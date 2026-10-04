Sabrina Carpenter Age 2026: How Old Is Sabrina Carpenter?

Sabrina Carpenter’s age in 2026: the ‘Espresso’ singer is 27, born May 11, 1999. From Girl Meets World to Grammys and her new Ginger Rogers role — everything.

Last updated October 5, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Sabrina Carpenter is 27 years old — born May 11, 1999, she turned 27 on May 11, 2026, and is now in her twenty-eighth year. It is one of the rare celebrity ages with no competing claims: every outlet, from her Disney-era biographies to September 2026 profiles, lands on the same date.

What makes her age worth a whole story is the math of her career. She booked her first acting job at 11, carried a Disney Channel show at 15, and then spent the back half of her twenties doing what most pop stars never manage: she broke through as an adult. “Espresso” arrived at 24, two Grammys at 25, a 70-show arena tour that grossed $125.6 million while she was 25 and 26, her biggest album debut at 26 — and at 27, a leap into film as Ginger Rogers opposite Tom Holland’s Fred Astaire. Her estimated fortune sits at $12–20 million, most often cited at $16 million.

Quick Facts Age (2026) 27 years old — born May 11, 1999 (turns 28 on May 11, 2027) Full Name Sabrina Annlynn Carpenter Born May 11, 1999 · Quakertown, Pennsylvania, USA Height 5 ft 0 in (1.51 m) Zodiac Sign Taurus Profession Singer, songwriter and actress Nationality American Parents David Carpenter and Elizabeth Carpenter Net Worth (2026) $12–20 million (estimated; most often cited at $16M) Last Updated October 5, 2026

How This Estimate Was Made Her age needs no estimating — it is a documented fact, cross-checked across dated profiles below, and there is no disputed birthdate to resolve. Her finances are the estimate: Sabrina Carpenter has never disclosed them publicly. Our process: gather every credibly reported figure (tour box office, album first-week units, named brand deals, the one widely published net-worth figure); cross-check them across reputable outlets; allow for taxes, representation fees, and spending; and publish a range wherever sources disagree, with the reasoning shown in the article. Anything uncertain is labeled as an estimate, not a fact.

Sabrina Carpenter’s estimated net worth in 2026 — illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

How Old Is Sabrina Carpenter? The Short Answer

Born May 11, 1999 in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, Sabrina Carpenter is 27 years and nearly five months old as of early October 2026. She celebrated her 27th birthday on May 11, 2026 — deep in the middle of her Man’s Best Friend album cycle — and turns 28 on May 11, 2027.

Older profiles still floating around the web call her 26, 25, or even 24. Those aren’t disputes; they are timestamps. Hello Rayo’s profile, updated September 29, 2026, states flatly: “born on 11th May 1999, making her 27-years-old.” A September 2026 Celeb CV profile lists “Age 27 Years (September, 2026).” No credible source has ever published a different birthdate.

How We Verified Her Birthdate

Celebrity birthdates are a favorite rumor target, so here is the paper trail — four independent sources, all dated, all agreeing:

Outlet Date What it reports Hello Rayo Updated Sep 29, 2026 Born 11 May 1999; age 27 Celeb CV Sep 2026 profile Birthday May 11, 1999; age 27; born Quakertown, PA IdolWiki 2026 profile Birthday May 11, 1999 — age 27 in 2026 Last.fm bio 2026 crawl Born 11 May 1999 (age 27), Bucks County, PA

Disney Channel’s own fandom records give the birthdate as Tuesday, May 11, 1999, in Quakertown. The day-of-week checks out. Case closed — she is 27.

Early Life: Growing Up in Quakertown

Quakertown is a borough of about fifteen thousand in Bucks County, roughly forty miles north of Philadelphia — small-town Pennsylvania, not the kind of place that produces pop stars on a schedule. Carpenter was the youngest of four daughters born to David Carpenter and Elizabeth Carpenter. Her father played in a garage band; her mother had been a dancer. Music was household wallpaper.

The detail that explains everything after it: when she was a child posting song covers on YouTube, her father built her a home recording studio. She didn’t spend her early years trying to convince anyone she could sing — she spent them recording. She also entered Miley Cyrus’s “MileyWorld” superstar contest and placed third, a first taste of being judged at scale.

