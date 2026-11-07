Valtteri Bottas Net Worth 2026: The $40M Cadillac Return

Valtteri Bottas is worth an estimated $40 million in 2026 — the Finn’s fortune spans five Mercedes title years and a Cadillac comeback. Salary, wins, full story.

Last updated: November 7, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Valtteri Bottas is worth an estimated $40 million in 2026. The Finnish driver built the fortune across five seasons at Mercedes — ten Grand Prix wins, twenty pole positions and five straight constructors’ titles as Lewis Hamilton‘s teammate — then watched it from the sidelines for a year, and is now back on the grid with Cadillac, Formula 1’s brand-new eleventh team. At 37, on a $5 million base salary, he is earning less than a third of his Mercedes peak. The $40 million is what the peak years left behind.

That arc is the story of this article: the karting kid from Nastola who became the most reliable number two in the sport, the two years as championship runner-up, the scoreless season at Sauber that cost him his seat, the year as Mercedes reserve driver, and the August 2025 phone call from Cadillac that put him back in a race car — alongside Sergio Pérez, in a team that has yet to score a point. There is also a second career in it: Bottas is a serious gravel cyclist who co-founded two gravel races, rides a limited-edition Canyon bike with his own name on it, and cycled 350 kilometres to the Singapore Grand Prix in October 2026.

This page settles the net-worth question with the sources in the open, then gives the full story behind the number: the salary history year by year, the Mercedes peak, the Sauber fall, the Cadillac comeback, the 2026 season as it stands this weekend in São Paulo, the gravel-bike business, and the personal life in Monaco with Australian cyclist Tiffany Cromwell.

Quick Facts Full Name Valtteri Viktor Bottas Born August 28, 1989, Nastola, Finland (age 37 in 2026) Height 5 ft 8 in (173 cm) Net Worth 2026 Estimated $40 million (Celebrity Net Worth, updated Dec 8, 2025; range $30–40M) 2026 Salary $5 million base with Cadillac, up to $7 million with bonuses Team 2026 Cadillac F1 Team, car No. 77, with Sergio Pérez Career Record 10 wins, 20 poles, 67 podiums, 19 fastest laps, 1,797 points Best Finish 2nd in the World Drivers’ Championship (2019, 2020) Teams Williams (2013–2016), Mercedes (2017–2021), Alfa Romeo/Sauber (2022–2024), Mercedes reserve (2025), Cadillac (2026–) Partner Tiffany Cromwell, Australian professional cyclist Second Career Gravel cycling — co-founder of FNLD GRVL and RADL GRVL; Canyon Grail CFR VB 77 2026 0 points, 22nd — Cadillac yet to score in its debut season; São Paulo GP Nov 6–8 Key Dates Born 1989; F1 debut 2013; first win Russia 2017; runner-up 2019–20; Sauber 2022–24; reserve 2025; Cadillac Aug 26, 2025

How This Estimate Was Made Valtteri Bottas’s net worth is estimated at $40 million in 2026, the Celebrity Net Worth figure updated December 8, 2025, and the same number Planet F1 printed in its 2026 grid ranking and GiveMeSport printed on September 14, 2026, citing Yahoo Finance and Planet F1. A second cluster of sources prints $30 million — Surprise Sports (March 25, 2026), LoveMoney and HITC, all citing F1salaries.com — so the honest range is $30–40 million, with $40 million as the anchor. Two outliers were rejected: Unifresher’s $10 million, which contradicts its own grid reporting, and TheCityCeleb’s $20 million, which sits far below the three-way $40 million agreement. The salary figures come from Spotrac’s contract database (Mercedes $8.5–15 million a year; Alfa Romeo/Sauber about $10 million a year) and FormulaOneSalaries.com (Cadillac 2026 base $5 million, up to $7 million with bonuses; contract to 2027). The career record — 10 wins, 20 poles, 67 podiums, 1,797 points — is from Wikipedia and Formula 1’s own statistics. Where outlets disagreed — on the fortune — this article prints the range and the reason for it. Nothing here is invented, and nothing is copied from a competitor’s sentences.

