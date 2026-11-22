Karol G biography 2026: Carolina Giraldo Navarro, 35, went from El Factor X at 14 to Coachella headliner — the $50M Bichota story, albums, tours and love life.

Last updated: November 22, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Karol G was born Carolina Giraldo Navarro in Medellín, Colombia, on February 14, 1991 — and she spent the first decade of her career being told no. At 14 she sang on a Colombian talent show. At 23 she moved to New York with no record deal. At 26 she signed with Universal Music Latino, and a duet with Bad Bunny changed everything. Nine years later she is 35, the first Latina artist to headline Coachella, the owner of her own label, and the woman behind the highest-grossing Latin tour by a female artist in history — with a reported net worth of $40–55 million, anchored at $50 million.

The story is not a sudden rise. It is a slow one that finally broke. Between the talent show and the breakthrough there were ten years of backup singing, small rooms in Colombia and Spain, and a move to New York that produced nothing for years. The breakthrough, when it came, was total: a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, a Grammy, a stadium tour that grossed more than $450 million across its cycle, and a 2026 world tour that opened at Soldier Field in Chicago with 85,300 people and $18 million in a single night.

What follows is the full life story: the Medellín childhood and the talent show at 14, the New York years, the Bad Bunny duet and the first album, “Tusa” and the global takeover, the Bichota brand and the label she built to own her masters, the Grammy and the Coachella headline, the 2026 Tropitour now crossing Latin America, the money, and the personal life as the public record actually shows it.

Quick Facts Full name Carolina Giraldo Navarro Born February 14, 1991, Medellín, Colombia (age 35) Height 5 ft 3 in (1.60 m), as commonly listed Career Singer, songwriter — active since 2007 Breakthrough “Ahora Me Llama” with Bad Bunny (2017); debut album Unstoppable Landmark album Mañana Será Bonito (2023) — first Spanish-language album by a woman to debut No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Awards Grammy Best Música Urbana Album (2024); Latin Grammy Best New Artist (2018) + Album of the Year (2023); Billboard Woman of the Year (2024) Net worth (2026) Reported $40–55 million, anchored at $50 million Label Bichota Records (founded 2021); Universal Music Latin distributes 2026 First Latina Coachella headliner (April); Viajando Por El Mundo Tour (Tropitour) — 65 shows, Jul 2026 to Jul 2027

How This Biography Was Reported Every date and figure in this article comes from a named source checked in November 2026: Wikipedia’s tour and album pages, Ticketmaster’s artist page (117 billion career streams, 310 RIAA platinum certifications), Celebrity Net Worth (net worth $50 million, updated August 27, 2026; concert grosses since 2022 above $450 million), and our own Guide Net Worth net-worth profile of Karol G (October 30, 2026), whose $50 million anchor this article follows. The personal-life section reports only dated public accounts — the Anuel AA engagement ending in 2021, the Feid relationship and the Caracol TV report of May 15, 2026 — and says plainly where the record stops. Where sources disagree, the article says so. Nothing here is invented, and no private fact is claimed.

Karol G in 2026 — the 35-year-old Colombian star, first Latina Coachella headliner, with a reported $50 million fortune. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The Answer: Medellín to Coachella in Twenty Years

Karol G is a 35-year-old Colombian singer from Medellín who became the most commercially successful female Latin artist of her generation. She was born Carolina Giraldo Navarro on February 14, 1991, sang on a talent show at 14, spent a decade building a career that barely paid, and broke through in 2017 with a Bad Bunny duet. Since then she has released five studio albums, won a Grammy, headlined Coachella as the first Latina artist ever to do so, and built a touring business that grossed more than $450 million across its recent cycle. Her net worth in 2026 is reported at $40–55 million, anchored at $50 million.

The number that explains her standing is not the net worth. It is the touring. The Mañana Será Bonito Tour of 2023–2024 was the highest-grossing Latin tour by a woman, and the Viajando Por El Mundo Tour that began in July 2026 is bigger: 65 shows across the Americas and Europe, running to July 2027. The Chicago opener alone drew 85,300 people and $18 million. Stadium touring is the biggest part of the wealth, with streaming, label ownership and brand deals behind it — and it is the part of the story that separates her from every other Latin female artist of her generation.

