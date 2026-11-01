Ranbir Kapoor Net Worth 2026: ₹345–400 Crore Empire

Ranbir Kapoor’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at ₹345–400 crore, built on a ₹75 crore Ramayana fee, Animal’s ₹70 crore payday, brand deals and Bandra homes.

Last updated: November 1, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Ranbir Kapoor’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at ₹345–400 crore. That range — roughly $39–45 million at about ₹88 per US dollar — is where the serious 2026 reporting converges, and it is the number this article stands behind. Zoom TV put the figure at ₹345 crore in a report updated on 28 September 2026, the actor’s 44th birthday. News24, quoted by Koimoi, placed it higher, at ₹369–400 crore. Tring’s 2026 brand survey landed in the same zone, at around ₹375 crore inside a ₹360–400 crore range. Herzindagi independently published ₹345–400 crore.

The money comes from three places, and the balance between them changed in the last three years. Films pay the most per job: a reported ₹75 crore for Ramayana Part 1 alone, and around ₹70 crore plus a profit share for Animal. Endorsements pay steadily, at roughly ₹6 crore per deal, with annual income reported above ₹30 crore. Property anchors the rest: the Krishna Raj family home in Bandra’s Pali Hill, reported at ₹250 crore, plus a Vastu apartment, two land buys and a Pune flat that earns rent.

Kapoor turned 44 on 28 September 2026, and he is walking into the biggest eighteen months of his career. Ramayana Part 1 reaches cinemas on the Diwali 2026 weekend, with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War following on 21 January 2027. Both films carry reported fees at the top of the Bollywood scale. This article gives the anchored estimate first, then the film-by-film fees, the property table, the brand list, and the honest explanation for why one website claims ₹832 crore while everyone else says half that.

Quick Facts Full Name Ranbir Kapoor Net Worth 2026 ₹345–400 crore (approx. $39–45 million at ~₹88 per dollar) Age in 2026 44 years old (born 28 September 1982, Mumbai) Per-Film Fee ₹40–50 crore standard; ~₹75 crore for Ramayana Part 1 Endorsement Fee ~₹6 crore per deal Annual Income Reported above ₹30 crore (Zoom TV, September 2026) Main Home Krishna Raj bungalow, Pali Hill, Bandra (~₹250 crore reported) Spouse Alia Bhatt (married 14 April 2022); daughter Raha (born 6 November 2022) Biggest Hits Sanju (2018, ~₹586 crore worldwide); Animal (2023, ₹900+ crore worldwide) Upcoming Ramayana Part 1 (Diwali 2026); Love & War (21 January 2027)

How This Estimate Was Made No Indian actor publishes audited accounts, so every net worth figure in this article is a reported estimate, never a disclosed balance sheet. This article anchors on the overlap of four 2026 reports — Zoom TV (₹345 crore, September 2026), News24 via Koimoi (₹369–400 crore), Tring (~₹375 crore, range ₹360–400 crore) and Herzindagi (₹345–400 crore) — and treats the low end as the freshest single figure and the top end as the point where the detailed breakdowns agree. Fees, property values and endorsement rates are each attributed to the outlet that reported them. Two much higher figures in circulation, ₹832 crore and $110 million, are addressed in their own section below and excluded, with reasons. Where outlets disagree on a date or a value, the article names the disagreement instead of picking one version silently.

Ranbir Kapoor in 2026 — net worth estimated at ₹345–400 crore, with Ramayana Part 1 arriving on the Diwali 2026 weekend. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Net Worth in 2026: The Anchored Range

Start with what the 2026 reporting actually says, because the range itself tells a story. Zoom TV’s 28 September 2026 piece — timed to Kapoor’s birthday — put his wealth at ₹345 crore, built from films, endorsements, business ventures and real estate. Koimoi, citing News24, gave a higher band: ₹369–400 crore, and repeated that band in its 2026 ranking of the Ramayana cast, where Kapoor sits as the ensemble’s second-richest actor. Tring, which tracks celebrity brand deals, put the figure at around ₹375 crore inside a ₹360–400 crore range.