Valtteri Bottas in 2026 — worth an estimated $40 million, back on the grid with Cadillac after five title-winning Mercedes seasons. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Nastola: Karting, GP3 and the Williams Call

Valtteri Viktor Bottas was born on August 28, 1989, in Nastola, a small town in southern Finland — the same country that produced Mika Häkkinen and Kimi Räikkönen, and the same karting culture that raised them. He started karting at six, won Finnish junior titles, and moved through the European junior formulas the way Finnish drivers do: on results, not money. He does not come from a wealthy family — FormulaOneSalaries.com makes the point explicitly — and the early career was funded by talent and by the Finnish motorsport system that has produced a world champion in every generation since the 1980s.

The breakthrough came in 2011, when he won the GP3 Series championship with ART Grand Prix — the same team that had carried Hamilton and Nico Rosberg through the junior ranks. Williams signed him as a test driver for 2012, and he made his Formula 1 debut at the 2013 Australian Grand Prix, replacing Bruno Senna. He was 23, in a midfield car, and the first four seasons were an apprenticeship: nine podiums at Williams, no wins, and a reputation for speed in qualifying that outran the car underneath him. His best Williams season was 2014, when he finished fourth in the championship with six podiums, including his first — third place at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Williams taught him the two skills that later made him rich: qualifying pace and consistency. He took the car to places it did not belong on Saturdays, then brought it home on Sundays. Mercedes noticed. When Nico Rosberg retired five days after winning the 2016 world championship, Mercedes needed a teammate for Hamilton who could win races, take poles, and not start a civil war inside the team. Bottas, the calm Finn with the fast Saturday, was the choice.

The Verdict: Million, With a Million Floor

Bottas’s net worth in 2026 is $40 million. The figure is Celebrity Net Worth’s, updated December 8, 2025, and it is the anchor this article uses after checking the spread: Planet F1’s 2026 grid ranking prints $40 million, and GiveMeSport’s September 14, 2026 ranking — built from Yahoo Finance and Planet F1, with Celebrity Net Worth as a supporting source — prints $40,000,000 and ranks him eleventh of the 22 drivers on the 2026 grid. Three independent routes to the same number is as close to settled as a private fortune gets.

The second cluster is $30 million. Surprise Sports, updated March 25, 2026, prints $30 million. LoveMoney’s 2026 rich list prints $30 million (£22.3 million), citing F1salaries.com. HITC’s January 2026 grid ranking prints $30 million. The gap between the clusters is a question of what gets counted: the $40 million figure counts the full Mercedes-era earnings and the endorsements that came with them, while the $30 million figure leans on the salary database and counts less of the off-track income. The honest range is therefore $30–40 million, with $40 million as the anchor.

Two outliers were found and rejected. Unifresher’s May 31, 2026 grid ranking prints $10 million for Bottas — a number that contradicts its own reporting elsewhere in the same article and sits far below every salary record on file. TheCityCeleb prints $20 million, built on a claim that his Mercedes peak paid $10 million a year — but Spotrac’s contract database puts the Mercedes years at $8.5–15 million a year, and the Sauber years at about $10 million on their own. A $20 million total cannot survive five years at those rates. The $30–40 million range is the number the evidence supports.

The Salary History: From Mercedes Peak to Cadillac Base

Bottas’s pay tells the story of his career in four lines. The Mercedes years were the peak: between $8.5 million and $15 million a year, according to Spotrac’s contract database, for five seasons as Hamilton’s teammate. The Alfa Romeo and Sauber years, 2022 to 2024, paid about $10 million a year — less than Mercedes, but team-leader money for a driver hired to lead a rebuild. The reserve year, 2025, paid reserve-driver money that was never published. And the Cadillac deal, signed in August 2025, pays a $5 million base with up to $2 million in performance bonuses — $5–7 million in total, on a multi-year contract running to 2027.

Period Team Salary Note 2017–2021 Mercedes $8.5–15M a year Spotrac; peak earning years 2022–2024 Alfa Romeo / Sauber ~$10M a year Spotrac; team-leader deal 2025 Mercedes (reserve) Not published Simulator and development role 2026–2027 Cadillac $5M base, up to $7M with bonuses FormulaOneSalaries.com; multi-year deal

The drop from $10 million at Sauber to $5 million at Cadillac looks like a pay cut, and it is — but it is a pay cut with a purpose. Cadillac is a brand-new team, and Bottas took the seat for the same reason Pérez did: a race seat beats a reserve role, and a founding driver of a new team has a value that a salary line does not capture. His teammate Pérez earns a reported $8 million base, the gap reflecting Pérez’s commercial backing from Mexican sponsors. Driver salaries sit outside Formula 1’s $215 million cost cap, so the team can pay what it likes without touching its development budget — and what Cadillac liked was experience, priced at $5 million for a ten-time Grand Prix winner.