Early Life in Medellín: El Factor X at 14

Carolina Giraldo Navarro was born on February 14, 1991, in Medellín, Antioquia, the youngest of three sisters. Her father, Juan Guillermo Giraldo, was a musician, and music was in the house from the start — but Medellín in the 1990s and 2000s was not a city that produced global pop stars, and there was no path laid out for a teenage girl who wanted to sing reggaeton. She found one anyway. At 14 she appeared on El Factor X, the Colombian version of The X Factor, and she signed her first management deal at the same age. She recorded her first song in 2007.

She studied music at the University of Antioquia, and in the early 2010s she worked as a backup singer for the Colombian reggaeton artist Reykon, appearing on his 2012 track “301”. She turned 35 on February 14, 2026. The work was steady and invisible: years of small stages in Colombia and Spain, singles that went nowhere, and a career that looked, from the outside, like it had stalled before it started. The stage name came from her childhood nickname — “Karol G” is a phonetic play on Carolina — and it stuck long before the fame did.

The Medellín years matter because they explain the patience that followed. She did not break through at 19 or 20. She spent a decade learning the business from the edges of it: backup vocals, small rooms, a university music degree, and a management deal signed before she could drive. When the breakthrough finally came, she was 26, and she knew exactly what to do with it.

Medellín — the hillside city where Karol G was born in 1991 and sang on El Factor X at 14. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The New York Years: Ten Years Before the Breakthrough

In 2014, at 23, Karol G moved to New York. The move was a bet: she went to study music business, to be closer to the Latin industry’s American centre, and to find the deal that Colombia had not given her. It did not come quickly. She spent two years in New York without a record contract, working the same circuit of small shows and studio sessions she had worked at home, now in a city where nobody knew her name.

The years in New York are the part of the story most profiles skip, because nothing happened in them that fits a highlight reel. But they are the reason the career survived. She learned the business side — publishing, distribution, the mechanics of a label deal — at the same time she was learning that the industry would not come to her. In 2016, Universal Music Latino signed her. She was 25, and she had been recording for nine years.

The signing did not make her famous. It gave her a platform, and she used it the following year with a duet that changed everything.

The Breakthrough: Bad Bunny, “Ahora Me Llama” and Unstoppable

In 2017, Karol G released “Ahora Me Llama” with Bad Bunny, then a rising Puerto Rican trap star. The song was the breakthrough both of them needed: it put her voice on a record that travelled beyond Colombia, and it introduced her to the audience that would carry her career. Her debut album, Unstoppable, followed on October 27, 2017, and debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart. She was 26, and after a decade of work she had a charting album and a hit single.

The next year brought the industry’s formal recognition: the Latin Grammy for Best New Artist in 2018. The award is given to one artist a year, and it marked her as the Latin industry’s next star rather than a one-song curiosity. She followed it with her second album, Ocean, in 2019 — and with a run of collaborations that made her a fixture on Latin radio: “China” in 2019, with Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Ozuna and J Balvin, a four-star summit of the genre’s biggest names on a single track.

The collaborations were a strategy, not an accident. Karol G built her name by singing next to the biggest men in reggaeton — Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee — and out-singing them. Bad Bunny’s biography covers the other side of that 2017 duet, from the bagger in a Puerto Rican supermarket to the Super Bowl. J Balvin’s net worth shows what the same generation’s male stars earned from the same scene.

“Tusa” and the Global Takeover

In November 2019, Karol G released “Tusa” with Nicki Minaj. The song was a global hit on a scale Latin music had rarely seen from a female artist: it topped charts across Latin America and Europe, became one of the most-streamed Spanish-language songs of the year, and put Karol G’s name on playlists in countries where reggaeton had never charted. The title is Colombian slang for heartbreak, and the song turned a local word into a global chorus.

“Tusa” changed what was possible for her. Before it, she was a Latin star. After it, she was a global one — the kind of artist whose songs chart in countries she has never visited, and whose streaming numbers run into the billions. Ticketmaster’s artist page now credits her with more than 117 billion career streams and 310 RIAA platinum certifications, numbers that put her among the most-streamed Latin artists of all time.

The hits kept coming on her own terms. “Bichota” in 2020 went to No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs. “Mamiii” with Becky G in 2022 did the same. “Provenza” in 2022 became one of her signature songs. Each one was a different shade of the same persona: confident, unbothered, and entirely in control of her image.

