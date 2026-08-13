Glove Wrap Net Worth 2026: Shark Tank Deal, Sales & MLB Update

Written by: Brett Callahan, Senior Sports Retail & Venture Analyst 🛡️ Methodology: Verified via MLB licensing disclosures, SEC filings, Dick’s Sporting Goods distribution records & Shark Tank company updates | Published: August 13, 2026

Shark Tank Venture Analysis Glove Wrap Net Worth 2026 Current Valuation & Net Worth $1.8 Million – $2.5 Million Shark Tank Deal: $50,000 for 22% Equity (Mark Cuban & Michael Rubin) ⚾ Official Glove Wrap of MLB 🏬 165+ Dick’s & 34 Scheels Stores 📦 125,000+ Units Sold

Glove Wrap is a specialized baseball and softball training accessory engineered to break in, shape, and maintain baseball glove pockets without damaging the leather. Following its appearance on Shark Tank Season 15 and an investment from billionaires Mark Cuban and Michael Rubin, Glove Wrap’s business net worth has reached an estimated $1.8 million to $2.5 million as of August 2026.

What originated as an eight-year-old’s home invention by Gavin Batarse in Orange County, California, has become a national sporting goods phenomenon. Leveraging Michael Rubin’s Fanatics empire, Glove Wrap secured licensing as the “Official Glove Wrap of Major League Baseball” and expanded onto the shelves of over 165 Dick’s Sporting Goods stores and all 34 Scheels locations nationwide.

Executive Summary & 2026 Milestones Valuation Growth: Grew from a $227,273 post-Shark Tank valuation to a $1.8M–$2.5M enterprise valuation in 2026 based on multi-channel retail expansion.

Grew from a $227,273 post-Shark Tank valuation to a $1.8M–$2.5M enterprise valuation in 2026 based on multi-channel retail expansion. Cumulative Revenue: Exceeded $1.6 million in cumulative gross sales, driven by Amazon Prime, DTC web sales, and national retail contracts.

Exceeded $1.6 million in cumulative gross sales, driven by Amazon Prime, DTC web sales, and national retail contracts. High Gross Margins: Maintains an estimated 85% gross product margin ($2.85 landed manufacturing cost vs. $19.99 MSRP).

Maintains an estimated 85% gross product margin ($2.85 landed manufacturing cost vs. $19.99 MSRP). Exclusive MLB Licensing: Partnered with Fanatics to feature official MLB Batterman logos and team branding across packaging.

Partnered with Fanatics to feature official MLB Batterman logos and team branding across packaging. National Brick-and-Mortar Footprint: Stocked in 165+ DICK’S Sporting Goods stores, 34 Scheels stores, and major regional baseball academies.

1. The Science of Glove Break-In: How Glove Wrap Works

Glove Wrap is a custom-formulated, latex-free thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) compression band engineered to break in baseball and softball gloves while preserving leather elasticity. Unlike traditional break-in methods that rely on heat or harsh chemicals, Glove Wrap uses progressive elastic tension to mold the pocket naturally.

For over a century, ballplayers have attempted destructive break-in hacks: baking gloves in ovens, microwaving leather, applying petroleum jelly or shaving foam, pounding pockets with wooden mallets, or parking car tires over them. These aggressive methods cause severe long-term damage:

Oven/Heat Damage: Dries out essential natural oils, causing premium steerhide and kip leather to crack within one season.

Dries out essential natural oils, causing premium steerhide and kip leather to crack within one season. Chemical Softeners: Excessive oils saturate the leather padding, making gloves heavy, soggy, and prone to losing shape.

Excessive oils saturate the leather padding, making gloves heavy, soggy, and prone to losing shape. Mechanical Pounding: Can weaken lacing stitches and warp the palm padding.

Glove Wrap solves this through continuous radial compression. Players insert a baseball or softball into the sweet spot of the pocket, wrap the high-tensile elastomeric band firmly around the exterior, and let it set overnight. The steady tension stretches the leather fibers along the ball’s natural contours, creating a deep pocket without degrading the hide.

