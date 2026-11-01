Billie Eilish Age 2026: 24 and Turning 25 in December

Billie Eilish age 2026: she is 24, born December 18, 2001, and turns 25 on December 18, 2026. From Ocean Eyes at 13 to two Oscars, every milestone dated.

Last updated: November 1, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Billie Eilish is 24 years old in November 2026. She was born on December 18, 2001, in Los Angeles, California, and she turns 25 on December 18, 2026 — 47 days after November 1, 2026. That one birthday explains most of the confusion online: she spent almost all of 2026 as a 24-year-old, and she will spend almost all of 2027 as a 25-year-old.

The age matters because her career has always run ahead of it. She was 13 when “Ocean Eyes” first spread online, 17 when her debut album arrived, 18 when she swept the four general-field Grammy Awards, and 22 when she won her second Oscar. By the time she turns 25, she will have spent a full decade in public, with nine Grammy wins, two Oscars, a world tour behind her, and a concert film in cinemas in 2026. What follows is the age story in full: the birth date, the arithmetic, the stale pages that still say 23, and her age at every milestone that made her famous.

Quick Facts Full name: Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell Born: December 18, 2001, Los Angeles (Highland Park), California, USA — age 24 on November 1, 2026 Turns 25: December 18, 2026 Height: 5 ft 3 in (160 cm), as commonly reported Zodiac: Sagittarius (December 18 falls in Sagittarius dates) Family: Parents Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell; brother Finneas O’Connell, born 1997 Career: Singer-songwriter, active since 2015; 9 Grammy wins, 34 Grammy nominations, 2 Academy Awards Estimated net worth (2026): $50 million–$100 million range (estimates disagree; see the net-worth section)

How This Age Was Verified The age in this profile comes from simple birth-date arithmetic, not from a single age listing. Billie Eilish was born on December 18, 2001. Subtract that date from November 1, 2026 and the answer is 24 years and about ten and a half months — so she is 24, and her next birthday, December 18, 2026, makes her 25. Britannica lists her as “Born December 18, 2001 (age 24)”, and Grammy.com and Wikipedia agree on the December 18, 2001 birth date. Where pages still say 23, they were almost always written before December 2025, when she turned 24. Where pages say 24 for the whole of 2026, they are rounding to the calendar year instead of the birthday. Both habits create stale ages; the birthday itself has never been in dispute.

Billie Eilish in 2026 — 24 years old, turning 25 on December 18, 2026. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Who Is Billie Eilish in 2026?

Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell is an American singer-songwriter from Highland Park, Los Angeles. She is known for a quiet, close-mic vocal style, songs written with her brother Finneas, and a run of success that started in her teens and never really paused. Her catalogue runs from the whispered “Ocean Eyes” to the Bond theme “No Time to Die” and the Barbie song “What Was I Made For?”, and her third album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, arrived on May 17, 2024, when she was 22.

In 2026 she is 24, between touring cycles, with a concert film in cinemas, a jewellery collaboration with her brother, and fan chatter about a fourth album that has not been confirmed. Grammy.com lists her at 9 wins and 34 nominations, with “Wildflower” nominated for Song of the Year and Record of the Year at the 68th Grammy Awards. The age question keeps coming up because the milestones keep landing so early: almost every career peak in this profile happened before she could legally drink in the United States, and several happened before she left school age behind.

How Old Is Billie Eilish?

Billie Eilish is 24 years old on November 1, 2026. She was born on December 18, 2001, which means she turned 24 on December 18, 2025, and she has been 24 for every month of 2026 so far. She will stay 24 until her birthday in December.

The date to hold onto is December 18. Anyone born on December 18, 2001 turns 24 in December 2025 and 25 in December 2026. There is no other reading of it, and that is why this profile dates the age to November 1, 2026 rather than just saying “24 in 2026” and leaving it there. A reader checking in January 2027 will need a new number; a reader checking in November 2026 needs this one.

When Does Billie Eilish Turn 25?

Billie Eilish turns 25 on December 18, 2026. Counted from November 1, 2026, that birthday is 47 days away: 29 days left in November after November 1, plus 18 days into December.

December birthdays make age listings go stale in a predictable way. A page updated in January 2026 that says “24” looks right for eleven months and then wrong for none of them, because she really is 24 for all of 2026 until December 18. A page that says “turns 25 in 2026” is also right, and a page that says “25” before December 18 is jumping the gun. If a search result says 25 in November 2026, it has rounded up early. If it says 24, it is correct until December 18.

