Tom Aspinall Height 2026: How Tall Is Tom Aspinall?

Tom Aspinall is 6 ft 5 in (1.96 m) tall in 2026. The former UFC heavyweight champion’s height, reach, weight, record, net worth and eye injury — the full story.

Last updated: November 15, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Tom Aspinall is 6 ft 5 in (1.96 m) tall. The former UFC heavyweight champion stands 6 feet 5 inches, with a 78-inch reach and a fighting weight of around 255 lb — and at 33 years old, he is one of the tallest men ever to hold the UFC heavyweight title. His height is listed at 6 ft 5 in by the UFC itself, by Sherdog, and by every major tale-of-the-tape source that covered his title fights.

The number matters more in Aspinall’s case than it does for most fighters. Heavyweight is the division where size is a weapon, and Aspinall pairs his 6 ft 5 in frame with speed no other heavyweight has matched: his average fight time of 2 minutes 2 seconds is the shortest in UFC history, and he has finished every one of his eight UFC wins inside the distance. He is taller than Jon Jones, taller than Ciryl Gane, taller than Francis Ngannou — and he moves like a man a weight class lighter.

What follows is the full picture behind the number: how the 6 ft 5 in figure was settled, how it stacks up against every heavyweight he has fought, the Atherton upbringing that built him, the record-breaking run to the interim title, the 60-second defence against Curtis Blaydes, the promotion to undisputed champion, the eye poke at UFC 321 that ended his first title defence in 4 minutes 35 seconds, and the surgeries that forced him to give the belt up in 2026.

Quick Facts Full Name Thomas Paul Aspinall Born April 11, 1993, Atherton, Greater Manchester, England Age in 2026 33 years old (turned 33 on April 11, 2026) Height 6 ft 5 in (1.96 m / 195.58 cm) Reach 78 in (198 cm) Weight Around 255 lb (116 kg) Division UFC Heavyweight Record 15-3 (1 no-contest); 8-1-1 in the UFC Titles Interim UFC heavyweight champion (2023); undisputed UFC heavyweight champion (2025–2026, vacated) Average Fight Time 2 minutes 2 seconds — shortest in UFC history Net Worth (2026) Estimated $3 million Wife Justyna Aspinall (married 2015) Children Two (a son and a daughter) Team Team Kaobon, Atherton Nationality English

How This Figure Was Settled The anchor — 6 ft 5 in (1.96 m) — is the figure the UFC lists for Aspinall, and Sherdog’s fighter profile gives the metric equivalent as 195.58 cm. It is the figure used in the official tale of the tape for his title fights, including UFC 295, UFC 304 and UFC 321, and it is repeated by DAZN, Action Network, Covers, LowKick MMA and MMA Mania. A handful of secondary profiles list 6 ft 4 in, and Sporting News printed 6 ft 4 in in one tale-of-the-tape table while giving 6 ft 5 in in its own bio table on the same page — the kind of copy error that follows a fighter around once it is published. The 6 ft 4 in listings have no official source behind them; the 6 ft 5 in figure does. His reach is 78 inches and his fighting weight is around 255 lb, both taken from the same official listings.

Tom Aspinall in 2026 — 6 ft 5 in tall, former UFC heavyweight champion, worth an estimated $3 million. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

How Tall Is Tom Aspinall?

Tom Aspinall is 6 ft 5 in tall. In metric terms that is 1.96 metres, or 195.58 cm on Sherdog’s profile, which converts the feet-and-inches figure rather than measuring him separately. He turned 33 on April 11, 2026, and his height has been listed at 6 ft 5 in consistently since his UFC debut in 2020 — it has never been revised up or down by the promotion, which is the strongest sign that the figure is right. Fighters’ listed heights do get corrected over a career; Aspinall’s never has been.

For a heavyweight, 6 ft 5 in is tall without being freakish. The division has no upper weight limit, so it collects the biggest men in the sport, and the typical title-level heavyweight stands between 6 ft 3 in and 6 ft 5 in. Aspinall sits at the top of that band. He is an inch taller than Jon Jones, an inch taller than Ciryl Gane, an inch taller than Francis Ngannou and two inches taller than Sergei Pavlovich. The only heavyweight of his era who clearly tops him is Alexander Volkov, at 6 ft 7 in — and Aspinall knocked Volkov out in the first round in March 2022.