The Mercedes Years: 10 Wins and Five Titles

Bottas’s five seasons at Mercedes, 2017 to 2021, produced everything on his record. Ten Grand Prix wins. Twenty pole positions. Fifty-eight of his 67 career podiums. Two championship runner-up finishes, in 2019 and 2020. And five consecutive World Constructors’ Championships for the team — 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 — in which his points were the difference between winning the title and losing it. The first win came at the 2017 Russian Grand Prix, his fourth race for the team, when he held off Sebastian Vettel’s Ferrari in the closing laps. The best season was 2019: four wins, fifteen podiums, five poles, 326 points, and second in the championship behind Hamilton’s 413.

The 2019 season also gave him his most famous radio message. After winning the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, Bottas told his critics — and his team — “To whom it may concern, fuck you.” It was the first time the paddock had heard the quiet Finn swear, and it became the line of the season. He had spent the winter after a winless 2018 rebuilding his approach, and the Australia win was the proof it had worked. He won three more races that year and finished second in the championship for the first time.

There was a harder side to the Mercedes years, and it explains why he left. At the 2018 Russian Grand Prix, leading the race, Bottas was ordered to let Hamilton past — “Valtteri, it’s James,” the team radio said, James Vowles speaking from the pit wall — so Hamilton could protect his championship lead. Bottas obeyed, finished second, and later said he had considered retiring after that race. He stayed, won ten races, and never won the title. The number-two role at Mercedes paid $8.5–15 million a year and cost him the one thing money could not buy: a championship of his own.

Williams: The Apprenticeship, 2013–2016

The Williams years are the part of the Bottas story that gets forgotten, and they are the reason the Mercedes years happened. Four seasons, 2013 to 2016, in a midfield car that was sometimes quick and often not. Nine podiums, no wins, and a fourth-place championship finish in 2014 that remains one of the best drives of his career — six podiums in a car that had no business finishing fourth in the standings. He made his debut at the 2013 Australian Grand Prix and scored his first podium at the 2014 Austrian Grand Prix, finishing third behind the two Mercedes.

Williams also taught him the discipline that defined him: qualify the car higher than it deserved, then defend the position on Sunday. His average starting position across his career, 8.12, is worse than his average finishing position, 7.86 — he gained places on Sundays more often than he lost them, despite twenty pole positions. It is a statistic that says more about Bottas than the win count does. He was never the fastest man on the grid. He was the man who brought the car home.

Sauber and the Scoreless Season, 2022–2024

When Mercedes signed George Russell for 2022, Bottas moved to Alfa Romeo — the team that would become Sauber — as its leader, on about $10 million a year. The first season was respectable: he scored points regularly and finished tenth in the championship. The next two were not. The car fell backwards, the points dried up, and 2024 ended with the worst number of his career: zero points, twenty-second in the championship, in what was widely considered the weakest car on the grid. Sauber dropped both its drivers at the end of the season and signed an all-new line-up.

The scoreless season is the reason the $30–40 million range exists in its current form. A driver who scores no points for a year loses leverage, and Bottas’s next contract — the Cadillac deal — was signed at half his Sauber salary. But the season also did something else: it proved that the fortune was already made. He had banked five years of Mercedes money and three years of Sauber money, and the $40 million estimate survived a year with no points in it. The money, by 2024, was no longer the point. The seat was.

He spent 2025 as Mercedes reserve driver, back with the team he had described as family, doing simulator work and development driving while he waited for a race seat. The paddock assumed his racing career was over — 35 years old, a year out of the car, no points in his last season. Cadillac, the new American team backed by General Motors, disagreed.

Cadillac 2026: The Comeback

On August 26, 2025, Cadillac announced its first driver pairing: Sergio Pérez and Valtteri Bottas, on multi-year deals, for the team’s debut season in 2026. Formula 1’s own announcement put the combined experience at 527 Grand Prix starts and 16 Grand Prix wins between them — ten of the wins Bottas’s, six of them Pérez’s. The logic was plain: a brand-new team, the sport’s eleventh, with Ferrari power units and a base in Fishers, Indiana, needed drivers who had won races and built teams before. Team principal Graeme Lowdon, the former Marussia sporting director, said the team expected to be backmarkers in its debut season. General Motors president Mark Reuss said the choice was made on experience of wins and podiums.