Break-In Method Pocket Formation Leather Longevity Risk Level Glove Wrap™ (TPE Band) Custom 3D Ball Shape 100% Preserved Zero Risk Oven / Microwave Baking Fast but brittle Severe drying & cracking High Risk (Voids Warranty) Shaving Cream / Oils Softens indiscriminately Heavy, saturated leather Moderate Risk Standard Rubber Bands Uneven pressure Leaves crease lines Snaps easily

2. Glove Wrap Corporate & Financial Profile

Glove Wrap Company Profile (2026) Legal Entity Glove Wrap, LLC Founding Team Gavin Batarse, Jon Batarse, Morgan Batarse Headquarters Orange County, California Shark Tank Appearance Season 15, Episode 3 (October 2023) Shark Investors Mark Cuban & Michael Rubin ($50,000 for 22% Equity) Official Licensing Official Glove Wrap of Major League Baseball (MLB) Retail Partnerships 165+ Dick’s Sporting Goods, 34 Scheels, Fanatics, Amazon Estimated Valuation (2026) $1,800,000 – $2,500,000

3. The Gavin Batarse Story: Genesis of an 8-Year-Old Founder

Gavin Batarse invented Glove Wrap in 2022 at age eight after experiencing the frustration of playing Little League baseball with a stiff, inflexible glove. When traditional rubber bands snapped under tension, Gavin noticed an elastic therapy band in his garage that his father, Jon Batarse, had used for knee rehabilitation.

Realizing the broad width and resilient elasticity of the band distributed pressure evenly across the glove shell, Gavin wrapped his mitt with a ball inside. By morning, the pocket had molded perfectly. When an extensive online search revealed that no specialized compression wrap existed in sporting goods retail, the family recognized a market opportunity.

The Batarse family structured the company as a true family enterprise:

Gavin Batarse (Founder & Chief Brand Ambassador): Leads product demonstration videos, player interviews, and pitch presentations.

Leads product demonstration videos, player interviews, and pitch presentations. Jon Batarse (Co-Founder & Operations): Manages supplier negotiations, manufacturing logistics, and retail compliance.

Manages supplier negotiations, manufacturing logistics, and retail compliance. Morgan Batarse (Sister & Early Operations): Handled early packing, labeling, and shipment logistics before school.

4. The Shark Tank Pitch: Inside Cuban & Rubin’s Partnership

The Batarse family stepped into the Shark Tank in Season 15 asking for $50,000 in exchange for 20% equity (a $250,000 initial valuation). Gavin’s confident, articulate pitch immediately disarmed the Sharks.

Gavin presented impressive early numbers for an elementary school entrepreneur:

1,000 units sold via their Shopify store before taping, generating ~$19,000 in revenue.

via their Shopify store before taping, generating ~$19,000 in revenue. Unit Economics: Landed cost of ~$3.00, retailing at $19.99 for an ~85% gross margin.

Landed cost of ~$3.00, retailing at $19.99 for an ~85% gross margin. Social Proof: Viral social media videos featuring Gavin pitching pro players from the Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers, exceeding 5.5 million views.

While Lori Greiner and Kevin O’Leary bowed out due to the niche nature of baseball accessories, guest Shark Michael Rubin (founder & CEO of Fanatics) recognized the immense licensing and distribution potential. Rubin partnered with Mark Cuban to counter with $50,000 for 22% equity ($227,273 implied valuation). Gavin immediately accepted.

5. The Fanatics Breakthrough: Official MLB Licensing

Following the closing of the deal in March 2024, Michael Rubin utilized the Fanatics sports ecosystem to secure Glove Wrap as the “Official Glove Wrap of Major League Baseball.”

This landmark licensing agreement gave Glove Wrap distinct competitive advantages:

Official MLB Batterman Logo: Packaging was redesigned to incorporate official MLB branding, providing immediate consumer credibility.

Packaging was redesigned to incorporate official MLB branding, providing immediate consumer credibility. Fanatics & MLBShop.com Integration: The product gained prime placement across digital platforms that capture millions of youth baseball and softball parents.

The product gained prime placement across digital platforms that capture millions of youth baseball and softball parents. Pro Locker Room Adoption: Over 50 Major League Baseball players and minor league prospects openly utilize Glove Wrap to maintain their primary and backup game gloves.

6. Brick-and-Mortar Rollout: Dick’s Sporting Goods & Scheels

While e-commerce provided strong initial cash flow, physical retail expansion established Glove Wrap as a mainstream sporting goods brand. Mark Cuban’s retail distribution network and Michael Rubin’s buyer relationships helped place the product into major sporting chains.

