Travis Kelce Height 2026: How Tall Is Travis Kelce?

Travis Kelce height: 6 feet 5 inches (1.96 m). The Chiefs list the 37-year-old tight end at 6’5″, 250 lbs — how the number was verified, and how it compares.

Last updated: November 11, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Travis Kelce is 6 feet 5 inches tall (1.96 m). That is the figure the Kansas City Chiefs print on their official roster, the figure Pro Football Reference and NFL.com carry on his player page, and the figure that has followed him since draft season in 2013. He is listed at 250 pounds, wears No. 87, and at 37 years old — he turned 37 on October 5, 2026 — he is playing his 14th NFL season, still starting at tight end for the Chiefs.

The number itself is simple. The arguments around it are not. Some sites print 6’4″. Others print 6’4¾”. A few still carry a 6’6″ listing from his college days. This article settles the question with the paper trail: the official listings, the 2013 Combine weigh-in sheet where the 6’4″ figure was born, the barefoot measurement behind the 6’4¾” figure, and the 40-yard dash times that get mixed up the same way. It also puts the height in context — the early life in Cleveland Heights, the Cincinnati career, the draft, the three Super Bowl wins, the 2026 season as it stands in Week 10, the comparisons with George Kittle, Mark Andrews and Rob Gronkowski, the seven-inch gap to Taylor Swift, and the two-inch gap to his brother Jason. Everything below was checked against live reporting on November 11, 2026.

Quick Facts Full Name Travis Michael Kelce Height 6 feet 5 inches (1.96 m) — listed by the Kansas City Chiefs, Pro Football Reference and NFL.com Weight 250 lbs (113 kg) listed; 255 lbs at the 2013 NFL Combine Born October 5, 1989, Westlake, Ohio, United States — age 37 in November 2026 Position / Team Tight end, Kansas City Chiefs, No. 87 — 14th season in 2026 College / Draft Cincinnati (2008–2012); 2013 NFL Draft, 3rd round, 63rd overall 40-Yard Dash 4.63 seconds at the 2013 NFL Combine; 4.61 seconds at his Cincinnati Pro Day Career (through Nov 8, 2026) 1,113 receptions, 13,484 yards, 84 touchdowns in 200 regular-season games Honors 3× Super Bowl champion (LIV, LVII, LVIII); 11× Pro Bowl; 4× first-team All-Pro 2026 Season Through Week 9: 8 games, 33 catches, 482 yards, 2 touchdowns; Chiefs 6–2 Family Older brother Jason Kelce (6’3″), former Philadelphia Eagles center; parents Ed and Donna Kelce Spouse Taylor Swift — engaged August 26, 2025; multiple outlets reported the couple married July 3, 2026

How This Height Was Verified The anchored figure — 6 feet 5 inches — comes from the three sources that matter most for an NFL player: the team’s own roster, the league’s player page, and the sport’s reference database. The Kansas City Chiefs list Kelce at 6’5″, 250 lbs on chiefs.com, and their published 2026 roster (updated November 6, 2026) prints the same line: 87, Travis Kelce, TE, 37, 6’5″, 250, 14th season, Cincinnati. Pro Football Reference and NFL.com agree exactly. The dissenting figure, 6’4″, was traced to its origin — the 2013 Combine weigh-in sheet — and the 6’4¾” figure to a barefoot measurement record. Both are reported in the discrepancy section below with the reason each exists, instead of being hidden. Career and 2026 season numbers come from Pro Football Reference’s game logs (updated November 11, 2026) and StatMuse, cross-checked against the University of Cincinnati’s own account of his college career and the Chiefs’ site. Contract figures come from Spotrac via 2026 reporting and from the original 2024 extension coverage. Where outlets disagree — the 40 time, the net worth, the wedding details — the article names the disagreement and says which source says what. No figure in this article is invented, and no measurement is stated without a named source behind it.

Travis Kelce, 6 feet 5 inches tall, leaping for a catch beside a height scale — the listed 6’5″ figure has stood since the 2013 Combine, when his barefoot measurement was 6’4¾”. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

How Tall Is Travis Kelce?

Travis Kelce is 6 feet 5 inches tall. In metric terms that is 1.96 metres (196 cm). The number has not changed across his career: the Chiefs listed him at 6’5″ when he was a rookie in 2013, and they list him at 6’5″ in the 2026 season, his 14th year with the same team. Pro Football Reference, which keeps the most complete statistical record of his career, prints 6-5 on his player page. NFL.com prints the same. ESPN’s player profile agrees. When five independent listings print the same number for 13 years, that number is the answer.

Height in the NFL is a listed figure, not a laboratory measurement. Teams measure players at the Combine in socks, then round to the nearest inch for the roster. A player who measures 6’4¾” barefoot becomes 6’5″ on the roster. A player who measures 6’5¼” becomes 6’5″ too. The listed figure is the one coaches, broadcasters and fantasy sites use, and it is the one this article anchors on. The table below shows every source that was checked for this article, so readers can see the agreement for themselves — and the two places where the record splits.

