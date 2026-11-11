Akshay Kumar Age 2026: How Old Is Akshay Kumar?

Akshay Kumar age 2026: the Khiladi star is 59 — born September 9, 1967. Career, 20 ₹100-crore films, $315M fortune, fitness at 59 and family, verified.

Last updated: November 11, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Akshay Kumar is 59 years old in 2026. He was born Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia on September 9, 1967, in Amritsar, Punjab, and he turned 59 on September 9, 2026. If a page you read says 58, it was written before that birthday — and a surprising number of them were. The 59-year-old is not slowing down: he released four hit films across 2025 and 2026, added a 20th ₹100-crore film to a record no other Indian actor holds, and is shooting new projects in London at an age when most of his contemporaries have stopped headlining films. His net worth is estimated at about $315 million, and he has been married to Twinkle Khanna since 2001. This article answers the age question properly — the date, the maths, why the internet disagrees with itself — then covers the 35-year career, the comeback, the fitness routine that keeps a 59-year-old doing his own stunts, and the family life behind it.

Age matters more for Akshay Kumar than for most stars because his whole brand is physical. He is the “Khiladi”, the action hero who built a career on stunts, martial arts and a 4 a.m. alarm clock. In March 2026, promoting the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, he had to answer critics about a 26-year age gap with his 32-year-old co-star Wamiqa Gabbi — the first time his age became the story rather than the background. His answer, and his director’s, was that chronological age and screen age are different things. The box office agreed: Bhooth Bangla became his 20th ₹100-crore film. What follows is the full picture at 59 — the films, the money, the routine, and the record.

Quick Facts Full Name Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia (professionally Akshay Kumar) Born September 9, 1967, Amritsar, Punjab, India (age 59) Age in 2026 59 years old (turned 59 on September 9, 2026) Zodiac Sign Virgo Height / Weight 6 ft 1 in (185 cm) / ~80 kg Profession Actor, film producer, martial artist Debut Saugandh (1991); breakthrough Khiladi (1992) Films 150+ films; 20 films over ₹100 crore India net (record) Net Worth (2026) ~$315 million (range $300–330M; ₹2,500–2,700 crore) Awards Padma Shri (2009); National Film Award, Best Actor — Rustom (2016) Wife / Children Twinkle Khanna (m. January 17, 2001); son Aarav (b. 2002); daughter Nitara (b. 2012) Latest Films Bhooth Bangla (Apr 2026), Welcome to the Jungle (Jun 2026), Haiwaan (Sep 2026)

How the Age Was Verified Akshay Kumar’s date of birth — September 9, 1967 — is one of the best-documented facts in Indian cinema, carried by Filmibeat, Kulfiy, TheCityCeleb, BollywoodBiography, ProfileAge and TelevisionStats alike. The age follows by simple maths: 2026 minus 1967 is 59, and his birthday fell on September 9, 2026, two months before this article was researched on November 11, 2026. The pages that say 58 were published before that birthday and never updated; this article names the discrepancy instead of repeating it. His birthplace is given as Amritsar, Punjab, by the same sources; he was raised in Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi, which is where the occasional “born in Delhi” confusion comes from. The net worth figure in this article — about $315 million, in a $300–330 million range — comes from Guide Net Worth’s own October 4, 2026 profile, which anchored on Asianet Newsable’s September 2026 birthday reporting (₹2,500–2,700 crore), matched by TechnoSports, Kulfiy and Mediafeed. Film figures come from Sacnilk, Bollywood Hungama and Zoom TV, with each collection dated in the text. Where the record is silent — the exact fee for any single 2026 film, the value of individual properties — this article says so instead of filling the gap with a guess.

Akshay Kumar in 2026 — 59 years old, still headlining Bollywood hits after 35 years and 150 films, with an estimated net worth of $315 million. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

How Old Is Akshay Kumar in 2026?

