Noah Lyles Height 2026: How Tall Is the Fastest Man?

Noah Lyles is 5 feet 11 inches tall — the Olympic 100m champion stands 180 cm, the elite sprinter average. His height, career and 2026 season, verified.

Last updated: November 7, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Noah Lyles is 5 feet 11 inches tall. The Olympic 100 metres champion stands 180 centimetres, a figure printed the same way by Wikipedia, his adidas athlete page and his World Athletics profile — and it is the number this article is built around. He turned 29 on July 18, 2026, and at 5’11” he sits almost exactly on the average height of the fastest men ever to run the 100 metres.

That last fact is the one most height profiles miss. Lyles is not tall for a sprinter and he is not short for one. He is the middle of the range: two inches taller than the average American man, six inches shorter than Usain Bolt, and two inches taller than Christian Coleman, the 2019 world 100m champion. His height is part of the reason his sprinting works — long enough legs for a big stride, short enough to turn over fast — and the 19.31-second American 200m record he set in 2022 is the proof.

This page settles the height question with the sources in the open, then gives the full story behind the number: the sprinter parents and the Alexandria childhood, the 9.79-second photo finish in Paris, the fourth straight world 200m title in Tokyo, the 2026 season that opened with the fastest 100m in the world and ended with injury, the $4–7 million fortune built on an adidas deal, and the April 2026 wedding to fellow Olympian Junelle Bromfield.

Quick Facts Full Name Noah Kevin Lyles Born July 18, 1997, Gainesville, Florida (age 29 in 2026) Height 5 ft 11 in (180 cm) — Wikipedia, adidas, World Athletics Weight 170 lb (77 kg) current listing; older listings 154 lb (70 kg) Net Worth 2026 Estimated $4–7 million (Celebrity Net Worth $4M anchor, updated January 2026) Profession Professional sprinter — 100m, 200m, 60m indoor Personal Bests 100m 9.79 (Paris 2024); 200m 19.31 (Eugene 2022, American record); 60m 6.43 Olympic Medals Gold 100m Paris 2024; bronze 200m Paris 2024; bronze 200m Tokyo 2020 World Titles 8 world championship golds, incl. four straight 200m titles (2019–2025) Sponsor adidas since 2016; extension through Los Angeles 2028 Wife Junelle Bromfield, Jamaican sprinter — married April 4, 2026 2026 World-leading 100m 9.79 at USATF Championships (July 24); season ended by injury Key Dates Born 1997; turned pro 2016; first world 200m title 2019; American record 19.31 in 2022; Olympic 100m gold 2024; fourth world 200m title 2025; married 2026

How This Height Was Verified Noah Lyles’s height is one of the best-documented measurements in track and field: 5 ft 11 in (180 cm), printed identically by Wikipedia, his adidas athlete page and his World Athletics profile, and confirmed by the specialist site athleteheight.com, which lists his official height as 5’11” (180 cm). Two outliers were found and rejected. InfoCelebs prints 5’10” (178 cm) — but the same page claims Lyles has a Nike sponsorship deal worth $5 million a year, and Lyles has been an adidas athlete since 2016, so the page fails a basic fact check on its own subject. GiveMeSport’s tale-of-the-tape table prints 5’9″, with no sourcing, against three official profiles that agree on 5’11”. The weight is less settled: Wikipedia’s current listing is 170 lb (77 kg), while older profiles print 154 lb (70 kg) — the lighter figure dates to his late teens, and the article prints both with the dating. The career dates come from World Athletics, NBC Sports and Diamond League results; the net-worth range is adjudicated from Celebrity Net Worth ($4 million, via Parade, updated January 26, 2026) against EssentiallySports ($7 million) and SureBets (July 2026, $4–7 million). Where outlets disagreed — on the fortune, on the weight — this article prints the range and the reason for it. Nothing here is invented, and nothing is copied from a competitor’s sentences.

Noah Lyles in 2026 — 5 feet 11 inches tall, the Olympic 100m champion and four-time world 200m champion. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Gainesville to Alexandria: A Sprinter’s Son

Noah Kevin Lyles was born on July 18, 1997, in Gainesville, Florida, into a family that had track in its blood. His father, Kevin Lyles, and his mother, Keisha Caine Bishop, were both sprinters. His younger brother, Josephus Lyles, is a sprinter too. The family moved to Alexandria, Virginia, where Noah grew up and attended T.C. Williams High School — the school from Remember the Titans — and where the morning sessions on the track started early.

