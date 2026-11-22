Larry Ellison net worth 2026: Forbes puts the Oracle co-founder at $137.7B (Nov 21) — inside the $130B–$175B fortune built on 1.16 billion shares and Lanai.

Last updated: November 22, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Larry Ellison is worth an estimated $137.7 billion, according to Forbes’ real-time billionaire tracker on November 21, 2026. That puts the Oracle co-founder at No. 12 in the world — down from No. 7 two months earlier, and a long way from the single day in September 2025 when he was briefly the richest person on the planet. The fortune is almost entirely one stock: about 1.16 billion shares of Oracle, the database company he co-founded in 1977 and still runs as executive chairman and chief technology officer.

The number moves fast because Oracle moves fast. On November 20, 2026, Oracle shares fell 8.5% to $101.19 in a single session, and Ellison’s fortune dropped with them. Across November 2026, published estimates ranged from $131.5 billion to $172.6 billion, and every one of them was right on the day it was printed and wrong a week later. This article anchors on the freshest dated Forbes figure, shows the full range, and explains exactly what sits behind it — the shares, the pledged collateral, the Hollywood stake, and the $40.4 billion personal guarantee behind his son’s bid for Warner Bros. Discovery.

What follows is the full picture: the settled figure and the sources behind it, the 2025 peak when Ellison passed Elon Musk, the AI boom that built Oracle’s cloud business, the November 2026 slide, the Paramount Skydance deal, the Chicago childhood and the CIA’s first database contract, the island of Lanai, the family, and what the headline number leaves out.

Quick Facts Full name Lawrence Joseph Ellison Born August 17, 1944, Chicago, Illinois (age 82) Net worth (2026) Reported $130B–$175B, anchored at $137.7B (Forbes real-time, Nov 21, 2026) World rank No. 12 (Forbes real-time, Nov 21, 2026); No. 7 on the Forbes 400, Sep 2026 Source of wealth Oracle Corporation — 1,158,375,174 shares (~38%), co-founded 1977 Role Executive chairman and chief technology officer, Oracle Other holdings Nearly half of Paramount Skydance; 98% of Lanai, Hawaii; Manalapan, Florida estate Peak fortune ~$393B on September 10, 2025 — briefly the world’s richest person Family Son David Ellison (Paramount Skydance CEO); daughter Megan Ellison (Annapurna Pictures); four marriages 2026 Oracle’s November slide; $40.4B guarantee behind the Warner Bros. Discovery bid; TikTok US joint venture closed January 22

How This Estimate Was Made No filing states what Larry Ellison is worth, and he has never disclosed his finances. Every figure in this article is an outside estimate, built the same way Forbes and Bloomberg build theirs: the filed Oracle share count (1,158,375,174 shares in Oracle’s 2026 proxy) multiplied by the market price, plus an estimated value for the Paramount Skydance stake and real estate, minus nothing for the personal loans secured against 413 million pledged shares — because Oracle does not disclose how much he has borrowed. The anchor is the freshest dated figure available at publication: Forbes’ real-time tracker on November 21, 2026, at $137.7 billion. The range, $130 billion to $175 billion, covers every dated estimate published in October and November 2026 by Forbes, Bloomberg, Parade and DaveManuel. Where those sources disagree, the article says so, with the date attached to each number. Figures from before October 2026 — including the $190 billion on Forbes’ annual list and the $204 billion on the Forbes 400 — are shown in the timeline table, not presented as current.

Larry Ellison in 2026 — the 82-year-old Oracle co-founder, worth an estimated $137.7 billion per Forbes (November 21, 2026). Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The Answer: 7.7 Billion (Forbes, November 21, 2026)

Larry Ellison’s net worth is an estimated $137.7 billion, according to Forbes’ real-time billionaire tracker on November 21, 2026, which ranked him No. 12 in the world. That is the freshest dated figure available, and it is the anchor for this article. It is not a bank balance. It is a calculation: 1.16 billion Oracle shares at the market price, plus a Hollywood stake and a property pile, with the loans against those shares left uncounted because nobody outside Oracle knows their size.

