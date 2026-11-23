Akshay Kumar height is 5 ft 11 in (180 cm) — but some sources list 6 ft 1 in. The honest range, his weight, wife Twinkle Khanna and 2026 films explained.

Last updated: November 23, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Akshay Kumar is 5 feet 11 inches tall (180 cm). That is the figure Wikipedia’s “Heights of Bollywood Actors” table lists for him, and it is the number repeated by Pinkvilla, WhosDatedWho and the height researchers at Palify. He is 59 years old in 2026, he weighs around 80 kg, and in plain inches he measures 71 inches from the ground to the top of his head.

The honest answer needs one more sentence, because the internet does not agree with itself. Some of the biggest profile sites on the web list him at 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm), two full inches taller. Others print 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm). This article settles the height with the sources, shows where each wrong number comes from, and then covers the career behind the number: the Amritsar childhood, the Bangkok years, the Khiladi action era, the comedy reinvention, the National Film Award, the 2025 box-office recovery and the three 2026 releases that kept a 59-year-old at the top of the release calendar.

Quick Facts Full Name Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia (Akshay Kumar) Height 5 ft 11 in (180 cm / 1.80 m / 71 in) — most-cited figure; reported range 5 ft 10 in–6 ft 1 in (178–185 cm) Born September 9, 1967, Amritsar, Punjab, India (age 59 in 2026; turns 60 on September 9, 2027) Weight (reported) Around 80 kg (176 lbs); chest 42 in, waist 34 in, biceps 16 in Wife Twinkle Khanna (married January 17, 2001) Children Aarav (born 2002) and Nitara (born 2012) Career 150+ films since Saugandh (1991); Padma Shri 2009; National Film Award for Rustom (2016) 2026 Films Bhooth Bangla (Apr 17), Welcome to the Jungle (Jun 26), Haiwaan (Sep 11); hosting Wheel of Fortune India Net Worth 2026 Estimated $300–330 million (₹2,500–2,700 crore); Deccan Chronicle’s Sep 2026 ranking put him at ₹2,300 crore

How This Height Was Verified This article treats height the way it treats money: one figure only earns the headline if the strongest sources agree on it. Wikipedia’s “Heights of Bollywood Actors” table lists Kumar at 5 ft 11 in (180 cm), and the same figure appears on Pinkvilla, WhosDatedWho and Palify, which explicitly calls 5 ft 11 in the barefoot figure. Two kinds of error were found and set aside rather than averaged in. First, several big profile aggregators — StarsUnfolded, ProfileAge and BiographyWallah — list 6 ft 1 in (185 cm); they copy each other, and no film-industry listing or interview supports the extra two inches. Second, a cluster of thinner pages lists 5 ft 10 in (178 cm), which is the same 180 cm figure rounded down by a careless conversion. One site even prints “5 ft 10 in (1.80 m)” in a single line — but 5 ft 10 in is 178 cm, so its own words and its own number disagree. Where sources differ on secondary details, such as weight, this article says so and gives the range instead of picking one number and presenting it as settled.

Akshay Kumar in 2026 — illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The Answer, With The Conversions

Akshay Kumar’s height is 5 feet 11 inches. In the metric units most of the world uses, that is 180 centimetres, or 1.80 metres. In inches alone, he measures 71 inches. In feet as a decimal, that is 5.92 feet.

The number matters to people because Kumar has spent 35 years as Bollywood’s action star, and action stars are sold partly on physical presence. He has done his own stunts since the early 1990s, when the Khiladi films built his whole screen identity around jumps, kicks and fights. A 5 ft 11 in frame at around 80 kg is a believable action-hero build: tall enough to tower over most co-stars, light enough to move the way his stunt work demands.

Readers who have seen 6 ft 1 in on StarsUnfolded or 5 ft 10 in on Filmibeat are not imagining things. Both numbers are genuinely published. The sections below show exactly which outlets print which figure, why the gap exists, and why 5 ft 11 in is the figure to trust.

Why The Internet Cannot Agree On His Height

No actor in Bollywood has an officially measured height on record. There is no combine measurement, no draft listing, no federation database. Every number on the internet comes from entertainment profiles, and those profiles copy each other in chains that nobody checks. That is why one star can have three heights at once.

The table below lays out every major listing found in live research in November 2026. It is the whole disagreement, in one place.

Source Listed height Notes Wikipedia, “Heights of Bollywood Actors” 5 ft 11 in (180 cm) Updated Oct 2026; warns figures are approximate, compiled from media reports Pinkvilla 5 ft 11 in Long-standing celebrity profile WhosDatedWho 5 ft 11 in (180 cm) Matches Wikipedia exactly Palify 5 ft 11 in (180 cm) barefoot Lists 6 ft 0–6 ft 1 in with shoes StarsUnfolded 6 ft 1 in (185 cm) Profile-aggregator figure, copied widely ProfileAge / BiographyWallah 6 ft 1 in (185 cm) Same aggregator figure, same wording Filmibeat 178 cm 5 ft 10 in equivalent Kidelight / TheUrduClub 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) Rounded-down variants of 180 cm SuperStarsBio “5 ft 10 in (1.80 m)” Self-contradictory: 5 ft 10 in is 178 cm, not 1.80 m

The pattern is clear. The 5 ft 11 in camp has the strongest, most independent sources: Wikipedia’s compiled table and two separate profile sites that agree with it. The 6 ft 1 in camp is one figure repeated across aggregator pages that share the same template and the same wording. The 5 ft 10 in camp is a rounding error: 180 cm converted carelessly, or 5 ft 11 in trimmed by an inch in a chart that only prints whole inches.