Akshay Kumar is 59 years old. He was born on September 9, 1967, which means he turned 59 on September 9, 2026, and will turn 60 on September 9, 2027. He is a Virgo, if that matters to you, and he has been working in Hindi cinema for 35 years — more than half his life, and longer than many of his co-stars have been alive.

The number lands differently depending on which Akshay Kumar you picture. The action hero of the nineties Khiladi films was 25. The comedy star of Hera Pheri was 33. The National Award winner of Rustom was 49. The 59-year-old of 2026 is doing something none of those versions did: headlining four consecutive hits in a single year while his contemporaries take multi-year breaks between films. Age, for him, is a fact to state and then move past — which is exactly what this article does next.

The 58 vs 59 Confusion: Why So Many Pages Get It Wrong

Search “Akshay Kumar age” and the internet will tell you two different numbers. TechnoSports, AllYourChoice, HairstyleSpark and TechToFacts all say 58. Filmibeat, Kulfiy, TheCityCeleb, BollywoodBiography, ProfileAge and TelevisionStats say 59. Both camps cite the same birth date — September 9, 1967 — and both are doing the same subtraction. The difference is the calendar.

Every “58” page was written before September 9, 2026, when Kumar was still 58, and never updated after the birthday passed. TechnoSports is the clearest example: its own page carries a September 2026 net-worth update and still calls him 58 in the profile table, even while noting elsewhere that he “turned 58 years old” that September — a sentence that was true for exactly the eight months before his birthday and wrong from September 9 onwards. This is the most common error in celebrity-age content: the figure is correct on the day it is written and wrong the day after a birthday, and nobody goes back to fix it. The fix is simple — check the birthday against today’s date — and it is the first thing this article did. As of November 11, 2026, Akshay Kumar is 59, and any page saying 58 is out of date.

Early Life: From Amritsar to Chandni Chowk

Akshay Kumar was born Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia on September 9, 1967, in Amritsar, Punjab, into a Punjabi Hindu family. His father, Hari Om Bhatia, was an army officer; his mother, Aruna Bhatia, kept the household. He has a sister, Alka Bhatia. The family moved to Delhi, where Kumar grew up in Chandni Chowk, in Old Delhi — the crowded, old-city neighbourhood that shows up in his interviews whenever he talks about his childhood. The Amritsar-versus-Delhi confusion in some profiles comes from this move: born in Amritsar, raised in Delhi, and the two facts get merged into one wrong one.

He attended Don Bosco School in Delhi and later Guru Nanak Khalsa College in Mumbai, though the education is the least interesting part of the story. The interesting part is what happened after school: instead of going straight into films, Kumar went to Bangkok. He worked there as a chef and waiter, and he trained in Muay Thai. The martial arts training was not a hobby he picked up for a role. It came first, and it shaped everything that followed — the action career, the fitness reputation, and the discipline that still defines his working day at 59.

The Bangkok Years: Martial Arts Before Movies

The Bangkok years explain the nickname. Kumar trained in Muay Thai in Thailand and holds a black belt in Taekwondo, and he worked in Bangkok kitchens to support himself while he trained. When he returned to Mumbai and started modelling, then acting, he brought a physical skill set no other leading man in Bollywood had. The Khiladi films of the nineties — Khiladi (1992), Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994), Sabse Bada Khiladi (1995), Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi (1996) — were built around a star who could actually fight on camera, and the name stuck so firmly that “Khiladi Kumar” is still how the press refers to him 34 years later.

That training is also the reason the age question keeps coming up. A 59-year-old who does his own stunts and trains in martial arts is unusual in any film industry. The Bangkok years gave him the body; the discipline he built there gave him the longevity. He has said in interviews over the years that he wakes before dawn, trains daily, eats early dinners and avoids alcohol — a routine he has kept for decades rather than adopted for a role. Whether the routine is exactly as described matters less than the result: at 59 he is still being cast as the action lead, not the action lead’s father.

