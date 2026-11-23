Shawn Michaels is 61 in 2026 — born July 22, 1965, in Chandler, Arizona. The Heartbreak Kid’s story: Rumbles, the comeback, family and his WWE NXT job today.

Last updated: November 23, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Shawn Michaels is 61 years old in 2026. He was born Michael Shawn Hickenbottom on July 22, 1965, in Chandler, Arizona, which means he turned 61 on July 22, 2026, and turns 62 on July 22, 2027. Search results still show 59 and 60 next to his name, because pages written in 2024 and 2025 never got updated — the birth date never changed, only the arithmetic did.

The man behind the number spent 26 years as one of the best in-ring performers professional wrestling has ever produced, then walked away twice and built a second career behind the curtain. He debuted in 1984, became the Heartbreak Kid in 1992, won back-to-back Royal Rumbles in 1995 and 1996, headlined WrestleMania five times, retired for good in 2010, and now runs WWE’s NXT brand as Senior Vice President of Talent Development, Creative. His reported net worth sits at $10–17 million, with Celebrity Net Worth anchoring the low end at $10 million.

This profile answers the age question properly: the birth date and the math, the childhood that made him, the career year by year with his age at every turn, the injury that ended his first run, the faith and family that brought him back, the retirement match that closed the book, and what he does in 2026 — plus why so many pages on the internet still get his age wrong.

Quick Facts Full name Michael Shawn Hickenbottom Born July 22, 1965, Chandler, Arizona (age 61 in 2026; turns 62 on July 22, 2027) Raised San Antonio, Texas; spent part of his childhood in Reading, England Billed height / weight 6 ft 1 in (185 cm) / 225 lb (102 kg); billed from San Antonio, Texas Ring names Shawn Michaels, “The Heartbreak Kid”, “The Showstopper”, “Mr. WrestleMania” Career Debut 1984; WWF/WWE 1988–1998, 2002–2010; one-off match 2018 World championships 4 — WWF Championship 3 times, World Heavyweight Championship once Signature honours Royal Rumble winner 1995 and 1996; first Grand Slam Champion; WWE Hall of Fame 2011 and 2019 (with D-Generation X) Current role Senior Vice President of Talent Development, Creative, running WWE NXT Net worth (2026) $10 million (Celebrity Net Worth); $10–17 million published range Spouse Rebecca Curci (married March 31, 1999) Children 2 — Cameron (born 2000) and Cheyenne (born 2004) Book Wrestling for My Life (2015), with David Thomas

How This Age Was Verified This profile was reported from public sources in November 2026. The birth date — July 22, 1965, Chandler, Arizona — is the same across Wikipedia (updated November 2026), Simple Wikipedia, Celebrity Net Worth, TelevisionStats, and The Famous People. The age is arithmetic, not a quote: 2026 minus 1965 is 61, and his birthday (July 22) already passed this year, so he is 61 now and turns 62 on July 22, 2027. Career dates were cross-checked against Wikipedia’s championship record and WrestlingProfiles’ timeline, and the NXT role against CBS Sports, WrestleTalk, and F4WOnline reporting from 2026. The net-worth figure is treated differently from the age: no audited number exists, so the article shows the published range ($10–17 million) and names the outlet behind each end. Where sources disagree — the birthplace, the net worth, the reported 2027 job move — the article says so instead of picking the tidier version.

Shawn Michaels’s estimated net worth in 2026 — illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Illustrated for Guide Net Worth. Shawn Michaels, born July 22, 1965, is 61 years old in 2026 and runs WWE’s NXT brand.

Early Life: A Military Brat from Chandler to San Antonio

Michael Shawn Hickenbottom was born on July 22, 1965, in Chandler, Arizona, the youngest child of Richard and Carol Hickenbottom. His father served in the military, and the family moved the way military families do. Part of Shawn’s childhood was spent in Reading, England, before the family settled in San Antonio, Texas, where he grew up. That is where the confusion over his birthplace starts: several profiles list San Antonio as where he was born. Wikipedia and Celebrity Net Worth both put the birth in Chandler, with San Antonio as the hometown — and WWE has billed him from San Antonio for his entire career.

