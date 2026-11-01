Kylie Jenner Biography 2026: The $700M Beauty Empire

Kylie Jenner biography 2026: the reality star who turned $29 lip kits into a $670–$700M beauty fortune, plus her family, two children and KHY fashion line.

Last updated: November 1, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Kylie Kristen Jenner is 29 years old in 2026, and her fortune is estimated at $670–$700 million. She was born on 10 August 1997 in Los Angeles, California, and she turned 29 on 10 August 2026 — so any page still calling her 28 is working from early-2026 data. The money figure is where the serious 2026 reporting converges: Forbes puts her at $670 million, per Parade’s 2026 family-fortune roundup, and Celebrity Net Worth puts her at $700 million, per Koimoi’s 2026 profile. This article anchors on that range, and it explains why the billion-dollar number you still see attached to her name no longer holds.

The short version of her life runs like this: a child on a reality show at 10, a teenager with a clothing line at 14, a founder at 18 with a $29 lip kit that sold out in minutes, a Forbes cover star at 21, a mother at 20, and a business owner in her late 20s who has outlasted the show that made her famous twice over. Keeping Up with the Kardashians ran from 2007 to 2021; its Hulu successor, The Kardashians, has run since 2022. Her company, Kylie Cosmetics, has survived a $600 million corporate deal, a public Forbes retraction, and a decade of beauty-industry churn — and it still pays the bills.

What follows is the full story, kept current to 1 November 2026: the family she was born into, the lip-kit gamble, the Coty deal and the billionaire controversy, the fashion and drinks ventures that followed, her two children, her relationship with actor Timothée Chalamet, and the October 2026 property moves that show where her money sits now. Every figure is attributed to the outlet that reported it, and every disagreement between sources is named rather than smoothed over.

Quick Facts Full Name Kylie Kristen Jenner Age in 2026 29 years old (born 10 August 1997, Los Angeles, California) Height Listed at 5 ft 6 in (168 cm) by most biographical profiles Net Worth 2026 $670–$700 million estimated (Forbes $670M; Celebrity Net Worth $700M) Known For Founder of Kylie Cosmetics; Keeping Up with the Kardashians; The Kardashians Parents Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner Siblings Kendall Jenner (full sister); Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob Kardashian (half-siblings) Children Stormi Webster (born 1 February 2018); Aire Webster (born 2 February 2022) Partner Timothée Chalamet (together since 2023, per 2026 reporting) Businesses Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, Kylie Baby, KHY, Sprinter Years Active 2007–present

How This Biography Was Reported No member of this family publishes audited accounts, so every fortune figure here is a reported estimate, never a disclosed balance sheet. This article anchors on the overlap of Forbes ($670 million, via Parade, 2026) and Celebrity Net Worth ($700 million, via Koimoi, 2026), and it treats figures above $750 million as unreconciled with the post-2019 record. Dates of birth, business launches, the Coty transaction and the property sales are taken from dated reporting named in each section. Where sources disagree — her listed height, the exact size of her retained Cosmetics stake, the size of her fortune — the article names the disagreement. Corrections are welcome via the About page.

Kylie Jenner in 2026 — age 29, with a fortune estimated at $670–$700 million after the Kylie Cosmetics empire she built from $29 lip kits. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Who Is Kylie Jenner?

Kylie Kristen Jenner is an American media personality and businesswoman, and the youngest daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner. She is the founder and owner of Kylie Cosmetics, and she has spent almost her entire life on television: first on E!’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians from 2007 to 2021, then on Hulu’s The Kardashians from 2022 onward. Wikipedia lists her as the fifth-most-followed person on Instagram, with an audience of around 390 million followers.

That ranking matters because it explains the business model. Jenner did not build a cosmetics company through department-store counters. She built it through a phone screen: a lip product, a selfie wearing it, a link, and a sellout. The audience came first, from the family show; the product came second. Nearly every venture since — skincare, baby care, fashion, canned drinks — has followed the same order.

She is also, by the numbers, the second-wealthiest member of her family. Parade’s 2026 roundup, citing Forbes, puts Kim Kardashian at $1.9 billion and Kylie at $670 million, with a large gap down to the rest of the family. The fortune is real, large, and — after the Forbes correction of 2020 — smaller than the legend.

