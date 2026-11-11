Ryan Garcia Biography 2026: 26-2, WBC Champion at 28

Ryan Garcia biography 2026: the Victorville kid turned WBC welterweight champion at 28 — record, Haney fallout, $50M fortune and family story, verified.

Last updated: November 11, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Ryan Garcia is 28 years old, a WBC welterweight world champion, and one of the most talked-about boxers alive. Born on August 8, 1998, in Victorville, California, he turned professional at 17, built a 26-2 record with 21 knockouts, lost everything to a failed drug test in 2024, and won it back in 2026 — first by taking the WBC welterweight title from Mario Barrios in February, then by stopping Conor Benn in two rounds in September. His net worth is estimated at $50 million in 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth, with other trackers putting him as low as $20 million. This biography covers the whole arc: the Victorville gym where his father trained him from age seven, the 215 amateur wins, the Golden Boy rise, the Gervonta Davis superfight, the Devin Haney night that ended in a no-contest and a one-year suspension, the comeback, the money, and the family life that played out in public at the same time.

Garcia’s story is unusual because the boxing and the noise have always moved together. He was a social-media star before he was a champion — 12.9 million Instagram followers, a Gatorade deal, a Gymshark deal — and the same visibility that made him rich made every setback a public event. The Haney fight was the biggest night of his career and the worst: a majority-decision win in front of a sold-out Barclays Center, overturned within two months after two positive tests for ostarine. The suspension that followed cost him a year, a $1.1 million purse and a $10,000 fine. The comeback cost him another fight, a unanimous-decision loss to Rolando Romero in May 2025. Then, in the space of seven months in 2026, he beat Barrios for a full world title and defended it against Benn. What follows is that story, dated and sourced at every step, with the money explained rather than asserted.

Quick Facts Full Name Ryan Garcia Born August 8, 1998, Victorville, California, United States (age 28) Nicknames “KingRy”, “The Flash” Height / Reach 5 ft 8.5 in (174 cm) / 70 in (178 cm) Stance Orthodox Division Welterweight (previously super featherweight, lightweight, super lightweight) Titles Held WBC welterweight world champion (since Feb 21, 2026); WBC interim lightweight (2021); WBC Silver lightweight (2019) Pro Record 26 wins (21 KOs), 2 losses, 1 no-contest — 29 bouts, 138 rounds (Boxing247, updated Sep 16, 2026) Net Worth (2026) $50 million (Celebrity Net Worth, Sep 2026); credible range $20M–$50M Promoter Golden Boy Promotions (since November 2016) Endorsements Gatorade (2021), Gymshark, Abercrombie & Fitch, Tommy Hilfiger Family Parents Henry and Lisa Garcia; brother Sean (professional boxer); three children — Rylie (b. 2019), Bela (b. 2020), Henry (b. 2023); ex-wife Andrea Celina (m. 2021) Residence Los Angeles, California; house in Porter Ranch bought 2022 for $3.1M

How This Estimate Was Made No boxer publishes a balance sheet, and Ryan Garcia is no exception. The $50 million figure is an estimate from Celebrity Net Worth, the tracker most outlets cite for him, captured in its September 2026 snapshot — the freshest widely cited figure available when this article was researched on November 11, 2026. It was checked against the trackers that disagree: SurpriseSports at $20 million (updated October 11, 2026), CelebsWiki at $20–25 million (September 2026) and WriteUpCafe at $10–20 million. The article anchors on $50 million because it is the freshest published estimate from the tracker the industry cites most, and it shows the range instead of hiding it. Fight purses come from reporting by Celebrity Net Worth, EssentiallySports, Heavy and FamousPeopleToday, with each figure dated in the text; the documented career purse total of about $116.3 million comes from Salary Sport via EssentiallySports. Those are gross purses — money paid before tax, promoter and manager percentages, trainers, camps and legal costs — never presented as money kept. Where the record is silent — the exact split of the Benn purse, the value of the Gymshark deal, Garcia’s current property portfolio — this article says so instead of filling the gap with a guess.