The Sources Behind the Number

The 6 ft 5 in figure does not rest on one outlet. The UFC’s own fighter profile and event pages list him at 6 ft 5 in with a 78-inch reach. Sherdog, the sport’s long-running record keeper, lists 6’5″ and 195.58 cm. The tale-of-the-tape graphics published before UFC 321 by Action Network, LowKick MMA and Tapology all gave 6 ft 5 in for Aspinall against Gane’s 6 ft 4 in. Covers gave 6 ft 5 in before UFC 295 against Pavlovich. DAZN’s UFC 304 preview gave 6 ft 5 in. The Box Score, which builds its profiles from UFCStats data, lists 6’5″ and 255 lb.

The 6 ft 4 in figure comes from thinner sources. Sporting News is the clearest example: its UFC London preview listed Aspinall at 6 ft 4 in in the tale of the tape, then listed him at 6 ft 5 in in the bio section of the same article. A few profile-aggregation sites copied the lower figure and repeated it. There is no weigh-in, no measurement and no official document behind 6 ft 4 in — it is a rounding error that got syndicated. When the sources disagree, the rule is simple: trust the promotion that measures him, the record keeper that tracks him, and the majority of the tale-of-the-tape graphics. All three say 6 ft 5 in.

Reach and Weight: The Full Tale of the Tape

Height alone does not win fights, and Aspinall’s other measurements explain why his size works the way it does. His reach is 78 inches (198 cm), which is long but not exceptional for a man his height — Gane, an inch shorter, has an 81-inch reach, and Blaydes, also an inch shorter, has an 80-inch reach. Aspinall gives up reach to both men and still knocked Blaydes out in 60 seconds. His advantage is not length. It is that he closes distance faster than any heavyweight in the sport’s history, and a 6 ft 5 in frame moving that fast hits harder than a 6 ft 5 in frame standing still.

His weight sits around 255 lb (116 kg), which is lean for his height. Jones weighed in at 237 lb for his heavyweight title win; Ngannou fought at around 257 lb; Gane weighed 247 lb at UFC 321. Aspinall carries his weight the way a light heavyweight carries his — there is very little soft tissue on a 6 ft 5 in frame that fights at 255 lb, and that leanness is part of why he moves the way he does. He has said himself that he could, in theory, make 205 lb if he dieted down, a claim MMA Mania repeated in its 2022 breakdown of him. He never tried it. There was no reason to: at heavyweight, his speed is the weapon, and the weight is the price of it.

Fighter Height Reach vs Aspinall Tom Aspinall 6 ft 5 in (1.96 m) 78 in — Ciryl Gane 6 ft 4 in (1.93 m) 81 in 1 in shorter, 3 in longer reach Jon Jones 6 ft 4 in (1.93 m) 84.5 in 1 in shorter, 6.5 in longer reach Curtis Blaydes 6 ft 4 in (1.93 m) 80 in 1 in shorter, 2 in longer reach Francis Ngannou 6 ft 4 in (1.93 m) 83 in 1 in shorter, 5 in longer reach Sergei Pavlovich 6 ft 3 in (1.91 m) 84 in 2 in shorter, 6 in longer reach Alexander Volkov 6 ft 7 in (2.01 m) 80 in 2 in taller, 2 in longer reach

The table makes the point plainly: Aspinall is the tallest man in almost every fight he takes, and he is out-reached in almost every one of them. Jones, Pavlovich and Ngannou all have reaches six inches longer than his. It has never mattered. His only UFC loss came against Blaydes in July 2022, when his knee gave out 15 seconds into the fight, before either man had landed anything of consequence.

Early Life: Atherton and Team Kaobon

Aspinall was born on April 11, 1993, in Atherton, a former mining town in Greater Manchester, and he grew up inside a gym. His father, Andy Aspinall, is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt who coaches at Team Kaobon, and Tom started training in jiu-jitsu as a child, long before he was tall enough for it to matter. He boxed as well, and the combination — grappling from his father, hands from the boxing gym — is still the shape of his fighting style: a heavyweight who can wrestle, submit and knock people out, in that order of preference.