Early Life and Schooling

Jenner was born in Los Angeles on 10 August 1997, the youngest child of Kris Jenner (née Houghton) and Caitlyn Jenner, the 1976 Olympic decathlon champion. Her full sister is Kendall Jenner, two years older. On her mother’s side she has four older half-siblings — Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian. Her parents divorced in 2015, the same year she finished school.

She attended Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, where she was a cheerleader, and then moved to homeschooling through Laurel Springs School, graduating in 2015. The switch was practical: by her mid-teens she was already filming, modelling, and running a clothing line. Her first modelling job, as a child, was a Sears campaign called Crush Your Style.

Two details from those years still shape how people read her. She grew up on camera, which means there is almost no private childhood to look back on — the awkward-teen years are broadcast episodes. And she grew up inside a family business run by her mother, Kris, who manages her children’s careers; the “momager” model is the operating system of the whole clan, and Kylie is its most commercially successful product after Kim.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Growing Up on Camera

Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered on E! on 14 October 2007. Kylie was 10 years old. Some biography pages say nine; the arithmetic says ten, since she turned 10 that August. The show ran for 20 seasons and ended in 2021, which means Jenner spent ages 10 to 23 as a weekly television character before she was ever a businesswoman in her own right.

Her early role was small — the youngest sister, often in Kendall’s shadow — but the show gave her two assets no startup could buy: name recognition and a direct line to millions of teenage viewers. Time magazine named the Jenner sisters among the most influential teenagers in the world in both 2014 and 2015, citing exactly that social-media reach.

In 2017 she got her own spin-off, Life of Kylie, which ran for one season on E!. It did not last, but it did something useful: it tested whether Kylie alone, without the family ensemble, could hold an audience. The answer, within two years, was the cosmetics line — a far more durable solo vehicle than a second reality show.

Teenage Ventures: Kendall & Kylie and the First Book

At 14, Jenner and Kendall collaborated with the clothing brand PacSun on a line called Kendall & Kylie, launched in 2012. It was a licensing deal, not a company she owned, but it taught her the mechanics she would reuse at 18: her name on a product, sold to an audience she already had, with the retailer handling distribution.

In 2014 the sisters co-wrote a young-adult novel, Rebels: City of Indra, with a sequel, Time of the Twins, following it. Neither book is remembered as literature, and that is not the point. The point is the pattern: by 17, Jenner had already tried clothing, publishing, television and modelling. The lip kit was the fifth attempt, and the one where the product matched the audience’s actual spending habit — makeup, bought online, on impulse.

The Lip Kit That Changed Everything

On 30 November 2015, Jenner launched Kylie Lip Kits: a lip liner and liquid lipstick set priced at $29. She funded it with a reported $250,000 from her modelling earnings and had the product manufactured by Seed Beauty. The kits sold out almost at once, crashed the website, and created a resale market overnight.

The mechanics were new for 2015 and ordinary now. Jenner teased shades on Instagram and Snapchat, announced a drop time, and sold direct to consumers with no retailer in between. Within 18 months, reported revenue passed $420 million. In 2016 the line was renamed Kylie Cosmetics and expanded into eyeshadow palettes, blush, highlighter and eyeliner.

Forbes noticed fast. In June 2017, at 19, Jenner entered the Forbes Celebrity 100 at No. 59, with about $41 million in earnings for the prior year — the youngest person on the list. The lip kit had turned a reality-show teenager into a business story, and the business story was about to get much bigger, and much more contested.

The lip-kit model: a $29 set, sold direct to fans online, turned into a company valued at $1.2 billion within four years. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The Coty Deal and the Billionaire Title That Wasn’t

In March 2019, Forbes put Jenner on its cover as the youngest self-made billionaire in history, valuing her at $1 billion at age 21. The “self-made” label drew immediate criticism — she had grown up wealthy and famous — and Jenner herself pushed back on it, telling The New York Times she could not say she did it alone: “If they’re just talking finances, technically, yes, I don’t have any inherited money.”

Eight months later, in November 2019, Coty Inc. agreed to buy a 51% stake in Kylie Cosmetics for $600 million, valuing the whole company at $1.2 billion. Jenner was reported to have taken home roughly $540 million before taxes after fees. On paper, the billionaire title looked confirmed by a real transaction with a listed buyer.

