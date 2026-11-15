RM Net Worth 2026: How the BTS Leader Built a $25M Fortune

RM net worth in 2026 is an estimated $25 million. The BTS leader built it from songwriting royalties, HYBE shares and Seoul real estate — the full story.

Last updated: November 15, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

RM’s net worth in 2026 is an estimated $25 million. The BTS leader — Kim Nam-joon, 32 years old — sits inside a range of $22 million to $30 million, where the bulk of this year’s reporting clusters. It is a fortune built differently from almost any other pop star’s: a minority of it comes from performing, and the rest comes from writing, owning and holding — more than 200 registered songs that pay royalties every time they stream, a block of HYBE shares granted before the company’s stock-market listing, and a Seoul apartment bought outright for 6.36 billion won.

That mix is the story of this profile. RM is the member of BTS whose money looks least like a pop star’s and most like a publisher’s: he writes the catalogue, he owns a piece of the company that sells it, and he has spent a decade turning both into assets that keep paying while he sleeps. The 2026 comeback — a new album, an 88-show world tour, a Netflix special — is set to add the biggest single year’s earnings of his career on top of it.

What follows is the full picture behind the number: how the $25 million figure was settled and why two outlets say $50 million or more, the HYBE share grant and the 3.25-billion-won sale, the songwriting catalogue that makes him the richest writer in K-pop, the group earnings engine, the solo albums, the real estate, the brand deals, the art collection that a San Francisco museum built an exhibition around, and how his fortune stacks up against the other six members of BTS.

Quick Facts Full Name Kim Nam-joon (김남준) Stage Name RM (formerly Rap Monster, 2010–2017) Born September 12, 1994, Sangdo-dong, Seoul, South Korea Age in 2026 32 years old (turned 32 on September 12, 2026) Height 5 ft 11 in (181 cm) Role Leader, main rapper, lyricist and producer of BTS Net Worth (2026) Estimated $25 million (range $22M–$30M) Songwriting 200+ credits registered with KOMCA; full member since 2020 HYBE Shares 68,385 granted at the October 2020 IPO (~$7.7M then); sold ₩3.25B in late 2021 Real Estate Nine One Hannam apartment, Seoul — ₩6.36 billion, bought in cash Solo Albums Indigo (2022), Right Place, Wrong Person (2024) Brand Roles Bottega Veneta global ambassador (2023); Samsung Art TV global ambassador (2025) Military Service December 11, 2023 – June 10, 2025 (15th Infantry Division band) Instagram @rkive — 53.8 million followers (October 2026) Relationship Status Unmarried; famously private about his personal life

How This Estimate Was Made The anchor — $25 million — is the figure that sits in the middle of the 2026 reporting cluster: Film Daily’s $22–30 million band (June 18, 2026), IBTimes at about $25 million, Tatler Asia’s $20–25 million (August 4, 2026), Kpopbio’s $22–25 million and CreatorFanbase’s $20–25 million (November 6, 2026). It is an estimate, not a disclosed fact — no Korean idol publishes a balance sheet — and it is built on verifiable anchors rather than vibes: 68,385 HYBE shares granted at the October 2020 IPO, a ₩3.25 billion share sale in late 2021, a ₩6.36 billion cash apartment purchase, and a songwriting catalogue of more than 200 registered works. Two higher figures were examined and set aside: Scrowp’s ~$50 million (March 2026) and Celebrity Net Worth’s $70 million (September 2026), which appear to value his art collection and his HYBE stake at peak prices. The art collection has no public valuation — it is discussed, not counted, below.

RM in 2026 — leader of BTS, songwriter of 200+ songs, worth an estimated $25 million. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

How Much Is RM Worth in 2026?

RM is worth an estimated $25 million in 2026. The figure puts him in the middle of the seven members of BTS by wealth — behind V, Jungkook and J-Hope on most 2026 rankings, ahead of Jin — and it is the number that four separate outlets arrived at independently this year. Film Daily put him at $22–30 million in June 2026. Tatler Asia put him at $20–25 million in August. IBTimes put him at about $25 million. CreatorFanbase put him at $20–25 million in November. When four trackers using different methods land within $5 million of each other, the middle of their range is the honest answer.

The range exists because the pieces of his fortune are valued differently by different people. The HYBE shares have a market price that moves every day. The songwriting royalties are private — KOMCA registers the credits but not the cheques. The apartment has a purchase price on the public record but no current appraisal. And the art collection, which may be worth millions, has no price tag anyone can cite. A $22–30 million range is what you get when you add up the pieces you can price and leave the piece you cannot out of the total. The $50 million and $70 million figures come from counting the art at full retail value and the shares at their peak — both choices that flatter the total.

