Davido Biography 2026: Age 33, $100M Fortune & Rise

Davido biography 2026: born Nov 21 1992 in Atlanta, raised in Lagos; the DMW star’s albums, endorsements, wife, and why his net worth estimates span $27M–$100M.

Last updated: October 3, 2026

By Nathan Cole

David Adedeji Adeleke — the world knows him as Davido — was born on November 21, 1992, in Atlanta, Georgia, and raised in Lagos, Nigeria. At 33, he is one of the defining voices of Afrobeats, the man behind the 2017 anthems “If” and “Fall”, a five-time Grammy nominee, and the founder of Davido Music Worldwide (DMW). His personal fortune is estimated anywhere between $27 million and $100 million in 2026, depending on which outlet is doing the counting — the honest range is part of this profile, and the Net Worth section below explains why no single number holds up.

His story carries a delicious irony. Davido calls himself OBO — Omo Baba Olowo, Yoruba for “son of a rich man” — because his father, Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, is a billionaire industrialist whose Pacific Holdings empire and Adeleke University made him one of Nigeria’s wealthiest men. The kid with everything chose the hardest room to earn respect in: the studio. Fifteen years after his debut single, he has six albums, sold-out arenas on four continents, and a trophy shelf that keeps outgrowing itself — just not the Grammy, yet.

2026 has been one of his busiest years ever. The 5IVE Alive Tour played 42 dates across four continents before wrapping in May 2026; he made his Coachella debut in April 2026; his single “With You” featuring Omah Lay earned a Grammy nomination; he took a two-month break in May to back his uncle’s governorship campaign in Osun State; and on July 31, 2026, he released Oriadé, his sixth studio album, marking 15 years in music (per Deezer).

Quick Facts Net Worth (2026) $27–100 million (estimated; varies by source — see Net Worth section) Full Name David Adedeji Adeleke Born November 21, 1992 — Atlanta, Georgia, USA (age 33) Nationality Nigerian-American (family from Osun State, Nigeria) Profession Singer, songwriter, record executive Wife Chioma Avril Rowland (traditional wedding June 2024; Miami wedding August 2025) Children Imade, Hailey, Dawson, and twins (born October 2023) Record Label Davido Music Worldwide (DMW); previously Sony Music/RCA Wealth Sources Music catalog and streaming, touring, brand endorsements, label equity Last Updated October 3, 2026

How This Profile Was Put Together This profile is built from reported facts, not insider access — Davido has never opened his books publicly. Our process: verify birth, family, education and career dates across reputable outlets and current artist records; cross-check every figure (album releases, tour numbers, endorsement names, award nominations) against at least two independent sources; and where outlets disagree — most notably on net worth — publish a range with the reasoning shown. Anything uncertain is labeled an estimate, not a fact.

Davido’s estimated net worth in 2026 — illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Early Life: Born Into Money, Raised for Music

Davido was born in Atlanta on November 21, 1992, but he grew up in Lagos, Nigeria — and his childhood had two defining facts. The first: his father, Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, is a billionaire businessman who founded Pacific Holdings and built Adeleke University in Ede, Osun State, from nothing. The second: his mother, Veronica “Vero” Adeleke, a university lecturer with a love of music, died in 2003. He was ten.

Losing his mother at ten shaped him more than the money ever did. Multiple biographers — including CelebsBio — credit Vero’s love of music and the arts as the earliest seed of his artistry. He was the youngest of five children in one of Nigeria’s most prominent families, yet he kept drifting toward the studio instead of the boardroom. His early music experiments came alongside his cousins B-Red and Shina Rambo, both of whom would also make music their trade (per Hitztv).

This is the part of the Davido story his critics get wrong. Plenty of rich kids buy a music career. He did the reverse — he turned the family fortune into a handicap. Nigeria’s streets decided he would have to prove the music worked, and by the time “Dami Duro” landed, nobody was questioning where the talent came from.

Education: From Oakwood to Babcock

Davido attended the British International School in Lagos, then followed the family script to the United States, enrolling at Oakwood University in Alabama to study Business Administration. He dropped out. Music had already taken hold, and the lecture hall was losing.

Back in Nigeria, he did something unusual for a dropout: he finished. He enrolled at Babcock University, studied Music, and graduated in July 2015 — his father helped back a special music program at the school, per Hitztv. The detail that made Babcock famous in Afrobeats lore is that it is where he met Chioma Rowland, the woman he would later marry.

So the education record reads: Lagos international school, an unfinished American business degree, a finished Nigerian music degree. It is the clearest preview of the man — the business training never took, but the music degree he insisted on earning did.

