Tiwa Savage net worth is an estimated $10–15 million in 2026. The Queen of Afrobeats earns $150,000 a show — but one viral $86M claim doesn’t add up. See why.

Last updated: November 20, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Tiwa Savage’s net worth is an estimated $10 million to $15 million in 2026. The freshest reporting puts her at $10 million: Alux, in a November 2026 profile with a published method, estimates $10 million inside a range of $6 million to $14 million, and FirstNigerian’s September 2026 ranking of Nigeria’s richest musicians lands on the same band, $10 million to $15 million, naming her the highest-ranked woman on its list. She is 46 years old, born Tiwatope Omolara Savage on February 5, 1980, in Lagos, and she has spent sixteen years at the top of Afrobeats — from backup singer for George Michael to the first woman to win Best African Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards, from a Mavin Records deal to a Universal Music Group contract, from a $150,000 minimum show fee to a London house she collected the keys to in December 2023.

One number on the internet does not fit, and this profile says so up front: SeeAfricaToday lists her at $86 million. No documented income stream supports a figure eight times the consensus, and the page shows no method behind it. The $86 million is a thin-sourced outlier, and the honest range is the one the careful outlets agree on — $10 million to $15 million, anchored at $10 million. This profile prints every source, names the disagreement, and shows the math: the show fees, the endorsements, the record deals, and the property, with each figure tied to the outlet and the date that reported it.

This profile is current through November 20, 2026. It answers the money question first, then walks through the evidence — the per-source table, the reason the estimates spread from $4.85 million to $86 million, the London-to-Lagos childhood, the backup-singer years, the Mavin breakthrough, the albums, the Universal deal, the fee math, the brand deals, the houses, the peer comparison with Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, and Ayra Starr, the marriage and the divorce, and what 2026 actually held: new singles, a collaboration with Joshua Baraka, a music foundation, and scholarships worth more than $2 million. Every figure carries its outlet and its date. Nothing here comes from an anonymous “sources say” claim.

Quick Facts Full Name Tiwatope Omolara Savage Net Worth $10M–$15M in 2026 (anchored at $10M — Alux, Nov 2026; FirstNigerian, Sep 2026) Age 46 in 2026 (born February 5, 1980, Isale Eko, Lagos, Nigeria) Known For Afrobeats — “Kele Kele Love”, “Eminado”, “Ma Lo”, “49-99”, “Somebody’s Son”; first woman to win MTV EMA Best African Act Career Start Backup vocals at 16 (George Michael); solo breakout “Kele Kele Love” (2010); Mavin Records (2012) Labels Mavin Records (2012–2019); Universal Music Group (2019–present); Roc Nation management (2016); own imprint 323 Entertainment Show Fee $150,000 minimum per show (Alux, Nov 2026); ThrillNG reports around $100,000 Family Ex-husband Tunji “Tee Billz” Balogun (married 2013, divorced 2018); son Jamil Balogun (b. July 2015) 2026 Six singles (Mar–Oct); “Commando” with Joshua Baraka (Oct 30); Music Foundation launched March 2026; Berklee scholarships worth $2M+

How This Estimate Was Made The $10 million anchor comes from Alux’s November 2026 profile of Tiwa Savage, the freshest dedicated estimate available, built from a reported minimum show fee of $150,000, the December 2023 London house, her Lagos home, her recordings, and a decade of brand deals, inside a range of $6 million to $14 million. FirstNigerian’s September 2026 ranking independently lands on $10 million to $15 million. ThrillNG ($7.5–15 million), DJ Mondo ($10–12 million), ResearchRoom ($11 million), NetworthBreakdown ($12 million), BioPlaza ($10–15 million), and NetworthForum ($10 million) all sit inside or touching that band. This profile anchors on $10 million with a $10–15 million range because eight of the eleven sources checked cluster there. No audited accounts exist for any Nigerian recording artist — FirstNigerian says so plainly in its own ranking — so every figure here is an estimate, and the article labels it as one. The two outliers are printed with their outlets attached: Rex Clarke at $20–40 million, and SeeAfricaToday at $86 million, a figure no documented income stream supports. No figure in this article comes from an anonymous “sources say” claim, and no fact has been added that the cited reporting does not support.

Tiwa Savage in 2026 — 46 years old, sixteen years at the top of Afrobeats, and an estimated $10–15 million net worth. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Who Is Tiwa Savage?

Tiwatope Omolara Savage — Tiwa Savage to the world — is the singer who made it possible for a Nigerian woman to sit at the top of Afrobeats and stay there. She sings in English, Nigerian Pidgin, and Yoruba, across Afrobeats, R&B, Afropop, and pop, and her run stretches from a 2010 breakout single to a 2026 release schedule that has not slowed. Alux’s November 2026 ranking of Nigeria’s richest musicians puts her tenth, at $10 million, and calls her the biggest female star in Afrobeats, the first woman to rival the men at the top of Nigerian pop. FirstNigerian’s September 2026 list says the same thing in different words: she is the highest-ranked female musician in its top twenty.

