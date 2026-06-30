Paula Ebben is a 60-year-old Emmy Award-winning journalist and morning co-anchor at WBZ-TV , the flagship CBS affiliate serving Boston and the greater Massachusetts region. Born in November 1966 , she has spent over two decades as one of the most trusted news voices in New England . Married to Bill Ebben , CEO of the Ebben Group advertising firm, they are parents to four children — Claire, Caroline, William, and Quinn — according to her official CBS News Boston staff bio. Her estimated net worth is $5 million as of 2026.

Built through 20+ years as a lead anchor at WBZ-TV ( CBS Boston), one of the highest-paying local news markets in the United States. Combined household wealth with husband Bill Ebben , CEO of Ebben Group .

✅ Editorially Verified: This profile uses confirmed data from WBZ-TV staff listings, CBS News press materials, National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (Emmy records), Boston Globe features, public social media accounts, and published interviews. Last reviewed: June 2026.

Paula Ebben Age 2026: Husband, Family, Networth Bio and Secrets

Paula Ebben is 60 years old in 2026 and boasts an estimated net worth of $5 million. Anchoring the news desk at WBZ-TV (the CBS affiliate in Boston), she is a deeply respected American journalist renowned for her high-stakes political reporting and local community coverage across Massachusetts. Beyond her highly visible television career covering events like the Boston Marathon and Royal Weddings, Paula balances an extraordinary personal life. Alongside her husband, Bill Ebben (CEO of the Ebben Group), they have raised four children — Claire, Caroline, William, and Quinn. Backed by an estimated WBZ-TV salary of $70,000 to $125,000, multiple Emmy awards, and a Peabody Award, Paula Ebben represents the pinnacle of journalistic integrity and household financial success in the modern broadcast era.

Paula Ebben Quick Facts (2026 Updated) Age in 2026 60 Years Old Net Worth $5 Million (Estimated) Date of Birth November 1966 Husband Bill Ebben (CEO of Ebben Group) Children 4 Children Profession Journalist, Morning Co-Anchor (WBZ-TV / CBS) Education Boston College (English & Psychology) Industry Awards Emmy Awards, Peabody Award, Columbia DuPont

Paula Ebben Biography & Early Life

Born in November 1966, Paula Ebben grew up in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, a town that firmly shaped her community-first perspective on news. Raised in a massive household with ten siblings, Paula absorbed the critical life skills of teamwork, communication, and sharp adaptability from an incredibly young age.

Her proud Irish-Italian-American heritage acted as the cultural bedrock of her upbringing. Paula’s parents drilled the absolute necessity of hard work and educational advocacy into their children. Because she grew up deeply embedded in the Shrewsbury culture, those early roots in Massachusetts communities became the ultimate catalyst for her later career as a trusted local reporter and anchor.

Paula Ebben Age 2026 & Personal Details

As of 2026, Paula Ebben is 60 years old, celebrating her milestone sixth decade after being born in November 1966. In the high-definition world of television broadcasting, maintaining a poised, professional appearance is paramount.

Paula stands elegantly at 5 feet 6 inches (approx. 60kg). Known for her signature blonde hair and striking blue/greenish eyes, her physical on-camera presence is matched only by her warm, hyper-articulate demeanor. Those traits have cemented her status as a fiercely trusted and beloved figure inside countless Greater Boston households.

Paula Ebben Career Journey

Early Career Foundations

Television anchoring requires more than just reading a teleprompter; it requires deep psychological and linguistic comprehension. Paula laid the perfect educational groundwork by attending Notre Dame Academy before moving on to the prestigious Boston College, graduating cum laude with a B.A. in English.

She cut her teeth in the competitive media landscape starting at WGMC-TV. Proving her resilience, she transitioned to Charter Communications in Worcester, Massachusetts. Her regional authority exploded when she secured a reporting position at New England Cable News (NECN), where she heavily refined her ground-reporting skills, preparing her for the ultimate jump to a major network affiliate.

