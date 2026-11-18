Conan O’Brien height 2026: the 6 ft 4 in late-night host is the tallest in the game — how he measures up, the 193 cm conversion, and career behind the frame.

Last updated: November 18, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Conan O’Brien is 6 feet 4 inches tall in 2026. That is 193 centimetres, or 1.93 metres, and it makes him the tallest host in modern late-night television — four inches above Jimmy Fallon, three above Jimmy Kimmel, two above Stephen Colbert, and a full eight inches above James Corden. The number is not a guess and it is not a publicity rounding. O’Brien confirmed it himself to reporters in 1993, when early press reports were putting him anywhere from 6-foot-5 to 6-foot-8, and every serious listing since — Celeb Heights, ScreenRant, iHeart, Nicki Swift — has landed on the same figure. This article gives the verified height in every unit, the story of how the number was settled, the full late-night comparison table with a source behind every row, the career that the height became part of — Harvard, Saturday Night Live, The Simpsons, 28 years behind a talk-show desk, a $150 million podcast sale, two Oscars in a row — and the 2026 net-worth range with the deals that built it.

The height matters because O’Brien made it part of the act. He is a pale, red-haired, six-foot-four Irish-American who spent his twenties writing jokes in rooms full of shorter men and his thirties standing behind a desk that hid his legs from the camera. Late night is a seated medium, and a host’s height is usually invisible. O’Brien’s was not. He joked about it, guests commented on it, and the audience could see it every time he stood up next to someone. At 63, in a year that gave him a third season of his travel show, a second Academy Awards and a booking for a third, the number has not changed. The frame is the same. The career inside it keeps growing.

Quick Facts Full Name Conan Christopher O’Brien Born April 18, 1963, Brookline, Massachusetts, United States Age in 2026 63 years old (turned 63 on April 18, 2026) Height 6 ft 4 in (193 cm / 1.93 m) Occupation Television host, comedian, writer, producer, podcaster Education Harvard University, BA history and literature, magna cum laude 1985 Spouse Liza Powel O’Brien (married January 12, 2002) Children Neve (b. 2003), Beckett (b. 2005) Estimated Net Worth Around $200 million, inside a $160M–$200M published range Defining Roles Late Night (1993–2009), The Tonight Show (2009–2010), Conan on TBS (2010–2021), Conan O’Brien Must Go (2024– ) Latest News Hosted the 98th Academy Awards on March 15, 2026; season 3 of Conan O’Brien Must Go premiered August 21, 2026

How This Height Was Verified No doctor has published a stadiometer reading for Conan O’Brien, so the figure is a reported listing rather than a clinical measurement — and this article says so plainly. What makes it unusually solid is that O’Brien confirmed it himself. In April 1993, with newspapers reporting him at anywhere from 6-foot-5 to 6-foot-8, he told the Chicago Tribune: “I’m not radioactive. I’m not growing out of control. I’m 6-4.” Every serious source since has agreed: Celeb Heights lists 6 ft 4 in, ScreenRant (September 2024) gives 6 ft 4 in, iHeart’s biography (November 2024) gives 6 ft 4 in, and Nicki Swift (April 2022) gives six feet four inches, citing Celeb Heights. The metric conversion is arithmetic: 6 ft 4 in equals 76 inches, which is 193.04 cm, rounded to 193 cm. Where a figure in this article is a net-worth estimate rather than a measured fact, it is labelled as one, with the source and the date attached.

Conan O’Brien in 2026 — 6 ft 4 in (193 cm), the tallest host in modern late-night television, at 63 still hosting the Oscars and travelling the world. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Who Is Conan O’Brien in 2026?

Conan O’Brien is the tallest man in late-night television and, at 63, one of the busiest. He hosted the Academy Awards for the second year running in March 2026, finished a third season of his HBO travel show Conan O’Brien Must Go in September 2026, and was booked in May 2026 to host the Oscars a third time in March 2027. He has been a working comedian for 38 years: a Harvard Lampoon president who became a Saturday Night Live writer, a Simpsons writer who became the most unlikely late-night host in television history, a fired Tonight Show host who became a cable star, and a cable star who became a podcaster rich enough to sell his company for $150 million.