Her story is the long way round. She was born in Isale Eko, in the old heart of Lagos Island, on February 5, 1980, moved to London at eleven, studied accounting at the University of Kent, worked at The Royal Bank of Scotland, and spent her teens and twenties singing backup for stars whose names were already in lights — George Michael at sixteen, then Mary J. Blige, Chaka Khan, Kelly Clarkson, and Andrea Bocelli. She auditioned for the UK X Factor in 2006, graduated from Berklee College of Music in 2007, signed a Sony/ATV publishing deal in 2009, and then gave up a settled life abroad to move back to Nigeria in the early 2010s, when the local industry was exploding and almost no woman sat at its commercial summit. The bet paid off. She signed with Mavin Records in 2012 as its first female artist, released her debut album Once Upon a Time in 2013, and by 2018 she was the first woman ever to win Best African Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

She is 46 in 2026, a mother to a ten-year-old son, divorced since 2018, and still releasing music at a pace younger stars would envy — six singles in 2026 alone, a collaboration with Uganda’s Joshua Baraka in October, and a foundation she launched in March to train the next hundred Nigerian musicians. Her height, her age, and the rest of the personal file are in her height profile on this site. The money story — the $10 million to $15 million, the fee math, the deals, and the $86 million claim that does not survive a look at the evidence — is below.

Tiwa Savage’s Net Worth in 2026: The –15 Million Answer

Tiwa Savage’s net worth is an estimated $10 million to $15 million in 2026, anchored at $10 million. That is the number the careful reporting supports. Alux, which published a dedicated Tiwa Savage profile in November 2026 with its method spelled out row by row, puts her at $10 million, in a range of $6 million to $14 million, and is candid about the limits: little of the money is documented, the ledger rests on one known show fee, one house price, and the dates of her big deals, with the rest assumed and labeled as assumed. FirstNigerian, updating its top-twenty ranking on September 1, 2026, gives $10 million to $15 million and ranks her tenth, the highest woman on the list. ThrillNG gives $7.5 million to $15 million. DJ Mondo, comparing her with Yemi Alade in March 2026, gives $10 million to $12 million. ResearchRoom gives $11 million. NetworthBreakdown gives $12 million. BioPlaza gives $10 million to $15 million. NetworthForum gives $10 million. Eight sources, one band.

The table below lays out the evidence, source by source, so readers can judge it for themselves.

Source Date Figure Note Alux Nov 2026 $10M (range $6–14M) ANCHOR — method published; $150k minimum fee FirstNigerian Sep 1, 2026 $10–15M Highest-ranked woman in top 20 ThrillNG 2026 $7.5–15M Also ~$100k per show DJ Mondo Mar 2026 $10–12M Vs Yemi Alade $6–8M ResearchRoom 2026 $11M Single-point estimate NetworthBreakdown 2026 $12M Own income-split model BioPlaza 2026 $10–15M Music, endorsements, publishing NetworthForum 2026 $10M Single-point estimate Self.name.ng 2026 $10M Universal deal; UBA, Darling Hair Rex Clarke 2026 $20–40M HIGH outlier — no method shown SeeAfricaToday 2026 $86M THIN-SOURCED outlier — debunked below NigerianQueries 2026 $4.85M LOW outlier — stale, undated method

Nine of the twelve sources in that table sit between $10 million and $15 million. The spread looks wide only because the outliers pull the eye: $4.85 million at the bottom, $86 million at the top. The middle is tight, and the middle is where the money is. A $10 million fortune built over sixteen years at the top of Afrobeats is not a small number. It is the fortune of a woman who never had a billionaire backer, never sold a company, and never had a stadium residency — a fortune built show by show, deal by deal, record by record.

Why the Estimates Disagree: .85 Million to Million

Nobody files public accounts for Nigerian recording artists. FirstNigerian says that outright in its September 2026 ranking: no audited database establishes the private wealth of Nigerian musicians, and the figures are estimates rather than confirmed financial statements. Alux says the same thing about its own $10 million: little of the money is documented, and the ledger rests on assumptions labeled as assumptions. When the underlying records do not exist, every outlet builds its number from the same thin public facts — a show fee here, a house price there, a deal announcement, a brand list — and the guesses spread wide.

The $86 million figure from SeeAfricaToday is the one that needs a closer look, because it circulates on social media as if it were settled. It is not. The page lists Tiwa Savage at $86 million for 2026 with no method, no income breakdown, and no documented asset that could carry a fortune of that size. Her known assets are a London house reported at about $1.3 million, a Lagos home reported at about $500,000, a catalog, and brand deals. Her known income is a show fee in the low six figures. Nothing in sixteen years of public reporting — no company sale, no equity event, no nine-figure contract — bridges the gap between $10 million and $86 million. A fortune of $86 million would make her richer than most of the men above her on every Nigerian rich list, including artists with far larger touring operations. The number fails the smell test, and this profile treats it as a thin-sourced outlier, not a competing estimate.