The debut season has been a hard slog, exactly as Lowdon predicted. Around a third of the way in, the team had yet to score a point, and Bottas had wrestled with reliability, suffering a second consecutive retirement at the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona. He has not scored a point in 2026, and sits twenty-second in the championship. The leadership changed too: in August 2026 the team appointed Marcin Budkowski as team principal in place of Lowdon, describing the change as a planned leadership transition, and Sky Sports reported the exit on August 14, 2026. Zhou Guanyu is the reserve driver.

None of it has changed the reason Bottas took the seat. At 37, with a $5 million base and a contract to 2027, he is Cadillac’s foundation driver — the man who knows how a winning team works, hired to teach a new one. The car is slow, the points are zero, and the season’s closing rounds, starting with the São Paulo Grand Prix on November 6–8, 2026, are about development, not results. He has done this job before: Williams in 2013, Alfa Romeo in 2022. The difference is that this time he is doing it as a ten-time Grand Prix winner, and the team is listening.

The comeback: Bottas returned to the grid in 2026 with Cadillac, Formula 1’s new eleventh team, after a year as Mercedes reserve driver. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

How the Million Was Built

Formula 1 drivers do not earn prize money the way tennis players or golfers do. Race wins do not carry a cheque, and the sport’s prize fund goes to the teams, not the drivers. A driver’s wealth is built from three things: salary, bonuses, and personal sponsorships. Bottas’s salary history is the spine of the fortune — five years at $8.5–15 million with Mercedes, three years at about $10 million with Sauber, and now $5–7 million with Cadillac. On salary alone, his career earnings run well past $60 million before tax, agent fees and living costs. The $40 million net-worth figure is what remains after all three take their cut.

The bonuses are the second line. Mercedes paid win and championship bonuses on top of the base salary, and Bottas collected ten wins and five constructors’ titles there. Cadillac’s deal adds up to $2 million in performance bonuses on top of the $5 million base — modest by Mercedes standards, and unreachable so far in a scoreless season. The third line is sponsorships: FormulaOneSalaries.com estimates Bottas earns $1–3 million a year from personal endorsements, including his long-running helmet deal with Stilo and his Australian sponsors — the relationship with Tiffany Cromwell has made him a household name in Australia, and Planet F1 notes the Aussie sponsors that followed.

The maths is also the reason the $40 million figure is stable. It was built in the Mercedes years, when the salary was highest and the bonuses flowed, and it has not needed the Cadillac years to grow. The Cadillac salary covers the present; the fortune was banked years ago. That is the shape of most veteran drivers’ wealth — a peak, a plateau, and a long tail — and Bottas’s numbers fit it exactly.

The 2026 Grid Rich List: Where Bottas Ranks

Bottas ranks eleventh of the 22 drivers on the 2026 grid by net worth, according to GiveMeSport’s September 2026 ranking. The table below lines him up against the drivers readers ask about most, using the figures our own profiles carry and the 2026 grid rankings that published them. The gap at the top is the story of modern Formula 1: Hamilton’s fortune, built on seven world titles and a fashion empire, is more than ten times Bottas’s.

Driver Team 2026 Net Worth 2026 Source Lewis Hamilton Ferrari $586M Sunday Times Rich List 2026, via Planet F1 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin $260–400M F1 Salaries, via HITC Sergio Pérez Cadillac $50–80M Unifresher, May 31, 2026 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac $40M Celebrity Net Worth / Planet F1 Carlos Sainz Williams $20–50M tier Unifresher, May 31, 2026 George Russell Mercedes $20–50M tier Unifresher, May 31, 2026 Lando Norris McLaren $20–50M tier Unifresher, May 31, 2026 Oscar Piastri McLaren $20–50M tier Unifresher, May 31, 2026

The table shows where Bottas sits in the sport’s money: below the champions and the commercially backed stars, above the rookies and the midfield. His teammate Pérez, at $50–80 million, earns more from Mexican commercial sponsors than Bottas does from salary — the $8 million base against $5 million tells the same story. And the defending champion, Lando Norris, who won his first title in 2025 with McLaren, sits in the same $20–50 million tier as Russell and Piastri — younger, faster, and still catching up to the fortune Bottas banked in the Mercedes years.

