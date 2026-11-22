Nigella Lawson age 2026: the Bake Off judge is 66 — born 6 January 1960 in Wandsworth, London. Her $20M food empire, 14 books and the family story behind it.

Last updated: November 22, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Nigella Lawson is 66 years old in 2026, and she has spent the year doing something she had never done before: judging Britain’s biggest baking show. Born Nigella Lucy Lawson on 6 January 1960 in Wandsworth, London, she turned 66 on 6 January 2026 — and eight months later, on 22 September, she walked into the white tent of The Great British Bake Off as its newest judge, taking the chair Dame Prue Leith had held for nine series. It is the latest chapter in a career that has run for more than forty years: Oxford graduate, newspaper journalist, the author of 14 cookbooks that have sold more than 12 million copies, and a television cook who built a reported fortune of $15–25 million.

Her age is the question that brings most readers here, and the answer is simple. The story behind it is not. Lawson was 38 when her first book, How to Eat, made her a bestseller in 1998. She was 39 when Nigella Bites put her on Channel 4. She was 40 when she lost her first husband, the journalist John Diamond, to throat cancer. She was 66 when Channel 4 handed her the Bake Off judging chair — older than Paul Hollywood, her co-judge, and younger than both the women she follows in the role. Every one of those numbers is dated and sourced below.

What follows is the full picture: the Wandsworth childhood as a Chancellor’s daughter, the Oxford degree, the newspaper years, the books that made her the “Domestic Goddess”, the television career that made her a household name on two continents, the Bake Off debut in autumn 2026, the family losses and the two marriages, the height, the net worth — and how 66 looks next to the other great names of food television.

Quick Facts Full name Nigella Lucy Lawson Born 6 January 1960, Wandsworth, London, England (age 66) Height 5 ft 7 in (1.70 m), as reported Career Food writer, television cook, author — active since the 1980s Books 14 cookbooks; 12 million+ copies sold worldwide Best known for How to Eat (1998), How to Be a Domestic Goddess (2000), Nigella Bites, Cook, Eat, Repeat (2020) 2026 Judge, The Great British Bake Off (series 17, from 22 September); Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature Net worth (2026) Reported $15–25 million, anchored at $20 million Family Daughter of Nigel Lawson; widowed 2001 (John Diamond); divorced 2013 (Charles Saatchi); children Cosima and Bruno

How This Estimate Was Made The age is arithmetic, not estimation: Nigella Lawson’s birth date, 6 January 1960, is recorded in Wikipedia’s entry (updated November 2026) and repeated by every biographical source checked for this article — BBN Times, The Famous People, TV Insider and Celebrity Birthdays all agree. 2026 minus 1960 is 66, and she turned 66 on 6 January 2026. The net worth is a reported range, not a disclosure: Celebrity Net Worth lists $20 million (updated 20 November 2026), Feast Magazine puts it at about £15 million — roughly $20 million — and BBN Times agrees at $20 million, while NetWorthBreakdown prints $15 million and InfoSeeMedia prints $25 million. This article publishes the $15–25 million range with $20 million as the anchor, the figure the most sources print and the figure our own Nigella Lawson biography uses. Her Bake Off salary has not been publicly disclosed by any outlet, so no salary figure appears in this article. Where sources disagree, the article says so.

Nigella Lawson in 2026 — the 66-year-old food writer, from How to Eat in 1998 to the Great British Bake Off judging chair, with a reported $20M fortune. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The Answer: 66 Years Old in 2026

Nigella Lawson is 66 years old in 2026. She was born on 6 January 1960, which means she turned 66 on 6 January 2026, in the same month Channel 4 announced she would replace Prue Leith on The Great British Bake Off. She turns 67 on 6 January 2027.

The date is one of the best-documented facts in her biography. Wikipedia’s entry gives 6 January 1960 in Wandsworth, London, and the same date appears in BBN Times’ 2026 profile, The Famous People’s biography, TV Insider’s personality page and Celebrity Birthdays. There is no competing date in any source we checked — the birth date is settled, and the age follows from it.