The height is the first thing people notice about him in person and the last thing they forget. He is six foot four, red-haired, pale and long-limbed, and he has spent three decades turning the frame into a joke — the gangly kid from Brookline who grew too tall for every room he worked in. The full account of the life is set out in Conan O’Brien’s biography. This article is about the height — 6 ft 4 in, 193 cm — and about everything the 76 inches contain.

The Number: 6 Feet 4 Inches in Every Unit

Conan O’Brien stands 6 feet 4 inches tall. In metric units that is 193 centimetres, or 1.93 metres. In inches alone it is 76. In the units people actually use when they argue about it online, he is a full seven inches taller than the average American man, who measures about 5 ft 9 in (175 cm) according to VeryWellFit, the figure Nicki Swift cites when it puts O’Brien’s height in context.

The comparisons make the number concrete. Bustle worked out that O’Brien is the same height as 19 Campbell’s soup cans stacked on top of each other, and about one-and-a-half hobbits — a joke measurement that has stuck around because it is roughly right. He is taller than famously lanky actor John Lithgow, a comparison Nicki Swift makes in its profile. He is one inch shorter than his fellow talk-show giant Howard Stern, who measures 6 ft 5 in, and one inch taller than the 6 ft 3 in that some early profiles guessed at before the number settled. The 6 ft 4 in figure is the one that has survived three decades of checking, and it is the one this article uses throughout.

He Told Reporters Himself: “I’m 6-4”

The reason this article can state the height with confidence is that O’Brien said it himself, on the record, when the number was still in dispute. In the spring of 1993, weeks before Late Night went on the air, newspapers were reporting his height at anywhere from 6-foot-5 to 6-foot-8. The Chicago Tribune quoted him on April 5, 1993, putting an end to it: “despite reports that he stands anywhere from 6-foot-5 to 6-foot-8, ‘I’m not radioactive. I’m not growing out of control. I’m 6-4.’” Heightline, which preserves the quote, adds his other versions of the same line: “I’m about Six-Four… but I’m not,” and “I’m about Six-Four, Six-Four and a Half.”

That is a rare thing in celebrity-height reporting. Most listed heights come from agency bios, publicity material or fan sites copying each other, and the subject never comments. O’Brien commented, twice over, and the number he gave is the number every serious source has used since. The 6-foot-8 figure was a joke he told often enough that some outlets printed it straight; the 6-foot-5 figure was a rounding-up by profiles that wanted him taller than he was. He is 6-foot-4, he said so, and the thirty years of listings since have agreed with him.

Is Conan O’Brien the Tallest Late-Night Host?

Yes. Among the hosts who defined late-night television in the modern era, Conan O’Brien is the tallest. At 6 ft 4 in he stands above every host on the big four American networks, above every host of The Daily Show, and above every host of the CBS late-late slot. Nicki Swift states it directly in its profile: “O’Brien towers over all of his late-night peers,” and “as a longtime and beloved television personality, as well as the tallest person in late-night TV, Conan O’Brien will always be someone that those around him can look up to in more ways than one.”

The one exception proves the rule. Howard Stern, at 6 ft 5 in, is an inch taller — but Stern is a radio host, not a late-night television host, and his show never sat in the late-night television lane. Inside that lane, the trophy is O’Brien’s. David Letterman, the man O’Brien idolised and who presented him with the Mark Twain Prize in March 2025, measures 6 ft 2 in. Jay Leno, the man O’Brien replaced and then was replaced by, measures 5 ft 11 in. The gap between O’Brien and the desk he sat behind for 28 years is the gap between 6 ft 4 in and the rest of the field.

Conan O’Brien’s Height Compared to Every Late-Night Host

The table below lines O’Brien up against the six names readers ask about most, with the listed height for each and a source behind it. Every figure is a published listing, not a measurement, and where the sources disagree the article says so in the notes underneath.