Then, in May 2020, Forbes reversed itself. The magazine said the family’s figures had overstated the business’s size and that its own review of filings pointed to a much smaller company. It withdrew the billionaire title. Jenner has not held it since, and every serious 2026 estimate — $670 million, $700 million — sits well below $1 billion. The episode is the reason this article gives a range, not a single number, and the reason the $1.2 billion peak valuation should never be pasted onto her current stake without adjustment: sources now cite her retained holding at 44–49%, not a clean 49%.

Kylie Cosmetics Today: What the Fortune Is Actually Worth

As of 2026, the fortune breaks down into three visible parts. The largest is the retained Kylie Cosmetics stake under Coty, whose current value is the least certain line item in the whole estimate — Coty does not break out subsidiary results, so outsiders are valuing a private stake inside a public company. The second part is property, covered below, worth tens of millions even after the 2026 sales. The third is ongoing income: Celebrity Net Worth, via Koimoi, puts her annual earnings at $40–$100 million across launches, endorsements and business performance, and Hopper HQ’s 2024 Instagram Rich List put a single sponsored post at about $2.39 million.

The honest summary is that $670–$700 million is a wide-but-defensible range for a private fortune built on one illiquid asset. Investormint’s April 2026 analysis stretched it to $750 million on aggressive multiples, and some outlets still quote $1.2 billion by applying the 2019 valuation to her stake as if nothing changed. Both are shown here so readers can see why the range exists — and why the low end, Forbes’s $670 million, is the anchor to trust first.

Beyond Beauty: Kylie Skin, KHY and Sprinter

Kylie Skin launched on 22 May 2019, extending the brand from colour cosmetics into skincare. Kylie Baby followed in 2021. Neither has matched the original lip-kit phenomenon, but both fit the same playbook: Jenner’s face and feed as the launch campaign, direct online sales first, retail second.

The bigger second act is fashion. KHY, her clothing label, launched on 1 November 2023 with a drop model borrowed straight from the lip-kit days — limited pieces, high anticipation, fast sellouts. It repositioned her from beauty founder to fashion founder, and it gave her a business she owns outright, unlike the Coty-controlled cosmetics company.

Then came drinks. Sprinter, a canned vodka soda, launched in March 2024. It is a smaller bet in a crowded celebrity-drinks market, and its contribution to the fortune is modest so far — but it shows the portfolio logic of her late 20s: beauty as the base, fashion and drinks as options on new categories, all marketed to the same audience.

The Kardashians on Hulu and Life in 2026

When Keeping Up ended in 2021, the family moved to Hulu with The Kardashians, which began in 2022 and is still running in 2026. For Kylie, the show now functions less as a launchpad and more as a shop window: product launches, family milestones and relationship news all surface on the show first, then travel through her social channels.

In 2022 she was also named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Hall of Fame — a quieter honour than the 2019 cover, and a more durable one. By 2026 her public role has settled into something the 2015 version of her could not have imagined: a 29-year-old executive whose television job is the side project, not the main event.

In March 2026 she told Vanity Fair that she wanted to spend the final years of her 20s focusing on herself, her businesses, work, travel and her existing children — and that she does want more children someday. As of August 2026, there was no verified announcement of a new pregnancy, despite recurring social-media rumours that June; fact-checking reports traced those claims to unverified posts, not to Jenner or her representatives.

Family: Kris, Caitlyn, Kendall and the Kardashian Sisters

No biography of Kylie Jenner makes sense without the family structure, because the family is the business. Her mother, Kris Jenner, manages her children’s careers and takes a reported management cut; her father, Caitlyn Jenner, won Olympic decathlon gold in 1976 and came out publicly as a transgender woman in 2015, a transition Kylie has spoken about supportively.

Kendall, her only full sibling, is her closest collaborator — the PacSun line, the novels, and a lifetime of shared cameras. The half-siblings are a second circle: Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian on her mother’s side, and Rob Kardashian, plus Burt, Brandon, Brody and Cassandra Jenner on her father’s side. Kim, at $1.9 billion per Forbes via Parade, is the family’s wealth leader; Kylie is second. The sisters share audiences, cross-promote launches, and appear in each other’s storylines — a network effect no solo founder can replicate.