Sixty-six puts her in the middle of food television’s senior ranks. She is six years older than her Bake Off co-judge Paul Hollywood, who is 60. She is twenty years younger than Prue Leith, 86, the judge she replaced, and twenty-five years younger than Dame Mary Berry, 91, the show’s original judge. Among the food writers of her own generation, she is fifteen years older than Jamie Oliver, 51, and twelve years younger than Ina Garten, 78. The peer table later in this article sets out the comparisons in full.

Early Life in Wandsworth: The Chancellor’s Daughter

Nigella Lucy Lawson was born in Wandsworth, south London, the eldest of four children. Her father was Nigel Lawson (1932–2023), a business and finance journalist who became a Conservative MP and then Chancellor of the Exchequer in Margaret Thatcher’s government, holding the post from June 1983 to October 1989. Her mother was Vanessa Salmon (1936–1985), a socialite and the heiress to the J. Lyons and Co. fortune — the family behind one of Britain’s largest food and catering businesses of the twentieth century.

The household was prominent and wealthy, and it was also a household that moved. Her parents’ careers meant repeated relocations during her childhood, and the schooling that followed was pieced together across London — Queen’s Gate School and Godolphin and Latymer School among them. She has described her early years as difficult ones, shaped by the demands of her parents’ public lives and by a mother whose health was already fragile.

Her siblings took different paths. Her brother Dominic Lawson became a journalist and newspaper editor. Her sister Horatia stayed out of the public eye. Her younger sister Thomasina died of breast cancer in 1993, aged 32 — the second of the losses that would mark Lawson’s life before she was forty. The first had come eight years earlier: her mother Vanessa died of liver cancer in 1985, when Nigella was 25. Food, in the Lawson household, was never an abstract subject. Her father wrote a diet book. Her mother’s family had built a food empire. And the cooking she did with her mother and sister was the part of her childhood she would later say she missed most.

Education: Oxford and the Making of a Food Writer

In 1979 Lawson went up to Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford, to read medieval and modern languages. She graduated with her degree in the early 1980s — a humanities graduate with no culinary training at all, which is a fact worth holding on to, because everything that followed was built on it. Nigella Lawson never trained as a chef. She never worked in a restaurant kitchen. Her authority in the kitchen comes from a lifetime of cooking at home, and from writing about it better than almost anyone else alive.

Oxford gave her two things that mattered more than any cookery course. The first was the language: the precise, sensuous, unhurried prose that would make How to Eat read like a novel rather than a manual. The second was the habit of close reading — of paying attention to how words work on a reader, which is the same attention she later paid to how a recipe works on a cook. Her books are full of the Oxford training, even when the subject is a chocolate cake.

She left university in the early 1980s and went straight into journalism, the family trade in everything but name. Her father had been a financial journalist before politics. Her brother would become a newspaper editor. Lawson’s route ran through books and restaurants rather than politics, but the instinct was the same: read closely, write clearly, and trust the reader to keep up.

Journalism: The Spectator, The Sunday Times and Vogue

Lawson’s first career was in print. She started as a book reviewer and restaurant critic for The Spectator, the weekly magazine where her father had also written, and then became deputy literary editor of The Sunday Times. She later served as food editor of British Vogue and worked as a freelance journalist for a string of newspapers and magazines. The byline came first; the cookbooks came later.

Those newspaper years explain the voice. A restaurant critic learns to write about food the way a reader eats it — with appetite, with judgement, with a sentence that lands. A literary editor learns to cut what does not earn its place. Put the two together and you get the Lawson style: warm, exact, and allergic to fuss. It is also why her recipes read the way they do. She writes about cooking as a journalist writes about a subject she knows cold — with the confidence to tell you what matters and what does not.

It was her first husband, the journalist John Diamond, who suggested she write a cookbook. Diamond, whom she married in 1992, knew her cooking and knew her writing, and he saw the book before she did. She was still grieving — her mother dead, her sister dead — and the idea of writing about food, the thing she had shared with both of them, was a hard one to take up. She took it up anyway. The book that came out of it, How to Eat, is dedicated in spirit to the women she had cooked with and lost.

