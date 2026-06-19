Rupali Barua Age: How Old Is Ashish Vidyarthi’s Wife? (2026)

👤 Profile · 2026 Rupali Barua is reported to be around 53 years old, commonly cited as born in 1973 . She’s an Assam-born fashion entrepreneur based in Kolkata, best known publicly as the wife of actor Ashish Vidyarthi, whom she married in May 2023. Here’s her age, background, and the facts that are actually confirmed — minus the guesswork.

How old is Rupali Barua? The honest answer: she’s reported to be in her early 50s — most sources list 1973 as her birth year, which would make her about 53. Her exact date of birth, though, hasn’t been officially confirmed, so treat any single date you see with a little caution.

Most people found her name through one event: her 2023 marriage to veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi. But she had her own identity well before that — a fashion entrepreneur with roots in Assam and a base in Kolkata. This profile sticks to what’s verifiable and clearly flags what isn’t, especially the numbers that get repeated online without a source.

How Old Is Rupali Barua?

Rupali Barua is reported to be around 53 years old, based on the widely cited birth year of 1973. Going by that year, she would have turned 53 in 2026.

Here’s the careful part. Several profiles list a specific date (April 21, 1973), but her birth details haven’t been officially confirmed by her or a primary source. So the safest statement is “early 50s, reportedly born in 1973” rather than a hard date. If she or a verified outlet confirms it later, the exact figure can be locked in.

Quick answer: Rupali Barua is reportedly about 53 (born 1973). Her exact birth date isn’t officially confirmed, so any precise day-month should be treated as unverified.

Rupali Barua: Quick Facts

Detail Information Full name Rupali Barua Age Reportedly ~53 (born 1973; exact date unconfirmed) Origin Assam, India Based in Kolkata, India Profession Fashion entrepreneur Known for Wife of actor Ashish Vidyarthi Marriage Married Ashish Vidyarthi in May 2023 Net worth Not officially disclosed

Who Is Rupali Barua?

Rupali Barua is an Indian fashion entrepreneur with roots in Assam who is based in Kolkata. Reports describe her work in fashion and handloom-style clothing, an area tied closely to her cultural background. She kept a relatively private profile until her marriage put her in the spotlight.

What stands out in her story is that she wasn’t a public figure chasing fame. The attention came mostly from her relationship with a well-known actor, while her own career sat in design and entrepreneurship rather than the screen.

Marriage to Ashish Vidyarthi

The most widely confirmed chapter of her public life is her marriage to Ashish Vidyarthi, the respected character actor known across Hindi and regional cinema. The two married in May 2023 in Kolkata in a low-key ceremony, and the news drew wide coverage — partly because it was a second marriage for both, later in life.

Ashish spoke warmly about the relationship as companionship in midlife. The wedding’s simple, private nature matched how Rupali tends to carry herself publicly — understated rather than flashy.

Career and Background

Before the headlines, Rupali built her name in fashion and design. Reporting connects her to handloom and boutique-style clothing in Kolkata, a craft-forward niche that values traditional Indian textiles over fast fashion. She also models her own designs at times, which is common for small founder-led labels.

Beyond that, specifics about her education, earlier ventures, and personal history circulate online but aren’t consistently verified. Where the record is thin, this profile leaves it thin rather than filling gaps with assumptions.

Rupali Barua’s Net Worth

Straight talk: Rupali Barua’s net worth has not been officially disclosed. You’ll find articles listing exact rupee figures and even year-by-year growth charts, but those numbers aren’t backed by any verifiable source — they’re estimates presented as facts, which is a habit worth ignoring.

What can be said fairly is that her income would come from her fashion business and related work. Without disclosed financials, any precise total is guesswork.

Treat any specific net worth figure for Rupali Barua as unverified. She hasn’t shared her finances, and the detailed “crore” charts online have no confirmed basis.

Why She’s in the Spotlight

Her public attention is tied largely to being Ashish Vidyarthi’s wife, and to the broader interest in a later-in-life marriage between two established people. Fans tend to admire that she has her own work and keeps a calm, private presence rather than chasing celebrity. That quiet independence is a big part of why people search her name.

Key Takeaways

Rupali Barua is reportedly around 53 , commonly cited as born in 1973 — exact date unconfirmed.

, commonly cited as born in 1973 — exact date unconfirmed. She’s an Assam-born fashion entrepreneur based in Kolkata .

. She married actor Ashish Vidyarthi in May 2023 — the most clearly confirmed fact about her.

in — the most clearly confirmed fact about her. Her net worth is not officially disclosed ; circulating figures are unverified.

; circulating figures are unverified. She keeps a private, understated public profile despite the spotlight.

Conclusion

If you came for one number, here it is: Rupali Barua is reportedly about 53, born in 1973, though her exact birth date isn’t officially confirmed. Everything past that is best read with a careful eye, because a lot of what’s published about her mixes real reporting with unverified filler.

The parts that hold up are simple — a fashion entrepreneur from Assam, settled in Kolkata, married to Ashish Vidyarthi in 2023, living mostly out of the spotlight. Sometimes the honest profile is the shorter one.

Frequently Asked Questions

How old is Rupali Barua? She is reported to be around 53 years old, based on a widely cited 1973 birth year. Her exact date of birth hasn’t been officially confirmed, so treat any specific day with caution.

Who is Rupali Barua married to? She is married to actor Ashish Vidyarthi. The two wed in May 2023 in Kolkata in a private ceremony.

What does Rupali Barua do? She is a fashion entrepreneur with roots in Assam, based in Kolkata, reported to work in handloom and boutique-style clothing.

What is Rupali Barua’s net worth? It has not been officially disclosed. Specific figures and growth charts found online are unverified estimates, not confirmed facts.

Where is Rupali Barua from? She has roots in Assam, India, and is based in Kolkata.

Was Rupali Barua married before? Reports suggest her 2023 marriage to Ashish Vidyarthi was a second marriage for both, but detailed claims about her earlier personal life aren’t consistently verified.

References & Sources

Biographical details for private individuals should be verified. For the confirmed parts of her story:

The Times of India — coverage of Ashish Vidyarthi’s 2023 marriage. timesofindia.indiatimes.com Hindustan Times — entertainment and celebrity reporting. hindustantimes.com NDTV — news coverage of the couple. ndtv.com

Last reviewed in 2026. Rupali Barua keeps a largely private profile; her age and personal details are based on publicly reported information and are not all officially confirmed. Net worth figures circulating online are unverified.