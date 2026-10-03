Theo Von Net Worth 2026: The $250K-Per-Show Payday

Theo Von net worth 2026: estimated at $10–12M. We break down his This Past Weekend podcast fortune, per-show tour pay, Netflix deals and the $3M Busboys bet.

Last updated: October 3, 2026

By Nathan Cole

Theo Von’s net worth in 2026 is $10–12 million, anchored at $12 million by Celebrity Net Worth’s September 2026 update. That’s the number four independent outlets now land on, and it marks a complete reinvention: a kid from Covington, Louisiana, who started on MTV’s Road Rules in 2000, quietly became one of the highest-earning podcasters in America.

Three money engines built the fortune. First, This Past Weekend — the podcast he launched in 2016 that now sits in the US top 10 per Edison Research and pulls in an estimated $750,000 to $1.5 million a year in ads. Second, the Return of the Rat arena tour, where he reportedly earns $40,000 to $100,000 a night — and where a September 2026 claim puts him as high as $250,000 a show. Third, the 2024 election cycle, when his interviews with Donald Trump (16 million-plus YouTube views), Bernie Sanders, and JD Vance pushed him onto TIME’s TIME100 Creators list in 2025.

And in 2026 he added a new bet: Busboys, a buddy comedy he co-wrote and co-starred in with David Spade, financed with more than $3 million of their own money. It opened in 800 theaters in April 2026 and pulled in $1.65 million its first weekend. Nobody else writing about Theo Von’s money has this story yet.

Quick Facts Net Worth (2026) $10–12 million (estimated; anchored at $12M) Full Name Theodor Capitani von Kurnatowski III Born March 19, 1980, Covington, Louisiana (age 46) Profession Stand-up comedian, podcaster, television host Nationality American Wealth Sources Podcast advertising, arena stand-up touring, Netflix specials, endorsements, merchandise, self-financed film Last Updated October 3, 2026

How This Estimate Was Made This figure is an independent estimate — Theo Von has never disclosed his finances publicly. Our process: gather every credibly reported salary, deal, and asset; cross-check them across reputable outlets; allow for taxes, representation fees, and spending; and publish a range wherever sources disagree, with the reasoning shown in the article. Anything uncertain is labeled as an estimate, not a fact.

Theo Von’s estimated net worth in 2026 — illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

What Is Theo Von’s Net Worth in 2026?

Theo Von’s net worth is estimated at $10–12 million in 2026, anchored at $12 million. That anchor comes from Celebrity Net Worth, which updated its profile in September 2026 and lists him at $12 million — the most-cited figure on the internet.

The anchor is not a guess built on one page. RicherNetWorth, reviewed in May 2026, independently arrived at the same $10–12 million range. BBN Times puts him at $10 million for 2026. That’s three independent trackers, all within a $2 million band, all refreshed this year. The estimate section below shows exactly where the numbers split — and why the low ones are misleading.

His annual income is harder to pin down, but the reported estimates run $2 million to $6 million a year. RicherNetWorth’s breakdown lands at $4–6 million across podcasting, touring, and brand partnerships; BBN Times cites a more conservative $1 million in yearly income. Either way, the direction is one way: up.

Why Estimates Range From .5 Million to Million

Search “Theo Von net worth” and you’ll see figures that look like they describe different people. They don’t — they describe different methods. Here is every published number, side by side, so you can see what each one actually counts.

Source Figure What it counts Celebrity Net Worth (Sept 2026) $12M Full wealth: touring, podcast, specials, real estate BBN Times (2026) $10M Full wealth: 7-figure tour gross, podcast ads, specials, endorsements RicherNetWorth (May 2026) $10–12M Range: podcast + touring + brands, annual $4–6M NetWorthSpot (Sept 1, 2026) $3.5M (up to $4.8M) YouTube ad revenue ONLY — explicitly a channel model, not a wealth estimate shinenetworth (2026) $7–10M Unlabeled thin estimate

The $3.5 million figure is the one that confuses people. NetWorthSpot says it plainly on the page: its model uses “viewership data on his channel” to predict earnings. That’s YouTube ads — a fraction of one income stream for a man whose money comes from arena gates, audio podcast sponsorships, Netflix checks, and brand deals. It even hedges that he could be worth $4.8 million “when our experts think of earnings sources beyond” YouTube. Treat it as a floor for his video revenue, not a net worth.

The honest number, then: $10–12 million, anchored at $12 million. Where the full-wealth sources disagree, it’s by $2 million — the normal margin on a private person’s money.