Source Height listed Weight listed Checked Kansas City Chiefs (chiefs.com roster) 6’5″ 250 lbs Nov 11, 2026 Pro Football Reference 6-5 250 lbs Nov 11, 2026 NFL.com 6-5 250 lbs Nov 11, 2026 Sporting News (Feb 9, 2025) 6-foot-5 250 lbs Feb 9, 2025 2026 Chiefs roster sheet 6’5″ 250 lbs Nov 6, 2026 2013 Combine weigh-in sheet 6-4 255 lbs Feb 22, 2013 Barefoot measurement record 6’4¾” — 2013 SportsGrid 6’4″ — 2026

At 6’5″ and 250 pounds, Kelce is three inches taller and roughly 20 pounds heavier than the average NFL tight end of his era, and he carries the size differently from most men his height: he runs routes like a wide receiver and blocks like a lineman. That combination is the reason his height keeps coming up in searches. Fans are not asking for a trivia number. They are asking how a man that big moves that well — and whether the number on the roster is real. It is. The rest of this article shows why the record splits, and what the size has actually done for him across 14 seasons.

Why Some Sites Say 6’4″ Instead of 6’5″

Search “Travis Kelce height” and two numbers appear: 6’5″ on most pages, 6’4″ on a stubborn minority, SportsGrid among them. Both numbers come from real documents. Neither side is making its figure up. The split has a specific cause, and it dates to one morning in Indianapolis in February 2013.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, prospects are measured twice in effect: once at the official weigh-in, where height is recorded in feet and whole inches, and once in the detailed measurement file, where height is recorded to the eighth of an inch. Kelce’s weigh-in sheet, published by Hogs Haven on February 22, 2013, reads: Travis Kelce, Cincinnati, 6-4, 255, 33 3/4″ arms, 9 5/8″ hands. That “6-4″ is the entire origin of the 6’4″ listings. Outlets that scraped the weigh-in table in 2013 printed 6’4”, and the number has been copied from site to site ever since, the way stale numbers always are.

The detailed measurement tells a different story. Kelce’s barefoot height in the Combine measurement file is recorded as 6’4¾” (1.95 m) — three-quarters of an inch short of 6’5″ in socks, on a cold morning, at the start of a long day of medical checks. NFL teams round that to 6’5″ for the roster, which is standard practice: a player at 6’4¾” is listed at 6’5″, just as George Kittle, measured at 6’3¾” at his Combine, is listed at 6’4″ by the 49ers. The Bleacher Report scouting report from the same draft cycle describes Kelce as having “measured in at 6’5″, 255 pounds with 33 3/4″ arms at the combine,” and the Buffalo Bills’ draft profile calls him a “6’5″, 255-pound pass catcher.” The 6’5″ figure was in circulation from the same week as the 6’4″ figure. The weigh-in sheet truncated; the scouting reports rounded. Thirteen years of official listings have settled on the rounded figure.

There is a third number worth a line, because it still shows up: 6’6″. NCAA.com’s college profile of Kelce lists his vitals as “Height: 6-6, Weight: 260 pounds.” That is a college program listing, and college listings are famously generous — programs measure in cleats, round up, and rarely correct themselves. No NFL source has ever listed Kelce at 6’6″, and the 6’6″ figure should be treated as a college-media-guide inflation, not a competing measurement. The honest range, stated plainly: barefoot, Kelce measures about 6’4¾”; listed, he is 6’5″. The 6’4″ figure is a truncated weigh-in number. The 6’6″ figure is a college listing. None of them means he has shrunk or grown — he is 37, and adult height does not move.

The measurement story in one frame: a gold tape, a helmet and a football. Kelce’s listed 6’5″ comes from the rounded roster figure; the 6’4″ figure comes from a truncated 2013 weigh-in sheet. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The 2013 Combine: Every Measurement, and the 40-Time Mix-Up

Kelce arrived at the 2013 NFL Scouting Combine as a player with questions to answer. He had missed the entire 2010 college season through suspension, played only one full season as a starter at Cincinnati, and undergone sports hernia surgery on January 20, 2013 — barely five weeks before the Combine. He did the weigh-in and the medical checks, and then, as EssentiallySports put it in its February 2024 review of his Combine numbers, he “opted out of participating in any physical drills.” The measurements the scouts did get are the ones that still define him on paper.

Measurement Result Source Height (weigh-in) 6’4″ 2013 Combine weigh-in sheet Height (barefoot, detailed) 6’4¾” (1.95 m) Combine measurement file Height (listed) 6’5″ (1.96 m) Chiefs, PFR, NFL.com Weight 255 lbs (Combine); 257 lbs in one record Weigh-in sheet; Arrowhead Pride Arm length 33¾ inches Combine measurements Hand size 9⅝ inches (9.63″) Combine measurements Wingspan 80 inches Arrowhead Pride (Combine data) 40-yard dash (Combine) 4.63 seconds FantasyPros; Arrowhead Pride 40-yard dash (Pro Day) 4.61 seconds EssentiallySports; Sportskeeda Vertical jump (Pro Day) 35 inches Buffalo Bills draft profile Broad jump (Pro Day) 10’4″ Buffalo Bills draft profile 3-cone drill 7.09–7.10 seconds Sportskeeda; draft records

