Adriana Lima height 2026: the Brazilian supermodel stands 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) — the full story of the 45-year-old Angel’s 21 VS shows, $95M fortune and family.

Last updated: November 22, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Adriana Lima is 5 feet 10 inches tall (1.78 m). That is the figure in Wikipedia’s modelling infobox, in her agency listings, and in every height profile checked for this article — and it is the number that carried a 15-year-old from Salvador, Brazil, to the longest Victoria’s Secret Angel career in the brand’s history. She turned 45 on June 12, 2026, and four months later she closed the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles, walking her 21st show for the brand. Her reported net worth in 2026 is $85–100 million, anchored at $95 million.

Five foot ten is not a curiosity in Lima’s story. It is the tool the career was built with. At that height she stood a full six inches above the average American woman, exactly on the supermodel average, and tall enough that the runway, the camera and the wings all worked in her favour for 27 years. She opened the Victoria’s Secret show five times, wore the Fantasy Bra three times, and at 45 she is still the name the brand saves for last.

What follows is the full picture: the settled height figure and the sources behind it, the Salvador childhood and the contest win at 15, the New York move and the Anna Sui debut, the Angel years and the Fantasy Bras, the Maybelline contract and the Forbes earnings, the acting cameos, the family, the money, and how 5 ft 10 in stacks up against Gisele Bündchen, Naomi Campbell, Heidi Klum and Kate Moss.

Quick Facts Full name Adriana Lima Born June 12, 1981, Salvador, Bahia, Brazil (age 45) Height 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m / 178 cm) Weight Commonly listed 121–132 lbs (55–60 kg), as reported Career Supermodel, actress — active since 1997 Victoria’s Secret Angel 2000–2018 (longest-serving); 21 Fashion Shows; 3 Fantasy Bras Net worth (2026) Reported $85–100 million, anchored at $95 million 2026 Closed the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Oct 18, Los Angeles — her 21st show Family Married Andre Lemmers (confirmed Dec 2024); daughters Valentina and Sienna; son Cyan (b. 2022)

How This Height Was Verified The height is one of the best-agreed facts in this profile. Wikipedia’s modelling infobox (checked November 2026) lists 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m), and the same figure appears in BodyMeasurements.org, MrHeight (177.8 cm), HeightProfiles, Who’s Dated Who, YourNextShoes and ByteRiderX (updated November 2026). No source checked for this article prints a different height, so the article states the figure plainly rather than as a range. The weight is a different matter: BodyMeasurements.org lists 132 lbs (60 kg) while Who’s Dated Who lists 121 lbs (55 kg), and no primary source confirms either — so the weight is published as the commonly-listed spread. The net worth is a reported range, not a disclosure: Celebrity Net Worth lists $95 million (updated February 2, 2026), Wealthy Gorilla agrees at $95 million (updated November 7, 2026), The City Celeb prints $85 million and Famous People Today prints $100 million. Where sources disagree, the article says so.

Adriana Lima in 2026 — the 45-year-old supermodel, 5 ft 10 in tall, who closed the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles in her 21st show for the brand. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The Answer: 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m)

Adriana Lima is 5 feet 10 inches tall. In centimetres that is 178 cm. In inches, 70. In metres, 1.78. Every unit lands in the same place because the sources agree: this is one of the rare celebrity measurements with no competing figure anywhere in the profiles checked for this article.

The agreement runs across every kind of source. Wikipedia carries 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) in the modelling infobox of her biography page. BodyMeasurements.org, a site that exists only to track these figures, lists 5’10” (178 cm). MrHeight gives 5 feet 10 inches (177.8 centimetres). HeightProfiles lists her at 5’10” in its supermodel rankings. Who’s Dated Who, YourNextShoes and ByteRiderX all print the same number. When a modelling infobox, three measurement databases and the profile sites all print the identical figure, the figure is settled.

That settled number is worth pausing on, because celebrity heights are usually a mess of half-inches and rounding. Gisele Bündchen, Lima’s fellow Brazilian and the biggest name of her generation, is listed at 5 ft 11 in by her agencies and Wikipedia — but a minority of databases print 5 ft 10 in for her. Kendall Jenner is listed at 5 ft 10 in by most outlets and 5 ft 10½ in by others. Heidi Klum has said in interviews that she sometimes adds a half-inch to her 5 ft 9 in. Lima has none of that noise around her. The 5 ft 10 in figure has sat unchanged across decades of profiles, agency listings and databases.