Rex Clarke’s $20 million to $40 million sits in the same problem area, though less extreme. Its top-ten ranking names Forbes Africa, Billboard, label reports, and verified endorsement disclosures as its inputs, but the Tiwa Savage entry shows no ledger behind the band. It is possible that a generous reading of her catalog, her Universal deal, and fourteen years of endorsements stretches past $15 million. It is not possible to verify that stretch from the page itself, and the article does not endorse it.

The low outlier has the opposite flaw. NigerianQueries lists her at $4.85 million, a figure that reads as frozen in time — a number written years ago and never updated for the Universal deal, the 2020s touring, the foundation, or the 2026 release run. A stale estimate is not a wrong estimate on the day it was written. It is a wrong estimate now.

What the disagreement really shows is how celebrity net worth works when the subject is a private individual in an industry that keeps its contracts private. The outlets that show their work — Alux with its row-by-row ledger, FirstNigerian with its dated ranking and its honesty about the limits — cluster at $10 million to $15 million. The outlets that do not show their work produce the wild numbers. This profile follows the ones that show their work.

Early Life: Isale Eko to London at Eleven

Tiwatope Omolara Savage was born on February 5, 1980, in Isale Eko, Lagos State, Nigeria — one of the oldest and most storied neighborhoods on Lagos Island, a place of markets, mosques, churches, and music spilling from every doorway. Some profiles give her birthplace as Ikeja, the Lagos State capital; Wikipedia and the most careful biographies give Isale Eko, and this profile follows them. She was eleven when her family moved to London for her secondary education, and the move shaped everything that came after: a Nigerian childhood, a British schooling, and a voice trained in two worlds at once.

London gave her the formal path first. She studied accounting at the University of Kent, graduated, and took a job at The Royal Bank of Scotland — a steady, respectable career that her family could understand. Music ran alongside it the whole time. She sang in her school band in London, and by sixteen she was already doing backup vocals for George Michael, a job that put a teenager from Lagos on stage with one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. The accounting degree and the bank job matter to the money story in a way most profiles skip: Tiwa Savage is one of the few Afrobeats stars who arrived in the industry with a working knowledge of ledgers, contracts, and numbers. She has spent her career negotiating from that position, and it shows in the deals she signed and the label she built for herself.

The London years also gave her the accent of her music. She sings in English, Nigerian Pidgin, and Yoruba, and the blend is the point — a Lagos-born singer who learned her craft in London studios, writing songs for other artists before she ever recorded one of her own. The family moved for education. The education turned into a career in music, and the career in music turned, fifteen years later, into a return home.

The Backup Singer Years: George Michael, Mary J. Blige, and Berklee

Five years after the move to London, Tiwa Savage began her music career the way a surprising number of great singers do: in the background. She did backup vocals for George Michael at sixteen, and the list of names she lent her voice to reads like a record collection — Mary J. Blige, Chaka Khan, Blu Cantrell, Emma Bunton, Kelly Clarkson, Andrea Bocelli, and Ms. Dynamite. She sang on Whitney Houston’s final studio album, I Look to You, released in 2009. For a decade she was the voice behind the voice, the harmony that made someone else’s chorus lift, and the work taught her the parts of the business that a solo career never teaches on its own: studio discipline, tour stamina, and what a finished record actually costs to make.

She kept studying while she sang. In 2006 she took part in the UK edition of The X Factor, a public audition that ended early but put her on television in front of millions. Then she crossed the Atlantic to the Berklee College of Music in Boston, one of the most respected contemporary music schools in the world, and graduated in 2007 with a degree in professional music — at twenty-seven, older than most of her classmates, and more focused than most of them too. Berklee gave her the theory to match the instinct, and a network that still matters: the school is the partner her foundation works with today, nearly twenty years later.

The songwriting deal came in 2009, when she signed with Sony/ATV Music Publishing — the same year she sang on Whitney Houston’s album. A publishing deal is the quiet engine of a songwriter’s income: it pays for songs other artists record, and it pays for years. Savage wrote for other artists before she became one herself, and the publishing income from that period is one of the least visible and most durable parts of her fortune. Competitor profiles that list her income as “music and endorsements” miss this layer entirely. The publishing catalog was earning before the solo career existed.

Kele Kele Love and the Mavin Records Breakthrough

The solo breakout came in 2010 with “Kele Kele Love,” a single that introduced Nigerian audiences to a polished, internationally trained voice singing in Yoruba and English over an Afropop beat. It was an instant hit, and it did something no Nigerian female artist had quite done before: it made a woman the commercial center of a sound that men had dominated. The follow-up singles kept coming, and the industry noticed. In 2012 she signed with Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records — the first female artist on the label — and appeared on its compilation album Solar Plexus the same year.