The 40 time deserves the same care as the height, because the same conflation happens there. Two numbers circulate: 4.61 and 4.63. Both are real, and they come from two different days. Kelce ran 4.63 seconds in the 40 at the Combine in Indianapolis, according to the FantasyPros Combine results table and Arrowhead Pride’s review of historical Combine numbers — and even that run came while he was recovering from abdominal surgery, having skipped the rest of the drills. He then ran 4.61 seconds at his Cincinnati Pro Day in early April 2013, where he also posted the 35-inch vertical and the 10’4″ broad jump. Sporting News writes that he “ran the 40-yard dash in 4.61 seconds at the 2013 NFL Combine,” which merges the two events into one; EssentiallySports and Sportskeeda keep them separate, and the separate version is the correct one. Either way, the point scouts took from both numbers was the same: a 255-pound tight end running in the low 4.6s is fast for the position, and speed at that size is rare.

Two details in that table do quiet work on the field. The first is the arm length: 33¾-inch arms on a 6’5″ frame give Kelce a catch radius — the distance from his chest to his fingertips with arms extended — that covers most of a defender’s body. The second is the wingspan of 80 inches, more than six and a half feet fingertip to fingertip. Together they explain the plays that define his highlight reel: balls caught a full step beyond where a defender can reach, and sideline grabs where only his hands are in bounds. The Combine numbers, read properly, are not trivia. They are the physical explanation for a 14-year career.

Early Life: A Tall Kid in Cleveland Heights

Travis Michael Kelce was born on October 5, 1989, in Westlake, Ohio, and grew up in Cleveland Heights, a suburb on the east side of Cleveland. His father, Ed Kelce, worked in the steel industry; his mother, Donna Kelce, worked in banking. His older brother, Jason, was born on November 5, 1987 — 23 months before Travis — and the two grew up competing at everything in a house where sports were the default language. Jason became a center, Travis a tight end, and the size difference between them was fixed early: Jason topped out at 6’3″, Travis at 6’5″. The two inches between them have been a running family joke for years, and a real football fact — a center plays low and anchored, a tight end plays tall and extended, and each brother’s body fits his job.

At Cleveland Heights High School, Kelce was a quarterback, not a tight end, and his senior-year numbers show why colleges recruited him as an athlete first and a position second. NCAA.com’s review of his college career records his senior season as 1,523 passing yards and 21 touchdowns through the air, plus 1,016 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. A 6’5″ high school quarterback who runs for a thousand yards is a rare thing, and it is the first hint of the player he became: too big to be a skill player, too fast to be a lineman, and most dangerous with the ball in space. He was a two-star recruit by the services that rank such things, and he signed with the University of Cincinnati over offers from Akron and Eastern Michigan, among others. The ranking looks absurd in hindsight. It also explains his edge: he has played his whole career like a man proving a ranking wrong.

The Kelce household also gave him the other half of his public life. Donna Kelce became famous in her own right during the 2023 season, when her two sons played against each other in Super Bowl LVII — the first Super Bowl in which brothers played on opposite teams — and she split her jersey down the middle, half Eagles green, half Chiefs red. Ed Kelce, who played football himself, was the one who told Cleveland’s News 5 in August 2025 that Travis had proposed to Taylor Swift about two weeks before the engagement announcement. The family story is part of the height story in a plain way: two sons, both over 6’3″, both NFL linemen in the broad sense, raised by parents who fed a house of athletes.

Cincinnati: Quarterback to Tight End, Suspension to Stardom

Kelce arrived at the University of Cincinnati in 2008 and redshirted his first year. He began his college career as a quarterback, the position he had played in high school, and threw exactly one pass in a Cincinnati uniform — a 39-yard touchdown in 2012, the only pass attempt of his college career. The switch to tight end came in 2011, and it was the move that made his career. A 6’5″, 255-pound former quarterback who can run a 4.6 forty and catch with soft hands is a tight end by definition; Cincinnati’s coaches saw it before the rest of football did.

The path was not smooth. Kelce was suspended for the entire 2010 season for a violation of team rules, and he has never publicly said what the violation was. He told NFL teams the details in interviews at the Combine, and the Buffalo Bills’ draft profile from April 2013 notes that he credited head coach Butch Jones and tight ends coach Dave Johnson with helping him mature through the year-long suspension. He returned in 2011 and caught 13 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns — modest numbers that hid the change in his game. Then came the senior season that put him on draft boards.

In 2012, his last collegiate season, Kelce set personal highs in every receiving category: 45 receptions, 722 yards, 16.0 yards per catch, and 8 touchdowns in 13 games, earning first-team All-Big East honors. The 722 yards set Cincinnati’s single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end. The signature game came in the Belk Bowl against Duke, where he caught five passes for 123 yards, including an 83-yard go-ahead touchdown. His full college line, per NCAA.com: 35 games, 59 receptions, 875 yards, 14.8 yards per catch, 10 receiving touchdowns, plus two rushing scores. Cincinnati went 32-7 across his three played seasons. The numbers were good; the traits were better. A 6’5″ tight end with quarterback instincts, a 4.61 Pro Day forty, and a year of forced maturity was exactly the kind of player a smart team drafts in the third round and develops.