The Sources Behind the 25M Figure

Net-worth reporting on K-pop idols is a crowded field, and the spread this year runs from $20 million to $70 million — a gap wide enough to need explaining. The table below is every dated 2026 source that puts a number on RM, with the outliers marked as such.

Source Figure Date Basis Film Daily $22–30 million June 18, 2026 Royalties, HYBE equity, solo work Tatler Asia $20–25 million August 4, 2026 Royalties, HYBE stock, real estate IBTimes SG ~$25 million 2026 Group + solo earnings Kpopbio $22–25 million 2026 Catalogue + equity CreatorFanbase $20–25 million November 6, 2026 Tours, royalties, HYBE, Bottega Veneta Scrowp (outlier) ~$50 million March 2026 Peak-value art + equity Celebrity Net Worth (outlier) $70 million September 2026 Peak-value art + equity

Five sources cluster at $20–30 million; two sit at $50 million and above. The cluster wins, for a reason that has nothing to do with voting: the two outliers both appear to price the same two assets at their most generous possible values — the HYBE stake at its all-time-high share price, and the art collection at full gallery retail. Neither choice survives contact with the facts. The share price has not been at its peak since 2021, and RM sold part of the stake that year. The art has never been appraised in public. A valuation that needs both of those choices to reach $70 million is a valuation built on wishes, and this profile does not use it.

The HYBE Shares: The Stock-Market Foundation

The single most important financial event of RM’s life happened before most of the world knew his name outside Korea. In October 2020, ahead of HYBE’s initial public offering, founder Bang Si-hyuk gave each of the seven BTS members 68,385 shares of the company. The IPO priced the shares at 135,000 won, which made each member’s grant worth about $7.7 million on the day the stock started trading. It was, by some distance, the largest single gift any K-pop idol had ever received from a label — and it turned all seven members into shareholders of the company that employed them.

What happened next is the reason RM’s stake is worth discussing in detail rather than as a single number. HYBE’s share price rose sharply after the listing, and in late 2021 RM sold about 3.25 billion won of his holding — roughly $2.4 million at the time — locking in a gain while the price was high. He kept the rest. At HYBE’s 2026 trading range of about 178,000 won a share, the shares he still holds are worth roughly $7–9 million before tax: a solid foundation, but not the $15 million some trackers claim, because those trackers count the full original grant as if he had never sold any of it. The arithmetic matters here, because it is the difference between a $25 million fortune and a $35 million one.

The shares also explain why RM’s net worth moves with a company he does not control. When HYBE’s revenue jumped — 2.65 trillion won in 2025, a record 698.3 billion won in the first quarter of 2026, up 39.5% year over year — the share price followed, and so did the paper value of every member’s holding. When the group went on hiatus for military service, the price sagged. RM’s wealth is tied to HYBE’s fortunes in a way no Western pop star’s is, because no Western pop star owns a meaningful slice of their own label. It is the most distinctive feature of his balance sheet, and it is the reason the 2026 comeback matters to his net worth as much as it matters to his career.

Songwriting Royalties: 200 Songs That Pay Every Day

If the shares are the foundation, the songwriting catalogue is the engine. RM has more than 200 tracks registered with the Korea Music Copyright Association, and in 2020 he became a full member of the association — a designation reserved for its top-earning creators. He wrote or co-wrote much of the BTS catalogue, from the early records through the stadium era, and every time one of those songs streams, plays on radio, appears in a film or gets covered, a royalty flows back to him. It is the kind of income that does not depend on touring, on youth, or on being in the room: the songs are already written, and they pay for as long as people listen to them.

The catalogue is also what separates RM from the other six members financially. They all share group income equally, and they all received the same share grant — but only RM has 200-plus writing credits. RM’s biography traces how that happened: he was writing lyrics in Seoul’s underground rap scene as a teenager, years before BTS existed, and he was the first member Big Hit recruited, in 2010, precisely because he could write. The solo catalogue adds a second layer — the mixtapes, Indigo and Right Place, Wrong Person are his alone, and their publishing income is entirely his. Film Daily’s June 2026 ranking put it plainly: RM’s fortune is weighted more toward songwriting than any other member’s, and it is the reason his net worth holds up in years when he is not touring at all — including 2024 and 2025, when he was in the army.

