6 Ways AI Avatar Videos Can Boost Client Trust for Insurance Agencies and Financial Service Providers

In insurance and financial services, trust is the cornerstone of all successful relationships. Clients must have confidence in the people and organisations that they select before buying a policy, investing funds or seeking financial advice. But online trust isn’t always easy to create. People often delay the decision to hire because they are worried about the finances or the finances can seem complex and daunting, or they feel it is not a personal topic.

Insurance agencies and financial services are seeing new opportunities emerge where AI avatar videos are present. Whilst text-heavy websites and lengthy documents are good for communicating information, a video featuring avatars can be used to communicate expertise in a much more engaging way, particularly when it comes to explaining services or answering common questions.

Making a good first impression before the first meeting

A lot of potential clients come to a web site prior to calling an agency. If they do not understand the services right away, they may not take action and leave. The avatar videos provide a friendly introduction putting the information in a more approachable way. Once the digital presenter is able to explain some of the important services, introduce the company, and lead the visitors through important information in a conversational manner.

Understanding and managing complex finances with confidence

Complicated terms are often used in insurance policies, wealth management, investments and retirement planning. When clients are looking for ways to understand these topics, they often become overwhelmed. Educational videos can be presented in a clear and structured manner using avatar videos, which makes it easier for their content to be absorbed. Clients don’t have to sit through lengthy explanations.

Tracking the content’s performance and engaging with it based on the metrics

Consistency of messaging is one of the challenges for the financial organisations. Services can be explained by different individuals in different ways, leading to some confusion.

Avatar videos guarantee that the same content is delivered to all viewers, at the correct volume and level of detail. The message is consistent and professional, whether it’s on websites, social media apps, email campaigns or client portals. The teacher gives students the freedom to learn at their own pace and on their own schedule.Teacher provides learners with opportunities to learn 24 hours a day.

It’s like having a video “avatar” that can give you ongoing access to valuable information. Potential clients may find out about coverage, financial planning or services whenever it is convenient for them.

Creating awareness without having to shoot on camera

Not all the advisors or insurance agents are comfortable with being in videos. Recordings may also need a lot of time to record, prepare and edit.

In the case of business communication, creating something that is engaging without having to go through a lot of filming is the solution to this challenge, and Avatar-led presentations can do the job. Teams can concentrate on creating worthwhile material while keeping their look neat and professional.

Some even use Pippit’s video agent to optimize the content creation process, and produce educational content more efficiently.

Enhance the communication skills of multilingual students in diverse audiences

Financial service providers are likely to have clients with diverse background and language groups. Having clear communication in several languages can greatly enhance trust.

Multilingual support for scripts allows easier creation of educational content for wider audiences with the use of avatar tools. This allows businesses to reach their clients and show them that they are inclusive and accessible.

Consistent education helps businesses gain credibility and build trust with their audience

Videos can provide a means for individuals to learn complicated topics like basics of insurance, retirement planning and planning for their financial objectives. Video Content can also provide critical information about things such as risk management, budgeting tips and trends within the marketplace. When an organization shares technical information on a consistent basis, they are viewed as subject matter experts, and customers begin to trust them. Pippit makes it easy for organizations to turn educational content into high quality video content consistently.

Step 1: Select an Avatar

Once you are logged into the platform, click the option in the side menu that says “Video generator” and select “Avatar Video.”

This selection allows you to create or select an avatar that will sync its lip movements based on the audio of your voice. Using any avatar that represents your organization and appeals to your audience will allow you to create your first video!

Step 2: Lip-synchronization with text using avatars

In the Avatar Tools section, you’ll have a range of recommended avatars to select from based on your selection criteria (i.e. male/female, age group, business type). You can simply enter the written text in your desired language into the Editable Script Box and the chosen avatar will correctly lip-sync the written text. You may want to write additional custom captions for the audio/video to help improve how well your audience engages with your content.

Step 3: Click export to download

After you have lip-synchronized your captions with your recorded audio, you are able to add additional modifications to your video through the Edit More feature (e.g, you can adjust the timing of each recording so that the audio matches the script timing, change the facial expressions displayed by the digital avatar, add new text to the video, and/or add music). Once you have completed your video, simply click Export to save it to your computer. You can then upload your video directly to TikTok, Instagram or Facebook using the Publisher option. In addition, you can access your video Analytics page to see how well people engage with your video and what you should do next to improve your content engagement.

Building long-term relationships with clients hinges on trust

Trust that takes ages to build but can be shattered in seconds. Trust grows through open comm’s, clear info sharing, and keeping that knowledge flowing. Avatar-based videos do well here by making info fun and simple to get. People prefer businesses that offer genuine value rather than sales pitches.

As customer expectations continue to evolve, banks and insurance companies must communicate with customers in a manner that is helpful and easy to find. The Pippit platform allows businesses to enhance their capabilities by creating videos that will help develop stronger relationships with customers and improve their financial acumen.