The figure that makes the anchor honest is the range around it. DaveManuel, which tracks Forbes’ real-time data share by share, put Ellison at $131.5 billion on November 20, 2026, the day Oracle closed at $101.19. Becker’s Hospital Review, reporting Forbes’ real-time figures on November 19, printed $156.2 billion. Parade, on October 30, printed $172.6 billion. Bloomberg’s index, reported on November 3, had him at $164 billion and No. 9. All four are the same fortune measured on different days, as Oracle’s share price slid through November. The range for the month is $130 billion to $175 billion, and any article that prints one number without the date is selling a snapshot as a fact.

For scale, the annual lists tell a different story again. Forbes’ 2026 World’s Billionaires list, priced on March 1, 2026, put Ellison at $190 billion. The Forbes 400, published in September 2026 with mid-September prices, put him at $204 billion and No. 7 in the United States. Those are real Forbes figures, but they are priced in March and September. In November, after Oracle fell roughly two-thirds from its record close, the real-time figure is the one that reflects the fortune as it stands.

Why the Number Moves Every Day

Ellison’s fortune is the most concentrated of any living billionaire’s. Roughly 85 cents of every dollar in the estimate is Oracle stock. When Oracle rises 36% in a day — as it did on September 10, 2025 — Ellison gains more than $100 billion before lunch. When it falls 8.5% in a day — as it did on November 20, 2026 — he loses about $11 billion. There is no diversified portfolio to cushion the swing, no private company with a stable valuation, no cash pile large enough to matter next to the share count. The estimate is a share price with a name on it.

That concentration is also why Forbes and Bloomberg disagree by billions on the same day. The two trackers use different methods for the parts of the fortune that are not Oracle shares: the Paramount Skydance stake, where no filing gives Ellison’s personal share count, and the real estate, where Forbes’ February 2026 estimate of $2.9 billion is the only published number. DaveManuel’s November 20 breakdown shows the moving parts plainly: about $117.2 billion of Oracle shares, about $11.4 billion of Skydance shares, about $2.9 billion of real estate — $131.5 billion in total, before loans. Change the Skydance estimate or the Oracle close by a few dollars, and the total moves by billions.

Source Date Estimate Rank Forbes Real-Time Nov 21, 2026 $137.7B No. 12 DaveManuel (Forbes data) Nov 20, 2026 $131.5B — Forbes Real-Time (via Becker’s) Nov 19, 2026 $156.2B — Forbes Real-Time (via Boston Report) Nov 14, 2026 $165.5B No. 8 Forbes Real-Time (via Boston Report) Nov 5, 2026 $152.5B Outside top 10 Bloomberg (via DaveManuel) Nov 3, 2026 $164B No. 9 Forbes Real-Time (via Parade) Oct 30, 2026 $172.6B — Forbes 400 Sep 2026 $204B No. 7 (US) Forbes annual list Mar 1, 2026 $190B —

The table is the article in miniature: a fortune that lost roughly $65 billion between the Forbes 400 in September and the real-time tracker in late November, and that briefly touched $393 billion fourteen months earlier. Nobody else on the rich list moves like that, because nobody else’s fortune is one stock.

The Fortune Over Time: B to 3B and Back

Using one consistent source — Forbes’ annual World’s Billionaires lists — Ellison’s fortune grew almost fourfold in nine years, then gave back a third of it in two months. The annual list is priced on a single day each spring, so it misses the peaks and troughs inside the year, but it is the only series that measures the same way every time.

Date Forbes estimate What moved it Mar 2017 $52.2B Oracle’s steady cloud transition begins Mar 2018 $58.5B Cloud revenue growth Mar 2019 $62.5B Steady Oracle performance Apr 2020 $59.0B Covid market drop Apr 2021 $93.0B Tech rally; Oracle cloud deals Apr 2022 $106.0B Cerner acquisition ($28.4B) closes Apr 2023 $107.0B Flat year for Oracle stock Apr 2024 $141.0B AI infrastructure demand lifts Oracle Apr 2025 $192.0B AI cloud contracts; stock near highs Sep 10, 2025 ~$393B (intraday) Oracle +36% in a day; briefly world’s richest Mar 2026 $190.0B Annual list, priced Mar 1, 2026 Sep 2026 $204B (Forbes 400) Mid-September prices; No. 7 in the US Nov 21, 2026 $137.7B (real-time) Oracle’s November slide; No. 12

The shape of that table is the story of the last two years: a decade of steady compounding, a violent AI-driven spike, then a slide that erased more than $250 billion from the peak in fourteen months. The annual list smooths all of it into a gentle upward slope. The real-time tracker shows what actually happened.