The Second Career: Gravel Bikes and FNLD GRVL

The most interesting thing about Bottas in 2026 is not the Cadillac — it is the bicycle. He is a serious gravel cyclist, and the second career is no hobby. He co-founded FNLD GRVL, Finland’s annual gravel race, and RADL GRVL in Australia. He has podium finishes at SBT Gravel in Colorado and the Belgium Waffle Ride. He finished mid-pack at the 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships, qualified for the 2026 edition through top-five age-category finishes, and took third in the men’s 30–39 category at Sea Otter in April 2026, finishing the 60-mile gravel event in 3 hours 31 minutes.

Canyon, his bike sponsor, built him a signature machine: the Grail CFR VB 77, a limited edition of 100 bikes with a glitter-ball disco finish, launched in August 2025 and inspired by the 1970s disco aesthetic Bottas has adopted as his off-track look — the moustache, the mullet years, the Saturday Night Fever poses in Canyon’s campaign. The bike’s head-tube badge was redesigned to resemble his moustache. It is a sponsorship, but it is also a business: a limited run of 100 bikes at flagship prices, sold on the name of a driver who races them himself.

October 2026 gave the second career its best story. After finishing last at the Bahrain Grand Prix — relocated to Malaysia over security concerns in the Middle East — Bottas skipped the flight to Singapore and cycled the roughly 350 kilometres from Sepang to Marina Bay instead, riding gravel roads with Tiffany Cromwell. Day two alone was 161.91 kilometres in almost six hours in the saddle. He documented the ride on social media, in the same tone he documents everything about the cycling: a man who found a second sport that pays nothing and loves it anyway. The Singapore Grand Prix started on October 9, four days after he set off. He made it.

The second career: gravel racing in Finland, where Bottas co-founded the FNLD GRVL festival and rides his signature Canyon Grail. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Personal Life: Tiffany Cromwell, Monaco and the Moustache

Bottas lives in Monaco, like most of the grid, and his partner is Australian professional cyclist Tiffany Cromwell, who races for Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto. The relationship is the engine of the cycling career: Bottas has said he started riding gravel seriously after meeting Cromwell, and the two now race the same events, support each other in feed zones — he was spotted handing her bottles at Sea Otter in April 2026 — and ride between Grands Prix together. She is the reason the Canyon deal exists and the reason the 350-kilometre Singapore ride had a riding partner.

He was previously married to Emilia Pikkarainen, a Finnish Olympic swimmer, from 2016 until their divorce in 2019. He keeps the private life private by design — the Monaco address, the cycling, and the occasional glimpse of the off-season in Finland are the extent of it. The public persona is the moustache and the mullet, the disco bike and the dry Finnish humour, and the radio messages that have become part of the sport’s folklore. The private man is the one on the gravel bike at dawn, uploading the ride to Strava and checking the data.

At 37, he is one of the oldest drivers on the 2026 grid — older than his teammate Pérez by a matter of months, both of them 35 when Cadillac signed them, both 36 and 37 now. The age matters less than the mileage: more than 250 Grand Prix starts, 1,797 points, and the second-most points of any driver never to win a championship. He is the grid’s elder statesman in a season of rookies and regulation changes, and Cadillac hired him for exactly that.

What 2026 Means: São Paulo and the Season’s End

The São Paulo Grand Prix, running November 6–8, 2026, at Interlagos, is the next round of a season that has tested Cadillac’s patience. The team has not scored a point. Bottas has not scored a point. The upgrade package expected at the Austrian Grand Prix did not change the picture, and the retirements — two in a row in Spain — have cost the team its best chances. Lowdon’s exit in August and Budkowski’s arrival marked the first leadership change of the project, and the season’s closing rounds are about building the 2027 car, not the 2026 standings.

The wider season has belonged to the defending champion. Lando Norris won his first drivers’ title in 2025, McLaren won back-to-back constructors’ championships, and 2026 — the first year of the new technical regulations, with 23 races, two new teams in Audi and Cadillac, and a reset field — has been the year the sport found out whether anyone could catch them. Bottas’s season has run on a different track: no points, no podiums, and a job measured in development data rather than results.

That is the honest shape of a comeback at 37. The $40 million does not depend on it, the legacy does not depend on it, and the contract runs to 2027 either way. What depends on it is the team: Cadillac’s first car, its first points, and its first proof that a new American team can compete in Formula 1. Bottas was hired to deliver the proof, one development session at a time.