Ryan Garcia in 2026 — 28 years old, WBC welterweight world champion, with an estimated net worth of $50 million after beating Mario Barrios and Conor Benn. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Early Life in Victorville: A Family That Boxed Together

Ryan Garcia was born on August 8, 1998, in Victorville, California, a high-desert city in San Bernardino County about 85 miles northeast of Los Angeles. He grew up in a large Mexican-American family where boxing was not a hobby but the household trade. His father, Henry Garcia, had boxed professionally for a short time and became his son’s first trainer. His mother, Lisa Garcia, handled the administrative and commercial side of his career from the start — a division of labour that held for a decade. His younger brother Sean followed him into the sport and boxes professionally. The family moved around Southern California as Garcia’s amateur career took off, and he left Adelanto High School to focus on boxing full-time.

Garcia started boxing at seven. The detail matters because it explains the two things that defined him later: hand speed and showmanship. He spent his childhood in gyms, and by his teens he was fighting at a national level. The early years also set the pattern of his public life. He was not a kid who found boxing late and learned to love cameras afterwards. The cameras were there from the start, first because his father filmed his amateur fights, then because Garcia filmed himself. By the time he turned professional, he already understood that a boxer’s audience was something you built, not something that found you.

Amateur Career: 215 Wins and 15 National Titles

Garcia’s amateur record was 215 wins against 15 losses, with 15 national titles. He won the Junior Olympics, the Junior Golden Gloves, the National Pals and the Silver Gloves, and he was the USA Youth National Champion in the 60 kg class in 2016. He dreamed of representing the United States at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. That dream ended before the Games — he turned professional instead, at 17, and the amateur career closed with a record that still gets cited every time a broadcaster introduces him.

The amateur numbers deserve a note of caution. Amateur records in American boxing are self-reported and loosely kept, and 215-15 is the figure Garcia’s camp has used for years. What is verifiable is the title count and the trajectory: a teenager who won at every age-group level available to him and left the amateurs because there was nothing left to win at his weight. The speed that made him famous was already the story. Ringside24’s profile puts it plainly — he rose quickly through the amateur ranks on hand speed alone, and the professional game was built to sell exactly that.

Turning Professional at 17: The Golden Boy Years

Garcia turned professional on June 9, 2016, in Tijuana, Mexico, stopping Edgar Meza in the first round. He was 17 years old. Five months later, in November 2016, he signed with Golden Boy Promotions, Oscar De La Hoya’s company, which has promoted him ever since. His debut for the promoter came in December 2016 on the Smith-Hopkins undercard at The Forum in Inglewood, a second-round knockout that put him in front of a Los Angeles crowd for the first time.

The early professional years were a steady climb through the lower weights. On September 15, 2017, in Las Vegas, he won the NABF junior super featherweight title with a first-round knockout of Miguel Carrizoza — a stoppage inside 30 seconds that became one of the first viral clips of his career. In October 2018 he moved his training to Eddy Reynoso, the trainer who built Canelo Alvarez into the sport’s biggest star, and the association lifted Garcia’s profile overnight. In September 2019 he stopped Romero Duno in the first round to win the WBC Silver lightweight title, and the lightweight division started to pay attention.

Golden Boy’s bet on Garcia was never only about his record. De La Hoya predicted in September 2019 that Garcia could eventually sign an unprecedented $700 million boxing contract — a promoter’s line, but a revealing one. The company saw a fighter who could sell tickets to people who did not follow boxing, because he had already built an audience on Instagram that most champions never reach. The business logic of Garcia’s career was set before he won a title: speed plus social media plus a promoter willing to put him on pay-per-view.

The Luke Campbell Fight: Knocked Down, Then a Champion

The fight that made Garcia a titleholder nearly ended his rise in the second round. On January 2, 2021, in Dallas, he faced Luke Campbell, the British Olympic gold medallist, for the WBC interim lightweight title. Campbell dropped him in the second round with a left hook — the first time Garcia had been down as a professional. Garcia got up, steadied himself, and stopped Campbell in the seventh with a body shot. The comeback inside the fight became the template for how his career would be told: hurt early, dangerous late, saved by the left hook to the body.

