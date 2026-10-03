Lewis Hamilton Age 2026: How Old Is the Ferrari Star?

Lewis Hamilton age 2026: born January 7, 1985, he is 41. We trace his records by age, the 56-year oldest-winner record, and his title fight vs a 20-year-old.

Last updated: October 3, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Lewis Hamilton is 41 years old in the 2026 Formula 1 season. Born on January 7, 1985, in Stevenage, England, he turned 41 during the off-season and is now racing his second season for Ferrari — against a 20-year-old championship leader young enough to be his kid brother’s classmate.

And here is the twist nobody predicted in January: at 41, Hamilton is winning again. On June 14, 2026, aged 41 years, 5 months and 7 days, he took the Barcelona Grand Prix and became the oldest F1 race winner in 56 years. That single victory rewrote the record books five times over, dragged him back into a title fight, and turned the sport’s favorite retirement question into a punchline.

This profile answers every age question about Hamilton with dated, sourced facts — his age at every record, the full all-time oldest-winners list, what his 2025 season really looked like at 40, and what his Ferrari contract says about 2027 and beyond.

Quick Facts Age (2026) 41 — born January 7, 1985 Full Name Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton Born January 7, 1985, Stevenage, England Profession Formula 1 driver (Ferrari, 2025–present) Nationality British Height ~5 ft 8.5 in (1.74 m) Championships 7 (2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020) Last Updated October 3, 2026

How This Profile Was Made This profile is built from dated reporting — Sky Sports, ESPN, RacingNews365, formula1.com, and AutoHebdo — published between January and September 2026. Ages and record dates are calculated directly from Hamilton’s birthdate (January 7, 1985). Every race result, contract detail, and statistic names the outlet that reported it. Where outlets disagree or facts remain private (such as relationships), the article says so plainly rather than filling the gap.

Lewis Hamilton’s estimated net worth in 2026 — illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

How Old Is Lewis Hamilton in 2026?

Lewis Hamilton was born on January 7, 1985, in Stevenage, England. He turned 41 in the winter before the 2026 season — his 20th campaign in Formula 1 — and he will turn 42 on January 7, 2027.

That makes him one of only two drivers in their forties on the 2026 grid. The other is Fernando Alonso, and AutoHebdo’s June 2026 reporting framed the contrast bluntly: everyone else on the grid belongs to generations sometimes born after Hamilton’s first world titles. The numbers that follow are all computed from that January 7, 1985 birthdate — no approximations, no rounded-up claims.

Hamilton’s Age at Every Major Record

Competitor profiles usually stop at “he is 41.” This table does what they don’t: it puts a precise age next to every headline moment of his career. Read down the ages and you can watch a 22-year-old debutant become a 41-year-old record-breaker.

Milestone Hamilton’s Age Date Started karting 8 1993 Joined McLaren Young Driver Programme 13 (as a teenager) 1998 F1 debut (McLaren, Australian GP) 22 March 2007 First world championship 23 November 2008 Moved to Mercedes 28 2013 Seventh (record-tying) championship 35 November 2020 Joined Ferrari 40 2025 season First Ferrari win (Barcelona GP) 41 years, 5 months, 7 days June 14, 2026

The bottom row is the one that changed everything. Between his first title and that Barcelona win sits 19 years — and only one other statistic captures his longevity better: formula1.com confirmed in June 2026 that Hamilton is now the first driver in F1 history to win a grand prix in his 20s, his 30s, and his 40s.

Barcelona 2026: The Win That Made Him the Oldest Winner in 56 Years

On June 14, 2026, Hamilton delivered a stunning late Q3 lap to line up on the front row at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, then executed what formula1.com called a “bold three-stop strategy” to pass the Mercedes cars on fresher tyres and take the chequered flag. It was his 106th grand prix victory — and his first for Ferrari, 686 days after his previous win at the 2024 Belgian GP, per RacingNews365.

At 41 years, 5 months and 7 days, he became the oldest grand prix winner since Jack Brabham’s 1970 South African GP victory — a 56-year record. The French outlet AutoHebdo noted that only two drivers in their forties were even on the 2026 grid, and Hamilton had just outdriven all of them.

One race, five record-book entries. Sportskeeda and RacingNews365 documented them all:

Oldest F1 winner in 56 years — the Brabham line is broken.

— the Brabham line is broken. Most wins at Barcelona-Catalunya (7) — he was tied with Michael Schumacher on six; the win gave him the circuit record outright.