Relationships: Travis Scott, Two Children, and Timothée Chalamet

Jenner dated rapper Tyga from 2014 to 2017. She then began a relationship with rapper Travis Scott in 2017. Their daughter, Stormi Webster, was born on 1 February 2018, when Jenner was 20. She kept the pregnancy private for its full duration, announcing the birth after the fact — a secrecy strategy that became one of the most talked-about celebrity pregnancies of the decade. Their son, Aire Webster, was born on 2 February 2022. Jenner and Scott split in January 2023, per reporting, and now co-parent; they were photographed together again in February 2026 at the children’s birthday celebrations.

In April 2023, romance rumours linked her with actor Timothée Chalamet. The relationship held through repeated split reports — E! News confirmed in August 2023 that they were still together — and the couple made their red-carpet debut in May 2025. In 2026 reporting they remain together, with January 2026 coverage describing deepened commitment after nearly three years. She has not married; both children are with Scott, and Chalamet is her partner, not her husband.

In May 2026 she spoke on the Therapuss podcast about her second pregnancy being physically far harder than her first, with back and sciatica pain — comments that were about Aire’s pregnancy, not a new one, and that were widely misread online as pregnancy news. The correction matters: it is the second time in a year that old news about her pregnancies has been recycled as a fresh announcement.

Real Estate: The M Listing, the .3M Sale, and the New Estate

Jenner’s property moves in 2025–2026 read like a portfolio rebalance. She bought her first major home in Hidden Hills in late 2016, at 19, for $12.05 million — a 13,200-square-foot house that served as her primary residence for years. She listed it in March 2026 for $20.25 million, per Realtor.com, and sold it in September 2026 for $15.3 million.

The bigger house tells a longer story. In 2020 she bought a Holmby Hills compound on Mapleton Drive for $36.5 million: 15,320 square feet, seven bedrooms, two guest apartments, a guard house and a gym building behind 12-foot gates. She listed it on 22 December 2025 for $48 million, withdrew it, relisted it at the end of June 2026 for $38.5 million — a $9.5 million cut — and then pulled it off the market again, per reporting dated 31 October 2026. Even the reduced price would have left a $2 million gain before costs; the withdrawal suggests she would rather hold than discount further.

The reason she can afford to wait is the third property. In 2020 she also paid about $15 million for a Hidden Hills plot, where she has spent five-plus years building an 18,000-square-foot estate with a 12-car garage, guest house, sport court and security office. Realtor.com reported in 2025 that construction was complete. The Holmby Hills and old Hidden Hills sales look less like exits from Los Angeles and more like consolidation into one custom-built home base.

Hollywood Hills consolidation: the $48 million Holmby Hills listing was pulled in October 2026 while a custom 18,000-square-foot Hidden Hills estate nears completion. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Money in Numbers: Earnings, Instagram Rates, and Comparisons

Three numbers explain the scale of the operation. First, the Coty transaction: $600 million for 51% in 2019, with roughly $540 million before taxes reported to Jenner. Second, the recurring income: $40–$100 million a year, per Celebrity Net Worth via Koimoi, from launches, endorsements and business performance. Third, the audience rate: about $2.39 million per sponsored Instagram post, per Hopper HQ’s 2024 list via Koimoi — a figure that explains why brands pay her directly instead of buying advertising.

For scale, the reported $72 million price tag on her private jet, “Kylie Air” (a Global Express acquired in 2020), equals roughly a tenth of her fortune — an extravagance, but not a reckless one by billionaire-family standards. And the family comparison puts her in context: Kim at $1.9 billion, Kylie at $670–$700 million, then a steep drop to the rest of the clan. She is not the richest Kardashian-Jenner. She is the richest self-built business founder among them after Kim, and the only one whose fortune started with a product she created rather than a brand she licensed.

Style, Influence and the “King Kylie” Era

Before the business, there was the persona. In the mid-2010s, fans called her “King Kylie”: coloured hair, lip liner as a signature, Tumblr-era street style that teenagers copied within days. The lip kit was, in a real sense, the monetisation of that persona — she sold the exact look her audience was already trying to recreate with other brands’ products.