The Campbell win was supposed to launch him into the lightweight elite. Instead, Garcia stepped away. In May 2021 he withdrew from a scheduled fight with Javier Fortuna, saying he needed to focus on his mental health. He has spoken since about depression and anxiety, and the break was the first public sign that the pressure of the spotlight was not only a marketing asset. He returned in April 2022 with a unanimous-decision win over Emmanuel Tagoe, then stopped Fortuna in six rounds that July, and stopped Oscar Duarte in eight rounds in December 2023. The three comeback wins were solid. None of them prepared anyone for what came next.

The Gervonta Davis Superfight: Million and a First Defeat

On April 22, 2023, Garcia fought Gervonta Davis in Las Vegas in one of the biggest pay-per-view events of the year. Two undefeated fighters, both in their twenties, both with huge social-media followings, meeting at a 136-pound catchweight. Davis stopped him in the seventh round with a body shot. It was Garcia’s first professional defeat, and it cost him his undefeated record in front of the largest audience of his career.

The left hook that built the brand: Garcia’s signature punch, thrown under the Las Vegas lights. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The money told a different story from the result. Garcia and De La Hoya both said afterwards that Garcia earned roughly $30 million from the fight, once the pay-per-view share was counted. The Sporting News and Boxing Scene reported his pay-per-view share at around $2 million on top of his base pay, with the total climbing far higher once the event’s commercial success was factored in. Losing the fight did not damage his earning power. If anything, it proved he could carry a pay-per-view without winning it — a rarer and more valuable skill in boxing economics than an undefeated record.

The Davis fight also settled the question of Garcia’s ceiling at lightweight. Davis was the better fighter that night, and the body shot that ended it exposed a defensive gap that Garcia’s team spent the next year trying to close. Derrick James, who trained Garcia for the Davis fight, stayed in his corner for the fight that followed. That fight would define Garcia’s career more than any win.

The Devin Haney Night — and the Ostarine Fallout

On April 20, 2024, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Garcia fought Devin Haney for the WBC super lightweight title. The build-up was chaotic. Garcia’s social-media behaviour in the weeks before the fight — erratic posts, alarming claims, public concern from his family and his promoter — had many people asking whether he was fit to fight at all. He missed the 140-pound limit by 3.2 pounds, which cost him the chance to win the title and cost him $1.5 million, at $500,000 per pound over, paid to Haney.

Then he fought the best fight of his life. Garcia dropped Haney three times — in rounds seven, ten and eleven — and won a majority decision. It was the upset of the year. Haney, unbeaten at 31-0, had never been dropped before. Garcia celebrated, claimed he had made roughly $50 million from the night including gambling winnings, and the story seemed complete. It lasted eleven days.

On May 1, 2024, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association announced that Garcia had tested positive for ostarine, a banned selective androgen receptor modulator, in samples taken the day before and the day of the fight. A second sample confirmed the finding. On June 20, 2024, the New York State Athletic Commission reached a settlement: the win was changed to a no-contest, Garcia was suspended for one year — until April 20, 2025 — he forfeited his entire $1.1 million fight purse to Golden Boy Promotions, and he paid a $10,000 fine, the maximum the commission can impose. Haney’s undefeated record was restored. Garcia has always denied knowingly taking the substance, saying the amounts found were trace levels and that he was contaminated or set up. In August 2026 he was still making the same argument, telling reporters the banned substance “had no impact” on the fight. The commission’s ruling stands either way, and the result on his record is a no-contest, not a win.

Haney sued Garcia for battery, fraud and breach of contract. By late 2025 that lawsuit was dead, according to reporting at the time. The two men have not fought again. As of August 2026, a rematch was in limbo: Garcia said he would only revisit the fight if Haney publicly acknowledged that his camp played a role in the doping controversy. Haney has not done so, and no second fight is scheduled.

The Suspension Year: 2024–2025

The year out of the ring was the longest stretch of Garcia’s adult life without a fight. He was 25 when the suspension began and 26 when it ended. He spent it the way he spends most things: in public. There were exhibition talks, social-media feuds, a brief and very public relationship with Australian influencer Mikaela Testa in early 2024, and the divorce proceedings with Andrea Celina that he asked a Los Angeles court to halt in July 2024. The suspension required random drug testing throughout, and a clean sample before his licence could be reissued.

