Looking for CNLawBlog alternatives? If you want to understand Chinese law in English, several resources go deeper and carry more authority — including Harris Sliwoski’s China Law Blog, China Briefing, and China Law Translate. This guide ranks the best options by use case, explains when each one fits, and shows how to combine them for accurate, trustworthy research.

CNLawBlog is a readable, beginner-friendly starting point for Chinese law — but it is rarely the only place you should look. Because it is an independent blog that does not always name its authors, serious readers tend to cross-check it against firm-run and academic sources before relying on anything. That habit is the difference between casual reading and dependable legal research.

This article is a practical map of the best CNLawBlog alternatives in 2026, chosen for one reason: they help you understand PRC law more accurately. Some are written by licensed attorneys, some translate the statutes themselves, and some track new legislation as it moves through the National People’s Congress. For a full assessment of CNLawBlog itself, see our complete CNLawBlog review; here, the focus is on what to read alongside or instead of it.

Each recommendation below is paired with the kind of reader it suits best — a beginner, a founder setting up a WFOE, a compliance officer, or a law student — so you can pick the right tool rather than the loudest one.

Why Look for CNLawBlog Alternatives?

There is nothing wrong with using CNLawBlog for a quick orientation. The reasons people seek alternatives are specific and practical:

Author transparency: CNLawBlog does not consistently name authors or list bar admissions, which makes its expertise hard to verify.

CNLawBlog does not consistently name authors or list bar admissions, which makes its expertise hard to verify. Depth: its articles favour plain-language summaries over deep, case-level analysis.

its articles favour plain-language summaries over deep, case-level analysis. Authority for decisions: for real compliance or litigation questions, you want sources tied to licensed PRC attorneys or primary law.

for real compliance or litigation questions, you want sources tied to licensed or primary law. Verification: good research triangulates — never relying on a single blog for something that affects money or risk.

The fix is not to abandon CNLawBlog, but to pair it with stronger sources. The alternatives below cover every gap.

Quick Comparison: CNLawBlog vs the Best Alternatives

Resource Run by Best for Depth CNLawBlog Independent blog Beginner orientation Light Harris Sliwoski (China Law Blog) U.S. law firm Practical business law Deep China Briefing Dezan Shira & Associates Company setup, tax, HR Deep China Law Translate Volunteer experts Reading the actual statutes Primary text NPC Observer Legal scholars Tracking new legislation Specialist DigiChina (Stanford) Academic Tech, data & AI policy Expert

Top CNLawBlog Alternatives for Chinese Law (2026)

1. Harris Sliwoski — China Law Blog

The gold standard for English-language China business law. Written by named attorneys such as Dan Harris and Steve Dickinson, with verifiable bar admissions and decades of PRC practice. Posts are practical and opinionated — covering contracts, IP enforcement, manufacturing agreements, and the real risks of doing business in China. Best for: founders and companies that need actionable, experience-backed guidance.

2. China Briefing (Dezan Shira & Associates)

Run by the advisory firm Dezan Shira & Associates, China Briefing is the go-to for the operational side: WFOE incorporation, tax, payroll, transfer pricing, and HR compliance. It blends legal context with on-the-ground business advice. Best for: entrepreneurs and finance teams actually setting up or running an entity in China.

3. China Law Translate

When you need the actual words of a law rather than a summary, China Law Translate — founded by legal scholar Jeremy Daum — offers crowd-checked English translations of Chinese statutes and regulations. It is invaluable for reading the PIPL, the Data Security Law, or the Chinese Civil Code in your own language. Best for: researchers and lawyers who want primary text.

4. NPC Observer

Maintained by legal academics, NPC Observer tracks China’s legislative pipeline — what the National People’s Congress is drafting, debating, and passing. If you need to anticipate a law before it lands, this is the source. Best for: compliance professionals and scholars monitoring change.

5. DigiChina (Stanford)

A Stanford-based project, DigiChina offers academic-grade analysis of China’s technology and data governance — the Cybersecurity Law, cross-border data rules enforced by the CAC, and AI policy. Translations are paired with expert commentary. Best for: anyone working on data, privacy, or tech policy.

6. China Justice Observer

China Justice Observer focuses on the Chinese judicial system, cross-border litigation, and the recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments. It is niche but authoritative. Best for: litigators and businesses with dispute-resolution questions.

7. China Law Insight (King & Wood Mallesons)

From one of China’s largest law firms, King & Wood Mallesons, this resource provides firm-grade analysis across corporate, antitrust, and finance law. Best for: readers who want elite-firm perspective on complex matters.