The influence has outlasted the nickname. Kylie Cosmetics changed how beauty brands launch — drop model, influencer-first, direct sales — and the whole industry now works the way her 2015 operation did. That is the durable legacy claim in this biography: not the Forbes cover, which was withdrawn, but the distribution model, which was copied.

What’s Next in 2026 and Beyond

Three threads will decide the next chapter. The first is KHY: if the fashion label scales past drop hype into a standing business, it diversifies her away from Coty. The second is the Hidden Hills estate: moving into a custom home base usually signals a settling phase, and her March 2026 Vanity Fair comments point the same way — late-20s focus on her children, her businesses and travel. The third is the Cosmetics stake itself: any future Coty transaction, buyback or valuation event would re-price the largest single asset in her fortune overnight.

For now, the honest 2026 summary is this: a 29-year-old founder with a $670–$700 million fortune, two children, a fashion label, a drinks brand, a long-running television show, and a house move that says she plans to stay in Los Angeles. The billionaire title came and went. The business did not.

Frequently Asked Questions

How old is Kylie Jenner in 2026? Kylie Jenner is 29 years old in 2026. She was born on 10 August 1997 in Los Angeles and turned 29 on 10 August 2026. Pages still listing her as 28 are using early-2026 data.

What is Kylie Jenner’s net worth in 2026? Her net worth in 2026 is estimated at $670–$700 million. Forbes puts her at $670 million (via Parade, 2026) and Celebrity Net Worth at $700 million (via Koimoi, 2026). The range reflects uncertainty over the current value of her retained Kylie Cosmetics stake under Coty.

How did Kylie Jenner get rich? She launched Kylie Lip Kits on 30 November 2015 at $29 per set, funded with a reported $250,000 from modelling earnings. The kits sold out at once, the line became Kylie Cosmetics in 2016, and in November 2019 Coty bought 51% of the company for $600 million, valuing it at $1.2 billion.

Is Kylie Jenner a billionaire? No. Forbes named her the youngest self-made billionaire in March 2019, then withdrew the title in May 2020, saying the family’s figures had overstated the business. Her 2026 estimates of $670–$700 million sit well below $1 billion.

Who are Kylie Jenner’s children? She has two children with rapper Travis Scott: daughter Stormi Webster, born 1 February 2018, and son Aire Webster, born 2 February 2022. She and Scott split in January 2023 and co-parent.

Who is Kylie Jenner dating in 2026? She has been in a relationship with actor Timothée Chalamet since 2023. Romance rumours began in April 2023, the couple made their red-carpet debut in May 2025, and 2026 reporting describes them as still together. She is not married.

What businesses does Kylie Jenner own? She founded Kylie Cosmetics (2015), Kylie Skin (2019) and Kylie Baby (2021), and later launched the fashion label KHY (November 2023) and the canned vodka soda brand Sprinter (March 2024). She retains a 44–49% stake in Kylie Cosmetics after selling 51% to Coty in 2019.

How tall is Kylie Jenner? Most biographical profiles list Kylie Jenner at 5 ft 6 in (168 cm). A minority of profiles list 5 ft 7 in, so 5 ft 6 in is the commonly cited figure rather than a confirmed measurement.

Sources & Reporting

This article was researched on 1 November 2026 from live reporting: Wikipedia for the birth date, family structure, show dates, Forbes 2017 Celebrity 100 placement and Instagram ranking; Vedantu and TVOverMind for the biography timeline; Parade (2026) for the Forbes $670 million figure and Kim Kardashian’s $1.9 billion; Koimoi (2026) for the Celebrity Net Worth $700 million figure, the $40–$100 million annual earnings range and the $2.39 million Hopper HQ post rate; Investormint (April 2026) for the $670–$750 million range and the 44–49% stake variance; Realtor.com (2026) for the Hidden Hills listing and sale and the new-estate construction status; Billionaires Africa and HCN Times (31 October 2026) for the Holmby Hills withdrawal; Morningstar (December 2025) for the $48 million listing details; and 2026 reporting of the March 2026 Vanity Fair interview and the May 2026 Therapuss podcast appearance for her family plans and pregnancy comments. Where sources disagreed — the fortune total, her listed height, the retained stake, the debut age on Keeping Up — the article names the disagreement instead of picking a number silently. Corrections are welcome via the About page.

Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, no invented numbers. Every profile passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.