The suspension also froze his earning power at the worst possible moment. The Haney fight had shown he could headline a pay-per-view and win one. The year that followed showed what the sport does to a fighter who cannot fight: the conversation moved on, the division moved on, and the comeback had to be built from scratch. When he returned, on May 2, 2025, it was on a strange stage — a “Fatal Fury” card staged in Times Square, New York, in front of a small outdoor crowd — against Rolando Romero. Garcia was dropped and lost a unanimous decision. The performance looked nothing like the Haney fight. World Boxing News, covering his later comments on the Haney controversy, put it bluntly: the Romero performance was “far removed” from the one he produced against Haney.

The Comeback: Romero Loss, Then the Barrios Title Win

The Romero loss could have ended the comeback before it started. Instead, Garcia got the opportunity that had eluded him for ten years: a shot at a full world title. On February 21, 2026, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, he fought Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title. Barrios had held the belt since 2024 and had defended it against Manny Pacquiao in a majority draw in July 2025 — the 46-year-old legend could not take the title from him. Garcia could. He floored Barrios in the first round and won a unanimous decision, 119-108, 120-107 and 118-109, to become WBC welterweight world champion. It was his first full world championship, ten years after his professional debut.

The win changed the shape of the biography. Garcia was no longer the social-media boxer who had never won a real title. He was a 27-year-old world champion at welterweight, a division with deeper history and bigger money than lightweight, and he had won the belt the way champions are supposed to win it — by dropping the champion early and controlling the fight. FamousPeopleToday reported he took home at least $10 million for the Barrios win. The figure is modest beside the Davis and Haney nights, but the belt was worth more than the purse: it gave him a title to defend, and a title defence is the most reliable payday in boxing.

Conor Benn and the First Title Defence

The first defence came seven months later, on September 12, 2026, back at T-Mobile Arena, against Britain’s Conor Benn. Garcia stopped him in the second round. The fight had been built as a test of the new champion — Benn, the son of Nigel Benn, had his own following and his own power — and Garcia ended it before it became one. Heavy reported that the two fighters were expected to split a combined purse of approximately $30 million, about $15 million each, though the exact figure was never officially disclosed.

The moment the ten-year wait ended: Garcia with the WBC welterweight belt after the Barrios win. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The Benn win did two things. It proved the Barrios performance was not a one-off, and it put Garcia back on the pay-per-view map as a champion rather than a challenger. The record after it stood at 26 wins, 2 losses and 1 no-contest, with 21 knockouts in 29 bouts — and, for the first time in his career, a belt that no drug test could take away.

Ryan Garcia’s Net Worth in 2026: Million, Explained

Ryan Garcia’s net worth is estimated at $50 million in 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth’s September 2026 snapshot. That is the figure most outlets cite — Heavy, EssentiallySports, The British Report and StarNews Korea all carried it in September and October 2026 — and it is the figure this article anchors on. A full breakdown of the money behind the estimate is in our Ryan Garcia net worth profile, and the same $50 million figure heads the Ryan Garcia net worth profile on our sister site NetWorthCraft.

The honest range is wider than the headline number. SurpriseSports, in its October 11, 2026 update, puts Garcia at $20 million. CelebsWiki puts him at $20–25 million as of September 2026. WriteUpCafe, working from disclosed purses and endorsement history, puts him at $10–20 million. The gap between $20 million and $50 million is the gap between two ways of counting a boxer’s money. Celebrity Net Worth counts the big pay-per-view nights at something close to their reported totals. The lower trackers discount harder for tax, promoter and manager percentages, training costs and the year he spent suspended. Neither side has Garcia’s bank statements, and this article does not pretend otherwise. The $50 million figure is the freshest widely cited estimate; the $20 million figure is the most cautious. The truth is somewhere in the range, and it moves with every fight.

One thing the range does show clearly is how fast the number moved. Before the Haney fight, The Sporting News cited a Celebrity Net Worth estimate of about $20 million. Two years and three pay-per-view nights later, the same tracker has him at $50 million. The Davis fight, the Haney fight and the two 2026 title fights did the moving. The peer table puts the figure in context: fellow pay-per-view headliner Anthony Joshua sits at about $320 million on this site’s own estimate, and Canelo Alvarez — the man Garcia’s trainer Reynoso built — at about $350 million. Garcia is not in their league yet. He is 28, a champion for the first time, and the next two or three defences will decide whether the $50 million becomes $100 million or stalls where it is.