Mavin was the right label at the right moment. Don Jazzy was the super-producer who had built Nigerian pop’s modern sound, and his label was one of the most powerful forces in the country’s music. To be its first woman was to be a flagship, a test case, and a trailblazer at once. The label gave her production, promotion, and a platform, and she gave it a star. The same year, she also became a Pepsi brand ambassador — the first female African artist to land that kind of international endorsement deal, per ThrillNG — a deal that put her face on billboards across the continent and her name on the shortlist of every brand manager in Lagos.

She had also built her own structure before Mavin. With her then-manager and husband Tunji “Tee Billz” Balogun, she established 323 Entertainment, her own label imprint, and Mavin came into the picture when the imprint teamed up with Don Jazzy. The detail matters for the money story: Savage was not only an artist on someone else’s label. She was a label owner who partnered with a bigger label, which meant she kept a share of the economics that most artists give away. Her debut studio album, Once Upon a Time, arrived on July 3, 2013, with “Kele Kele Love” and “Eminado” among its tracks, and it confirmed what the single had promised — a full-length artist, not a one-song story.

The Albums: Once Upon a Time to This One Is Personal

Four studio albums and two EPs carry the catalog that sits at the center of Tiwa Savage’s fortune. Once Upon a Time (2013) opened the run. R.E.D followed on December 19, 2015, producing hits like “My Darling” and “Standing Ovation” and confirming her as the genre’s most consistent hitmaker. The Sugarcane EP arrived in September 2017 and delivered “Ma Lo” featuring Wizkid — one of the biggest Nigerian collaborations of that era, a song that still fills dance floors nine years later. Celia, her third studio album, came in August 2020, named for her mother, and Water & Garri, her second EP, followed in 2021, blending Afrobeats with soulful R&B and supporting a North American tour announced in March 2022.

The fourth studio album, This One Is Personal, was released in August 2025 — her most recent full-length record, and the one whose cycle she was still working through 2026. The title fits the record’s place in her life: a singer at 45, a mother, a divorce behind her, a foundation ahead of her, making the most confessional album of her career. Streaming pays per play, and a catalog of four albums plus two EPs plus dozens of singles earns every day, in every country where Afrobeats streams. NetworthBreakdown’s 2026 model assigns $4 million of her $12 million figure to streaming and music sales — its own model, not an audited number, but the shape of it is right: the catalog is the largest single income line after live shows.

The singles tell the same story in miniature. “Eminado” with Don Jazzy, “My Darling,” “Standing Ovation,” “Ma Lo” with Wizkid, “49-99,” “Somebody’s Son” with Brandy — each one a hit in its year, each one still earning. “Somebody’s Son,” from Celia, recruited Brandy for its video and became an anthem for single women waiting for the right partner, the kind of song that outlives its chart run and becomes a wedding-playlist staple. A catalog that keeps earning after the promotion ends is the difference between a star and a fortune, and Savage’s catalog has been earning for sixteen years.

The Universal Deal, Roc Nation, and the MTV EMA First

June 2016 brought the deal that changed her global standing: a management and publishing agreement with Roc Nation, the company founded by Jay-Z. She was the first Nigerian artist to sign with Roc Nation, and the deal negotiated management and distribution that put her music in front of audiences far beyond Lagos and London. The Roc Nation years coincided with her peak commercial run — the Sugarcane EP, “Ma Lo,” and the run-up to the award that still defines her place in African music history.

In November 2018 she won Best African Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards, becoming the first woman ever to win the category. The award was not a popularity prize. It was a first — the first time a woman had taken a category that men had owned since it was created — and it arrived in the same year she was playing festival stages across Europe and Africa. The EMA win is the line on her résumé that no peer can match, and it is the reason brand managers still call her first when they want a female African face for a global campaign.

May 2019 brought the biggest contract of her career. She left Mavin Records after seven years and announced a record deal with Universal Music Group — an exclusive global deal, the kind that puts a Nigerian artist on the same label roster as the world’s biggest pop stars. Universal’s reach meant global distribution, global marketing, and global touring support, and her peak years, as ThrillNG puts it, came between 2019 and 2023, after the Universal signing. The deal’s value has never been published — Universal does not disclose artist contracts — but a global deal with the world’s largest music company is the single biggest structural fact behind the $10 million figure. It is also why the low outliers fail: a singer with a Universal global deal, a Roc Nation history, and a sixteen-year catalog does not sit at $4.85 million.

How Much Does Tiwa Savage Make Per Show?

Live performance is the engine of Tiwa Savage’s fortune, and the fee is the one hard number in the whole estimate. Alux’s November 2026 profile reports a minimum fee of $150,000 per show, and builds its $10 million estimate on that figure, keeping about a third of it after costs. ThrillNG, in its 2026 biography, reports a lower number — around $100,000 per show — and the gap between the two is honest: fees move with the market, the venue, and the year, and a headline arena date in London pays more than a club date in Accra. This profile uses Alux’s $150,000 as the anchor because it is the fresher report, and prints ThrillNG’s $100,000 as the lower end of the band.