Breakthrough: “Dami Duro” and the 2012 Headies Win

The career officially starts in 2011. Debut single “Back When” featuring Naeto C introduced him; “Dami Duro” later that year made him unavoidable. The song’s street energy — a young Lagos prince rapping that he could not be intimidated — turned into a national anthem, and Davido became a household name before he had an album out.

The album arrived in 2012: Omo Baba Olowo. He named his debut record after the joke everyone was making about him — son of a rich man — and then walked onto The Headies stage that same year to win the Next Rated award. Owning the punchline worked. The album spun off “Ekuro” and “Overseas,” and the next six years were spent proving that a rich kid could also be a hit machine.

Going Global: Sony Music, DMW, and the “If” and “Fall” Era

The mid-2010s were Davido’s apprenticeship in ambition. “Aye” (2014) and “Skelewu” kept him on Nigerian radio, and then 2016 changed his business completely. In January 2016 he signed with Sony Music (per Creebhills), and that same year he founded Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) — becoming, at 23, both a signed artist and a label owner.

2017 delivered the two songs that crossed the ocean. “If” dominated African airwaves, and “Fall” became the longest-charting Nigerian song on Billboard and one of the first Afrobeats records to go genuinely global. The numbers still matter: billions of streams across platforms and over two billion YouTube views on his catalog (per CelebsBio). While competitors wrote about Afrobeats crossing over, Davido was the vehicle it crossed in.

The Album Era: Six Records, One Breakneck Decade

From 2012 to 2026, Davido released six studio albums. The discography below shows the arc — debut, a seven-year wait, then a record every year or two through his 2026 return.

Year Album Key Facts 2012 Omo Baba Olowo Debut; “Dami Duro,” “Ekuro,” “Overseas”; Headies Next Rated 2012 2019 A Good Time “Blow My Mind” with Chris Brown; consolidated the global fanbase 2020 A Better Time Star features: Nicki Minaj (“Holy Ground”), Lil Baby, Nas 2023 Timeless “Unavailable” feat. Musa Keys; “Feel”; 3 Grammy nominations (2024) 2025 5ive 17 tracks; released April 18, 2025; “With You” feat. Omah Lay; Afropop–Reggaeton–Dancehall fusion 2026 Oriadé 13 tracks; released July 31, 2026; 15-year anniversary project (per Deezer)

The 5ive era deserves special attention. Released on April 18, 2025, it was described as his most culturally fluid project — a 17-track blend of Afropop, Reggaeton and Dancehall with guests including YG Marley, Shenseea, Victony, Musa Keys, Becky G, Odumodublvck, Chike, Tayc and Dadju (per Deezer). “With You” featuring Omah Lay became its standout, earning his fifth Grammy nomination.

Then came Oriadé, the July 2026 release that most biography sites have not caught up with. Announced with a golden-crown rollout and a trailer showing Davido in regal Yoruba attire, the 13-track record frames itself around heritage, identity and destiny — the album of a man who spent fifteen years proving a point and finally gets to reflect on how he arrived (per Afromixx and Deezer).

Grammy History: Five Nominations, Still No Win

Davido’s Grammy story is a running tab. At the 2024 Grammys, Timeless earned him three nominations — Best Global Music Album, Best African Music Performance for “Unavailable” featuring Musa Keys, and Best Global Music Performance for “Feel”. In 2025, “Sensational” with Chris Brown and Lojay brought a fourth nomination for Best African Music Performance. In 2026, “With You” featuring Omah Lay made five.

He has not won yet. The 2026 award went to South Africa’s Tyla for “PUSH 2 START” (per FirstNigerian). Three consecutive years of nominations (2024, 2025, 2026) is the achievement — it keeps his name on the Recording Academy’s rolls and, as he told OkayAfrica after the 2026 ceremony, “for African music to be highlighted motivates me.” Most competitor profiles still say “three nominations” or stop at 2024. The real count is five.

DMW and the Business: Turning Fame Into a Company

He is both the product and the firm. DMW, founded in 2016, became the home of artists like Mayorkun and Peruzzi, giving Davido an executive’s cut of their songs and shows. The label structure is how he built wealth that compounds when he is not on stage: owning the label means a percentage of everything it produces.

The next rung came in 2024, when he partnered with United Masters to launch Nine+ Records, working alongside veteran executive Steve Stoute to sign and develop talent across Africa and beyond (per GrimmBiographies). It is the difference between being the talent and being the talent agency. Competitor biographies rarely mention this layer at all — they stop at “owns a record label,” which undersells the operation by one entire business model.

Inside the DMW-era studio economy — the Lagos desk where the label’s sound is built.