The Oracle Stake: 1.16 Billion Shares

Ellison owns 1,158,375,174 shares of Oracle, about 38% of the company, according to Oracle’s 2026 proxy statement (record date September 21, 2026). That count includes 142,821 shares under exercisable options. At the November 20, 2026 close of $101.19, the stake was worth about $117.2 billion — roughly 85% of the whole fortune. Some outlets print a higher percentage, around 40.6%, because they count shares held through the family trust differently; the proxy’s 38.2% is the filed figure, and this article uses it.

He has held that stake since the beginning. Ellison co-founded the company in 1977, took it public in 1986, and never sold down in the way founders usually do. The stake is also the reason his wealth is so volatile: he owns more than a third of a $300 billion company, so a 10% move in Oracle is a $12 billion move in his fortune. By comparison, Jeff Bezos’ net worth rides on a much smaller Amazon stake, and Elon Musk’s net worth is spread across Tesla, SpaceX and xAI. Ellison’s fortune is one company, and that company is Oracle.

There is a second number attached to the stake that matters as much as the size: 413 million shares are pledged as collateral for personal loans and lines of credit, according to the same proxy. Oracle does not disclose how much Ellison has borrowed against them, and no filing gives the loan total. The pledges are the fortune’s quiet footnote — the shares are counted at full market value in every estimate, while the debt against them is counted at zero, because the debt is not public. Any reader who wants the honest picture should know that the $137.7 billion is a gross figure, not a net one.

How the Fortune Is Built

DaveManuel’s November 20, 2026 breakdown is the clearest public accounting of the fortune, because it prices each holding separately instead of printing a single number. It puts the total at $131.5 billion at that day’s close — close to Forbes’ $137.7 billion the next day, with the gap explained by a day of trading and a different Skydance estimate.

Holding Value (Nov 20, 2026) Basis Oracle shares (1.16B) $117.2B 2026 proxy count × $101.19 close Paramount Skydance shares ~$11.4B Estimated family holding, less David Ellison’s shares, × $6.20 close Real estate $2.9B Forbes estimate, Feb 25, 2026 (Lanai, Manalapan, Malibu, Woodside, Newport) Personal loans Not subtracted 413M shares pledged; loan total never disclosed Estimated total $131.5B Before loans; Forbes real-time next day: $137.7B

Two things stand out in that table. First, the Skydance figure is an estimate built on filings, not a disclosed number — no filing gives Ellison’s personal Skydance share count, so the $11.4 billion is modeled from the family’s total holding minus the shares credited to his son David. Second, the unvested awards are not counted at all: 223,099 restricted stock units granted on October 15, 2026 (Form 4, filed October 19), and an October 2025 option grant with a $280 exercise price that sits far above the current share price. The fortune, in other words, is the Oracle stake plus two estimates and a property guess.

September 10, 2025: The Richest Man on Earth for a Day

On September 10, 2025, Oracle’s stock jumped 36% in a single day after the company reported a surge in AI cloud contracts, and Larry Ellison briefly passed Elon Musk as the world’s richest person. Forbes put his fortune at roughly $393 billion during trading — only the second person ever to pass $400 billion intraday, by Forbes’ count. By the close, the figure had settled lower, and within weeks the stock had given back much of the gain. The day still matters, because it showed what the fortune can do when Oracle’s cloud business surprises the market: it can add more than $100 billion in hours.

