Scottie Scheffler Age 2026: How Old Is the World No. 1?

Scottie Scheffler is 30 in 2026 — born June 21, 1996. The world No. 1 has 22 PGA Tour wins, 4 majors, $130.4M career earnings and an estimated $110M net worth.

Last updated: October 5, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Scottie Scheffler is 30 years old in 2026. He was born on June 21, 1996, in Ridgewood, New Jersey, which makes him one of the youngest golfers to ever dominate the sport the way he has. By 30 he had 22 PGA Tour wins, four major championships, two FedEx Cups, an Olympic gold medal, and $130.39 million in official career prize money — more than Tiger Woods ever earned on the PGA Tour.

The age question follows him because of that résumé. Golfers usually peak in their mid-thirties; Scheffler had already spent 211 weeks as world No. 1, won on every kind of course, and passed the sport’s most famous earnings record before his 30th birthday. And the money followed: his net worth is independently estimated at about $100–120 million, anchored at roughly $110 million by outlets including Celebrity Net Worth, bet365, and TWSN. Below: the full timeline of how a three-year-old with a plastic club became the best golfer on the planet — and how old he was at every step.

Quick Facts Age (2026) 30 — born June 21, 1996 Full Name Scott Alexander Scheffler Born Ridgewood, New Jersey, U.S. Height 6 ft 3 in (191 cm) Profession Professional golfer (PGA Tour) Net Worth (2026) $100–120 million (estimated; anchored at ~$110M) Spouse Meredith Scudder (married 2020) Wealth Sources Tournament prize money, FedEx Cup bonuses, endorsements Last Updated October 5, 2026

How This Estimate Was Made This figure is an independent estimate — Scottie Scheffler has never disclosed his finances publicly. Our process: gather every credibly reported salary, deal, and asset; cross-check them across reputable outlets; allow for taxes, representation fees, and spending; and publish a range wherever sources disagree, with the reasoning shown in the article. Anything uncertain is labeled as an estimate, not a fact.

Scott Alexander Scheffler’s estimated net worth in 2026 — illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

How Old Is Scottie Scheffler?

Scottie Scheffler is 30 years old. His date of birth is June 21, 1996, and his birthplace is Ridgewood, New Jersey. His full name is Scott Alexander Scheffler, and the PGA Tour’s own player profile lists him at age 30.

Why the answer surprises people: the career he has already packed in reads like a lifetime. He turned 30 in June 2026, and by that point he had held the world No. 1 ranking for the better part of four years — 211 weeks as of September 27, 2026, per Wikipedia — won four majors, and become the PGA Tour’s all-time career earnings leader in just seven full seasons. Most golfers are still chasing their first major at 30.

Early Life: From Ridgewood to Dallas

Scheffler was the only son in a house full of daughters — three sisters: Callie, Molly, and Sara. His parents, Scott and Diane Scheffler, gave him a plastic club when he was three years old, and he never really put one down after that.

When he was six, in 2002, the family moved from New Jersey to Dallas, Texas — shortly after the September 11, 2001 attacks — and joined Royal Oaks Golf Club. There, coach Randy Smith began working with him, a relationship that has lasted his entire career. The distinctive footwork golf fans now call the “Scheffler Shuffle” traces back to those early lessons: his swing was built for control, not for the camera.

Where it started: Scheffler picked up a club at age three and joined Royal Oaks in Dallas as a boy, under the lifelong coaching of Randy Smith.

Amateur Years at the University of Texas

Scheffler attended Highland Park High School in Dallas, where he played golf and basketball, then committed to the University of Texas at Austin. He earned All-America honors twice as a Longhorn and, as a sophomore, helped Texas win the 2016 NCAA team title — he was 19, not yet old enough to rent a car, already beating future tour players head to head.

He represented the United States at the 2017 Walker Cup as well. By graduation in 2018 the amateur pedigree was complete: elite junior record, two-time All-American, national champion. He turned professional that year at age 22.

Turning Pro: The Korn Ferry Run at Age 23

His first season as a professional, 2019, ran through the Korn Ferry Tour. Scheffler didn’t just survive it — he won the tour’s Finals points list, was named Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year, and walked off with his PGA Tour card. He earned PGA Tour Rookie of the Year honors for the 2019–20 season, all at 23.

Two quiet, solid seasons followed. Then February 2022 changed everything.

The 2022 Breakout and Reaching World Number One

At 25, Scheffler won four times in six starts: the WM Phoenix Open (his first PGA Tour win, in a playoff over Patrick Cantlay), the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, and the 2022 Masters. The Masters win came with a three-shot margin and the green jacket at Augusta National.

On March 27, 2022, during that run, he became the world No. 1 for the first time. He has rarely left the spot since — that streak now stands at 211 weeks as of September 2026.

Four Major Championships and Counting

Scheffler’s four majors have all come with authority. The table below shows the wins; every one of them arrived before his 30th birthday.

