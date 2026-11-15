Viktor Hovland Age 2026: How Old Is Viktor Hovland?

Viktor Hovland is 29 in 2026. The Norwegian star, born September 18, 1997, won the 2023 FedEx Cup and an $18M bonus. His age, career, net worth and story.

Last updated: November 15, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Viktor Hovland is 29 years old in 2026. He was born on September 18, 1997, in Oslo, Norway, and he turned 29 on September 18, 2026. He is a Norwegian professional golfer with eight PGA Tour wins, a FedEx Cup title, three Ryder Cup appearances and a net worth estimated at $30 million — and he built almost all of it before his 28th birthday.

The age matters because Hovland’s career has always run ahead of schedule. He did not pick up a golf club until he was eleven, late by the standards of elite golf, yet he won the U.S. Amateur at 20, turned professional at 21, became the first Norwegian to win on the PGA Tour at 22, and won the FedEx Cup — with its $18 million bonus — at 25, making him the third-youngest FedEx Cup champion in history. He reached a career-high world ranking of No. 3 at 24. By the time most golfers are finding their feet on tour, Hovland had already banked more than $43 million in official prize money.

What follows is the full picture behind the number: the late start in Oslo, the Oklahoma State years, the amateur titles, the 2023 season that made him a star, the Ryder Cups, the 2025 and 2026 seasons, the money, the endorsements, and the one title still missing — a major championship.

Quick Facts Full Name Viktor Hovland Born September 18, 1997, Oslo, Norway Age in 2026 29 years old (turned 29 on September 18, 2026) Nationality Norwegian College Oklahoma State University Turned Pro 2019 (age 21) PGA Tour Wins 8 Professional Wins 12 Highest Ranking World No. 3 (January 30, 2022) World Ranking (2026) No. 14 Biggest Win FedEx Cup 2023 ($18 million bonus) Best Major Result T2, 2023 PGA Championship; 3rd, 2025 U.S. Open Net Worth (2026) Estimated $30 million Main Sponsors PING, J.Lindeberg, Audemars Piguet, Mastercard, Cisco, Paycom Relationship Status Single (as of mid-2025 reporting)

How This Estimate Was Made The anchor — $30 million — is the figure Celebrity Net Worth carries for Hovland, repeated by Surprise Sports in November 2026 reporting. It is an estimate, not a reported fact: Hovland has never disclosed his finances. The hard numbers underneath it are public. His official PGA Tour prize money stood at about $43.1 million after his win at the 2026 Travelers Championship, per the PGA Tour’s own player profile. That figure excludes the $18 million FedEx Cup bonus from 2023 and $7 million in Player Impact Program bonuses; counting those, Celebrity Net Worth puts his career prize money at about $64.6 million, and EssentiallySports, using Spotrac data that also counts major-championship earnings, puts the total at $71.9 million. The spread is a matter of what each source counts, not a disagreement about the money. Prize money is gross and pre-tax, so the estimate allows for taxes and expenses, then adds endorsement income reported at $3–5 million a year.

Viktor Hovland in 2026 — 29 years old, eight PGA Tour wins, 2023 FedEx Cup champion, worth an estimated $30 million. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

How Old Is Viktor Hovland?

Viktor Hovland is 29 years old. He was born on September 18, 1997, in Oslo, Norway, which makes him 29 for the whole of the 2026 season after his birthday in September. The PGA Tour’s official player profile lists his age as 29, and every biographical source — Wikipedia, National Club Golfer, Surprise Sports — gives the same date of birth. There is no dispute about it, which is rarer than it sounds in golf, where ages are sometimes rounded or misreported in secondary profiles.

The number is worth pausing on because of what it contains. At 29, Hovland has already been a professional for seven years, won eight times on the PGA Tour, lifted the FedEx Cup, played in three Ryder Cups and earned more than $43 million in official prize money. His career-high ranking of world No. 3 came in January 2022, when he was 24. His defining season, 2023, happened when he was 25. Most golfers do not reach their peak until their early thirties, which means Hovland’s best years — by the sport’s own calendar — may still be ahead of him.