Host Listed height Difference vs O’Brien Source Conan O’Brien 6 ft 4 in (193 cm) — Self-confirmed to the Chicago Tribune, 1993; Celeb Heights; ScreenRant Stephen Colbert 6 ft 2 in (188 cm) 2 in shorter Wikipedia/IMDb majority listing; see note below Jimmy Kimmel 6 ft 1 in (185 cm) 3 in shorter Majority listing (Biography Radar, MEAWW); Celeb Heights ~5 ft 11 in Jimmy Fallon 6 ft 0 in (183 cm) 4 in shorter Consensus; Jimmy Fallon’s height in 2026 Seth Meyers 5 ft 11 in (180 cm) 5 in shorter Majority listing (Bioscopey, MEAWW); Nicki Swift/Celeb Heights 5 ft 10¾ in Trevor Noah 5 ft 11 in (181 cm) 5 in shorter IMDb, Healthyton, FamousIntel; CelebAmerica profile (Nov 15, 2026) James Corden 5 ft 8 in (173 cm) 8 in shorter Wikipedia, StarsUnfolded, ScreenRant; IMDb outlier 5 ft 6.5 in

Two rows need a word of honesty. Stephen Colbert is the disputed one: Wikipedia and IMDb list him at 6 ft 2 in, which is the figure used here, but Celeb Heights and several profile sites put him at 5 ft 11 in — a three-inch spread that no photograph has settled, because Colbert is rarely photographed standing next to a confirmed six-footer. Jimmy Kimmel is the same kind of case in miniature: most bios list 6 ft 1 in, while Celeb Heights puts him nearer 5 ft 11 in. Neither dispute changes the headline. Even on the tallest reading of Colbert, O’Brien is two inches above him; on the shortest reading, the gap is five.

The visual record backs the numbers. O’Brien has interviewed Wendy Williams, who is around 5 ft 10 in or 5 ft 11 in by her own account, and towered over her on camera. Jimmy Kimmel’s biography runs from Brooklyn radio to his own late-night desk, and the two men have shared enough industry stages for the three-inch gap between them to be visible in photographs. He stood next to Andy Richter, his sidekick, for seven years on Late Night — Richter measures 6 ft 1 in, three inches below him, and the gap showed in every two-shot. Stephen Colbert’s height is the closest any current host comes, and the two men have shared enough stages for the two-inch difference to be visible in photographs. The table is not an abstraction. It is what you see when the six men stand in a line.

Early Life in Brookline: The Tall Kid Who Read Faulkner

Conan Christopher O’Brien was born on April 18, 1963, in Brookline, Massachusetts, the third of six children of Thomas Francis O’Brien, a Harvard physician and epidemiologist, and Ruth Reardon O’Brien, an attorney. The household was Irish Catholic, academic and strict, and the boy in it was tall early and stayed tall — the red-haired, pale, long-limbed kid who stood out in every school photograph long before he stood out on television. Both of his parents died in December 2024, within three days of each other, a loss he spoke about in his Mark Twain Prize acceptance speech in March 2025, when he thanked his late parents, his two “patient and perpetually unimpressed” children, and his “beautiful and talented wife, Liza.”

Brookline gave him the raw material for the act: a bookish home, a Catholic school education, and a height that made him impossible to miss. He has described himself as a deeply insecure kid with a lot of energy and almost no plan, and the height was part of the insecurity — the tall boy who could not hide at the back of the room. What he could do was write. He wrote for the school paper, he wrote comedy, and he applied to Harvard, where the writing became the career and the height became a punchline he owned instead of one he endured.

Harvard, the Lampoon and Saturday Night Live

O’Brien entered Harvard University and graduated magna cum laude in 1985 with a degree in history and literature, having served twice as president of the Harvard Lampoon, the university’s humour magazine. The Lampoon presidency is a serious credential in American comedy — its alumni run the writers’ rooms of television — and O’Brien held it in two separate years, a mark of how completely the magazine’s staff trusted his judgement. He wrote his senior thesis on the Southern writers William Faulkner and Flannery O’Connor, a detail that still surprises people who know him only as a talk-show host: the lanky redhead behind the desk wrote an honours thesis on Faulkner before he ever wrote a sketch.

After Harvard he moved to Los Angeles, where he wrote for HBO’s Not Necessarily the News and then, in 1988, was hired as a writer for Saturday Night Live. He stayed three years, won a Primetime Emmy Award for writing in 1989, and learned the discipline of the weekly sketch show: a room full of writers, a host to serve, a deadline that never moved. The height was already a running joke in the room — a six-foot-four writer who ducked through doorways and folded himself into chairs built for smaller men — and it was in that room that he learned the lesson that carried his career: the joke works better when it is aimed at yourself.