Girl Meets World: The Disney Years, Age Fourteen to Eighteen

Her first professional acting job came at age 11 — a 2011 guest spot on NBC’s Law & Order: SVU, playing a young victim interviewed by Detective Stabler. Two years later, at 13, she signed to Disney-owned Hollywood Records; her debut single “Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying” followed in 2014.

Then, at 14, came Maya Hart on Girl Meets World, the Disney Channel’s Boy Meets World sequel. She held the role for three seasons, through 2017 — millions of children knew exactly who she was before she could legally drive. For years afterward, that was how people introduced her, and it was a ceiling she spent the next half-decade climbing through. Disney alumni careers have a graveyard of one-act stories; hers refused to follow the pattern.

From TV Star to Recording Artist: The First Albums

While the Disney machine ran, she stacked records. Eyes Wide Open (2015), EVOLution (2016), Singular: Act I (2018), Singular: Act II (2019) — steady, competent, and mostly invisible to anyone who wasn’t already a fan. Her 2016 single “Thumbs” showed songwriting instincts the teen-pop packaging barely let breathe.

The hinge year was 2022, when she turned 23. She left Hollywood Records for Island Records, and released Emails I Can’t Send — the record where the voice got sharp, funny, and unmistakably hers. It didn’t go stratospheric on release. It did something better: it gave her a songbook adult audiences could take seriously.

The Eras Tour Bump and the Long Road to Twenty-Four

In June 2023, Taylor Swift announced Carpenter would open international dates on the Eras Tour. It was a masterstroke of timing: she spent 2023 and 2024 playing to the largest concert audiences on the planet as a support act, converting hundreds of thousands of Swift fans into her own listeners, night after night. Few career boosts are as literal as standing on the same stage as the biggest tour in history.

She was 24 and had been a professional for thirteen years. Everything was about to pay off at once.

Espresso at Age Twenty-Four: The Summer She Took Over Pop

“Espresso” dropped in April 2024 and became the pop song of the summer by acclamation: No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, per Parade’s reporting. The follow-up, “Please Please Please,” became her first Hot 100 No. 1 in June 2024 — its music video co-starring her then-boyfriend, Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan.

Two months later came Short n’ Sweet (August 23, 2024). It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 362,000 first-week units and spent four non-consecutive weeks at the summit, according to Luminate data. The album is certified 3× Platinum in the UK. She was 25, and the industry’s “former Disney girl” label had officially expired.

The Short n’ Sweet Era: A Seventy-Show Tour

The Short n’ Sweet Tour ran from September 23, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio to November 23, 2025 in Los Angeles — 70 shows over fourteen months, her first headlining arena run. Reported box-office figures total $125.6 million from about 975,500 tickets sold, making it the highest-grossing tour of her career to that point.

Tour metric Figure Source Dates 70 shows, Sep 23, 2024 – Nov 23, 2025 Tour records (Wikipedia) Attendance ~975,500 tickets sold Reported box-office data Box office $125.6 million Reported figures, 70 performances Per-show average 13,789 seats, $1.61M gross (early leg) Pollstar, Apr 2025 Finale Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, Nov 23, 2025 Tour records

The tour’s real product wasn’t the gross — it was the proof. Pollstar noted she was averaging nearly 14,000 sold seats per arena at $1.61 million a show on the early dates, and she hit No. 1 on the publication’s Artist Power Index during the European leg. The theatrical staging, costume changes, and comedy interludes turned the show into a theatrical pop production rather than a concert. She also used the tour to launch the Sabrina Carpenter Fund with PLUS1, backing mental health, animal welfare, and LGBTQ+ causes — a philanthropy move that reads as long-term brand thinking, not tour merch.

The Short n’ Sweet Tour: 70 arena shows and $125.6 million in box office between ages 25 and 26 — illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Two Grammys at Age Twenty-Five

At the Grammy Awards on February 2, 2025, Carpenter won two: Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n’ Sweet and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Espresso.” She had turned 25 nine months earlier. A month later, at the BRIT Awards, she performed a show-stopping “Bed Chem”/”Espresso” mash-up and took home the Global Success award.

Awards don’t pay directly, but they reprice everything: touring fees, brand deals, licensing. The Grammy bump is the reason her 2025–2026 endorsement calendar filled up the way it did.

