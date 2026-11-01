Tom Holland Height 2026: How Tall Is the Spider-Man Star?

Tom Holland height 2026: 5 ft 8 in (173 cm) — two inches shorter than Zendaya, level with Tobey Maguire, and filmed taller by Marvel. The real figure, verified.

Last updated: November 1, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Tom Holland is 5 feet 8 inches tall (173 cm) in 2026. That is the listed figure from Britannica, IMDb and the Independent, and it has held steady across the 2026 height guides. He is 30 years old, born on June 1, 1996, in Kingston upon Thames, London, and he is about two inches shorter than his co-star and partner Zendaya and two inches shorter than the comic-book Spider-Man he plays.

The number itself is simple. The argument around it is not. Search results for his height run from 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches, with fan sites debating quarter-inches and old articles still serving stale figures. What follows settles the figure with sources, explains where the shorter listings come from, and measures him against Zendaya, the other Spider-Men and the Avengers he stands beside — plus the camera tricks Marvel uses to close the gap, and the dancer’s training that made a 5-foot-8 Spider-Man work in the first place.

Quick Facts Full name: Thomas Stanley Holland Height: 5 ft 8 in (173 cm, 1.73 m, 68 in) Born: June 1, 1996, Kingston upon Thames, London, England — age 30 on November 1, 2026 Weight (reported): About 141 lb (64 kg), lean gymnast-style build Shorter than: Zendaya by about 2 in, Andrew Garfield by about 2 in, Chris Hemsworth by 7 in Same height as (rounded): Tobey Maguire, 5 ft 8 in Comic-book Spider-Man: Listed at 5 ft 10 in — Holland is 2 in shorter Family: Parents Dominic and Nikki Holland; younger brothers Harry, Sam and Paddy Estimated net worth (2026): $25 million–$75 million range (estimates disagree; see the net-worth section)

How This Height Was Verified This profile anchors on the strongest sources and shows the weaker ones, rather than picking one listing and hiding the rest. Britannica’s Tom Holland Facts page, updated October 10, 2026, states: “Tom Holland stands 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 metres) tall.” IMDb lists him at 5 feet 8 inches, and ScreenRant, citing the Independent, puts him at around 173 cm, which converts to 5 feet 8 inches. The 2026 height guides agree on the same figure. The shorter listings — 5 feet 6 inches, 5 feet 6.5 inches, 5 feet 7 inches — come from fan measurement sites and older articles, and the section below takes them apart one by one. One honesty note applies to every figure here: a listed celebrity height is a published listing, not a measurement from a medical record. The article treats 5 feet 8 inches as the consensus listing, not as a tape-measure fact.

Tom Holland in 2026 — 5 ft 8 in (173 cm), age 30, star of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Who Is Tom Holland in 2026?

Thomas Stanley Holland is an English actor best known as Peter Parker, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man. He was born on June 1, 1996, in Kingston upon Thames, in southwest London, to photographer Nikki Frost Holland and comedian, author and broadcaster Dominic Holland. He is the eldest of four brothers, followed by Harry, Sam and Paddy.

By November 2026 he is 30, and his year has been one of the busiest of his career. He played Telemachus in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and returned as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, released in 2026, with Avengers: Doomsday scheduled for December 2026. His films as a leading actor have earned more than $14.9 billion worldwide across his career, per a 2026 career guide, and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) alone earned over $1.9 billion. The height question has followed him through all of it, because he plays a superhero in a franchise where most of his co-stars are over six feet tall.

How Tall Is Tom Holland?

Tom Holland is 5 feet 8 inches tall. In metric that is 173 centimetres, or 1.73 metres, and in inches alone it is 68 inches. Britannica gives the figure as 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 metres), and the conversion checks out exactly: 68 inches multiplied by 2.54 centimetres per inch is 172.7 centimetres, rounded to 173.

Put against the general population, he sits about an inch below average. Nicki Swift, citing Medical News Today, puts the average height of men in the United States at about 5 feet 9 inches, and the average for men in the United Kingdom is in the same range. Holland at 5 feet 8 inches is one inch under that line. In Hollywood terms the gap looks bigger, because the leading men he shares a frame with — Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Robert Downey Jr.’s co-stars in the Avengers line-up — tend to run taller than average. Against ordinary people, 5 feet 8 inches is unremarkable. Against the Avengers, it stands out.