Harvard Lampoon, then the SNL writers’ room: the tall red-haired kid from Brookline learned to aim the joke at himself. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The Simpsons Years: Monorails and a Career Turn

In 1991 O’Brien left Saturday Night Live for The Simpsons, where he worked as a writer and producer for two years. The move looks sideways on paper — one writers’ room for another — but it was the making of him as a comic voice. At The Simpsons he wrote “Marge vs. the Monorail,” the fourth-season episode that is still ranked among the best the show ever made, and “Homer Goes to College,” from the fifth season. The monorail episode, with its con-man salesman and its town that buys a train it does not need, carries O’Brien’s fingerprints all over it: a fast talker, a gullible crowd, a disaster that everyone can see coming except the people in it.

He left The Simpsons in 1993 for a job nobody expected him to get. NBC was looking for a host for the 12:30 a.m. slot after David Letterman left for CBS, and Lorne Michaels, who had hired O’Brien at SNL, pushed him for it. The network’s first choices had all said no. O’Brien, a 30-year-old writer with no on-camera experience, said yes. He was six foot four, red-haired, pale, unknown to the audience, and — by the admission of almost everyone involved — an enormous gamble.

Late Night: Sixteen Years Behind the Desk

Late Night with Conan O’Brien began on September 13, 1993, and the early reviews were brutal. The show was shaky, the host was nervous, and the audience did not know who he was. O’Brien has said since that the first years were a daily exercise in surviving the night. What saved the show was the thing that had saved him at Harvard and at SNL: the writing, and his willingness to look foolish. He leaned into the height, the paleness, the hair, the awkwardness. The desk hid his legs, so he stood up. The suit did not fit the frame, so he wore it anyway. Andy Richter, his sidekick from 1993 to 2000, gave him someone to play against, and the two men — six foot four and six foot one — made a visual pair the camera loved.

By the late 1990s the show had found its shape: the string dance, the masturbating bear, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, the remotes in which O’Brien travelled to Ireland, Korea and Finland and stood out, at six foot four, like a lighthouse in every crowd. He stayed for sixteen years, until February 20, 2009, and the run made him the longest-serving host the 12:30 slot had known. The desk is the reason most viewers never registered how tall he was. A seated host is a head and shoulders, and O’Brien’s head and shoulders were the same size as everyone else’s. It was the remotes that gave him away — the tall American in a foreign street, head and shoulders above the crowd, laughing at himself.

Sixteen years at Late Night, eleven more on TBS: the desk hid his legs, so he stood up — and the remotes gave the height away. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The Tonight Show and the Million Exit

In 2009 O’Brien took over The Tonight Show from Jay Leno, the job he had been promised five years earlier. He hosted it for seven months, from June 1, 2009, and then lost it in one of the most public messes in television history. NBC wanted Leno back at 11:30 p.m., which would have pushed The Tonight Show to midnight. O’Brien refused to accept a Tonight Show that started after midnight, and in January 2010 he walked away. The separation cost NBC about $45 million in total — roughly $33 million to O’Brien and about $12 million to his staff, the figures reported by Parade and by HowStuffWorks in their 2026 profiles.

The exit became a legend of its own. O’Brien’s last Tonight Show, on January 22, 2010, ended with a speech in which he refused to be cynical about the network that had fired him, thanked his staff, and told the audience not to be cynical either. He then went on a live comedy tour, Legally Prohibited from Being Funny on Television, which sold out theatres across America and became a documentary, Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop (2011). The tour proved the point the ratings had missed: the audience that had found him at 12:30 a.m. would follow him anywhere, and a six-foot-four host who had just been fired on television could fill a theatre on his name alone.

Conan on TBS and the 0 Million Team Coco Sale

O’Brien signed with TBS and Conan began on November 8, 2010. He hosted it for eleven years, until June 24, 2021, with Andy Richter back beside him as announcer and sidekick. The TBS years paid him a reported $12 million a year, the figure given by several 2026 profiles, and they gave him something NBC never had: a digital operation of his own. Team Coco, the production company and digital media brand he built around the show, grew into a podcast network, a YouTube presence and a merchandising business — and in November 2018 it launched the podcast that changed his finances for good, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.