He disliked his first name from an early age and asked his family to call him Shawn instead. The nickname stuck so well that most fans have never heard “Michael Hickenbottom” at all. At school he played football from the age of six, became a linebacker, and captained his high-school team. The discipline of team sport stayed with him: the wrestler he became was famous for conditioning, for timing, and for rehearsing a match until every beat landed.

After high school he enrolled at Southwest Texas State University. College did not hold him. He dropped out, convinced that the classroom was a delay rather than a path, and went looking for a wrestling school. The decision looks reckless on paper — a teenager quitting university for a business that paid almost nothing at the bottom — and it is the first of several gambles in his life that paid off only because the talent was real.

The Decision at 12: Becoming a Wrestler

Shawn Michaels decided he wanted to be a professional wrestler at 12 years old. Celebrity Net Worth records the detail, and it matters because it explains the speed of everything that followed: he did not drift into wrestling after failing at something else. He performed a wrestling routine at his high-school talent show, trained under Mexican wrestler José Lothario, and debuted in 1984, at 18 or 19, in the National Wrestling Alliance.

The early years were spent in the regional territories that still existed in the mid-1980s: Texas All-Star Wrestling, then the American Wrestling Association, where in 1985 he formed The Midnight Rockers with Marty Jannetty. The territories were a hard school. Wrestlers drove hundreds of miles between small buildings, worked in front of a few hundred people, and learned the craft by doing it nightly. Michaels learned fast. By 1987, at 21, he and Jannetty were in the WWF — and then out of it almost immediately, fired after a bar incident, back in the AWA, and back in the WWF again in 1988.

He was 23 when the second WWF run began, and the next four years were spent as a tag-team wrestler. The Rockers — the name was shortened from Midnight Rockers — became one of the most athletic tag teams on the roster, known for speed and double-team moves that looked dangerous because they were. The tag years taught him the two skills that defined the rest of his career: how to make a partner look good, and how to steal a crowd’s attention in the last two minutes of a match.

The Rockers: Tag-Team School with Marty Jannetty

The Rockers ran from 1988 to 1992, and the partnership ended the way wrestling partnerships usually end: with a betrayal. In January 1992, on an episode of Brutus Beefcake’s interview segment, Michaels superkicked Jannetty and threw him through a plate-glass window — a scripted moment so violent that fans talked about it for years. The split turned Michaels into a singles wrestler overnight, and it gave him the character that carried him to the top: the Heartbreak Kid, a vain, preening showman who entered the ring to the song “Sexy Boy” and acted like the building belonged to him.

The tag-team years are easy to skip over in a biography, and that would be a mistake. Tag wrestling forced Michaels to learn timing with another human being at full speed, and it is why his later singles matches looked so clean. The superkick — Sweet Chin Music — started as a tag-team flourish and became the most famous finishing move of his generation: one kick, timed to the split second a rival turned around, and the match was over.

He was 26 when the split happened. Within ten months he held his first singles championship, beating The British Bulldog for the Intercontinental Championship on November 14, 1992. He challenged Bret Hart for the WWF Championship at Survivor Series eleven days later and lost, but the message was clear: the tag-team wrestler was gone, and the main-event wrestler had arrived.

Becoming the Heartbreak Kid (1992)

The Heartbreak Kid was a character built on vanity, and Michaels played it without a wink. He wore tasselled ring gear, preened at the hard camera, and told the audience he was better looking, better dressed, and better in the ring than anyone they had ever seen. The act worked because the wrestling backed it up: in 1994, at WrestleMania X, he fought Razor Ramon in a ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship that is still shown in highlight packages three decades later. He was 28, and the match made his reputation as the best pure performer in the company.

The nickname “Mr. WrestleMania” came later, but the ladder match is where it started. Two men, one ladder, two belts hanging above the ring, and a finish — Michaels crashing from the top of the ladder, tangled in the ropes — that people still describe shot by shot. He lost that night. Losing a famous match and coming out of it bigger than the winner is a rare trick in wrestling, and Michaels pulled it off twice in two years.

Off camera, the mid-1990s were rougher. Michaels has spoken openly about substance abuse in that period, and Celebrity Net Worth records that by the late 1980s he was already battling it, that he cut ties with close friends, and that at one point he contemplated suicide. The pattern continued until the late 1990s, when his wife told him plainly that he was dealing with self-loathing, and his Christian faith — the same faith that shapes his life now — helped pull him out. The article states this because it is part of the record, and because the comeback story later makes no sense without it.

