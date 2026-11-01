Anthony Joshua Height 2026: How Tall Is AJ at 6’6″?

Anthony Joshua is 6 feet 6 inches (198 cm) tall with an 82-inch reach. The 37-year-old former champion faces Tyson Fury in Cardiff on December 11, 2026.

Last updated: November 1, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Anthony Joshua is 6 feet 6 inches tall. The former two-time unified heavyweight champion stands 6 ft 6 in (198 cm) with a reach of 82 inches (208 cm), and he fights from an orthodox stance. He turned 37 on October 15, 2026, and his height has become a talking point again because his next fight is the one British boxing waited a decade for: Tyson Fury, who is listed three inches taller, at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on December 11, 2026.

Joshua’s height is one of the rare numbers in boxing that nobody argues about. Wikipedia, BoxRec, the WBA’s own boxer profile, talkSPORT and The Sport Review all print the same figure, and no rival listing has ever surfaced. That makes this article different from most height profiles on this site. There is no mystery to solve and no competing measurement to adjudicate. The work here is explaining what 6 feet 6 inches has meant across a career that ran from Olympic gold in London in 2012 to a heavyweight division where the men across the ring kept getting bigger.

Height gave Joshua a jab he could throw from a distance most heavyweights could not reach, and it gave him a frame that carries 250 pounds without looking soft. It did not save him against Oleksandr Usyk, who is three inches shorter and beat him twice, and it did not stop Daniel Dubois, who is an inch shorter, from knocking him out at Wembley in 2024. This article gives the verified number first, then the conversions, the tale-of-the-tape comparisons, the weight history, and the full career story that explains why a 6-foot-6 frame was an advantage, a target, and never the whole story.

Quick Facts Full Name Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua Height 6 ft 6 in (198 cm) Reach 82 in (208 cm) Age in 2026 37 years old (born October 15, 1989, Watford, England) Weight Heavyweight; 243 lb vs Jake Paul (Dec 2025), 252.3 lb vs Daniel Dubois (Sep 2024) Stance Orthodox Record 30 wins, 4 losses, 27 knockouts (34 fights) Next Fight vs Tyson Fury, December 11, 2026, Principality Stadium, Cardiff

How This Height Was Verified Boxing heights come from the official tale of the tape issued before each fight, and Joshua’s has been printed the same way for his whole professional career. Wikipedia, BoxRec and the WBA profile all list 6 ft 6 in (198 cm) with an 82-inch reach, and talkSPORT’s 2024 record piece repeats both figures. Unlike some heavyweights, Joshua has no alternate listing in any major database, no barefoot-versus-shoes controversy, and no promoter-inflated number that later got quietly corrected. Where a rival’s height is debated — Tyson Fury’s listed 6 ft 9 in, which some analysts put closer to 6 ft 8 in from face-off photographs — this article says so and keeps the official figure as the headline number. Net worth figures in this article are estimates, not disclosed accounts, and the article explains why published estimates differ.

Anthony Joshua in 2026 — 6 feet 6 inches tall, 37 years old, and heading for Tyson Fury in Cardiff. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

How Tall Is Anthony Joshua in 2026?

Anthony Joshua is 6 feet 6 inches (198 cm) tall in 2026. That is the figure on his BoxRec record, on his WBA boxer profile, and in every major profile published since his championship years. He is 37 years old, he has fought 34 professional fights, and the number has never moved. A boxer who turns professional as an adult does not grow in the record books, and Joshua’s listing is a case study in stability: the same height, the same 82-inch reach, from his 2013 debut through the Fury fight camp of late 2026.

For readers who found this page through a search, that is the whole answer. The rest of the article earns its length by putting the number to work: how it compares with every man Joshua has shared a ring with, how much weight the frame has carried at different stages, and how a three-inch deficit against Fury shapes the biggest fight of his life.

Anthony Joshua’s Height in Centimeters, Feet and Inches

Six feet six inches converts to 198 centimeters, or 1.98 meters. In the metric listings used by BoxRec and the WBA, Joshua is a 198 cm heavyweight with a 208 cm reach. His reach is four inches longer than his height in inches — 82 inches of reach against 78 inches of height — which is the physical trait that made his jab such a weapon. A long-armed heavyweight can touch an opponent’s face while keeping his own chin a half-step farther away, and Joshua built his early professional run on exactly that geometry.

