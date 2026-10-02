Elon Musk Height 2026: How Tall Is the Tesla CEO, Really?

Elon Musk height 2026: the Tesla CEO stands 6’2″ (188 cm) — he once said 6’1.5″ in a 2018 video, then tweeted “def 6’2”. We settle it with dated sources.

Last updated: October 3, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Elon Musk is about 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) tall — roughly five inches above the average American man, who stands 5’9″ (175 cm).

The half inch of confusion around his height comes from Musk himself. In a 2018 video he said he stands 6’1.5″ (1.87 m), then later tweeted “def 6’2” — and the rounded-up figure is what IMDb (1.88 m) and most entertainment databases now print. Both claims are documented. This article walks through both, explains why they differ, and compares his stature with Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and Tim Cook.

Musk, born June 28, 1971 in Pretoria, South Africa, is the CEO of Tesla, founder and CEO of SpaceX, owner of X, and founder of xAI. He is widely reported as the world’s wealthiest person — Forbes put him at roughly $809 billion in April 2026, per the tally on awajis.com — and he has 13 confirmed children. Below: how the height number was verified, the unit-by-unit breakdown, the tech-billionaire comparisons, and a full biography.

Quick Facts Height (2026) 6 ft 2 in (188 cm) (rounded; Musk himself said 6 ft 1.5 in / 1.87 m in 2018) Full Name Elon Reeve Musk Born June 28, 1971, Pretoria, South Africa (age 55) Profession Entrepreneur, engineer, investor Nationality South African, Canadian, American Wealth Sources Tesla, SpaceX, X, xAI Net Worth (2026) ~$809 billion (reported by Forbes, April 2026, via awajis.com) Last Updated October 3, 2026

How This Height Was Verified Musk has never released a medical record of his height, so this figure is a verified estimate, not an official measurement. Our process: we used his own two public statements — 6’1.5″ in a 2018 video and the later “def 6’2” tweet — cross-checked them against IMDb’s 1.88 m listing, celeb-heights.com’s 6ft 2in database entry, and side-by-side photographs with people of known height. Where sources disagree, the article shows both numbers and explains why.

Elon Musk’s estimated net worth in 2026 — illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

How Tall Is Elon Musk? The Short Answer

Elon Musk stands about 6’2″ (188 cm) — that is the figure almost every database uses, and the one Musk himself settled on with his “def 6’2” tweet.

His own 2018 self-reported figure, 6’1.5″ (1.87 m), sits half an inch lower. In practical terms the honest answer is a band: somewhere between 6’1.5″ and 6’2″, or 187–188 cm. For reference, the height-comparison site compareheights.com lists him at 1.87 m and notes he is taller than 89.41% of the people in its database.

Either way, he clears the average American man by five inches and stands visibly taller than fellow tech billionaires Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg in joint appearances.

The Half-Inch Debate: 6’1.5″ vs 6’2″, Explained

There is no mystery here — just two statements from Musk and a habit of rounding.

In a 2018 video, Musk answered a direct question with 6 feet 1.5 inches (1.87 m). Later, on X (then Twitter), he replied to a height question with “def 6’2” — two words that sent every celebrity database rounding upward. IMDb now lists 1.88 m; celeb-heights.com lists 6ft 2in; ienglishstatus.com and visitinghub.org both print 6’2″ (188 cm).

Half an inch is exactly the kind of gap shoes and timing explain. People measure slightly taller in the morning (spinal discs compress through the day) and footwear adds anywhere from half an inch to an inch. Rounding 6’1.5″ up to 6’2″ is standard practice in entertainment databases — compareheights.com even hedges by showing both 1.87 m and 6ft 2in on the same page.

The Australian site aussievibe.com ran the same logic in the other direction: rumors on social media claimed Musk wears shoe lifts or exaggerates, but its side-by-side photo analysis landed on a 6’1″ (185–186 cm) estimate — within the same half-inch band. The picture is consistent: whatever the morning tape says, Musk presents as six-two.

Elon Musk’s Height in Every Unit

Here is the number converted cleanly, so there is no more imperial-to-metric confusion.

Unit Musk’s own figure (2018) Database figure (IMDb & others) Feet and inches 6 ft 1.5 in 6 ft 2 in Total inches 73.5 in 74 in Centimetres 187 cm 188 cm Metres 1.87 m 1.88 m

The difference between the columns is half an inch — 1.3 cm, thinner than a coin standing on edge. Use 6’2″ / 188 cm as the public figure; that is what the databases and the man himself converged on.

How Elon Musk’s Height Compares to Other Tech Billionaires

Musk is the tall one in the room at any tech billionaire gathering. Here is how he stacks up, using consistently reported figures (heights verified against current 2026 database listings).