Back-to-Back Royal Rumbles and the Boyhood Dream

On January 22, 1995, Michaels won the Royal Rumble. He entered the match first — number one — and outlasted 29 other men, becoming the first wrestler ever to win the match from the number-one spot. He was 29. A year later, in 1996, he won it again, becoming the first man to win back-to-back Royal Rumbles. No one had done it before, and the record still stands as one of the cleanest achievements in the company’s history: two Januarys, two wins, no argument about either.

The second Rumble win set up WrestleMania XII on March 31, 1996, against Bret Hart for the WWF Championship. The match ran over an hour — an Iron Man match, most falls wins, and after sixty minutes the score was 0–0. In sudden-death overtime, Michaels hit Sweet Chin Music and pinned Hart. He was 30 years old, and WWE framed the win as the “boyhood dream” coming true: the kid who decided at 12 that he wanted to be a wrestler was now the champion of the company.

The reign that followed was short and painful. A knee injury forced him to give up the title soon after, and the next two years were a cycle of injuries, returns, and backstage friction. He was the champion the company had built its future around, and his body was already telling him the future would be shorter than anyone planned.

Mr. WrestleMania: The Matches Behind the Nickname

Five times, Shawn Michaels closed WrestleMania — headlined the company’s biggest show of the year, in four different decades, from the 1980s to the 2010s. The nickname “Mr. WrestleMania” was earned match by match: the ladder match at WrestleMania X in 1994, the Iron Man match at WrestleMania XII in 1996, and then, in his second career, the matches against Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 21, John Cena at WrestleMania 23, Ric Flair at WrestleMania XXIV, and The Undertaker at WrestleManias XXV and XXVI. No other wrestler has that spread of headline matches across that many years.

Illustration for Guide Net Worth. Michaels headlined WrestleMania five times across four decades — the record behind the “Mr. WrestleMania” nickname.

The WrestleMania XXIV match against Ric Flair, in March 2008, is the one fans cite most often when they argue Michaels was the best of his era. Flair was 59, near the end of a 36-year career, and the match was billed as career vs. career for Flair. Michaels won it with Sweet Chin Music, then stood over Flair and mouthed “I’m sorry, I love you” before the kick — a line that is quoted back to him to this day. He was 42, and he had just ended the career of the man many call the greatest wrestler of all time, in a match that made both of them look better for it.

The WrestleMania main-event club is small, and its members keep passing the torch between generations. Roman Reigns’ age profile covers the man who carried WrestleMania main events through the 2010s and 2020s, the same stage Michaels closed five times. The comparison flatters both men: Reigns main-evented WrestleMania in his thirties, while Michaels was still closing the show at 44.

D-Generation X and the Attitude Era

In 1997, Michaels and Triple H formed D-Generation X, the stable that became the face of WWE’s Attitude Era: crotch chops, catchphrases, and open defiance of authority, aimed squarely at a young audience that had grown tired of cartoon heroes. Michaels was the co-founder and original leader. He was 32, at the peak of his fame, and DX gave him a vehicle for the side of his character the Heartbreak Kid had only hinted at — the rule-breaker who did not ask permission.

The stable’s run with Michaels in it was short. By early 1998 his back was failing, and DX carried on without him. But the idea survived him, and when he returned in 2002 he reformed DX with Triple H in 2006, to a bigger reaction than the first time. The 2006 reunion ran through 2007 and again in 2009–2010, and it gave Michaels the last long tag-team run of his career, this time as the veteran alongside his best friend rather than the young star alongside Marty Jannetty.

Triple H is the thread that runs through Michaels’ whole story: the DX partner, the SummerSlam 2002 opponent who launched the comeback, the man who inducted him into the Hall of Fame in 2011, and the boss who handed him NXT in 2021. Triple H’s age profile sets out his own timeline — he is 57 in 2026, four years younger than Michaels — and the two men’s careers have been tied together for nearly thirty years, from DX to the executive offices in Stamford.

The 1998 Back Injury and the First Retirement

The injury happened on January 18, 1998, at the Royal Rumble, in a casket match against The Undertaker. Michaels took a back body drop onto the edge of the casket and landed wrong. Two herniated discs, one crushed. He wrestled on for two more months — he lost the WWF Championship to Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania XIV on March 29, 1998, at 32 — and then he stopped. The doctors told him his in-ring career was over.