Early Life: Golf at Eleven in Oslo

Hovland was born in Oslo on September 18, 1997, and his introduction to golf came late and almost by accident. His father, Harald, had developed an interest in the sport while working in the United States, and Hovland took up the game at eleven — an age when most future tour professionals have already been playing for half their lives. Norway is not a golf country in the way the United States or Britain are: the season is short, the courses are few, and no Norwegian had ever won on the PGA Tour. Hovland’s late start is the detail every profile mentions first, because it makes everything that followed harder to explain.

What he lacked in early reps he made up for in application. He moved to the United States for college, joining the Oklahoma State University golf team — one of the strongest programmes in American college golf — and the structure of American college golf did the rest. Oklahoma State gave him year-round competition, elite coaching and a schedule packed with the best amateurs in the world. By the time he left college, he was the best amateur on the planet.

Hovland took up golf at eleven — late by elite standards — and was the world’s top-ranked amateur by 2019. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Oklahoma State and the Amateur Titles

The amateur career is where Hovland’s age first became a talking point. In 2018, at 20, he won the U.S. Amateur Championship, becoming the first Norwegian ever to do it. A year later, in 2019, he reached No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He turned professional in 2019, at 21, with a PING equipment deal already in place — PING has been his equipment partner since the day he turned pro — and a J.Lindeberg apparel deal signed the same year.

The transition to professional golf was fast. In February 2020, at 22, he won the Puerto Rico Open, becoming the first Norwegian to win on the PGA Tour. In 2021 he won the BMW International Open, becoming the first Norwegian to win on the European Tour. Two firsts in two years, both carrying the same message: a country with almost no golf history had produced a player who could win anywhere.

The Breakout: 2023 and the FedEx Cup

If one season defines Hovland, it is 2023. He was 25, ranked inside the world’s top ten, and he played the best golf of his life for three straight months. He won the Memorial Tournament in a playoff, finished tied for second at the PGA Championship — two shots behind Brooks Koepka — and tied for seventh at the Masters. Then came the FedEx Cup playoffs, and two weeks that changed his bank balance and his reputation in equal measure.

At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Hovland shot a final-round 61 at Olympia Fields — a course record — with twelve threes on his scorecard. The following week he won the Tour Championship, and with it the FedEx Cup and its $18 million bonus. He became the third-youngest FedEx Cup champion in history. Forbes reported in June 2024 that he had earned around $40 million in the previous year alone — $33 million from on-course exploits and $7 million from sponsorships — and Spotrac put his earnings from the start of 2023 to the end of 2024 at about $45.29 million. The 2023 season is the reason his net worth is $30 million at 29, and it is the season every profile of him returns to.

The 2023 FedEx Cup — won at 25, with an $18 million bonus — remains the biggest title and payday of Hovland’s career. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Ryder Cup: Three Times for Europe

Hovland has played in three Ryder Cups — 2021, 2023 and 2025 — and the middle one is the one that matters most. At Marco Simone in Rome in September 2023, he was part of the European team that beat the United States, and he played the kind of golf that Ryder Cup captains dream about: fearless, precise and apparently immune to pressure. He was 26. The 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, where he played again for Europe, added a third cap to a record that already marks him as one of the most reliable team players of his generation.

The Ryder Cup matters for a golfer’s age story because it is the one event where youth is no excuse. The matches are played in front of the loudest crowds in golf, the formats punish mistakes, and the team room is full of major champions. Hovland has been picked three times before turning 30, which tells you what Europe’s captains think of him — and what his age, 29, still leaves open. There will be more Ryder Cups.

2025: Valspar and a U.S. Open Podium

After the heights of 2023, 2024 was a quieter year — Hovland earned about $5.61 million on the PGA Tour, respectable but far from the $14.1 million-plus-$18-million season before it — and the question going into 2025 was whether the 2023 form would return. It did, in March 2025, when he won the Valspar Championship, his first win since the 2023 Tour Championship. The victory was his eighth on the PGA Tour, and it came at 27.