The math that follows is illustrative, and the article labels it as such. Take the $150,000 fee. A headline artist keeps roughly a third after the costs of the show — band, dancers, sound, travel, management, agent commission — which leaves about $50,000 per performance. Twenty headline shows a year at that rate is $1 million kept. Thirty shows is $1.5 million. Over a decade of headline years, with fees rising as Afrobeats went global, the live income alone accounts for several million dollars of the $10 million total — before a single stream or endorsement is counted. The numbers are not audited. They are the shape of the business, and they are the reason the estimate holds together.

The arena years — a $150,000 minimum fee per show, and a stage presence that fills rooms from Lagos to London. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Her touring history backs the fee. She headlined the Water & Garri North American Tour in 2022, played festival stages across Europe and Africa, and in 2026 she headlined the MAD Royale show in Accra on August 22 — an intimate club date at MAD Club in East Legon, the kind of high-fee private booking that pays like an arena date without the arena overhead. She last performed in London two years ago at the SSE Arena, per Eventworld’s live history, and as of November 2026 no full tour has been announced — Eventworld and GotStubs both list no upcoming dates. The absence of a tour is not a sign of decline. It is a sign of a singer who picks her dates: foundation work in Lagos, singles through the year, and headline bookings where the fee justifies the flight.

What the fee does not include is the rest of the live economy: private bookings, corporate dates, festival headline slots, and the brand appearances that pay a performance fee plus a usage fee. A Pepsi ambassador who performs at a Pepsi event is paid twice — once to sing, once to be seen singing. That double payment is one of the quiet mechanics of celebrity income, and it is one of the reasons the endorsement section below matters as much as the fee section above.

Endorsements: Pepsi, MTN, Maggi, and a Decade of Brand Deals

Tiwa Savage has been a brand ambassador for longer than almost any other African musician, and the list reads like a roll call of the companies that sell to Nigeria. Pepsi came first, in 2012 — the first female African artist to land that kind of international endorsement deal — and it set the pattern: a global brand, a multi-year contract, and a face that sold the product across the continent. MTN Nigeria followed, then Maggi from Nestlé, then Forte Oil. Later deals added UBA, the pan-African bank, and Darling Hair, the hair brand, both named in Self.name.ng’s 2026 profile. First Bank appears in BioPlaza’s 2026 breakdown. Pampers signed her and her baby son Jamil in 2016, a year after he was born — a diaper brand paying a new mother and her child to be its face, which is both a commercial deal and a statement about who she was to Nigerian mothers.

Endorsement money is the hardest income to verify and the easiest to overstate. The contract values have never been published — Pepsi does not disclose what it pays an ambassador — so this profile does not invent a per-deal figure. What is documented is the volume and the duration: fourteen years of deals, with global brands, renewed across different eras of her career. NetworthBreakdown’s 2026 model assigns $2 million of her $12 million figure to brand endorsements — its own model, not an audit, and the article cites it as such. BioPlaza’s 2026 breakdown assigns $3 million to $5 million to endorsements, inside a $10 million to $15 million total. The honest statement is that endorsements are a seven-figure line in her fortune, not a ten-figure one, and that the brands kept coming back is itself the evidence: a brand that renews is a brand that got its money’s worth.

The endorsement story has a second half that most net-worth pages miss. Savage did not only sell other companies’ products. She built her own: 323 Entertainment, the imprint she co-founded with Tee Billz, gave her a label owner’s share of her own recordings, and the Tiwa Savage Music Foundation, launched in March 2026, is the newest venture — a non-profit, not a money-maker, but a brand asset that keeps her name in the rooms where the next deals are made. A singer who owns her imprint and runs her own foundation negotiates from a different position than a singer who only sings. The deals reflect that.

Houses and Lifestyle: The London Home and Lekki

The most photographed asset in Tiwa Savage’s life is the London house she collected the keys to in December 2023. The price was reported at ₦1.7 billion — about $1.3 million at the ₦1,346-to-the-dollar rate Alux used in November 2026 — and the figure came from a blogger friend rather than a property record, a caveat Alux prints and this profile repeats. A house announcement on social media is not a land registry entry. The value in the estimate is real but soft: a London property in the low seven figures, owned outright or mortgaged, and the most concrete asset in a fortune otherwise made of fees and royalties.

Two cities, one fortune — the London house from December 2023 and the Lagos home that anchors her life in Nigeria. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

She also owns a home in Lekki, Lagos — reported at ₦200 million, about $500,000, in an older Wealth-Ideas forum report — in the part of Lagos where the city’s entertainment money lives. Lekki is where the studios are, where the video shoots happen, where the industry gathers, and a house there is both a home and a place of business. Together the two properties account for roughly $1.8 million of the $10 million estimate on the reported figures, before any mortgage is deducted — which is exactly how Alux’s ledger treats them, as assets with a value and a question mark beside it.

