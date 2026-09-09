How to Prompt GPT Image 2.5 (Your Old Prompts Probably Need an Update)

Most of the conversation around GPT Image 2.5 has been about speed and editing quality, but almost nobody is talking about the thing that actually determines your results day to day: how you write the prompt. And here’s the part that catches people off guard — the prompting habits that worked well on the older model can actually work against you here.

Before getting into the details, one quick note: once you’ve got a prompt that produces the right still image, turning it into a moving clip doesn’t require starting over in a different tool. A free seedance video generator can take that same finished image and animate it directly, so keep that step in mind as you build out a prompt workflow.

Why Your Old Prompts Need an Update

With the previous model, a small edit request could quietly rebuild the entire image, so a common workaround was stuffing every prompt with instructions like “keep the background exactly the same” or “don’t change the lighting.” That kind of over-specification was necessary because the model needed constant reminders not to wander.

GPT Image 2.5 holds onto unrelated details much better on its own. That means those long defensive clauses aren’t doing what they used to. In some cases, piling on too many “don’t change this” instructions actually confuses the edit, because the model spends effort parsing constraints instead of understanding what you actually want changed. The fix is simpler prompting, not more detailed prompting.

Say What Changes, Not What Stays

The most useful shift is framing your prompt entirely around the change itself. Instead of describing the whole scene and adding a note about preservation, just name the one thing that’s different: “change the jacket to navy blue” rather than “change the jacket to navy blue but keep everything else, the lighting, the background, and the pose exactly as it was.” The model is now built to assume the rest stays put unless told otherwise, so trust that behavior instead of writing around it.

Use Reference Photos as Part of the Prompt

GPT Image 2.5 is noticeably better at working from a reference photo and carrying real details forward, like a specific face, product, or object, into a new setting or style. If your prompt used to describe a person or item in dense detail because the model couldn’t hold onto a reference well, you can now lean on an actual reference image and use the text prompt just to describe the new context: what setting, what style, what mood. Let the image carry the identity, and let the words carry the direction.

Prompting for Edits vs Prompting for New Creation

Multi-Turn Edit Chains

If you’re doing a series of edits on the same image, keep each prompt focused on a single change per turn rather than batching multiple requests together. The model handles chained, sequential edits better than it handles one prompt trying to do five things at once, and each individual instruction stays cleaner that way.

Sketch and Comment as Literal Prompts

The new Sketch and Comment tools in the app aren’t just UI conveniences, they’re a different way of prompting entirely. Instead of describing location with words like “the object on the left side, slightly behind the chair,” you can draw directly on the spot and add a short comment. Treat that mark as the prompt itself rather than a supplement to a longer text description, and the results tend to come back more accurate on the first try.

Text-in-Image Prompting Tips

If your image needs legible text, like a label, sign, or headline, be explicit about the exact wording and put it in quotes inside your prompt. Small text at low sizes has improved, but it still benefits from a direct, unambiguous instruction rather than a vague description of what the sign should say.

Letting Your Prompt Decide Flare or Sunburst

The model you’re prompting into also matters. If you’re iterating quickly and expect to throw away most of what comes back, write shorter, looser prompts and run them through Flare, since speed is the point here. If you’re prompting for a final asset that needs to survive scrutiny, like a product shot going into an ad, write a more deliberate prompt and route it through Sunburst, where the slower generation time buys more precision on the details that matter.

Turning a Prompted Image into a Full Asset

Once a prompt finally lands on the right still image, a lot of projects need to go one step further, especially for social content or product previews. Rather than writing a whole new prompt from scratch in a separate app, an image to video tool can take that same image and extend it into motion, keeping the composition and subject you already spent time getting right.

Common Prompt Mistakes to Avoid

The most frequent mistake right now is habit: writing 2.5 prompts the way you’d write GPT Image 2 prompts, with heavy preservation language that isn’t needed anymore. The second most common mistake is the opposite, being too vague about the one thing that should change, and assuming the model will guess correctly. Precision on the change itself, combined with trust in the model’s ability to leave everything else alone, is the balance to aim for.

A Simple Template to Start With

A reliable starting structure looks like this: state the single change, name the subject or reference clearly, and add style or setting only if it’s part of what’s changing. Something like, “Change [specific element] to [specific result], keep the reference subject’s identity intact.” Short, direct, and built around one clear instruction outperforms a long paragraph trying to cover every possible detail.

Final Thoughts

Prompting GPT Image 2.5 well isn’t about writing more, it’s about writing differently. The model does more of the preservation work on its own now, which means your job shifts from defending the image against unwanted changes to clearly describing the one change you actually want. Adjust the habit, and the results catch up quickly.