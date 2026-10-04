Tom Cruise Height 2026: How Tall Is the Top Gun Star?

Tom Cruise height: the Top Gun star stands 5’7″ (170 cm) in 2026. Lift-and-camera tricks unpacked, compared to Kidman and Cavill — plus $600M fortune story.

Last updated October 5, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Tom Cruise is 5 feet 7 inches tall — 170 centimeters — according to virtually every published listing, from IMDb and Wikipedia to the specialist height trackers. That makes the most bankable action star on the planet two inches shorter than the average American man, and the number has followed him through four decades of leading-man roles without slowing him down for a single one of them.

The number only tells half the story. At 64, Cruise is coming off a stretch most actors couldn’t dream of at any height: an Honorary Oscar at the 16th Governors Awards in November 2025, the franchise-closing Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, a new film, Digger, arriving in October 2026, and an estimated $600 million fortune built on backend deals that paid him off the ticket rather than the salary line.

And the height itself? On screen he reads closer to six feet — low camera angles, clever blocking, and, reportedly, a well-stocked collection of heeled boots. Below: where the 5’7″ figure actually comes from, how Hollywood hides the inches, and how he measures up, film by film, against co-stars like Nicole Kidman and Henry Cavill.

Quick Facts Height (Reported) 5’7″ (170 cm) Full Name Thomas Cruise Mapother IV Born July 3, 1962, Syracuse, New York (age 64) Profession Actor, Film Producer Nationality American Net Worth (2026) ~$600 million (estimated) Last Updated October 5, 2026

How This Height Figure Was Settled Tom Cruise has never publicly confirmed his height — no official measurement exists on the record. So we did the next best thing: we collected every published listing from reputable outlets (IMDb, Wikipedia, Height & Tall, HeightProfiles, Celebswiki), compared them, and found a firm consensus of 5’7″ (170 cm), with a small spread up to 5’7¾” that likely reflects shoes, posture, and time of day. The figure in this article is therefore reported, not independently measured — and anywhere sources disagree on a co-star’s height, we say so instead of picking a side.

Tom Cruise’s estimated net worth in 2026 — illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Where the Five-Foot-Seven Figure Comes From

Eight outlets, one answer — almost. Here is what each published listing says, so you can see the consensus and the small crack in it:

Outlet Listed Height Published / Updated IMDb 5’7″ (170 cm) Ongoing Wikipedia 5 ft 7 in (170 cm) Ongoing Height & Tall 5’7″ (170 cm) October 2026 HeightProfiles 5’7″ (170 cm), listed as “confirmed” 2026 Celebswiki 5’7″ (1.70 m) September 2026 YourNextShoes 5’7¾” (172.1 cm) August 2026 NPR “Hollywood Heights” press roundup 5 ft 7.75 in December 2012

Six of seven land on 5’7″ flat. The two outliers nudge three-quarters of an inch higher — the kind of gap you get from measuring in shoes, measuring in the morning, or rounding up on a press bio. Nobody in the business of tracking this stuff puts him at 5’8″ or above, and nobody credible puts him below 5’7″. The honest figure is 5’7″ (170 cm), reported.

A Short Kid From Syracuse: Early Life and Schooling

Thomas Cruise Mapother IV was born July 3, 1962, in Syracuse, New York, the only son of Mary Lee, a special-education teacher, and Thomas Cruise Mapother III, an electrical engineer who died in 1984. He grew up with three sisters — Lee Anne, Marian, and Cass — in a family that moved constantly, including long stretches in Ottawa, Canada, where he attended Henry Munro Middle School.

The moving took its toll. Cruise has spoken about childhood dyslexia that made school a grind, and a brief stint at a Franciscan seminary in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he considered the priesthood before acting pulled him away. He graduated from Glen Ridge High School in New Jersey in 1980 and headed for New York.

No reliable account records his childhood height, and this article won’t invent one. What the record does show is a teenager who wrestled his way into school plays and, within a year of arriving in New York, landed his first film work. Whatever inches he had, he was already learning to command a room with them.

Career Timeline: From Endless Love to the Honorary Oscar, 1981–2026

Forty-five years in, the career divides neatly into the heartthrob decade, the prestige decade, and the action-producer era that made the fortune. The height never changed; the deal terms did.