This Past Weekend: The Podcast Empire

This Past Weekend, launched in 2016, is the single most valuable thing Theo Von owns. BBN Times reports the show pulls roughly 5 million monthly audio listens and that podcast advertising alone brings in $300,000–$400,000 a month. RicherNetWorth is more conservative, estimating $750,000 to $1.5 million a year from the show. Either way, the math works because Von owns the podcast outright — sponsorship dollars scale with the audience and there is no network taking a cut.

The audience numbers back it up. RicherNetWorth notes the show ranked #4 globally on Spotify in 2024. By 2025 it had climbed to #2 in the US on Spotify, per celebswiki.info — and Celebrity Net Worth, citing Edison Research, says it sat in the country’s top 10 throughout 2025 and into 2026. Spotify itself cited Von in early 2025 among its more heavily paid podcast creators, according to CEO Today.

The podcast money hasn’t all been smooth. In September 2023, Von publicly accused Kast Media and its CEO Colin Thomson of failing to pay him for his work — a creator-vs-network payment dispute that most net-worth write-ups ignore. It’s a reminder that the $300K-a-month figure is what the business grosses, not what cleared into his account every month.

The podcast studio behind This Past Weekend — Von’s highest-leverage asset, commanding premium sponsorships.

Return of the Rat: What Theo Von Makes Per Show

If the podcast is Von’s engine, the Return of the Rat tour is his cash register. The tour has run steadily through 2025 and 2026 — theaters and arenas including Bud Walton Arena in Arkansas, the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria, and a three-night stand at the Florida Theatre in Jacksonville in March 2026, per presale listings.

RicherNetWorth reports he earns $40,000 to $100,000 per show, with touring alone bringing in $1.5 million-plus a year. BBN Times goes further, estimating the 2025 leg of the tour could net $2–3 million.

Then came the headline number. In September 2026, Kevin Smith said on his podcast that he’d found a site tracking comedian pay through public records — and that the records showed Von making a quarter of a million dollars for a single show. The mechanism is real: when comedians play government-owned venues, payment details become public record under Freedom of Information Act requests. Smith pointed specifically to Von’s show at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, per Calfkicker’s reporting.

Metric Figure Source Reported per-show range $40K–$100K RicherNetWorth, May 2026 Arena shows (public-venue records) up to $250K Kevin Smith claim, Sept 2026 (reported by Calfkicker) 2025 tour net (estimate) $2–3M BBN Times, 2026

A $250,000 payday is a claim, not a contract — Smith was quoting a third-party site on his podcast, and Von hasn’t confirmed it. But even at the low end of the reported range, 40 sold-out dates at $75,000 a night clears $3 million in gross ticket revenue before expenses. That is arena-comedian money, and it’s the reason touring contributes the largest single chunk of his net worth.

The Return of the Rat tour — theaters and arenas through 2025 and 2026, Von’s largest single income stream.

Netflix Specials and TV Paychecks

Von has two Netflix specials: No Offense (2016) and Regular People (2021) — the latter taped at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, per celebswiki.info. BBN Times reports his Netflix deals paid in the mid-six figures each, the standard lane for a proven mid-tier comedy special in that era.

Television work filled the years before the podcast took off. After the MTV reality run, Von won MTV’s Last Comic Downloaded in 2006, did Comedy Central’s Reality Bites Back in 2008, and hosted TBS’s Deal With It. BBN Times notes his early MTV Challenge appearances paid roughly $50,000 in prize money — a long way from $250,000 a night, and the baseline his fortune grew from.

The 2024 Election: Trump, Sanders, and Vance

The 2024 presidential election turned Theo Von into something no comedy club could: a political media power. He interviewed Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump within weeks of each other in 2024, then sat down with Vice President JD Vance — episode #588 of This Past Weekend. Celebrity Net Worth reports the Trump episode alone drew more than 16 million YouTube views.

Views at that scale are worth real money — in ad revenue, in sponsorship rate cards, and in the kind of cultural reach that commands higher guarantees on tour. TIME made it official in 2025, naming Von to its inaugural TIME100 Creators list and describing him as a conduit between politics and audiences who get their news from podcasts rather than television. No other comic in his income bracket has a credential like it.

Busboys: The Million Self-Financed Bet

Here’s the 2026 story nobody’s net-worth page has yet. Von co-wrote and co-starred in Busboys, a buddy comedy with David Spade, directed by Jonah Feingold. The synopsis: two friends in an Arizona border town who think becoming waiters will solve all their problems. They are wrong. Production began in January 2025.