Why Some Listings Say 5 Feet 6 Inches or 5 Feet 7 Inches

The shorter numbers are easy to find, and they deserve an answer rather than silence. A 2020 CBR ranking of Avengers actors listed Holland at 5 feet 6 inches. FandomWire repeated the 5 feet 6 inches figure. A fan measurement site, Footwear Heights, argues he wakes up around 5 feet 6.75 inches and settles to about 5 feet 6.5 inches through the day, and its page lists him at 5 feet 6.5 inches (168.9 cm). Other fan roundups cite Google at 5 feet 6.75 inches and IMDb at 5 feet 7.5 inches in older snapshots.

Four things create that spread, and none of them overturns the consensus. First, human height genuinely varies by a fraction of an inch across the day as the spine compresses, so a morning measurement and an evening measurement differ — but by well under an inch, not by two. Second, footwear adds or removes an inch depending on the shoe, and red-carpet photos mix dress shoes, trainers and boots. Third, old articles never update: a 2020 page that said 5 feet 6 inches keeps ranking in search in 2026, and sites that copy it pass the error on. Fourth, fan forums debate quarter-inches from photographs, which is estimation dressed up as precision. Against all of that, the current reference sources — Britannica in October 2026, IMDb, and the Independent via ScreenRant — agree on 5 feet 8 inches. The shorter figures are the outliers, and this profile treats them as such.

Tom Holland vs Zendaya: Who Is Taller?

Zendaya is taller than Tom Holland. She is commonly listed at 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm), which makes her about 2 inches taller than Holland’s 5 feet 8 inches. The gap is the most talked-about height fact in either of their profiles, and it has been since they started promoting the Spider-Man films together.

There is a wrinkle worth stating. IMDb lists Zendaya at 5 feet 8.5 inches, which would make her only about half an inch taller than Holland. That competing listing is one reason photographs of the pair look closer in height than the headline two-inch gap suggests: depending on which listing a site uses, the gap is either two inches or half an inch, and footwear and camera angles do the rest. On red carpets the gap grows again, because Zendaya often wears heels, and celebrity guides note the difference can stretch to four or five inches in heels.

The pair have addressed it directly. At a SiriusXM Town Hall in December 2021, promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland called height-difference expectations a “stupid assumption”. He said that during the Spider-Man screen tests, every girl tested for the roles was taller than him, and he wondered whether director Jon Watts had made that choice on purpose to break the stereotype. Zendaya added that Watts did not cheat the kissing scene in Spider-Man: Far From Home to make Holland look taller. In October 2025, LADbible reported the pair showing how their stunts work with the gap: because her legs are longer, she lands before he does. The height difference is real, it is small, and both of them have treated it as a non-issue for years.

Tom Holland vs the Other Spider-Man Actors

Holland is the joint-shortest of the three live-action Spider-Men on rounded figures, and the middle one on precise listings. Tobey Maguire, who played Spider-Man in the 2002–2007 Raimi trilogy, is listed at 5 feet 8 inches rounded — precisely 5 feet 7.75 inches (172 cm) per Nicki Swift’s CelebHeights-based breakdown. That puts Maguire a quarter of an inch below Holland on the precise figure and level with him on the rounded one. Andrew Garfield, who played the role in The Amazing Spider-Man films of 2012–2014, is 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm), or 5 feet 10.5 inches on precise listings — about two inches taller than Holland.

The comic-book comparison is the one fans cite most. Marvel lists Peter Parker at 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm), so Holland is two inches shorter than the printed character. That gap has never hurt the casting, because the films cast a teenager rather than an adult: Holland was 19 when he debuted as Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War (2016), and a 5-foot-8, lean 19-year-old reads as a schoolboy in a way a six-foot adult does not. Garfield matches the comic height exactly. Maguire and Holland match each other. The three actors, taken together, span only about two inches.