Endorsements: The Brand Portfolio

Endorsements are one of the three legs of Davido’s income, alongside music and touring. His deals span telecom, tech, spirits and gaming — and the list keeps lengthening. No outlet has published verified fee figures, so the table below names what is confirmed and stays honest about what is not.

Brand Sector What Is Known Pepsi Beverages Long-running ambassador deal (per CampusCyberCafe) Infinix Smartphones Long-term ambassador; described as one of Africa’s highest-paid phone endorsements (per CineNetWorth) Martell Cognac Spirits Luxury spirits partnership; 2026 deal valued among his largest (per Self.name.ng) 1xBet Betting Named among his current brand deals (per CampusCyberCafe) Puma Sportswear 2026 deal; valued near double rivals’ endorsement portfolios (per Self.name.ng) MTN / Guinness Telecom / Beverages Reported among his campaign partnerships (per CineNetWorth)

With over 50 million Instagram followers, his sponsored reach alone is an asset — but the discipline here is to report what is documented. Outlets that attach specific dollar figures to these deals have never produced a contract or a named source. This profile does not repeat them.

Touring Economics: The Money Machine

If endorsements are passive income, touring is where Davido gets paid like a CEO. CelebsBio reports he commands $500,000 or more per show at premium events, and the 5ive Alive run came with a projected gross of over $40 million in total ticket sales across Africa, Europe and the United States. Rarely do biography sites show receipts at the show level — GrimmBiographies did, for three October 2025 stops:

Tour Stop Attendees Reported Gross Columbia, Maryland 11,024 $695,845 New York — Barclays Center 8,863 (sell-out) $552,822 Boston — Agganis Arena 5,713 $364,495 Three-show total 25,600 $1,613,162

The same reporting claims one Sierra Leone appearance pulled in roughly $2 million in a single night, plus a gift of land valued at $500,000 from the country’s president. The broader picture: the 5IVE ALIVE Tour covered 42 dates on four continents before concluding in May 2026 (per FirstNigerian), with the full 2026 calendar including a Coachella debut in April 2026 and the first-ever Davido & Friends Festival on August 14, 2026 at London’s Crystal Palace Bowl (per Camaboom).

The sold-out arena economy — the touring machine behind Davido’s 2026 income.

2026: The Break, the Politics, the Return

In May 2026, Davido did something unusual for a star at the peak of a tour cycle: he stopped. He announced a roughly two-month break from music to support his uncle Ademola Adeleke‘s re-election campaign as governor of Osun State, taking a formal role in the campaign’s youth mobilisation effort (per Oliveloaded). He is also involved in the Osun Sports Trust Fund, placing him closer to public affairs than ever before.

The return was already scheduled: Oriadé arrived on July 31, 2026, and the Davido & Friends Festival followed in mid-August. Whether the political involvement stays a family commitment or becomes something larger is an open question — but 2026 proved he can step off the stage, walk into a campaign office, and still release the biggest anniversary album of his career in the same summer.

Personal Life: Chioma, the Children, and the Loss

Davido met Chioma Avril Rowland at Babcock University. Their relationship played out under the brightest possible spotlight: a traditional wedding in Lagos in June 2024, twins born in October 2023, and a white wedding in Miami on August 10, 2025 (per FirstNigerian). She is now Chioma Adeleke.

He is the father of five children — Imade, Hailey, Dawson, and the twins with Chioma. His son Ifeanyi died in October 2022 at the age of three, a tragedy that devastated him publicly and privately and sent him into an extended break from music before the Timeless comeback. The loss remains part of his story; it does not need more detail than that.

What Is Davido’s Net Worth in 2026?

There is no single credible number — so this profile does not pretend otherwise. Published estimates for Davido’s net worth span from $27 million to $120 million. The reasonable reading, where most serious outlets land, is $40–100 million. The table below shows why pinning one figure is dishonest work:

Outlet Published Estimate Reporting Window Tooxclusive $16 million September 2026 CampusCyberCafe $27 million 2026 Hitztv $30–40 million 2026 Biotales $40–60 million 2026 CelebsBio $100 million 2026 Creebhills $100 million 2026 Self.name.ng $120 million 2026 Offcamp $120 million 2026

Four reasons the numbers scatter. One: Davido has never disclosed his finances, so every figure is an extrapolation. Two: his father’s wealth — reported between $1.7 and $2.5 billion (per GrimmBiographies) — leaks into some estimates, even though it is a separate fortune. Three: methodology differs: some outlets count a reported private jet (a Bombardier Global 6000, per Self.name.ng) and real estate at full market value, others value only music income. Four: Nigeria’s currency confusion turns Naira-denominated figures into wildly different USD amounts depending on the exchange rate used.