KG0516 and the Bichota Brand

Her third album, KG0516, arrived in 2021 — titled after a flight number, a nod to the travelling life she had finally reached — and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums. The album’s title track was “Bichota”, the song that gave her a brand. “Bichota” comes from “bichote”, Puerto Rican slang for a big shot, a boss, a person of power — a word with street roots that Karol G reclaimed as a statement of female authority. It became her nickname, her merch line, her label name, and the word her fans chant at her shows.

The brand is not a costume. It is the business model. In 2021 she founded Bichota Records, her own independent label, with Universal Music Latin as the distribution partner rather than the master rights holder. The distinction matters: it means she owns her masters, the recordings themselves, rather than renting them back from a label. For an artist whose catalogue streams in the billions, owning the masters is the difference between a salary and a fortune.

Mañana Será Bonito: The No. 1 Album and the Stadium Tour

In February 2023, Karol G released Mañana Será Bonito, her fourth album — and the record that made history. It became the first Spanish-language album by a female artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the main American album chart. The same month, “TQG” — her duet with Shakira, two Colombian women singing about the same ex — went to No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200. Two Colombian artists, one song, the top of the world chart.

The album’s second act was just as big. Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season), the mixtape released in August 2023, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, making her the first artist ever to place two Spanish-language albums in the Top 10 in the same year. In November 2023, the album won Album of the Year at the Latin Grammys. The tour that followed, the Mañana Será Bonito Tour of 2023–2024, became the highest-grossing Latin tour by a woman — and the reported concert grosses since 2022 now exceed $450 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Album Year Billboard peak Note Unstoppable 2017 No. 2 Top Latin Albums Debut; “Ahora Me Llama” with Bad Bunny Ocean 2019 No. 2 Top Latin Albums “Tusa” with Nicki Minaj era KG0516 2021 No. 1 Top Latin Albums “Bichota”; first No. 1 Latin album Mañana Será Bonito 2023 No. 1 Billboard 200 First Spanish-language No. 1 by a woman; Latin Grammy Album of the Year Tropicoqueta 2025 No. 1 Top Latin Albums 4th consecutive No. 1 Latin album

The Grammy and Billboard Woman of the Year

In February 2024, Karol G won the Grammy for Best Música Urbana Album for Mañana Será Bonito — her first Grammy, and the formal seal on a year in which she had already won the Latin Grammy for Album of the Year. The same year, Billboard named her Woman of the Year at its Women in Music event. The two awards, in the same year, marked the point at which the industry stopped treating her as a Latin star who had crossed over and started treating her as a global star who happened to sing in Spanish.

The awards matter for a reason beyond the shelf. A Grammy and a Billboard Woman of the Year title change what an artist can charge for a tour, what brands will pay for an endorsement, and what a label will offer for a distribution deal. They are the credentials that turned the Bichota brand from a fan nickname into a business with negotiating power — and they arrived in the same year her tour became the highest-grossing Latin tour by a woman.

Coachella 2026: The First Latina Headliner

In April 2026, Karol G became the first Latina artist to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The headline slot is the most visible stage in American popular music, and no Latina artist had ever held it before her. The performance closed a circle that began on El Factor X twenty years earlier: the 14-year-old from Medellín, singing on a Colombian talent show, was now closing the biggest festival in the United States.

Coachella was the announcement, and the tour was the follow-through. After the headline set, she announced the Viajando Por El Mundo Tour — the Tropitour — a stadium world tour that would carry her through 2026 and 2027. The Coachella headline is the single fact that best captures where she stands in 2026: not a Latin act on an American stage, but an American headliner who sings in Spanish.

The stadium stage — the Mañana Será Bonito Tour became the highest-grossing Latin tour by a woman, and the 2026 Tropitour is bigger still. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Tropicoqueta and the Tropitour (2025–2027)

In 2025, Karol G released Tropicoqueta, her fifth studio album — her fourth consecutive No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums, and the Latin album by a woman with the biggest streaming week of the year. The album’s title is a play on “tropi” and “coqueta” — tropical and flirtatious — and it marked a turn toward the sounds she grew up with: merengue, bachata and the tropical pop of her childhood, reworked for stadiums.

The Viajando Por El Mundo Tour, subtitled the Tropitour, began on July 24, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago, with 85,300 people in attendance and $18 million in gross revenue for the opening night. The tour runs 65 shows across the Americas and Europe and is scheduled to end on July 24, 2027, in Milan, Italy. As of this article’s reporting window, the tour has crossed North America — Toronto, Landover, Las Vegas, Miami, Tampa, Arlington — and is now in Latin America: three nights at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico (November 6–8), three nights at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City (November 13–15), two nights in San José, Costa Rica (November 27–28), and three nights at Estadio El Campín in Bogotá (December 4–6), with supporting acts including Elena Rose, Becky G, Thalía, Belinda and Paulina Rubio.