Man’s Best Friend: Her Biggest Debut Yet at Twenty-Six

On August 29, 2025, eleven days before her 26th birthday’s anniversary week, she released her seventh album, Man’s Best Friend — and beat her own record. The numbers, via Luminate:

Album Release First-week units Peak Short n’ Sweet Aug 23, 2024 362,000 No. 1 Billboard 200 (4 weeks) Man’s Best Friend Aug 29, 2025 366,000 No. 1 Billboard 200

The 366,000-unit bow was the biggest first-week by any female artist in 2025, per Billboard staff analysis — it dethroned Lady Gaga’s Mayhem (219,000 units). All twelve tracks landed in the Hot 100 top 40; “Tears” debuted at No. 3 and “Manchild” — which had already debuted at No. 1 earlier that summer — rebounded to No. 4. It also notched the ninth-best vinyl sales week of the modern era. In the UK, the album hit No. 1 and went Platinum (300,000 units), per Hello Rayo.

Age Twenty-Seven: Ginger Rogers and the Fred Astaire Biopic

The biggest headline of her 27th year came from outside music. On September 25–26, 2026, Sony Pictures’ long-gestating Fred Astaire biopic finally locked its central trio: Tom Holland as Astaire, Margaret Qualley as his sister Adele Astaire, and Sabrina Carpenter as Ginger Rogers, Astaire’s most famous screen partner.

The project carries real weight. Paul King — the director of Paddington, Paddington 2, and Wonka — directs from a script he co-wrote with Steven Levenson, adapted from Kathleen Riley’s biography The Astaires: Fred & Adele. Producers include Amy Pascal and Holland’s own Billy17 banner, and the film has the backing of Astaire’s daughter Ava Astaire McKenzie, with her son Tyler McKenzie consulting and co-producing. Parade reported the casting on September 26, 2026; Consequence, Empire, and Hypebeast confirmed it within days; on October 1, Talia Ryder joined as June Allyson.

This is not a pop-star vanity cameo. Ginger Rogers is one of the defining musical performers of Hollywood’s golden age, and landing the role at 27 — the same year Carpenter earned her first Emmy nomination for producing and performing on The Muppet Show — signals a deliberate second act. 2026 also brought a Madonna collaboration, premiered at Coachella, plus Grammy and BRIT nominations. Her 27th year has been about expanding the résumé sideways, not just upward.

At 27, Carpenter was cast as Ginger Rogers in Sony’s Fred Astaire biopic — her first major film role — illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Net Worth at Twenty-Seven

Her age is a fact; her fortune is an estimate. The most widely cited figure is $16 million, published by Celebrity Net Worth and reported by Parade in 2026. Independent profiles land nearby — one 2026 breakdown pegs her at $20 million, built from touring, streaming royalties, endorsements, and her fragrance line. Older profiles say $12 million. Outlier sites claiming $40–55 million exist, but no mainstream outlet backs those numbers, so we treat them as noise.

Our adjudication: an estimated $12–20 million, anchored near $16 million. The range reflects honest uncertainty — private finances, undisclosed deal terms, and the gap between gross tour revenue and personal take-home after Live Nation splits, production, management, and taxes.

Wealth driver Reported detail Source Touring $125.6M box office, 70-show Short n’ Sweet Tour; Eras Tour opener 2023–24 Reported box office; Pollstar; Parade Music Two No. 1 albums; “Espresso” (Global 200 No. 1); 45M+ monthly Spotify listeners Luminate/Billboard; Hello Rayo Endorsements Skims, Dunkin’, Redken, Supergoop, Samsung, Converse, Prada Beauty, Scent Beauty, Aéropostale Parade; TrendCelebs Acting Girl Meets World residuals; Ginger Rogers casting (Sep 2026); Emmy nomination Parade

The shape of the money matters more than the number. She is not a lottery winner — she is a compounding earner: a catalog that keeps streaming, a tour machine proven at arena scale, and brand partnerships (Skims, Dunkin’, Redken) that pay annual retainers rather than one-offs. At 27, her earning curve is still pointing up.

Personal Life: Parents, Siblings, and Relationships

Carpenter is the youngest of four daughters; her sisters are Sarah, Shannon, and Cayla. Her parents are David and Elizabeth Carpenter. Her most famous relative is her aunt Nancy Cartwright — the Emmy-winning voice of Bart Simpson on The Simpsons — who is David Carpenter’s stepsister, a connection Tyla documented in September 2025. It fuels occasional “nepo baby” chatter online, though Cartwright’s world is voice acting, not pop A&R.