Year Film / Milestone Why It Mattered 1981 Endless Love (bit part), Taps Film debut at 19 1983 Risky Business Breakthrough leading role 1986 Top Gun (~$360M worldwide) Global stardom; defined the 1980s leading man 1988–89 Rain Man, Born on the Fourth of July Dramatic credibility; first Oscar nomination 1996 Jerry Maguire; first Mission: Impossible Co-founded Cruise/Wagner Productions — the backend era begins 2005 War of the Worlds ($591M) Reported ~$100M payday 2011–18 M:I Ghost Protocol through Fallout Practical-stunt legend cemented; franchise passes $4B 2022 Top Gun: Maverick ($1.496B) First billion-dollar film; reported $100–150M total take 2025 M:I — The Final Reckoning; Honorary Oscar (16th Governors Awards) Franchise closes; Academy honors the career 2026 Digger (October); Top Gun 3 in development; FIFA World Cup Final pre-show speech No slowing down at 64

Box-office totals tell the scale: Warner Bros. put his career gross at nearly $13 billion in a January 2024 press release, and Top Gun: Maverick‘s $1.496 billion (per Box Office Mojo) made him a billion-dollar leading man 36 years after the original Top Gun. Stature was never the product. Reliability was.

Why His Height Became a Hollywood Story

The height chatter didn’t start with red carpets. It started with a book. In Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novels, Reacher is a 6-foot-5, 250-pound ex-military drifter whose size is the point — he dominates rooms by walking into them. When Cruise took the role in 2012’s Jack Reacher and its 2016 sequel, readers revolted at a 5’7″ Reacher.

Child defended the casting for years, arguing Cruise captured the character’s interior. Then he changed his mind in public. Speaking to Collider in comments reported by Radio Times in 2026, Child admitted Cruise was “completely and utterly wrong for the character… internally he did really well, but externally it didn’t work.” Prime Video has since recast the role with the far taller Alan Ritchson.

That episode is the exception that proves the rule. In nearly every other role — fighter pilot, secret agent, sports agent, samurai’s ally — the job description never specified inches, and nobody in the audience did the math. Reacher is the one character whose height was the character, and even there, two films got made and made money before anyone fixed it.

The Lift-and-Boot Saga: What the Photographers Say

Here is what is reported, and what is not. Tom Cruise has never confirmed wearing lifts or commented on the subject directly — every claim below is attributed, not asserted as fact.

What photographers have documented: Cruise regularly appears at premieres in boots and brogues with visibly stacked heels. YourNextShoes, in an August 2026 style breakdown, noted his heeled brogues at the F1: The Movie European premiere on June 23, 2025, where he stood nearly eye-to-eye with the 5’11” Brad Pitt — a pairing where four inches would otherwise show. The same outlet points to elevated footwear on the set of Interview with the Vampire back in the 1990s.

Jokepicker’s height profile goes further, writing that “multiple photographers and co-stars have confirmed” elevator shoes and lift inserts at public events, adding that the inserts can add 1–3 inches. Take the “confirmed” with salt — it is a content site, not a sworn statement — but the underlying practice is uncontroversial in the industry. Elevator shoes are a standard red-carpet tool, and plenty of leading men shorter than six feet use them.

One rumor deserves a clear answer: did he wear lifts in Top Gun? ShunVogue’s FAQ on the question concludes there is no concrete evidence either way — speculation based on comparing him to taller co-stars like Val Kilmer, nothing more. Until Cruise or someone on that production says otherwise, it stays speculation.

How Cameras Turn Five-Seven Into Six Feet

The footwear is the least interesting part. The real machinery is on the set, and it is older than Cruise — Hollywood has been engineering height since the studio era. NPR’s 2012 “Hollywood Heights” piece notes the standard kit: low camera angles that lend dominance, sets built with short door frames, and leading ladies walked through literal trenches so their eyelines match.

Cruise’s films use the full kit. Low-angle shots make him loom in confrontations. Apple boxes — the wooden crates on every set — level him with taller scene partners. Blocking keeps him a half-step closer to the lens than the co-star, which reads as equal height. Framing and editing do the rest; you never see the two pairs of feet at once.

Sometimes the trick slips into the frame itself. In 2001’s Vanilla Sky, Cruise’s character is photographed against a police height chart during a mugshot scene — and the chart reads a hair shy of six feet, roughly four inches above his real height, as WhatCulture’s film-trivia rundown notes. Either he stood on a platform or the chart was hung low. Nobody on the production has ever said which.

The net effect, per Jokepicker’s profile: on screen, Cruise routinely reads 5’10” or taller. That is not an accident of genetics. It is craft — directors, cinematographers, and costume departments solving the same problem for a century, applied to one of the few stars worth the trouble.