Adriana Lima’s Height in Every Unit

Readers search the question in different units, so here is the answer in all of them — each one the same settled figure, converted, not re-measured.

Unit Value Feet and inches 5 ft 10 in Inches (total) 70 inches Centimetres 178 cm (177.8 cm exact) Metres 1.78 m Millimetres 1,778 mm

The only figure in that table that carries a caveat is the weight. BodyMeasurements.org lists her at 132 lbs (60 kg); Who’s Dated Who lists 121 lbs (55 kg). The 11-pound spread is the honest picture: her weight has moved across a 27-year career, three pregnancies and a comeback at 45, and no reliable source publishes a current measured weight. This article prints the commonly-listed spread and leaves it there, rather than picking one number and pretending it is measured.

Why Every Source Agrees on 5 ft 10 in

Model heights are unusually well documented, and Lima’s is better documented than most. Agencies print a model’s height on the comp card — the card that goes to every casting director, photographer and client — and that number follows the model for her whole career. Lima’s agencies, The Society Management in New York and Elite Model Management in Paris, London and Milan, have carried 5 ft 10 in for decades. Wikipedia’s infobox draws on those listings. The measurement databases draw on the same listings. The agreement is not a coincidence; it is the same agency figure repeated through different channels.

There is a second reason the figure holds up: the visual record. Lima has walked runways next to the other Angels for 21 shows, and the photographs line up with the numbers. She stands an inch below Gisele Bündchen (5 ft 11 in) in their shared runway years, level with Naomi Campbell (5 ft 10 in) and Tyra Banks (5 ft 10 in), and an inch above Alessandra Ambrosio (5 ft 9½ in) and Heidi Klum (5 ft 9 in). The peer table later in this article sets out those comparisons in full. The point here is simpler: if the agency figure were wrong, 27 years of group photographs would have shown it.

The one detail worth correcting is her name. Some profile sites print “Adriana Francesca Lima” as her full name, but Wikipedia records that Lima herself denied the middle name in a 2010 interview with W Radio Colombia, confirming her name is only Adriana Lima. This article follows her word on that, and prints no middle name.

Early Life in Salvador: The Paediatrician Who Never Was

Adriana Lima was born on June 12, 1981, in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil. Her father, Nelson Torres, was a carpenter. Her mother, Maria das Graças Lima, was a social worker. Torres left the family when Adriana was six months old, and her mother raised her — alongside her brother Leonardo, according to TheCityCeleb’s profile — in the Castelo Branco neighbourhood of Salvador.

Before modelling, she had planned to become a paediatrician. The detail matters because it says something about the household she grew up in: a social worker mother, a plan for a medical career, a childhood with no connection to fashion at all. She had won beauty pageants in elementary school, but she never thought about modelling as a living. The plan was university and medicine.

She identifies as Afro-Brazilian, and her ancestry — Portuguese, Native Brazilian, African, Japanese, Swiss and West Indian, as Wikipedia records it — is part of how she has described herself publicly. She speaks four languages: her native Portuguese, plus English, Italian and Spanish. The languages came later, with the career. The Salvador childhood came first, and it shaped the part of her the public rarely sees: a woman who has talked in interviews about faith, family and the neighbourhood she came from, and who kept a home base in Brazil even as the career moved to New York.

Discovered at 15: The Ford Contest That Changed Everything

Lima entered modelling by accident, and by friendship. A school friend wanted to enter a modelling contest and did not want to enter alone, so Lima entered with her. Both sent in pictures. The contest sponsor asked Lima to come out for the competition — and at age 15 she won first place in Ford’s “Supermodel of Brazil” model search.

The win was not a one-off. The following year she entered the 1996 Ford Models Supermodel of the World contest and finished in second place. A year after that, in 1997, she moved to New York City and signed with Elite Model Management. She was 16, in a new country, with a new language to learn and a career that had arrived before she had planned one.

The speed of it is the striking part. Within two years of a school friend’s contest entry, Lima had a New York agency, a runway debut and a magazine cover. The height was the entry ticket — at 5 ft 10 in she was already at the standard the agencies wanted — but the rest was timing, face and presence. Plenty of 5 ft 10 in teenagers enter modelling contests. One of them became the longest-serving Angel in Victoria’s Secret history.