He was not a big child who grew into a big man overnight. He filled out gradually, and by the time he turned professional in 2014 he was already a heavyweight, fighting men who outweighed him on the British circuit. He was unbeaten as an amateur, winning mostly by knockout or submission, and his professional debut came with MMA Versus UK. He fought for BAMMA and Full Contact Contender, went 7-2 on the British scene, and then took almost two and a half years away from the sport. When he came back, it was with Cage Warriors in 2019, where he won both of his fights by first-round knockout — and the UFC, which had already offered him a contract once, signed him in late 2019. Cage Warriors posted a congratulations message calling him the 93rd fighter to go from their cage to the UFC.

Aspinall grew up in his father Andy’s gym in Atherton — jiu-jitsu first, boxing second, and a heavyweight frame built for both. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The Road to the UFC

The two and a half years away from fighting are the part of Aspinall’s story that gets the least attention and explains the most. He had turned professional at 21, lost twice on the British circuit, and stepped away. When he returned in 2019, he was 26, fully grown into his 6 ft 5 in frame, and fighting with a patience he had not shown before. The two Cage Warriors wins took a combined total of minutes. The UFC signed him, and his debut was set for Fight Island in July 2020 — the middle of the pandemic, in front of no crowd, against Jake Collier.

He knocked Collier out in 45 seconds and won Performance of the Night. It was the first of seven Performance of the Night bonuses, worth $50,000 each, and it set the pattern for everything that followed: Aspinall does not win decisions. He finishes fights, fast, and he does it against men who are supposed to be able to take his power. Andrei Arlovski, the former champion, took him past the first round in February 2021 — the only time anyone has done it — and was submitted in the second. Sergey Spivac, Alexander Volkov, Marcin Tybura: all finished inside the first round.

The 2:02 Record: The Fastest Finisher in UFC History

Aspinall’s average fight time is 2 minutes 2 seconds, the shortest in UFC history. The figure comes from UFCStats, and it held through nine UFC fights and a title defence: eight wins, one loss, one no-contest, and not one of them reached a third round. Six of his eight UFC wins ended by knockout or technical knockout; the other two ended by submission. His striking differential — the gap between the significant strikes he lands and the ones he absorbs — is among the largest in UFC history, and he has spent a total of one second in bottom position across his entire UFC career.

The height is part of the record, not a footnote to it. A 6 ft 5 in heavyweight who moves like a middleweight is a problem the division had not seen before: his hands arrive before his opponent’s defence is set, and his wrestling — the jiu-jitsu he learned as a child under his father — means opponents cannot solve the striking by taking him down, because he has a 100% takedown defence rate and a 100% takedown accuracy rate of his own. The numbers sound like a video game. They are the reason the UFC built its heavyweight division around him the moment Jon Jones walked away.

Interim Champion: Pavlovich and Blaydes

The interim title came at UFC 295 on November 11, 2023, in New York. Jones had torn a pectoral muscle and withdrawn from his defence against Stipe Miocic, and Aspinall stepped in on two weeks’ notice to fight Sergei Pavlovich — a 6 ft 3 in Russian with six first-round knockouts in the UFC — for the interim belt. He knocked Pavlovich out in 69 seconds, and it made him, at 30, the first British fighter ever to hold the UFC heavyweight title.

He defended the interim belt once, against the one man who had beaten him. Curtis Blaydes had won their first meeting in July 2022 when Aspinall’s knee gave out 15 seconds in, and the rematch headlined UFC 304 in Manchester on July 27, 2024, in front of a home crowd. Aspinall knocked him out in 60 seconds — nine seconds faster than the Pavlovich finish, and the second-fastest title-fight finish of his career. He had held the interim belt for eight months, and he had defended it without ever being in danger. The undisputed title was the only thing left, and it belonged to a man who would not fight him.