Height (feet/inches) 6 ft 6 in Height (centimeters) 198 cm (1.98 m) Reach 82 in (208 cm) Reach advantage over height 4 inches (ape index +4) Height in inches alone 78 inches

One detail trips up casual searches: some profile aggregators list Joshua’s weight at 113 kilograms, which is about 249 pounds, while his actual weigh-in weights have ranged higher and lower than that. The 113 kg figure is a generic profile weight, not a weigh-in result. The verified weigh-ins in this article — 252.3 pounds against Dubois, 243 pounds against Jake Paul — come from fight-week reporting, and they are the numbers that matter.

How a Boxing Height Gets Measured

A boxer’s listed height is not measured on fight night. It comes from the tale of the tape, the pre-fight graphic that promoters and commissions publish from the fighter’s registration details. Those details are recorded when a boxer turns professional and carried forward from fight to fight. That is why Joshua’s number is so consistent: it was set when he turned professional in 2013 and has been reprinted, unchanged, by every broadcaster since.

The system has known flaws. Promoters have an incentive to round up, commissions rarely re-measure veterans, and shoes can add an inch at a staredown. Fury is the current example. His official listing is 6 feet 9 inches, yet analysts who study face-off photographs have argued for years that he is closer to 6 feet 8 inches, pointing to his staredowns with the 6-foot-7 Deontay Wilder, where the two men looked almost level. Joshua has no equivalent debate. No analyst has produced a photograph that contradicts his listing, and no database carries a second figure. In a sport full of soft numbers, his height is a hard one.

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury: Height Comparison

The Fury fight is where Joshua’s height stops being trivia and starts being tactics. Fury is listed at 6 feet 9 inches (206 cm) with an 85-inch reach. On the official numbers, Joshua gives away three inches of height and three inches of reach to a man who is also a year older — Fury turned 38 on August 12, 2026 — and who has spent his career making smaller heavyweights feel small. The fight, announced on September 24, 2026, takes place at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on December 11, 2026, with the vacant WBA “Super” heavyweight title on the line and Netflix carrying it worldwide. The main-event ring walk is expected around 1 a.m. UK time on December 12.

Three inches sounds small until a jab is involved. Fury’s jab is the best in the modern heavyweight division, and a three-inch reach edge lets him land it while staying outside Joshua’s own jab. Joshua’s answer, historically, has been pressure behind his own jab and a right hand thrown over the top. Against Klitschko, who matched him at 6 feet 6 inches, that formula produced the defining win of his career. Against Fury, he has to close distance against a man who can hit him first. The height gap does not decide the fight — Usyk proved that against both men — but it decides the shape of the first three rounds.

There is one more wrinkle. Fury’s trainer situation gives the fight a subplot that has nothing to do with inches. Ben Davison, who is preparing Joshua for Cardiff, previously cornered Fury for five fights, including the 2018 draw with Wilder. Fury called Davison a “traitor” for the reunion, and Davison answered, in comments to Playbook Boxing reported on October 31, 2026, that the label was tongue-in-cheek and that he had no secrets to hand over because Fury has developed as a fighter since their split. Height is the measurable gap in this fight. The Davison history is the unmeasurable one.

A face-off is where listed heights meet reality. Joshua gives away three inches to Fury on the official tale of the tape — the first time in years he enters a mega-fight as the smaller man. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Anthony Joshua’s Height Against Every Major Rival

Across 34 fights, Joshua has been the taller man, the equal, and the smaller man, and the results cut against any simple theory that height wins fights. The table below uses listed tale-of-the-tape figures.

Opponent Listed height Difference vs Joshua Result Tyson Fury 6 ft 9 in −3 in Dec 11, 2026, Cardiff Deontay Wilder 6 ft 7 in −1 in Never fought Wladimir Klitschko 6 ft 6 in Level Won, TKO 11, Apr 2017 Daniel Dubois 6 ft 5 in +1 in Lost, KO 5, Sep 2024 Francis Ngannou 6 ft 4 in +2 in Won, KO 2, Mar 2024 Oleksandr Usyk 6 ft 3 in +3 in Lost twice, 2021 and 2022 Andy Ruiz Jr. 6 ft 2 in +4 in Lost 2019, won rematch 2019

The pattern is plain. Joshua’s two most damaging defeats came against men shorter than him: Usyk, three inches shorter, outboxed him twice, and Ruiz, four inches shorter, stopped him at Madison Square Garden in June 2019. His most celebrated win came against a man his own height. Height sets the geometry of a fight. It has never, on its own, settled one.