What’s Next: 2027 and Beyond

Bottas’s contract runs to 2027, and the second year of the Cadillac deal is the one that matters. The 2026 car was built in a hurry by a new team; the 2027 car is the one Bottas’s feedback is shaping now. If Cadillac scores its first points in 2027, he will be the driver who built the team that scored them. If it does not, the question becomes whether a 38-year-old foundation driver is still the right hire — and whether Bottas, with a gravel career waiting and a fortune banked, still wants the job.

The answer, on the evidence of 2026, is that he does. He cycled 350 kilometres to a Grand Prix he finished last in. He raced gravel events between Formula 1 rounds. He took a $5 million salary to lead a team that had never raced. The pattern of the career has not changed since Nastola: take the seat, do the work, bring the car home. The $40 million is the record of the years when that work paid the most. The Cadillac years are the record of a driver who kept doing it after the money stopped being the reason.

Sources & Reporting

Celebrity Net Worth (Valtteri Bottas net worth $40 million; published December 7, 2025; updated December 8, 2025; Mercedes reserve 2025, Cadillac 2026). Planet F1 (2026 grid net worth ranking — Bottas $40 million; Hamilton top of the list, Sunday Times Rich List 2026 estimating £435 million, about $586 million; 294th wealthiest person in Britain, up 56 places). GiveMeSport (September 14, 2026 — Bottas $40 million, eleventh of 22 drivers; figures per Yahoo Finance and Planet F1, with Celebrity Net Worth). Surprise Sports (March 25, 2026 — net worth $30 million). LoveMoney (2026 F1 rich list — Bottas $30 million, £22.3 million, per F1salaries.com; returned to the grid with Cadillac after a year out). HITC (January 14, 2026 — Bottas $30 million; Alonso $260–400 million per F1 Salaries). Unifresher (May 31, 2026 — Pérez $50–80 million; Sainz, Russell, Norris, Piastri and Albon in the $20–50 million tier; Bottas $10 million — rejected as an outlier; Norris defending champion, first title 2025, McLaren back-to-back constructors’ titles). FormulaOneSalaries.com (Cadillac 2026 base $5 million, up to $7 million with bonuses; contract to 2027; Mercedes $8.5–15 million a year per Spotrac; Alfa Romeo/Sauber about $10 million a year 2022–2024 per Spotrac; Pérez base about $8 million; driver salaries outside the $215 million cost cap; sponsorships $1–3 million a year; Bottas does not come from a wealthy family). TheCityCeleb (net worth $20 million — rejected as a low outlier). Wikipedia, Valtteri Bottas (born August 28, 1989, Nastola, Finland; 10 wins, 20 poles, 67 podiums, 19 fastest laps, 1,797 career points — second-most without a drivers’ championship; last entry 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix). Formula1.com (August 26, 2025 — Cadillac sign Pérez and Bottas on multi-year deals; 527 Grand Prix starts and 16 wins between them; Lowdon, former Marussia sporting director, team principal). BBC Sport (August 26, 2025 — Bottas won 10 races for Mercedes 2017–21, 20 pole positions; last raced for Sauber in 2024; Mercedes reserve in 2025). Sky Sports (August 14, 2026 — Cadillac explain Lowdon exit). Speedcafe (Cadillac team page — GM and TWG Motorsports joint venture; Ferrari power units; Fishers, Indiana; Budkowski appointed team principal August 2026; Zhou Guanyu reserve; Bottas yet to score points in 2026; retirements and reliability problems). Expokinetic (Cadillac debut a hard slog; team yet to score a point around a third of the way in; second consecutive retirement at the Spanish Grand Prix). Kozmozracing (August 27, 2026 — 258 Grand Prix starts; 2026 season 0 points, 22nd after twelve rounds). F1Retro (2018 Russian Grand Prix team order “Valtteri, it’s James”; Bottas considered retirement; career stats 246 starts, 1,797 points, best finish 2nd in 2019 and 2020). F1Everything (2019: 4 wins, 15 podiums, 326 points, 2nd; 2020: 2 wins, 11 podiums, 223 points, 2nd; 2021: 1 win, 11 podiums, 226 points, 3rd; Williams 9 podiums in four seasons). BikeRadar (August 7, 2025 — Canyon Grail CFR VB 77 limited edition, 100 bikes, disco glitter-ball finish; Bottas competitive age-group racer; partner Tiffany Cromwell races for Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto; 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships). Canyon.com (March 14, 2026 — podium finishes at SBT Gravel and Belgium Waffle Ride; mid-pack 2024 Gravel World Championships; FNLD GRVL co-promoter). F1HubNews (October 21, 2026 — 350 km cycle from Malaysia to Singapore Grand Prix; day two 161.91 km in almost six hours; co-promoter of FNLD GRVL). Pitlane24 (October 12, 2026 — co-founder of FNLD GRVL and RADL GRVL; qualified for UCI Gravel World Championships via top-five age-category finishes; finished last at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia). Canadian Cycling Magazine (April 19, 2026 — Sea Otter podium, third in men’s 30–39, 60 miles in 3:31:02; April 2026; October 6, 2026 — 2026 calendar 23 races plus two tests). Guide Net Worth internal: Lewis Hamilton net worth, Fernando Alonso net worth, Sergio Pérez net worth, Carlos Sainz net worth, George Russell net worth, Lando Norris net worth, Oscar Piastri net worth. Figures are estimates built from reported earnings and public estimates, not audited financial statements. Where outlets disagreed — on the net worth — this article prints the range and the reason for it. If new reporting emerges, this article will be updated and the change noted here.

Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, and no invented numbers. Every profile on this site passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Valtteri Bottas’ net worth in 2026? Valtteri Bottas’ net worth in 2026 is estimated at $40 million. The figure is Celebrity Net Worth’s, updated December 8, 2025, and matches Planet F1’s 2026 grid ranking and GiveMeSport’s September 2026 ranking. A second cluster of sources prints $30 million, so the honest range is $30–40 million. The fortune was built in five Mercedes seasons (2017–2021) at $8.5–15 million a year, plus three Sauber seasons at about $10 million a year.

How much does Valtteri Bottas earn with Cadillac in 2026? Valtteri Bottas earns a $5 million base salary with Cadillac in 2026, rising to as much as $7 million with performance bonuses, on a multi-year contract running to 2027. That is well below his Mercedes peak of $8.5–15 million a year and his Sauber salary of about $10 million a year — and below his teammate Sergio Pérez, whose base is reported at about $8 million. He also earns an estimated $1–3 million a year from personal sponsorships.

How many races has Valtteri Bottas won? Valtteri Bottas has won 10 Formula 1 Grands Prix, all of them with Mercedes between 2017 and 2021. His first win was the 2017 Russian Grand Prix. He also has 20 pole positions, 67 podiums, 19 fastest laps and 1,797 career points — the second-most points of any driver never to win a drivers’ championship. His best championship finishes were second place in 2019 and 2020.

Why did Valtteri Bottas leave Mercedes? Mercedes signed George Russell to partner Lewis Hamilton for 2022, so Bottas moved to Alfa Romeo (later Sauber) as team leader on about $10 million a year. He spent three seasons there, then lost his seat after a scoreless 2024 season, spent 2025 as Mercedes reserve driver, and returned to the grid with Cadillac in 2026.

What team does Valtteri Bottas drive for in 2026? Valtteri Bottas drives for the Cadillac F1 Team in 2026, in car No. 77, alongside Sergio Pérez. Cadillac announced the pairing on August 26, 2025 — the new American team’s debut season, as Formula 1’s eleventh team, with Ferrari power units and a base in Fishers, Indiana. The team has yet to score a point in its debut season.

How old is Valtteri Bottas? Valtteri Bottas is 37 years old in 2026. He was born on August 28, 1989, in Nastola, Finland, and turned 37 on August 28, 2026. He turns 38 on August 28, 2027. He is one of the oldest drivers on the 2026 grid, with more than 250 Grand Prix starts behind him.

Who is Valtteri Bottas’ girlfriend? Valtteri Bottas’ partner is Tiffany Cromwell, an Australian professional cyclist who races for Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto. The two met through cycling — Bottas says he started riding gravel seriously after meeting her — and they race gravel events together, including the FNLD GRVL festival in Finland that Bottas co-founded. He was previously married to Finnish Olympic swimmer Emilia Pikkarainen (2016–2019).

What is Valtteri Bottas’ salary history? Valtteri Bottas earned $8.5–15 million a year at Mercedes (2017–2021), about $10 million a year at Alfa Romeo/Sauber (2022–2024), unpublished reserve-driver pay at Mercedes in 2025, and a $5 million base salary at Cadillac in 2026, rising to $7 million with bonuses. His career salary alone runs well past $60 million before tax and fees — the $40 million net worth is what remains after tax, agent fees and living costs.