He was not a natural in the way the word is usually meant. Lyles has spoken openly about growing up with asthma, dyslexia and attention deficit disorder, and about the work it took to manage all three while training. The asthma mattered most on the track: a sprinter who cannot breathe properly in the last 40 metres loses the race there. He learned to control it, and the control became part of the athlete — the same discipline that later produced the most decorated American sprinter of his generation.

By his late teens the choice was obvious. He skipped college, turned professional in 2016 at 18, and signed with adidas — the deal that still anchors his income a decade later. The 2016 season was his announcement: a 200m win at the World Under-20 Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland, and a 19.93-second run that made him the youngest man to break 20 seconds in the event since Bolt. He was 19, 5’11”, and already the fastest teenager in the world over 200 metres.

Where it started: dawn sessions on the track, a sprinter’s son learning the event his parents ran before him. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

How Tall Is Noah Lyles? The Verdict: 5 Feet 11 Inches

Noah Lyles is 5 feet 11 inches tall — 180 centimetres. The figure is settled across the three sources that matter most for an athlete: Wikipedia’s infobox lists “Height: 5 ft 11 in (180 cm)”; his adidas athlete page lists “Height: 5’11″”; and his World Athletics profile carries the same 180 cm. The specialist height site athleteheight.com, updated 17 days before this article, lists him as “Official Height 5’11” (180 cm)” and calls him the Paris 2024 Olympic 100m champion in the same entry.

The two competing numbers do not survive a check. InfoCelebs, which prints 5’10” (178 cm), also prints a $5-million-a-year Nike sponsorship for Lyles — and Lyles has worn adidas since 2016, with an extension announced in February 2024 that runs through the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. A page that gets the sponsor wrong on its own subject is not a reliable witness on the height. GiveMeSport’s 5’9″ comes from a tale-of-the-tape table built for a hypothetical race against NFL receiver Tyreek Hill, with no sourcing at all. Three official profiles against two unsourced listings is not a close call.

There is one more number worth printing honestly. Lyles’s weight is listed at 170 lb (77 kg) by Wikipedia today, but older profiles — including the sports-engine athlete pages that still circulate — list 154 lb (70 kg). The lighter number is real, just old: it dates to his late teens, before a decade of strength work filled out the frame that won the Olympic 100m. The 2024 and 2025 seasons were raced at the heavier weight, and the 170 lb figure is the one the current record carries.

5’11” in Every Unit

Five feet eleven inches converts to 180 centimetres, or 1.80 metres — a round number, which is part of why it sticks in the memory. In feet and inches it is 71 inches. Against the average American man, who stands about 5 ft 9 in, Lyles is two inches taller. Against the average man worldwide, about 5 ft 7 in, he is four inches taller. He is also, by a quirk of the record books, almost exactly the height of the average elite male 100m sprinter — a study of the top 100 men in the event from 1996 to 2011 put the average at 179 cm, one centimetre shorter than Lyles.

Measure Noah Lyles Comparison Feet and inches 5 ft 11 in 71 inches Centimetres 180 cm 1.80 metres Weight (current) 170 lb (77 kg) Older listings: 154 lb (70 kg) vs average American man +2 inches Average man ≈ 5 ft 9 in vs elite 100m average +1 cm Top-100 average 179 cm (5’10”) vs Usain Bolt −6 inches Bolt: 6 ft 5 in (196 cm)

The table makes the point the prose keeps circling: Lyles is tall enough to look like a sprinter and short enough to move like one. At 5’11” he is six inches shorter than Bolt, two inches taller than Christian Coleman, and one centimetre taller than the historical elite average. His body is, almost literally, the average fast man — and the average fast man, at his best, runs 9.79 seconds.

Why 5’11” Is the Sprinter’s Sweet Spot

Sprinting is a trade between two things: stride length and stride frequency. Taller sprinters cover more ground per step — Bolt, at 6’5″, needed only 41 strides to run his 9.58-second world record in Berlin in 2009, while most of his rivals needed 44 or 45. Shorter sprinters turn over faster, getting their feet back on the ground sooner and accelerating harder out of the blocks. The best height for a sprinter is the point where the trade balances, and the record says that point is close to 5’11”.