New York: Anna Sui, Vogue Covers and the High-Fashion Runway

Lima made her runway debut at Anna Sui’s New York Fashion Week show in September 1997. Her first magazine cover followed a year later: Marie Claire Brazil, September 1998. The portfolio grew fast from there — international editions of Vogue and Marie Claire, and runway work for designers including Valentino, Versace, Givenchy, Dior, Prada, Armani and Balmain.

She became a GUESS? girl in 2000, appearing in that year’s fall advertising campaign, and in the book A Second Decade of Guess? Images. The print work ran alongside the runway: covers and editorials in Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, ELLE, GQ, W, Esquire and Marie Claire, and campaigns for brands from Armani to Louis Vuitton, from De Beers to Bulgari.

She stepped back from the high-fashion runway for a period while the Victoria’s Secret work took over, then returned to it in 2009, walking for Givenchy — the same year she became a face of Givenchy’s Fall/Winter season. The return says something about how the industry saw her: not a lingerie model who had left high fashion behind, but a runway model whose height and walk still worked at the top of the business a decade after her debut.

The high-fashion runway — where 5 ft 10 in first turned into a career, from the Anna Sui debut in 1997 to Givenchy in 2009. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Victoria’s Secret: 21 Shows, Five Openings, Three Fantasy Bras

Lima started her Victoria’s Secret career in 1998 and walked in her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 1999. She became an official Angel in 2000, and she held the wings until her farewell show in November 2018 — the longest-running Angel in the brand’s history, an 18-year run no other model has matched.

The record inside that run is the part that explains her standing. She opened the show five times: in 2003, 2007, 2008, 2010 and 2012. Opening a fashion show is the casting director’s clearest statement of rank — the first model down the runway sets the tone for the night — and Lima was given that spot five times across nine years. The 2012 opening came less than two months after she gave birth to her second daughter, Sienna, a detail that still separates her from most legacy runway names: the career did not pause for motherhood, and the brand put her first on the runway anyway.

She wore the Fantasy Bra three times: in 2008, a $5 million bra; in 2010, a $2 million bra; and in 2014, another $2 million bra. The Fantasy Bra is the show’s centrepiece — one model, one jewelled bra, one night — and wearing it three times puts her in the smallest possible company. The 2018 farewell was tearful and public, and it looked final. It was not.

The wings — 21 Victoria’s Secret shows, three Fantasy Bras, and a closing walk at 45. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Maybelline and the Endorsement Empire

Lima became a spokesmodel for Maybelline cosmetics in 2003, a partnership that ran until 2009 and was re-established in 2014 — a relationship with one brand that has now lasted, across two contracts, for more than two decades. Victoria’s Secret’s own model bio lists Maybelline first among her print clients, ahead of Elie Saab, Schiaparelli, LOEWE, H&M, Bulgari, Givenchy and BCBG.

The endorsement list runs well past Maybelline. She has served as brand ambassador for the Barcelona clothing brand Desigual, for the beachwear collection of Italian brand Calzedonia, and for the ready-to-wear collection of Italian brand Sportmax. Her current ambassadorships, per Wikipedia, include International Watch Company (IWC), Puma, Maybelline and Chopard. She has also fronted campaigns for GUESS?, Swatch, Doritos in Turkey, and the Mexican department store chain Liverpool, and she appeared in Super Bowl and Kia Motors commercials — the kind of mass-market advertising that pays a model long after the runway work ends.

The endorsements are where the height pays a second time. A 5 ft 10 in frame photographs the same in a cosmetics close-up and a full-length campaign, and the brands that hire Lima hire the whole package: the face, the frame, the name. The Maybelline contract is the clearest proof of it — a brand does not bring a spokesmodel back after a five-year gap unless the first run sold product.

Acting: The Follow, Ugly Betty and Ocean’s 8

Lima’s acting career was always a side project, and the roles were small — but two of them are worth naming because they show how far her face travelled beyond fashion. In 2001 she appeared in The Follow, the Wong Kar-wai-directed BMW short film starring Clive Owen, alongside Mickey Rourke and Forest Whitaker. It was her acting debut, and the director was one of the most respected names in world cinema.