A piece of illustrative math, clearly labeled as such: take the $40 million projected gross of the 5ive Alive Tour (per CelebsBio) — an artist of his stature typically retains roughly a third of gross after venue, crew and production costs, suggesting on the order of $10–14 million in tour income for the cycle. Add catalog streaming (billions of plays compounding yearly), seven brand partnerships, and DMW/Nine+ Records equity, and the case for the $40–100 million band is straightforward. The case for $16 million or $120 million depends on which of the four problems above an outlet tripped over.

Legacy: The Afrobeats Blueprint

Strip away the numbers and Davido’s real asset is structural. He was one of the architects of modern Afrobeats’ global crossing — “Fall” proved a Nigerian record could live on American radio, and DMW proved a Nigerian label could develop talent without waiting for London or Los Angeles. The doors he opened now carry Mayorkun, Peruzzi and a generation that grew up watching OBO concerts on YouTube.

The platform extends past music. During the #EndSARS protests of October 2020, he was among the most prominent celebrity voices demanding an end to police brutality (per CelebsBio). In 2021 he raised ₦200 million through a viral social-media request and added ₦50 million of his own, sending the full ₦250 million to orphanages (per Camaboom); donations of over ₦300 million followed in 2024–25. The DMW Foundation funds education, health and youth empowerment across Nigeria. Philanthropy is not a footnote here — it is a pillar of the brand.

Sources & Reporting

Figures in this profile reflect reporting through September 2026. Key sources: Deezer’s artist bio (the 5ive and Oriadé tracklists, release dates, and the July 31, 2026 Oriadé release); FirstNigerian (the five-Grammy count, the 42-date 5IVE Alive Tour ending May 2026, and the June 2024 / August 10, 2025 wedding dates); Afromixx (the Oriadé announcement and its golden-crown rollout, June 2026); OkayAfrica (the April 2026 Coachella interview); Creebhills (the January 2016 Sony Music deal, the $100M estimate, and December 2022 FIFA World Cup closing ceremony); GrimmBiographies (the three-stop North American tour box office, the Nine+ Records / United Masters detail, and the father’s $1.7–2.5B wealth band); CelebsBio (the $500K+ per-show fee, the $40M projected tour gross, the EndSARS and DMW Foundation record); Camaboom (the 5ive era, the August 14, 2026 Davido & Friends Festival, and the ₦250M/₦300M+ philanthropy record); Hitztv (early-life facts, the $30–40M estimate); Biotales ($40–60M); CampusCyberCafe ($27M); Oliveloaded (the May 2026 music break and Osun politics); Self.name.ng ($120M, the Puma and Martell 2026 deals); and Tooxclusive ($16M, September 2026). Where outlets disagree, the article publishes the range and explains why.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Davido’s real name? Davido’s real name is David Adedeji Adeleke. “Davido” is his stage name, and he also goes by OBO — short for Omo Baba Olowo, Yoruba for “son of a rich man,” which became both his debut album title and his personal brand.

How old is Davido in 2026? Davido is 33 in 2026. He was born on November 21, 1992, in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, and turns 34 on November 21, 2026.

Where was Davido born? Davido was born in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, but he was raised in Lagos, Nigeria. He is Nigerian-American, and his family is from Osun State, Nigeria.

Who is Davido’s wife? Davido is married to Chioma Avril Rowland, now Chioma Adeleke. They met at Babcock University, held a traditional wedding in Lagos in June 2024, and a white wedding in Miami on August 10, 2025. Their twins were born in October 2023.

How many children does Davido have? Davido is the father of five children: Imade, Hailey, Dawson, and twins born in October 2023 with his wife Chioma. His son Ifeanyi died in October 2022 at the age of three.

What is Davido’s net worth in 2026? Davido’s net worth is estimated between $27 million and $100 million in 2026, with most serious outlets landing in the $40–100 million band. No single verified figure exists: he has never disclosed his finances, and estimates vary by methodology — some conflate his fortune with his billionaire father’s $1.7–2.5 billion wealth. See the Net Worth section above for the full breakdown.

Has Davido won a Grammy? No — Davido has five Grammy nominations but no win yet. He was nominated three times in 2024 (Timeless, “Unavailable,” “Feel”), once in 2025 (“Sensational” with Chris Brown and Lojay), and once in 2026 (“With You” featuring Omah Lay), which lost to Tyla’s “PUSH 2 START.”

How tall is Davido? Nigerian bios report Davido’s height anywhere from about 1.70 m (5’7″) to 1.77 m (5’10”) — but he has never confirmed the number himself, so no single figure should be treated as fact.

WRITTEN BY Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, and no invented numbers. Every profile on this site passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.