Tom Holland vs the Avengers: The Seven-Inch Gap

The Avengers line-up is where Holland’s height shows most. Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor, is 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) — a full seven inches taller than Holland. Chris Pratt, who plays Star-Lord, is about 6 feet 2 inches. Standing between those two in an Avengers: Infinity War scene, Holland looks like the youngest person in the frame, which is exactly what the story needs from Peter Parker.

Holland has told the story himself. On The Graham Norton Show, he described filming Avengers: Infinity War on a rocky, uneven planet set, finding a dip in rehearsal, and realising mid-scene that he had ended up in a hole — “waist height” to Chris Pratt, in his own words. The anecdote is funny because it is true to the numbers: a 5-foot-8 actor standing in a dip next to a 6-foot-2 actor will look a foot shorter, and the camera does not forgive it. It is also the reason the height conversation keeps returning. Holland is not short by ordinary standards. He is short by Avengers standards, and the Avengers are the company he keeps on screen.

How His Height Shaped the Spider-Man Casting

Holland’s height helped him get the role, rather than holding him back. Marvel wanted a Peter Parker who looked like a teenager, not a grown man in a school uniform. At 5 feet 8 inches with a lean, gymnastic build, Holland fit the schoolboy frame that the comics draw: young, light, quick, still growing into the suit. His own account of the screen tests supports that reading. Every girl tested for the female roles was taller than him, and Holland himself wondered whether Jon Watts had chosen that deliberately, to break the usual expectation that the male lead towers over his co-star.

The casting logic shows up in the films. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) leans on school corridors, bedrooms and house parties, where a 5-foot-8 Parker looks like a real pupil. Far From Home (2019) keeps the kissing scene honest, as Zendaya noted, instead of putting Holland on a box. No Way Home (2021) brings Maguire and Garfield back, and the three Spider-Men together make the height range visible in one frame: Maguire and Holland level, Garfield two inches above them. The franchise never hid Holland’s height. It built the character around it.

The Tricks That Make Him Look Taller on Screen

Marvel does help Holland out, and the methods are an open secret in height guides. The Spider-Man suit itself adds height: height-profile tables list Holland at 5 feet 8 inches barefoot and about 5 feet 10 inches in the suit with lifts, a gain of roughly two inches from built-in footwear. Forced perspective and low camera angles do the rest, placing the camera slightly below Holland when he stands next to a taller co-star so the gap shrinks on screen. Guides also note lifts and careful framing in scenes with Hemsworth, whose seven-inch advantage would otherwise dominate every two-shot.

Holland has his own off-screen version. He told GQ about a red-carpet trick: standing closer to the photographers than his co-stars, so perspective makes him look taller in the photographs. He has also been frank about the insecurity behind the tricks. Speaking to GQ, as reported by Capital FM in November 2021, he said he had struggled with his height through his career, adding: “I cannot do anything about my height. I can put on more muscle.” That second sentence is the real answer to the tricks. The muscle, the training and the stunt work are the parts he controls, and they are covered in the sections below.

Early Life and the Dancer’s Build

Holland’s build was trained before it was filmed. After landing the title role in Billy Elliot the Musical in London’s West End in 2008, he spent about two years at ballet school learning ballet, tap, gymnastics and acrobatics before he took the stage. That training set his adult frame: light, flexible, strong for his size, and comfortable with the flips, falls and wire work that a Spider-Man film demands. He was bullied at school for being a dancer, per biography listings, and the same training later became his professional edge.

His film debut came at 16 in The Impossible (2012), the tsunami drama starring Naomi Watts, where critics noticed him before anyone knew his height. The dancer’s body carried into the Marvel years: a 5-foot-8, roughly 141-pound frame that can hold a crouch on a rooftop ledge, sell a web-swing, and land a stunt without the bulk that would make Peter Parker look like a bodybuilder. Casting directors do not measure that in inches. Audiences feel it in motion, which is why the height number alone undersells what his build does on screen.

The West End stage — Holland trained for about two years in ballet, tap, gymnastics and acrobatics before playing Billy Elliot. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Career Timeline at 5 Feet 8 Inches

Holland’s height has stayed the same while everything around it changed. He debuted on screen at 16 in The Impossible (2012). He was 19 when Marvel cast him as Spider-Man, debuting in Captain America: Civil War (2016). He was 20 for his first solo film, Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), 21 for Avengers: Infinity War (2018), 22 for Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home (both 2019), and 25 for Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), the film that earned over $1.9 billion worldwide.