Fight Purses and Career Earnings

Salary Sport lists Garcia’s documented boxing purses at approximately $116.3 million, according to EssentiallySports. That is the gross total of reported purses across his career — not money kept, and not net worth. Taxes, promoter and manager percentages, trainers, training camps, legal expenses and the forfeited Haney purse all come out of it. The table below lists the nights that built the total, with the figure and the source for each.

Fight Date Result Reported pay Gervonta Davis Apr 22, 2023 Lost, KO 7 ~$30M total (Garcia & De La Hoya) Devin Haney Apr 20, 2024 No-contest $1.1M purse forfeited; Garcia claimed ~$50M incl. gambling winnings (unverified) Rolando Romero May 2, 2025 Lost, UD ~$20M indicated before the fight (Celebrity Net Worth) Mario Barrios Feb 21, 2026 Won, UD At least $10M (FamousPeopleToday) Conor Benn Sep 12, 2026 Won, TKO 2 ~$15M share of ~$30M combined purse (Heavy)

The Haney row needs the footnote it carries. The $50 million Garcia claimed for that night included gambling winnings, by his own account, and the precise amount he received from the boxing event itself was never publicly verified, as Celebrity Net Worth notes. The $1.1 million purse listed on the contracts submitted to the New York commission was forfeited in full. What Garcia actually kept from the Haney night is unknown. The table records what was reported, and labels the rest.

Endorsements: Gatorade, Gymshark and the Social-Media Machine

Garcia’s endorsement portfolio reads like a mainstream athlete’s, not a boxer’s. In 2021 he signed with Gatorade, becoming the first American boxer to appear in a Gatorade campaign. He is also associated with Gymshark, reportedly for a seven-figure sum, and with Abercrombie & Fitch and Tommy Hilfiger. The deals matter because they pay whether he wins or loses, and they pay for the audience rather than the record. A brand does not need Garcia to be undefeated. It needs 12.9 million Instagram followers to see its product, and Garcia has held that audience through defeats, a suspension and a divorce.

FamousPeopleToday estimates a sponsored post on an account of Garcia’s size can command around $30,000. That figure is an industry rule of thumb, not a reported rate card, and it should be read as one. What is reported is the shape of the portfolio: sportswear, a sports drink, fashion labels, and a social following that promoters treat as a second gate. The Davis fight sold as well as it did partly because both men brought their own audiences, and Garcia’s was the larger one. In boxing economics, that is worth real money, and it is the reason his net worth kept climbing after a loss.

Real Estate and Lifestyle: The Porter Ranch House

In 2022 Garcia bought a house in Porter Ranch, California, for $3.1 million, according to FamousPeopleToday. Porter Ranch is a suburb in the north-west San Fernando Valley, and the purchase was the most visible asset Garcia had put his name to at the time. Little else about his property portfolio is public. He lives in Los Angeles, trains in Southern California, and has not publicised other purchases. The Porter Ranch house is the one asset with a price and a date, and this article does not invent others.

The lifestyle around the house is the part of Garcia’s life his followers see most. Cars, watches, training clips, family posts. None of it is evidence of wealth by itself — boxers lease cars and borrow watches — and this article treats the visible spending as lifestyle, not as a balance sheet. The $50 million estimate rests on purses and endorsements, not on photographs.

Personal Life: Andrea Celina, Three Children, and the Divorce That Wasn’t

Garcia married Andrea Celina — full name Andrea Celina Velarde — on January 14, 2021. They had been dating since 2019. Their daughter Bela was born in December 2020, before the wedding, and their son Henry was born in December 2023. Garcia also has an older daughter, Rylie, born in March 2019, from his previous relationship with Catherine Gamez. He is a father of three.