The 2013 Draft: Pick 63, and a Rookie Year Lost to Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Travis Kelce in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft, 63rd overall. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $3.12 million, including a $703,304 signing bonus, on June 6, 2013. The Chiefs were rebuilding under a new head coach, Andy Reid, and a new general manager, John Dorsey, and Kelce was a project: a converted quarterback with one starting season at tight end, a suspension on his record, and a hernia operation in January. The draft profile that spring called his talent and aggressiveness unquestioned and his draft stock a question mark. Reid’s staff bet on the talent.

The rookie year almost ended before it started. Kelce played one game in 2013 — a single appearance — and then underwent microfracture surgery on his knee, ending his season. It was the second major operation in a year, after the January hernia surgery, and it is the forgotten fact of his career: the man who would become the most durable tight end of his generation began his NFL life on injured reserve. He spent the year learning Reid’s offense and rebuilding his knee, and he came back in 2014 to catch 67 passes for 862 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games. The next season he made his first Pro Bowl. The height that had made him a project — too tall and too raw for one position, too fast for another — was now the reason he could not be covered.

Andy Reid’s role in the story deserves a line. Reid had coached tight ends before, and his offense asks the position to do everything: block defensive ends, run receiver routes, read coverages like a quarterback. Kelce, a former quarterback, fit the mental demands; his 6’5″ frame and 33¾-inch arms fit the physical ones. The Chiefs have never had another tight end in the Reid era, and they have never needed one. Fourteen seasons, one team, one coach, one quarterback for most of it — that stability is part of why the height number has stayed so consistent on the roster.

Career Timeline: Seven 1,000-Yard Seasons and Three Rings

Kelce’s career divides cleanly into three acts: the slow start, the record-breaking middle, and the long twilight that is still running in 2026. The table below gives the shape of it, season by season, with the numbers from Pro Football Reference.

Season Age Games Rec Yards TD Note 2013 24 1 0 0 0 Knee surgery, season over 2014 25 16 67 862 5 Breakout year 2015 26 16 72 875 5 First Pro Bowl 2016 27 16 85 1,125 4 First 1,000-yard season 2017 28 15 83 1,038 8 Second straight 1,000 2018 29 16 103 1,336 10 Mahomes’ first year as starter 2019 30 16 97 1,229 5 Super Bowl LIV win 2020 31 15 105 1,416 11 TE single-season yardage record 2021 32 16 92 1,125 9 Sixth straight 1,000 2022 33 17 110 1,338 12 Career-high catches; Super Bowl LVII win 2023 34 15 93 984 5 Super Bowl LVIII win 2024 35 16 97 823 3 1,000th career catch (Dec 25, 2024) 2025 36 17 76 851 5 Pro Bowl; Super Bowl LIX loss 2026 (thru Wk 9) 37 8 33 482 2 Chiefs 6–2; 14th season

The streak in the middle of that table is the one that will follow him into the Hall of Fame. From 2016 through 2022, Kelce posted seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons — an NFL record for a tight end, for consecutive seasons and for total 1,000-yard seasons at the position. No tight end before him had four in a row; he put up seven. The peak came in 2020, when he gained 1,416 yards in 15 games, breaking George Kittle’s single-season record for a tight end and doing it in a season shortened by a missed game. His 110 catches in 2022 remain his career high for a season.

The milestones piled up in the later years. On December 25, 2024, against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he reached 1,000 career receptions — the 15th player in NFL history to do it — and set the Chiefs’ franchise record for touchdown catches in the same game, finishing that night at 1,004 receptions, 12,151 yards and 77 touchdowns over 175 games, per the University of Cincinnati’s account. Through November 8, 2026, the career line stands at 1,113 receptions for 13,484 yards and 84 touchdowns in 200 regular-season games. He ranks second all time among tight ends in career receiving yards, behind only Tony Gonzalez. His postseason record is just as strong: he holds the NFL record for career playoff receptions, with 172 through January 2025 reporting, and his 35 career Super Bowl receptions passed Jerry Rice’s 33 during Super Bowl LIX — a record set in a losing game, which is the kind of detail that fits Kelce’s career. Readers who want the full life story behind these seasons can read Travis Kelce’s biography on this site.

The championship line reads: Super Bowl LIV (February 2, 2020, Chiefs 31, 49ers 20), Super Bowl LVII (February 12, 2023, Chiefs 38, Eagles 35 — the Kelce brothers’ game), Super Bowl LVIII (February 11, 2024, Chiefs 25, 49ers 22 in overtime). Two losses sit beside them: Super Bowl LV (February 7, 2021, Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9) and Super Bowl LIX (February 9, 2025, Eagles 40, Chiefs 22). The LIX loss ended the Chiefs’ attempt at a three-peat, the first in the Super Bowl era, and Kelce was held to four catches for 39 yards in New Orleans — his quietest Super Bowl. He considered retirement after that game, told the team on February 27, 2025, that he would return for the 2025 season, and then signed on again for 2026.