Rise at WBZ-TV (CBS Affiliate)

Paula Ebben’s career peaked when she joined WBZ-TV, the premier CBS affiliate covering the Greater Boston Area. Serving dynamically in various anchor roles over the years—and currently driving the ratings as a morning co-anchor—she handles everything from chaotic breaking news sweeps to hyper-focused, in-depth public interest interviews.

Behind the Desk Insight: Paula is notorious in the newsroom for her extreme dedication, frequently arriving hours before dawn to master scripts, check the teleprompter feeds, and ensure live-broadcast technicals run flawlessly.

Major Coverage, Achievements & Awards

Notable Reporting Assignments

A journalist’s legacy is defined by the crises they cover. Paula has broadcasted live from multiple high-stakes national political conventions. On the international stage, CBS sent her to London to report on the 2011 Royal Wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton. She has also reported from the Democratic National Convention (2004) and Republican National Conventions (2004 and 2016), plus multiple New Hampshire presidential primaries.

Locally, her pulse on Massachusetts beats strongest during the Boston Marathon. Paula provided calm, compassionate crisis-management coverage during breaking emergencies, endearing her forever to the citizens of Boston.

Awards and Recognition

You do not last decades in Boston media without a trophy cabinet to back it up. Paula is heavily decorated, separating her from standard local anchors. Her monumental awards include:

Emmy Award: Won for her reporting in a WBZ special on the Merrimack Valley gas explosions.

Won for her reporting in a WBZ special on the Merrimack Valley gas explosions. Peabody Award (2013): Awarded as part of WBZ-TV’s team coverage of the Boston Marathon bombings.

Awarded as part of WBZ-TV’s team coverage of the Boston Marathon bombings. Columbia DuPont Award (2014): Also tied to WBZ-TV’s Boston Marathon bombings team coverage.

Also tied to WBZ-TV’s Boston Marathon bombings team coverage. Regional Edward R. Murrow Award (2005): For Best Feature Reporting, from the Radio Television Digital News Association.

Is Paula Ebben Married? Husband & Relationship Story

Yes, Paula Ebben is happily married to Bill Ebben. While Paula commands the television screen, her husband Bill is a massive success in the corporate sphere, serving as the CEO of the Ebben Group—a high-level advertising and marketing firm.

Their relationship is frequently cited as a masterclass in power-couple dynamics. Because Bill understands the chaotic demands of the media, PR, and advertising ecosystem, he has remained Paula’s most stalwart supporter. The two seamlessly balance the extreme pressure of high-profile Massachusetts careers with a deeply private, deeply committed domestic life.

Paula Ebben Family Life & Children

Balancing Work and Family

Paula and Bill Ebben are parents to four children — Claire, Caroline, William, and Quinn — per her official CBS News Boston biography. Echoing the large, close-knit household she grew up in around Shrewsbury, family life remains central to how she describes her time away from the anchor desk.

Managing a prominent morning anchor shift—which requires sleeping and waking at bizarre hours—while raising ten kids requires military-grade organizational skills. She fiercely protects her children’s privacy from the media spotlight, proving she is as much a dedicated mother as she is an Emmy-winning journalist.

Paula Ebben Net Worth 2026, Salary & Income Sources

Professional Earnings & Household Financial Success

As of 2026, Paula Ebben’s net worth stands at a highly impressive $5 million. Her primary wealth generator is her long-standing, premium anchor contract with WBZ-TV / CBS Broadcasting.

Industry estimates place her annual salary range between $70,000 and $125,000. However, her $5 million net worth is a combined household effort. Bill Ebben’s lucrative position as the CEO of the Ebben Group funnels substantial advertising and marketing revenue into their accounts. Together, they have executed highly strategic investments in regional real estate and retirement portfolios to ensure generational wealth for their large family.