He was 32 years old and, by every medical opinion available to him, finished. The next four years are the least documented stretch of his life, and the most important: he got married, he found his faith, he had his first child, and he stayed away from the ring. He worked in non-wrestling roles for WWE from 1998 to 2000, then stepped back entirely. Most wrestlers who retire hurt at 32 do not come back. The ones who do usually come back too soon and get hurt again.

Michaels came back at 36, four years after the injury, and stayed for eight more years. That gap — 1998 to 2002 — is the reason the second half of his career exists at all, and it is the reason the age question has a second layer: the man fans watched in 2008 was not the same man they watched in 1996. He was older, slower, smarter, and better at telling a story in the ring than he had ever been.

Faith, Family and the 2002 Comeback

The comeback began in June 2002, when Michaels appeared on WWE television again after four years away. The return match came at SummerSlam on August 25, 2002: an Unsanctioned Street Fight against Triple H, his best friend, fought with a brutality that told the audience this was not a nostalgia act. He was 37. Three months later, at Survivor Series on November 17, 2002, he entered the first Elimination Chamber match and won the World Heavyweight Championship, outlasting Triple H, Chris Jericho, Kane, Booker T, and Rob Van Dam. It was his fourth world championship, and it arrived four years after doctors had told him he would never wrestle again.

The comeback years, 2002 to 2010, produced the best matches of his career by most reckonings. The 2007 match against John Cena on Raw — an hour-long main event in April 2007, two weeks after WrestleMania 23 — is still cited by Celebrity Net Worth as one of the best matches ever staged, and it paired a 41-year-old Michaels with a 29-year-old Cena at the height of his powers. John Cena’s age profile covers Cena’s own long run, which stretched into 2026 and ended with his retirement that year; the two men’s careers overlapped for the whole of Cena’s rise.

What changed in the comeback was the man, not just the wrestler. Michaels has said his Christian faith — he became a born-again Christian during the years away — and his marriage to Rebecca Curci, in 1999, remade him. The wrestler who had been famous for backstage trouble in the 1990s became, by the accounts of the people who worked with him in the 2000s, one of the most professional performers in the company. The faith is not a footnote in his biography. It is the hinge between the two halves of it.

The Undertaker Rivalry and the Final Bow

No rivalry defines Shawn Michaels more than the one with The Undertaker. It started with the casket match that broke his back in 1998, ran through the first Hell in a Cell match in 1997, and ended with two WrestleMania matches — XXV in 2009 and XXVI in 2010 — that are ranked among the greatest matches ever wrestled. The second of them was billed as Streak vs. Career: if Michaels lost, he would retire. He lost. He was 44.

WrestleMania XXVI took place on March 28, 2010. Michaels lost to The Undertaker, and then, the next night on Raw, he gave a farewell speech and left. There was no slow fade, no part-time schedule, no farewell tour. He walked away at the top of his profession, after a match people still argue about, and he stayed away. The retirement held for eight years — longer than most wrestlers manage, and a measure of how seriously he took the promise he had made.

The Undertaker’s own career ran on a parallel track: the two men debuted within a few years of each other, headlined the same era, and retired within a decade of each other. The Undertaker’s height profile covers the Deadman’s physical presence — billed at 6 ft 10 in, nearly a foot taller than Michaels’ 6 ft 1 in — and the size gap is part of why their matches worked: the smaller man, faster and more desperate, against the giant who would not stay down.

One More Match: Crown Jewel 2018

Eight years after WrestleMania XXVI, Michaels wrestled once more. At Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 2, 2018, he teamed with Triple H against The Undertaker and Kane. He was 53. The match was widely criticised — Celebrity Net Worth calls it a performance many considered the worst of the year — and Michaels has not wrestled since. The comeback lasted one night, and the verdict of the audience was that one night was one too many.

The 2018 match is worth a paragraph because it answers a question fans keep asking: is he ever coming back? The answer, eight years on, is no. He has stayed retired, stayed in his executive job, and let the 2010 farewell stand as the ending. The Crown Jewel match is a footnote to a career, not a chapter of it, and this article treats it that way.