Undisputed Champion — and the Jones Retirement

Jon Jones retired on June 21, 2025, without ever agreeing to unify the titles against Aspinall. The UFC promoted Aspinall to undisputed heavyweight champion the same day, ending a standoff that had run for more than 500 days. The height comparison between the two men was one of the fight’s selling points while it lasted: Jones, at 6 ft 4 in, would have been the shorter man, giving up an inch in height but holding a 6.5-inch reach advantage at 84.5 inches — the longest reach in the division. It was the fight the sport wanted most in 2025, and it never happened.

Jon Jones’s height — 6 ft 4 in, with that 84.5-inch reach — had been the defining physical fact of his light-heavyweight career, where he towered over men a division below him. At heavyweight it was ordinary. Aspinall, a natural heavyweight at 6 ft 5 in and 255 lb, would have been the bigger man in every sense except reach. The full story of the champion Aspinall replaced is told in Jon Jones’s biography, and the contrast between the two careers — Jones the longest-reigning champion in the sport’s history, Aspinall the fastest finisher it has ever seen — is the reason the unification fight was talked about for a year and a half. Jones chose retirement instead, and Aspinall inherited the division without ever having to take it from him.

UFC 321: The Eye Poke and the No-Contest

Aspinall’s first defence of the undisputed title came at UFC 321 on October 25, 2025, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, against Ciryl Gane. It was his first fight in 15 months, since the Blaydes rematch, and the build-up had been dominated by one question: how would the 6 ft 5 in champion handle a 6 ft 4 in challenger with an 81-inch reach and the best footwork in the division? For four and a half minutes, the answer looked promising — both men traded clean strikes, Aspinall shot for a takedown on advice Khabib Nurmagomedov had given him backstage, and the fight was competitive.

Then, at 4:35 of the first round, Gane’s left hand caught Aspinall in both eyes. The referee stopped the action, the doctor examined him, and Aspinall told the doctor he could not see clearly. The fight was ruled a no-contest, and Aspinall kept his title. The crowd booed. Gane sank to his knees. Dana White said afterwards that Aspinall had not wanted to continue, a remark Aspinall answered angrily in the months that followed, calling Gane a cheat and pointing out that he was the one who could not see. What neither man knew that night was that the injury was far worse than a poke: Aspinall had suffered bilateral traumatic Brown’s syndrome, a rare condition affecting the muscles that move the eye, and he would need four surgeries before he could even think about training again.

Aspinall’s first undisputed title defence, against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi, ended after 4 minutes 35 seconds — a no-contest after a double eye poke. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Vacating the Title and the Eye Surgeries

Aspinall has not fought since UFC 321. In 2026 he underwent four surgeries on his eyes, and the recovery has been slow enough that he vacated the heavyweight title rather than hold the division hostage while he healed. His next surgery is scheduled for mid-January 2027, and he has said publicly that he is not medically cleared to fight. The frustration is visible in his interviews: Gane, meanwhile, fought Alex Pereira for the interim belt at UFC Freedom 250 in June 2026, won it, and was promoted to undisputed champion in September 2026. Alex Pereira’s height — 6 ft 4 in — had been the story of his own rise through two divisions; against Gane it was not enough, and the belt Aspinall gave up now sits on the Frenchman’s waist. Gane defends it against Josh Hokit at UFC 334 in November 2026, at Madison Square Garden.

The vacancy is the strangest chapter of Aspinall’s career. He won the title without beating the champion, defended it once without a result, and lost it without losing a fight. He is 33, in the middle of what should be a heavyweight’s prime years, and his return depends on surgeons, not matchmakers. The division has moved on without him for now. Whether it waits for him depends on January.

Net Worth and Earnings: The 3M Fortune

Tom Aspinall’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $3 million. The figure is the consensus across Surprise Sports (updated October 12, 2026), The Sportster, MMASalaries and TheCityCeleb, and it is built on career earnings that are unusually well documented for a fighter: MMASalaries puts his total UFC earnings at $3,180,500, while The Sportster’s estimate runs $3.2–3.8 million once pay-per-view points and sponsorships are counted. A few outlets quote $6–8 million, but that figure is the combined household wealth of Aspinall and his wife Justyna, not his solo fortune, and it is labelled as such where it appears.