— he was tied with Michael Schumacher on six; the win gave him the circuit record outright. First British driver to win for Ferrari in the 21st century — the last was Eddie Irvine at the 1999 Malaysian GP.

— the last was Eddie Irvine at the 1999 Malaysian GP. Only the fifth English driver to win for Ferrari, ever — joining Mike Hawthorn, Peter Collins, John Surtees and Nigel Mansell.

— joining Mike Hawthorn, Peter Collins, John Surtees and Nigel Mansell. First driver to win in his 20s, 30s and 40s — 19 years separate his first win (Canada 2007, aged 22) from this one.

The win also made him the 41st different driver to win for Ferrari and Ferrari’s 249th victory. The all-British podium — Hamilton, George Russell, Lando Norris — was the first since the 1968 United States GP, when Jackie Stewart, Graham Hill and John Surtees swept the places (RacingNews365).

Hamilton’s 106th win — his first for Ferrari, at 41 — broke a 56-year oldest-winner record. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Where Hamilton Ranks on the All-Time Oldest Winners List

RacingNews365 places Hamilton 7th on the all-time oldest grand prix winners list after Barcelona. Here is the confirmed context around that ranking:

Rank Driver Age at Win Race 1 Luigi Fagioli 53 years, 0 months, 22 days 1951 French GP — Jack Brabham 43 years, 11 months, 5 days 1970 South African GP — Sam Hanks 42 years, 10 months, 17 days 1957 Indianapolis 500* 7 Lewis Hamilton 41 years, 5 months, 7 days 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya GP

*The Indianapolis 500 counted toward the F1 World Championship between 1950 and 1960 (formula1.com). The other post-41 winners in F1 history — Juan Manuel Fangio, Giuseppe Farina, Piero Taruffi and Nigel Mansell, per AutoHebdo — all sit above Hamilton on the list, with Mansell (1994 Australian GP) the most recent before him.

Could Hamilton take the all-time record? RacingNews365 did the math: to break Fagioli’s mark he would have to win a race after January 30, 2038 — at 53. That would mean racing at an age no driver has ever managed. Unlikely, but the fact that anyone is running the calculation at all says plenty about his longevity.

2025: His Worst Season — and Why Age Wasn’t the Whole Story

The retirement talk didn’t come from nowhere. Hamilton’s first Ferrari season in 2025 was, by every measure, the worst of his 19-season career. He failed to score a single grand prix podium — the first podium-less season he had ever endured — and finished 6th in the championship, per ScuderiaFans and TSN’s January 2026 review.

The numbers were ugly. After a bright start — pole and victory in the China sprint — Ferrari were disqualified from the Shanghai race itself over two floor violations. From there the season unraveled: the car had to be run so low to be fast that it risked illegality at every round, Ferrari abandoned development in April to focus on the 2026 regulation reset, and Hamilton closed the year with three consecutive Q1 eliminations — an unwanted record of its own.

But the “he’s too old” narrative skipped the context. Ferrari’s 2025 car never suited him; he had spent 12 years at Mercedes and, as team principal Fred Vasseur later admitted to Corriere della Sera, he “underestimated the transition from the Mercedes world to Ferrari.” The 2022-generation cars were always his weakest fit — ScuderiaFans noted his three worst championship finishes all came under those rules, which were scrapped for 2026. When the rulebook changed, the 41-year-old changed with it.

2026 at 41: The Comeback Season, Race by Race

Eleven races into the 2026 season, Hamilton held a distinction no other driver could claim: he had scored points in every single grand prix. RacingNews365 called it “a record built on relentless consistency rather than raw dominance” — and it quietly carried him to second in the championship, 50 points behind leader Kimi Antonelli on 169 points, with George Russell third on 160.

Race Result Notes Barcelona-Catalunya 1st First Ferrari win; oldest winner in 56 years China Podium — Canada Podium — Monaco Podium — Silverstone Podium — Japan 6th Worst finish of the season (tied) Miami 6th Worst finish of the season (tied) Spa 4th 5-sec penalty for Russell collision cost a podium Hungary 5th Pit-lane speeding under the VSC; demoted from 4th

The frustration, as RacingNews365 documented, was the penalties chipping at an even stronger tally — a three-place grid penalty for impeding Oscar Piastri joined the Spa and Hungary sanctions. Without them, the 50-point gap to Antonelli would look considerably less daunting. After the summer break, Sky Sports reported the gap unchanged at 50 as the season resumed at Zandvoort, and by the September 26 Baku race — where Hamilton told Sky he “simply lacked pace” — his title hopes were effectively over, per ScuderiaFans.