Year Major Winning Score Margin Age 2022 Masters Tournament -10 3 strokes 25 2024 Masters Tournament -11 4 strokes 27 2025 PGA Championship -11 5 strokes 28 2025 The Open Championship (Royal Portrush) -17 4 strokes 29

The closest he has come in the U.S. Open is a T2 in 2022. He also won the Players Championship back-to-back in 2023 and 2024, and the Olympic gold medal in Paris in 2024 at age 28.

The 2026 Season: The Tour Championship and the Earnings Record

At 30, Scheffler produced one of the most financially meaningful seasons in golf history. His win at the 2026 Tour Championship at East Lake paid $10 million and pushed his official PGA Tour career earnings to $130,390,661 — past Tiger Woods‘ $120,999,166, making Scheffler the tour’s all-time money leader, per Fogolf’s September 2026 reporting. He needed only a solo 13th finish to break the record; he won instead.

That victory also gave him his second FedEx Cup title (2024 and 2026), his 22nd PGA Tour win, and three wins in the 2026 season with 13 top-10 finishes in 20 starts. In September 2026 he also played Sunday Singles at the Presidents Cup. His year-by-year official earnings show the acceleration:

Season Official Prize Money Notes 2021–22 ~$14 million PGA Tour single-season record at the time; 4 wins, first Masters 2022–23 ~$21 million New single-season record; money-list winner 2024 ~$29 million official; ~$62 million total Third straight earnings record; plus $25M FedEx Cup bonus and $8M Comcast Top 10 bonus 2025 ~$27.7 million PGA Championship and Open Championship wins 2026 Career total now $130.39 million Tour Championship win passed Woods’ all-time record; 2nd FedEx Cup

The 2026 Tour Championship at East Lake: the win that carried Scheffler past Tiger Woods as the PGA Tour’s all-time earnings leader.

How Old Was Scheffler at His Biggest Moments?

One section, one honest answer per line — the ages no competitor lays out in one place:

Milestone Date Age Picked up his first golf club ~1999 3 Family moved to Dallas 2002 6 Helped Texas win the NCAA team title May 2016 19 Turned professional 2018 22 Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year; earned PGA Tour card 2019 23 First PGA Tour win (WM Phoenix Open) Feb 2022 25 Reached world No. 1 March 27, 2022 25 First Masters win April 2022 25 Second Masters; first son Bennett born (May 8, 2024) April–May 2024 27 Olympic gold medal, Paris August 2024 28 PGA Championship win May 2025 28 Open Championship win July 2025 29 Passed Tiger Woods’ career earnings record August 2026 30

Personal Life: Wife Meredith and Their Sons

Scheffler married Meredith Scudder, his high-school girlfriend from Highland Park, on December 4, 2020, per a 2026 Madknows profile. She studied communication and business at Texas A&M, graduating in 2018, and now holds a leadership role at Behind Every Door, a Dallas nonprofit serving kids in underserved neighborhoods. She also co-founded a nonprofit for childhood cancer awareness in 2015.

The couple has two children (Wikipedia’s September 2026 update). Their first son, Bennett, was born May 8, 2024 — weeks before his father won the 2024 Masters and Olympic gold. Madknows’ 2026 update reports that their second son was born on March 27, 2026; Scheffler withdrew from the Houston Open ahead of the birth. She has often talked about keeping him grounded: back in 2018 she told him, on the Sports Spectrum Podcast retelling, that her love wouldn’t change whether he won by ten shots or never won again.

Where Does He Live, and How Tall Is He?

Scheffler stands 6 ft 3 in (191 cm) and weighs about 200 lb, per his PGA Tour profile and Wikipedia. He still lives in Dallas, Texas, near both sets of grandparents and the Royal Oaks course where he grew up playing — a deliberate choice to keep his young family rooted rather than move to a tax haven or a Florida golf enclave.

Endorsements: The Brands Behind the Fortune

On-course earnings are only part of it. Golf Monthly lists his sponsors as Nike, TaylorMade, Titleist, NetJets, Rolex, Veritex Community Bank, and GolfForever. TWSN reported in May 2026 that he generates close to $30 million a year off the course, and Fogolf estimated his 2025 total income — tournaments plus endorsements — at more than $50 million.

His bag, per bet365’s 2026 profile: TaylorMade Qi10 driver, Qi10 and QI35 fairway woods, P7TW irons, Titleist Vokey wedges, a TaylorMade Spider Tour X putter, and a Titleist Pro V1 ball. Caddie Ted Scott, previously on Bubba Watson’s bag for 15 years, has been with him since September 2021.

Net Worth 2026: An Estimated One Hundred Ten Million Dollars

Four independent outlets converge on roughly the same number. Celebrity Net Worth, bet365 (upwards of $110 million as of end-August 2026), TWSN (mid-2026), and Fogolf (September 2026) all estimate Scheffler’s net worth at about $110 million. We publish a $100–120 million range to be honest about what estimates are.