Three different outlets, three different methods, one overlapping zone. The bottom of the range, ₹345 crore, is the most recent single-figure report. The top, ₹400 crore, is where the two most detailed breakdowns stop. That is why this article publishes ₹345–400 crore rather than a single number: a single number would pretend to a precision that nobody’s reporting supports.

In dollars, the same range converts to roughly $39–45 million at about ₹88 per US dollar. Readers who see $42 million attached to ₹345 crore elsewhere are looking at the same rupees converted at an older rate, near ₹82 per dollar. The rupees are the stable figure. The dollar figure moves with the exchange rate, and any article that quotes dollars without stating its rate is hiding a variable.

Why One Site Says ₹832 Crore (and Why This Article Doesn’t)

A 2026 “richest Bollywood actors” list from Vastrakar puts Kapoor at ₹832 crore, or $100 million. A second site, NetworthBreakdown, lists $110 million. Both figures circulate on social media, and both deserve a direct answer, because a reader who finds them will wonder why this article says half as much.

The ₹832 crore figure falls apart on its own arithmetic. It implies a conversion near ₹83 per dollar, which is already dated, and it can only reach ₹832 crore by counting the Krishna Raj property at its most optimistic projected value — up to ₹500 crore for the redeveloped tower, a number Herzindagi reports as a top-end estimate — while also counting the rest of the portfolio in full. Count the house once at ₹250 crore, the figure every other 2026 outlet uses, and the ₹832 crore total loses its foundation. No other 2026 report corroborates it.

The $110 million figure fails a different test. It claims Kapoor charges only ₹20–25 crore per film, a fee every 2026 report contradicts — Zoom TV says around ₹40 crore plus profit share, Koimoi says ₹45–50 crore — yet still lands far above the consensus total. Its property math is equally loose: it values the Mumbai portfolio alone at “over $15 million” without reconciling that with any rupee total. Its per-year income, $11 million, is derived from its own headline number, not from reported earnings. An estimate that contradicts its own inputs is not a competing estimate. It is an error, and this article excludes it.

Film Fees: The Year-by-Year Climb

Kapoor’s fee history is a study in patience. He spent his first decade as a critics’ favourite who picked unusual scripts — Rockstar in 2011, Barfi! in 2012 — and the box office did not always reward him for it. The fees followed the hits, not the praise, and the two films that changed his price both arrived after he turned 35.

Period / film Reported fee Source Standard recent fee ₹40–50 crore per film, plus profit share on hits Zoom TV; Koimoi (2026) Animal (2023) ~₹70 crore plus profit share Bollywood Shaadis, via Koimoi Ramayana Part 1 ~₹75 crore Times of India, via Koimoi Ramayana, both parts ~₹150 crore combined Times of India, via Koimoi

The standard fee matters because it is the floor under everything else. At ₹40–50 crore per film, a single release already exceeds the annual income Zoom TV attributes to him from all sources in quieter years. The profit-share clause matters more: on a film that crosses ₹900 crore worldwide, a share of profits can rival the fee itself, which is why Animal’s reported ₹70 crore is described by Bollywood Shaadis as a fee “along with a share in the film’s profits” rather than a flat salary.

Animal: The Payday That Reset His Market Price

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and released in 2023, crossed ₹900 crore worldwide and did something no earlier Kapoor film had done: it made him a mass-market box office force in the same year his contemporaries were struggling to open films. The reported fee, around ₹70 crore plus profit share, was the highest of his career to that point, and Koimoi credits it directly with lifting his market value across the board.

The film’s importance to the net worth figure is easy to understate. Before Animal, Kapoor’s commercial peak was Sanju, a biopic that earned around ₹586 crore worldwide in 2018. Animal nearly doubled that in gross terms and did it with a violent, divisive film that critics split over — proof to producers that his audience would follow him outside the romantic-hero lane he had owned since Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in 2013. Every fee reported since, including the Ramayana number, is priced after Animal. Producers pay for the post-Animal Kapoor.

Ramayana: A Reported ₹150 Crore Across Two Films

Ramayana is the largest financial commitment of Kapoor’s career in both directions: the biggest production he has led, and the biggest fee he has reportedly accepted. The Times of India, quoted by Koimoi, puts his Ramayana Part 1 fee at around ₹75 crore, with nearly ₹150 crore across the two parts. Koimoi calls it his highest-paying project to date, and the description fits: no earlier reported fee comes within ₹5 crore of the Part 1 number alone.