Why Some Pages Still Say She Is 23

Pages that list Billie Eilish as 23 in late 2026 are stale, and the reason is usually the date they were written. She was 23 for most of 2025, from January 1 until December 17, 2025. Any profile, video caption, or age calculator snapshot from that window that was never updated will still show 23, and search engines keep serving those pages long after the birthday has passed.

The other trap is the calendar-year shortcut. Some sites update ages on January 1, so a person born in December appears to age a full year early or late depending on the method. A site that moved her from 23 to 24 on January 1, 2025 showed her as 24 for almost a year before she actually turned 24. A site that never moved her at all still shows 23. The fix is the same in both cases: check the birth date, December 18, 2001, and count from there. Britannica’s current listing, “Born December 18, 2001 (age 24)”, matches that count for November 2026.

Early Life in Highland Park

Billie Eilish was born in Los Angeles and raised in the Highland Park neighbourhood, in a household built around performance. Her parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell, are both actors. Her mother has also worked as a teacher and voice coach, and her older brother Finneas, born in 1997, is her closest collaborator and producer.

She was homeschooled, which left room for music and dance in the daytime hours a school timetable would have taken. She joined the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus at age 8, took dance classes, and was writing songs by age 11. The chorus training shows up in the way she sings now: controlled, quiet when it needs to be, and precise about harmony. The homeschooling shows up in the timeline, too. Without a school career to interrupt, a 13-year-old with a song on SoundCloud could become a 15-year-old with an EP deal and a 17-year-old with a debut album without pausing for exams.

A teenage bedroom studio — the room where Billie Eilish and Finneas wrote the songs that became her first releases. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Ocean Eyes at 13 and Don’t Smile at Me at 15

“Ocean Eyes” was written by Finneas, originally for his band, and then recorded by Billie Eilish and uploaded to SoundCloud in November 2015. She was 13 years old. Its spread was gradual at first: listeners shared it, blogs picked it up, and labels started calling.

Her debut EP, Don’t Smile at Me, followed in August 2017, when she was 15. The EP gathered “Ocean Eyes” with new songs including “Bellyache” and “Idontwannabeyouanymore”, and it set the template for the work that followed: songs written with Finneas, recorded at home, and released without the polish that usually comes with a major-label debut. She was still a minor, and already building an audience that would follow her into arenas.

Debut Album at 17 and the Grammy Sweep at 18

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? arrived on March 29, 2019, when Billie Eilish was 17 years old. She was still 17 for the first months of that album cycle, doing interviews and award shows while most of her peers were finishing school.

The Grammy Awards in January 2020 turned that album cycle into history. She was 18 years old when she swept the four general-field categories — Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist — the youngest artist ever to sweep all four in one night. Finneas shared in the wins as her producer and co-writer. The sweep is the single most-cited age fact in her career, because it compresses the whole story into one night: a teenager, barely out of school age, winning the categories the industry treats as its top honours.

Happier Than Ever at 19 and the Bond Oscar at 20

Happier Than Ever, her second album, arrived in July 2021, when she was 19. The record moved away from the horror-pop textures of the debut toward a quieter, guitar-led sound, and its title track built from a near-whisper to a full-band close. She was 19 for the whole album cycle, and the songs about fame, privacy and growing up in public were written by someone actually living through those things at that age.

Her first Oscar came next. “No Time to Die”, the theme for the James Bond film of the same name, won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in March 2022, when she was 20 years old. Two years after the Grammy sweep, she had added film’s top songwriting prize before her 21st birthday.

Barbie, the Second Oscar and Hit Me Hard and Soft at 22

She was 22 for the busiest year of her career so far. “What Was I Made For?”, written with Finneas for the film Barbie, won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in March 2024, making her the youngest two-time Oscar winner. Its plain, piano-led arrangement stood apart from the rest of the Barbie soundtrack.

Hit Me Hard and Soft followed on May 17, 2024, also at age 22. The album’s singles included “Lunch”, “Birds of a Feather” and “Wildflower”. “Birds of a Feather” went on to a Song of the Year nomination at the 2025 Grammys, and “Wildflower” is nominated for Song of the Year and Record of the Year at the 68th Grammys, per the Grammy.com artist listing. She turned 23 in December 2024, seven months after the album’s release, so the whole Hit Me Hard and Soft era straddles her 22nd and 23rd years.