Why Height Did Not Save Joshua Against Usyk

Usyk is the case that breaks the height theory most cleanly. At 6 feet 3 inches, the Ukrainian gave away three inches of height and four inches of reach to Joshua, and he still won a clear decision in London in September 2021 and a split decision in Jeddah in August 2022. Usyk did it with footwork: constant lateral movement, a southpaw jab thrown from angles Joshua’s longer arms could not smother, and a habit of stepping inside the jab and out again before Joshua could plant his feet for a right hand.

Joshua’s response in the rematch — trying to outbox a better boxer rather than imposing his size — is still debated by trainers. The lesson for the Fury fight is uncomfortable: a height disadvantage can be managed, as Usyk proved, but only with movement and discipline, and Joshua’s recent form has leaned on power rather than patience. His July 2026 win over Kristian Prenga showed both sides of that coin. He was knocked down twice in the first round in Jeddah, then stopped Prenga in the second. Power rescued him. Against Fury, power alone has to travel three extra inches.

The Klitschko Fight: Two Men, One Height

April 29, 2017, at Wembley Stadium, is the fight Joshua’s height is most often pictured with, because the tale of the tape showed two 6-foot-6 heavyweights and the fight itself lived up to the symmetry. Klitschko floored Joshua in the sixth round. Joshua floored Klitschko in the fifth and twice in the eleventh, finishing him with an uppercut that ended the fight and earned Fight of the Year honors from The Ring and the Boxing Writers Association of America. When both men are the same height, reach and timing decide everything, and Joshua’s right uppercut — thrown from close range, where his 82-inch reach stops mattering — decided it.

The Klitschko win also marked the moment Joshua’s frame stopped being described as potential and started being described as a champion’s. He had won the IBF title from Charles Martin in April 2016 with a second-round knockout, but Klitschko was a former long-reigning champion, and beating him in front of 90,000 people at Wembley made Joshua the face of British boxing. He was 27 years old, a year older than the age at which he had won Olympic gold, and his body had filled out from the lean amateur who won in London into a 250-pound professional.

Anthony Joshua’s Weight Through the Years

Height is fixed. Weight is the number Joshua’s team actually manages, and his recent weigh-ins tell the story of a fighter trying to get lighter and faster late in his career. Against Daniel Dubois at Wembley in September 2024, Joshua weighed 252.3 pounds, the same weight talkSPORT recorded for his win over Francis Ngannou. Fifteen months later, against Jake Paul in Miami on December 19, 2025, he weighed 243 pounds — nine pounds lighter, and under a 245-pound contract cap written into the Paul bout. The lighter version knocked Paul out in the sixth round of an eight-round sanctioned fight.

The 243-pound figure matters for the Fury camp because it suggests Joshua’s team believes speed, not bulk, is what he needs at 37. A 6-foot-6 frame carrying 252 pounds hits hard but moves slowly, and slow feet were part of the problem against Usyk. A 243-pound Joshua is still a big heavyweight by any historical measure — Muhammad Ali fought at around 220 pounds, Joe Louis at just over 200 — but he is a lighter, quicker version of himself. Whether the lighter weight survives a Fury camp, where durability against a bigger man matters, is one of the open questions of December 11.

Reach, not height alone, is Joshua’s real weapon: 82 inches of it, four inches longer than his height in inches. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Early Life: Watford, Nigeria, and a Late Start

Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua was born on October 15, 1989, in Watford, Hertfordshire, to Nigerian parents who both grew up in Sagamu. His mother is Yeta Odusanya and his father is Robert Joshua, and his background is Yoruba. He spent part of his childhood in Nigeria as a boarding student at Mayflower School in Ikenne, and after his parents divorced when he was 12, he returned to the UK halfway through Year Seven to join Kings Langley Secondary School. He grew up on the Meriden Estate in Garston, Hertfordshire, where friends and teachers called him “Femi,” after his middle name, Oluwafemi.