The trigger was the AI infrastructure boom. Oracle had spent years building data centres and signing cloud contracts with the companies training large AI models, and in September 2025 the scale of that backlog became public: remaining performance obligations of $455 billion, a number that meant Oracle had sold years of future cloud capacity before it had built the data centres to deliver it. The market re-priced the company overnight. The same backlog is still there — but the market has spent the year since arguing about whether Oracle can finance the build-out, and the share price has fallen about 69% from that record close.

Ellison was 81 when it happened. He had waited 48 years for the day, through the dot-com crash, the financial crisis, and a decade in which Oracle was written off as a legacy database company. The richest-man title lasted hours. The point is not the title; it is that the fortune’s ceiling is set by Oracle’s cloud backlog, and the market now prices that backlog with a discount the September rally did not.

The AI Boom That Made Oracle a Cloud Giant

Oracle was a database company for most of its life. The AI boom turned it into a cloud infrastructure company, and that is the change behind the fortune’s 2024–2025 surge. The Wall Street Journal reported in September 2025 that OpenAI had signed a cloud deal with Oracle reported at about $300 billion — one of the largest cloud contracts ever disclosed — and Oracle’s remaining performance obligations hit $455 billion in the same earnings report. The company that sold databases to banks in the 1980s was suddenly selling computing power to the companies building artificial intelligence, and the market paid up for the growth.

The TikTok deal added a second leg. Oracle hosts TikTok’s US user data, and on January 22, 2026, the TikTok USDS joint venture closed, with Oracle, the private-equity firm Silver Lake and the Abu Dhabi-backed AI fund MGX each holding 15%, and ByteDance keeping 19.9%. Oracle’s job is the operational heart of the arrangement: hosting the data, auditing compliance, and overseeing the retraining of the recommendation algorithm that decides what about 200 million Americans see. The deal ties Ellison’s company to one of the most politically sensitive platforms in the country, and it ties his fortune to a business that did not exist in Oracle’s accounts five years ago.

Ellison has leaned into the moment publicly. At Oracle AI World in Las Vegas on October 27, 2026, he predicted that most cancers would be gone within five to ten years, driven by AI-designed treatments. In 2026, President Donald Trump appointed him to the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. The appointments and the predictions are part of the same story: the database founder, at 82, is now treated as a voice on the future of AI and medicine. Sam Altman’s biography covers the OpenAI side of the same cloud boom — the customer whose contracts helped lift Oracle’s stock to its record.

Oracle’s cloud campus — the AI infrastructure boom turned a database company into a cloud giant, and Ellison’s fortune with it. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The 2026 Slide: From 4B to 8B in Ten Weeks

The slide began with financing. On November 2, 2026, Oracle filed to sell $10 billion of stock and $10 billion of bonds, and its shares fell about 8.5% to their lowest level since April, cutting Ellison’s fortune by about $11 billion in a day. Oracle sold 86.2 million new shares at $116 that week. Three days later, Oracle fell about 7% more as AI stocks sold off after the Democratic sweep of Congress. Forbes put his net worth at $152.5 billion on November 5, outside the world’s top 10.

The market’s worry is straightforward: Oracle has promised to build an enormous amount of data-centre capacity to meet that $455 billion backlog, and building it costs money — borrowed money, at a moment when the company is already carrying the debt from the Cerner acquisition and the cloud build-out. The November stock-and-bond sale was the market’s answer to that worry: dilution for existing shareholders, including the largest one. By November 14, Forbes had Ellison back at No. 8, at $165.5 billion. Then Oracle fell 8.5% again on November 20, to $101.19, and Forbes had him at $137.7 billion, No. 12, on November 21.

None of this changes the size of the backlog. It changes what the market will pay for it. Ellison’s fortune is now priced on the question of whether Oracle can build what it has sold without borrowing so much that the equity is worth less. That is a different question from the one the market asked in September 2025, when the backlog alone was enough. The November slide is the market asking the second question, and the answer is not settled yet.