Television followed. In November 2007 she guest-starred as herself on How I Met Your Mother, alongside her fellow Angels. In 2008 she appeared as herself on Ugly Betty, the ABC hit that was, at the time, the most fashion-literate show on American television. In 2013 she played herself in The Crazy Ones, alongside Robin Williams and Sarah Michelle Gellar. In 2018 she made a cameo as herself in Ocean’s 8, the heist film that put a supermodel in the same frame as Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Rihanna.

None of those roles made her an actress, and she never claimed they did. They did something else: they kept her visible to audiences who never watch a fashion show. Cara Delevingne’s biography follows a similar model-to-screen path, but Delevingne chased acting as a second career. Lima treated it as a bonus — a cameo here, a guest spot there — while the runway and the contracts stayed the main business. The height helped here too: on screen, next to actors of ordinary height, a 5 ft 10 in model in heels reads as a presence before she says a word.

The Forbes Years: .3M to .5M a Year

The money behind the height is documented year by year, and the Forbes top-earning models list is the strongest record of it. In 2012 Lima came in 4th on the list, estimated to have earned $7.3 million in one year. In 2013 she came in 3rd. In 2014 she came in 2nd, with earnings of $8 million. In 2015 she came in 2nd again, with $9 million. In 2016 she earned $10.5 million — her best year on the list.

Year Forbes rank Estimated earnings 2012 4th $7.3 million 2013 3rd Not disclosed in ranking 2014 2nd $8 million 2015 2nd $9 million 2016 2nd $10.5 million

Since 2014 she has been the world’s second highest-paid model, behind only Gisele Bündchen in the years Bündchen topped the list. The Forbes figures are annual earnings — income in specific years, not the current net worth — but they are the hardest money facts in her story, because they come from a named outlet with a dated ranking rather than an aggregator’s guess. They also explain the net worth that follows: five years of $7–10 million annual earnings, on top of two decades of contracts, is how a model reaches $95 million.

The M–0M Fortune: How the Estimate Was Made

Adriana Lima’s net worth in 2026 is reported between $85 million and $100 million, anchored at $95 million. Celebrity Net Worth lists $95 million, in a profile updated on February 2, 2026. Wealthy Gorilla agrees at $95 million, in a page updated November 7, 2026. BBN Times, in an October 2026 profile, puts the figure at around $95 million. The City Celeb prints $85 million; Famous People Today and CA Knowledge print $100 million. PowerNetWorth, in an update on October 26, 2026, gives a more cautious $50 million to $95 million and stresses that her personal finances have never been publicly verified. Our own Adriana Lima biography publishes the same $95 million anchor, and this article follows it.

The spread has a simple cause. Lima has never disclosed her finances, and her income has never flowed through a single public contract. The money comes from two decades of Victoria’s Secret pay, the Maybelline contracts, Desigual, Calzedonia and Sportmax, the Forbes-documented peak earnings, and property deals. BBN Times records the property side: a Manhattan condominium bought with her then-husband in the early 2000s and later sold at a profit, a Miami waterfront property sold in an off-market transaction reported at approximately $40 million, and a newly built Brentwood home bought in 2022 for roughly $12.35 million and sold in January 2026 for $12.96 million.

One figure should be set aside. NetWorthBreakdown prints $180 million. It contradicts the documented Forbes earnings history — Lima’s best year was $10.5 million, and a $180 million fortune would require either far larger annual earnings or an investment record no source has ever reported — and no second outlet supports it. The honest range is $85 million to $100 million, anchored at $95 million, and no audited financial statement exists for any figure in it.

Family: Marko Jarić, Andre Lemmers and Three Children

Lima married Serbian former NBA player Marko Jarić on Valentine’s Day 2009, in a private civil ceremony in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, followed by a wedding in Brazil. They had two daughters: Valentina Lima Jarić, born November 15, 2009 — arriving early, at 34 weeks, weighing 4.4 pounds — and Sienna Lima Jarić, born in September 2012. The couple separated in May 2014 and finalised their divorce in March 2016.

She began dating film producer Andre Lemmers in 2021. Lemmers is CEO of MiLu Entertainment and a partner at Hollywood Gang Productions, and the pair went public at the Venice Film Festival that year. Their son, Cyan Lima Lemmers, was born on August 29, 2022, in Santa Monica, California — named for the blue-green colour of ocean waters in the Maldives and Bora Bora, places on the parents’ travel list. Lima confirmed the marriage in December 2024 with an Instagram post reading “Officially Mrs. Lima Lemmers.”