The podcast worked because it inverted the talk show. Instead of a host performing for a guest, it was a host admitting he needed a friend, and the conversations — long, loose, funny — drew an audience that the nightly show never had. By mid-2022 the network was generating about 16 million downloads a month, 200 million a year, according to Celebrity Net Worth. On May 23, 2022, O’Brien announced that he had sold Team Coco to SiriusXM for $150 million. The sale is the single largest money event of his career, and it is the reason his net worth sits where it does: the television salaries were large, but the sale was nine figures, and it arrived after he had already stopped doing nightly television.

The Podcast, the Travel Show and the 2026 Comeback

Leaving nightly television did not slow O’Brien down. Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend kept running, Conan O’Brien Must Go — the travel series built from the podcast’s fans — premiered on Max on April 18, 2024, his 61st birthday. The first season took him to Norway, Argentina, Thailand and Ireland. The second season, which premiered May 8, 2025, took him to Spain, New Zealand and Austria, with Javier Bardem and Taika Waititi as guides. The show won a Primetime Emmy, and HBO renewed it for a third season in March 2025.

Season three premiered on August 21, 2026, on HBO and Max, four episodes taking him to India, the Netherlands, Morocco and the Philippines, with the finale on September 11, 2026. The India episode opened with street cricket in Mumbai and a brief turn as a Bollywood star. MediaPost, reviewing the season on August 20, 2026, called him a “spry” 63-year-old, and the description fits the footage: a six-foot-four man in his sixties climbing into tuk-tuks, playing cricket in the street and laughing at himself in four countries. The travel show is the late-career format that suits him best, because it puts the height on screen. A talk show hides it behind a desk. A travel show cannot.

The other half of the comeback was the Academy Awards. O’Brien hosted the 97th Oscars on March 2, 2025, his first time leading the ceremony, and the broadcast drew 19.69 million viewers — a five-year high, according to the Academy’s own announcement. The Academy moved fast: within weeks it announced he would return for the 98th Oscars, and on March 15, 2026, he hosted it for the second year running, opening with a pre-taped sketch in which he appeared disguised as Aunt Gladys from the horror film Weapons and a monologue that joked about artificial intelligence and the ballet world. In May 2026 the Academy announced he would host a third consecutive year, the 99th Oscars, on March 14, 2027. He had also hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards twice, in 2002 and 2006, but the Oscars run is the bigger prize: the Academy’s most trusted host, at 63, in the third act of a career that was supposed to have ended in 2010.

March 2025 brought the other honour. O’Brien received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor from the Kennedy Center, with David Letterman — the idol of his youth — on hand to present it. The ceremony put the two men on the same stage, six foot two and six foot four, and O’Brien’s acceptance speech thanked his late parents, his children and his wife. It was the night the industry said, in the formal language it reserves for its greats, that the gamble of 1993 had paid off.

Wife Liza, Neve and Beckett: The Family Behind the Frame

O’Brien has been married to Elizabeth Ann “Liza” Powel O’Brien since January 12, 2002. They married at St. James Cathedral in Seattle, her hometown, after meeting in 1999 when she appeared in a sketch on Late Night — a meeting the couple have told often enough that it has become part of the family story. Liza is a playwright in her own right, a graduate of Vassar College and of Columbia University’s MFA programme in fiction, the author of a dozen plays, and the host, narrator and writer of the Significant Others podcast on Team Coco. The marriage has lasted more than 24 years, a run that stands out in a business where marriages rarely reach double figures.

They have two children. Their daughter Neve was born on October 14, 2003, and their son Beckett was born on November 9, 2005. Neve studied at Yale University and was expected to graduate in 2026; Beckett began studying computer engineering at Harvard in 2024, following his father to Cambridge. O’Brien has kept both children largely out of the spotlight — he has said he does not take them to premieres and does not want them growing up in what he called a zero-gravity environment — and the family’s public appearances are rare enough that the Mark Twain Prize ceremony in March 2025, where Liza and the children sat in the audience, was news in itself.

Net Worth in 2026: The 0 Million Question

Conan O’Brien’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at around $200 million, inside a published range of $160 million to $200 million. The $200 million anchor comes from Celebrity Net Worth, whose snapshot of November 6, 2026 puts him there, and from Parade, whose 2026 profile — published March 15 and updated September 14, 2026 — gives the same figure, crediting Celebrity Net Worth. Netflix Junkie (February 2026) and ScreenRant (September 2024) also land on $200 million. The low end of the range comes from NetWorthBreakdown, which puts him at $160 million in 2026 on the basis of its own speculative breakdown. No audited figure exists, so the honest statement is the range, with $200 million as the figure the most-cited sources agree on.