He was 53 at Crown Jewel, 44 at his real retirement, and 32 at his first one. Three ages, three endings, one career. The numbers matter because they show how long the career actually ran: debut at 18, first retirement at 32, comeback at 36, final match at 44, one-off return at 53. Twenty-six years between the first match and the last real one, and forty-one years between the debut and today.

Running NXT: The Second Career

Shawn Michaels took over WWE’s NXT brand in September 2021, after Triple H suffered a cardiac event and stepped back. He was 56. The job made him the head of the company’s developmental system: the man who decides which young wrestlers get television time, who coaches them, and who writes their stories. In 2022 he was promoted to Senior Vice President of Talent Development, Creative, the title he still holds in 2026, and the role has grown since — he now oversees the creative side of NXT outright.

Illustration for Guide Net Worth. Since September 2021, Michaels has run WWE’s NXT brand, coaching the next generation of wrestlers.

The job suits him in a way the first career never quite did. The wrestler who learned the craft in the territories now teaches it, and the students are the ones fans will watch for the next decade. In 2026, NXT sent an unusually large class to the main roster — Oba Femi, Je’Von Evans, Trick Williams, and Sol Ruca among them — and Michaels has spoken publicly about the pace of those call-ups. The brand he runs is the pipeline, and the pipeline has never moved faster.

He also keeps a hand in the company’s history. In 2026, WWE consulted Michaels and AJ Styles on the John Cena retirement special, a sign of the respect his judgement carries inside the building. The wrestler who once needed someone to tell him to stop is now the person the company asks when it needs to get an ending right.

The Reported Move to the Main Roster in 2027

In October 2026, PWInsider reported that Michaels is expected to leave NXT and take over Bruce Prichard’s job — Executive Director of Creative Writing and Talent, effectively the number-two creative role in WWE behind Triple H — after WrestleMania 43 in April 2027. The report, carried by WrestlingNews.co and Sportskeeda, says the succession plan has been in place for some time, that Michaels will begin preparing for the job in the coming months, and that Prichard will stay on as a consultant. WWE has not announced the change, and this article presents it as a report, not a confirmed fact.

The same reporting named the people discussed as his possible NXT successors: AJ Styles, CM Punk, and Bayley. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Styles has told people he does not want the NXT job — he retired to spend time with his family, not to take a full-time office role — and PWInsider has linked CM Punk to the vacancy. None of it is confirmed, and the picture may change before April 2027. What is confirmed is the direction of travel: at 61, Michaels is being lined up for the biggest creative job of his life, on the main roster, alongside Triple H.

If the move happens, it closes a circle. The man who started as an 18-year-old in the territories, who became the Heartbreak Kid, who retired twice and came back once, would end up running the creative direction of the company he spent his life in. He would be 61 when the job starts, 62 by the summer of 2027, and the oldest person ever to hold it.

Family: Rebecca, Cameron and Cheyenne

Shawn Michaels married Rebecca Curci on March 31, 1999, in Las Vegas. Curci was a former WCW Nitro Girl who performed under the name Whisper. Celebrity Net Worth records the detail that the only person in attendance, apart from the couple, was an Elvis impersonator. He was 33. The marriage is now in its 27th year, and it is the relationship that remade his life: Curci was the person who told him, in the late 1990s, that he was dealing with self-loathing and self-destructiveness, and who stood by him through the recovery that followed.

The couple have two children. Cameron was born in 2000, and Cheyenne in 2004. Michaels was 34 when his son was born and 38 when his daughter arrived — a father in his late thirties, after a first career that had already ended once. He has said that not wanting to be a negative influence on his son was one of the reasons he confronted his substance abuse, and the family now lives in Texas, where Michaels also hosts his outdoor television show, Shawn Michaels’ MacMillan River Adventures, on CarbonTV.

His first marriage, to Theresa Wood, ended in an amicable divorce before he met Curci. He has kept his family life private in a way his wrestling life never was: no reality show, no family brand, no public feuds. The children have stayed out of the spotlight, and the marriage has stayed out of the gossip pages. For a man whose stage character was built on vanity and excess, the private life is strikingly quiet.

Why the Internet Keeps Getting His Age Wrong

Search “how old is Shawn Michaels” and you will see 59, 60, and 61 on the same page of results. All three numbers come from the same birth date — July 22, 1965 — and the spread exists because pages go stale. A page written in October 2025 that says “59 years old” was wrong the day it was published (he turned 60 in July 2025), and it is two years out of date now. A page that says 60 was right for most of 2025 and stopped being right on July 22, 2026. Only the pages updated in late 2026 say 61.