Weeks after Henry’s birth, in January 2024, Garcia announced on Instagram Stories that he and Celina had decided to divorce. “As I step into a new chapter in my life, it’s with a heavy heart to share that Drea and I have decided to divorce,” he wrote, adding that their children would remain the priority and that their devotion to them was “rock solid”. Celina responded by posting a screenshot of Eminem and Rihanna’s “Love the Way You Lie”. The split looked final. Then, in July 2024, Garcia asked the Los Angeles court to halt the divorce proceedings, and the case was later dismissed. Neither Garcia nor Celina has publicly explained the reconciliation, and the legal documents obtained by TMZ Sports at the time remain the fullest record of the marriage: married January 14, 2021, divorce announced January 2024, proceedings halted July 2024.

Garcia briefly dated Australian influencer Mikaela Testa from February 2024, going Instagram official and splitting within days. As of mid-2025, no new partner had been publicly confirmed, and reporting from TheSportster and other outlets described him as single and focused on his boxing career and fatherhood. The family story, like the boxing story, is one of public turns with private reasons — and this article reports the turns without inventing the reasons.

Mental Health: The Public Struggle He Refused to Hide

Garcia has spoken openly about depression and alcohol, and his mental health is part of his biography whether boxing wants it to be or not. The May 2021 withdrawal from the Fortuna fight was the first time he named it as the reason for stepping away. The erratic behaviour before the Haney fight — the posts, the claims, the visible distress — was the second, and it was watched by millions in real time. Some of it, Garcia later suggested, was promotion. Some of it plainly was not.

There is a temptation in sports writing to turn a fighter’s struggles into a redemption arc, and this article will not do that. The suspension was a punishment for a failed drug test, not a plot point. The comeback was a sporting achievement, not a cure. What can be said plainly is that Garcia kept talking about his mental health when it would have been easier to stop, and that the conversation around boxers and mental health is different now than it was when he withdrew in 2021. He did not start that conversation alone, but he is one of the fighters who had it in public, at the height of his fame, and paid a professional price for the timing.

What’s Next for Ryan Garcia?

Garcia is 28, a world champion for the first time, and the welterweight division is his to work through. The immediate question is the next defence: who, where, and whether the Benn rematch or a unification fight comes first. The longer question is the Haney rematch. As of August 2026 it was dead in the water — Garcia will only revisit it if Haney publicly acknowledges his camp’s role in the doping controversy, and Haney has given no sign of doing so. A rematch would be one of the biggest fights in boxing, and also one of the ugliest build-ups. Both things can be true.

The money question follows the boxing question. Two or three successful defences at welterweight would push Garcia’s net worth well past the $50 million anchor, because champions get paid more per fight than challengers and because every defence adds a pay-per-view to the record. A loss would not end him — the Davis loss proved that — but it would slow the climb. The honest assessment, ten years into a career that has already contained a superfight, a suspension, a comeback and a world title, is that Garcia’s story is still being written, and the next chapter is the one that decides whether he is remembered as a famous boxer or a great one. For more on the fighters who share his era, see the Celebrity Net Worth archive.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Ryan Garcia’s net worth in 2026? Ryan Garcia’s net worth is estimated at $50 million in 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth’s September 2026 snapshot. The credible range across trackers is $20 million to $50 million: SurpriseSports carries $20 million (updated October 11, 2026) and CelebsWiki $20–25 million (September 2026). The $50 million figure is the freshest widely cited estimate and the one this article anchors on.

How old is Ryan Garcia? Ryan Garcia is 28 years old. He was born on August 8, 1998, in Victorville, California, and turned 28 on August 8, 2026. He turned professional at 17 and won his first full world title — the WBC welterweight championship — at 27, in February 2026.

What is Ryan Garcia’s boxing record? Ryan Garcia’s professional record is 26 wins (21 by knockout), 2 losses and 1 no-contest, across 29 bouts and 138 rounds, according to Boxing247 (updated September 16, 2026). His amateur record was 215 wins and 15 losses, with 15 national titles. His two defeats came against Gervonta Davis (knockout, April 2023) and Rolando Romero (unanimous decision, May 2025). The no-contest was the Devin Haney fight of April 2024, overturned after Garcia tested positive for ostarine.