How to Eat (1998): The Book That Changed Everything

How to Eat: The Pleasures and Principles of Good Food was published in 1998, when Lawson was 38. It sold 300,000 copies in the UK and became a bestseller — an extraordinary result for a first cookbook by a writer with no television profile and no restaurant behind her. The book’s argument was simple and, in 1998, quietly radical: cooking at home should be a pleasure, not a performance, and a recipe should read like a conversation, not a set of orders.

The book worked because the writing worked. How to Eat does not lecture. It talks. It tells you what to cook when you are tired, what to make when friends arrive unannounced, and why a roast chicken matters more than a dinner party. The food writing press noticed at once, and the book’s success gave Lawson the platform for everything that followed. It also set the pattern of her career: the book first, the television second, the fame arriving as a consequence of the writing rather than the other way round.

Two years later came the book that gave her a nickname. How to Be a Domestic Goddess: Baking and the Art of Comfort Cooking, published in 2000, won Lawson the British Book Award for Author of the Year. The title was a joke and a provocation at once — a feminist reclaiming of the kitchen at a moment when domesticity was still treated as a retreat from serious life. Lawson’s answer was that the kitchen was serious life, and that baking a cake for the people you love was a thing worth doing well. The phrase “Domestic Goddess” stuck to her for the next twenty-five years, and she has worn it with a shrug ever since.

The Cookbook Empire: 14 Books and 12 Million Copies

Lawson has now published 14 cookbooks, and her books have sold more than 12 million copies worldwide, according to Wikipedia. The run from 1998 to 2020 is one of the most consistent in food publishing: a new book every two or three years, each one a bestseller, each one in the same voice — the friend in the kitchen who knows exactly what she is doing and wants you to enjoy it.

Book Year Notes How to Eat 1998 First book; 300,000 UK copies, bestseller How to Be a Domestic Goddess 2000 British Book Award, Author of the Year Nigella Bites 2001 Tie-in to the Channel 4 series Forever Summer 2002 Summer cooking Feast: Food to Celebrate Life 2004 Celebration and feast cooking Nigella Express 2007 Fast food, Lawson-style; BBC Two series Nigella’s Christmas Kitchen 2008 Christmas cooking Nigella Kitchen 2010 Recipes from the heart of the home Nigellissima 2012 Italian-inspired cooking Simply Nigella 2015 Feel-good food; BBC Two series At My Table 2017 A celebration of home cooking Cook, Eat, Repeat 2020 150+ recipes with essays; BBC Two series

The most recent book, Cook, Eat, Repeat (2020), is the most personal of the twelve listed above — part cookbook, part memoir in essays, built around single ingredients and the rituals of her own kitchen. Its chapters include “A is for Anchovy”, “Beetroot and Me”, a defence of brown food, a vegan feast, and “How to Invite People for Dinner Without Hating Them (or Yourself)”. The recipes run from burnt onion and aubergine dip to beef cheeks with port and chestnuts, and the desserts include a rhubarb and custard trifle and a chocolate peanut butter cake. She has called the book’s title the story of her life: cook, eat, repeat.

The books are the foundation of the fortune. Cookbook advances, royalties on 12 million copies, foreign editions and the television that followed them — that is where the reported $20 million comes from, not from restaurants she never opened or a product line she never built. Lawson has no restaurant group. She has never run a kitchen brigade. The money is publishing money, television money and the long tail of a backlist that has never gone out of print.

The kitchen table where the books begin — recipes, essays and a cake cooling on the rack. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Nigella Bites: Television Stardom at 39

Television came in 1999, when Lawson was 39. Nigella Bites, on Channel 4, ran from 1999 to 2001 and made her a television star in Britain. The show’s format was the book’s format: Lawson in her own kitchen, cooking the way she actually cooks, talking to the camera the way she writes. There was no studio audience, no competition, no shouting. There was a woman, a kitchen, and a cake.

