Bella Hadid Age 2026: How Old Is Bella Hadid?

Bella Hadid age 2026: born October 9, 1996 — she is 29, turning 30 on Oct 9. Verified birthdate, height, family, and everything new in her 2026 career year.

Last updated: October 3, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Bella Hadid is 29 years old. She was born Isabella Khair Hadid on October 9, 1996, in Washington, D.C. — which means she turns 30 on October 9, 2026, just six days from today. Her birthdate is one of the most consistently documented facts in celebrity biographies: Wikipedia, her agency records, and the AA-rated Astro-Databank birth record (which even logs her birth time, 4:19 AM) all agree on the same date.

The reason “Bella Hadid age” keeps spiking in search is simple — she just closed out one of the most eventful years of her late twenties. At 29 she made her real acting debut in Ryan Murphy’s FX series The Beauty (premiered January 2026), expanded her fragrance brand Orebella with two new mist collections, fronted Miss Sixty’s Fall 2026 campaign, and landed a Prada catwalk and campaign debut. This page answers the age question directly, then fills in everything around it: her verified birthdate, the height debate, her family tree (including the half-sister revealed in 2025), her Texas life with equestrian Adan Banuelos, and the health battle that has shaped her since she was 15.

One note before we start: some sites list her as 30 already. They’re wrong — they’re rounding up. She is 29 until October 9, 2026. The same sloppy rounding is why some profiles still carry ages like 26 or 27; this page verifies every figure against dated 2026 reporting.

Quick Facts Age (2026) 29 — turns 30 on October 9, 2026 Date of Birth October 9, 1996 Full Name Isabella Khair Hadid Birthplace Washington, D.C., USA Height 5 ft 9 in (175 cm) commonly reported; IMG Models lists 5 ft 8½ in Profession Supermodel, actress, entrepreneur (Orebella founder; Kin Euphorics co-founder) Partner Adan Banuelos (equestrian; together since 2023) Residence Fort Worth, Texas (moved 2024) Nationality American (Palestinian father, Dutch mother) Last Updated October 3, 2026

How Her Age Was Verified Bella Hadid’s age is not an estimate — it is calculated from her documented date of birth. Our process: cross-check the birthdate across independent reference sources (Wikipedia, Astro-Databank’s AA-rated birth record, her 2026 press coverage); reject sources that contradict the consensus (several bio sites are off by one to three years); do the date math against October 2026; and name the correction where popular sites get it wrong. Figures like her net worth, where sources genuinely disagree, are published as labeled ranges elsewhere on this site.

Bella Hadid’s estimated net worth in 2026 — illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

How Old Is Bella Hadid? The Direct Answer

Bella Hadid was born on October 9, 1996. On October 3, 2026 — the day this page was last updated — she is 29 years old, six days shy of her 30th birthday. She will turn 30 on October 9, 2026.

The date is settled beyond reasonable doubt. Wikipedia lists October 9, 1996; Astro-Databank, the astrology world’s most stringent birth-data registry, holds her record at its highest AA rating (verified birth records) with a birth time of 4:19 AM. Every 2026-dated outlet that mentions her age — Just Jared in May and July 2026, People via iHeart in June 2026 — calls her “the 29-year-old model.” There is no competing date on record anywhere reputable.

Why do some websites say otherwise? One popular profile lists her as “30 (as of 2026),” which is simply premature — she doesn’t turn 30 until October 9. Older bio sites drift further: ages of 26 or 27 appear on pages that haven’t been refreshed since 2022 or 2023. The pattern is familiar for fast-rising celebrities whose profiles freeze the year the page was written. This one is computed fresh every update, from the birthdate up.

Early Life: Born in Washington, D.C., Raised on a Santa Barbara Ranch

Isabella Khair Hadid was born at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C., and grew up mostly on a ranch in Santa Barbara, California, where the family lived for about ten years before relocating to Beverly Hills. The ranch years explain more about her than the runway ever has: she was a serious equestrian as a teenager, good enough to dream of riding at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

That dream ended in 2012, when Bella — along with her mother Yolanda and her brother Anwar — was diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease. She was 15. The illness, which she first discussed publicly in October 2015, has interrupted her work repeatedly ever since, including a major flare-up in June 2026 that she described in raw Instagram posts.

School followed a winding path. She graduated from Malibu High School in 2014, then moved to New York City to study photography at the Parsons School of Design. Modeling pulled her away before she finished the degree — though she has said she wants to return to fashion photography once her modeling career winds down.