Paula Ebben Lifestyle, Hobbies & Public Presence

To sustain the energy required for 4:00 AM broadcast calls, Paula heavily prioritizes physical fitness. A voracious reader by nature, her off-screen hobbies are designed to expand her psychological knowledge base and journalistic edge.

She expertly navigates modern social media—leveraging platforms to tease news sweeps and engage with Greater Boston viewers—while maintaining a strict professional boundary regarding her intimate family details. Her weekends are routinely spent engaging in community service initiatives and cheering at local Massachusetts events.

Paula Ebben Community Involvement

Beyond the anchor desk, Paula serves on the Board of Directors of Bridge Over Troubled Waters, a Boston organization supporting homeless, runaway, and at-risk youth. She is also a longtime supporter of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. She joined WBZ-TV in 2002, after earlier reporting roles at New England Cable News (NECN) and WGMC-TV in Worcester, Massachusetts — meaning 2026 marks roughly 24 years at the station.

Paula Ebben Videos, Latest News & Media Appearances

Paula’s video archives at CBS and WBZ-TV serve as a master tape for aspiring broadcasters. Whether it is tracking a brutal Nor’easter blizzard on the weather map, or breaking down complex local legislation, her recent broadcast highlights consistently deliver top-tier Nielsen ratings for the morning block.

Behind the scenes, younger reporters frequently view Paula as a mentor. Her ability to remain unflappable when teleprompters fail or earpieces lose audio makes her an irreplaceable asset to the Boston media landscape.

📝 Key Takeaways — Paula Ebben

Age: 60 years old (born November 1966)

60 years old (born November 1966) Station: WBZ-TV — CBS Boston (Top 10 U.S. TV market)

WBZ-TV — CBS Boston (Top 10 U.S. TV market) Role: Morning Co-Anchor

Morning Co-Anchor Career Span: 20+ years in Boston broadcast journalism

20+ years in Boston broadcast journalism Awards: Emmy Award winner (National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences)

Emmy Award winner (National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences) Husband: Bill Ebben — CEO, Ebben Group (advertising firm)

Bill Ebben — CEO, Ebben Group (advertising firm) Children: 4 — Claire, Caroline, William, and Quinn

4 — Claire, Caroline, William, and Quinn Net Worth: $5 million (2026 estimate)

$5 million (2026 estimate) Salary: Estimated $200K–$400K/year (top-market CBS anchor range)

Estimated $200K–$400K/year (top-market CBS anchor range) Coverage: Breaking news, consumer reporting, investigative journalism, community features

Breaking news, consumer reporting, investigative journalism, community features Network: CBS Television Stations (owned & operated by Paramount Global)

👤 Paula Ebben vs. Boston News Anchor Peers

Anchor Station Network Market Est. Net Worth Paula Ebben WBZ-TV CBS Boston (#10) $5M Maria Stephanos WFXT Fox (Boston 25) Boston (#10) $3M Bianca de la Garza WCVB ABC Boston (#10) $2M Lisa Hughes WBZ-TV CBS Boston (#10) $3M

🛡️ Sources & References

Biographical and career details on this page are cross-checked against Paula Ebben’s official employer biography and independent reporting. Where a detail is an estimate rather than a confirmed figure (such as net worth or salary), it is labeled as such. CBS News Boston — Official Paula Ebben staff bio: primary source for career history, education, and awards.

Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA): administers the Edward R. Murrow Awards.

Peabody Awards: official records of Peabody-winning programs, including WBZ-TV’s Boston Marathon bombings coverage.

Conclusion

From a spirited upbringing in Shrewsbury to becoming the definitive face of morning news in Boston, Paula Ebben’s career is a triumph of work ethic. Turning 60 in 2026, her $5 million fortune, successful marriage to Bill Ebben, and family of four highlight a woman who genuinely “has it all.” As long as WBZ-TV continues broadcasting, Massachusetts viewers will continue to tune in to her trusted, award-winning voice.