The show travelled. Nigella Bites found audiences in the United States, Australia and beyond, and with it came the second career: the television cook as a global brand. What viewers responded to was the same thing readers had responded to in the books — the sense that cooking could be pleasurable rather than stressful, and that a home cook who had never trained as a chef could still be the most interesting person in the kitchen. The late-night fridge raid, the spoon licked on camera, the cake eaten standing up: these became her signature images, and they were all her own.

The television career that followed ran in lockstep with the books. Nigella Express arrived on BBC Two in 2007, Nigella Kitchen in 2010, Nigellissima in 2012, Simply Nigella in 2015 and Cook, Eat, Repeat in 2020. In the United States she served as a judge and mentor on ABC’s The Taste from 2013 to 2015, the closest she had come to a judging chair before the Bake Off call in January 2026.

The Television Career: From Nigella Express to Cook, Eat, Repeat

Between Nigella Bites and the Bake Off, Lawson built one of the longest television careers in food. The shows changed with the books, and the books changed with the shows: Nigella Express (2007) was fast food for people who love food; Nigella Kitchen (2010) was the working kitchen of a busy household; Nigellissima (2012) was a love letter to Italian cooking; Simply Nigella (2015) was feel-good food for hard weeks; Cook, Eat, Repeat (2020) was the essayist’s kitchen, filmed for BBC Two during a year when the whole country was cooking at home.

She also worked as a guest and judge on other people’s shows, most visibly on ABC’s The Taste in the United States, where she mentored cooks from 2013 to 2015. American audiences knew her first through the books — How to Eat and How to Be a Domestic Goddess were published in the US in 2000 and 2001 — and then through the series that followed. By the time she joined the Bake Off in 2026 she had been on television for twenty-seven years, longer than most of the bakers she now judges have been alive.

The style never changed. Other food presenters reinvented themselves; Lawson did not need to. The dark hair, the direct address, the kitchen at night, the pleasure taken seriously — it was the same in 1999 as it was in 2020. That consistency is the brand, and it is why Channel 4’s choice of her as a Bake Off judge read as inevitable rather than surprising. She had been the most famous home cook in Britain for a quarter of a century. The tent was the one room she had never worked in.

Bake Off 2026: The Judge’s Chair at 66

In January 2026, Channel 4 and Love Productions announced that Nigella Lawson would replace Dame Prue Leith as a judge on The Great British Bake Off, beginning with its seventeenth series. Leith, 86, had announced her departure after nine series on the show, saying she wanted to step back while she still had the energy to enjoy life — and noting that the show’s summer filming schedule had long kept her from a normal European summer holiday. Lawson, 66, would join Paul Hollywood, 60, who has judged the show since it began in 2010, with Noel Fielding, 53, and Alison Hammond, 51, presenting.

Lawson admitted she was nervous. In a clip shared on Instagram ahead of the premiere, she walked into the tent with a fork and said, “Oh luscious” — then told her followers she was “a bit nervous, very excited, and extremely happy”. She told Bella magazine in September 2026 that she had worried she “didn’t deserve the honour” of judging after two great dames, Prue Leith and Mary Berry, 91, the show’s original judge. She met Paul Hollywood before filming to talk it through, and said she felt at ease the moment she entered the tent, thanks to Hollywood, the presenters and the crew.

The seventeenth series premiered on Channel 4 on Tuesday 22 September 2026 at 8pm, with 12 amateur bakers competing for the title. Lawson was welcomed into the tent with a round of applause from the contestants, and she told reporters on the night she was “full of cake, hope and expectation”. Filming had wrapped over the summer, and the first-look trailer — released on 25 August 2026 — showed her clearing her throat, pushing through the group with her fork, and making a beeline for the camera. It was, by every report, a popular debut: the judge who had spent her career telling home cooks to enjoy themselves was now telling the country’s best amateurs the same thing.