Who beat Ryan Garcia? Two fighters have beaten Ryan Garcia. Gervonta Davis stopped him in the seventh round on April 22, 2023, with a body shot — Garcia’s first professional defeat. Rolando Romero beat him by unanimous decision on May 2, 2025, in Garcia’s comeback fight after his one-year suspension. Devin Haney did not beat him in the ring: Garcia won their April 2024 fight by majority decision, but the result was later changed to a no-contest after Garcia’s positive drug test.

What happened between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney? Garcia beat Haney by majority decision on April 20, 2024, dropping him three times, but the result was overturned to a no-contest after Garcia tested positive for ostarine in samples taken the day before and the day of the fight. The New York State Athletic Commission suspended Garcia for one year, ordered him to forfeit his $1.1 million purse and fined him $10,000. Garcia maintains he never knowingly took the substance. A rematch is in limbo as of August 2026: Garcia says he will only fight Haney again if Haney publicly acknowledges his camp’s role in the controversy.

Is Ryan Garcia married? No. Ryan Garcia is not currently married. He married Andrea Celina on January 14, 2021, and announced their divorce in January 2024, weeks after their son Henry was born. In July 2024 Garcia asked a Los Angeles court to halt the divorce proceedings, and the case was later dismissed, but neither has publicly confirmed a reconciliation. Garcia has three children: Rylie (born March 2019), Bela (born December 2020) and Henry (born December 2023).

How tall is Ryan Garcia? Ryan Garcia is 5 feet 8.5 inches tall (174 cm), with a 70-inch (178 cm) reach. He fights from an orthodox stance. He has campaigned at super featherweight, lightweight, super lightweight and welterweight, and currently holds the WBC welterweight title.

What title does Ryan Garcia hold, and when is his next fight? Ryan Garcia holds the WBC welterweight world championship, which he won from Mario Barrios by unanimous decision on February 21, 2026, and defended against Conor Benn with a second-round stoppage on September 12, 2026. No next fight had been officially announced as of November 11, 2026. A Devin Haney rematch remains unmade, with Garcia conditioning it on a public acknowledgement from Haney’s camp.

Sources & Reporting

This article was researched on 11 November 2026 from live reporting and dated snapshots: Wikipedia’s Ryan Garcia page for the birth date, amateur record (215-15, 15 national titles), professional debut (June 9, 2016, Edgar Meza) and the 2026 title run (Barrios, February 21, 2026; Benn, September 12, 2026); VAVEL’s Ryan Garcia biography for the early career, the NABF title (September 15, 2017), the Campbell win (January 2, 2021) and the Barrios/Benn scorecards; Ringside24 for the background, the Reynoso move (October 2018) and the family details; Boxing247 (updated September 16, 2026) for the 26-2 record, 21 knockouts, 29 bouts and 138 rounds; Celebrity Net Worth for the $50 million anchor, the ~$30 million Davis payday and the ~$116.3 million documented career purse total via Salary Sport; Heavy (September 2026) for the $50 million estimate, the Benn combined purse (~$30 million) and the Andrea Celina family details; EssentiallySports (September 12, 2026) for the $50 million figure, the Gatorade and Gymshark endorsements and the Salary Sport total; SurpriseSports (updated October 11, 2026) for the $20 million figure; CelebsWiki (September 2026) for the $20–25 million figure; The Ring (June 2024) and DAZN for the NYSAC settlement — one-year suspension, $1.1 million purse forfeiture, $10,000 fine, no-contest ruling; the Associated Press (June 21, 2024) for the commission’s statement; World Boxing News for Garcia’s August 2026 comments on the banned substance; RingSide24 (August 4, 2026) for the Haney rematch impasse; FamousPeopleToday for the Porter Ranch house ($3.1 million, 2022), the 12.9 million Instagram followers and the Barrios purse (at least $10 million); TheSportster (May 2, 2025) and Heavy (September 13, 2026) for the relationship history and the divorce timeline; and Guide Net Worth’s own Ryan Garcia net worth profile for the cross-checked $50 million anchor. Where sources disagreed — above all the $20 million to $50 million range — the article names the disagreement and dates each figure. Where the public record is silent — the Benn purse split, the Gymshark deal value, the current property portfolio — the article says so. Corrections are welcome via the About page.

Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, no invented numbers. Every profile passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.