The scale of the production explains the fee. Nitesh Tiwari directs, Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios produces with DNEG — the visual effects house behind the film’s look — and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer compose the music. The cast around Kapoor runs deep: Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. A project mounted at that scale, in two parts, with an international release plan, pays its lead accordingly — and it pays him before a single ticket is sold, which is why the fee already counts toward the 2026 estimate even though Part 1 has not yet released.

Ramayana is Kapoor’s biggest financial commitment on both sides of the camera: a two-part epic, and a reported ₹150 crore across both films. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Brand Endorsements: About ₹6 Crore Per Deal

If films are Kapoor’s jackpots, endorsements are his salary. The Financial Express, quoted by Koimoi, puts his rate at around ₹6 crore per brand deal. Zoom TV says “upwards of ₹6 crore.” Tring says ₹6 crore or more. NetworthGyaan stretches the band to ₹6–8 crore. Older figures of ₹1.5–3 crore per campaign still float around on aggregator sites, but they describe an earlier market, not the 2026 one.

The brand list for 2026 is broad enough to explain why the endorsement income holds up even in years without a release. Tring’s 2026 list names Myntra, Oreo, Lay’s, Tata AIG and Asian Paints among his current associations. MarketingMind’s September 2026 brand-journey piece adds two dated signings: Siyaram’s, which brought him on board in 2024 for its “Coming Home To Siyaram’s” campaign, and PNG Jewellers, which signed him in 2026 for its “Legacy Is Our Biggest Gold” campaign. Tasva, Coca-Cola and Flipkart appear across multiple outlets’ lists. Kroll’s Celebrity Brand Valuation study, cited by MarketingMind, ranked him 13th among India’s most valuable celebrity brands in 2023 at $58.5 million and 12th in 2024 at $70.3 million — a rising brand value that matches the rising fee.

One detail in the Herzindagi report is easy to miss and worth naming: Kapoor earns that endorsement income despite having almost no personal social media presence. Brands pay for the face and the filmography, not for follower counts, which is the opposite of how most celebrity deals are priced in 2026.

Krishna Raj: The ₹250 Crore Family Home at the Centre of the Math

Every net worth breakdown of Kapoor starts at the same address. Krishna Raj, the Kapoor family bungalow in Pali Hill, Bandra, is reported at around ₹250 crore by Zoom TV, TellyChakkar and Herzindagi alike. It is a six-storey family home with a history that predates Kapoor’s career — the house his father Rishi Kapoor lived in, in the neighbourhood where the Kapoor family has been based for generations.

Herzindagi adds a wrinkle that explains the ₹832 crore outlier discussed above: the bungalow has been converted into a 15-storey high-rise, and some reports price that redeveloped tower at up to ₹500 crore. The honest way to handle two numbers for one property is to say which one is used and why. This article uses ₹250 crore, the figure repeated across the 2026 reporting, and treats ₹500 crore as a top-end projected value for the redevelopment — a number about what the tower could be worth, not a sale price anyone has paid. Counting both ₹250 crore and ₹500 crore for the same address, or counting ₹500 crore and then adding the rest of the portfolio at full value, is how inflated totals are built.

The Rest of the Property Portfolio

Property Reported value Source Krishna Raj bungalow, Pali Hill, Bandra ~₹250 crore (redeveloped tower priced up to ₹500 crore) Zoom TV; TellyChakkar; Herzindagi Vastu apartment, Pali Hill, Bandra ~₹35 crore TellyChakkar; Snazor Land, Mulshi, Pune (25.7 acres) ₹16.42 crore purchase Herzindagi Plot, Ayodhya (2,134 sq ft) ₹3.31 crore purchase Herzindagi Apartment, Pune ~₹13 crore; reportedly rented at ~₹45 lakh/year TellyChakkar

The two land buys are the most recent moves in the portfolio, and they are the ones reported with purchase prices rather than estimates — ₹16.42 crore for 25.7 acres in Pune’s Mulshi area, and ₹3.31 crore for a 2,134-square-foot plot in Ayodhya. Purchase prices are firmer than valuations: they record money that actually changed hands. The Pune flat adds a different kind of income, rent reported at around ₹45 lakh a year, which is small against a ₹75 crore film fee but is the kind of steady cash flow that separates a property portfolio from a property collection.