Bichota Records: Owning the Masters

The most important business decision of Karol G’s career was made in 2021, when she founded Bichota Records. The label is independent: Universal Music Latin serves as the distribution partner, but Karol G owns the masters. For an artist with 117 billion career streams, that ownership is worth more than any single tour or endorsement. Streaming pays the owner of the recording, and she is the owner.

The model is rare among Latin stars of her generation, most of whom signed traditional label deals in which the label owns the catalogue. Karol G’s decade of waiting gave her the standing to refuse that deal: by the time she founded the label, she was already a star, and she could set the terms. The label now releases her music, and the money from every stream, every sync and every licensing deal flows to a company she controls.

It is also the reason the net worth figure, modest next to the tour grosses, makes sense. Reported concert grosses since 2022 exceed $450 million — but grosses are not profits. A stadium tour costs tens of millions to stage, the label takes its cut, the team takes its cut, and the artist keeps a fraction. The $50 million anchor is the fortune after those cuts, after taxes, after the houses and the label’s costs — and it is growing every night the Tropitour plays.

The M Fortune: How the Estimate Was Made

Karol G’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $40–55 million, anchored at $50 million. The anchor is Celebrity Net Worth’s figure, updated August 27, 2026, and it is the figure our own net-worth profile published on October 30, 2026. This biography follows it, because it is the most current named-publisher estimate — and because the alternatives disagree in ways that say more about their methods than about her money.

Alux, in October 2026, printed $85 million, with a range of $55 million to $110 million, built from a valuation model rather than a reported figure. People&Media printed $45 million to $60 million. Older aggregators still print $25 million, a figure that predates the stadium tours entirely. The honest range is $40 million to $55 million, anchored at $50 million, and the reason the range is wide is simple: touring grosses are public, but touring profits are not, and no outlet can see her label’s accounts.

What the estimate does show is the shape of the money. Stadium touring is the biggest part, with streaming royalties from a catalogue she owns, label equity in Bichota Records, and brand deals behind it. The $450 million in reported concert grosses since 2022 is the top line; the $50 million is what is left after the business of being a stadium artist takes its share. The Tropitour, still running, will move the number — but the anchor is the freshest dated figure, and this article will not guess past it.

Endorsements: Coca-Cola, Rare Beauty, Reebok

Karol G’s endorsement portfolio runs across the brands that want her audience: Coca-Cola, Rare Beauty, Smirnoff, and her own Bichota perfume line, with a Reebok deal added in 2026. The list is short by design. She does not take every deal offered — the Bichota brand is worth more as a scarce asset than as a billboard, and the endorsements she does take are the ones that fit the image: global, youth-facing, and built around the same confidence the music sells.

The perfume line is the most personal of the deals: a fragrance under her own brand name, sold to the same fans who buy the tour tickets. The Reebok deal, signed in 2026, ties her to a sportswear brand at the moment her tour is putting her in front of stadium crowds every week. Neither deal is large next to the touring money, but both do something the touring cannot: they keep the brand in front of people between albums.

Personal Life: Anuel AA, Feid and What Is Public

Karol G was previously engaged to Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA; the relationship ran from 2018 to 2021, and the engagement ended that year. She was later in a relationship with Colombian singer Feid. Reports in early 2026 said that relationship had ended amicably, and Caracol TV reported on May 15, 2026, that she was single. Her later professional collaboration with Feid is not proof of a reconciliation, and this article does not claim one. The dated accounts are the record; anything beyond them is speculation, and speculation adds nothing.

She has no children as of 2026, based on public profiles. She splits her time between Medellín, her primary base, Miami, her North American home, and a beachfront property in Costa Rica. The homes are the visible part of the fortune — the rest is in the label, the catalogue, and the tour that is still running.

Height, Style and the Bichota Image

Karol G is 5 ft 3 in tall (1.60 m), as commonly listed — a fact that surprises people who only know her from stadium stages, where the lights and the production make her look ten feet tall. The full picture of her height, and how it compares with other Latin stars, is covered in Karol G’s height profile on our sister site CelebAmerica.