Hollywood: Paramount Skydance and the .4B Guarantee

The second-largest holding in Ellison’s fortune is not a stock he bought. It is a Hollywood studio his son runs. In August 2025, the Ellison family trust funded the merger of Paramount Global with Skydance, the studio run by David Ellison, and Forbes says Larry owns nearly half of the combined company. The deal put CBS, Paramount Pictures and a library of cable channels under a family that had never run a media company before — and it put about $11.4 billion of estimated value into Larry Ellison’s fortune, at the November 20, 2026 share price.

The guarantee is the part of the story that shows how far the family will go. In December 2025, Larry Ellison signed an irrevocable personal guarantee covering $40.4 billion of the equity financing for Paramount Skydance’s bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, after the WBD board questioned whether the financing behind the offer was solid. He also agreed not to revoke the family trust or move assets out of it while the deal is pending. The guarantee is backed, in part, by 1.2 billion Oracle shares, according to RedBird Capital’s Gerry Cardinale, speaking on CNBC — which means the Hollywood bid is secured by the same Oracle stock that makes up most of Ellison’s fortune.

As of November 18, 2026, the bid was still open. Paramount Skydance’s amended offer is $30 per share in cash for all of Warner Bros. Discovery, an enterprise value of $108.4 billion, against Netflix’s agreed $27.75-per-share deal — roughly $83 billion — for WBD’s studio and streaming assets. Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed it had received the amended proposal and said it would carefully review it. The guarantee has not been called, and it may never be. But it is a claim on Ellison’s wealth that runs to nearly a third of his Oracle stake at current prices, and it stays open while the deal is pending — a fact the fortune’s headline number does not show.

Early Life: Adopted in Chicago, Dropped Out Twice

Larry Ellison was born Lawrence Joseph Ellison on August 17, 1944, in Chicago, Illinois. He was adopted as an infant by Lillian and Louis Ellison and raised in Chicago, in a middle-class household a long way from the wealth he would later build. He did not meet his biological mother until he was in his forties, and he has said little about the reunion in public. The adoption is the first fact of his biography, and the one he has kept most private.

He went to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and left after his second year. He enrolled at the University of Chicago and left after one term. He moved to California in the 1970s and worked as a programmer, including a spell at Ampex, where he worked on a database project for the CIA. The two dropouts are part of the founder myth now, but they were not a plan: he left university because the work he wanted to do was not in the classroom. Larry Ellison’s biography covers the early years in full, including the Chicago childhood and the path from programmer to founder.

He turned 82 on August 17, 2026. At an age when most founders have retired, he is still Oracle’s chief technology officer, still setting the company’s technical direction, and still the largest individual shareholder in the company he started. Larry Ellison’s age and the milestones of his 82 years are covered in detail on our sister site CelebAmerica.

Founding Oracle: The CIA’s Database

In June 1977, Ellison co-founded Software Development Laboratories with Bob Miner and Ed Oates, with $2,000 of their own money. The company’s first customer was the CIA, on a database project code-named Oracle — a system to store and retrieve data using the relational model described in a 1970 paper by IBM researcher Edgar Codd. Ellison read the paper, saw that IBM had not built the product, and built it himself. The company took the project’s name: Oracle.

The bet was that every large organisation would eventually need a database, and that the database would become the most valuable piece of software a company owned. It took a decade to prove. Oracle went public in March 1986, survived the dot-com crash and the financial crisis, bought its way into new markets — PeopleSoft, Siebel, Sun Microsystems, Cerner for $28.4 billion in 2022 — and moved its headquarters from Redwood Shores, California to Austin, Texas in 2020. Ellison stayed through all of it: chief executive until 2014, then executive chairman and chief technology officer, the role he still holds.

The salary was never the point. Ellison took a $1 base salary for years, and his pay came in stock awards — the same shares that now make up the fortune. The 2026 proxy records 223,099 restricted stock units granted on October 15, 2026, and an October 2025 option grant with a $280 exercise price, far above the current share price. The pay structure is the fortune’s origin story in miniature: he was paid in the company, and the company is what he is worth.

Lanai, Manalapan and the .9B Property Pile

Ellison owns 98% of Lanai, Hawaii — the sixth-largest Hawaiian island — which he bought in 2012 for about $300 million. The purchase included two Four Seasons resorts, the island’s golf courses, and most of its land, and he has spent the years since rebuilding its infrastructure, from the water system to the town of Lanai City. The island is the most distinctive single asset in the fortune: a billionaire who owns almost all of a Hawaiian island, outright.