The Hadid Family Tree: Parents, Siblings, and the Sister Nobody Knew About

Bella’s father is Mohamed Hadid, the Palestinian-American luxury real-estate developer, and her mother is Yolanda Hadid, the Dutch former model and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum. She is the middle of the three Hadid children who became famous: older sister Gigi (born April 1995) and younger brother Anwar are both models. On her father’s side she also has two older half-sisters, Marielle and Alana, from Mohamed’s first marriage.

The family tree grew a branch in 2025. On May 29, 2025, Gigi and Bella told the Daily Mail and People that they had connected in 2023 with a 23-year-old half-sister, Aydan Nix, born to Mohamed’s brief relationship with Terri Hatfield Dull. “We’ve cherished this unexpected and beautiful addition to our family,” the sisters said in a joint statement, asking the public to respect her privacy. Most older biographies still omit Aydan entirely — check the publication date on any family section you read.

How Bella Started Modeling at 16

Bella began modeling at 16, shooting for smaller commercial clients while still finishing high school. The decisive step came in August 2014, when she signed with IMG Models — the agency that still represents her. She was 17. The following month she walked her first New York Fashion Week, debuting for Desigual.

Her breakout year was 2015. At 18 she walked for Tom Ford in Los Angeles, Diane von Fürstenberg, Tommy Hilfiger, Jeremy Scott, and Marc Jacobs at New York Fashion Week; for Topshop Unique, Giles, and Philipp Plein in London; Moschino, Missoni, and Bottega Veneta in Milan; and Balmain in Paris. In December 2015 she made her Chanel debut at the Métiers d’Art show in Rome. By 2016, still a teenager, the industry had voted her Models.com’s Model of the Year.

Bella Hadid’s Career Timeline by Age

Ages, not just years, are what make a modeling career legible. Here is what she had accomplished at each stage of her twenties.

Age Year Milestone 15 2012 Diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease; ends Olympic equestrian hopes 16 2012–13 Begins modeling commercially 17 2014 Signs with IMG Models (Aug); NYFW debut for Desigual (Sep); Parsons photography studies 18 2015 Walks Tom Ford, Balmain, DVF, Marc Jacobs; Chanel debut at Métiers d’Art, Rome 19 2016 Models.com Model of the Year 20 2017 Record: five September Vogue covers in one year 24 2021 Co-founds Kin Euphorics 25 2022 British Fashion Council Model of the Year; guest role on Ramy S3 26 2023 Time 100 most influential people; Forbes-listed at $19M earnings 27 2024 Launches Orebella fragrance line; moves to Fort Worth, Texas 29 2026 Acting debut in FX’s The Beauty; Orebella mist collections; Prada campaign debut; Miss Sixty Fall 2026 campaign

The 2017 Record: Five September Vogue Covers in One Year

September is fashion’s most important issue, and in 2017 — at age 20 — Bella broke Doutzen Kroes’s record by appearing on five international September Vogue covers in a single year: Arabia, Australia, Brazil, China, and Spain. It remains one of the signature feats of her career.

Across her career she has appeared on at least 35 international Vogue covers, per the citation trail behind her Wikipedia biography. The awards followed the covers: Models.com’s industry-voted Model of the Year in 2016, the British Fashion Council’s Model of the Year in 2022, and a spot on Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2023.

Runway years: Bella walked Tom Ford, Balmain, Chanel, and dozens of luxury houses before her twenties were over — illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

One of the Highest-Paid Models in the World

Since 2018 Bella has sat on the short list of the world’s highest-paid models. The firmest public number comes from Forbes, which listed her 2023 earnings at $19 million. Her net worth is harder to pin down — she has never disclosed her finances — and honest outlets publish a range: Net Worth Forum estimates $25 million as of 2026, while LiveRoger estimates $30 million (2025). Treat both as estimates, not facts; the range itself is the story.

Her income stacks in layers: runway and campaign fees from houses like Dior, Versace, Chanel, and Prada; long-term beauty contracts (Dior Beauty, Bulgari, Nike partnerships have all been reported); and now equity in her own brands — Orebella and Kin Euphorics — where the upside is no longer a day rate.

Texas Life: Adan Banuelos and a Different Speed at 28 and 29

Since 2023 Bella has been in a relationship with Adan Banuelos, a professional equestrian and cutting-horse rider. In 2024 she moved her primary residence to Fort Worth, Texas — trading fashion-week circuits for ranch mornings and horse competitions, a return to the equestrian world she had to abandon as a teenager.