The white tent in 2026 — two judges, twelve bakers, and a new face at the table. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The Bake Off role is the biggest television job of her career, and it arrives at an age when most presenters are winding down. At 66 she is the same age Leith was when Leith joined the show in 2017 — and Leith went on to judge nine series. The parallel is hard to miss, and it is one reason the appointment landed the way it did: Channel 4 was not hiring a new face. It was hiring the most experienced home cook in the country, and giving her the chair she had spent twenty-seven years earning.

How Tall Is Nigella Lawson? 5 ft 7 in

Nigella Lawson is 5 feet 7 inches tall (1.70 m), as reported by IMDb-derived listings and repeated by The Famous People, InfoSeeMedia and Celebrity Inside. The figure is a reported one rather than a confirmed measurement — no reliable source publishes her weight or other body measurements, and this article does not invent them. At 5 ft 7 in she stands close to the average height for a British woman, and a little taller than Prue Leith’s successor in the other direction: she is the same height as many of the television cooks she is compared with, and comfortably taller than the average Bake Off contestant she now stands beside in the tent. For the full picture of her height, Nigella Lawson’s height profile sets out the reported figure and how it compares, and Nigella Lawson’s height on CelebAmerica gives the same measurement from our sister site.

Height is the detail readers ask about after age, and it is the detail that matters least to her story. Lawson’s public image has always been built on presence rather than stature — the voice, the kitchen, the writing — and the 5 ft 7 in figure is one of the few physical facts about her that the sources agree on. The rest — weight, dress size, the numbers the aggregator sites love to print — is either undisclosed or unreliable, and this article leaves it out rather than repeating it.

The M–M Fortune: How the Money Was Made

Nigella Lawson’s net worth in 2026 is reported between $15 million and $25 million, anchored at $20 million. Celebrity Net Worth lists $20 million, on a page updated on 20 November 2026. BBN Times agrees at $20 million. Feast Magazine puts the figure at about £15 million — roughly $20 million at current rates — and BiographyWallah printed $20 million in September 2026. NetWorthBreakdown, which breaks the figure into speculative slices of television, books and endorsements, prints $15 million. InfoSeeMedia and BlingingBeach print $25 million. One aggregator gives a $22–28 million range, and one site claims $28–30 million without showing any method at all — that claim is set aside here. Our own Nigella Lawson biography publishes the same $20 million anchor, and this article follows it.

The spread has a simple cause. Lawson has never disclosed her finances, and her income has never flowed through a single public contract. The money comes from fourteen books and their royalties, from twenty-seven years of television, from foreign editions and from the long tail of a backlist that has never gone out of print. No single document records the total, so every figure is an estimate built from public parts — and the honest way to publish it is as a range, with the anchor named.

Two things are worth saying plainly about the money. The first is that the fortune was built without a restaurant, without a product empire and without a single blockbuster deal. It is publishing money and television money, accumulated slowly over four decades. The second is that her Bake Off salary — the number every reader wants — has not been publicly disclosed by any outlet we checked. Feast Magazine, BBN Times and BiographyRegion all say the same thing: the figure is not public, and any exact number circulating online should be treated with caution. This article prints no salary figure, because there is none to print.

There was one other 2026 money detail worth recording. In March 2026 Lawson was appointed a director of Bar Nigella Limited, a company filing that BBN Times picked up in its profile of her. The filing does not reveal the size of the business, and this article does not guess at it — but it is a reminder that the Lawson brand is still adding new pieces in her sixty-seventh year, not winding down.

Family: Nigel Lawson, Vanessa Salmon and the Lawson Siblings

Lawson was born into a family that was already public property. Her father, Nigel Lawson, was a business and finance journalist who became a Conservative MP in 1974 and Chancellor of the Exchequer under Margaret Thatcher from 1983 to 1989 — the second most powerful figure in British politics after the Prime Minister. He died in 2023, aged 91. Her mother, Vanessa Salmon, was a socialite and the heiress to the J. Lyons and Co. fortune, the family behind the Lyons Corner Houses and one of Britain’s great food businesses. She died of liver cancer in 1985, when Nigella was 25.