The study behind that claim looked at the top 100 men in the 100 metres from 1996 to 2011 and found an average height of 179 cm — 5’10”. Lyles, at 180 cm, is one centimetre above it. The champions on either side of him prove the range is wide: Coleman won the 2019 world 100m title at 5’9″, and Bolt won three Olympic 100m titles at 6’5″. Height alone does not make a sprinter. But the cluster is real — most of the men who have run under 9.90 seconds stand between 5’9″ and 6’3″ — and Lyles sits in the middle of it.

Where 5’11” helps Lyles most is the 200 metres, his best event. The 200m rewards the athlete who can hold top speed through the bend and into the straight, and a 5’11” frame gives him a long stride without the slow start that cost Bolt the first 30 metres of every race. His American record of 19.31 seconds, set in Eugene in July 2022, is the third-fastest 200m ever run — behind only Bolt’s 19.19 and Yohan Blake’s 19.26 — and it was run by a man standing 180 cm tall. The 100m gold in Paris, at 9.79 seconds, was won the same way: not the fastest start in the field, but the strongest finish, with the stride length to close the last ten metres.

Lyles vs the Fastest Men: The Height Table

Lyles’s rivals tell the story of sprinting height better than any theory. The table below lines him up against the men he has raced for Olympic and world titles, using the heights on their World Athletics profiles. He is shorter than every man who has beaten him over 100 metres in a major final except one — and taller than the 2019 world champion.

Sprinter Height 100m Best Note Usain Bolt 6 ft 5 in (196 cm) 9.58 World record; the tall outlier Fred Kerley 6 ft 3 in (191 cm) 9.76 2022 world 100m champion Erriyon Knighton 6 ft 3 in (191 cm) 9.79 200m specialist, 19.49 best Kenny Bednarek 6 ft 2 in (188 cm) 9.79 Beat Lyles over 200m in 2026 Kishane Thompson 6 ft 1 in (185 cm) 9.75 Paris 100m silver, 0.005s behind Lyles Letsile Tebogo 6 ft 1 in (185 cm) 9.86 Paris 200m Olympic champion Noah Lyles 5 ft 11 in (180 cm) 9.79 Paris 100m Olympic champion Trayvon Bromell 5 ft 9 in (175 cm) 9.76 Beat Lyles in Paris, June 2026 Christian Coleman 5 ft 9 in (175 cm) 9.76 2019 world 100m champion Oblique Seville 5 ft 7 in (170 cm) 9.81 2025 world 100m champion

Two things stand out. The first is the spread: the ten fastest men of this era range from 5’7″ to 6’5″, a ten-inch span, and the titles are spread across it — the shortest man on the list, Seville at 5’7″, won the 2025 world 100m title, and the tallest, Bolt, holds the world record. The second is that Lyles’s 9.79 puts him level with Bednarek and Knighton and ahead of Tebogo, despite giving away two to four inches to all three. Height is a tool in sprinting, not a verdict — and Lyles’s results are the evidence.

Lyles’s Height at Every Milestone

Lyles was already 5’11” by the time he turned professional, and his height has not changed since — only the results attached to it have. The timeline below tracks the career against the measurement, from the 19-year-old who broke 20 seconds to the 29-year-old who ran the fastest 100m in the world in 2026.

Age Year Milestone 18 2016 Turns professional, signs with adidas; World U20 200m champion 19 2017 Runs 19.93 for 200m; youngest sub-20 sprinter since Bolt 22 2019 First world titles: 200m and 4x100m gold in Doha 24 2021 Olympic 200m bronze, Tokyo 25 2022 American 200m record 19.31 in Eugene; second world 200m title 26 2023 Triple world gold in Budapest: 100m, 200m, 4x100m 27 2024 Olympic 100m gold 9.79 in Paris; 200m bronze with COVID-19 28 2025 Fourth straight world 200m title in Tokyo, tying Bolt 29 2026 Marries Junelle Bromfield (April 4); world-leading 100m 9.79 at USATF; season ended by injury

The table shows a career that kept climbing for a decade: a world title at 22, an American record at 25, an Olympic gold at 27, a fourth straight world 200m title at 28. The height never changed. What changed was everything built on top of it — the start, the finish, the strength, and the nerve to lean at the line in a photo finish for Olympic gold.