The 22-Year Gap: Racing a 20-Year-Old for the Title

The defining image of the 2026 season is generational: a 41-year-old chasing a record eighth title against Kimi Antonelli, who turned 20 just after the Dutch Grand Prix — 22 years younger than Hamilton, per AutoHebdo.

Sky Sports laid out the contrast in August: Hamilton, the seven-time champion hunting title number eight in his 20th season; Antonelli, in only his second F1 campaign, hunting his first. Hamilton himself acknowledged the dynamic on the Dutch GP weekend: “When you are 19 you don’t really have much else going on in your life really, so you don’t have many other pressures. I remember when I was that age and things are relatively easier in life.” The implication hung in the air — at 41, the pressures are different, and Hamilton has carried them for two decades.

Stevenage, 1985: The Early Years

Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton was born on January 7, 1985, in Stevenage, England. From an early age he showed the kind of racing talent that makes people uncomfortable — the raw, obvious kind that couldn’t be ignored even when the family budget couldn’t match it.

He started karting at eight years old in 1993. The famous origin story — his father working multiple jobs to fund the karting years — is part of British sporting folklore. What the folklore undersells is how early the professional world noticed: he was signed to the McLaren Young Driver Programme as a teenager in 1998, a move that effectively put his entire junior career on Formula 1’s official pathway.

Hamilton started karting at eight in 1993 — the first step on a path that led to seven world titles. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Title at 23: The Young-Hamilton Years

Hamilton’s F1 debut came in March 2007 at 22 — and he nearly won the championship immediately, missing out by a point as Kimi Räikkönen took the title for Ferrari. The near-miss made what happened next inevitable: in November 2008, at the Brazilian Grand Prix, Hamilton overtook Timo Glock on the final lap in wet conditions to snatch the title from Ferrari’s Felipe Massa.

He was 23 years old — the youngest world champion in F1 history at the time. The record has since fallen, but the achievement hasn’t shrunk: he won his first title before most drivers make their debut.

Then came the move that defined his thirties. Hamilton switched to Mercedes in 2013 at 28 — a decision widely questioned at the time — and won six championships in seven years (2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020), tying Michael Schumacher’s record of seven titles at 35. When Mercedes’ dominance ended after 2021, Hamilton didn’t fade; he waited for the right move and made the biggest transfer in F1 history.

The Records He Can Still Take After 41

Two records remain on the table — one realistic, one requiring a minor miracle:

An eighth world championship would take Hamilton past Schumacher’s seven and make him F1’s outright most-titled driver. He is contracted at Ferrari through at least 2027, and Sky Sports understands he holds a unilateral option for 2028 — two or three more seasons to chase it.

would take Hamilton past Schumacher’s seven and make him F1’s outright most-titled driver. He is contracted at Ferrari through at least 2027, and Sky Sports understands he holds a unilateral option for 2028 — two or three more seasons to chase it. The all-time oldest-winner record (Fagioli, 53) is the miracle. Every further win at 41 and beyond moves him up the list — he’s already seventh — but the gap from 41 to 53 is a lifetime in F1 years.

Even without either, his age records are already historic: 106 grand prix wins (most ever), 104 pole positions (most ever), 205 podiums, and more than 380 starts across four decades of life — the twenties, thirties and forties.

Will He Retire? The 2027 and 2028 Contracts

The retirement question followed Hamilton through every bad weekend of 2025. He has now answered it, twice, on the record.

At the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix, Hamilton confirmed he had a contract in place for at least 2027. Then Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur confirmed it to Corriere della Sera ahead of the British GP with a one-word answer — “Yes” — when asked if Hamilton would stay in 2027. Sky Sports adds that Hamilton holds a unilateral option for 2028 as well.

The original deal, announced in February 2024, was structured as a 2+1 arrangement — two years plus the optional third, now exercised. ESPN’s September 2026 reporting carried his own verdict on the retirement rumors: “There’s a lot of people that are trying to retire me, and that’s not even in my thoughts. I’m already thinking of what will be next, and planning for, like, the next five years.” At 41, he is planning half a decade ahead.