The bigger result came in June 2025 at Oakmont, where he finished third at the U.S. Open — his best finish in a major championship after the runner-up spot at the 2023 PGA Championship. A solo third at Oakmont, one of the hardest tests in golf, confirmed what the Valspar win had suggested: the 2023 Hovland was back. His 2025 season generated $5.8 million through December, ranking 24th on the money list, and he ended the year as Norway’s richest athlete across all sports, according to Surprise Sports.

2026: Travelers Championship and World No. 14

The 2026 season, his eighth as a professional, brought another win. Hovland won the Travelers Championship in 2026, his eighth official PGA Tour victory, and the win pushed his official PGA Tour earnings to approximately $43.1 million, per the PGA Tour’s own player profile. He recorded four top-10 finishes in 2026 and held a world ranking of No. 14 at the time of writing, with a July 2026 ranking of 13th recorded by Surprise Sports.

At 29, the shape of his career is clear: a player who wins big events, contends in majors, and banks eight-figure seasons when the putter cooperates. The missing piece is the one every profile names — a major championship. His best results, a tie for second at the 2023 PGA Championship and a solo third at the 2025 U.S. Open, put him closer than most players ever get. The question for 2027 is not whether he can contend in majors. It is whether he can finish one.

Net Worth and Earnings: The M Fortune

Viktor Hovland’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $30 million. Celebrity Net Worth carries the figure, and Surprise Sports repeated it in November 2026 reporting. It is an estimate, not a disclosed fact, but it is built on prize money that is public record — and on a single cheque, the $18 million FedEx Cup bonus from 2023, that accounts for more than half of it on its own.

Source Figure Date Basis Celebrity Net Worth $30 million net worth 2025–26 Prize money + endorsements PGA Tour profile $43.1 million 2026 Official PGA Tour prize money Celebrity Net Worth $64.6 million 2025 Career prize money incl. bonuses EssentiallySports / Spotrac $71.9 million Apr 2026 Total career earnings incl. majors Forbes (via EssentiallySports) ~$40 million in one year June 2024 $33M on-course + $7M endorsements

The three prize-money totals look contradictory until you read what each one counts. The $43.1 million is official PGA Tour prize money only — it excludes the $18 million FedEx Cup bonus, the $7 million in Player Impact Program bonuses and unofficial event payouts. Add the bonuses and the total reaches $64.6 million; add major-championship earnings and it reaches $71.9 million. The net worth of $30 million sits well below all three totals because prize money is gross: taxes, travel, coaching and management take their share before anything is kept. Readers looking for more celebrity wealth profiles can browse the Celebrity Net Worth category on this site.

Endorsements: PING, J.Lindeberg and the Rest

Hovland’s endorsement portfolio is worth an estimated $3–5 million a year, according to Surprise Sports, and it has been strikingly stable: the two deals that matter most have run since the day he turned professional. PING has been his equipment partner since 2019 — he plays a full PING setup of irons, wedges, driver and putter, carries a PING staff bag, and re-signed a multi-year extension in 2021. J.Lindeberg has clothed him since the same day in 2019, and the Swedish sportswear brand renewed his ambassador deal in 2025 for a further three years. His footwear comes from Nike, a brand he has stayed loyal to since the start of his career.

The luxury and corporate names fill out the roster. Audemars Piguet, the Swiss watchmaker, has partnered with him since November 2022. Mastercard, Cisco — which signed him alongside Nelly Korda and others in January 2020 — and Paycom, which made him a brand ambassador in June 2022, cover the corporate side, with E-Z-GO also in the portfolio. In October 2024 he added a brand ambassador role with Panther National, the Jack Nicklaus and Justin Thomas-designed private club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Forbes put his endorsement income at $7 million for the year to June 2024, the year the FedEx Cup money landed — a figure that shows how much a single great season is worth to a golfer’s sponsors.