The build behind the number is a matter of public record. The Team Coco sale to SiriusXM in May 2022 brought $150 million in a single transaction. The NBC separation in 2010 brought about $45 million in total, roughly $33 million of it to O’Brien personally and about $12 million to his staff. The TBS years paid a reported $12 million a year for eleven years. The Oscars hosting fee is small by comparison — $15,000 to $25,000, the range The Hollywood Reporter gives for the job, cited by Parade — but the Oscars bring the prestige that keeps the bigger cheques coming. The podcast network was doing about 16 million downloads a month by mid-2022, and the travel show, the live tours and the voice work on The Simpsons and Robot Chicken add the rest. The money is not a mystery. It is a television career, a digital sale and eleven years of cable salary, added up in public.

Height at 63: Does He Still Measure 6’4″?

People lose height as they age. The discs in the spine compress, posture changes, and the average man gives back an inch or so between 60 and 80. O’Brien is 63, and the question is a fair one: is he still 6 ft 4 in? The honest answer is that nobody has measured him lately, and the listings have not moved. Every 2026 profile that gives a height — Parade’s net-worth profile, the height pages updated in 2026, the YesPress profile that lists “6’4″, listed height” — still gives 6 ft 4 in. MediaPost’s August 2026 review of the travel show describes him as an active 63-year-old and the footage shows a man who still moves like a tall man: long strides, long limbs, ducking through doorways on camera.

The shrinkage question has one more answer, and it is the hair. O’Brien’s red hair, swept up the way he has worn it since the 1990s, adds an inch or two to his silhouette, and one profile jokes that if you count the hair he is pushing 6 ft 7 in. The joke is the point. The listed height is 6 ft 4 in, the hair makes him look taller, and the camera, which adds weight and takes away height, has spent thirty years failing to make him look short. At 63 he is still the tallest man in the room, and the room is still noticing.

Why Some Sites Say 6’5″ or 6’8″

Search “Conan O’Brien height” and you will still find pages that say 6 ft 5 in, and a few that say 6 ft 8 in. They are not all wrong in the same way. The 6 ft 5 in figure comes from the early press reports of 1992 and 1993, when newspapers, seeing a tall unknown about to take over Late Night, rounded him up. The 6 ft 8 in figure comes from O’Brien himself — a joke he told often enough, in interviews and on the show, that some outlets printed it as a fact. He has also said “I’m about Six-Four… but I’m not,” and “I’m about Six-Four, Six-Four and a Half,” which is the kind of line that keeps a rumour alive for decades.

The test is the 1993 quote, and it settles the question. When the reports were putting him at 6-foot-5 to 6-foot-8, he told the Chicago Tribune he was 6-4, and he was not joking that time. The serious listings — Celeb Heights, ScreenRant, iHeart, Nicki Swift — have used 6 ft 4 in ever since. The pages that still say 6 ft 5 in are usually copying the early reports. The pages that say 6 ft 8 in are usually repeating the joke. The number is 6 ft 4 in, the source is the man himself, and the disagreement is a matter of record, not of measurement.

Frequently Asked Questions About Conan O’Brien

How tall is Conan O’Brien? Conan O’Brien is 6 feet 4 inches tall (193 cm / 1.93 m). He confirmed the figure himself to the Chicago Tribune in April 1993, and every serious listing since — Celeb Heights, ScreenRant, iHeart, Nicki Swift — has given the same number.

Is Conan O’Brien the tallest late-night host? Yes. At 6 ft 4 in, Conan O’Brien is the tallest host in modern late-night television, above Stephen Colbert (6 ft 2 in), Jimmy Kimmel (6 ft 1 in), Jimmy Fallon (6 ft 0 in) and James Corden (5 ft 8 in). The only talk-show figure taller than him is radio host Howard Stern, at 6 ft 5 in.