8. Official Government Sources

For the final word, go to the source: the National People’s Congress (npc.gov.cn), the State Council, the CAC for data rules, and CNIPA for intellectual property. These are the primary authorities behind every blog summary. Best for: verifying anything that truly matters.

How to Choose the Right Chinese Law Resource

Match the source to the stakes. A quick mental model:

Your situation Where to go Just learning the basics CNLawBlog, then China Briefing Setting up a company (WFOE/JV) China Briefing + Harris Sliwoski Reading a specific law China Law Translate + official sources Data / privacy / tech compliance DigiChina + CAC A dispute or court matter China Justice Observer + a licensed lawyer

Is CNLawBlog Still Worth Using?

Yes — as a first stop, not a last one. For grasping a concept quickly in plain English, it does the job. The smart workflow is: start with CNLawBlog to understand the idea, confirm the rule on China Law Translate or an official site, and check practical implications with Harris Sliwoski or China Briefing. For our full verdict, trust score, and red-flag analysis, read the complete CNLawBlog review.

How to Use Any Legal Blog Safely

Check the date. Chinese law changes fast; an old post can be flatly wrong.

Chinese law changes fast; an old post can be flatly wrong. Look for citations. Trustworthy posts link to the actual law or case.

Trustworthy posts link to the actual law or case. Never rely on one source. Cross-check anything that affects money or risk.

Cross-check anything that affects money or risk. Treat blogs as education, not advice. For a real matter, consult a licensed PRC attorney.

For a real matter, consult a licensed PRC attorney. Verify the author. Named experts with credentials beat anonymous posts.

Key Takeaways

The best CNLawBlog alternatives are Harris Sliwoski , China Briefing , and China Law Translate .

are , , and . For statutes use China Law Translate ; for new laws use NPC Observer ; for tech/data use DigiChina .

; for new laws use ; for tech/data use . CNLawBlog works as a beginner first stop — verify important points elsewhere.

— verify important points elsewhere. Always check dates, citations, and author credentials before trusting any legal blog.

For real decisions, confirm with official sources or a licensed PRC attorney.

Conclusion

No single website should be your only window into Chinese law. CNLawBlog earns a place as an approachable starting point, but the resources above — firm-run blogs, statute translators, and academic projects — give you the depth and authority real research demands. Pair a plain-language explainer with a primary source and expert analysis, and you turn scattered reading into reliable understanding.

Pick by use case, verify across sources, and bring in a licensed professional whenever the stakes are high. Used together, these CNLawBlog alternatives cover everything from a first lesson to a board-level compliance decision.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best alternative to CNLawBlog? For practical business law, Harris Sliwoski’s China Law Blog (run by licensed attorneys) is the strongest alternative. For company setup and tax, China Briefing is excellent, and for reading the actual statutes, China Law Translate is unmatched.

Are there free alternatives to CNLawBlog? Yes. Harris Sliwoski’s China Law Blog, China Briefing, China Law Translate, NPC Observer, and DigiChina all offer substantial free content. Official sources like the NPC and CAC websites are also free.

Which site is best for reading actual Chinese laws in English? China Law Translate, founded by Jeremy Daum, provides crowd-checked English translations of Chinese statutes and regulations — ideal for reading laws like the PIPL or the Chinese Civil Code directly.

Is CNLawBlog bad or unsafe? No. It is a legitimate, readable blog, but it is best used as a beginner starting point rather than a sole authority. For the full trust analysis, see our complete CNLawBlog review.

Where should businesses setting up in China look? China Briefing (Dezan Shira & Associates) is the go-to for WFOE setup, tax, and HR, ideally paired with practical guidance from Harris Sliwoski and confirmation from a licensed PRC attorney.

How many sources should I check for a legal question? At least two or three: a plain-language explainer for understanding, a primary or official source to confirm the rule, and — for anything consequential — a licensed attorney for advice specific to your situation.

References & Authoritative Sources

Harris Sliwoski — China Law Blog harris-sliwoski.com China Briefing (Dezan Shira) china-briefing.com China Law Translate chinalawtranslate.com NPC Observer npcobserver.com DigiChina (Stanford) digichina.stanford.edu National People’s Congress npc.gov.cn

Last reviewed in 2026. Resource descriptions reflect each site’s publicly known focus. Chinese law changes frequently — confirm current rules with official sources or a licensed attorney before acting.