The household is a blended one: Lemmers has two children from a previous relationship, Miah and Lupo, making five children in the family. In April 2026, Valentina and Sienna joined their mother in Victoria’s Secret’s “Modeled After Mom” campaign for Mother’s Day — their first professional photo shoot together, and a quiet sign that the next generation of the family is already in front of a camera.

5 ft 10 in Next to the Other Angels

Height only means something in comparison, and Lima’s generation of supermodels gives her a sharp one. She sits exactly on the supermodel average — HeightProfiles puts the average supermodel height at around 5 ft 10 in (177 cm) — and one inch below the tallest of her peers.

Supermodel Height Difference vs. Lima Adriana Lima 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) — Gisele Bündchen 5 ft 11 in (180 cm) 1 inch taller Karlie Kloss 6 ft 2 in (188 cm) 4 inches taller Naomi Campbell 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) Same height Kendall Jenner 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) Same height Tyra Banks 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) Same height Gigi Hadid 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) Same height Alessandra Ambrosio 5 ft 9½ in (177 cm) ½ inch shorter Heidi Klum 5 ft 9 in (175 cm) 1 inch shorter Candice Swanepoel 5 ft 9 in (175 cm) 1 inch shorter Kate Moss 5 ft 7 in (170 cm) 3 inches shorter

The table carries two caveats. Gisele Bündchen’s 5 ft 11 in comes from her agency listings and Wikipedia, but a minority of databases list her at 5 ft 10 in. Kendall Jenner’s height is listed at 5 ft 10 in by most outlets and 5 ft 10½ in by HeightProfiles. Neither caveat changes Lima’s position: she is level with the middle of her generation and three inches above its shortest star.

That shortest star is the instructive one. Kate Moss’s height — 5 ft 7 in — made her an outlier in an industry that wanted 5 ft 9 in and above, and she built a career on it anyway. Naomi Campbell’s height is the same 5 ft 10 in as Lima’s, and Campbell’s runway career has run even longer. Gigi Hadid’s height, also 5 ft 10 in, shows the same number still opening doors for the generation after Lima. And against the average American woman — roughly 5 ft 4 in, per CDC figures — Lima stands six inches taller, which is the gap a room notices the moment she walks into it.

How Her Height Shaped the Career

A model’s height is not a decoration. It decides which castings she gets, which clothes fit her on the rack, and how she reads from the back of a room. At 5 ft 10 in, Lima cleared every threshold the industry sets. Runway castings commonly look for 5 ft 9 in and above; she was an inch clear of it. The Victoria’s Secret runway, with its wings and its long walks, rewards height more than almost any other show — the wings need a tall frame to carry them, and the walk needs long legs to fill the time. Lima carried wings for 21 shows.

The height also explains the longevity. A model who is 5 ft 10 in at 15 is still 5 ft 10 in at 45. Faces change, bodies change, fashion changes — the frame does not. When Victoria’s Secret brought Lima back in 2024, six years after her farewell, the brand was not betting on a 43-year-old face. It was betting on a frame that still fit the wings and a walk that still filled the runway. The 2025 show was her 20th. The 2026 show was her 21st, and she closed it.

There is a limit to what height explains, and it should be stated plainly. Plenty of 5 ft 10 in models never become Angels, never open a show, never wear a Fantasy Bra. The height got Lima into the room. The face, the walk, the work rate and the 18-year Angel run are what kept her there. Height is the beginning of this story, not the whole of it.

2026: The Comeback, the 21st Show and the Closing Walk

The comeback began before 2026. In April 2023 Lima returned to Victoria’s Secret campaigns as the face of the Heavenly Eau de Parfum relaunch. On October 15, 2024, she returned to the Fashion Show runway in New York, her first appearance since 2018, with two looks. In 2025 she walked her 20th show for the brand. A behind-the-scenes documentary tied to the 2025 show was released on Victoria’s Secret platforms on January 28, 2026.

Early 2026 put her in front of the fashion press again: she appeared in Harper’s Bazaar Spain’s February 2026 “Red Issue”, photographed by David Roemer and styled by Elizabeth Sulcer. She walked fashion week in Madrid and took a front-row seat at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, according to CelebAmerica’s November 2026 profile.