Current Physical Distribution Network: 165+ DICK’S Sporting Goods Locations: Displayed on specialized baseball accessory endcaps.

Displayed on specialized baseball accessory endcaps. All 34 Scheels Superstores: Featured within full-service diamond sports departments.

Featured within full-service diamond sports departments. Regional Baseball Academies & Specialty Shops: Distributed through travel ball training complexes across the Sun Belt and Midwest.

7. Financial Analysis: Unit Economics, Revenue & Net Worth

Glove Wrap’s corporate valuation is estimated between $1.8 million and $2.5 million as of 2026. This financial valuation is based on trailing 12-month multi-channel retail revenues, strong wholesale sell-through rates, and exceptional gross margins.

Financial Parameter Unit Economics / Metric Strategic Significance Manufacturing Landed Cost $2.85 – $3.10 / unit High production efficiency via precision die-cut TPE Wholesale Price (Retailers) $9.50 – $10.50 / unit Allows 50%+ retail margins for Dick’s and Scheels Direct-to-Consumer MSRP $19.99 Yields ~85% gross margin on website and Amazon sales Estimated Lifetime Units Sold 125,000+ units Reflects post-Shark Tank volume through mid-2026 Enterprise Valuation (2026) $1.8M – $2.5M Based on a 1.5x–2.0x revenue multiple standard in consumer sports goods

8. Moat, Patent Defense & Market Risks

While Glove Wrap has experienced rapid commercial growth, long-term sustainability requires navigating several sports retail headwinds:

IP & Design Defensibility: The product’s simplicity invites generic Amazon knock-offs. Glove Wrap counters this through formal trademark filings, utility design protections, and its exclusive MLB licensing deal.

The product’s simplicity invites generic Amazon knock-offs. Glove Wrap counters this through formal trademark filings, utility design protections, and its exclusive MLB licensing deal. Seasonality: Baseball equipment demand peaks between February and July during pre-season training. The company mitigates winter dips by promoting softball applications, travel ball fall leagues, and off-season glove conditioning kits.

Baseball equipment demand peaks between February and July during pre-season training. The company mitigates winter dips by promoting softball applications, travel ball fall leagues, and off-season glove conditioning kits. Founder Scalability: Gavin Batarse balance school and youth athletics with business appearances. The executive guidance of Jon Batarse alongside Cuban’s operations team ensures smooth supply chain continuity.

9. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Glove Wrap’s net worth in 2026? Glove Wrap’s business valuation and net worth is estimated between $1.8 million and $2.5 million as of 2026. This is supported by cumulative sales exceeding $1.6 million, nationwide distribution across 165+ Dick’s Sporting Goods stores and 34 Scheels stores, and official Major League Baseball licensing. Did Mark Cuban and Michael Rubin close their Shark Tank deal? Yes. The $50,000 investment for 22% equity officially closed in March 2024. Both investors remain actively involved, with Rubin facilitating the MLB licensing agreement and Cuban supporting national retail distribution. How old is Gavin Batarse now? Gavin Batarse was eight years old when he founded Glove Wrap and pitched on Shark Tank. As of 2026, he is 11 years old and continues to lead product demonstrations, athlete interviews, and marketing campaigns. Where is Glove Wrap sold? Glove Wrap is sold in 165+ DICK’S Sporting Goods stores, all 34 Scheels locations, on Fanatics.com, MLBShop.com, Amazon, and directly through their official website (GloveWrap.com). Is Glove Wrap officially licensed by MLB? Yes. Glove Wrap is the “Official Glove Wrap of Major League Baseball,” featuring official MLB Batterman logos and team branding through an agreement facilitated by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin.

10. Strategic Verdict & Future Outlook

Glove Wrap’s rise demonstrates how authentic product-market fit can turn a niche sports problem into a multi-million-dollar retail staple. By pairing an intuitive, leather-safe break-in solution with the strategic powerhouse of Mark Cuban and Michael Rubin, young founder Gavin Batarse has built one of the fastest-scaling youth sports businesses of the decade.

About the Author Brett Callahan is a Senior Sports Retail & Venture Capital Analyst with over 12 years of experience tracking consumer sports brands, licensing ecosystems, and Shark Tank portfolio companies. A former collegiate baseball player, Brett specializes in analyzing manufacturing unit economics, big-box retail sell-through rates, and professional sports licensing partnerships. Connect with the research desk at GuideNetWorth Editorial.