Forbes’ February 2026 estimate puts his real estate at $2.9 billion in total, covering Lanai, the Manalapan estate in Florida, and properties in Malibu, Woodside and Newport Beach. The Manalapan property is the one that matters for his daily life: he bought the oceanfront estate for a state-record $173 million and made it his official residence, moving away from California after years of public complaints about state taxes. Forbes now lists Manalapan, Florida, as his residence. The property pile is the smallest part of the fortune — about 2% — but it is the only part he can live on.

Lanai — Ellison owns 98% of the Hawaiian island, bought in 2012 for about $300 million. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Family: David, Megan and Four Marriages

Ellison’s two children run the two halves of his second act. David Ellison is the chief executive of Paramount Skydance, the studio the family trust funded into existence in August 2025, and the man leading the bid for Warner Bros. Discovery. Megan Ellison founded Annapurna Pictures, the independent studio behind films including Zero Dark Thirty, Her and American Hustle, and she has built it into one of the most respected names in independent film. The father built a database company; the children built a Hollywood studio and an indie film house.

He has been married four times: to Adda Quinn (1967–1974), Nancy Wheeler Jenkins (1977–1986), Barbara Boothe (1983–1986) and Melanie Craft (2003–2010). His long-term partner in recent years has been Nikita Kahn, a model and actress. He is 6 ft 3 in tall — the full picture of his height and how it compares is in Larry Ellison’s height profile — and he has spent much of his adult life on the water, racing yachts and flying jets, the two hobbies that have cost him the most outside business.

Giving: The Medical Foundation and the USC Gift

Ellison is a signatory of the Giving Pledge, the commitment by the world’s richest people to give away most of their wealth, and his giving has run mostly through medical research. The Ellison Medical Foundation funded ageing research for years. In 2016 he gave $200 million to the University of Southern California for a cancer research centre, the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine. He has also funded the Lawrence Ellison Institute and given to Stanford and Oxford.

No audited total of his lifetime giving has been published, and the fortune’s headline number does not subtract it. The giving matters to the estimate in one way: it is the one part of the fortune that has already left his hands, quietly, over decades, without a press release for most of it. The rest is still on the table — in Oracle shares, in a Hollywood studio, and in an island.

Ellison Next to the Other Tech Billionaires

Ellison sits in the most volatile seat on the rich list. The table below uses the freshest dated figures available for each person at publication, and it shows why: the others are diversified, or their companies are private, or their stakes are smaller. Ellison is one stock.

Billionaire Estimate Main source Why it differs Larry Ellison $137.7B Oracle (~38%) One stock; fell ~$65B in ten weeks Elon Musk ~$400B+ Tesla, SpaceX, xAI Spread across three companies; passed by Ellison for a day in Sep 2025 Jeff Bezos ~$240B Amazon (~9%) Smaller stake; Blue Origin private Mark Zuckerberg ~$230B Meta (~13%) Meta stake; far less concentrated Jensen Huang ~$142B Nvidia (~3.5%) Small stake in a huge company; AI peer Warren Buffett ~$162B Berkshire Hathaway Diversified conglomerate; stepped down as CEO end-2025

The comparison carries a caveat: the peer figures are drawn from the same Forbes real-time data as Ellison’s, but each is priced on a different day, and all of them move. The point of the table is structural, not precise. Jensen Huang’s net worth rides on a 3.5% Nvidia stake — a rounding error next to Ellison’s 38% of Oracle. Warren Buffett’s net worth sits in a conglomerate that owns dozens of businesses. Ellison’s fortune is the most concentrated on the list, and concentration is both the reason it reached $393 billion and the reason it fell to $138 billion.