Tom Cruise Against His Co-Stars: The Numbers

Names are one thing; inches are another. Every height below is the commonly reported figure — labeled as reported where trackers disagree — with the film that made the pairing matter:

Co-Star Reported Height Shared Film / Context Gap vs. Cruise Nicole Kidman 5’11” Days of Thunder, Far and Away, Eyes Wide Shut; married 1990–2001 4 in taller Henry Cavill Reported as 6’1″ Mission: Impossible — Fallout 6 in taller Miles Teller Reported as 6’0″ Top Gun: Maverick (played Goose’s son) 5 in taller Glen Powell Reported as 6’0″ Top Gun: Maverick 5 in taller Val Kilmer 6’0″ (183 cm) Top Gun (Iceman vs. Maverick) 5 in taller Brad Pitt 5’11” Interview with the Vampire; 2025 F1 premiere 4 in taller Simon Pegg Reported as 5’10” M:I films (Rogue Nation onward) 3 in taller Kelly McGillis Reported as 5’8″ Top Gun (Charlie) 1 in taller

The Kidman row is the famous one: four inches, a decade of premieres, and a thousand photographs that made the gap part of the 1990s celebrity furniture. The Cavill row is the action-fan favorite — in Fallout‘s bathroom brawl, careful angles and blocking keep the six-inch difference from ever reading as a mismatch. Note the honest caveat on Cavill: mainstream listings say 6’1″, while the specialist tracker CelebHeights debates 6’0″ to 6’0.5″. Either way, he clears Cruise by half a foot.

Premiere nights are where the inches get counted — and where heeled boots, posture, and camera angles do their quiet work.

The Mission: Impossible Body: Stunts, Weight, and Fitness

If height were destiny, the Mission: Impossible franchise would have ended at the casting call. Instead it became the vehicle that made his stature beside the point. Cruise performs his own stunts — not the marketing-department version of that claim, but the kind with insurance waivers attached.

The reel: clinging to the side of an Airbus A400M as it took off for Rogue Nation (2015). Scaling the Burj Khalifa in Ghost Protocol (2011). The HALO jump in Fallout (2018), filmed at 25,000 feet. The motorcycle cliff jump in Dead Reckoning (2023). Each one required a body kept at fighting weight for decades — outlets report him at roughly 150 pounds (68 kg), with Celebswiki giving a career range of 148–170 lbs.

That is the compensating asset, and it is worth naming plainly: audiences do not measure action heroes with tape measures. They measure them in commitment. A 5’7″ man hanging off a cargo plane reads larger than a 6’2″ man reading lines on a green screen, and the $4 billion-plus the M:I franchise has grossed worldwide is the receipt.

The A400M takeoff in Rogue Nation: the stunt that made arguments about inches feel very small.

Height Against the Hollywood Leading-Man Norm

Yes, he is shorter than average — by the numbers, not by much. The CDC puts the average American man at 5’9″ (175 cm), which leaves Cruise two inches under. NPR’s 2012 survey of press-reported celebrity heights pegged the average male actor a touch higher, around 5’9.5″. Against either benchmark, he is below the line.

He is also in crowded company. Plenty of men who carried films for decades never cleared six feet:

Actor Reported Height Leading-Man Proof Tom Cruise 5’7″ (170 cm) ~$13B career box office Robert Downey Jr. 5’8″ (173 cm) Carried the Marvel Cinematic Universe Al Pacino 5’6″–5’7″ The Godfather, Scarface Daniel Radcliffe 5’5″ (165 cm) Eight Harry Potter films

The pattern is unmistakable: the camera rewards presence, not inches. Cruise simply took the industry’s standard toolkit — angles, boxes, boots, blocking — and paired it with a work ethic that made the toolkit unnecessary most of the time. Nobody leaves Top Gun: Maverick thinking about his height. They leave thinking about the flying.

The Six Hundred Million Dollar Question: Did Height Ever Cost Him a Payday?

Short answer: there is no evidence it cost him a dollar. The longer answer is the most interesting money story in modern Hollywood, and it has nothing to do with inches.

Cruise’s fortune is estimated at ~$600 million in 2026 — the figure Celebrity Net Worth published in a September 15, 2026 update, echoed by Koimoi, MissTechy, and Plisio this year. Outliers exist ($891 million on some trackers, $650 million on older ones), but $600 million is the consensus, and it rests on four decades of unusually structured deals.

The structure was the fortune. In 1996, Cruise co-founded Cruise/Wagner Productions and took the Mission: Impossible franchise with it — meaning he stopped taking salaries and started taking percentages. Reported takes, per Koimoi and Medium’s 2026 earnings breakdowns:

Film Reported Cruise Take Mission: Impossible (1996) ~$70M (salary + backend) M:I 2 (2000) ~$100M War of the Worlds (2005) ~$100M M:I — Fallout (2018) ~$50–70M Top Gun: Maverick (2022) ~$100–150M M:I — The Final Reckoning (2025) ~$150M (reported)

One analysis (Matt Haycox, 2026) puts his documented career earnings above $1.08 billion across 47 films — against that nearly $13 billion in career box office, he kept roughly five cents of every dollar his movies earned, an extraordinary retention rate for a hired actor. First-dollar gross deals pay on tickets, not on tape measures. If his height ever appeared on a negotiating document, nobody has ever produced it.