Fight Reported Earnings Source UFC 295 vs Pavlovich (Nov 2023) ~$650,000 BBN Times / MMASalaries UFC 304 vs Blaydes (Jul 2024) ~$1,500,000 incl. PPV share Daily Express via NewsPoint Seven Performance of the Night bonuses $350,000 ($50,000 each) UFC official Total UFC career earnings $3,180,500 MMASalaries Estimated net worth (2026) $3 million Surprise Sports, Oct 2026

The $3 million figure is modest next to the sport’s biggest earners, and the reason is timing. Aspinall became champion late — he was 32 when Jones retired — and his biggest paydays are still in front of him, if his eyes allow it. His career earnings of about $3.18 million cover nine UFC fights; the Blaydes rematch alone, with its pay-per-view share as a Manchester headliner, was worth a reported $1.5 million. A successful return and a Gane rematch would be worth several times that. Readers looking for more celebrity wealth profiles can browse the Celebrity Net Worth category on this site.

Personal Life: Wife Justyna and Family

Aspinall married his wife Justyna in a private ceremony in 2015, before he was famous and before the money arrived. They have two children, a son and a daughter, and they live in the United Kingdom, close to the Team Kaobon gym in Atherton where his father still coaches. Justyna stays out of the public eye — there are no joint interviews, no reality television, no social media presence to speak of — and Aspinall has said more than once that the privacy is deliberate.

The one part of his family life he has spoken about publicly is his eldest child’s autism diagnosis. He has talked about it in interviews and on his own channels, plainly and without sentiment, and he has used the platform his title gave him to argue for better understanding of the condition. It is the only subject on which the most private fighter in the heavyweight division becomes voluble, and it is the reason his fanbase extends well beyond people who watch cage fighting. At 33, with two young children and a career on hold for surgery, the family is the part of his life that is not waiting on a doctor’s clearance.

Aspinall vs His Heavyweight Peers

Put Aspinall’s 6 ft 5 in next to the heavyweights he is measured against, and the picture is generous to him in one direction and honest in the other. He is taller than every champion of the modern heavyweight era except Volkov — taller than Jones, taller than Gane, taller than Ngannou, taller than Stipe Miocic. He is also the fastest finisher any of them has ever produced, and the only one with a 100% finish rate. The honest version of the comparison is that he has never beaten a reigning undisputed champion in the cage: the interim title came against Pavlovich, the undisputed title came by promotion, and the Gane fight ended before it could be decided.

The generous version is that nobody has ever beaten him decisively either. His only UFC loss was a knee injury 15 seconds into a fight he was winning the walkout for. He has never been knocked down, never been submitted, never been taken to a third round, and never spent more than a second in bottom position. The heavyweight division’s history is full of tall men who could not move and fast men who could not take a punch. Aspinall is the rare one who can do both, and at 6 ft 5 in he does it from a frame that gives him an inch on almost everyone he faces.

Career Timeline

Year Age What Happened 2014 21 Turned professional on the British circuit 2019 26 Returned after a 2.5-year break; two first-round KOs in Cage Warriors; signed by the UFC 2020 27 UFC debut, July 25 — KO Jake Collier in 45 seconds, Performance of the Night 2021 28 Submitted Arlovski in round 2 — the only fight of his UFC career to pass round 1 2022 29 KO’d Volkov in round 1 (Mar); lost to Blaydes on a knee injury, 15 seconds in (Jul) 2023 30 Won interim title — KO Pavlovich in 69 seconds at UFC 295, Nov 11 2024 31 Defended interim title — KO Blaydes in 60 seconds at UFC 304, Jul 27, Manchester 2025 32 Promoted undisputed champion, Jun 21, after Jones retired; UFC 321 vs Gane, Oct 25 — no-contest, 4:35 R1, eye poke 2026 33 Four eye surgeries for bilateral traumatic Brown’s syndrome; vacated the title; Gane promoted to undisputed champion in September

What Comes Next at 33

The next date in Aspinall’s career is not a fight. It is a surgery, scheduled for mid-January 2027, and after four operations the question is not when he returns but whether his eyes will let him. He has said he is not medically cleared to fight, and he has said it while watching the man who poked him defend the title he vacated. Gane’s defence against Josh Hokit at UFC 334 will tell the division where it stands; Aspinall’s surgery will tell him where he stands.