The young Joshua was an athlete before he was a boxer. He played football, he ran, and he broke his school’s Year Nine 100-meter record with a time of 11.6 seconds. Before boxing paid anything, he worked as a bricklayer. He did not walk into a boxing gym until 2007, when he was 18 years old and his cousin suggested he try it. The club was Finchley Amateur Boxing Club in Barnet, North London, the same gym that produced fellow heavyweight Dereck Chisora. Five years after that first session, Joshua was an Olympic champion. The speed of that rise — from novice at 18 to gold medalist at 22 — remains one of the fastest in British amateur boxing history.

Amateur Rise and Olympic Gold

Joshua won the Haringey Box Cup in 2009 and again in 2010, then won the senior ABA Championships in 2010 in only his 18th bout. He turned down £50,000 to turn professional at that point, choosing to stay amateur for the London Olympics. He won silver at the 2011 World Championships in Baku, then gold in the super-heavyweight division at London 2012, beating Italy’s Roberto Cammarelle in the final in front of a home crowd. The gold medal made him the face of British boxing overnight, and it set up a professional career that promoters had been circling since his ABA win.

One footnote from the amateur years still gets repeated in profiles: Joshua tried to represent Nigeria at the 2008 Olympics and was turned down by Nigerian boxing officials, a rejection that sent him back to the British setup and, four years later, to gold under the British flag. His Nigerian heritage stayed central to his public identity — the name Oluwafemi, the visits, the fan base in both countries — but his boxing medals are British ones.

Professional Career: Titles, Upsets, and the Long Road to Fury

Joshua turned professional with Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn and debuted on October 5, 2013, at the O2 Arena against Emanuele Leo. He won the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles in 2015, stopping Gary Cornish and then his old amateur rival Dillian Whyte in December of that year. The IBF world title followed in April 2016, a second-round knockout of Charles Martin, and the Klitschko win in 2017 unified the WBA, IBF and IBO belts. A second reign began after the Ruiz rematch in Saudi Arabia in December 2019, when Joshua boxed disciplined and careful for twelve rounds and took a wide unanimous decision.

The defeats that followed define the second half of his career. Ruiz took the belts in New York in June 2019 with a seventh-round stoppage that remains one of the great heavyweight upsets. Usyk took them again in 2021 and 2022. Dubois knocked him out in five rounds at Wembley in September 2024, in front of another huge London crowd, and that loss looked like it might end Joshua’s time at the top. Instead, he rebuilt with the Paul win in Miami in December 2025 — a crossover bout, sanctioned, eight rounds, 10-ounce gloves, a sixth-round knockout — and the Prenga comeback in Jeddah in July 2026, where he survived two first-round knockdowns to stop his man in the second. His record stands at 30 wins, 4 losses, with 27 knockouts, per Khel Now’s July 2026 record piece and British Boxing News in October 2026.

Personal Life and Family

Joshua keeps his private life more guarded than most fighters of his fame. He is not publicly married, and he rarely discusses relationships in interviews, preferring to keep the focus on training camps and fights. His mother Yeta has been a constant presence in his story — the parent who raised him after the divorce, the figure he credits for the discipline that boarding school in Nigeria drilled into him at 11. His father Robert, of Nigerian and Irish descent in some accounts, is the other half of a family story Joshua tells often: a Watford kid from the Meriden Estate who found structure late, at 18, in a North London gym, and never left the sport that gave it to him.

Beyond boxing, Joshua has built business interests around his name — endorsements, a management company, and the promotional work that comes with being Britain’s most marketable heavyweight for a decade — but he has never chased the celebrity circuit the way some champions do. His public appearances cluster around fight weeks, training camps, and the occasional charity visit to Finchley ABC, the club where he started. The gym’s code of conduct for young boxers is something he still talks about, and he has supported the club since his championship years.

Anthony Joshua’s Net Worth in 2026

A height article still has to answer the money question, because it is the second thing most readers search for. Published estimates for Joshua’s net worth disagree by a wide margin. Celebrity Net Worth has listed him at $80 million in some profiles, while other outlets have put the figure near $150 million. This article does not pick a winner between those numbers, because neither is a disclosed balance sheet. The honest statement is a range — roughly $80 million to $150 million — built from reported purses across the Ruiz rematch, the two Usyk fights, the Ngannou bout and the Paul crossover, plus endorsements, minus the taxes, training costs and management fees that never appear in a headline figure.