The money story is the financing. Spade and Von produced the film themselves and spent more than $3 million of their own cash on it, according to FactPatrol — intending a direct-to-consumer release through Von’s website, until theaters came calling. It opened in April 2026 in 800 theaters worldwide and pulled in $1.65 million its first weekend.

A $1.65 million opening on a $3M-plus self-funded picture is not a windfall — it’s a slow payback with backend upside if the film has legs. But the bigger wealth play is the experiment itself: if the creator-to-theater pipeline works, Von and Spade own the distribution playbook. For a comedian who built his fortune by owning his podcast outright, that’s the same move, bigger stakes.

Endorsements and Sponsor Reads

Von’s everyman persona is catnip for mainstream brands. BBN Times names Nike, Anheuser-Busch, and Mountain Dew as endorsement partners. The podcast’s sponsor reads go further: his own episode descriptions list Celsius, Acorns, Ground News, Masa Chips, and BlueChew, while celebswiki.info also cites Perplexity AI and Valor Recovery as sponsors.

Nobody reports the dollar values on these deals — sponsorships are the one income stream where the industry keeps its numbers private. But a show with 5 million monthly listens and a US top-10 chart position commands premium CPMs, and Von’s read-style ads (delivered in his own voice, not dropped in by a network) are the kind sponsors pay up for.

Income stream Reported figure Source Stand-up touring $1.5M+/yr; $40K–$100K per show RicherNetWorth, May 2026 Podcast advertising $750K–$1.5M/yr; BBN Times reports $300–400K/mo RicherNetWorth; BBN Times Netflix specials Mid-six figures per deal BBN Times Endorsements Nike, Anheuser-Busch, Mountain Dew, Celsius — figures undisclosed BBN Times; celebswiki.info Real estate (Nashville home) $1.645M purchase (2021) BBN Times; CEO Today Merchandise theovonstore.com — figures undisclosed celebswiki.info

Year-by-Year: From Million to Million

The growth arc tells the real story. Worthblaze’s 2026 trajectory, consistent with other published estimates, shows Von’s fortune roughly doubling every two years since the podcast took hold. The table below compiles published estimates — each year’s figure is approximate and labeled as an estimate, not a bank statement.

Year Estimated net worth What drove it 2021 $3M Regular People (Netflix); Nashville home purchase 2022 $5M Podcast hits Spotify’s top tier; King and the Sting audience peak 2023 $7M Theater-to-arena touring scale-up 2024 $9M Election interviews (Trump, Sanders); podcast #4 on Spotify 2025 $11M TIME100 Creators; Return of the Rat arena leg 2026 $12M Busboys theatrical run; podcast top-10 (Edison Research)

The pattern is the opposite of a viral spike: no single year accounts for the fortune. The podcast compounded, the tour scaled from clubs to arenas, and the 2024 election interviews converted cultural attention into rate-card pricing. That’s how $3 million becomes $12 million in five years without a record deal or a sitcom.

The style=”border-bottom:2px solid #c9a227;padding-bottom:10px;margin-top:2.2em;scroll-margin-top:90px;”.645 Million Nashville Home

In 2021, Von bought a $1.645 million home in Nashville: 4,918 square feet, five bedrooms, six bathrooms, per BBN Times. He timed it to the city’s comedy boom — Nashville had become a magnet for comics fleeing Los Angeles costs, and buying there doubled as a lifestyle move and a bet on the market.

He also keeps an apartment in Los Angeles, per CEO Today, splitting his time between the two coasts. Real estate isn’t a side business for him — it’s the one hard asset in a portfolio otherwise made of attention.

From MTV to the Mic: Career Timeline

Von’s career reads like a 25-year escape from a label he never wanted. He started in 2000 on MTV’s Road Rules: Maximum Velocity Tour, then logged four seasons of The Challenge. For years he was a reality-TV guy trying to be taken seriously as a comic.

The pivot was real stand-up work: winning MTV’s Last Comic Downloaded in 2006, Comedy Central’s Reality Bites Back in 2008, then club and theater grinding through the 2010s. No Offense landed on Netflix in 2016 — the same year he launched This Past Weekend. Along the way he co-hosted The King and the Sting with Brendan Schaub (starting 2018, adding Chris D’Elia in January 2022), hosted TBS’s Deal With It, and taped Regular People at the Ryman in 2021.

The 2024 election cycle was the inflection point — the Trump and Sanders interviews made him a media figure beyond comedy — and TIME100 Creators in 2025 was the institutional stamp. By 2026, the résumé runs from reality TV to arenas to a self-financed movie in theaters.