Outside Marvel, he starred as Nathan Drake in Uncharted (2022) opposite Mark Wahlberg, led and produced the Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room (2023), and returned to the stage in a London production of Romeo & Juliet in 2024. At 30, in 2026, he played Telemachus in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and returned as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with Avengers: Doomsday scheduled for December 2026. He has also spoken publicly, including to GQ, about plans to take time off in 2027 after a demanding run of productions. Through a decade of leading roles, the listed height never moved. The roles around it did.

The rooftop crouch — a lean, gymnastic 5-foot-8 frame is part of why Holland’s Spider-Man moves the way it does. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Weight, Build and Training

Holland’s weight is reported at about 141 pounds (64 kilograms), per HealthyCeleb’s 2026 diet and training guide. That figure is a reported listing, like the height, not a weigh-in, and it fits the build on screen: lean rather than bulky, built for agility rather than mass. The same guide notes that since Civil War in 2016 he has held that lean, gymnast-style physique through six Marvel films, and that 2026 has been his heaviest workload year yet.

One caution from that guide is worth repeating, because it mirrors the height story. Holland has never published a formal meal plan. The guide builds its training picture from his own interviews and from comments by trainer George Ashwell, who has handled his preparation for the Spider-Man films, plus the standard structure used for actors at his bodyweight. Readers looking for an official Holland diet will not find one, and any site claiming to quote one is inventing it. What is documented is the training base — ballet, gymnastics, stunt work — and the reported weight that goes with it.

Net Worth in 2026 in Brief

This is a height profile, so the money gets one section, not the whole story. Guide Net Worth’s separate net-worth profile, updated September 30, 2026, covers his fortune in full. The short version is that 2026 estimates disagree enough that only a range is honest: $25 million–$75 million.

The $25 million figure is the most-cited baseline, published by Celebrity Net Worth and echoed by Parade, FictionHorizon and IB Times Singapore in 2026. The $75 million top end prices in the reported Brand New Day backend deal, which has been reported but not confirmed by Holland or the studios. Reports put his Brand New Day salary at about $20 million, with some reports describing a backend worth far more, and others putting the salary at $15–20 million. None of those figures is confirmed by Marvel or Sony, so the range stands. Outside acting, he co-founded BERO, a non-alcoholic beer brand, and his Spider-Man salary history runs from a reported $250,000 for Civil War to a reported $500,000 for Homecoming and multi-million-dollar paydays from No Way Home onward.

Personal Life in 2026: Zendaya, Family and the Brothers Trust

Holland met Zendaya while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming, and after years of denying a relationship, the pair confirmed their romance in 2021. Their engagement was reported in January 2025. Reports in 2026 that the pair married have appeared on several outlets, and reference listings now name Zendaya as his spouse from 2026 — but the couple has not directly confirmed a marriage on record, so this profile reports the marriage as reported, not as confirmed. The distinction matters, because the height story and the marriage story share the same trap: a listing repeated often enough starts to look like a fact, and the honest version names the gap between the two.

Family remains the steadier part of the story. His parents, Dominic and Nikki, and his younger brothers Harry, Sam and Paddy are a constant presence in his interviews, and he helps run his brother’s charity, The Brothers Trust, which supports causes the family picks together. He lives in southwest London. The height question, the Spider-Man suit and the red-carpet tricks all sit on top of that ordinary base: a London family of four brothers, one of whom happens to be 5 feet 8 inches tall and famous for playing a superhero.

Frequently Asked Questions

How tall is Tom Holland in 2026? Tom Holland is 5 feet 8 inches tall (173 cm, 1.73 m) in 2026. Britannica, updated October 10, 2026, states he “stands 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 metres) tall”, and IMDb and the Independent agree on the same figure.

How tall is Tom Holland in centimetres, metres and inches? Tom Holland is 173 centimetres tall, which is 1.73 metres and 68 inches. The conversion is exact: 68 inches at 2.54 centimetres per inch is 172.7 centimetres, rounded to 173.

