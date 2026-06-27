Kobe Bryant Net Worth 2026: How His Estate Hit $600M

Kobe Bryant Net Worth net worth is estimated at [RESEARCH FROM CelebrityNetWorth.com] as of 2026. Kobe Bryant Net Worth is known for [profession].

🏀 Net Worth Profile · 2026 Kobe Bryant’s estate is reported to be worth around $600 million as of 2026 — and a big part of that came not from basketball, but from a sports-drink bet that paid off years later. Here’s how the late Lakers legend’s fortune was built, and how it keeps growing after his death.

Last reviewed: June 2026

Kobe Bryant died in January 2020, yet his fortune has grown since. That sounds strange until you look at one investment. The short version: his estate is reported at roughly $600 million, and the single biggest reason is a stake in BodyArmor that turned a few million dollars into a few hundred million.

This profile breaks down where that money comes from, what his widow Vanessa Bryant manages today, and why net-worth figures for an estate are always estimates rather than exact numbers.

What Is Kobe Bryant’s Net Worth?

As of 2026, the Kobe Bryant estate is reported to be worth approximately $600 million, according to outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth. He held a similar figure at the time of his death in January 2020.

One honest caveat: an estate’s value isn’t a fixed number. It shifts with investments, brand deals, and asset sales, and the people who manage it rarely publish exact figures. So treat $600 million as a well-reported estimate, not an audited total.

Detail Information Full name Kobe Bean Bryant Born August 23, 1978, Philadelphia, USA Died January 26, 2020 (aged 41) Profession NBA player, investor, storyteller Team Los Angeles Lakers (1996–2016) Reported estate value (2026) ~$600 million (estimated) Biggest wealth driver BodyArmor stake (sold to Coca-Cola) Estate managed by Vanessa Bryant

Early Life & Background

Kobe Bean Bryant was born on August 23, 1978, in Philadelphia. His father, Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, was a professional basketball player, so the game was in the family early. Part of Kobe’s childhood was spent in Italy while his dad played there, which is where he picked up fluent Italian.

He skipped college and entered the NBA straight out of Lower Merion High School in 1996 — a bold move at the time, and one that defined the confidence he became known for.

Career & Rise to Fame

Bryant spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the rare athletes to stay with a single franchise from start to finish. The accolades stack up fast:

5 NBA championships (2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, 2010)

(2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, 2010) 18× NBA All-Star

2008 NBA Most Valuable Player

2× NBA Finals MVP (2009, 2010)

(2009, 2010) 2× Olympic gold medalist with Team USA

His playing contracts alone earned him an estimated $325 million-plus in salary across two decades — at the time, one of the highest career earnings in NBA history. But salary was only part of the story.

How Kobe Bryant Makes Money

Primary Income Sources (Career)

During his playing years, Bryant’s income came from his Lakers salary plus major endorsement deals. He had long-running partnerships with Nike, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, and others, and his signature Nike line remains popular years after his retirement.

Business Ventures

This is where Bryant separated himself from most athletes. In 2014, he invested a reported $6 million for a roughly 10% stake in the sports drink BodyArmor. When Coca-Cola bought the company outright in 2021, that stake was reported to have netted his estate around $400 million — one of the most successful athlete investments on record.

He also co-founded Bryant Stibel, a venture capital fund, backing companies across tech and media.

Post-Basketball Income

After retiring in 2016, Bryant moved into storytelling. He won an Academy Award in 2018 for the animated short “Dear Basketball,” wrote best-selling young-adult books, and launched the podcast “The Punies” through his company Granity Studios.

Net Worth Breakdown

A rough picture of where the reported ~$600 million sits:

BodyArmor sale proceeds — the single largest piece (~$400 million reported)

— the single largest piece (~$400 million reported) Career NBA earnings and saved/invested salary

Ongoing brand and licensing income tied to the Bryant name

tied to the Bryant name Real estate and other holdings

Quick answer: Kobe Bryant’s estate is reported at about $600 million in 2026, with the BodyArmor investment doing most of the heavy lifting. Exact figures aren’t publicly audited.

Assets & Properties

The Bryant family is associated with property in Southern California, including a long-time home in Newport Coast. Specific current real-estate holdings tied to the estate aren’t fully public, so anything beyond what’s been reported should be treated with caution.

Personal Life

Kobe married Vanessa Bryant in 2001, and the couple had four daughters. He died on January 26, 2020, in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, that also took the life of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. The loss was felt worldwide and prompted tributes across sports and entertainment.

In 2023, Vanessa reached a settlement with Los Angeles County reported at nearly $30 million over unauthorized photos taken at the crash site.

Net Worth Timeline

1996: Drafted into the NBA out of high school

Drafted into the NBA out of high school 2014: Invests ~$6M in BodyArmor

Invests ~$6M in BodyArmor 2016: Retires after 20 seasons with the Lakers

Retires after 20 seasons with the Lakers 2018: Wins an Oscar for “Dear Basketball”

Wins an Oscar for “Dear Basketball” 2020: Dies; net worth reported around $600M

Dies; net worth reported around $600M 2021: BodyArmor sold to Coca-Cola; estate nets a reported ~$400M

BodyArmor sold to Coca-Cola; estate nets a reported ~$400M 2026: Estate reported at approximately $600M

Facts & Trivia

He spoke fluent Italian from his childhood years in Italy.

His “Mamba Mentality” became a widely used phrase for relentless work ethic.

He’s one of the few people to win both an NBA title and an Academy Award.

His jersey numbers 8 and 24 were both retired by the Lakers.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Kobe Bryant’s net worth in 2026? His estate is reported to be worth around $600 million as of 2026, according to outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth. It’s an estimate, not an audited figure.

How did Kobe Bryant’s net worth grow after his death? Mainly through his stake in the sports drink BodyArmor. He invested about $6 million in 2014, and when Coca-Cola bought the company in 2021, his estate reportedly received around $400 million.

Who manages Kobe Bryant’s estate? His widow, Vanessa Bryant, oversees the estate and the businesses tied to his name, including Granity Studios, where she serves as CEO.

How much did Kobe earn during his NBA career? His playing-contract earnings are estimated at more than $325 million over 20 seasons, on top of major endorsement income.

What businesses did Kobe Bryant own? He co-founded the venture fund Bryant Stibel, held a stake in BodyArmor, and ran Granity Studios, a content company behind his books and podcast.

Key Takeaways

Reported estate value: ~$600 million in 2026 (estimate, not audited).

~$600 million in 2026 (estimate, not audited). Biggest driver: a ~$6M BodyArmor investment that returned a reported ~$400M.

a ~$6M BodyArmor investment that returned a reported ~$400M. Career: 20 years, 5 titles, and an MVP with the Lakers.

20 years, 5 titles, and an MVP with the Lakers. Beyond basketball: an Oscar, best-selling books, and Granity Studios.

an Oscar, best-selling books, and Granity Studios. Managed today by: Vanessa Bryant.

Sources & Further Reading