Bandra’s Pali Hill is the centre of Kapoor’s property wealth: Krishna Raj at a reported ₹250 crore, plus the Vastu apartment at around ₹35 crore. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Cars, Watches and the Visible Luxury

Kapoor’s car collection is reported in unusual detail, which makes it a useful check on how the rest of the wealth reporting works: where outlets agree, the numbers repeat exactly. TellyChakkar and Koimoi converge on the same garage. A Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography at around ₹3.27 crore, a Mercedes-AMG G63 at around ₹2.5 crore, a Lexus LM 350h at around ₹2.5 crore, and a Toyota Vellfire at ₹1.41 crore per Koimoi.

The total, roughly ₹10–11 crore across the four named cars, is a rounding error against a ₹345–400 crore fortune — under 3 percent. That proportion is the point. Celebrity car coverage always looks large in isolation. Set against the film fees and the Bandra property, the garage is the smallest line in the budget, and any net worth article that leads with cars is selling the wrong story.

ARKS: His Own Brand, Launched February 2025

The newest income line, and the one with the most room to grow, is ARKS, Kapoor’s own lifestyle brand. It launched on 14 February 2025 with a flagship studio at 201 Waterfield Road in Bandra, selling premium apparel, accessories and sneakers for men and women at prices from ₹1,499 to ₹34,999. The name comes from “A Ranbir Kapoor Shoe,” per NDTV via Koimoi, and the launch collection leaned on the same understated style Kapoor is known for off screen: classic black and white sneakers in premium milled leather, plain tees, tailored shirts.

Expansion has been fast. A Delhi store opened at DLF Avenue, Saket, on 4 October 2025, following a Hyderabad presence, and Apparel Resources reports the brand targeting ₹100 crore in revenue within three years of launch. Co-founder and CEO Abhinav Verma told that outlet the venture is predominantly owned by Kapoor and bootstrapped, with profitability targeted within three to four years. ARKS contributes little to the 2026 net worth figure today — a year-old bootstrapped brand is valued on its stores and sales, not on its ambitions — but it is the first asset Kapoor owns outright rather than rents out his face to, and that distinction matters for where the fortune goes next.

Mumbai City FC and His Other Investments

Kapoor is a founding co-owner of Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League, alongside businessman Bimal Parekh. SportsDigest reported in October 2026 that City Football Group, which had held a majority stake for several years, exited the club in late 2025, returning full ownership to the founding partners including Kapoor. The club is one of the most successful in ISL history, with two League Winners’ Shields and two ISL Cups.

A football club stake is hard to value from public reporting, and this article does not put a number on it — no 2026 outlet does either. Its role in the fortune is strategic rather than liquid: it ties Kapoor’s name to a sports business with its own broadcast and sponsorship income, and it predates ARKS by a decade as his first move from endorser to owner. Zoom TV also credits him with co-founding his production company in 2013 and co-producing Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, which gives him a producer’s stake in one of his own biggest films.

Two further investments appear in the reporting with thinner sourcing, and they are flagged as such. Herzindagi reports a stake in the music app Saavn. TechnoSports reports an investment in DroneAcharya Aerial, a Pune-based drone company. Neither appears in company filings cited by the outlets, so this article records them as reported investments, not verified holdings, and assigns them no value in the anchored range.

The Career That Built It: From Saawariya to Sanju

Kapoor is the fourth generation of the Kapoor film dynasty — the family often called the first family of Indian cinema — and he entered it through the side door. He trained at the Lee Strasberg institute in New York and worked as an assistant to Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Black (2005) before Bhansali cast him as the lead in Saawariya (2007). The debut flopped commercially. The career that followed was built slowly, on performances that outlasted their opening weekends.