How 6’5″ Actually Works on the Field

Height helps a tight end in four specific ways, and Kelce uses all four. The first is the catch radius. At 6’5″ with 33¾-inch arms and an 80-inch wingspan, his hands reach roughly seven feet across when extended, which means Patrick Mahomes can throw the ball a foot outside a defender’s reach and still put it where only Kelce can catch it. The second is the red zone. Inside the 20-yard line, the field shrinks and defenders have less ground to cover; a 6’5″ target with a 35-inch vertical jump becomes the highest point on the field, and Mahomes throws fades and back-shoulder balls to that height. Kelce’s 84 career receiving touchdowns — the most in Chiefs history for a pass catcher — are mostly built this way.

The third is blocking. A tight end who lines up next to the tackle has to hold off defensive ends who weigh 270 pounds and more. Kelce’s 250 pounds and long arms let him lock onto a rusher’s chest and keep him at distance, the way a boxer uses reach. He is not the best blocking tight end in football — George Kittle holds that reputation — but he is good enough that defenses cannot treat him as a receiver only, and that changes how they line up. The fourth is yards after the catch. A 6’5″, 250-pound man running at full speed is hard to bring down with an arm tackle, and Kelce’s background as a high school quarterback shows in the way he reads defenders in space and sets up blocks. His 14.6 yards per catch in 2026, through Week 9, is the third-best rate among tight ends this season — a 37-year-old moving like a much younger man after the catch.

There is a cost to the size, and it shows in the later years. A 6’5″ frame takes more punishment falling to the turf, and Kelce’s speed has slipped from the 4.61 Pro Day forty of 2013 — Sporting News noted before Super Bowl LIX that he no longer looks like the same runner he was, which is normal for a player in his mid-30s. What has not slipped is the hands, the route running, or the understanding with Mahomes. Tight ends age better than wide receivers when their game is built on size and timing rather than pure speed, and Kelce’s game was always built on size and timing. The height that made him a project in 2013 is the reason he is still starting in 2026.

Kelce vs the Other Elite Tight Ends

Kelce is tall for a tight end, but he is not the tallest elite tight end, and the comparison table shows where he sits. The names below are the four men who define the position’s modern era, plus the all-time yardage leader for scale.

Tight end Height Weight Gap vs Kelce Note Rob Gronkowski 6’6″ (198 cm) 265 lbs +1 inch 4× Super Bowl champion; retired Travis Kelce 6’5″ (196 cm) 250 lbs — 3× Super Bowl champion; active Mark Andrews 6’5″ (196 cm) 256 lbs Same height Baltimore Ravens, No. 89 George Kittle 6’4″ (193 cm) 250 lbs −1 inch Combine 6’3¾”; 49ers, No. 85 Tony Gonzalez 6’5″ (196 cm) 247 lbs Same height All-time TE yardage leader; Kelce is second

Two things stand out. First, Kelce and Mark Andrews are the same height — 6’5″ — and the same kind of player: receiving tight ends who win with size and route running. Andrews carries six more pounds, Kelce carries the longer career. Second, Gronkowski is the only one of the group who is taller, by a single inch, and he played his whole career at 265 pounds, fifteen heavier than Kelce. That inch and those fifteen pounds made Gronkowski a different kind of weapon — more blocker, more red-zone battering ram — while Kelce’s lighter build made him the better route runner and the better yards-after-catch player. Kittle, an inch shorter at 6’4″, is the best blocker of the four and the most physical after the catch, which is why the Kelce-versus-Kittle debate has run for years: Kelce has the receiving records, Kittle has the blocking grade, and the inch between them is the least important part of the argument.

The comparison that matters most for history is with Tony Gonzalez, the Chiefs’ own legend and the all-time leader in tight end receiving yards. Gonzalez was also 6’5″ — the same height, nearly the same weight — and he played 17 seasons. Kelce, in his 14th season, sits second behind him. Gonzalez never won a Super Bowl; Kelce has three. The height is identical. The careers are not, and the rings are the difference. Readers comparing Kelce with the rest of the league’s stars can find the full set of profiles in our Celebrity Net Worth section.

Kelce vs Patrick Mahomes — and the Other Star Quarterbacks

The most photographed height gap in Kansas City is not between Kelce and a defender. It is between Kelce and his own quarterback. Patrick Mahomes’ height is 6’2″ (188 cm), three inches shorter than Kelce’s 6’5″. On the field, that gap is a feature, not a flaw: Mahomes throws from a lower platform and Kelce presents a taller target, which means the throwing lane over the offensive line is cleaner and the catch point is higher than a defender’s hands. Off the field, the photos of the two standing together — Mahomes at 6’2″, Kelce towering three inches above him — have become a visual shorthand for the partnership. Mahomes was measured at 6’2″ at the 2017 Combine, with 33¼-inch arms and 9¼-inch hands, and he has been listed at 6’2″ ever since.

