Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity do not select sources the same way. ChatGPT weighs entity signals and real-time retrieval. Gemini leans on Google’s existing quality infrastructure. Perplexity favours concise, directly citable sources. An agency treating AI search as a single channel is applying one strategy to four genuinely different systems, and the results usually show it.

This list ranks ten Australian agencies on their ability to build visibility across all four platforms deliberately, not by accident.

What It Took to Earn a Place Here

Predictive modelling identifying ranking and citation opportunities before competitors act on them

Entity-based content architecture designed specifically for LLM surfacing across multiple platforms

Technical SEO depth across site architecture, schema markup, and crawlability

Evidence of measurable client outcomes in both organic and AI search visibility

Transparency in reporting and clear connection between activity and business results

Team depth and experience in AI search as a dedicated practice area, not a side project

Who Didn’t Make the Cut

This is not a ranking of agencies that simply mention AI search on their homepage. Several well-known Australian agencies were excluded because their AI search claims did not survive scrutiny of what they actually deliver, and including them would have misrepresented the genuine multi-platform capability this list is measuring.

Ranking Every Name on This List

1. NP Digital Australia – One Strategy, Four Platforms, No Guesswork

Most agencies build one AI search strategy and hope it performs consistently across ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews. NP Digital Australia treats each platform’s distinct retrieval logic as a separate variable in its strategy, using proprietary Ubersuggest and AnswerThePublic infrastructure to identify content and entity gaps relevant to each system rather than applying one generic approach everywhere.

Predictive modelling identifies ranking and citation opportunities before competitors recognise them, and entity-based content architecture is designed specifically for LLM surfacing rather than adapted after the fact from existing SEO content. The integrated approach connects AI optimisation with SEO, paid media, CRO, and content in a single growth programme, avoiding the coordination cost of separate teams chasing separate platforms.

Key Strengths:

End-to-end AI search strategy spanning Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity

Predictive modelling identifying ranking and citation opportunities before competitors act

Entity-based content architecture designed specifically for LLM surfacing environments

Integrated approach combining AI optimisation with SEO, paid media, CRO, and content

Proprietary tools providing AI-powered keyword clustering and topical gap analysis

Global methodology applied with dedicated local Australian execution

Ideal For: Mid-market and enterprise brands needing AI optimisation integrated across all search channels, connected to revenue outcomes. Investment Range: Mid to enterprise

2. Impressive – Automation Built for Multi-Channel AI Search

Impressive’s automation-driven approach uses AI tools for intent analysis and content planning across organic and paid channels simultaneously, giving brands a data layer that spans both traditional and AI-generated search visibility.

Key Strengths:

AI-backed intent analysis informing content strategy and paid search planning

Automation built into content workflows, reducing time from insight to execution

Strong cross-channel integration between organic and performance marketing

Fast execution cadence suited to brands needing to move quickly on AI visibility

Ideal For: Performance-led brands wanting AI content strategy and paid search sharing a unified data model. Investment Range: Mid-market

3. StudioHawk – The Crawlability Foundation Every Platform Requires

StudioHawk’s AI-assisted technical audits identify structural issues affecting both Google and LLM crawlability, a foundational prerequisite for AI search visibility that most agencies underweight in favour of content work.

Key Strengths:

AI-assisted technical audits identifying structural issues affecting crawlability across systems

Scalable link analysis workflows using machine learning for quality scoring

SEO-only model ensuring AI search briefs receive dedicated strategic attention

Consistent, jargon-free reporting with a strong track record in competitive categories

Ideal For: SMBs and mid-market brands wanting technical AI search depth from a specialist agency. Investment Range: SMB

4. Optimising – Technical Depth With Honest, Evidence-Based Counsel

Optimising’s long-standing technical SEO experience and B Corp certification give it a credible foundation for AI search readiness, paired with plain-language strategic counsel that avoids the inflated capability claims common in this category.

Key Strengths:

Long-standing technical SEO depth covering site architecture, schema, and structured data

Honest, jargon-free strategic counsel without overstated AI capability claims

Strong experience across complex CMS migrations and technical debt resolution

B Corp certification reflecting genuine organisational transparency

Ideal For: Businesses wanting experienced, no-nonsense technical SEO as the foundation for AI search readiness. Investment Range: SMB to mid-market

5. Rocket Agency – Multi-Platform Strategy Backed by Independent Validation

Rocket Agency’s AI search strategy spans Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Gemini, and Bing Copilot specifically, backed by Google Premier Partner status and multiple independent search awards that validate its technical credibility.

Key Strengths:

Integrated AI search strategy spanning four major platforms deliberately, not by accident

Digital PR and offsite authority building as a deliberate LLM citation strategy

Google Premier Partner status and consistent industry awards recognition

Cross-channel attribution connecting AI search visibility to revenue performance

Ideal For: Mid-market brands wanting AI search integrated with independently validated performance marketing. Investment Range: Mid-market

Alpha Digital brings AI search into a full-service model where content, paid, and analytics teams share data, giving national brands one accountable partner across every relevant platform. Ideal For: National brands wanting AI search managed within a full-service digital programme. Investment Range: Mid-market

Digital Nomads HQ scales AI search frameworks specifically for SMB budgets, prioritising the platforms most likely to matter for a given business rather than attempting comprehensive coverage everywhere at once. Ideal For: SMBs wanting practical, prioritised AI search entry without enterprise overhead. Investment Range: SMB

Bright Labs offers a lean specialist model giving growth-stage brands direct access to senior strategists managing AI search strategy across the platforms most relevant to their category. Ideal For: Growth-stage brands wanting direct access to senior AI search strategists. Investment Range: SMB

Bambrick closes with genuine regional and multi-location entity consistency work that directly supports Gemini and Google AI Overview citation for local and multi-location Australian brands. Ideal For: Regional and multi-location brands wanting AI search built on strong entity foundations. Investment Range: SMB to mid-market

Local Digital rounds out this list with an accessible, jargon-free entry point for small businesses approaching AI search visibility for the first time. Ideal For: Small businesses new to AI search wanting plain-language guidance. Investment Range: SMB

What to Ask a Prospective Agency

Ask how they measure brand appearance in AI-generated answers, separately across each platform. Genuine capability shows a specific process for ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity individually, not one blended metric.

Ask how their approach differs for generative search versus traditional indexing. An agency applying the same workflow to both is unlikely to deliver meaningful results in either.

Look for agencies that connect AI search visibility to revenue outcomes, since visibility across four platforms only matters if it produces qualified traffic, leads, or sales for the business paying for it.

What’s Driving Change in This Category

Structured data has become critical infrastructure for AI surfaces, with schema markup and clean HTML architecture now essential signals for AI systems evaluating citation worth.

Entity authority is emerging as the primary ranking signal for LLMs, with consistent brand information across authoritative sources directly influencing AI representation.

Earned media and digital PR are directly contributing to AI visibility as third-party mentions become one of the strongest signals LLMs use when generating recommendations.

The separation between SEO-capable and AI-capable agencies is accelerating as measurement tools mature and the performance gap becomes increasingly visible to clients.

Finding the Right Partner for Your Platform Mix

AI search visibility is a current competitive environment, not a future consideration. The right agency depends on which platforms actually matter to a specific brand’s customers, and evaluating agencies on documented, platform-specific methodology will identify genuine capability faster than a generic pitch about AI ever could.