What the Estimate Misses

Three things in the headline number deserve a reader’s attention, because none of them appears in it. First, the loans: 413 million Oracle shares are pledged as collateral, and the amount borrowed against them is not public. If Ellison has borrowed tens of billions against those shares — as the size of the pledge suggests he may have — the net fortune is lower than $137.7 billion by that amount, and nobody outside Oracle knows by how much. Second, the Skydance stake: the $11.4 billion is modeled from filings, not disclosed, and the family’s total commitment to Paramount Skydance was about $23 billion. The value depends on a share price and a deal that has not closed. Third, the guarantee: the $40.4 billion promise behind the Warner Bros. Discovery bid is a contingent claim on the fortune, backed by Oracle shares, that stays open while the deal is pending.

None of that makes the $137.7 billion wrong. It makes it a gross estimate with known unknowns, and the honest way to read it is as the top of a range, not the bottom. The article’s range — $130 billion to $175 billion — is the best public picture available, and the anchor is the freshest Forbes figure. If Oracle rises 10% tomorrow, the anchor will be out of date by $12 billion. That is not a flaw in the reporting. It is the fortune.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Larry Ellison’s net worth in 2026? Larry Ellison’s net worth is an estimated $137.7 billion, according to Forbes’ real-time billionaire tracker on November 21, 2026, which ranked him No. 12 in the world. Published estimates across October and November 2026 ranged from $131.5 billion to $172.6 billion, so this article publishes a range of $130 billion to $175 billion anchored at the freshest Forbes figure. No filing states his net worth, and the figure moves with Oracle’s share price.

How did Larry Ellison make his money? Ellison made his money by co-founding Oracle in 1977 and keeping about 38% of it — 1,158,375,174 shares, worth about $117.2 billion at the November 20, 2026 close. Oracle began as a database company whose first customer was the CIA, and the AI boom turned it into a cloud infrastructure giant, with a reported $300 billion OpenAI contract and $455 billion in remaining performance obligations. He took a $1 base salary for years and was paid in stock.

How much of Oracle does Larry Ellison own? Ellison owns 1,158,375,174 Oracle shares, about 38% of the company, according to Oracle’s 2026 proxy statement (record date September 21, 2026). The count includes 142,821 shares under exercisable options. Some outlets print around 40.6% because they count shares held through the family trust differently. 413 million of his shares are pledged as collateral for personal loans, though the amount borrowed is not disclosed.

Is Larry Ellison the richest person in the world? No — not in November 2026. Ellison was briefly the world’s richest person on September 10, 2025, when Oracle jumped 36% in a day and Forbes put his fortune at roughly $393 billion, passing Elon Musk during trading. Oracle has since fallen about 69% from that record close, and Forbes ranked Ellison No. 12 in the world at $137.7 billion on November 21, 2026.

How old is Larry Ellison? Larry Ellison is 82 years old in 2026. He was born on August 17, 1944, in Chicago, Illinois, and turned 82 on August 17, 2026. He is still Oracle’s executive chairman and chief technology officer at 82.

Who is Larry Ellison’s son? Ellison’s son is David Ellison, chief executive of Paramount Skydance — the studio the Ellison family trust funded into existence in August 2025 by merging Paramount Global with Skydance. David is leading Paramount Skydance’s $30-per-share bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, which his father personally guaranteed with $40.4 billion. Ellison’s daughter, Megan Ellison, founded Annapurna Pictures.

Where does Larry Ellison live? Larry Ellison lives in Manalapan, Florida, in an oceanfront estate he bought for a state-record $173 million, which is now his official residence. He also owns 98% of Lanai, Hawaii — bought in 2012 for about $300 million — and properties in Malibu, Woodside and Newport Beach. Forbes’ February 2026 estimate puts his real estate at $2.9 billion in total.

What does Larry Ellison own? Ellison owns about 38% of Oracle (1.16 billion shares), nearly half of Paramount Skydance, 98% of the Hawaiian island of Lanai, a $173 million estate in Manalapan, Florida, and properties in Malibu, Woodside and Newport Beach. He also holds 15% of the TikTok US joint venture through Oracle, and his family trust funded the Paramount-Skydance merger in August 2025.