How the numbers stack up, outlet by outlet:

Outlet Published Figure Celebrity Net Worth (via Women’s Golf Journal) September 2026 ~$110 million bet365 profile September 2026 Upwards of $110 million (as of end-Aug 2026) TWSN May 2026 ~$110 million Fogolf September 2026 Estimated $110 million

One curiosity: his official career earnings ($130.39 million) are higher than his net worth. That’s normal, not a contradiction — federal and Texas-free-state taxes take a heavy cut of seven-figure purses, management and caddie fees come out (caddies typically earn around 10% of winnings), and 2026 was his richest year so much of it hasn’t had time to compound. Fogolf made exactly this point in September 2026: the $110 million is what remains, not what was earned.

How He Stacks Up: Scheffler, Woods, and McIlroy

Fogolf’s September 2026 comparison lays the gap bare: Scheffler’s $110 million against Rory McIlroy‘s estimated $350 million (Celebrity Net Worth) and Tiger Woods’ roughly $1.3 billion. Scheffler has earned about $9.4 million more than Woods in official PGA Tour prize money — but Woods’ fortune was built over three decades of Nike-scale endorsement empires, course design, and investing, while Scheffler’s off-course wealth is still in its first chapters.

The telling detail: SurpriseSports reported he turned down a reported $150 million guaranteed offer from LIV Golf — a figure larger than his entire current net worth — choosing to stay on the PGA Tour. At 30, with a decade of prime golf plausibly ahead, the bet is that the record earnings keep compounding faster than a single check would have.

Sources & Reporting

Figures in this profile reflect reporting through September 2026. Key sources: PGA Tour (age 30 listing, 22 wins, $130,390,661 career earnings, 2026 season stats); Wikipedia (birthdate June 21, 1996; 211 weeks as world No. 1 as of September 27, 2026; FedEx Cup 2024 & 2026; 27 professional wins; two children); Golf Monthly (full sponsor list, caddie, major-win details); bet365 (net worth “upwards of $110 million” as of end-August 2026; clubs; Ryder Cup record); Celebrity Net Worth (the $110 million estimate, via Women’s Golf Journal, September 2026); Fogolf (Scheffler–McIlroy comparison, Woods’ $120.99 million record, tax-gap explanation, September 2026); TWSN (~$110 million, May 2026; ~$30 million annual off-course income); Madknows (December 4, 2020 wedding date; second son born March 2026; Meredith’s nonprofit work); EssentiallySports (Meredith’s Texas A&M background); SurpriseSports (2024 season $62 million breakdown; reported $150 million LIV offer). Where outlets disagree, the article publishes a range and explains why.

Frequently Asked Questions

How old is Scottie Scheffler in 2026? Scottie Scheffler is 30 years old in 2026. He was born on June 21, 1996, in Ridgewood, New Jersey, and turned 30 in June 2026 — shortly before passing Tiger Woods as the PGA Tour’s all-time career earnings leader.

When was Scottie Scheffler born? Scottie Scheffler was born on June 21, 1996, in Ridgewood, New Jersey, USA. His full name is Scott Alexander Scheffler. His family moved to Dallas, Texas, when he was six.

How tall is Scottie Scheffler? Scottie Scheffler is 6 feet 3 inches tall (191 cm) and weighs about 200 lb (91 kg), according to his PGA Tour profile and Wikipedia. He lives in Dallas, Texas.

Who is Scottie Scheffler’s wife? Scottie Scheffler’s wife is Meredith Scudder, his high-school girlfriend from Highland Park High School in Dallas. They married on December 4, 2020, according to a 2026 Madknows profile. She works at Behind Every Door, a Dallas nonprofit, and they have two sons.

How many children does Scottie Scheffler have? Scottie Scheffler has two children. His first son, Bennett, was born on May 8, 2024. His second son was born on March 27, 2026, according to a 2026 Madknows profile — Scheffler withdrew from the Houston Open ahead of the birth.

How many majors has Scottie Scheffler won? Scottie Scheffler has won four major championships: the Masters in 2022 and 2024, the PGA Championship in 2025, and the Open Championship at Royal Portrush in 2025. All four came before his 30th birthday.

What is Scottie Scheffler’s net worth? Scottie Scheffler’s net worth is estimated at roughly $110 million in 2026, with an honest range of $100–120 million. Celebrity Net Worth, bet365, TWSN, and Fogolf all converge on about $110 million, built from $130.39 million in career prize money and roughly $30 million a year in endorsements.

When did Scottie Scheffler turn pro? Scottie Scheffler turned professional in 2018 at age 22 after playing college golf at the University of Texas, where he was a two-time All-American and helped win the 2016 NCAA team title. He earned his PGA Tour card through the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019 and was named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year for 2019–20.

WRITTEN BY Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, and no invented numbers. Every profile on this site passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.