Paris 2024: 9.79 Seconds and a Photo Finish

The race that made Lyles the fastest man in the world lasted 9.79 seconds and took five minutes to decide. On August 4, 2024, in the Olympic 100m final at the Stade de France, Lyles and Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson crossed the line together — both men clocked 9.79 seconds, and the stadium waited while the photo-finish camera was read. The verdict: Lyles won by five thousandths of a second, 0.005, the width of a shoelace. Thompson, at 6’1″, had led for most of the race. Lyles, at 5’11”, won it in the last ten metres, where his stride length and his lean at the line finally told.

It was the closest Olympic 100m final in history, and the first time an American had won the event since Justin Gatlin in 2004. Lyles’s time, 9.79, was a personal best — and it remains his personal best today, matched but never beaten by his own 9.79 at the US Championships in July 2026. The gold also carried a cheque: World Athletics paid $50,000 to each Olympic track gold medallist in Paris, a first for the sport, reported by CNN.

Four days later he ran the 200m final with COVID-19. He had tested positive two days before the race and kept it quiet until afterwards, collapsing on the track after finishing third in 19.70 seconds and leaving the stadium in a wheelchair. The bronze was a salvage job, not a failure — he had run the final with a fever, against a field that included the Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo, who won in 19.46. The American 4x100m relay team was disqualified in the final after a botched baton exchange; Lyles did not run, sidelined by the illness. He left Paris with a gold, a bronze, and the most talked-about five thousandths of a second in the sport’s history.

The lean that won Paris: five thousandths of a second separated Lyles from Kishane Thompson in the closest Olympic 100m final ever run. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Tokyo 2025: Four Straight 200m Titles, Tying Bolt

Lyles arrived at the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo carrying an ankle injury from the spring — he had missed several weeks of training in April — and the 100m showed it. He took bronze behind Jamaica’s Oblique Seville, who won gold, and Kishane Thompson, who took silver, ending a run of 100m titles that stretched back to Budapest 2023 and Paris 2024. The questions about his readiness were loud for a week.

He answered them in the 200m. On September 19, 2025, Lyles ran 19.52 seconds to win his fourth consecutive world 200m title, edging his American teammate Kenny Bednarek (19.58) and Jamaica’s Bryan Levell (19.64). The fourth straight title matched Usain Bolt’s run of four in a row from 2009 through 2015 — the only other man in history to win four 200m world titles, and the only man to win four in a row. Lyles told reporters afterwards that he could not wait for 2027. Two days later he anchored the United States to gold in the 4x100m relay in a world-leading 37.29 seconds, his second gold and third medal of the championships.

The Tokyo haul brought his world championship gold count to eight: two in Doha 2019, one in Eugene 2022, three in Budapest 2023, two in Tokyo 2025 — plus the world indoor 60m title from Glasgow 2024. No American sprinter of his generation has more. The 200m is his event the way the 100m was Bolt’s, and the 19.52 in Tokyo, run on a sore ankle at 28, was the proof that the event still belongs to him.

The 2026 Season: A World-Leading 9.79, Then Injury

Lyles opened 2026 quietly, racing a 300m at the Jimmy Carnes Invitational in Gainesville in January — his first race since Tokyo — and building through the spring. By April 17 he had run 19.91 for 200m in Gainesville, the fastest 200m of his season. The summer was when the year caught fire. At the Golden Gala in Rome on June 4, he won the 100m in 9.88 seconds, a season’s best, beating Cameroon’s Emmanuel Eseme (9.94, a national record) and Letsile Tebogo (9.95). In Paris on June 28 he ran 9.92 for second behind Trayvon Bromell (9.91).

Then came New York. At the USATF Outdoor Championships on July 24, 2026, Lyles won the 100m in 9.79 seconds — the fastest 100m run anywhere in the world in 2026, and a match for the personal best he set winning Olympic gold in Paris. Two 9.7-second performances at the same championships left him, in his own words, planning for the American records in 2027: the 100m record is Tyson Gay’s 9.69, and Lyles is one tenth of a second away from it.

Days later the season ended. Lyles pulled up in the 200m final at the same championships and did not race again for the rest of 2026, missing the World Athletics Ultimate Championship, where Kenny Bednarek won the 200m double gold. Running Magazine’s season review, published November 6, 2026, put it plainly: Bednarek commanded the matchups for the rest of the year, losing only to Lyles — the day Lyles ran the world-leading 9.79. The 2026 season, cut short, still ended with Lyles’s name on top of the year’s 100m list.