Sources & Reporting

Net worth: Forbes Real-Time Billionaires via DaveManuel.com (21 Nov 2026) — $137.7B, No. 12; DaveManuel.com (20 Nov 2026) — $131.5B estimate, holdings breakdown ($117.2B Oracle, ~$11.4B Skydance, $2.9B real estate), Oracle close $101.19, 413M shares pledged, 223,099 RSUs granted 15 Oct 2026, Oct 2025 option grant $280 exercise price; Becker’s Hospital Review (19 Nov 2026) — Forbes real-time $156.2B; The Boston Report (19 Nov 2026) — Forbes $152.5B (5 Nov), $165.5B (14 Nov), Oracle $10B stock + $10B bond filing 2 Nov 2026, 86.2M shares at $116, PCAST appointment 2026, Oracle AI World 27 Oct 2026; Parade (30 Oct 2026) — $172.6B; Bloomberg Billionaires Index via DaveManuel (3 Nov 2026) — $164B, No. 9; Forbes 2026 World’s Billionaires list (1 Mar 2026 prices) — $190B; Forbes 400 (Sep 2026) — $204B, No. 7; Forbes annual list history 2017–2026 via FourWeekMBA and CompaniesHistory. Oracle stake: Oracle 2026 proxy statement (record date 21 Sep 2026) — 1,158,375,174 shares, ~38%, incl. 142,821 under exercisable options, 413,000,000 pledged. Peak: Forbes via multiple outlets — 10 Sep 2025, Oracle +36% in a day, ~$393B, briefly world’s richest, only the second person past $400B intraday. AI boom: Wall Street Journal via reporting — reported ~$300B OpenAI cloud contract, Sep 2025; Oracle RPO $455B, Sep 2025 earnings. TikTok: TikTok USDS joint venture closed 22 Jan 2026 — Oracle, Silver Lake, MGX 15% each, ByteDance 19.9% (FMNN, 11 Nov 2026). Paramount Skydance: family trust funded Aug 2025 Paramount Global–Skydance merger; Forbes — owns nearly half; $40.4B irrevocable personal guarantee, Dec 2025, backed by 1.2B Oracle shares (Cardinale, CNBC); Paramount $30/share all-cash offer ($108.4B EV) vs Netflix $27.75/share (~$83B), WBD board reviewing (Tikr, 18 Nov 2026). Biography: born 17 Aug 1944, Chicago; adopted by Lillian and Louis Ellison; University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (left after second year), University of Chicago (one term); co-founded Software Development Laboratories Jun 1977 with Bob Miner and Ed Oates; first customer CIA, project code-named Oracle; IPO Mar 1986; HQ moved to Austin, Texas, 2020; Cerner acquisition $28.4B, 2022. Family: David Ellison, Paramount Skydance CEO; Megan Ellison, Annapurna Pictures founder; marriages Adda Quinn (1967–74), Nancy Wheeler Jenkins (1977–86), Barbara Boothe (1983–86), Melanie Craft (2003–10); partner Nikita Kahn. Real estate: Lanai 98%, bought 2012 ~$300M; Manalapan estate $173M, official residence; Forbes real-estate estimate $2.9B (25 Feb 2026). Philanthropy: Giving Pledge signatory; Ellison Medical Foundation; $200M gift to USC, 2016. Guide Net Worth — Larry Ellison Biography; Larry Ellison Height (both parent-verified live 22 Nov 2026); Elon Musk Net Worth; Jeff Bezos Net Worth; Warren Buffett Net Worth; Jensen Huang Net Worth; Sam Altman Biography. Cross-links: CelebAmerica — Larry Ellison Age (wp-json check 22 Nov 2026); no Larry Ellison post on networthcraft.com. Reporting window: 22 November 2026. Where sources disagreed — the net worth range, the Oracle ownership percentage, the Skydance valuation — the article says so, and no figure is presented as confirmed where no primary source confirms it.

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About the Author Nathan Cole covers celebrity wealth, technology and the business of the world’s richest founders for Guide Net Worth. He reports net worth figures from named outlets, publishes ranges where sources disagree, and dates every claim so readers can check it. Read more about the site’s methods on the About Us page.