to $110 million in 2026, anchored at $100 million, built on the $207 million Dallas deal, the $165 million Lakers extension, and endorsements of about $15 million a year — led by his Jordan Brand signature shoe line, which has run through four models. The extension also set up the next negotiation: the player option for 2028-29 gives him the choice of free agency at 29, when a new supermax would be available, or a longer deal in Los Angeles. Either way, the $345 million he left in Dallas is the number his next contract has to beat.

The 2025-26 Season: Scoring Title, 60 Points, and the Hamstring

Dončić opened the 2025-26 season with a statement. On October 21, 2025, he logged a near triple-double in the opener: 43 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. He became the first Lakers player to record consecutive 40-point games to start a season, then added a third consecutive 40-point game — only the second player in NBA history to start a season with three straight 40-point games, joining Wilt Chamberlain. On March 19, 2026, he scored a season-high 60 points against the Miami Heat, becoming the first player to score 60 points with the Lakers since Kobe Bryant’s final game in 2016, as the team’s winning streak hit eight.

He finished the season leading the NBA in scoring for a second time, at 33.5 points per game, with 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists across 64 games, and earned his sixth All-NBA First Team selection in May 2026. The season ended badly: on April 2, 2026, he suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain that ruled him out for the remainder of the regular season, and the Lakers’ postseason run ended on May 11 after a sweep in the Western Conference semifinals. The scoring title answered the conditioning questions that had trailed him into the trade. The hamstring asked a new one — whether his body can hold up to the workload his game demands — and it is the question the 2026-27 season has to answer.

Career Numbers: 15,021 Points and 90 Triple-Doubles

Through the 2025-26 season, Dončić has played 514 regular-season games and scored 15,021 points, averaging 29.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game. That scoring average is the third-highest in NBA history, behind only Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain. He has 90 career triple-doubles, seventh all-time, and he reached the total before his 28th birthday — a pace no player in history has matched at his age.

Season Team GP PPG RPG APG 2018-19 Dallas 72 21.2 7.8 6.0 2019-20 Dallas 61 28.8 9.4 8.8 2020-21 Dallas 66 27.7 8.0 8.6 2021-22 Dallas 65 28.4 9.1 8.7 2022-23 Dallas 66 32.4 8.6 8.0 2023-24 Dallas 70 33.9 9.2 9.8 2024-25 Dallas / Lakers 50 28.2 8.2 7.7 2025-26 Lakers 64 33.5 7.7 8.3 Career — 514 29.2 8.5 8.2

The table tells the story in one glance: the scoring climbed every year until the 2023-24 peak, dipped in the trade season, and returned to the peak in his first full Lakers year. The rebounds and assists never dipped. That is the point about Dončić’s game that the scoring titles miss — he is a 6 ft 8 in point guard who rebounds like a forward and passes like a point guard, and the triple-doubles are the product of that combination rather than a stat he chases.

Net Worth and Fortune: 0 Million at 27

Guide Net Worth’s own profile puts Dončić’s net worth at $80 million to $110 million in 2026, anchored at $100 million. The fortune is built on three contracts: the rookie deal worth about $32.5 million, the five-year, $207 million extension signed in August 2021, and the three-year, $165 million Lakers extension signed in August 2025. Endorsements add about $15 million a year, led by the Jordan Brand signature shoe line — a rare deal for a European player, and a sign of how global his brand has become.

The $100 million figure is also a measure of what the trade cost him. The $345 million supermax he would have been eligible for in Dallas was $180 million more than the extension he signed in Los Angeles, and it would have made him the highest-paid player in NBA history. He will have a chance to recover it: the player option in his Lakers deal gives him a path to a new supermax at 29. For now, the biography and the money tell the same story — a player who lost the biggest contract in the sport’s history and answered by winning a scoring title in the city that traded for him.

Slovenia: EuroBasket Gold and the National Team

Dončić’s international career is the other half of his biography, and in Slovenia it matters as much as the NBA. In 2017, at 18, he led Slovenia to the EuroBasket title, beating Serbia 93-85 in the final, and was named to the All-Tournament Team. It was Slovenia’s first European championship, and it made him a national hero before he had played an NBA game. At the 2023 FIBA World Cup he led the entire tournament in scoring at 26.0 points per game, with Slovenia finishing seventh.

He has played for Slovenia in every summer he has been healthy enough to do so, and the national team is where his game looks most like the Madrid version — total control, every possession through him, a whole country’s expectations on a 27-year-old’s shoulders. The 2024 Olympic qualifying tournament ended in disappointment, with Slovenia losing to Greece and missing the Paris Games, but the EuroBasket gold remains the defining achievement of his international career, and the one he talks about most.

Personal Life: Engagement, Two Daughters, and a Public Split

Dončić met Anamaria Goltes as a child in Croatia, and the two began dating in 2016. Goltes, a Slovenian model and entrepreneur, moved with him to Dallas, and on July 7, 2023 — a date chosen for his number 77 — he proposed to her at Lake Bled in Slovenia. Their first daughter, Gabriela, was born on December 1, 2023. Their second daughter, Olivia, was born in December 2025, and Dončić flew back to Slovenia for the birth, missing two Lakers games before returning against the Philadelphia 76ers with a triple-double of 31 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists.