Person Height vs Elon Musk Elon Musk 6’2″ (188 cm) — Tim Cook (Apple CEO) 6’2″ (188 cm) Same height Sundar Pichai (Google CEO) 5’11” (180 cm) 3 in shorter Bill Gates 5’10” (178 cm) 4 in shorter Jeff Bezos 5’7″–5’8″ (~170–173 cm) 6–7 in shorter Mark Zuckerberg 5’7″ (170 cm) 7 in shorter Average US man 5’9″ (175 cm) 5 in shorter

Only Apple CEO Tim Cook matches Musk at 6’2″ among the big-tech chiefs. Zuckerberg, at 5’7″, gives up seven inches — which is why their joint 2023 photos, during the “cage match” feud era, made Musk look like the older brother. Bezos’s listing floats between 5’7″ and 5’8″ across databases; either way he is roughly half a foot shorter.

Taller Than Presidents: Musk vs World Leaders

Put Musk beside world leaders and the pattern holds. Barack Obama, at 6’1″ (185 cm) per the zenoworth.com comparison, comes in an inch shorter — joint photos of the two confirm the gap.

Among sitting and recent US presidents Musk is firmly in the tall half of the pack, above average male height by five inches. It is part of why he reads as the most physically imposing of the tech founders — six-foot-two and, more often than not, the tallest figure on a stage.

Growing Up in Pretoria: Elon Musk’s Early Life

Elon Reeve Musk was born on June 28, 1971 in Pretoria, South Africa — making him 55 in 2026. His father, Errol Musk, is an engineer; his mother, Maye Musk, is a Canadian model and dietitian. He grew up with younger siblings Kimbal and Tosca.

The engineering house ran deep. Musk taught himself computer programming around age 10 and sold his first piece of software, a video game called Blastar, by age 12, per zenoworth.com’s 2026 profile. School in South Africa was rough — he has described bullying in interviews — and at 17 he left for Canada, enrolling at Queen’s University before transferring to the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned dual bachelor’s degrees in physics and economics.

He moved to California in 1995 to start a PhD in applied physics at Stanford — and dropped out after two days to ride the dot-com wave, per the biography summary on celeb-heights.com. That two-day PhD is now the most expensive dropout story in education history.

From Zip2 to SpaceX: A Career Timeline in Giant Steps

Musk’s career moves got bigger as fast as his companies did — and each one put him on bigger stages, next to presidents, prime ministers and pop stars, where his height kept drawing camera attention.

Year Milestone 1995 Co-founds Zip2 with brother Kimbal; Compaq buys it for $307 million in 1999 (per celeb-heights.com’s bio) 1999–2002 Founds X.com, an online bank; merges with Confinity (PayPal); eBay buys PayPal for $1.5 billion in October 2002 2002 Founds SpaceX in May — the bet that made him a household name 2004 Joins Tesla Motors as product architect; becomes CEO in 2008 2006 Helps create SolarCity, later folded into Tesla 2015 Co-founds OpenAI (leaves years later amid the direction dispute) 2021 Became the world’s richest person in January (Forbes) 2022 Buys Twitter for $44 billion in October, rebrands it X 2023 Founds xAI to compete in the AI race he helped start 2025 Stepped back from day-to-day leadership of the Department of Government Efficiency while remaining a Washington adviser, per coinpaper.com’s 2026 profile

SpaceX’s Starbase in Texas is where the stature thing gets literal: Musk, at 6’2″, stands beside engineers and looks average — then stands beside a 120-metre Starship and everyone does.

A SpaceX Starship lifting off — the company Musk founded in 2002, which turned him from a dot-com millionaire into the man aiming at Mars.

The Billion Twitter Bet: Musk at His Most Visible

October 2022 gave the world its most-photographed Musk. Carrying a kitchen sink into Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters — “let that sink in,” per his post — he closed the $44 billion acquisition, took the company private, and renamed it X.

The deal also explains why “how tall is Elon Musk” gets searched so much. Musk spent 2022–2026 as the most camera-documented executive on earth: product launches, courtroom sketches, Oval Office-adjacent appearances, and AI summits, each generating fresh photos for the height forums to dissect. His companies’ valuations kept him atop the wealth rankings through it all — the reported ~$809 billion Forbes figure from April 2026 (via awajis.com) is the latest marker.

Inside a Tesla gigafactory — the company Musk joined in 2004 and has led as CEO since 2008.

Personal Life: Partners, Children and the Musk Household

Musk’s family is as outsized as his ambitions. Per awajis.com’s April 2026 tally, he has 13 confirmed children — older databases like visitinghub.org still list 10, a number that has not kept up with 2025–2026 reporting.

He married author Justine Wilson in 2000 (divorced 2008), then actress Talulah Riley — twice, 2010–2012 and 2013–2016 — and was later in a relationship with musician Grimes. He now lives in Austin, Texas, per awajis.com’s bio table, having relocated his companies’ center of gravity from California.