Is Zendaya taller than Tom Holland? Yes, on the commonly listed figures. Zendaya is listed at 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm), about 2 inches taller than Holland’s 5 feet 8 inches. One competing listing, IMDb at 5 feet 8.5 inches, would make the gap about half an inch, and heels can stretch the visible gap to four or five inches on red carpets.

How tall are the other Spider-Man actors? Tobey Maguire is 5 feet 8 inches rounded (precisely 5 feet 7.75 inches), essentially the same height as Holland. Andrew Garfield is 5 feet 10 inches, about 2 inches taller. The comic-book Peter Parker is listed at 5 feet 10 inches, so Holland is 2 inches shorter than the printed character.

Why do some websites say Tom Holland is 5 feet 6 inches or 5 feet 7 inches? Those figures come from older articles and fan measurement sites. A 2020 CBR ranking said 5 feet 6 inches, and fan sites argue 5 feet 6.5 inches from morning and evening measurements. Height varies by a fraction of an inch across the day, footwear adds or removes an inch, and old pages keep ranking after the consensus moved on. Current reference sources — Britannica, IMDb and the Independent — agree on 5 feet 8 inches.

How tall is Tom Holland compared to Chris Hemsworth? Chris Hemsworth is 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm), a full 7 inches taller than Holland. Holland has joked about the gap himself, recalling an Avengers: Infinity War scene where he ended up standing in a dip on set and was “waist height” to 6-foot-2 Chris Pratt.

How old is Tom Holland, and how much does he weigh? Tom Holland is 30 years old in 2026, born on June 1, 1996, in Kingston upon Thames, London. His weight is reported at about 141 pounds (64 kilograms), a lean, gymnast-style build held since his 2016 Marvel debut.

What is Tom Holland doing in 2026, and what is his net worth? In 2026 he played Telemachus in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and returned as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with Avengers: Doomsday scheduled for December 2026. His net worth is estimated at $25 million–$75 million, with $25 million the most-cited baseline and the top end pricing in an unconfirmed Brand New Day backend. Reports in 2026 that he married Zendaya are unconfirmed by the couple.

Sources & Reporting

This profile was researched on November 1, 2026 from the following reporting: Britannica’s Tom Holland Facts page (updated October 10, 2026) for the 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 metres) height and the June 1, 1996 Kingston upon Thames birth date and age 30; IMDb for the 5 feet 8 inches listing, the Kingston upon Thames birthplace, and the parents and three younger brothers; ScreenRant (citing the Independent) for the around-173 cm figure; Capital FM (November 18, 2021) for Holland’s GQ comments on his height, including “I cannot do anything about my height. I can put on more muscle.”; Nicki Swift for the Tobey Maguire 5 feet 7.75 inches precise figure, the Andrew Garfield 5 feet 10.5 inches precise figure, the Zendaya 5 feet 8.5 inches IMDb figure, and the United States male average of about 5 feet 9 inches via Medical News Today; InsideHook and LADbible (October 14, 2025) for the Zendaya height-difference discussion, the SiriusXM December 2021 “stupid assumption” comment, the screen-test story, and the stunt-landing detail; HeightProfiles and Lifestyle Fortress for the in-suit lifts of about 2 inches, forced perspective, and low camera angles; CBR (2020) and FandomWire for the stale 5 feet 6 inches listings; Footwear Heights for the 5 feet 6.5 inches fan-measurement argument; DiffSense for the GQ red-carpet photographer trick; HealthyCeleb for the about-141 lb (64 kg) weight, the trainer George Ashwell detail, and the note that no formal meal plan has been published; the Hollywoodland Revue for the Billy Elliot ballet-school training of about two years; CRL Mag for the $14.9 billion career box-office total and the No Way Home over-$1.9 billion figure; FictionHorizon, IB Times Singapore, ScoopEarth and Film Daily for the $25 million baseline, the Brand New Day July 31, 2026 release and reported $20 million salary, and the unconfirmed backend; and Guide Net Worth’s own September 30, 2026 Tom Holland net-worth profile for the $25 million–$75 million range. Where sources disagreed — the height listings, Zendaya’s height, and the 2026 marriage reports — the article names the disagreement instead of picking a number silently. Corrections are welcome via the About page.

Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, no invented numbers. Every profile passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.