The rest of the league’s star quarterbacks line up around the same range, and the comparison shows how unusual Kelce’s height is even among the biggest names at the position. Josh Allen’s height is 6’5″ — exactly Kelce’s height, which makes Allen the rare quarterback who looks Kelce in the eye. Joe Burrow’s height is 6’4″, one inch shorter than Kelce. Lamar Jackson’s height is 6’2″, the same as Mahomes and three inches shorter than Kelce. Put together, the picture is plain: Kelce is as tall as the tallest quarterback in the league and taller than the other three, which is why he looks like a wide receiver who wandered into the tight end room. He is a pass catcher built to the scale of a quarterback, playing a position where most men are two inches shorter than he is.

Kelce vs Taylor Swift: The Seven-Inch Gap

No height comparison involving Travis Kelce gets searched more than the one with Taylor Swift, and the reason is simple: they are photographed together constantly, and the gap is visible in every frame. Swift’s height is listed at 5’10” (178 cm) by most sources, including People magazine’s 2026 celebrity-height feature and IMDb. Some outlets list her at 5’11” (180 cm), including Entertainment Weekly in 2008, and Swift herself told People in 2015 that she grew an extra inch in her mid-20s, which would put her at 5’11”. The honest answer is a range — 5’10” to 5’11” — which makes the gap to Kelce six to seven inches.

Seven inches is a large gap for a couple, and it is larger than it looks because Swift is herself far taller than the average American woman, who stands about 5’4″. Swift has talked about feeling self-conscious about her height since she was young — she told Girls’ Life in 2008 that she felt uncomfortable standing next to girls who were much shorter — and the jokes about the gap started the moment the couple went public. When the two attended the Stanley Cup Final in Florida, George Kittle joked on the Pat McAfee Show that Kelce looked “10 feet tall” standing next to Swift, because Swift is very tall herself and Kelce still towered over her. In heels, Swift can reach 6’2″, which closes the gap to three inches and, in some photos, makes her look nearly as tall as he is. In flat shoes, the seven inches return. The gap is a normal part of their public image now, and it is also a useful scale: if you want to picture 6’5″, picture a 5’10” woman standing next to it and add seven inches.

The family comparison is smaller but just as often asked about. Jason Kelce stands 6’3″ (191 cm), two inches shorter than Travis. The brothers have joked about it for years — Travis is the taller one, Jason is the older one — and the two inches show in every photo of them together on their New Heights podcast, where Travis sits slightly higher in the frame. Their sister-in-law Kylie Kelce, Jason’s wife, is 5’11”, the same height as Swift at the top of her range. The Kelce family, in short, is a tall family: a 6’3″ center, a 6’5″ tight end, and two 5’11” women beside them.

The 2026 Season: 37 Years Old, Still Starting, Still Producing

Kelce’s 2026 season is his 14th with the Chiefs, and it began with a contract story. His two-year, $34.25 million extension from April 2024 ran through the 2025 season, and in February 2026 there was open reporting that he might have to take a pay cut to stay in Kansas City. He did return — on a one-year, $12 million deal, worth up to $15 million with incentives, reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on March 9, 2026, and recorded as signed on March 23, 2026. The deal made him a 37-year-old tight end on a prove-it contract, and the season so far has answered the question the contract asked.

Arrowhead Stadium at night, where Kelce has played every home game of his 14-season career. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Through Week 9, after the November 8 win over the New York Jets, Kelce has played 8 games and started all 8, catching 33 passes for 482 yards and 2 touchdowns on 48 targets, at 14.6 yards per catch. The Chiefs are 6–2. His best game of the season came on September 20 against the Indianapolis Colts: 9 catches for 101 yards and a touchdown in a 33–30 overtime win. He also scored in the September 27 win at Miami, catching both of his targets for 59 yards and a touchdown. The game log, from Pro Football Reference, updated November 11, 2026:

Date Opponent Result Rec Yards TD Sep 14, 2026 vs Denver W 31–10 3 71 0 Sep 20, 2026 vs Indianapolis W 33–30 (OT) 9 101 1 Sep 27, 2026 at Miami W 24–10 2 59 1 Oct 4, 2026 at Las Vegas W 30–27 2 15 0 Oct 18, 2026 vs LA Chargers W 22–6 4 53 0 Oct 25, 2026 at Seattle L 3–20 4 44 0 Nov 1, 2026 at Denver L 24–28 5 67 0 Nov 8, 2026 vs NY Jets W 35–12 4 72 0

The eight rows add up exactly to the season line: 33 catches, 482 yards, 2 touchdowns on 48 targets, with one rushing attempt for one yard and a touchdown in the Jets game — Kelce’s only rushing score of the season so far. His 14.6 yards per catch ranks third among tight ends in 2026, and his 12.4 PPR fantasy points per game rank fifth at the position, per StatChasers’ Week 9 update. The Chiefs had their bye in Week 5, between the Raiders and Chargers games. The next game is Week 10 at the Atlanta Falcons on November 15, 2026. At 37, on a one-year deal, Kelce is not the player he was at 27. He is still, by the numbers, one of the five best tight ends in football.