Personal Life: Single, Private and Focused

Hovland keeps his personal life out of the public eye, and there is not much of it on the record. As of mid-2025 reporting he was understood to be single, and he has never spoken publicly about a partner or a relationship. He does not court attention off the course — no reality television, no social media drama, no public rows — and the coverage of him stays, unusually for a modern athlete, almost entirely on his golf.

What is known is that he remains close to his family in Norway, that his father Harald’s late introduction to the game is the reason he plays at all, and that his Oklahoma State years left him with lasting ties to the United States, where he has spent most of his professional life. He is, by every account, a quiet champion: the Norwegian press calls him exactly that, and the nickname has stuck because it fits. At 29, with a FedEx Cup, three Ryder Cups and $30 million, he has let the golf do the talking — and the golf has had plenty to say.

Hovland vs His Peers: Age and Achievement

Put Hovland’s 29 years next to the golfers he is measured against, and the picture is generous to him. Rory McIlroy is 37 in 2026 and completed the career Grand Slam at the Masters this year — the benchmark every golfer of Hovland’s generation is chasing, and a reminder of how long a career at the top can run. Jon Rahm is 31, turning 32, and has two majors to his name. Scottie Scheffler, the world No. 1, is a year older than Hovland and has built his dominance on the same age curve. Collin Morikawa, born seven months before Hovland, already owns two majors — the comparison Hovland’s critics reach for first. Bryson DeChambeau, 33, has two U.S. Opens.

The honest version of the comparison is that Hovland is the only one of the group without a major, and that is the gap in his record. The generous version is that he won a FedEx Cup at 25, younger than any of them managed it, and that his 2023 season — three wins, a $18 million bonus, a Ryder Cup — is the equal of any single season any of them has produced. Golfers peak later than athletes in most sports; the best years of McIlroy’s career came in his thirties. Hovland, at 29, is just entering the window where his peers did their best work.

Career Timeline: Every Year Since Turning Pro

Hovland’s career, year by year, shows how fast the climb was — and how steady it has stayed since. He turned professional at 21 and won on the PGA Tour within eight months. He reached world No. 3 at 24. He won the FedEx Cup at 25. The table below is the whole arc in one place.

Year Age What Happened 2018 20 Won the U.S. Amateur — first Norwegian to do it 2019 21 World amateur No. 1; turned professional; signed with PING and J.Lindeberg 2020 22 Won the Puerto Rico Open — first Norwegian PGA Tour winner 2021 23 Won the BMW International Open — first Norwegian European Tour winner; Ryder Cup debut 2022 24 Career-high world No. 3 (January 30); won the Dubai Desert Classic and Hero World Challenge 2023 25 Memorial, BMW Championship (final-round 61) and Tour Championship wins; FedEx Cup + $18M; T2 at the PGA Championship; Ryder Cup winner in Rome 2024 26 Quieter year — $5.61 million on the PGA Tour; Forbes put his annual earnings near $40M 2025 27 Won the Valspar Championship; 3rd at the U.S. Open (Oakmont); third Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black 2026 29 Won the Travelers Championship; four top-10 finishes; world No. 14

The Game: The Best Irons in Golf

Ask anyone in golf what Hovland does best and the answer is the same: his iron play. His approach shots are the foundation of his game — precise, repeatable, and the reason he contended at the 2023 Tour Championship, where his iron play and composed putting carried him through the final rounds. It is a game built on ball-striking rather than power, which is part of why it has held up so well: iron play does not fade with age the way distance does.

The putting has been the work in progress. Early in his career it was the weakness opponents counted on; in recent seasons it has improved to the point where it no longer costs him tournaments, and the 2023 playoff run was built on putts made under pressure. His short game around the greens has drawn the same attention — it is the one area of his game that still invites criticism, and the one area where a small improvement could be worth a major championship. At 29, with the iron play already elite, the margins he is chasing are small, and they are exactly the margins that decide majors.