In May 2021, Musk told Saturday Night Live viewers he has Asperger’s syndrome — the detail that made him the first SNL host to openly discuss being on the autism spectrum, per coinpaper.com’s profile. It is one of the few personal facts he has volunteered without being asked.

Weight, Build and Fitness: The Full Physical Profile

The most complete physical-stats table comes from ienglishstatus.com, which lists Musk at 190 lbs (86 kg) with an athletic-lean build and hazel eyes. That weight at 6’2″ gives a BMI of roughly 24.3 — the upper edge of the healthy range, though BMI is a crude tool for anyone who lifts.

Musk has joked publicly about his fitness (a 2022 beach photo of him shirtless in Mykonos made global tabloids) and has said he dislikes working out but does lift weights. In 2023, during the short-lived “cage match” saga with Zuckerberg, he claimed to be training — and promptly posted that his back hurt. The physique is that of a tall 55-year-old executive, not an athlete.

Why the World Keeps Asking How Tall He Is

Some of it is simple curiosity — the same instinct that powers every celebrity-height forum. But Musk gets an unusual amount of scrutiny for three reasons.

First, he is photographed beside famous people constantly, and every group photo becomes a measurement exercise. Second, the two competing self-reported numbers (6’1.5″ vs 6’2″) keep the debate alive on forums and social media. Third, there is the perennial shoe-lift rumor: as aussievibe.com documented, social-media posts have claimed Musk wears lifts or exaggerates — yet their side-by-side analysis found nothing to support it.

Camera angles do the rest of the work. A wide shot from below adds inches; standing beside the 5’7″ Zuckerberg subtracts them from everyone else. The honest take: at roughly 6’2″, Musk is tall enough that the question only persists because he gave two different answers.

Sources & Reporting

Figures in this profile reflect reporting through October 2026. Key sources: awajis.com (the 6’1.5″-in-2018-video and “def 6’2” tweet account, the ~$809 billion Forbes figure from April 2026, and the 13-children tally); celeb-heights.com (6ft 2in database entry, age 55, Zip2 $307M and PayPal $1.5B deal history, Stanford two-day PhD anecdote); ienglishstatus.com (190 lbs weight, hazel eyes, 6’2″ (188 cm) physical-stats table); coinpaper.com (2026 profile noting the 2025 DOGE step-back and the SNL Asperger’s disclosure); zenoworth.com (Blastar-at-12, Queen’s-to-UPenn education, Obama 6’1″ comparison point); aussievibe.com.au (debunking the shoe-lift rumors with side-by-side analysis); compareheights.com (1.87 m listing, taller-than-89.41% stat); IMDb (1.88 m listing). Where outlets disagree, the article publishes both numbers and explains why.

Frequently Asked Questions

How tall is Elon Musk? Elon Musk is about 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) tall. He said 6’1.5″ (1.87 m) in a 2018 video, then later tweeted “def 6’2” — and the rounded figure is what IMDb (1.88 m) and most entertainment databases now list.

How tall is Elon Musk in cm? 187 cm per Musk’s own 2018 statement, and 188 cm per IMDb and most databases. Either way, he stands about five inches above the average American man (175 cm).

Why do some sources say 6’1″ and others 6’2″? Because Musk gave two different figures himself: 6’1.5″ in a 2018 video and “def 6’2″ in a later tweet. Shoes add half an inch to an inch, people measure tallest in the morning, and databases routinely round up — which is how 6’1.5″ became 6’2” everywhere.

Is Elon Musk taller than Jeff Bezos? Yes. Musk stands about 6’2″ (188 cm) while Jeff Bezos is listed between 5’7″ and 5’8″ (roughly 170–173 cm) — making Musk six to seven inches taller than the Amazon founder.

Who is taller: Elon Musk or Mark Zuckerberg? Elon Musk, by about seven inches. Zuckerberg is 5’7″ (170 cm) next to Musk’s 6’2″ (188 cm), which is why their joint 2023 photos made Musk look like the older brother.

How much does Elon Musk weigh? According to ienglishstatus.com’s physical-stats table, Musk weighs 190 lbs (86 kg) — with an athletic-lean build and hazel eyes.

How old is Elon Musk in 2026? Elon Musk is 55 in 2026. He was born on June 28, 1971, in Pretoria, South Africa.

What companies does Elon Musk run? Musk is CEO of Tesla and founder/CEO of SpaceX, owner of X (bought as Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022), founder of xAI, and the founder of Neuralink and The Boring Company. He co-founded PayPal (sold to eBay for $1.5 billion in 2002).

WRITTEN BY Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, and no invented numbers. Every profile on this site passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.