Then came October 18, 2026. The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returned to Los Angeles for the first time since 2007, at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, and Lima walked her 21st show — the most of any model in the show’s history. She appeared first in a neon-green lace bodysuit with pink floral wings, then returned to close the entire production in a fringed white look with dramatic wings, hands clasped, eyes lifted, taking the final walk of the night. Bella Hadid opened the show. Kylie Jenner wore the $50 million Fantasy Bra, the first Fantasy Bra in eight years. Megan Thee Stallion performed. Barbara Palvin’s age profile covers another of the veteran Angels who walked the same night — Palvin was among the dozen former Angels the brand brought back for the 2025 and 2026 shows.

Closing a show is fashion’s clearest statement of rank, and there was never much doubt whose spot it was. Lima first walked the show in 1999 at 17. Twenty-seven years later, at 45, she closed it. No other model in the brand’s history has walked it 21 times.

What’s Next in 2026 and Beyond

The rest of 2026 and the year after it look like more of the same pattern: campaign work, runway appearances where the brand wants a veteran, and the family life that now shares the calendar with the career. The Victoria’s Secret relationship, rebuilt across 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026, is the centre of the professional picture — a brand that once said goodbye to her has now put her at the close of its biggest night three years running.

The longer question is how long the runway part lasts. She is 45, a mother of three, married, and closing fashion’s biggest show. The industry she entered in the 1990s usually stops calling by this age. It has not stopped calling her. The frame is unchanged, the name still sells, and the 21st show proved the audience still wants to see her last. You can follow the rest of our celebrity net worth profiles for the same treatment of the other names in this article.

Frequently Asked Questions

How tall is Adriana Lima? Adriana Lima is 5 feet 10 inches tall (1.78 m / 178 cm). The figure is listed in Wikipedia’s modelling infobox and agrees across BodyMeasurements.org, MrHeight, HeightProfiles, Who’s Dated Who and other profile sites — no source checked for this article prints a different height.

How tall is Adriana Lima in cm? Adriana Lima is 178 cm tall (177.8 cm exact). That is 5 ft 10 in, or 70 inches, or 1.78 metres. She is six inches taller than the average American woman (about 5 ft 4 in) and exactly on the average supermodel height of 5 ft 10 in.

How old is Adriana Lima? Adriana Lima is 45 years old in 2026. She was born on June 12, 1981, in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil, and turned 45 on June 12, 2026. She was 17 when she first walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 1999 and 45 when she closed the 2026 show.

What is Adriana Lima’s net worth in 2026? Adriana Lima’s net worth in 2026 is reported between $85 million and $100 million, anchored at $95 million. Celebrity Net Worth lists $95 million (updated February 2, 2026) and Wealthy Gorilla agrees at $95 million (updated November 7, 2026). She has never disclosed her finances, so the figure is a reported estimate, not a confirmed fact.

What is Adriana Lima’s weight? Adriana Lima’s weight is commonly listed between 121 and 132 lbs (55–60 kg). BodyMeasurements.org lists 132 lbs (60 kg) while Who’s Dated Who lists 121 lbs (55 kg), and no primary source confirms a current measured weight, so this article publishes the spread rather than a single figure.

Is Adriana Lima still a Victoria’s Secret Angel? Adriana Lima was an official Victoria’s Secret Angel from 2000 to 2018, the longest-serving Angel in the brand’s history, and she left the role at her farewell show in November 2018. She returned to the runway in October 2024, walked her 20th show in 2025, and closed her 21st show on October 18, 2026, in Los Angeles — but she is no longer an official contracted Angel.

Who is Adriana Lima married to? Adriana Lima is married to film producer Andre Lemmers. They began dating in 2021, welcomed their son Cyan in August 2022, and Lima confirmed the marriage in December 2024 with an Instagram post reading “Officially Mrs. Lima Lemmers.” She was previously married to Serbian former NBA player Marko Jarić from 2009 to 2016.

How many children does Adriana Lima have? Adriana Lima has three biological children: daughters Valentina (born November 15, 2009) and Sienna (born September 2012) with ex-husband Marko Jarić, and son Cyan (born August 29, 2022) with husband Andre Lemmers. Lemmers has two children from a previous relationship, Miah and Lupo, making a blended household of five children.