What is certain is that Joshua has been one of the highest-earning heavyweights of his generation, with stadium fights at Wembley and two Saudi Arabia paydays anchoring his earnings. The Fury fight, carried worldwide by Netflix with a stadium crowd of more than 70,000 expected in Cardiff, is likely to be the richest of his career. A win would make him a three-time world heavyweight champion. A loss, at 37, would leave that question settled by someone else.

What Comes Next: Fury in Cardiff

December 11, 2026, at the Principality Stadium, is the fight British boxing spent a decade failing to make. Fury comes in at 38, with a record of 36 wins, 2 defeats and 1 draw, 25 by knockout, and two wins in 2026 since coming out of retirement — against Arslanbek Makhmudov and Mariusz Wach, per GiveMeSport’s October 29, 2026 report. Joshua comes in at 37, with consecutive wins over Paul and Prenga, and a trainer, Ben Davison, who knows Fury’s habits from the inside. Bookmakers made Fury the favorite in late October, and former champions have split on the result, with Carl Froch and Paulie Malignaggi among those weighing in publicly.

For the height question, Cardiff is a final exam. If Joshua wins, it will be because he managed a three-inch deficit the way Usyk managed one against him — with movement, timing, and a jab that made the taller man’s reach irrelevant. If he loses, it will not be because he was three inches shorter. It will be because the taller man boxed better. Either way, the number at the top of this article will still read 6 feet 6 inches. It has read that way for thirteen years, and nothing that happens in Cardiff will change it.

Sources & Reporting

This article was researched on November 1, 2026, from live reporting: Wikipedia and BoxRec for the height, reach, birth date and record; the WBA boxer profile for the official tale of the tape; talkSPORT for the Dubois and Ngannou weigh-in weights; Bloody Elbow and The Sport Review for the height, weight and reach profiles; Khel Now (July 28, 2026) for the 30-4 record and the Prenga and Paul results; British Boxing News (October 28, 2026) for the Fury fight date, venue, Netflix broadcast and ring-walk timing; GiveMeSport (October 29, 2026) for Fury’s 2026 wins and the WBA title situation; Boxing News 24 for the Netflix documentary timing; Boxing247 for the Wilder and Fury height comparisons and the Ali and Louis historical figures; DiffSense for the analyst view that Fury may be closer to 6 ft 8 in; and BBN Times for the early-life details. Where sources disagreed — net worth estimates, Fury’s true height — the article names the disagreement instead of picking a number silently. Corrections are welcome via the About page.

Frequently Asked Questions

How tall is Anthony Joshua? Anthony Joshua is 6 feet 6 inches (198 cm) tall, with a reach of 82 inches (208 cm). Every major source — Wikipedia, BoxRec and the WBA profile — lists the same figure.

How tall is Anthony Joshua in cm? Anthony Joshua is 198 cm tall, which is 1.98 meters. His reach is 208 cm.

How old is Anthony Joshua in 2026? Anthony Joshua is 37 years old in 2026. He was born on October 15, 1989, in Watford, England, and turned 37 on October 15, 2026.

Who is taller, Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury? Tyson Fury is taller. Fury is listed at 6 feet 9 inches (206 cm), three inches taller than Joshua’s 6 feet 6 inches, with an 85-inch reach against Joshua’s 82 inches. They meet on December 11, 2026, in Cardiff.

What is Anthony Joshua’s reach? Anthony Joshua’s reach is 82 inches (208 cm), four inches longer than his height in inches. That long reach is what made his jab one of the best weapons of his early championship run.

How much does Anthony Joshua weigh? Anthony Joshua weighed 243 pounds against Jake Paul in December 2025 and 252.3 pounds against Daniel Dubois in September 2024. His recent fighting weight sits roughly between 240 and 252 pounds.

What is Anthony Joshua’s boxing record? Anthony Joshua’s professional record is 30 wins and 4 losses, with 27 victories by knockout, across 34 fights. His four defeats came against Andy Ruiz Jr., Oleksandr Usyk (twice) and Daniel Dubois.

When is Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury? Anthony Joshua fights Tyson Fury on Friday, December 11, 2026, at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, live on Netflix worldwide, with the vacant WBA “Super” heavyweight title on the line and the main-event ring walk expected around 1 a.m. UK time on December 12.

Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, no invented numbers. Every profile passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.