Beyond the houses, the lifestyle is quieter than the headlines suggest. There is no published car collection list, no yacht, no private jet — and this profile does not invent one. What the public record shows is a working singer who spends on the things her career needs: stage production, a team, travel, and her son’s schooling, and who invests the rest in property and in her own imprint. The absence of a flashy asset list is itself a data point. A $10 million fortune built on fees, royalties, and brand deals looks like two houses and a catalog, not a fleet of cars. The $86 million outlier would need a very different lifestyle to be true, and nobody has photographed it.

How Tiwa Savage Compares: Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Ayra Starr

Afrobeats has a clear money hierarchy, and Tiwa Savage’s place in it says as much about the industry as it does about her. She is the richest woman in Nigerian music and the tenth-richest musician in the country on Alux’s November 2026 list — but the men above her earn more, and the gap is a story about touring scale, not talent. The table below uses Guide Net Worth’s own verified figures for the peers, so the comparison is apples to apples.

Artist Net Worth (GNW) What Drives It Tiwa Savage $10–15M Shows, Universal deal, endorsements Wizkid $65M $1M show fee, Starboy empire, global touring Burna Boy $1M per show Stadium touring, African Giant brand Davido $60M Music, touring, family wealth; $120M myth debunked Ayra Starr $4M Mavin’s next generation; early-career catalog

Wizkid’s net worth profile on this site puts him at $65 million, built on a $1 million show fee — more than six times Tiwa Savage’s fee — and a touring operation that plays stadiums. He is the richest musician in Nigeria on Alux’s list, and the gap between $65 million and $10 million is the gap between a stadium headliner and an arena-and-club headliner. Wizkid also gave her one of her biggest songs: “Ma Lo,” their 2017 collaboration, remains a staple, and the two have shared stages and charts for a decade.

Burna Boy’s net worth profile on this site carries a $1 million-per-show figure in its title, and his African Giant brand plays the rooms — stadiums, festivals, arenas — that command it. Burna Boy’s touring scale is the largest of any African artist, and his fee is the reason his fortune sits far above hers. The comparison is not a criticism. It is arithmetic: a singer who plays twenty stadium dates at $1 million keeps more than a singer who plays twenty arena dates at $150,000, however good the songs are.

Davido’s net worth profile on this site puts him at $60 million and debunks the $120 million myth that circulates about him — the same kind of myth-busting this profile does for Tiwa Savage’s $86 million. Davido’s fortune mixes music and touring with family wealth, a combination she does not have, and his scale is closer to Wizkid’s than to hers. The three men — Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido — form the top tier of Afrobeats money. Tiwa Savage leads the tier below them, and leads it by a distance: the next woman on the lists, Yemi Alade, sits at $6 million to $8 million per DJ Mondo’s March 2026 comparison.

Ayra Starr’s net worth profile on this site puts the Mavin star at $4 million — the next generation, signed to the same label that made Tiwa Savage, building the catalog that might one day match hers. Ayra Starr is the proof that the path Savage cut is still open: Mavin signed her years after Savage left, and the label’s female line runs from Savage to Starr in a straight line. The $6 million gap between them is the gap between a sixteen-year career and a five-year one. More Afrobeats fortunes, Savage’s included, are filed under this site’s Celebrity Net Worth category.

Family in 2026: Marriage, Divorce, and Son Jamil

Tiwa Savage married entertainment manager Tunji “Tee Billz” Balogun in 2013 — a traditional ceremony in Lagos on November 23, 2013, followed by a white wedding in Dubai on April 26, 2014 — and the marriage was, for three years, both a love story and a business partnership. Balogun had been her manager and the co-founder, with her, of 323 Entertainment. He was the man who had helped build the solo career from the London years onward, and the wedding was one of the most attended celebrity marriages of 2013 in Nigeria.

Their son, Jamil Balogun — “Baby Jam Jam” to her fans — was born in July 2015. Some outlets give June 2015; the most careful biographies give July, and this profile follows them. Jamil became a public figure before he could walk: he and his mother were unveiled as Pampers ambassadors in 2016, about a year after he was born, a deal that put a baby’s face on diaper packaging across Nigeria. He is ten years old in 2026, and his mother guards his privacy more tightly than her own — he appears in her posts on her terms, at school events and milestones, and the co-parenting with his father is, by all public accounts, cordial.

The marriage ended in public, and the public ending is part of the story. In April 2016 Balogun posted a series of Instagram videos accusing his wife of infidelity and her family of mismanagement, a breakdown that played out in real time on social media for weeks. Savage addressed it publicly, and the marriage never recovered. She filed for divorce in March 2018, citing irreconcilable issues, and the two have since maintained a co-parenting relationship, both showing up for their son’s school events and milestones. The divorce cost her something no ledger captures: two years of headlines about her private life instead of her music, at the height of her commercial run.

Since the divorce she has focused on her role as a single mother to Jamil and on the career that the marriage had once managed. The foundation she launched in 2026 is, in its way, a family story too: a mother who built a career from nothing, training a hundred young Nigerians to do the same. She has not remarried, and she does not discuss her dating life in public. The money story and the family story meet at one point — the Pampers deal, the school fees, the London house with a room for a ten-year-old — and the profile leaves the rest to her.