Early Life: Emancipated at Fourteen

Theodor Capitani von Kurnatowski III was born March 19, 1980, in Covington, Louisiana. His father, Roland Theodor Achilles von Kurnatowski, was Nicaraguan-born and 68 years old when Theo was born, per celebswiki.info; he died when Theo was 16. His mother, Gina Capitani, was raised in Illinois. Von has three siblings: an older brother and two younger sisters.

The childhood was rough in ways that became his material. He was legally emancipated at 14. He attended seven different colleges before graduating from the University of New Orleans at 31, per celebswiki.info. The family line runs to Polish nobility — the Kurnatowski szlachta — through a grandfather who was a Polish missionary that settled in Nicaragua.

He has been sober for more than 15 years after a cocaine addiction he has discussed in recovery interviews, including one published by Gratitude Lodge and covered by CEO Today in 2025. Sobriety, by his own account, is the boring foundation under the whole money story: the productivity that turned a club comic into a podcast empire owner.

Is Theo Von Married?

No. As of 2026, Theo Von is single and has no children, per multiple relationship trackers including CelebsCouples. He previously dated Brandi Glanville, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star — the one public relationship of his career.

He keeps his dating life private these days, and his schedule doesn’t leave much room for it: a national arena tour, a weekly podcast, and a film business will do that.

Sources & Reporting

Figures in this profile reflect reporting through September 2026. Key sources: Celebrity Net Worth (the $12M anchored estimate, updated ~Sept 10, 2026; the Edison Research podcast ranking; the 16M-view Trump interview); BBN Times (the $10M estimate; $300K–$400K/month podcast ads; Nike, Anheuser-Busch and Mountain Dew endorsements; the $1.645M Nashville home; mid-six-figure Netflix deals); RicherNetWorth (the $10–12M range; $750K–$1.5M/year podcast revenue; $40K–$100K per-show pay); Calfkicker (the September 2026 $250K-per-show claim via Kevin Smith’s podcast); FactPatrol (the $3M+ self-financed Busboys budget and $1.65M opening weekend, April 2026); CEO Today (Spotify’s paid-creator citation, 2025); celebswiki.info (sponsor lists, Ryman Auditorium venue, biography details). Where outlets disagree, the article publishes a range and explains why rather than picking a side.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Theo Von’s net worth in 2026? Theo Von’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $10–12 million, anchored at $12 million. The figure comes from converging reports: Celebrity Net Worth and BBN Times list him at $10–12 million in 2026, and RicherNetWorth gives the same $10–12 million range. Lower figures floating around (like $3.5 million) come from YouTube-only ad-revenue models that ignore his touring, podcast sponsorships, and specials.

How much does Theo Von make per year? Reported annual income estimates range from $2 million to $6 million. RicherNetWorth puts his yearly earnings at $4–6 million across podcasting, touring, and brand deals, while BBN Times conservatively cites around $1 million. His biggest earners are stand-up touring ($1.5M+ a year) and podcast advertising.

How much does Theo Von make per show? Theo Von reportedly earns $40,000 to $100,000 per show on his Return of the Rat tour, per RicherNetWorth. In September 2026, Kevin Smith claimed on his podcast that public-venue records show Von making as much as $250,000 for arena shows — which, if accurate, would make him one of comedy’s highest-paid touring acts.

What is Theo Von’s podcast called? Theo Von hosts This Past Weekend, launched in 2016. It ranked #4 on Spotify globally in 2024, reached #2 in the US on Spotify in 2025, and has sat in the US top 10 through 2025 and into 2026 per Edison Research. He previously co-hosted The King and the Sting with Brendan Schaub.

Does Theo Von have Netflix specials? Yes — two. No Offense (2016) and Regular People (2021), the latter taped at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. BBN Times reports his Netflix deals paid in the mid-six figures.

Is Theo Von married? No. As of 2026, Theo Von is single and has no children. He previously dated Brandi Glanville, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

Where does Theo Von live? Theo Von bought a $1.645 million home in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2021 — 4,918 square feet with five bedrooms and six bathrooms. He also keeps an apartment in Los Angeles, splitting his time between the two cities.

How did Theo Von get famous? Theo Von first appeared on MTV’s Road Rules: Maximum Velocity Tour in 2000, then did four seasons of The Challenge. He spent years shedding the reality-TV label through stand-up — winning MTV’s Last Comic Downloaded in 2006 — before This Past Weekend (2016) made him one of the biggest podcasters in the US.

WRITTEN BY Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, and no invented numbers. Every profile on this site passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.