More than 200 registered songs — the catalogue RM started writing as a teenager in Seoul’s underground scene still pays him every time a BTS track streams. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The BTS Earnings Engine

The group money works on a simple rule: the seven members share equally in BTS projects, and the projects are enormous. Forbes Korea put the group’s earnings at about 334 billion won — roughly $222 million — for 2026, a year that includes the comeback album, the Netflix special and the first leg of an 88-show world tour. Analysts cited by OtakuKart projected $800 million to $1.2 billion in first-year revenue from the full comeback, counting albums, touring and merchandise — a figure in the same territory as the biggest Western stadium tours of the decade. RM’s share of that is one-seventh of the members’ cut, after the label, the promoters and the taxman take theirs, and it is the largest single-year pay rise of his career.

The engine was quiet for two years, and the quiet cost money. All seven members completed mandatory military service between 2024 and 2025 — RM served from December 11, 2023 to June 10, 2025, playing in the 15th Infantry Division band — and group activity stopped. The solo work filled some of the gap: Right Place, Wrong Person came out in May 2024, weeks before his discharge, and the documentary that followed it kept his name in circulation. But the real money in K-pop is touring, and there was no touring while the members were in uniform. The 2026 comeback is the engine restarting, and RM, as leader, is the member whose calendar it fills first: the press, the UN-style diplomacy, the English-language interviews that only he can do. His cut of the comeback is the same as everyone else’s. His workload is not.

The 2026 comeback — a new album, an 88-show world tour and a Netflix special — is the biggest earnings year of RM’s career. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The Solo Catalogue: Indigo’s Economics

RM’s solo career is a commercial paradox: it makes less money than the group work and matters more to his net worth. The two studio albums — Indigo, released December 2, 2022, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, and Right Place, Wrong Person, released May 24, 2024, which debuted at No. 5 — were both critical successes and modest sellers by BTS standards. Neither had a hit single engineered for radio. Both were recorded largely in Korean, with collaborators from jazz, indie and hip-hop rather than the pop hit machine. And both are entirely his: he owns the publishing, he chose the collaborators, and the royalties do not get split seven ways.

That ownership is the point. A solo album that sells a fraction of a BTS record still pays its creator more per unit than a group record does, because there is only one person on the royalty statement. The mixtapes that came before them — RM in March 2015 and mono. in October 2018, which reached No. 26 on the Billboard 200, then the highest-charting album by a Korean solo artist — were released free, and they still earn: mono. in particular has become a slow-burn catalogue title, streamed steadily for eight years. The solo catalogue will never make RM as much money as one stadium tour. It is the part of his fortune that is most likely to still be paying in twenty years, when the tours are over.

Real Estate: The 6.36-Billion-Won Apartment

The most concrete asset RM owns is also the easiest to verify. Property records show he bought a residence in the Nine One Hannam complex in Seoul for approximately 6.36 billion won — roughly $4.6 million — and paid for it entirely in cash, with no mortgage. Nine One Hannam is the address K-pop’s wealthy buy into: a low-rise luxury complex in Hannam-dong, one of Seoul’s most expensive neighbourhoods, where privacy is the selling point and the neighbours are other celebrities and chaebol families.

The cash purchase is the detail that matters. A mortgage would have meant the bank owned part of the asset; paying in full meant RM had 6.36 billion won of liquid money available in a single transaction, years before his solo career had peaked. It is the clearest public evidence of how much cash the BTS years generated for him, and it is the asset that anchors the lower end of every serious net-worth estimate: whatever the shares and royalties are worth, the apartment is worth at least what he paid for it, in one of the few Seoul districts where prices have held their value through every downturn. He has never sold it, and there is no record of him buying a second home.

Brand Deals: Bottega Veneta and Samsung

RM’s endorsement income is smaller than his bandmates’ — he has never chased the volume of deals that Jungkook or Jimin carry — but the two deals he does hold are the most prestigious in the group. He became Bottega Veneta’s global ambassador in 2023, the Italian luxury house’s first Korean ambassador, fronting campaigns that put his face in fashion capitals rather than on billboards in Seoul. In 2025 he added Samsung Art TV as a global ambassador, a deal that fits the art-collector half of his public image better than any fashion contract could: Samsung’s art-display televisions are sold on the promise that a screen can be a gallery, and RM is the rare pop star who can talk about that promise credibly.

The Instagram numbers put the endorsement value in context. His account, @rkive, had 53.8 million followers as of October 2026, and CreatorFanbase estimates a single sponsored post at more than $80,000. He posts rarely, and almost never commercially — the account is mostly art, books and photographs of Seoul — which is precisely why a post from him costs what it does. Scarcity is the product. The brand income is a rounding error next to the HYBE shares and the royalties, but it is the income that grows fastest as his profile outside music grows, and the art-world profile is the part of his career that is still expanding.