Year Film Why it mattered to the fortune 2007 Saawariya Debut under Bhansali; commercial failure, critical notice 2009 Wake Up Sid; Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani First commercial footing; youth-star status 2011 Rockstar Career-defining performance; critical peak 2012 Barfi! Near-silent performance; awards and prestige 2013 Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Mainstream romantic-hero peak 2018 Sanju ~₹586 crore worldwide; first true blockbuster 2023 Animal ₹900+ crore worldwide; fee reset to ~₹70 crore

Sanju deserves its own line in the money story. Playing Sanjay Dutt in the 2018 biopic, Kapoor carried a film to around ₹586 crore worldwide — his first outright blockbuster, and the proof that his name alone could open a film at scale. Five quieter years followed, with fewer releases and mixed results, before Animal reset the price again. The pattern of the career is long gaps and large bets, not volume. That selectivity is itself a pricing strategy: fewer films, higher fees, and a brand value that Kroll measured rising from $58.5 million in 2023 to $70.3 million in 2024.

Family and Life in 2026

Kapoor’s parents were both actors: Rishi Kapoor, who died in 2020, and Neetu Singh. His sister is Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. His grandfather was Raj Kapoor, the showman whose studio era built the family’s name. The dynasty framing is not decoration in a net worth article — it explains the Bandra base, the industry access, and the Krishna Raj house itself, which is a family asset before it is a personal one.

He married actor Alia Bhatt on 14 April 2022, and their daughter Raha was born on 6 November 2022. Bhatt is a commercial force in her own right, and the couple’s combined household wealth is often quoted online — but this article does not merge their fortunes. The ₹345–400 crore figure is Kapoor’s own reported net worth, and combining a spouse’s earnings into it would repeat the double-counting error this article criticises elsewhere.

What Comes Next — and What Could Move the Number

Two release dates need separating, because at least one competitor mixes them up. Ramayana Part 1 arrives on the Diwali 2026 weekend: Hollywood Reporter India’s poster report gives 6 November 2026, while its own body text, Nation Press and BoxOfficeWorldwide give 5 November 2026. The honest statement is Diwali weekend, 5–6 November 2026, with the one-day variance noted. West Bengal granted the film tax-free status ahead of release, per BoxOfficeWorldwide in October 2026, which helps opening-weekend collections.

Ramayana Part 2 was announced for Diwali 2027. Bollywood Hungama reported on 23 October 2026 that it has moved to Diwali 2028, with the new date to be revealed in Part 1’s post-credits scene, citing the scale of the action design work. The makers have not confirmed that shift, and this article reports it as an unconfirmed report, not a fact. At San Diego Comic-Con 2026, Kapoor said the epic could fill ten films, confirmed he plays a dual role — Lord Rama and Lord Parashurama — and said his Part 2 scenes were about 50 percent shot.

The date that actually belongs to 21 January 2027 is Love & War, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period romance co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Bhansali Productions confirmed that date in April 2026 after the film slipped from Christmas 2025 and then March 2026, and the first-look posters rolled out on 24 September 2026. Readers who see “21 January 2027” attached to Ramayana are looking at the two films’ dates crossed — a mix-up this article separates deliberately.

What moves the number from here is straightforward. A Ramayana Part 1 opening near the scale of Animal would convert Kapoor’s profit participation into a second payday on top of the ₹75 crore fee, and would firm up the Part 2 fee. A soft opening would not reduce the fee already paid, but it would cool the endorsement market that Kroll currently values at $70.3 million. ARKS is the longer lever: if it hits its ₹100 crore revenue target, Kapoor owns a brand rather than a fee stream, and the next net worth update will have a fourth pillar to count.

How Much Does Ranbir Kapoor Make Per Year?

Zoom TV’s September 2026 report puts his annual income above ₹30 crore. That figure is best read as a floor for a working year, not an average. The arithmetic shows why: a single standard film fee of ₹40–50 crore already exceeds it, and a year with one film release plus a handful of endorsements at ₹6 crore each can plausibly reach ₹60–80 crore before tax, fees and costs.

The costs are where honest net worth reporting usually stops, so this article states them plainly. Reported fees are gross. Managers, agents, lawyers, staff, taxes and the running costs of a Bandra household and a growing retail brand all come out before anything is saved or invested. That is the second reason the article publishes a range rather than a point figure: two actors with identical reported fees can hold very different wealth depending on what they kept, and nobody’s reporting shows Kapoor’s outgoings. The ₹345–400 crore range is the consensus of what outlets believe he holds after all of that, not a sum of his fees.