What Comes Next at 29

The 2027 season is where Hovland’s age story gets its next chapter. He will turn 30 in September 2027, and the goals are obvious: a first major championship, a fourth Ryder Cup, and a return to the world top five he occupied at 24. His best major results — second at the 2023 PGA Championship, third at the 2025 U.S. Open — show he can contend on the hardest courses in the sport. The Travelers Championship win in 2026 showed the form is still there.

There is also the question of how long he keeps the pace. Golfers who win FedEx Cups at 25 do not usually fade at 29, and Hovland’s game — built on the best iron play in the sport and a putting stroke that has improved every year — is built to age well. The late start, the Oklahoma State schooling, the 2023 season and the $30 million fortune are all behind him now. What is in front of him, at 29, is the part of a golfer’s career where legacies are made.

Sources & Reporting

This article was reported from live sources in November 2026. The age, date of birth and career statistics come from the PGA Tour’s official player profile and Wikipedia’s Viktor Hovland page, updated October 2026. The 2023 season, the FedEx Cup bonus and the endorsement portfolio come from Surprise Sports (November 7, 2026) and EssentiallySports (April 18, 2026). The net-worth figure comes from Celebrity Net Worth (May 2025) and Surprise Sports (November 2026); the earnings totals come from the PGA Tour profile, Celebrity Net Worth and EssentiallySports via Spotrac. The Forbes earnings figure comes from Forbes, June 2024, as reported by EssentiallySports. The amateur career and Oklahoma State background come from National Club Golfer (June 2026) and Wikipedia. The 2025 Valspar win and Ryder Cup appearances are recorded in the career timeline sources above. Prize-money figures move with every tournament; the $43.1 million total is the PGA Tour’s figure after the 2026 Travelers Championship. Net-worth figures are estimates, not disclosed facts, and are labelled as such throughout. Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.

Frequently Asked Questions

How old is Viktor Hovland? Viktor Hovland is 29 years old in 2026. He was born on September 18, 1997, in Oslo, Norway, and he turned 29 on September 18, 2026. The PGA Tour’s official player profile lists his age as 29.

When is Viktor Hovland’s birthday? Viktor Hovland’s birthday is September 18. He was born on September 18, 1997, in Oslo, Norway, and he celebrated his 29th birthday on September 18, 2026.

How old was Viktor Hovland when he won the FedEx Cup? Viktor Hovland was 25 years old when he won the FedEx Cup in August 2023, making him the third-youngest FedEx Cup champion in history. He won the Memorial Tournament, the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship that season, collecting an $18 million bonus.

What is Viktor Hovland’s net worth? Viktor Hovland’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. It is built on about $43.1 million in official PGA Tour prize money, an $18 million FedEx Cup bonus from 2023, and endorsement deals with PING, J.Lindeberg, Audemars Piguet and others worth an estimated $3–5 million a year.

How many PGA Tour wins does Viktor Hovland have? Viktor Hovland has eight official PGA Tour wins, including the 2026 Travelers Championship. He has 12 professional wins in total, adding two on the European Tour. His biggest win is the 2023 Tour Championship, which also won him the FedEx Cup.

Has Viktor Hovland won a major championship? No, Viktor Hovland has not yet won a major championship. His best results are a tie for second at the 2023 PGA Championship, two shots behind Brooks Koepka, and a solo third at the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont. He also finished tied for seventh at the 2023 Masters.

Where is Viktor Hovland from? Viktor Hovland is from Oslo, Norway, where he was born on September 18, 1997. He started playing golf at eleven, inspired by his father Harald, and later moved to the United States to play college golf at Oklahoma State University.

Is Viktor Hovland married? No, Viktor Hovland is not married. As of mid-2025 reporting he was understood to be single, and he keeps his personal life private. He has never spoken publicly about a partner.

Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, no invented numbers. Every profile passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.