Sources & Reporting

Height and birth: Wikipedia — Adriana Lima (checked November 2026): born 12 June 1981, Salvador, Bahia, Brazil; height 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m); parents Nelson Torres and Maria das Graças Lima; Ford Supermodel of Brazil at 15, 2nd place Supermodel of the World 1996; moved to New York 1997, signed Elite; runway debut Anna Sui, September 1997; first cover Marie Claire Brazil, September 1998; Angel 2000–2018; Maybelline spokesmodel 2003–2009, returned 2014; Desigual, Calzedonia, Sportmax ambassadorships; IWC, Puma, Maybelline, Chopard; Forbes earnings 2012 $7.3M, 2014 $8M, 2015 $9M, 2016 $10.5M; middle name denied in 2010 W Radio Colombia interview. BodyMeasurements.org — height 5’10” (178 cm), weight 132 lbs (60 kg). MrHeight — 5 ft 10 in (177.8 cm). HeightProfiles — supermodel height rankings, average supermodel height ~5 ft 10 in; Gisele Bündchen 5 ft 11 in, Alessandra Ambrosio 5 ft 9½ in, Heidi Klum 5 ft 9 in, Kendall Jenner 5 ft 10½ in. Who’s Dated Who — height 5’10” (178 cm), weight 121 lbs (55 kg). YourNextShoes — 5 ft 10 (177.8 cm). ByteRiderX (updated November 2026) — 1.78 m (5 ft 10 in). Victoria’s Secret official model bio — career started 1998, first show 1999, return October 2024; Maybelline 2003–2009. Model District — longest-serving Angel 2000–2018; return October 2024; 20th show 2025. Net worth: Celebrity Net Worth (updated 2 February 2026) — $95 million; Wealthy Gorilla (updated 7 November 2026) — $95 million; BBN Times (October 2026) — ~$95 million, Brentwood home $12.35M bought 2022 / $12.96M sold January 2026, Miami property ~$40M; The City Celeb — $85 million; Famous People Today / CA Knowledge — $100 million; PowerNetWorth (26 October 2026) — $50M–$95M cautious; NetWorthBreakdown $180M set aside. 2026 show: Madison Ave Magazine — 18 October 2026, Sony Pictures Studios, Culver City; Lima closed in her 21st show. Hollywood Reporter India — 21st show, most of any model; closed in white. Cosmopolitan UK — 21st appearance. Central Times (12 November 2026) — two outfits, neon green lace bodysuit with pink floral wings, fringed white closing look. WeSpeakMedia2 — 21st show, closed the night. Entertainment Now — 2025 show, 20th walk. Acting: TMDB — The Follow (2001, Wong Kar-wai), How I Met Your Mother (2007), Ugly Betty (2008), The Crazy Ones (2013), Ocean’s 8 (2018). Family: TheCityCeleb kids profile — Valentina born 15 November 2009 (34 weeks, 4.4 lbs), Sienna born September 2012, Cyan born 29 August 2022, marriage to Andre Lemmers confirmed December 2024, “Modeled After Mom” April 2026; GMD Calibration — Lemmers CEO MiLu Entertainment, partner Hollywood Gang Productions, married December 2024. 2026 extras: New York Style Guide — Heavenly relaunch April 2023, documentary 28 January 2026, Harper’s Bazaar Spain February 2026 Red Issue; CelebAmerica — Adriana Lima Age (8 November 2026), Madrid fashion week, CFDA front row. Guide Net Worth — Adriana Lima Biography (19 November 2026, $95M anchor); Kate Moss Height; Gigi Hadid Height; Naomi Campbell Height; Barbara Palvin Age; Cara Delevingne Biography (all parent-verified live 22 November 2026). Cross-links: none — no same-person Adriana Lima post exists on networthcraft.com or celebamerica.com (parent wp-json checks). Reporting window: 22 November 2026. Where sources disagreed — the weight, the net worth, Gisele Bündchen’s height — the article says so, and no figure is presented as confirmed where no primary source confirms it.

Corrections: if you spot an error in this article, email the newsroom and we will correct it promptly and note the change. See our corrections policy on the About Us page. This article was researched and written with AI assistance and checked against the live sources named above; no figure, quote or record was invented.

About the Author Nathan Cole covers celebrity wealth, fashion and the business of modelling for Guide Net Worth. He reports net worth figures from named outlets, publishes ranges where sources disagree, and dates every claim so readers can check it. Read more about the site’s methods on the About Us page.