Career Timeline: 35 Years, 150 Films

Kumar’s debut came in 1991 with Saugandh, and the breakthrough followed a year later with Khiladi. The nineties made him the action star of his generation: the Khiladi series, Mohra (1994), and a run of thrillers that filled single-screen cinemas. The 2000s reinvented him as a comic actor — Hera Pheri (2000) is still quoted across India — and then as the most reliable star in the business, releasing three or four films a year when his contemporaries released one.

The 2010s added a third act: the socially conscious star. Airlift (2016), Rustom (2016) — which won him the National Film Award for Best Actor — Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) and Pad Man (2018) mixed box-office success with subjects no other leading man was touching. He received the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, in 2009. The through-line across all three acts is volume: more than 150 films, a pace no other star of his generation has matched, and a willingness to work in every genre rather than protect one image.

Era Years Defining films What changed Action debut 1991–1999 Saugandh, Khiladi, Mohra, Sabse Bada Khiladi The “Khiladi” brand is born Comedy star 2000–2009 Hera Pheri, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa Padma Shri, 2009 Social dramas 2010–2019 Airlift, Rustom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Pad Man, Kesari National Film Award, Best Actor (Rustom, 2016) Lean years 2020–2024 Sooryavanshi, OMG 2, Mission Raniganj Flops outnumber hits; fees shift to profit share Comeback 2025–2026 Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5, Jolly LLB 3, Bhooth Bangla Four consecutive hits; 20th ₹100-crore film

The 20-Film ₹100-Crore Record

As of April 2026, Akshay Kumar has delivered 20 films that crossed ₹100 crore net in India — a record for an Indian actor, ahead of Salman Khan with 18, according to Sacnilk. The list runs from Housefull 2 through Rowdy Rathore, Holiday, Airlift, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Gold, 2.0, Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, Good Newwz, Sooryavanshi, OMG 2, Sky Force, Housefull 5, Jolly LLB 3 and Bhooth Bangla. The 20th, Bhooth Bangla, arrived in April 2026.

The record matters because it is a longevity record as much as a box-office one. A ₹100-crore film in 2012 and a ₹100-crore film in 2026 are different achievements: the first came when Kumar was 45 and at his peak, the second when he was 58 and coming off a lean run. The 20-film count also explains his fee structure. With that record behind him, he could afford the move he announced at the HT Leadership Summit in late 2024: no more upfront fees, a share of the profits instead. It is a bet on his own films, and in 2025 and 2026 the bet paid off.

The 2025–2026 Comeback: Four Hits in a Row

The lean years are part of the story. Between 2020 and 2024, Kumar’s films underperformed more often than they hit, and the press began writing the obituary for the most prolific star in Bollywood. The turnaround started in January 2025 with Sky Force, the aerial action film that grossed around ₹150 crore worldwide and escaped a flop verdict. Kesari Chapter 2 followed in April 2025, then Housefull 5 on June 6, 2025 — ₹183.40 crore India net, ₹288.65 crore gross, his biggest-ever opening weekend — and Jolly LLB 3 on September 19, 2025, with ₹117.50 crore India net. All four Hindi films grossed over ₹100 crore globally, and Housefull 5 crossed ₹200 crore.

Thirty-five years on set: Kumar headlined four hits in a single year at 58. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

2026 kept the run going. Bhooth Bangla, the horror-comedy reunion with director Priyadarshan, opened on April 17, 2026, took ₹113.40 crore India net and about ₹247 crore worldwide, and now streams on Netflix. Welcome to the Jungle followed on June 26, 2026, bringing back the Welcome franchise Kumar first headlined in 2007. Haiwaan, another Priyadarshan film, arrived in September 2026. By April 2026, TechnoSports was calling it four consecutive hits — Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5, Jolly LLB 3 and Bhooth Bangla — “unprecedented among current Bollywood stars”. At 58 and then 59, Kumar had done what his younger self never quite managed: four hits in a row, in a single year, after a four-year slump.