The Money: –7 Million and the adidas Deal

Noah Lyles’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $4–7 million. Celebrity Net Worth puts the anchor at $4 million, a figure Parade carried in its profile updated January 26, 2026. EssentiallySports carries $7 million, and SureBets’s editorial range from July 2026 is $4–7 million, built from the published $4 million floor plus an allowance for the undisclosed adidas deal. The $10 million figure on InfoCelebs is rejected here: the same page claims a $5-million-a-year Nike deal, and Lyles is an adidas athlete. Track and field pays badly in prize money and well in endorsements, and the gap between the estimates is the gap between counting what is public and guessing at what is private.

The public money is small. Lyles has earned roughly $1.1 million in career prize money across the World Championships, the Olympics, the Diamond League and other meets — a figure that covers a decade of winning at the highest level of the sport. The private money is the adidas contract. He signed with the brand in 2016, and in February 2024 adidas announced an extension running through the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics that his management described as the richest track-and-field contract since Usain Bolt retired. The terms were never published, and Lyles has declined to confirm them; industry reporting has put the deal above $2 million a year. His other sponsors include Red Bull, Omega and Visa.

The maths is the story of the sport. A sprinter’s prize money is a rounding error next to the endorsement deal, and the endorsement deal is a bet on the next two years: Lyles’s contract runs through a home Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028, when he will be 31. If he wins there, the deal renews on better terms. If he does not, it does not. The $4–7 million range is honest about that — it is a snapshot of a working athlete’s wealth, not a balance sheet, and it will move with his results.

Personal Life: Marriage to Junelle Bromfield

On April 4, 2026, Noah Lyles married Jamaican sprinter Junelle Bromfield at The Conservatory at Blackberry Ridge in Trenton, Georgia. The ceremony, covered by Vogue, was built around a theme the couple called “All Shades of Melanin” — a deliberate celebration of Blackness and heritage, with Bromfield in a Pantora Bridal ball gown, Lyles in a chocolate suit by his longtime collaborator Musika, and a performance from gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard. Bromfield, 28, won bronze in the 4x400m relay for Jamaica at the Tokyo Olympics.

The story started with a direct message. In 2018 Bromfield messaged Lyles on Instagram with a single question — “Do you cook?” — and the two spent seven years building a relationship across the distance between the American and Jamaican sprint scenes before he proposed in October 2024. Lyles planned most of the wedding himself, a fact Bromfield shared with People in July 2026: “Most of the wedding was a surprise to me because Noah planned the whole thing.” The first-look video, in which Lyles’s reaction to the dress read as underwhelmed to some viewers online, drew a round of criticism he answered by saying he had been nervous — the kind of small, public awkwardness that follows any wedding held in front of millions of followers.

The marriage changed the arithmetic of his career in a practical way. Two Olympic sprinters in one household means two training schedules, two travel calendars and one shared understanding of what the other one is going through in the last ten metres of a race. Bromfield’s bronze in Tokyo and Lyles’s gold in Paris sit in the same house now, and the 2026 season — his world-leading 9.79 in July, her support through the injury that followed — was the first season they ran as a married couple.

The Showman: Sprint, the Hill Race and the Persona

Lyles is the loudest man in track and field, and he knows it. He is the face of Netflix’s Sprint docuseries, which followed the 100m contenders through the 2024 season and made his rivalry with the rest of the field into the sport’s main storyline. He talks before races, celebrates after them, and has never apologised for either. The persona is a business decision as much as a personality: track and field’s stars are paid by sponsors, and sponsors pay for attention. Lyles, who named himself the fastest man in the world before he had won the title, understood that before most of his rivals did.

The loudest episode of the last two years was the race that never happened. After months of public back-and-forth with NFL receiver Tyreek Hill — Hill, at 5’8″, had challenged the sprint champion — a race was scheduled for June 2025. Lyles withdrew, citing personal reasons, and the race was cancelled. The withdrawal drew mockery from Hill’s camp and a shrug from Lyles’s: he had a world title to defend in Tokyo in September, and a made-for-social-media race against a football player was not worth the injury risk. The Tokyo gold in the 200m, two months later, settled the argument on his terms.

The showmanship has a limit, and Lyles has found it more than once. His habit of predicting his own wins — he called the Paris 100m before he ran it — makes the losses louder too: the 100m bronze in Tokyo in 2025, the injury that ended his 2026 season, and the Ultimate Championship he watched from the sidelines while Bednarek won the double. He has never hidden from any of it. The same month his season ended, he was already talking about 2027, the American records, and Los Angeles 2028 — the showman intact, the sprinter already planning the next race.