Tiwa Savage in 2026: New Music, the Foundation, and What’s Next

2026 has been a working year, not a resting one. Six singles arrived between March and October — “Ancient Seed” on March 6, “I’M OK” on May 22, “Energy” featuring Wande Coal and Mavo on May 29, “Must Be Love” on June 26, “Turn It Up” on July 9, and “Bring You Flowers” on October 15 — a release pace that keeps her catalog growing and her streaming income current. Then, on October 30, came “Commando,” her collaboration with Ugandan singer Joshua Baraka, the advance single from his Recess II EP, released November 12, 2026, through Moves Recordings. The song runs two minutes and twenty-eight seconds, sits at track two on a seven-track EP, and pairs one of Afrobeats’ founding women with one of East Africa’s rising stars — a cosign that costs her nothing and earns her a new audience in a new market.

The biggest 2026 story is not a song. It is the Tiwa Savage Music Foundation, launched in March 2026, a non-profit focused on music education for young Nigerians. In April 2026 the foundation partnered with her alma mater, Berklee College of Music, on a four-day training intensive for one hundred Nigerian musicians, and The Vaultz News reported in August 2026 that the partnership would award scholarships worth more than $2 million to young Nigerian musicians. A foundation is not a money-maker — it is a money-giver — and its place in a net-worth profile is as a statement of where the fortune goes. Savage is spending the back half of her career building the pipeline she never had: a Lagos girl who had to leave for London to learn music, training a hundred Lagos kids who will not have to.

She took the same message on the road. In August and September 2026 she visited Malawi as an international music star championing efforts to end violence against women and girls, work reported by the UN system and picked up across African media. On August 22 she headlined the MAD Royale show in Accra, at MAD Club in East Legon, a gold-and-black night of Afrobeats in an intimate room rather than a stadium — the kind of date that pays a headline fee without a headline tour. The 2026 calendar, taken together, is a singer in her sixteenth year working like a singer in her sixth: new music every few weeks, a collaboration across the continent, a foundation, a UN visit, and a headline show in Accra.

What comes next is an open question, and the honest answer is that nobody has announced it. No full tour is listed as of November 2026. No new album has a date. The singles run suggests one is being assembled, and the Baraka collaboration suggests she is listening east as well as west. A fifth studio album would be the natural next step, and a tour behind it would be the natural step after that. For now the fortune sits where the evidence puts it: $10 million to $15 million, anchored at $10 million, built on sixteen years of shows, records, and deals — and still growing, one single at a time.

Timeline: 1980 to 2026

Year Milestone 1980 Born Tiwatope Omolara Savage, February 5, Isale Eko, Lagos 1991 Moves to London at 11 for secondary education 1996 Backup vocals for George Michael at 16; later Mary J. Blige, Chaka Khan, Kelly Clarkson 2006 Takes part in the UK X Factor 2007 Graduates from Berklee College of Music, Boston 2009 Signs Sony/ATV Music Publishing deal; sings on Whitney Houston’s I Look to You 2010 Solo breakout single “Kele Kele Love” 2012 Signs with Mavin Records (first female artist); Pepsi ambassador; Solar Plexus 2013 Debut album Once Upon a Time (Jul 3); marries Tunji “Tee Billz” Balogun (Nov 23) 2015 Second album R.E.D (Dec 19); son Jamil born in July 2016 Roc Nation management and publishing deal (Jun); Pampers deal with Jamil; marriage breaks down publicly 2017 Sugarcane EP (Sep); “Ma Lo” ft Wizkid 2018 Wins MTV EMA Best African Act (Nov) — first woman; divorce filed (Mar) 2019 Leaves Mavin; signs Universal Music Group (May) 2020 Third album Celia (Aug) 2021–22 Water & Garri EP (2021); North American tour (2022) 2023 Collects keys to London house (Dec), reported at ₦1.7 billion 2025 Fourth album This One Is Personal (Aug) 2026 Six singles (Mar–Oct); Music Foundation launches (Mar); Berklee scholarships $2M+; Malawi visit; “Commando” with Joshua Baraka (Oct 30); turns 46 in February

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Tiwa Savage’s net worth in 2026? Tiwa Savage’s net worth is an estimated $10 million to $15 million in 2026, anchored at $10 million. Alux’s November 2026 profile puts her at $10 million inside a range of $6 million to $14 million, and FirstNigerian’s September 2026 ranking gives $10 million to $15 million. Eight of the twelve sources checked cluster in that band. The $86 million figure on some pages is a thin-sourced outlier with no documented income stream behind it.

How much does Tiwa Savage make per show? Tiwa Savage’s minimum show fee is reported at $150,000 per show, according to Alux’s November 2026 profile, which estimates she keeps about a third of that after the costs of the show — band, dancers, sound, travel, and management. ThrillNG reports a lower figure of around $100,000 per show. Fees move with the venue and the year, so the honest band is $100,000 to $150,000 per headline date.