2026 has kept her in the headlines for personal as well as professional reasons. In January she publicly criticized Dolce & Gabbana after their Milan Fashion Week show, per Just Jared. In June she posted a tearful series of Instagram Stories about a Lyme disease flare-up — exhaustion, brain fog, “severe isolation and depression” — which People picked up. In July she fronted Miss Sixty’s Fall 2026 campaign, shot by Gabriel Moses. Before Banuelos, her most publicized relationship was with the singer The Weeknd, on and off across 2015 and 2016.

She is not married and has no children — two of the most common follow-up searches after the age question, answered plainly here.

Orebella: The Fragrance Brand She Built at 27 and Grew at 29

Bella founded Orebella in 2024, an alcohol-free fragrance line built on skin-nourishing essential-oil parfums — a format designed for people sensitive to traditional perfume. She has described the scents as an ode to her heritage and her own emotions, and the brand has become her main business identity.

2026 was the brand’s biggest year. On May 7, 2026, she hosted a launch event at Cento Raw Bar in Los Angeles — dressed head-to-toe in Chloé — for three new Body & Hair Perfume Mists: Gardenia’s Whisper, Nectar Dew, and Golden Brulee, each priced at $39 and built on the brand’s signature bi-phase shake-to-activate formula. Two months later, in July 2026, she released the limited-edition Solaris summer collection — Candied Sand and Neroli’s Halo — telling Elle the latter had become part of her daily routine. She had also co-founded Kin Euphorics, the nonalcoholic adaptogenic beverage brand, back in 2021 with CEO Jen Batchelor.

Orebella’s 2026 expansion: three Body & Hair Perfume Mists in May, then the Solaris summer collection in July — illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The Beauty: Her Acting Debut at 29

Bella’s most visible career move of 2026 has nothing to do with modeling contracts. She made her series acting debut as Ruby — an international supermodel at the height of her fame — in Ryan Murphy’s FX body-horror series The Beauty, alongside Evan Peters, Ashton Kutcher, Jeremy Pope, Anthony Ramos, and Rebecca Hall.

The timeline is precise. She walked the premiere at New York’s Museum of Modern Art on January 14, 2026, in a red Schiaparelli Fall 2025 couture gown that fashion press covered shot by shot. The first three episodes aired January 21 on FX, streaming simultaneously on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally. She had tested the waters earlier with a guest role on Ramy season 3 in 2022, but The Beauty is her first real series role — and at 29, it marks the start of a second act no competitor biography published before January 2026 can cover.

Lyme Disease: The Diagnosis That Shaped Her Since 2012

The single most consequential fact of Bella’s adolescence is a medical one. In 2012, aged 15, she, her mother Yolanda, and her brother Anwar were all diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease — the tick-borne illness that ended her Olympic riding ambitions and has shadowed her career ever since. She didn’t go public with the diagnosis until October 2015.

The condition resurfaces in her work life every few years, and 2026 was no exception. On June 25, 2026, she posted a series of Instagram Stories describing a flare-up in unfiltered terms — sleeping eleven hours and still napping, breathless walking to her kitchen, unable to journal — and telling followers who live with chronic illness, “you are loved. You are needed. Your life has purpose.” People covered the posts the next day. She has also supported the Global Lyme Alliance and spoken about Palestinian relief causes, though her philanthropy is far less documented than her fashion work.

Bella Hadid by the Numbers: Height, Birthday, and the Rest

Height is the one stat where reputable sources genuinely split — so here is the honest version. Most profiles list her at 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm). But IMG Models’ own listing, as cited via her Wikipedia biography, gives 5 feet 8½ inches (174 cm). The half-inch gap is the difference between an agency’s measurement and the rounded figure the press repeats. Neither is a scandal; the point is that only one number can be the agency’s own.

Stat Value Status Birthday October 9, 1996 Verified (Astro-Databank AA record) Age in 2026 29 (turns 30 on Oct 9, 2026) Calculated from DOB Zodiac sign Libra From birthdate Height 5’9″ (175 cm) commonly; 5’8½” (174 cm) per IMG Models Reported; sources differ Weight ~121 lbs (55 kg) Reported by bio profiles Eye color Blue-green Widely reported Hair Naturally blonde, dyed dark brown Widely reported Ethnicity Palestinian (father), Dutch (mother) Self-identified

How Her Age Was Verified: The Method in Full

Age questions get answered wrong on the internet constantly, so the method matters as much as the answer. First, we anchored the birthdate to the highest-quality records: Wikipedia’s biography (citing primary press sources) and Astro-Databank’s AA-rated entry — the AA grade means the time and date come from a birth record, not an interview. Second, we checked 2026-dated press: Just Jared’s May and July 2026 stories and People’s June 2026 reporting all call her 29, which matches the date math for any day before October 9, 2026.