The Art Collection: Why 70M Is Too High

There is one asset in RM’s life that every net-worth tracker wants to price and none of them can: his art collection. He is a serious collector — serious enough that the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art built an exhibition around his personal collection in the autumn of 2026, and serious enough that Korean art-world figures treat him as a peer rather than a celebrity dabbler. He buys Korean modernists, he lends to museums, he talks about the work in interviews with the vocabulary of someone who has spent years looking at it. It is, by any measure, a significant collection.

It is also, by any measure, unpriceable from the outside. No inventory has ever been published. No purchase price has ever been disclosed. No appraiser has ever valued it in public. The $70 million figure from Celebrity Net Worth and the $50 million figure from Scrowp both appear to assume the collection is worth tens of millions at gallery retail — an assumption with no evidence behind it. A collection’s value is what it sells for, not what a price list says, and RM has never sold a piece. This profile counts the art at zero, not because it is worthless but because it is uncountable — and that single decision is the difference between a $25 million estimate and a $70 million one. If he ever sells, the number changes. Until then, the honest figure excludes it.

RM vs the Other Six BTS Members

Put RM’s $25 million next to the other six members and the shape of BTS’s wealth becomes clear: seven men who started with identical deals and ended up in different places, because the money outside the group is what separates them. Film Daily’s June 2026 ranking — the most recent single-source ranking of all seven — puts V at the top, followed by Jungkook and J-Hope, with RM in the middle of the pack.

Member Net Worth (2026) Main Driver Beyond BTS V $38–40 million Solo album Layover, acting, luxury endorsements Jungkook $32–35 million Solo single Seven, global streaming records J-Hope $30–33 million Solo albums, touring, dance catalogue Suga ~$30 million Agust D catalogue and touring RM $22–30 million 200+ songwriting credits, HYBE shares Jimin $27–29 million Solo single Like Crazy, endorsements Jin ~$20 million Variety shows, solo work after discharge

The table’s lesson is that RM is not the richest member of BTS, and never has been. V’s acting and fashion income, Jungkook’s streaming numbers and J-Hope’s touring gross all out-earn a songwriting catalogue in any single year. What RM has that they do not is the slowest-decaying asset: songs pay for decades, tours pay for a season. J-Hope’s net worth tells the touring story from the other side, Suga’s net worth runs on a similar catalogue-and-touring engine, and Jimin’s net worth and Jungkook’s net worth show what solo stardom pays when it is built on singles rather than songs written for other people. The seven fortunes add up to roughly $200–250 million between them — and RM’s share of it is the one most likely to still be growing when the stadiums are empty. Readers looking for more celebrity wealth profiles can browse the Celebrity Net Worth category on this site.

Career Timeline: The Money Milestones

Year Age What Happened 2007 12–13 Began rapping in Seoul’s underground scene as Runch Randa 2010 16 Scouted by Big Hit; first member recruited; moved into the company dorm, August 14 2013 18 BTS debut, June 13 — 2 Cool 4 Skool 2015 20 First solo mixtape RM (March 17); BTS breakthrough with The Most Beautiful Moment in Life 2017 23 Dropped the Rap Monster name for RM (November 13) 2018 24 mono. mixtape (No. 26, Billboard 200); UN Speak Yourself address, September 24 2020 26 Granted 68,385 HYBE shares at the October IPO (~$7.7M); full KOMCA member 2021 27 Sold ₩3.25 billion of HYBE shares; bought Nine One Hannam apartment for ₩6.36 billion in cash 2022 28 Indigo solo debut (December 2, No. 3, Billboard 200) 2023 29 Bottega Veneta global ambassador; began military service, December 11 2024 29 Right Place, Wrong Person (May 24, No. 5, Billboard 200) + documentary 2025 30 Discharged from military service, June 10; Samsung Art TV ambassador 2026 32 BTS comeback — Arirang album, 88-show world tour, Netflix special; SFMOMA exhibition of his art collection; net worth ~$25M

What Comes Next: The 2026 Comeback Economics

The 2026 comeback is the biggest variable in RM’s net worth, and it is still in motion. The Arirang album, the 88-show world tour and the Netflix special are the first full-group output since the members returned from service, and the early numbers are the strongest of BTS’s career: HYBE posted a record first quarter, Forbes Korea put group earnings at about $222 million for the year, and analysts project $800 million to $1.2 billion in first-year comeback revenue. RM’s share of that — one-seventh of the members’ cut — would be the largest single addition to his fortune since the IPO grant, and it arrives in the same year his art collection went on museum display and his Samsung deal began.