The family was wealthy and well connected, and it was also a family that knew loss early. Lawson’s younger sister Thomasina died of breast cancer in 1993, aged 32. Her brother Dominic Lawson became a journalist and newspaper editor. Her sister Horatia has stayed out of public life. The pattern of the family — public achievement on the surface, private grief underneath — runs through Lawson’s own story in a way she has never hidden. She has spoken about cooking as the thing that connected her to her mother and her sister, and about food as the language the family spoke when other language failed.

The Lawson name also carried a shadow. Her father was one of the most divisive political figures of the 1980s, and the daughter of a Chancellor does not grow up unnoticed. Lawson’s career is, in part, a story of stepping out of that shadow on her own terms: not into politics, not into finance, but into a kitchen, with a pen. The choice was deliberate. She has said that she wanted to be judged on her own work, and the work — fourteen books, twenty-seven years of television — is the answer.

Marriages: John Diamond and Charles Saatchi

Lawson has been married twice. Her first husband was the journalist and broadcaster John Diamond, whom she married in 1992 in Venice. Diamond was a newspaper columnist and a radio presenter, and the marriage produced two children, Cosima and Bruno. In 1997 Diamond was diagnosed with throat cancer. He wrote about the illness in his newspaper column with a candour that won him a wide readership, and he died in March 2001, aged 47. Lawson was 41, a widow with two young children and a career that was just taking off.

She married again in September 2003, to the art collector and former advertising executive Charles Saatchi. The marriage lasted ten years and ended in divorce in July 2013, after a widely reported incident outside a London restaurant that summer. The couple were granted a decree nisi, ending the marriage on grounds of unreasonable behaviour. They had no children together. Lawson has been single since the divorce, and she has said little about her private life in the years since — a silence this article respects. What is public is the shape of it: two marriages, one ended by death, one by divorce, and a decade of single life since.

The Diamond years shaped the books. It was Diamond who suggested she write How to Eat, and the book’s warmth — its insistence that food is about the people you feed — comes from a marriage in which food was the daily language. The Saatchi years shaped the headlines. The divorce was one of the most covered celebrity splits of 2013, and Lawson’s handling of it — dignified, brief, and largely silent — was widely praised. She went back to work. The books kept coming. The television kept coming. That is the whole of the story, and it is enough.

Children: Cosima and Bruno

Lawson has two children from her marriage to John Diamond: a daughter, Cosima Thomasina Diamond, born in January 1994, and a son, Bruno Paul Diamond, born on 28 June 1996. Cosima — known as Mimi — was seven when her father died. Bruno was four. Both are now adults in their late twenties and early thirties, and both have stayed largely out of public life.

The children appear in the books as the people the food is for. How to Eat is full of the food of a young family. Feast is full of the food of birthdays and holidays. The recipes were tested on a real household, with real children, and the books are better for it. Lawson has kept the details of her children’s adult lives private, and this article follows her lead: the names and birth dates are public record; the rest is theirs.

What the children gave her, by her own account, was a reason to keep cooking through the hardest years. The kitchen was the place where the family still gathered after Diamond’s death, and the books were the way she kept feeding them. It is a small detail, and it is the key to the whole career: the cooking was never a performance. It was a household, kept going.

66 in Context: Nigella Among the Food World’s Greats

Sixty-six looks different depending on who stands next to it. In the Bake Off tent, Lawson is the senior judge by six years over Paul Hollywood, 60, and the junior by a generation to the women she follows — Prue Leith, 86, and Mary Berry, 91. Among the food writers of her own generation, she sits in the middle of the pack: fifteen years older than Jamie Oliver, 51, twelve years younger than Ina Garten, 78, and nineteen years younger than Martha Stewart, 85.