Sources & Reporting

This article was researched on 1 November 2026 from live reporting: Zoom TV (28 September 2026) for the ₹345 crore figure, the ~₹40 crore fee, the ₹250 crore Krishna Raj valuation and the above-₹30 crore annual income; Koimoi (2026) for the News24 ₹369–400 crore band, the ₹45–50 crore standard fee, the ₹6 crore endorsement rate via the Financial Express, the ₹75 crore / ₹150 crore Ramayana fees via the Times of India, the ~₹70 crore Animal fee via Bollywood Shaadis, and the car values; Tring (2026) for the ~₹375 crore estimate and the current brand list; Herzindagi (2026) for the ₹345–400 crore range, the Mulshi and Ayodhya purchases and the redeveloped-tower pricing; TellyChakkar (July 2026) for the Vastu and Pune flat values and the car list; Vastrakar (2026) and NetworthBreakdown as the excluded outliers, with reasons given in the article; MarketingMind (September 2026) for the PNG Jewellers and Siyaram’s signings and the Kroll brand valuations; Apparel Resources, InFashionBusiness and Harper’s Bazaar for the ARKS launch and revenue target; HELLO! India and Images BoF for the Delhi store opening; SportsDigest (October 2026) for the Mumbai City FC ownership change; Bollywood Hungama for the Ramayana first look and the unconfirmed Part 2 delay report (23 October 2026); Hollywood Reporter India for the “Rise of a Legend” title (29 September 2026) and the Love & War date (17 April 2026) and first looks (24 September 2026); BoxOfficeWorldwide for the West Bengal tax-free status; and TechnoSports for the Comic-Con 2026 comments. Where sources disagreed — the net worth total, the Krishna Raj valuation, the Ramayana dates — the article names the disagreement instead of picking a number silently. Corrections are welcome via the About page.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Ranbir Kapoor’s net worth in 2026? Ranbir Kapoor’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at ₹345–400 crore. Zoom TV reported ₹345 crore in September 2026, while News24 via Koimoi gave ₹369–400 crore and Tring gave around ₹375 crore — the range is where those reports overlap.

What is Ranbir Kapoor’s net worth in dollars? At roughly ₹88 per US dollar, ₹345–400 crore converts to approximately $39–45 million. Some outlets quote $42 million for ₹345 crore because they convert at an older rate near ₹82 per dollar; the rupee figure is the stable one.

How much does Ranbir Kapoor charge per film? Ranbir Kapoor reportedly charges ₹40–50 crore per film as a standard fee, plus a profit share on hits. Zoom TV reports around ₹40 crore plus profit share, while Koimoi reports ₹45–50 crore.

How much did Ranbir Kapoor earn for Animal? Ranbir Kapoor reportedly earned around ₹70 crore plus a share of the profits for Animal (2023), according to Bollywood Shaadis via Koimoi. The film grossed ₹900+ crore worldwide.

How much is Ranbir Kapoor charging for Ramayana? Ranbir Kapoor reportedly charged around ₹75 crore for Ramayana Part 1, taking his total across both parts to nearly ₹150 crore, according to the Times of India via Koimoi. It is his highest-paying project to date.

What brands does Ranbir Kapoor endorse? Ranbir Kapoor’s 2026 brand associations include Lay’s, Oreo, Coca-Cola, Tata AIG, Myntra, Asian Paints and Tasva, plus PNG Jewellers (signed 2026) and Siyaram’s (signed 2024). He reportedly charges around ₹6 crore per endorsement deal.

Where does Ranbir Kapoor live? Ranbir Kapoor lives at Krishna Raj, the Kapoor family bungalow in Pali Hill, Bandra, Mumbai, reported at around ₹250 crore. He also owns the Vastu apartment in Pali Hill, reported at around ₹35 crore.

When is Ramayana Part 1 releasing? Ramayana Part 1 is set for the Diwali 2026 weekend — outlets give 5 November and 6 November 2026, so the honest date is the Diwali weekend of 5–6 November 2026. Part 2 was announced for Diwali 2027, though an October 2026 report says it may move to Diwali 2028; the makers have not confirmed that. The 21 January 2027 date belongs to Love & War, not Ramayana.

Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, no invented numbers. Every profile passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.