The longer question is what happens after the tour. RM is 32, and the members have all renewed with HYBE, so the group will keep earning. But the catalogue is the asset that outlives the touring, and it is the one he controls outright: 200-plus songs, two solo albums, and a reputation as a writer that lets him work with anyone in Korean music. The $25 million figure is a snapshot of a fortune still being built, by a man who has spent his career buying the kind of assets — songs, shares, a home — that do not need him to be on stage to be worth something. The comeback will raise the number. The catalogue is the reason it will stay raised.

Sources & Reporting

This article was reported from live sources in November 2026. The net-worth range comes from Film Daily (June 18, 2026), Tatler Asia (August 4, 2026), IBTimes SG (2026), Kpopbio (2026) and CreatorFanbase (November 6, 2026); the outlier figures come from Scrowp (March 2026) and Celebrity Net Worth (September 2026). The HYBE share grant (68,385 shares, 135,000-won IPO price, ~$7.7 million) and the ₩3.25 billion sale come from Film Daily and Tatler Asia; HYBE’s 2025 revenue (2.65 trillion won) and first-quarter 2026 revenue (698.3 billion won, up 39.5%) come from Film Daily; the Forbes Korea group-earnings figure (334 billion won, ~$222 million) comes via Film Daily. The Nine One Hannam purchase (₩6.36 billion, cash, no mortgage) comes from Tatler Asia’s property-records reporting. The songwriting catalogue (200-plus KOMCA credits, full member since 2020) comes from Tatler Asia and Film Daily. The comeback details (Arirang album, 88-show tour, Netflix special) come from Film Daily and Guide Net Worth’s own RM biography (November 14, 2026); the SFMOMA exhibition, military service dates, album chart positions and brand roles are cross-checked against the same biography. Net-worth figures are estimates, not disclosed facts, and are labelled as such throughout. Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is RM’s net worth in 2026? RM’s net worth in 2026 is an estimated $25 million, inside a range of $22 million to $30 million. The figure comes from Film Daily ($22–30M), Tatler Asia ($20–25M), IBTimes (~$25M) and CreatorFanbase ($20–25M). Higher figures of $50 million and $70 million appear to price his art collection and HYBE shares at peak values.

How did RM make his money? RM made his money from four sources: BTS group earnings shared equally across the seven members, songwriting royalties from more than 200 registered songs, HYBE shares granted before the company’s 2020 IPO, and solo albums plus brand deals with Bottega Veneta and Samsung. He also owns a Seoul apartment bought for 6.36 billion won in cash.

How many HYBE shares does RM own? RM was granted 68,385 HYBE shares before the company’s October 2020 IPO, when the shares were priced at 135,000 won — a grant worth about $7.7 million at the time. He sold about 3.25 billion won of the holding in late 2021, so the stake he still holds is smaller than the original grant and worth roughly $7–9 million at HYBE’s 2026 trading range.

How many songs has RM written? RM has more than 200 songs registered with the Korea Music Copyright Association, and he became a full member of the association in 2020 — a designation reserved for its top-earning creators. He wrote or co-wrote much of the BTS catalogue, plus his solo work including Indigo and Right Place, Wrong Person.

Who is the richest member of BTS? V is the richest member of BTS in 2026, with an estimated $38–40 million according to Film Daily’s June 2026 ranking. Jungkook follows at $32–35 million and J-Hope at $30–33 million. RM sits in the middle of the seven at $22–30 million, ahead of Jimin ($27–29M) and Jin (~$20M).

How much is RM’s apartment worth? RM bought his apartment in the Nine One Hannam complex in Seoul for approximately 6.36 billion won — roughly $4.6 million — and paid for it entirely in cash with no mortgage, according to property records reported by Tatler Asia. He has never sold it and there is no record of him buying a second home.

Is RM married? No, RM is not married. He is 32 years old in 2026 and famously private about his personal life. He has never spoken publicly about a partner.

What is RM doing in 2026? RM is back with BTS for the group’s full comeback in 2026: the Arirang album, an 88-show world tour and a Netflix live special, after completing his mandatory military service on June 10, 2025. His personal art collection was also the subject of a San Francisco Museum of Modern Art exhibition in autumn 2026.

Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, no invented numbers. Every profile passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.