Bhooth Bangla and the 26-Year Age-Gap Debate

The Bhooth Bangla promotional tour, in March 2026, turned Kumar’s age into the story. His co-star Wamiqa Gabbi is 32 — 26 years younger — and the pairing drew criticism online. On the tour’s Nashik stop, Kumar fired back at the critics, dismissing the complaint with his usual directness. His director, Priyadarshan, backed him with a reference to South Indian legends MGR and NTR, arguing there is a difference between chronological age and screen age: what matters is whether the pairing works on screen, not the arithmetic of the birth certificates.

The debate is worth reporting because it is the first time in Kumar’s career that his age was treated as a casting problem rather than a trivia question. For 35 years he was cast opposite actresses of every age without comment. The Bhooth Bangla argument marked a shift in the conversation around older male stars — and Kumar’s answer was to let the film speak. It took ₹56 crore in its opening weekend, crossed ₹100 crore, and became his 20th film to do so. The box office did not care about the 26 years. Neither, it seems, did the audience.

How Akshay Kumar Stays Fit at 59

Kumar’s fitness is the reason the age question fascinates people. He is famous in India for a routine he has kept for decades: up before dawn, training every day, martial arts in the morning, early dinners, no alcohol. The details vary between interviews, but the shape is consistent — and it is the shape of a man who trained in Muay Thai in Bangkok before he ever faced a camera, not someone who hired a trainer for a role.

The Bangkok training never stopped: martial arts at dawn, the routine behind the 59-year-old action star. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The routine is also a business decision. At 59, Kumar’s value as a star depends on his body holding up for action sequences, and the films he makes depend on it too — Housefull 5, Bhooth Bangla and Welcome to the Jungle all put him in physical roles. The contrast with his generation is stark: Shah Rukh Khan, 61, and Aamir Khan, 61, release a film every two or three years; Kumar releases four in one. The fitness routine is what makes that pace possible, and the pace is what keeps the ₹100-crore record growing.

Akshay Kumar’s Net Worth at 59: 5 Million, Explained

At 59, Akshay Kumar’s net worth is estimated at about $315 million, in a range of $300–330 million (roughly ₹2,500–2,700 crore). That is the anchor from Guide Net Worth’s own Akshay Kumar net worth profile, updated October 4, 2026, which built the figure from Asianet Newsable’s September 2026 birthday reporting (₹2,500–2,700 crore), matched independently by TechnoSports, Kulfiy and Mediafeed. The Deccan Chronicle’s September 26, 2026 ranking of India’s richest actors put him sixth at ₹2,300 crore — slightly lower, and consistent with the same band. The low outlier is StarsUnfolded at about $131.77 million, a figure the October profile treats as stale.

The money comes from three places. Films first: his per-film fee sits in a reported ₹60–145 crore bracket, and since late 2024 he takes a profit share instead of an upfront fee. Endorsements second: more than 30 brands over the years, at ₹1 crore or more per deal. Production third: his company, Hari Om Entertainment, produces films he stars in, so he earns on both sides of the camera. Forbes ranked him the sixth-highest-paid actor in the world in 2020, with $48.5 million in earnings that year, and put his 2018–19 income at $65 million. None of these figures is audited, and the article that carries the full breakdown — the fee table, the property list, the flop years — is the net worth profile linked above. The age article’s job is simpler: at 59, he is one of the six richest actors in India, and the fortune is still growing.

Personal Life: Twinkle Khanna, Aarav and Nitara

Kumar married Twinkle Khanna — the actress-turned-author, and the daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia — on January 17, 2001. Their son Aarav was born on September 15, 2002, and their daughter Nitara on September 25, 2012. The marriage has lasted 25 years, which in Bollywood terms is its own record. Khanna left acting years ago and built a second career as a writer and columnist; Kumar has said in interviews that she is the family’s disciplinarian and he is the soft touch.