Family, the Swift Engagement and Marriage, and Life Beyond Football

Kelce’s family is part of his story in a way few players’ families are. His brother Jason retired in March 2024 after 13 seasons as the Philadelphia Eagles’ center, a six-time All-Pro and a Super Bowl LII champion, and the two have hosted the New Heights podcast together since September 2022. The show, which began as a casual conversation between brothers, became one of the biggest sports podcasts in the country, and in late 2024 the brothers signed a three-year deal with Amazon’s Wondery, reported at the time to be worth about $100 million. Jason’s retirement made Travis the last Kelce on the field, and the podcast became the place where both brothers talk about the game — and, since the autumn of 2023, where Travis talks about his personal life.

That personal life became the most covered celebrity relationship in the world in the summer of 2023, when Kelce began dating Taylor Swift. She attended her first Chiefs game on September 24, 2023, sitting with Donna Kelce in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium, and the cameras found her at most of his games after that. The engagement came two years later: on August 26, 2025, the couple announced it in a joint Instagram post captioned “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” with photos of Kelce on one knee in a garden setting and a close-up of the ring — an Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond co-designed by Kelce and Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry. His father, Ed Kelce, told Cleveland’s News 5 that Travis had proposed about two weeks earlier, at home in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, after getting Swift’s father’s blessing.

Multiple outlets reported in the second half of 2026 that the couple married on July 3, 2026, in a private ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York — among them Wikipedia’s wedding page, Heavy, Hello Magazine and The Comeback, all reporting in October and November 2026. The details that have circulated since — around 1,000 guests, Adam Sandler officiating, Jason Kelce as best man — come from Daily Mail reporting carried by Heavy, and they are attributed here as reported rather than confirmed, because the couple themselves have kept the ceremony private. What is confirmed by the couple’s own announcement is the engagement of August 26, 2025. The marriage, as of November 11, 2026, rests on the reporting of multiple outlets, and this article says so plainly rather than presenting second-hand details as first-hand fact.

Beyond football and the headlines, Kelce launched the Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation in 2022, which supports disadvantaged youth in Kansas City and Cleveland with mentoring, education and athletic programs. He has also built a business portfolio around his name: the New Heights deal, endorsements with Nike, State Farm, Pfizer and others, a stake in the Alpine Formula 1 team with Mahomes, and acting appearances, including a role in Ryan Murphy’s FX series Grotesquerie in 2024. None of it changes the height figure. All of it explains why the height figure gets searched: Kelce is one of the few athletes whose physical measurements are a news story in themselves.

Net Worth and the 2026 Contract

A height article does not need a full fortune breakdown, and the full treatment of Travis Kelce’s net worth lives in its own post on this site. The short version, for readers who came here from a search about his size and stayed for the money: estimates of his net worth in 2026 run from $70 million (Forbes, August 26, 2025) to $90 million (Celebrity Net Worth). The gap is the usual one between trackers — Forbes counts what it can document, Celebrity Net Worth adds a fuller estimate of endorsements and business income — and neither figure is audited. Spotrac counts $111.2 million in NFL salary and bonuses earned from 2013 through 2025, before taxes and agents’ fees, and that figure is the solid floor under the estimates.

The contract history behind that floor is a ladder: a $3.12 million rookie deal in 2013, a five-year $46 million extension in January 2016, a four-year $57.25 million extension in August 2020, and the two-year $34.25 million extension of April 29, 2024, which paid $17.125 million a year and made him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL at the time. The 2026 deal — one year, $12 million, up to $15 million with incentives — is smaller, and it should be: he is 37, and the Chiefs are paying for one more season of a Hall of Fame tight end, not for his prime. George Kittle’s four-year, $76.4 million extension from April 2025, at $19.1 million a year, has since passed Kelce’s 2024 record for the position. Readers who want the full breakdown — the year-by-year earnings, the Wondery deal, the endorsements, the houses — will find it in the net-worth profile linked above, and a second view of the same fortune is published on our sister site: Travis Kelce’s 2026 net worth on NetWorthCraft. The height figure, at least, is not an estimate. It is 6’5″, printed on the roster, and it has been for thirteen years.

Frequently Asked Questions

How tall is Travis Kelce? Travis Kelce is 6 feet 5 inches tall (1.96 m). The Kansas City Chiefs list him at 6’5″ and 250 lbs on their official roster, and Pro Football Reference and NFL.com print the same figure. He has been listed at 6’5″ since his rookie season in 2013.

Why do some websites say Travis Kelce is 6’4″? The 6’4″ figure comes from the 2013 NFL Combine weigh-in sheet, which recorded Kelce as 6-4, 255 lbs. His detailed barefoot measurement from the same Combine was 6’4¾”, which rounds up to the listed 6’5″. Outlets that copied the weigh-in table, including SportsGrid, still print 6’4″. The Chiefs, Pro Football Reference and NFL.com all list 6’5″.

How much does Travis Kelce weigh? Travis Kelce is listed at 250 lbs (113 kg) by the Chiefs, Pro Football Reference and NFL.com. He weighed 255 lbs at the 2013 NFL Combine. Reports in 2025 said he dropped 25 pounds while preparing for the 2025 season, after carrying extra weight the year before.