The Tour, Ages 22–23, and the 2026 Concert Film at 24

Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour ran from September 29, 2024 to November 23, 2025, covering 106 shows and closing at the Chase Center in San Francisco. She started the tour at 22 and finished it at 23. Deadline put the tour’s box office at an estimated $226.1 million in May 2026. That figure is a gross box-office total, not her personal fortune, and it should not be quoted as her earnings.

The tour also produced a charitable figure that is often missed. In October 2025, $11.5 million donated from tour proceeds to food equity and climate causes was reported by TUKO. The donation came from the tour’s proceeds, not from a single show, and it landed a month before the final date. There is no full tour scheduled in 2026, because the tour ended in November 2025.

At age 24, she returned to cinemas in a different form. Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D), co-directed with James Cameron, received a theatrical release on May 8, 2026, with a live album the same month. The film turns the tour she finished at 23 into the 2026 project she is most associated with at 24, and it is the reason 2026 still has a Billie Eilish release on the calendar despite no new tour dates.

The arena stage — Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour ran 106 shows from September 2024 to November 2025. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

How Tall Is Billie Eilish?

Billie Eilish’s height is commonly reported as 5 ft 3 in (160 cm). That figure appears across biography listings and has stayed stable for years, unlike the age listings that drift with stale updates. It is a reported figure, not a measured one from a medical record, but no competing height has gained traction.

Her birthday, December 18, puts her under Sagittarius in the zodiac calendar. That is a calendar fact only: December 18 falls inside the Sagittarius date range, and this profile makes no claim about personality traits from it. Readers searching “Billie Eilish zodiac” usually want that one line, and that one line is all there is to it.

Family and Personal Life

Her parents remain the most stable facts in her personal story. Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell are both actors, and her mother has also worked as a teacher and voice coach. Finneas O’Connell, born in 1997, is four years older than Billie Eilish and has produced and co-written her work from “Ocean Eyes” onward. The sibling partnership is the through-line of her career: most of her best-known songs credit both names.

On relationships, the record needs care. She is not married, and no marriage has been reported. A past relationship with Jesse Rutherford ran from 2022 to 2023, when she was 20–21 and he was 31. That is the factual outline, and this profile leaves it there. Reports in 2026 linking her to actor Nat Wolff, including reports about a ring at the Grammys, are unconfirmed: neither party has confirmed a relationship, so this profile reports them as reports, not as fact.

Net Worth in 2026: Why Estimates Run Million–0 Million

This is an age profile, so the money gets one section, not the whole story. Guide Net Worth’s separate net-worth profile, published October 1, 2026, covers her fortune in full. The short version here is that 2026 estimates disagree enough that only a range is honest: $50 million–$100 million.

Parade reported in August 2026 that Celebrity Net Worth put her at $70 million. Other 2026 trackers cluster at $50–70 million. A Celebrity Net Worth refresh dated August 23, 2026 is reported by secondary trackers at $100 million, which is where the top of the range comes from. The spread reflects different methods and different update dates, not different people: trackers that count the tour year higher land higher, and trackers working from older prints land lower.

Two reported pay figures help explain why the range is wide. Forbes 2025 musician pay put her pretax take at about $52 million for a tour year. A reported $25 million Apple documentary fee for The World’s a Little Blurry (2021) sat inside a Forbes $53 million pay year for 2019–20. Neither figure is a net worth, and neither should be quoted as one. Tour-year pay, documentary fees, album sales, streaming and endorsements all feed into an estimate, and no audited personal balance sheet is public, so the range stands.

Billie Eilish in 2026: Podcast, Jewellery, BE4 and No New Tour

May 2026 brought a different kind of headline: on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast, Billie Eilish said she is excited to age and for her face and body to age, rather than trying to change that process. For a singer whose age has been a news story since she was 13, the comment landed as a statement of intent for her late twenties, and it fits the way she has talked about growing up in public since Happier Than Ever.