The family keeps a lower profile than Kumar’s career would suggest. Aarav has stayed largely out of the public eye, and Nitara appears in her father’s social-media posts only occasionally — most recently in the Diwali pooja video Kumar shared on November 8, 2026. The citizenship story is the one part of his personal life that became a public controversy: Kumar held Canadian citizenship for years, was criticised for it during election seasons, renounced it, and regained Indian citizenship in August 2023. The full account is in the net worth profile. What matters for the age article is the timeline: the citizenship change came at 55, the comeback at 58, and the 59th birthday in September 2026 with four hits behind him and more films ahead.

Akshay Kumar Compared to His Generation

Kumar belongs to the generation that rebuilt Hindi cinema in the nineties — the three Khans and himself. The age table shows how the generation is holding up in November 2026, with each age linking to the full profile on this site.

Star Born Age (Nov 2026) 2025–2026 output Akshay Kumar Sep 9, 1967 59 7 films, 4 consecutive hits Shah Rukh Khan Nov 2, 1965 61 King (in production) Salman Khan Dec 27, 1965 60 Sikandar (2025) Aamir Khan Mar 14, 1965 61 Sitaare Zameen Par (2025) Hrithik Roshan Jan 10, 1974 52 War 2 (2025) Deepika Padukone Jan 5, 1986 40 King (in production)

The table makes the point plainly. Kumar is the youngest of the nineties superstars at 59, but he is also the busiest by a wide margin. Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, both 61, make a film every two or three years. Salman Khan, 60, made one major film in 2025. Kumar made seven across the same two years. The age gap between Kumar and his peers is two years. The output gap is far larger, and it is the fitness routine and the profit-share fee structure that explain it: he can afford to work constantly because his body allows it and his pay depends on the films succeeding.

What’s Next: Samuk, Golmaal 5 and Shivaji

The schedule does not slow down at 59. Reports in August 2026 said Kumar began shooting for a new film titled Samuk in London. Golmaal 5 is filming. Haiwaan is complete. And he is set to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Marathi period film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat — a role that, if it happens as reported, would put a 59-year-old Kumar in the armour of a 17th-century warrior king. For more on the stars of his generation, see the Celebrity Net Worth archive.

The question the age article leaves open is how long the pace lasts. Four films a year at 59 is a young man’s schedule, and Kumar has kept it for 35 years. The 60th birthday arrives on September 9, 2027. If the current run continues, he will reach it with more ₹100-crore films than any actor in Indian history — and with the same question following him that has followed him since the nineties: how does he keep doing it at his age? The answer, so far, is the same as it has always been. He wakes up early, he trains, and he goes to work.

Frequently Asked Questions

How old is Akshay Kumar in 2026? Akshay Kumar is 59 years old in 2026. He was born on September 9, 1967, in Amritsar, Punjab, and turned 59 on September 9, 2026. He will turn 60 on September 9, 2027.

When is Akshay Kumar’s birthday? Akshay Kumar’s birthday is September 9. He was born on September 9, 1967, which makes him a Virgo. He celebrated his 59th birthday on September 9, 2026, and shared Diwali celebrations with his family two months later, in November 2026.

Who is Akshay Kumar’s wife? Akshay Kumar’s wife is Twinkle Khanna, the actress-turned-author and daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. They married on January 17, 2001, and have two children: son Aarav, born September 15, 2002, and daughter Nitara, born September 25, 2012.

How tall is Akshay Kumar? Akshay Kumar is 6 feet 1 inch tall (185 cm) and weighs around 80 kg. His height and athletic build — built on martial arts training in Muay Thai and Taekwondo — are central to his action-hero image, which he has maintained at 59.