How tall is Conan O’Brien compared to other hosts? Conan O’Brien is 2 inches taller than Stephen Colbert (6 ft 2 in), 3 inches taller than Jimmy Kimmel (6 ft 1 in), 4 inches taller than Jimmy Fallon (6 ft 0 in), 5 inches taller than Seth Meyers and Trevor Noah (both 5 ft 11 in), and 8 inches taller than James Corden (5 ft 8 in). He is 7 inches above the average American man, who measures about 5 ft 9 in.

Why do some sites say Conan O’Brien is 6’5″ or 6’8″? The 6 ft 5 in figure comes from early press reports in 1992–1993 that rounded him up before his Late Night debut. The 6 ft 8 in figure comes from a joke O’Brien told so often that some outlets printed it as fact. He settled it himself in April 1993, telling the Chicago Tribune: “I’m not radioactive. I’m not growing out of control. I’m 6-4.”

How tall is Conan O’Brien in cm? Conan O’Brien is 193 cm tall, which is 1.93 metres. His height of 6 feet 4 inches equals 76 inches, and 76 inches converts to 193.04 cm, rounded to 193 cm.

How old is Conan O’Brien in 2026? Conan O’Brien is 63 years old in 2026. He was born Conan Christopher O’Brien on April 18, 1963, in Brookline, Massachusetts, and turned 63 on April 18, 2026.

Who is Conan O’Brien’s wife? Conan O’Brien’s wife is Elizabeth Ann “Liza” Powel O’Brien, a playwright and the host of the Significant Others podcast. They married on January 12, 2002, at St. James Cathedral in Seattle, and have two children: daughter Neve (born 2003) and son Beckett (born 2005).

What is Conan O’Brien’s net worth in 2026? Conan O’Brien’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at around $200 million, per Celebrity Net Worth’s snapshot of November 6, 2026, inside a published range of $160 million to $200 million. The biggest single event was the $150 million sale of his Team Coco media company to SiriusXM in May 2022, on top of his $45 million NBC exit payment in 2010 and a reported $12 million a year at TBS.

Sources & Reporting

This article was researched on 18 November 2026 from live reporting: the Chicago Tribune (April 5, 1993, via Heightline) for O’Brien’s self-confirmed “I’m 6-4” statement and the 6-foot-5 to 6-foot-8 reports he was answering; Celeb Heights (via Nicki Swift, April 4, 2022) for the 6 ft 4 in listing, the 5 ft 9 in average American male figure from VeryWellFit, and the Bustle soup-can comparison; ScreenRant (September 10, 2024) for the 6 ft 4 in height and the $200 million net-worth estimate; iHeart (November 2024) for the 6 ft 4 in listing and the November 2024 Oscars announcement; TheCelebHeights (updated October 2026) for 6 ft 4 in (193 cm); Celebrity Net Worth (snapshot November 6, 2026) for the $200 million estimate, the $150 million Team Coco sale, the 16 million monthly downloads and the third-season renewal; Parade (published March 15, 2026; updated September 14, 2026) for the $200 million estimate, the $45 million NBC separation, the $12 million TBS salary, the $15,000–$25,000 Oscars fee from The Hollywood Reporter, the Mark Twain Prize ceremony of March 2025, the January 12, 2002 wedding and the December 2024 deaths of both parents; Netflix Junkie (February 1, 2026) for the $200 million estimate and the 98th Oscars return; NetWorthBreakdown (2026) for the $160 million outlier; Wikipedia and the HBO announcement (via Gazettely, Collider and MediaPost, August 2026) for the Conan O’Brien Must Go season 3 premiere on August 21, 2026 and its four episodes (India, Netherlands, Morocco, Philippines) through September 11, 2026; the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences press office for the 98th Oscars on March 15, 2026 and the 19.69 million viewers of the 97th Oscars; Parade (October 2026) for the 99th Oscars booking on March 14, 2027; and Guide Net Worth’s own published profiles for the peer heights — Jimmy Fallon’s height profile (November 10, 2026), Stephen Colbert’s height profile and Jimmy Kimmel’s biography — with the peer-table sources named row by row. Where sources disagreed — the Colbert 6 ft 2 in versus 5 ft 11 in spread, the Kimmel 6 ft 1 in versus 5 ft 11 in spread, the $160 million to $200 million net-worth spread, the 6-foot-5 and 6-foot-8 height claims — the article names the disagreement instead of picking a number silently. Corrections are welcome via the About page.

Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, no invented numbers. Every profile passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.