Early in 2026, Dončić confirmed to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin that he had ended the engagement. In the statement, carried by Yardbarker in March 2026, he said he loves his daughters more than anything and had been doing everything he could for them to be with him in the United States during the season, but that it had not been possible. The reporting around the split describes a disagreement after Olivia’s birth in Slovenia over bringing Gabriela back to the U.S., with police called and no criminal offense found, and Dončić leaving the hospital peacefully. This article reports only what Dončić himself confirmed and what ESPN and Yardbarker published, and it does not speculate beyond that. He has not been seen with Goltes or the girls since, by the reporting, and no wedding date was ever announced.

How Dončić Compares to the Stars of His Era

Dončić is 27, and the comparison table below measures him against the players who define his era — including the two men at the center of his trade. The figures come from this site’s own verified profiles, so the comparison is apples to apples, and readers who want the wider picture will find more profiles in our Celebrity Net Worth category.

The gap between Dončić and the older stars is a matter of time, not talent. Durant and Curry have had fifteen-plus seasons to accumulate; Dončić has had eight. Tatum, the closest peer in age and contract, sits at the same $100 million on a $314 million deal — and Tatum signed his deal a year before Dončić signed his. The number to watch is the next one: if Dončić stays healthy and signs a supermax at 29, his net worth will be on the same trajectory as the billion-dollar tier within a decade.

What Comes Next for Luka Dončić

Three things will decide the next chapter. The first is his health: the Grade 2 hamstring strain that ended his 2025-26 regular season is the kind of injury that follows a player who carries the offense the way Dončić does, and the Lakers’ 2026-27 season depends on him arriving at camp fully fit. The second is the roster around him: LeBron James is 41, and the Lakers are Dončić’s team now in every sense that matters — the extension, the scoring title, and the franchise’s future all point to him. The third is the player option for 2028-29, which gives him the choice of free agency at 29 or a longer deal in Los Angeles, with a supermax on the table either way.

The most likely path, based on everything reported in November 2026, is a long Lakers career: a healthy 2026-27 season, a deep playoff run, and a new long-term deal in 2028 that recovers the $345 million he left in Dallas. The less likely path — another injury, another early playoff exit, another front office that loses patience — would still leave him one of the richest and most sought-after players in the sport. There is no realistic path in which Luka Dončić stops being a franchise player. The only question is which franchise gets the rest of his prime, and the answer, for now, is the Lakers.

Sources & Reporting

This profile was reported from live sources in November 2026. Biography: Wikipedia (updated November 2026 — born Feb 28, 1999, Ljubljana; 6 ft 8 in; Real Madrid 2015–2018; Dallas 2018–2025; Lakers 2025–present; 6× All-Star, 6× All-NBA First Team; scoring champion 2024 and 2026; 7th all-time in triple-doubles); Britannica (updated Nov 3, 2026); The Conway Bulletin (trade terms Feb 2, 2025; extension Aug 2, 2025; 2025-26 season arc — 43-point opener, three straight 40-point games, 60 points Mar 19, 2026, hamstring Apr 2, 2026, sweep May 11, 2026); SwipeSports (career totals — 514 games, 29.2/8.5/8.2, 15,021 points, 90 triple-doubles; 3rd all-time career scoring average). Contracts and money: Guide Net Worth’s Luka Dončić net worth profile ($80–$110M, anchored at $100M; $345M supermax lost in the trade; ~$15M annual endorsements); Associated Press and ESPN (trade reporting, February 2025); Sports Illustrated (extension reporting, August 2025). Personal life: The Knot (engagement July 7, 2023, Lake Bled; Gabriela born Dec 1, 2023); Bleacher Report (Olivia born December 2025); Yardbarker, citing ESPN’s Dave McMenamin (March 2026 — Dončić confirmed ending the engagement). Peer net worths and contracts: Guide Net Worth’s LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokić, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry profiles. Where sources disagreed — his listed height (6 ft 8 in vs 6 ft 7 in), and the exact value of the lost supermax — this article names the disagreement rather than filling it in. Corrections are welcome via the About page.

Frequently Asked Questions

How old is Luka Doncic? Luka Dončić is 27 years old in 2026. He was born on February 28, 1999, in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Where is Luka Doncic from? Dončić is from Ljubljana, Slovenia. He left home at 13 to join Real Madrid’s academy in Spain, and he still plays for the Slovenian national team.

Why was Luka Doncic traded to the Lakers? On February 2, 2025, the Dallas Mavericks traded Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick. Dallas general manager Nico Harrison later pointed to defense and conditioning as factors. The deal was negotiated in secrecy and blindsided the league, including Dončić himself.

How much is Luka Doncic worth? Guide Net Worth estimates Luka Dončić’s net worth at $80 million to $110 million in 2026, anchored at $100 million, built on his NBA contracts and about $15 million a year in endorsements.

What is Luka Doncic’s contract with the Lakers? Dončić signed a three-year, $165 million extension with the Lakers on August 2, 2025, running through the 2027-28 season with a player option. He gave up a potential five-year, $345 million supermax in Dallas by being traded.

Is Luka Doncic married? No. Dončić was engaged to Anamaria Goltes, his partner since 2016, from July 2023 until early 2026, when he confirmed to ESPN that he had ended the engagement. They share two daughters, Gabriela (born December 2023) and Olivia (born December 2025).

How tall is Luka Doncic? Luka Dončić is listed at 6 feet 8 inches (2.03 m), though some rosters list him at 6 feet 7 inches. Our height profiles on this site and on CelebAmerica break down the discrepancy.

How many triple-doubles does Luka Doncic have? Dončić has 90 career triple-doubles through the 2025-26 season, seventh all-time in NBA history. His career averages are 29.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game — the third-highest scoring average in league history.

Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, and no invented numbers. Every profile on this site passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.