What is Akshay Kumar’s net worth in 2026? Akshay Kumar’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at about $315 million, in a range of $300–330 million (roughly ₹2,500–2,700 crore), according to Guide Net Worth’s October 4, 2026 profile, which anchored on Asianet Newsable’s September 2026 reporting. The Deccan Chronicle’s September 26, 2026 ranking put him sixth among India’s richest actors at ₹2,300 crore.

What is Akshay Kumar’s latest movie in 2026? Akshay Kumar’s 2026 releases are Bhooth Bangla (April 17, 2026), which took ₹113.40 crore India net and about ₹247 crore worldwide; Welcome to the Jungle (June 26, 2026); and Haiwaan (September 2026). His 2025 films were Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5 and Jolly LLB 3 — four hits in a row across the two years.

Is Akshay Kumar 58 or 59? Akshay Kumar is 59. The pages that say 58 were written before his birthday on September 9, 2026, when he was still 58, and were never updated. His date of birth is September 9, 1967, so he turned 59 on September 9, 2026. Any page still saying 58 in November 2026 is out of date.

How does Akshay Kumar stay fit at 59? Akshay Kumar stays fit through a routine he has kept for decades: waking before dawn, training daily, and practising martial arts — he trained in Muay Thai in Bangkok before his film career and holds a black belt in Taekwondo. He is known for early dinners and avoiding alcohol. The routine lets him perform his own stunts and sustain a pace of three to four films a year at 59.

Sources & Reporting

This article was researched on 11 November 2026 from live reporting and dated snapshots: Filmibeat, Kulfiy, TheCityCeleb, BollywoodBiography, ProfileAge, TelevisionStats and Ask-Oracle for the September 9, 1967 birth date, the Amritsar birthplace, the age of 59 and the family details; TechnoSports, AllYourChoice, HairstyleSpark and TechToFacts for the stale “58” figures, cited here as the out-of-date pages they are; Guide Net Worth’s own Akshay Kumar net worth profile (updated October 4, 2026) for the $300–330 million range anchored at $315 million, the ₹2,500–2,700 crore band, the ₹60–145 crore fee bracket and the profit-share shift announced at the HT Leadership Summit; Asianet Newsable (September 2026, via Inshorts) for the birthday-piece fortune of ₹2,500–2,700 crore; the Deccan Chronicle ranking of September 26, 2026 (via Beats in Brief) for the ₹2,300 crore figure and sixth place among India’s richest actors; Sacnilk (April 2026) for the 20-film ₹100-crore record, the Housefull 5 (₹183.40 crore net) and Jolly LLB 3 (₹117.50 crore net) collections and the Bhooth Bangla figure (₹113.40 crore net); Zoom TV (May 8, 2026) for the 2025–2026 comeback run and the 20-film list; Bollywood Hungama for the release dates (Housefull 5, June 6, 2025; Bhooth Bangla, April 17, 2026; Welcome to the Jungle, June 26, 2026; Jolly LLB 3, September 19, 2025; Haiwaan, September 2026); TheBuzzpedia (October 2026) for the Bhooth Bangla worldwide gross (about ₹247 crore), the Netflix streaming and the upcoming projects (Samuk, Golmaal 5, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat); SantaBanta (March 25, 2026) for the Bhooth Bangla age-gap debate and Priyadarshan’s MGR-NTR remark; Hollywood Reporter India (February 20, 2026) for the Bhooth Bangla release and the packed 2025 schedule; Forbes India for the 2026 hits (Bhooth Bangla and Welcome to the Jungle) and the Haiwaan follow-up; Hungama Express (November 8, 2026) for the Diwali pooja video; and the search record for the stale-figure audit (TechnoSports’ “58 years old” table, BriefingRoom’s “57” figure from July 2026). Where sources disagreed — above all the 58-versus-59 question and the $131 million to $340 million net-worth spread — the article names the disagreement and dates each figure. Where the public record is silent — the exact fee for any single 2026 film, the value of individual properties — the article says so. Corrections are welcome via the About page.

Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, no invented numbers. Every profile passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.