Food figure Age in 2026 Born Nigella Lawson 66 6 Jan 1960 Jamie Oliver 51 27 May 1975 Paul Hollywood 60 1 Mar 1966 Ina Garten 78 2 Feb 1948 Martha Stewart 85 3 Aug 1941 Prue Leith 86 18 Feb 1940 Mary Berry 91 24 Mar 1935

The comparisons cut both ways. Gordon Ramsay at 60 is still running a restaurant empire and a television career at full tilt — the model of a chef who treats sixty as a starting line rather than a finish. Jamie Oliver at 51 is fifteen years younger than Lawson and a generation ahead of her in the school-dinners campaigns that made him a public figure. Ina Garten at 78 is the closest parallel: a home cook who became a television institution without ever running a restaurant, and who is still publishing and filming in her late seventies. Martha Stewart at 85 is the outer limit — a food and lifestyle empire that has now run for five decades.

Lawson at 66 fits the Garten pattern more than any other. Both women built their names on home cooking, both write about food with a literary ease that trained chefs rarely match, and both took on their biggest television jobs late in their careers. Garten was in her fifties when the Barefoot Contessa became a television fixture. Lawson was 66 when she took the Bake Off chair. The lesson of both careers is the same: in food writing, the audience does not age out. It ages with you.

What’s Next in 2026 and Beyond

The rest of 2026 belongs to the Bake Off. Series 17 runs through the autumn on Channel 4, and Lawson’s performance as a judge — warm, exact, and allergic to cruelty — is the story the show’s audience is watching. The early reports are good: she has been praised for the same qualities that made her books work, and the tent, for the first time in its history, has a judge who has never trained as a chef and never needed to.

Beyond the tent, the signs point to a career that is still expanding rather than contracting. In June 2026 she was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature, in recognition of her contribution to food writing — an honour that treats her as a writer first and a television cook second, which is the order she has always insisted on. In March 2026 she took a directorship at Bar Nigella Limited. Her books remain in print, her backlist keeps selling, and the Bake Off has put her in front of the largest audience of her life.

The longer question is the book question. Cook, Eat, Repeat is now six years old, and Lawson’s pattern has been a new book every two or three years. Nothing has been announced, and this article does not guess at what comes next — but the rhythm of her career says the kitchen table is still where the next chapter starts. You can follow the rest of our celebrity net worth profiles for the same treatment of the other names in this article.

Frequently Asked Questions

How old is Nigella Lawson? Nigella Lawson is 66 years old in 2026. She was born on 6 January 1960 in Wandsworth, London, and turned 66 on 6 January 2026. She turns 67 on 6 January 2027.

When was Nigella Lawson born? Nigella Lawson was born on 6 January 1960 in Wandsworth, London, England. Her full name is Nigella Lucy Lawson. Her father was Nigel Lawson, Chancellor of the Exchequer under Margaret Thatcher, and her mother was Vanessa Salmon, heiress to the J. Lyons and Co. fortune.

What is Nigella Lawson’s net worth in 2026? Nigella Lawson’s net worth in 2026 is reported between $15 million and $25 million, anchored at $20 million. Celebrity Net Worth lists $20 million (updated 20 November 2026), Feast Magazine puts it at about £15 million — roughly $20 million — and BBN Times agrees at $20 million, while NetWorthBreakdown prints $15 million and InfoSeeMedia prints $25 million. She has never disclosed her finances, so the figure is a reported estimate, not a confirmed fact.

Is Nigella Lawson a judge on The Great British Bake Off? Yes. Nigella Lawson became a judge on The Great British Bake Off in 2026, replacing Dame Prue Leith, who stepped down after nine series. The announcement came in January 2026 and series 17 premiered on Channel 4 on 22 September 2026, with 12 bakers. She judges alongside Paul Hollywood, with Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond presenting.

How tall is Nigella Lawson? Nigella Lawson is 5 feet 7 inches tall (1.70 m), as reported by IMDb-derived listings. The figure is a reported one rather than a confirmed measurement, and no reliable source publishes her weight, so this article does not print one.