The image is the other half of the brand. The long hair — red, pink, blonde, depending on the era — the bold outfits, the unapologetic confidence: it is all of a piece with the music. She has talked openly about the pressure on women in reggaeton to fit a look, and about refusing it. The Bichota image is not a stylist’s creation. It is the visual form of the word she reclaimed — a boss, in her own words, on her own terms.

Karol G Next to the Latin Greats

Karol G’s standing is clearest in comparison. She is not the richest Latin artist — Shakira’s fortune, built over three decades, is far larger — but she is the biggest touring draw among Latin women, and the only one of her generation to own her label and her masters. The table below uses the figures published on Guide Net Worth, so every number comes from the same house standard.

Artist Net worth (2026) What sets them apart Karol G $50M First Latina Coachella headliner; owns her masters; highest-grossing Latin tour by a woman Shakira $350M Three-decade career; $421M record tour; “TQG” collaborator Bad Bunny $100M Global streaming king; the 2017 duet that launched Karol G J Balvin $30M Reggaeton pioneer; “China” collaborator Maluma $30M Fellow Colombian; parallel rise from Medellín

The comparison carries a caveat: the peer figures are Guide Net Worth’s own published anchors, each dated to its own article, and all of them move as tours and albums land. The structural point holds regardless of the exact numbers. Shakira’s fortune is the product of thirty years. Karol G’s is the product of nine — and it is still compounding, because the tour is still running and the catalogue is hers. Maluma’s net worth shows the same Medellín-to-the-world path at a smaller scale, and the same lesson: the money in Latin music now comes from stadiums, not singles.

What Comes Next

The Tropitour runs to July 2027, and it will decide the next chapter. If it matches the Mañana Será Bonito Tour’s grosses, Karol G will have headlined two of the biggest Latin tours in history back to back, and the net worth figure will move with it. Beyond the tour, the questions are the ones her career has been answering for a decade: whether Bichota Records signs other artists, whether the catalogue keeps growing, and whether the first Latina Coachella headliner becomes the first of many.

What is certain is the arc. A 14-year-old from Medellín sang on a talent show, spent ten years being told to wait, and then built the biggest Latin touring business of her generation on her own label, with her own masters, on her own terms. The biography is not a story of overnight fame. It is a story of a decade of patience, and then a breakthrough that never stopped.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Karol G? Karol G is a Colombian singer and songwriter, born Carolina Giraldo Navarro on February 14, 1991, in Medellín, Colombia. She is the most commercially successful female Latin artist of her generation — a five-album star with a Grammy, a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, and the first Latina artist ever to headline Coachella. She founded her own label, Bichota Records, in 2021.

How old is Karol G? Karol G is 35 years old in 2026. She was born on February 14, 1991, in Medellín, Colombia, and turned 35 on February 14, 2026. She was 14 when she appeared on the Colombian talent show El Factor X, and 26 when she broke through with “Ahora Me Llama” in 2017.

What is Karol G’s real name? Karol G’s real name is Carolina Giraldo Navarro. Her stage name is a phonetic play on her childhood nickname, and it stuck long before the fame did. She was born in Medellín, Colombia, the youngest of three sisters.

How did Karol G become famous? Karol G became famous in 2017 with “Ahora Me Llama,” her duet with Bad Bunny, followed by her debut album Unstoppable. She had been working for a decade before that — El Factor X at 14, backup singing for Reykon, a move to New York in 2014, and a Universal Music Latino signing in 2016. “Tusa” with Nicki Minaj in 2019 took her global, and Mañana Será Bonito in 2023 made her a stadium headliner.

What is Karol G’s net worth in 2026? Karol G’s net worth in 2026 is reported at $40–55 million, anchored at $50 million. The anchor is Celebrity Net Worth’s figure, updated August 27, 2026, and it is the figure Guide Net Worth’s own net-worth profile published on October 30, 2026. Alux printed $85 million in October 2026 and People&Media printed $45–60 million. Touring is the biggest part of the fortune, with streaming, label ownership and brand deals behind it.

Is Karol G married? No, Karol G is not married. She was previously engaged to Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA from 2018 to 2021. She was later in a relationship with Colombian singer Feid, and reports in early 2026 said it ended amicably; Caracol TV reported on May 15, 2026, that she was single. She has no children as of 2026.