What’s Next: 2027 and the American Records

Lyles’s next target is the one he has talked about since July 2026: the American records. The 200m record is already his — 19.31 seconds from Eugene 2022, the third-fastest time in history. The 100m record belongs to Tyson Gay, 9.69 seconds from 2009, and Lyles is one tenth of a second away from it. Two 9.7-second runs at the 2026 US Championships showed the gap is closable, and his team planned to meet in November 2026 to map out the next two seasons.

The calendar gives him the runway. The 2027 World Championships in Beijing are the next major title, and the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles — a home Games, the last year of his adidas contract — are the destination the whole career has been pointed at. He will be 31 in Los Angeles, the same age Bolt was when he retired after Rio. The height will still be 5’11”. The question, as ever with Lyles, is whether the start, the finish and the nerve all arrive on the same day. In Paris they did, by five thousandths of a second. In Los Angeles, the whole sport will be watching to see if they do again.

Sources & Reporting

Wikipedia, Noah Lyles (born July 18, 1997, Gainesville, Florida; height 5 ft 11 in (180 cm); weight 170 lb (77 kg); parents Keisha Caine Bishop and Kevin Lyles; brother Josephus Lyles; 100m personal best 9.79, Paris, August 4, 2024; 200m personal best 19.31, Eugene, July 21, 2022; eight world championship golds). adidas athlete page (date of birth July 18, 1997; height 5’11”; sport track and field sprints and relays; sponsored since 2016). Diamond League athlete profile (100m season’s best 9.79, Icahn Stadium, New York, July 24, 2026; 200m season’s best 19.91, Gainesville, April 17, 2026; Rome 9.88, June 4, 2026; Paris 9.92, June 28, 2026). NBC Sports (September 19, 2025 — fourth consecutive world 200m title, 19.52, tying Bolt’s four in a row 2009–2015; 100m bronze in Tokyo; spring ankle injury). RunBlogRun (October 2, 2025 — 4x100m relay gold, anchor, 37.29 world-leading; second gold and third medal of the championships). Bleacher Report (September 19, 2025 — 200m final 19.52, Bednarek 19.58, Levell 19.64; 100m bronze behind Seville and Thompson). World-Track.org (January 15, 2026 — 300m at Jimmy Carnes Invitational, Gainesville, season opener; training partner Jordan Anthony won 60m gold at the World Indoor Championships in Toruń). Watch Athletics (June 4, 2026 — Rome Golden Gala, 100m 9.88, Eseme 9.94 national record, Tebogo 9.95; Paris June 28, 2026, Bromell 9.91, Lyles 9.92). Running Magazine (November 6, 2026 — Lyles ran the fastest 100m in the world in 2026 at 9.79 before injury sidelined him ahead of the Ultimate Championships; Bednarek won the 200m double there; Lyles pulled up in the 200m final at USATF and did not race for the rest of the season). EssentiallySports (November 6, 2026 — Tebogo rivalry, Rome June 4, 2026; Monaco 2025 19.88; Zurich Diamond League final August 28, 2025, 19.74 over Tebogo 19.76, sixth Diamond League trophy; two 9.7-second performances at the 2026 US Championships; 2027 American record plans). Parade (updated January 26, 2026 — net worth $4 million per Celebrity Net Worth; adidas contract the most lucrative in track since Bolt’s retirement; World Athletics $50,000 per Olympic track gold in Paris, per CNN). SureBets (July 28, 2026 — net worth $4–7 million editorial range; adidas extension February 2024 through Los Angeles 2028; contract reportedly worth more than $2 million a year). imdevendra (updated August 6, 2026 — net worth $4–7 million; career prize money roughly $1.1 million; marriage to Junelle Bromfield April 4, 2026, verified against ESPN and The Knot). EssentiallySports (April 11, 2026 — wedding April 4, 2026, The Conservatory at Blackberry Ridge, Georgia; net worth $4–7 million). Caribbean Today (April 8, 2026 — wedding April 4, 2026, per Vogue Weddings; DM “Do you cook?” in 2018; proposal October 2024; Tasha Cobbs Leonard performed). ClutchPoints (August 2, 2026 — Junelle Bromfield told People that Noah planned the whole wedding; theme “All Shades of Melanin”). ModeApp.io (October 26, 2026 — top-100 men’s 100m average 179 cm, 1996–2011 study; Bolt 196 cm; Coleman 5’9″). EssentiallySports (Kishane Thompson 6 ft 1 in, 77 kg; Christian Coleman 5 ft 9 in, 175 cm). InfoCelebs ($10 million net worth; 5’10” height; Nike sponsorship claim — rejected as unreliable on both points). GiveMeSport (5’9″ tale-of-the-tape figure — rejected as unsourced). Guide Net Worth internal: Usain Bolt height, Usain Bolt biography, Michael Phelps height, Simone Biles height, Katie Ledecky height. Figures are estimates built from reported earnings and public estimates, not audited financial statements. Heights are listed heights from official athlete profiles; where outlets disagreed, this article prints the range and the reason for it. If new reporting emerges, this article will be updated and the change noted here.

Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, and no invented numbers. Every profile on this site passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.

Frequently Asked Questions

How tall is Noah Lyles? Noah Lyles is 5 feet 11 inches tall (180 cm). The figure is printed identically by Wikipedia, his adidas athlete page and his World Athletics profile, and confirmed by the specialist site athleteheight.com. Two outliers — 5’10” from InfoCelebs and 5’9″ from a GiveMeSport table — were rejected: the first page wrongly claims Lyles has a Nike deal (he is adidas), and the second is unsourced.

How tall is Noah Lyles in cm? Noah Lyles is 180 cm tall, which is 1.80 metres or 5 feet 11 inches. He is about two inches taller than the average American man (about 5 ft 9 in) and one centimetre taller than the average elite male 100m sprinter — a study of the top 100 men in the event from 1996 to 2011 put the average at 179 cm.

How old is Noah Lyles in 2026? Noah Lyles is 29 years old in 2026. He was born on July 18, 1997, in Gainesville, Florida, and turned 29 on July 18, 2026. He turns 30 on July 18, 2027. He married fellow Olympic sprinter Junelle Bromfield on April 4, 2026.

What is Noah Lyles’ net worth in 2026? Noah Lyles’ net worth in 2026 is estimated at $4–7 million. Celebrity Net Worth puts the anchor at $4 million (via Parade, updated January 2026), while EssentiallySports carries $7 million. The money comes mostly from his adidas contract — signed in 2016 and extended in February 2024 through the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, described as the richest track deal since Usain Bolt retired — plus Red Bull, Omega and Visa deals and about $1.1 million in career prize money.

Who is Noah Lyles’ wife? Noah Lyles’ wife is Junelle Bromfield, a Jamaican sprinter who won bronze in the 4x400m relay at the Tokyo Olympics. They married on April 4, 2026, at The Conservatory at Blackberry Ridge in Trenton, Georgia, in a ceremony themed “All Shades of Melanin.” They met in 2018, when Bromfield messaged him on Instagram asking “Do you cook?”, and he proposed in October 2024.

What is Noah Lyles’ 100m personal best? Noah Lyles’ 100m personal best is 9.79 seconds, set winning Olympic gold in Paris on August 4, 2024, in a photo finish over Kishane Thompson — both men clocked 9.79, and Lyles won by 0.005 seconds. He matched the 9.79 at the USATF Outdoor Championships in New York on July 24, 2026, the fastest 100m run anywhere in the world in 2026. His 200m best is 19.31 seconds, the American record, set in Eugene in July 2022.

How many world titles does Noah Lyles have? Noah Lyles has eight world championship gold medals: two in Doha 2019 (200m and 4x100m), one in Eugene 2022 (200m), three in Budapest 2023 (100m, 200m and 4x100m) and two in Tokyo 2025 (200m and 4x100m). His four consecutive world 200m titles (2019–2025) match Usain Bolt’s run of four in a row from 2009 to 2015. He also won the world indoor 60m title in Glasgow in 2024 and Olympic 100m gold in Paris 2024.

What happened to Noah Lyles in the 2026 season? Noah Lyles ran the fastest 100m in the world in 2026 — 9.79 seconds to win the USATF Outdoor Championships in New York on July 24, 2026 — then pulled up in the 200m final at the same championships and missed the rest of the season with injury, including the World Athletics Ultimate Championship. Earlier in the year he won the Rome Diamond League 100m in 9.88 seconds (June 4) and finished second in Paris in 9.92 (June 28). He is targeting the American 100m record of 9.69 seconds in 2027.