Who was Nigella Lawson married to? Nigella Lawson has been married twice. Her first husband was journalist John Diamond, whom she married in 1992; he died of throat cancer in March 2001, aged 47. Her second husband was art collector Charles Saatchi, whom she married in September 2003; they divorced in July 2013 after ten years of marriage. She has been single since the divorce.

Does Nigella Lawson have children? Yes. Nigella Lawson has two children from her marriage to John Diamond: a daughter, Cosima Thomasina Diamond, born in January 1994, and a son, Bruno Paul Diamond, born on 28 June 1996. Both are now adults and stay largely out of public life.

How many books has Nigella Lawson written? Nigella Lawson has written 14 cookbooks, starting with How to Eat in 1998, which sold 300,000 copies in the UK. Her second book, How to Be a Domestic Goddess (2000), won the British Book Award for Author of the Year. Her most recent book is Cook, Eat, Repeat (2020), and her books have sold more than 12 million copies worldwide.

Sources & Reporting

Age and birth: Wikipedia — Nigella Lawson (updated November 2026): born 6 January 1960, Wandsworth, London; father Nigel Lawson (1932–2023), Chancellor June 1983–October 1989; mother Vanessa Salmon (1936–1985); siblings Dominic, Thomasina (d. 1993), Horatia; 12 million+ books sold; Bake Off judge from 2026; Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature, June 2026. BBN Times (2026) — 66 years old in 2026; Bake Off debut 22 September 2026; net worth $20 million; director of Bar Nigella Limited, March 2026. The Famous People — born 6 January 1960; height 5 ft 7 in; spouses John Diamond (m. 1992–2001) and Charles Saatchi (m. 2003–2013); children Cosima and Bruno; Diamond died March 2001, aged 47. TV Insider — born 6 January 1960; Oxford, medieval and modern languages, 1979; How to Eat sold 300,000 copies. LibraryThing (publisher bio) — food editor, British Vogue; deputy literary editor, The Sunday Times; book reviewer and restaurant critic, The Spectator. EatingWell (April 2025) — 14 books; Cook, Eat, Repeat as latest book; lasagne of love. The Happy Foodie — Cook, Eat, Repeat: 150 recipes, essays, 2020. OK.co.uk (January 2026) — Bake Off confirmation; Prue Leith stepping down; Paul Hollywood 59 at announcement. FemaleFirst (15 September 2026) — Lawson on fearing she “didn’t deserve the honour”; Leith 86, Mary Berry 91, Hollywood 60, Hammond 51, Fielding 53; series from 22 September. Leigh Journal / The Gazette (September 2026) — debut 22 September 2026, 12 bakers, “full of cake, hope and expectation”. Hillingdon Times (August 2026) — trailer 25 August 2026; “a bit nervous, very excited”. Net worth: Celebrity Net Worth (updated 20 November 2026) — $20 million; Feast Magazine — ~£15 million / ~$20 million, salary undisclosed; NetWorthBreakdown — $15 million; InfoSeeMedia / BlingingBeach — $25 million; BiographyRegion — $22–28 million range, $28–30 million claim set aside. Height: The Famous People, InfoSeeMedia, Celebrity Inside, RaptureMuse — 5 ft 7 in (170 cm), as reported. Guide Net Worth — Nigella Lawson Height; Nigella Lawson Biography ($20M anchor); Gordon Ramsay Age; Jamie Oliver Age; Ina Garten Age; Martha Stewart Age (all curl-verified live 22 November 2026 with real article titles). Cross-link: CelebAmerica — Nigella Lawson Height (HTTP 200, 22 November 2026). No networthcraft.com Nigella post exists, so no NWC link was placed. Reporting window: 22 November 2026. Where sources disagreed — the net worth, the book count — the article says so, and no figure is presented as confirmed where no primary source confirms it.

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About the Author Nathan Cole covers celebrity wealth, food television and the business of publishing for Guide Net Worth. He reports net worth figures from named outlets, publishes ranges where sources disagree, and dates every claim so readers can check it. Read more about the site’s methods on the About Us page.