Family and Personal Life

Cruise has married three times: actress Mimi Rogers (1987–1990), who introduced him to Scientology; Nicole Kidman (1990–2001), with whom he adopted two children, Isabella (born 1992) and Connor (born 1995); and Katie Holmes (2006–2012), with whom he has a daughter, Suri (born April 2006). All three marriages ended in divorce, and he keeps his current relationships private.

The Kidman marriage remains the height story’s most-photographed chapter — a 5’11” wife beside a 5’7″ husband at a decade of premieres, in an era when leading men were still expected to look down at their leading ladies. It never visibly bothered either of them, which may be the most useful data point in this entire article.

Off-screen, he is a licensed pilot who flies his own aircraft, a motorcyclist, and a lifelong member of the Church of Scientology — the affiliation Rogers introduced him to around 1990 and the one constant in his public biography besides the work. His listed residences include Beverly Hills and Clearwater, Florida; he sold his Telluride, Colorado property in 2021, per Celebswiki’s 2026 profile.

Sources & Reporting

Figures in this profile reflect reporting through September 2026. Key sources: IMDb and Wikipedia (the 5’7″/170 cm baseline listing); Height & Tall (October 2026 height report); HeightProfiles (the “confirmed” 5’7″ figure and lifts FAQ); YourNextShoes (August 2026 — the 5’7¾” variance and the heeled-brogues reporting from the June 2025 F1 premiere); NPR’s “Hollywood Heights” (December 2012 — the 5’7.75″ press figure and the industry height-trick explainer); Radio Times (2026 — Lee Child’s Jack Reacher casting admission); WhatCulture (the Vanilla Sky mugshot anecdote); Celebrity Net Worth via its September 15, 2026 update (the ~$600M estimate); Warner Bros. January 2024 press release (the nearly $13B career box-office figure, via Plisio); Koimoi (August 2026 — the film-by-film backend paydays); Matt Haycox (2026 — the $1.08B documented career earnings); Celebswiki (September 2026 — the 2026 bio table: age, weight range, residences); Box Office Mojo (the $1.496B Top Gun: Maverick gross, via Medium); CDC (average U.S. male height, 5’9″). Where outlets disagree — on Cavill’s exact inches, on the net-worth outliers — the article says so and publishes the range rather than picking a side.

Frequently Asked Questions

How tall is Tom Cruise exactly? Tom Cruise is reported as 5 feet 7 inches tall (170 cm). That is the consensus across IMDb, Wikipedia, Height & Tall, and HeightProfiles, though a couple of outlets list 5’7¾” — a variance that likely comes down to shoes, posture, or time of day. Cruise himself has never publicly confirmed a figure.

Is Tom Cruise shorter than the average man? Yes. The CDC puts the average American man at 5’9″ (175 cm), which makes Cruise about two inches shorter than average. The average male actor runs slightly taller, around 5’9.5″, per NPR’s survey of press-reported celebrity heights.

Does Tom Cruise wear lifts in his shoes? Cruise has never confirmed it. Style outlets and photographers report that he regularly wears heeled boots and brogues at premieres — YourNextShoes documented the look at the June 2025 F1 premiere — and elevator-shoe inserts can add 1–3 inches. It is a common, uncontroversial Hollywood practice, but any specific claim about Cruise remains reported, not proven.

Why does Tom Cruise look taller in his movies? Camera craft: low-angle shots, apple boxes under his feet, careful blocking that keeps him closer to the lens than taller co-stars, and editing that never shows both pairs of feet at once. Profiles estimate he reads around 5’10” or taller on screen — a full illusion built by directors and cinematographers.

How tall is Nicole Kidman compared to Tom Cruise? Nicole Kidman is reported as 5’11”, a full four inches taller than Cruise’s 5’7″. They co-starred in Days of Thunder, Far and Away, and Eyes Wide Shut, and were married from 1990 to 2001 — a decade of premieres that made the height gap one of the most photographed in Hollywood.

How old is Tom Cruise in 2026? Tom Cruise is 64 years old in 2026. He was born Thomas Cruise Mapother IV on July 3, 1962, in Syracuse, New York.

What is Tom Cruise’s net worth in 2026? Tom Cruise’s net worth is estimated at about $600 million in 2026, per Celebrity Net Worth’s September 2026 update. The fortune was built on backend profit deals — notably through Cruise/Wagner Productions and the Mission: Impossible franchise — rather than flat salaries, and some trackers put the figure higher.

Does Tom Cruise do his own stunts? Yes — famously so. He hung off an Airbus A400M during takeoff for Rogue Nation, climbed the Burj Khalifa for Ghost Protocol, performed a HALO jump from 25,000 feet for Fallout, and rode a motorcycle off a cliff for Dead Reckoning. The practical stunt work is the signature of the Mission: Impossible franchise.

WRITTEN BY Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, and no invented numbers. Every profile on this site passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.