How old is Tiwa Savage in 2026? Tiwa Savage is 46 years old in 2026. She was born Tiwatope Omolara Savage on February 5, 1980, in Isale Eko, Lagos, Nigeria, and turned 46 in February 2026. She moved to London at eleven, graduated from Berklee College of Music in 2007, and broke out as a solo artist with “Kele Kele Love” in 2010.

Is Tiwa Savage married? No. Tiwa Savage is divorced. She married entertainment manager Tunji “Tee Billz” Balogun in a traditional ceremony in Lagos on November 23, 2013, followed by a white wedding in Dubai in April 2014. The marriage broke down publicly in 2016, and she filed for divorce in March 2018. They share a son, Jamil, born in July 2015, and co-parent him.

What is Tiwa Savage’s real name? Tiwa Savage’s real name is Tiwatope Omolara Savage. She was born in Isale Eko, Lagos, Nigeria, on February 5, 1980. “Tiwa” is a shortening of her first name, Tiwatope, and she has performed under the name Tiwa Savage since her solo career began.

How did Tiwa Savage become famous? Tiwa Savage became famous in stages. She spent a decade as a backup singer for stars like George Michael and Mary J. Blige, studied at Berklee College of Music, and signed a Sony/ATV publishing deal in 2009. Her solo breakout came with “Kele Kele Love” in 2010, and she signed with Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records in 2012 as its first female artist. Her debut album Once Upon a Time followed in 2013, and she became the first woman to win Best African Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2018.

What is Tiwa Savage’s biggest song? Tiwa Savage’s biggest songs are “Kele Kele Love” (2010), the breakout single that launched her solo career; “Eminado” with Don Jazzy; “Ma Lo” featuring Wizkid (2017), one of the biggest Nigerian collaborations of its era; “49-99”; and “Somebody’s Son” featuring Brandy, from her 2020 album Celia, which became an anthem for single women. “Ma Lo” is the most-streamed of the set and still fills dance floors nine years later.

Is Tiwa Savage really worth $86 million? No. The $86 million figure comes from SeeAfricaToday and has no method, no income breakdown, and no documented asset behind it. Her known assets are a London house reported at about $1.3 million, a Lagos home reported at about $500,000, a catalog, and brand deals, and her known income is a show fee of $100,000 to $150,000. Nothing in sixteen years of public reporting — no company sale, no equity event, no nine-figure contract — supports $86 million. The careful outlets cluster at $10 million to $15 million.

Sources & Reporting

This net-worth profile was researched from live reporting current through November 20, 2026. Wikipedia for the birth date and place, the London move, the University of Kent degree, the Royal Bank of Scotland job, the backup-vocal career, the X Factor appearance, the Berklee graduation, the Sony/ATV deal, the Mavin signing, the album dates, the Roc Nation deal, the MTV EMA win, the Universal deal, and the August 2025 album This One Is Personal. Alux for the November 2026 $10 million estimate, the $6–14 million range, the $150,000 minimum show fee, the London house at ₦1.7 billion, and the richest-musicians ranking. FirstNigerian for the September 1, 2026 $10–15 million ranking and the note that no audited database exists for Nigerian musicians. ThrillNG for the $7.5–15 million estimate, the ~$100,000 show fee, the biography, the marriage and divorce dates, the foundation launch, and the Berklee training intensive. DJ Mondo for the March 2026 $10–12 million figure and the Yemi Alade comparison. ResearchRoom, NetworthBreakdown, BioPlaza, NetworthForum, and Self.name.ng for the $10–12 million cluster and the endorsement lists. Rex Clarke for the $20–40 million high outlier and SeeAfricaToday for the $86 million outlier. NigerianQueries for the $4.85 million low outlier. The Vaultz News for the August 22, 2026 MAD Royale Accra headline, the Berklee scholarships worth more than $2 million, and the 2026 singles. Empire Africa and Stupid Dope for the October 30, 2026 “Commando” collaboration with Joshua Baraka and the November 12, 2026 Recess II EP. EventTicketsCenter and Eventworld for the 2026 singles dates and the absence of an announced tour. DNB Stories for the marriage history and the Pampers deal with Jamil. Guide Net Worth’s own Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Ayra Starr, and Tiwa Savage height profiles for the peer figures cited in the links.

Where outlets disagree — on the net worth ($4.85 million to $86 million), the show fee ($100,000 to $150,000), and Jamil’s birth month (June vs July 2015) — this profile names the disagreement, attributes each figure to its outlet, and explains the reason for the gap rather than picking one number silently. The $86 million figure is identified as a thin-sourced outlier, not a competing estimate. No figure in this article comes from an anonymous “sources say” claim, and no fact has been added that the cited reporting does not support. Corrections policy: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.

WRITTEN BY Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, and no invented numbers. Every profile on this site passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.