How tall is Karol G? Karol G is 5 ft 3 in tall (1.60 m), as commonly listed. She is shorter than most of the Latin stars she performs with, which surprises people who only know her from stadium stages. Her full height profile, with comparisons to other Latin artists, is on our sister site CelebAmerica.

What is Karol G’s biggest song? Karol G’s biggest songs are “Tusa” with Nicki Minaj (2019), which topped charts across Latin America and Europe; “TQG” with Shakira (2023), which went to No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200; and “Bichota” (2020), which went to No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs and gave her a brand. Her biggest album is Mañana Será Bonito (2023), the first Spanish-language album by a woman to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Sources & Reporting

Biography and birth: born Carolina Giraldo Navarro, 14 February 1991, Medellín, Colombia; youngest of three sisters; El Factor X at 14, first management deal at 14, first song recorded 2007; studied music at University of Antioquia; backup singer for Reykon, “301” (2012); moved to New York 2014; signed Universal Music Latino 2016 (Alux; People&Media; Wikipedia). Career: “Ahora Me Llama” with Bad Bunny 2017; Unstoppable (27 Oct 2017), No. 2 Top Latin Albums; Latin Grammy Best New Artist 2018; Ocean (2019); “China” (2019, with Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, J Balvin); “Tusa” with Nicki Minaj (Nov 2019); “Bichota” (2020), No. 1 Hot Latin Songs; KG0516 (2021), No. 1 Top Latin Albums; “Mamiii” with Becky G (2022), No. 1 Hot Latin Songs; “Provenza” (2022); Mañana Será Bonito (Feb 2023), first Spanish-language album by a female artist to debut No. 1 on the Billboard 200; “TQG” with Shakira, No. 1 Billboard Global 200; Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season) (Aug 2023), debuted No. 3 Billboard 200; Latin Grammy Album of the Year (Nov 2023); Grammy Best Música Urbana Album (Feb 2024); Billboard Woman of the Year (2024). Touring: Mañana Será Bonito Tour 2023–2024, highest-grossing Latin tour by a woman; reported concert grosses since 2022 exceed $450M (Celebrity Net Worth); Coachella headline Apr 2026, first Latina headliner; Tropicoqueta (2025), 4th consecutive No. 1 Top Latin Albums, biggest streaming week of the year for a Latin album by a woman; Viajando Por El Mundo Tour (Tropitour), 24 Jul 2026–24 Jul 2027, 65 shows, Chicago Soldier Field opener 85,300 / $18M (Wikipedia, Viajando Por El Mundo Tour); Nov–Dec 2026 dates per Ticketmaster and Wikipedia. Streams: 117 billion career streams, 310 RIAA platinum certifications (Ticketmaster artist page). Business: Bichota Records founded 2021, Universal Music Latin distributes; endorsements Coca-Cola, Rare Beauty, Smirnoff, Bichota perfume, Reebok (2026) (People&Media; Guide Net Worth net-worth profile). Net worth: Celebrity Net Worth (updated 27 Aug 2026) — $50M; Guide Net Worth — Karol G Net Worth (30 Oct 2026), $40–55M anchored $50M; Alux (Oct 2026) — $85M, range $55–110M; People&Media — $45–60M. Personal life: engaged to Anuel AA 2018–2021; relationship with Feid, ended amicably early 2026; Caracol TV (15 May 2026) reported single; no children as of 2026; homes Medellín, Miami, Costa Rica beachfront (People&Media; Celebrity Net Worth). Guide Net Worth — Karol G Net Worth; Karol G Age (both parent-verified live 22 Nov 2026); Bad Bunny Biography; Shakira Net Worth; J Balvin Net Worth; Maluma Net Worth. Cross-links: CelebAmerica — Karol G Height (wp-json check 22 Nov 2026); CA also carries Karol G Biography (same angle — not linked); no Karol G post on networthcraft.com. Reporting window: 22 November 2026. Where sources disagreed — the net worth, the personal-life record — the article says so, and no figure is presented as confirmed where no primary source confirms it.

Corrections: if you spot an error in this article, email the newsroom and we will correct it promptly and note the change. See our corrections policy on the About Us page. This article was researched and written with AI assistance and checked against the live sources named above; no figure, quote or record was invented.

About the Author Nathan Cole covers celebrity wealth, Latin music and the business of touring for Guide Net Worth. He reports net worth figures from named outlets, publishes ranges where sources disagree, and dates every claim so readers can check it. Read more about the site’s methods on the About Us page.