How tall is Travis Kelce compared to Taylor Swift? Travis Kelce is six to seven inches taller than Taylor Swift. Kelce is 6’5″ (196 cm). Swift is listed at 5’10” (178 cm) by most sources, including People magazine’s 2026 celebrity-height feature, though some outlets list her at 5’11” (180 cm). In heels she can reach 6’2″, which closes the gap to about three inches.

How tall is Travis Kelce compared to Jason Kelce? Travis Kelce is two inches taller than his older brother Jason Kelce. Travis is 6’5″ (196 cm) and Jason, the former Philadelphia Eagles center, is 6’3″ (191 cm). Jason was born 23 months before Travis, in November 1987.

How tall is Travis Kelce compared to Patrick Mahomes? Travis Kelce is three inches taller than Patrick Mahomes. Kelce is 6’5″ (196 cm) and Mahomes, his Chiefs quarterback, is 6’2″ (188 cm). Kelce is the same height as Bills quarterback Josh Allen (6’5″), one inch taller than Joe Burrow (6’4″) and three inches taller than Lamar Jackson (6’2″).

Is Travis Kelce the tallest tight end in the NFL? No. At 6’5″, Kelce is tied with Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens and is one inch shorter than Rob Gronkowski, who is 6’6″. He is one inch taller than George Kittle (6’4″) and the same height as Tony Gonzalez (6’5″), the all-time leader in tight end receiving yards, behind whom Kelce ranks second.

What was Travis Kelce’s 40-yard dash time? Travis Kelce ran the 40-yard dash in 4.63 seconds at the 2013 NFL Combine and 4.61 seconds at his Cincinnati Pro Day a few weeks later. Some outlets quote only the 4.61 figure and attach it to the Combine, but the two times come from two different events. He also posted a 35-inch vertical jump and a 10’4″ broad jump at his Pro Day.

Sources & Reporting

This article was researched on 11 November 2026 from live reporting and reference records: the Kansas City Chiefs’ official roster and 2026 season page (chiefs.com) for the 6’5″, 250-lb listing, age 37 and 14th-season status, and the 2026 season line of 33 catches for 482 yards and 2 touchdowns; Pro Football Reference’s player page and 2026 game log (updated November 11, 2026, 6:49 AM) for the 6-5 listing, the season-by-season table, the 2025 season (76 rec, 851 yds, 5 TD) and the full eight-game 2026 log; StatMuse for the career totals through November 3, 2026 (1,109 receptions, 13,412 yards, 84 touchdowns) and the 11 Pro Bowl selections; the 2013 Combine weigh-in sheet via Hogs Haven (February 22, 2013) for the 6-4, 255-lb origin of the dissenting figure; the Buffalo Bills’ draft profile (April 15, 2013) and Bleacher Report’s scouting report for the 6’5″ Combine description, the 4.62/4.61 Pro Day times, the 35-inch vertical and 10’4″ broad jump; EssentiallySports (February 27, 2024) and Sportskeeda for the 4.61 Pro Day / 4.63 Combine distinction; FantasyPros’ 2013 Combine results table and Arrowhead Pride (March 4, 2022) for the 4.63 Combine time, the 76.88-inch height, 80-inch wingspan and arm/hand measurements; Sporting News (“How big is Travis Kelce?”, February 9, 2025) for the Chiefs’ 6-foot-5 and 250-pound listings and the 4.61 figure; NCAA.com (February 9, 2025) for the Cleveland Heights senior year (1,523 passing yards, 21 TDs; 1,016 rushing yards, 10 TDs), the Cincinnati career (59 rec, 875 yds, 10 TDs) and the 2012 season (45 rec, 722 yds, 8 TDs); the University of Cincinnati athletics site (December 26, 2024) for the 1,000th reception and the 1,004 / 12,151 / 77 career line at that date; Wikipedia’s Travis Kelce biography for the contract dates ($3.12M rookie deal, $46M in 2016, $57.25M in 2020, $34.25M on April 29, 2024), the seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and the 1,416-yard single-season record; Sportradar and The Spun / Athlon (February 2025) for Super Bowl LIX (Eagles 40, Chiefs 22, February 9, 2025; Kelce 4 rec, 39 yds; 35 career Super Bowl receptions passing Jerry Rice’s 33); the engagement reporting from E! News and News 5 Cleveland via KFAN (August 27, 2025) and the wedding reporting from Wikipedia, Heavy (November 3, 2026), Hello Magazine (October 28, 2026) and The Comeback (November 7, 2026); People magazine’s 2026 celebrity-height feature via Heights of Celebrities, Entertainment Weekly (2008) and Nicki Swift for the Taylor Swift 5’10″–5’11” range; and Blockchain Reporter (November 3, 2026) for the $12 million 2026 contract, the $111.2 million Spotrac career earnings figure and the Forbes $70 million / Celebrity Net Worth $90 million net-worth range. Where sources disagreed — the height, the 40 time, the career totals, the net worth, the wedding details — the article names the disagreement instead of picking a number silently. Where the public record is thin — the exact Wondery deal value, the wedding’s private details — the article says so. Corrections are welcome via the About page.

Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, no invented numbers. Every profile passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.