Year Event Age 1965 Born July 22, Chandler, Arizona 0 1977 Decides at 12 to become a wrestler 12 1984 Professional debut 18–19 1992 Becomes the Heartbreak Kid; first Intercontinental title 27 1995–96 Wins back-to-back Royal Rumbles 29–30 1996 Wins WWF Championship at WrestleMania XII 30 1998 Back injury; first retirement 32 1999 Marries Rebecca Curci 33 2002 Comeback at SummerSlam 37 2010 Retires at WrestleMania XXVI vs The Undertaker 44 2011 WWE Hall of Fame (individually) 45 2018 One-off return at Crown Jewel 53 2021 Takes over NXT 56 2026 Runs NXT as Senior Vice President 61 2027 Turns 62 on July 22; reported main-roster move after WrestleMania 43 62

The rule for checking any celebrity’s age is simple, and it is the method this article used: take the birth date from a source that updates it (Wikipedia’s infobox, updated November 2026, lists “age 61”), subtract the birth year from the current year, and subtract one more if the birthday has not happened yet this year. For Michaels, 2026 minus 1965 is 61, and July 22 has already passed, so 61 is the answer. Any page that says 59 or 60 is showing you its publication date, not his age.

Two smaller errors travel with the age question. Some profiles list San Antonio as his birthplace — he was born in Chandler and raised in San Antonio. And some list his full name as “Michael Kirk Hickenbottom” — Wikipedia, Celebrity Net Worth, and TelevisionStats all give it as Michael Shawn Hickenbottom. Both mistakes come from copying other pages instead of checking the record, and both are corrected here.

Shawn Michaels’ Net Worth in 2026

The age question usually arrives with a money question, so here is the honest answer: Shawn Michaels’ net worth is reported at $10 million by Celebrity Net Worth, whose page was last updated on December 3, 2024, and the wider published range runs to $17 million, the figure carried by Sports Digest, NetWorthPost, and WWEAge. BounceMojo, updating in June 2026, also lands on $10 million and notes that Celebrity Net Worth and Sports Illustrated have generally settled around that number. This article anchors at $10 million and shows the $10–17 million range, because no audited figure exists and the outlets disagree by $7 million.

The spread has a reason. Michaels earned his money in an era before wrestlers’ salaries were public, retired before the biggest paydays of the streaming era arrived, and now earns a WWE executive salary that the company does not disclose. One outlet, AustraliaCurrent, puts that salary at around $2 million a year without naming a source, so this article does not repeat it as a fact. What is documented is the shape of the fortune: a long performing career, royalties, film and television credits, the outdoor show on CarbonTV, book royalties from Wrestling for My Life (2015), and a senior executive job since 2021.

Higher numbers exist — $25 million from some profiles, $30 million and above from low-quality roundups — and this article discounts them. The $60–80 million figures in one October 2026 blog post have no named source and contradict every established outlet; they are not credible. The $10–17 million range is the one the record supports, and the $10 million anchor is the one the best-sourced outlet publishes.

Frequently Asked Questions About Shawn Michaels’ Age

How old is Shawn Michaels in 2026? Shawn Michaels is 61 years old in 2026. He was born Michael Shawn Hickenbottom on July 22, 1965, in Chandler, Arizona, and he turned 61 on July 22, 2026. He turns 62 on July 22, 2027.

When is Shawn Michaels’ birthday? Shawn Michaels’ birthday is July 22, 1965. He celebrates it every July 22 — he turned 61 on July 22, 2026, and turns 62 on July 22, 2027. He was born in Chandler, Arizona, and raised in San Antonio, Texas.

What is Shawn Michaels doing now in 2026? In 2026, Shawn Michaels runs WWE’s NXT brand as Senior Vice President of Talent Development, Creative, a job he has held since taking over NXT in September 2021. PWInsider reported in October 2026 that he is expected to move to the main roster as Executive Director of Creative Writing and Talent after WrestleMania 43 in April 2027, but WWE has not confirmed the move.