October 2026 brought two more items, and they need different labels. A John Hardy jewellery collaboration with Finneas was unveiled on October 21, 2026, reported alongside that month’s coverage. Separately, a Geo.tv report on October 30, 2026 said fans were tracking “BE4” clues and a “clover theory”, with a reported early-2027 aim. That second item is unconfirmed fan speculation, not a confirmed album announcement: no album title, tracklist or release date has been announced, and this profile does not present early 2027 as a confirmed date.

So the 2026 picture is clear once the labels are kept straight. She is 24, turning 25 on December 18, 2026. The tour is over, the concert film is out, the jewellery collaboration is unveiled, and the fourth album is a fan theory with a reported early-2027 aim, not a scheduled release. The next confirmed milestone on the calendar is the birthday itself.

Frequently Asked Questions

How old is Billie Eilish in 2026? Billie Eilish is 24 years old on November 1, 2026. She was born on December 18, 2001, turned 24 on December 18, 2025, and turns 25 on December 18, 2026.

When was Billie Eilish born? Billie Eilish was born on December 18, 2001, in Los Angeles (Highland Park), California, USA. Her full name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell. Britannica, Grammy.com and Wikipedia agree on the December 18, 2001 birth date.

When does Billie Eilish turn 25? Billie Eilish turns 25 on December 18, 2026, which is 47 days after November 1, 2026. She is 24 for every month of 2026 until that birthday.

How old was Billie Eilish when “Ocean Eyes” came out? Billie Eilish was 13 years old when “Ocean Eyes” was uploaded to SoundCloud in November 2015. The song was written by her brother Finneas, and it spread online after its SoundCloud upload.

How old was Billie Eilish when she won her Grammys and Oscars? She was 18 when she swept the four general-field Grammy Awards in January 2020, the youngest artist ever to do so. She was 20 when she won her first Oscar for “No Time to Die” in March 2022, and 22 when she won her second Oscar for “What Was I Made For?” in March 2024. Grammy.com lists her at 9 wins and 34 nominations.

How tall is Billie Eilish? Billie Eilish’s height is commonly reported as 5 ft 3 in (160 cm). No competing height has gained traction, though the figure is a reported listing rather than a measured medical record.

Is Billie Eilish married, and who is she dating? Billie Eilish is not married, and no marriage has been reported. A past relationship with Jesse Rutherford ran from 2022 to 2023, when she was 20–21. Reports in 2026 linking her to actor Nat Wolff, including Grammy ring reports, are unconfirmed by either party.

What is Billie Eilish doing in 2026, and what is BE4? In 2026 she released the concert film Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) on May 8, 2026, at age 24, with a live album the same month, and unveiled a John Hardy jewellery collaboration with Finneas on October 21, 2026. There is no full tour scheduled in 2026. “BE4” is fan shorthand for a possible fourth album: an October 30, 2026 Geo.tv report described fans tracking “clover theory” clues with a reported early-2027 aim, but no album has been confirmed.

Sources & Reporting

This profile was researched on November 1, 2026 from the following reporting: Britannica for the “Born December 18, 2001 (age 24)” listing; Grammy.com for the artist-page totals of 9 wins and 34 nominations and the “Wildflower” nominations for Song of the Year and Record of the Year at the 68th Grammy Awards; Wikipedia for agreement on the December 18, 2001 birth date and the Highland Park, Los Angeles birthplace; Deadline (May 2026) for the estimated $226.1 million gross box office of Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour; TUKO for the $11.5 million donated from tour proceeds in October 2025 to food equity and climate causes; Parade (August 2026) for the Celebrity Net Worth figure of $70 million; secondary 2026 trackers for the $50–70 million cluster and for the Celebrity Net Worth refresh dated August 23, 2026 reported at $100 million; Forbes 2025 musician pay reporting for the about-$52 million pretax tour-year figure and the reported $25 million Apple documentary fee for The World’s a Little Blurry inside a $53 million 2019–20 pay year; the Good Hang podcast (May 2026, Amy Poehler) for her comments about being excited to age; October 2026 coverage for the John Hardy jewellery collaboration with Finneas unveiled October 21, 2026; and Geo.tv (October 30, 2026) for the “BE4” fan-clue and “clover theory” report with a reported early-2027 aim. Where sources disagreed — the net-worth total, the Grammy win count beyond the Grammy.com listing, and the BE4 date — the article names the disagreement instead of picking a number silently. Corrections are welcome via the About page.

Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, no invented numbers. Every profile passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.