How a 41-Year-Old Still Gets Faster

Strip away the romance and there is a real physiological question: how does a 41-year-old body handle a Formula 1 car in a 24-race season? The honest answer starts with what observers can see. Athlon Sports’ 2026 profile notes Hamilton’s fitness, endurance and racecraft rank among the best on the grid — and the 2026 results back it up: points in every single grand prix is not a talent stat, it’s a durability stat.

There is also the matter of the car. Hamilton never fully adapted to the 2022-generation machines — his three worst championship finishes came under those rules. The 2026 regulation reset gave him a car he could drive his way again, and Vasseur pointed to the real shift: “Now he knows the tools, the people and our working methods. Thanks to the good results, he has entered a positive spiral.” At 41, confidence compounds like it did at 25. Age didn’t change his ceiling; the wrong car did.

Life Off the Track at 41

Hamilton’s empire off the circuit is substantial: his net worth is typically estimated at $400–550 million across outlet estimates (Forbes and others), built on Mercedes and Ferrari salary years, endorsements, and business interests. It is an estimate — he has never disclosed his finances — but the scale is well documented.

He remains a genuine cultural figure beyond the paddock. In 2026 he appeared at Paris Fashion Week for Dior’s Menswear Fall-Winter 2026/2027 collection, photographed by Getty — still one of the few athletes who move between sport and fashion without it looking like a stunt. He stands about 5 feet 8.5 inches (1.74 m) tall, per Athlon Sports’ 2026 profile.

On relationships: Hamilton has never married, and reliable 2026 reporting does not confirm a current partner. Where gossip outlets speculate, this profile stays with what is verifiable — and treats the rest as none of our business.

Sources & Reporting

Figures in this profile reflect reporting through September 2026. Key sources: RacingNews365 (the Barcelona 2026 record breakdown — 106th win, 686-day gap, 41st Ferrari winner, oldest in 56 years — and the 11-races-in consistency stat); formula1.com (the all-time oldest-winners list and the first-driver-to-win-in-his-20s-30s-40s confirmation); Sky Sports (41st-birthday coverage, the Dutch GP title-fight analysis, and the 2027 contract plus 2028 option reporting); ESPN (the 2027 driver-lineup confirmation and Hamilton’s on-the-record retirement denial); AutoHebdo (the 41y 5m 7d age computation and the 22-year gap to Antonelli); Athlon Sports (birthdate, height, karting age, fitness assessment); ScuderiaFans and TSN (the 2025 season autopsy and the Baku September 2026 race report). Where outlets disagreed, the profile followed the most recent dated reporting.

Frequently Asked Questions

How old is Lewis Hamilton? Lewis Hamilton is 41 years old in the 2026 season. He was born on January 7, 1985, in Stevenage, England, and turned 41 during the off-season before the 2026 campaign.

When is Lewis Hamilton’s birthday? January 7, 1985. He turned 41 on January 7, 2026 — during the buildup to his second season with Ferrari — and turns 42 on January 7, 2027.

How old was Lewis Hamilton when he won his first F1 championship? He was 23. Hamilton won his first world title at the 2008 Brazilian Grand Prix, overtaking Timo Glock on the final lap to beat Felipe Massa — making him the youngest champion in F1 history at the time.

How old was Lewis Hamilton when he won the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix? 41 years, 5 months and 7 days. That made him the oldest grand prix winner in 56 years — since Jack Brabham’s 1970 South African GP win — and the first driver ever to win in his 20s, 30s and 40s.

Is Lewis Hamilton the oldest driver in F1? He is one of the two. Hamilton (41) and Fernando Alonso are the only drivers in their forties on the 2026 grid; the rest of the field belongs to younger generations, including 20-year-old championship leader Kimi Antonelli.

Who is the oldest F1 race winner ever? Luigi Fagioli, who won the 1951 French Grand Prix aged 53 years, 0 months and 22 days. Hamilton ranks 7th on the all-time oldest-winners list after his 2026 Barcelona victory.

Is Lewis Hamilton retiring from F1? No. Hamilton has a Ferrari contract in place for at least 2027 — confirmed by both the driver and team principal Fred Vasseur — with Sky Sports reporting he also holds a unilateral option for 2028. He said in September 2026 that retirement “is not even in my thoughts.”

How tall is Lewis Hamilton? Approximately 5 feet 8.5 inches (1.74 m), per Athlon Sports’ 2026 profile — on the shorter side of the grid, but a stature that has never limited his performance.

WRITTEN BY Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, and no invented numbers. Every profile on this site passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.