Is Shawn Michaels still wrestling? No. Shawn Michaels retired from full-time wrestling at WrestleMania XXVI on March 28, 2010, losing to The Undertaker in a Streak vs. Career match. He wrestled one more match at Crown Jewel on November 2, 2018, teaming with Triple H, and has not wrestled since. He works full-time as a WWE executive.

How tall is Shawn Michaels? Shawn Michaels is billed at 6 ft 1 in (185 cm) and 225 lb (102 kg), billed from San Antonio, Texas. He is nearly a foot shorter than his great rival The Undertaker, who is billed at 6 ft 10 in.

Who is Shawn Michaels’ wife? Shawn Michaels’ wife is Rebecca Curci, a former WCW Nitro Girl who performed as Whisper. They married on March 31, 1999, in Las Vegas, and have two children: Cameron, born in 2000, and Cheyenne, born in 2004. His first marriage, to Theresa Wood, ended in an amicable divorce.

What is Shawn Michaels’ net worth in 2026? Shawn Michaels’ net worth is reported at $10 million by Celebrity Net Worth, and the wider published range runs to $17 million, the figure carried by Sports Digest, NetWorthPost, and WWEAge. The honest range is $10–17 million. No audited figure exists, and his WWE executive salary is not public.

Why do some websites say Shawn Michaels is 59 or 60? Because those pages are out of date. Pages written in 2024 or 2025 that were never updated still show the age he was then — 59 in 2024, 60 for most of 2025. He turned 61 on July 22, 2026. The birth date never changed; only the arithmetic did. Always check the page’s update date, and do the subtraction yourself: 2026 minus 1965 is 61.

Sources & Reporting

This article was reported from public sources on November 23, 2026. Birth date, age, career record, and honours: Wikipedia, “Shawn Michaels” (updated November 2026); Simple Wikipedia, “Shawn Michaels” (age 61); TelevisionStats, “Michael Hickenbottom” (born July 22, 1965, Chandler, Arizona, age 61); The Famous People, “Shawn Michaels Biography” (age 61); TheSmackDownHotel, “Shawn Michaels: Profile, Career Stats, Titles & Gimmicks” (born July 22, 1965, age 61); WrestlingProfiles, “Shawn Michaels | Wrestler Profile, Career, Titles & Gimmicks” (Royal Rumble wins, Iron Man match, comeback dates); TheTVJunkies, “Shawn Michaels Bio, Net Worth, Age, Parents, Weight, Career” (updated November 2026). Net worth: Celebrity Net Worth, “Shawn Michaels Net Worth” (updated December 3, 2024, $10 million); BounceMojo, “Shawn Michaels Net Worth 2026” (updated June 2026, $10 million); Sports Digest, “Shawn Michaels: Biography, Age, Height, Achievements, Family and Career Statistics” ($17 million); NetWorthPost, “Shawn Michaels Net Worth” ($17 million); WWEAge, “Shawn Michaels WWE Age, Height, Weight, Net worth” ($17 million, up to $25 million). NXT role and 2027 report: CBS Sports via Sportskeeda (“Shawn Michaels promoted to major backstage WWE role”); WrestleTalk (“Shawn Michaels has overseen NXT since September 2021”); F4WOnline / Wrestling Observer Newsletter (Triple H on Michaels’ NXT leadership, 2026); PWInsider via WrestlingNews.co and Sportskeeda (expected move to Bruce Prichard’s role after WrestleMania 43, October 2026); WrestleZone (AJ Styles on the NXT job, November 2026); SportzCraazy (“Shawn Michaels Biography: Titles, Retirement & NXT”, 2026 call-ups). Stale-age examples cited: SportsSurge/Alibaba, “How Old Is Wrestler Shawn Michaels? (2025 Update)” (October 30, 2025, “59 years old”); TheAthleteWiki (“60 years old”). Internal figures on this site: Guide Net Worth, “The Undertaker Height 2026”, “Triple H Age 2026”, “John Cena Age 2026”, “Roman Reigns Age 2026”. All figures are reported or estimated as labelled in the text; where sources disagree, the article shows the range and says why. Corrections: if any figure in this article is shown to be wrong, contact us and we will correct it with a dated note, per our corrections policy.

About the Author Nathan Cole covers celebrity net worth, biography, and the business of entertainment for Guide Net Worth. His reporting ties every figure to a named source and a date, and shows the range wherever sources disagree. Read more about our editorial standards on the About Us page.