Her highest-profile relationship was with Barry Keoghan, the Irish actor of Saltburn fame. The pair were first linked in December 2023; Keoghan starred in her “Please Please Please” video in June 2024. In December 2024, PEOPLE reported they had split after about a year, with sources describing them as “young and career-focused.” She is believed to be single as of 2026, and she keeps her current romantic life private.

She stands 5 feet tall — 1.51 meters, just under five feet, a fact Hello Rayo’s September 2026 profile lovingly notes makes her Short n’ Sweet album title very apt.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Life by Age

Age Year Milestone 0 1999 Born May 11 in Quakertown, Pennsylvania 11 2011 Acting debut on Law & Order: SVU 13–14 2013–14 Signs to Hollywood Records; debut single “Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying” 14–18 2014–17 Maya Hart on Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World 23 2022 Moves to Island Records; releases Emails I Can’t Send 24 2023–24 Eras Tour opener; “Espresso” hits No. 1 Global 200 25 2024–25 Short n’ Sweet No. 1 (362K units); tour begins; two Grammys; BRITs Global Success 26 2025 Man’s Best Friend No. 1 (366K units); tour wraps in Los Angeles 27 2026 Cast as Ginger Rogers; first Emmy nomination; Madonna Coachella collab

Sources & Reporting

Figures in this profile reflect reporting through September 2026. Key sources: Parade (the Fred Astaire biopic casting, Sep 26, 2026; the $16 million net-worth figure via Celebrity Net Worth; the Espresso/Please Please Please chart story); Hello Rayo (updated Sep 29, 2026 — the age-27 confirmation, UK chart certifications, the Madonna Coachella collaboration); Billboard staff via Luminate (the 366,000-unit Man’s Best Friend first week, the biggest female debut of 2025); Pollstar (April 2025 tour averages: 13,789 seats, $1.61M gross); PEOPLE (the Barry Keoghan split, December 2024); Tyla (the Nancy Cartwright aunt connection, Sep 2025); Celeb CV and IdolWiki (birthdate corroboration). Where outlets disagree — most notably on net worth — the article explains why and publishes a range rather than picking a side.

Frequently Asked Questions

How old is Sabrina Carpenter? Sabrina Carpenter is 27 years old. She was born on May 11, 1999, and celebrated her 27th birthday on May 11, 2026. She turns 28 on May 11, 2027.

When is Sabrina Carpenter’s birthday? Her birthday is May 11 — she was born May 11, 1999, in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, which makes her zodiac sign Taurus.

How tall is Sabrina Carpenter? Sabrina Carpenter is 5 feet tall (1.51 meters), just under the five-foot mark — a detail that makes her Short n’ Sweet album title feel very personal.

What is Sabrina Carpenter’s net worth in 2026? Her net worth is estimated at $12–20 million, most often cited at $16 million (Celebrity Net Worth, via Parade). The money comes from touring — her 70-show Short n’ Sweet Tour grossed $125.6 million — plus streaming royalties and brand deals with Skims, Dunkin’, Redken, and others.

Who are Sabrina Carpenter’s parents? Her parents are David Carpenter and Elizabeth Carpenter. Her father played in a garage band and built her a home recording studio when she was a child; her mother was a dancer. Sabrina is the youngest of four daughters.

Is Sabrina Carpenter related to Bart Simpson? Yes, by family: her aunt is Nancy Cartwright, the Emmy-winning actress who has voiced Bart Simpson on The Simpsons for decades. Cartwright is the stepsister of Sabrina’s father, David Carpenter.

Who is Sabrina Carpenter dating now? She is believed to be single. Her most public relationship was with Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan, who starred in her “Please Please Please” music video; PEOPLE reported their split in December 2024 after about a year together.

What is Sabrina Carpenter doing in 2026? At 27, she was cast as Ginger Rogers in Sony’s Fred Astaire biopic opposite Tom Holland (announced September 2026), earned her first Emmy nomination for The Muppet Show, premiered a Madonna collaboration at Coachella, and continued her Man’s Best Friend album cycle.

WRITTEN BY Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, and no invented numbers. Every profile on this site passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.