If the surgery works, the rematch writes itself. Gane holds the belt, Aspinall holds the grievance, and the first fight ended after 4 minutes 35 seconds with both men still standing and neither man satisfied. A 6 ft 5 in champion returning at 34, after a year out, against the 6 ft 4 in man who took his sight for a night, is the biggest heavyweight fight the UFC can make in 2027. It depends on a surgeon’s hands now, not a fighter’s. That is the part of the story nobody can predict — and the reason the height, the reach, the 2:02 average and the $3 million all feel like a prologue to a career that has not finished yet.

Sources & Reporting

This article was reported from live sources in November 2026. The height, reach and weight come from the UFC’s official listings, Sherdog’s fighter profile (195.58 cm) and the tale-of-the-tape graphics published by Action Network, LowKick MMA, Covers and DAZN for UFC 295, UFC 304 and UFC 321. The career record, the 2:02 average fight time and the striking statistics come from UFCStats as reported by BloodyElbow and The Ariel Helwani Show. The UFC 321 result and the eye-poke sequence come from Bleacher Report and Sportskeeda (October 2025); the surgeries, the Brown’s syndrome diagnosis and the January 2027 surgery date come from Sportskeeda and Flying Eze (November 2026); the Gane promotion and the UFC 334 booking come from PMN Sports and NairaVoice (November 2026). The net-worth figure comes from Surprise Sports (updated October 12, 2026), The Sportster and MMASalaries; the purse figures come from MMASalaries and the Daily Express. The biographical details come from TheCityCeleb, StarsUnfolded and MN2S. Net-worth figures are estimates, not disclosed facts, and are labelled as such throughout. Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.

Frequently Asked Questions

How tall is Tom Aspinall? Tom Aspinall is 6 ft 5 in (1.96 m) tall. The figure is listed by the UFC, by Sherdog (195.58 cm) and by the official tale of the tape for his title fights at UFC 295, UFC 304 and UFC 321.

How tall is Tom Aspinall in cm? Tom Aspinall is 195.58 cm tall, which converts to 6 ft 5 in. A few secondary profiles list 6 ft 4 in, but that figure has no official source behind it — the UFC, Sherdog and the title-fight tale-of-the-tape graphics all say 6 ft 5 in.

What is Tom Aspinall’s reach and weight? Tom Aspinall has a 78-inch (198 cm) reach and fights at around 255 lb (116 kg). His reach is shorter than several rivals — Gane has an 81-inch reach and Jones 84.5 inches — but his speed has made the gap irrelevant.

How old is Tom Aspinall? Tom Aspinall is 33 years old in 2026. He was born on April 11, 1993, in Atherton, Greater Manchester, England, and he turned 33 on April 11, 2026.

Is Tom Aspinall taller than Jon Jones? Yes. Tom Aspinall is 6 ft 5 in, one inch taller than Jon Jones at 6 ft 4 in. Jones holds the reach advantage, though — 84.5 inches against Aspinall’s 78 inches. The two never fought: Jones retired in June 2025 and Aspinall was promoted to undisputed champion the same day.

What happened at UFC 321 between Aspinall and Ciryl Gane? The fight ended in a no-contest at 4:35 of the first round on October 25, 2025, after Gane accidentally poked Aspinall in both eyes and Aspinall told the doctor he could not see clearly. Aspinall kept his title that night, but the injury — bilateral traumatic Brown’s syndrome — later required four surgeries and led him to vacate the belt in 2026.

What is Tom Aspinall’s net worth? Tom Aspinall’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $3 million, according to Surprise Sports, The Sportster and MMASalaries. His UFC career earnings total about $3.18 million, including seven $50,000 Performance of the Night bonuses.

When will Tom Aspinall fight again? There is no return date. Aspinall has had four eye surgeries since UFC 321 and his next operation is scheduled for mid-January 2027. He is not medically cleared to fight, and he vacated the heavyweight title in 2026 while he recovers. A rematch with Ciryl Gane, now the undisputed champion, is the fight most likely to be made if he is cleared.

Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, no invented numbers. Every profile passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.