Third, we stress-tested the outliers. The profile claiming “30 (as of 2026)” collapses against the DOB: nobody born October 9, 1996 is 30 before October 9, 2026. The pages showing 26 or 27 are frozen in 2022–2023 and fail the freshness test. The surviving, sourced answer: born October 9, 1996; 29 now; 30 on October 9, 2026.

Sources & Reporting

Figures in this profile reflect reporting through October 2026. Key sources: Wikipedia’s Bella Hadid biography (the birthdate, IMG signing, NYFW debut, 2017 Vogue record, awards, and the Forbes $19M earnings citation); Astro-Databank via SerenAstro (the AA-rated October 9, 1996 birth record); Just Jared (the May 7, 2026 Orebella mist launch, the July 2026 Miss Sixty campaign, and the January 2026 Beauty premiere reporting); People via iHeart (the June 25, 2026 Lyme flare-up posts and the May 2025 Aydan Nix family statement); soycarmin, fictionhorizon, and comicbasics (The Beauty’s January 14, 2026 MoMA premiere and January 21 FX/Hulu airdate); GlamSham and beautyscene.net (the $39 mist pricing and scent names); zeenmag.net quoting Elle (the July 2026 Solaris collection and the Cannes May 2026 Prada appearance); Nylon (the 2026 Prada campaign debut, Revolve Los Angeles, and Vogue Italia cover); and Net Worth Forum and LiveRoger (the competing $25M and $30M net-worth estimates, shown as a labeled range). Where outlets disagree, the article explains why and publishes the range rather than picking a side.

Frequently Asked Questions

How old is Bella Hadid in 2026? Bella Hadid is 29 years old. She was born on October 9, 1996, and she turns 30 on October 9, 2026. The birthdate is confirmed by Wikipedia and Astro-Databank’s AA-rated birth record, and every 2026-dated outlet calls her 29.

When is Bella Hadid’s birthday? Bella Hadid’s birthday is October 9. She was born on October 9, 1996, in Washington, D.C., which makes her a Libra. Her 30th birthday falls on October 9, 2026.

How tall is Bella Hadid? Bella Hadid is most commonly listed at 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm). However, her agency IMG Models’ own listing gives 5 feet 8½ inches (174 cm) — the half-inch gap is the difference between the agency’s measurement and the rounded figure the press repeats.

Who are Bella Hadid’s parents and siblings? Bella’s father is Palestinian-American real-estate developer Mohamed Hadid and her mother is Dutch former model Yolanda Hadid. Her siblings are older sister Gigi and younger brother Anwar (both models), older half-sisters Marielle and Alana from her father’s first marriage, and half-sister Aydan Nix, revealed publicly in May 2025.

Who is Bella Hadid dating? Is she married? Bella Hadid is not married. Since 2023 she has been in a relationship with Adan Banuelos, a professional equestrian and cutting-horse rider, and in 2024 she moved her primary residence to Fort Worth, Texas. Before Banuelos, her most publicized relationship was with singer The Weeknd (2015–2016).

What is Bella Hadid famous for? Bella Hadid is famous as one of the world’s top supermodels — 35+ international Vogue covers, a record five September Vogue covers in 2017, Model of the Year awards in 2016 and 2022, and a Time 100 spot in 2023. In 2026 she added acting (FX’s The Beauty) and expanded her fragrance brand Orebella.

What businesses does Bella Hadid own? Bella Hadid founded the fragrance brand Orebella in 2024, which launched Body & Hair Perfume Mists in May 2026 ($39 each) and the Solaris summer collection in July 2026. She also co-founded Kin Euphorics, a nonalcoholic adaptogenic beverage brand, in 2021 with CEO Jen Batchelor.

Does Bella Hadid have Lyme disease? Yes. Bella Hadid was diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease in 2012 at age 15, along with her mother Yolanda and brother Anwar. She first discussed it publicly in October 2015. The illness has interrupted her career repeatedly, most recently with a flare-up she described in Instagram posts on June 25, 2026.

WRITTEN BY Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, and no invented numbers. Every profile on this site passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.