One more wrinkle: our own sister post on this site, Akshay Kumar’s age in 2026, lists him at 6 ft 1 in (185 cm), following the StarsUnfolded figure. That post is not wrong to have printed it — it is a genuinely published number — but the weight of evidence in this deeper check points to 5 ft 11 in. Readers who find the two pages disagreeing now know why: the sources themselves disagree, and this article is the one that worked through the conflict.

Barefoot Vs Shoes: Where The Extra Inches Come From

Most of the two-inch gap between 5 ft 11 in and 6 ft 1 in is footwear. Palify, the one height site that breaks the numbers down, lists Kumar at 5 ft 11 in barefoot and 6 ft 0 in to 6 ft 1 in with shoes. Formal shoes add an inch to an inch and a half; heeled boots on a film set can add two.

That explains what fans actually see. On a red carpet, Kumar stands in dress shoes next to co-stars in flats, and he looks every bit of six feet. On a film set, camera angles and raised footwear do the rest — action heroes are routinely shot from low angles that add apparent height. The barefoot number is the real one. The red-carpet number is the dressed-up one. Both are “true” in their own setting, which is exactly why the argument never ends.

Bollywood adds a second distortion: PR rounding. Palify notes the industry habit of adding an inch or two for branding, and the 6 ft 1 in figure fits that pattern neatly — it is the barefoot height plus a generous shoe allowance, printed as though it were the barefoot height. Nobody in the industry has an incentive to correct it downward. A taller leading man photographs better next to a 5 ft 4 in heroine, and nobody on a film set is going to ask for a tape measure.

Age plays a small part too. Kumar is 59. Men lose a little height with age as spinal discs compress, and Kumar has spoken about managing back trouble over the years. A measurement taken at 30 and a measurement taken at 59 would not be identical. But the gap here is inches, not millimetres, and age does not explain it. Shoes and rounding do.

Akshay Kumar Vs His Co-Stars: The Height Comparisons

Height only makes sense next to other people. Kumar at 5 ft 11 in sits near the top of Bollywood’s leading men — taller than the two Khans he has shared the screen with for three decades, shorter than the tallest action stars of the next generation.

Actor Listed height Gap vs Kumar Akshay Kumar 5 ft 11 in (180 cm) — Shah Rukh Khan 5 ft 8 in (173 cm) Kumar taller by 3 in Salman Khan 5 ft 8 in (174 cm) Kumar taller by 3 in Saif Ali Khan 5 ft 9 in (175 cm) Kumar taller by 2 in Ranbir Kapoor 6 ft 0 in (183 cm) Kapoor taller by 1 in John Abraham 6 ft 1 in (185 cm) Abraham taller by 2 in Hrithik Roshan 6 ft 2 in (188 cm) Roshan taller by 3 in

The three-inch gap over Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan is visible in every group photograph of the three of them, and it matches the way casting has always worked: Kumar was the physical action star while the Khans played the romantic leads. The gap matters on screen too. In the Khiladi films and later in the Housefull comedies, Kumar’s height let directors stage him as the man who walks into a room and owns it, while shorter comic co-stars like Rajpal Yadav and Paresh Rawal played off him for contrast.

Against the younger generation the picture flips. Ranbir Kapoor, listed at 6 ft 0 in, edges him by an inch; John Abraham and Hrithik Roshan clear him by two and three inches. That is part of why Kumar’s recent films lean on experience and comic timing rather than pure physical dominance — the new leading men are simply bigger. It is also why the 6 ft 1 in figure survives: it would put Kumar level with John Abraham, which flatters the older star. The evidence says otherwise, and the table above says it plainly.

His wife, Twinkle Khanna, is listed at about 5 ft 4 in (163 cm), which puts roughly seven inches between them — a gap visible in every photograph of the couple, and one of the reasons the pair photographs so well together. His son Aarav, now in his twenties, is reported to be around his father’s height, though no reliable public figure exists for him.

Early Life: From Rajiv Bhatia To The Khiladi

Akshay Kumar was born Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia on September 9, 1967, in Amritsar, Punjab. His father was an army officer, and the family moved to Delhi, where Kumar grew up in Chandni Chowk. The Delhi years matter to the height story in a small way: he has said in interviews that he was a sports-obsessed schoolboy, playing cricket and training in martial arts long before films entered the picture.

After school he went to Bangkok, where he worked as a chef and a waiter and trained in martial arts, earning a black belt in Taekwondo according to the profiles that cover this period. The Bangkok years built the body that became his career. He came back to India, worked as a martial-arts instructor in Mumbai, and drifted into modelling when a student suggested he try it. A modelling assignment led to a film offer, and the film offer led to Saugandh in 1991.

The full story of that climb — the army household, the Bangkok kitchens, the first failed films and the Khiladi breakthrough — is told in detail in Akshay Kumar’s biography on CelebAmerica, our sister site’s profile of the same star from the biography angle. What matters here is the through-line: the martial-arts training that started in his teens is still the foundation of his fitness at 59, and the 5 ft 11 in frame that casting directors noticed in 1991 is the same frame still doing stunts in 2026.

The Debut And The Khiladi Years

Saugandh (1991) was a modest debut. The breakthrough came a year later with Khiladi (1992), a thriller that gave Kumar both a hit and a nickname he has carried for 34 years. The Khiladi tag stuck because it fit: the films that followed — Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994), Mohra (1994), Sabse Bada Khiladi (1995), Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi (1996) — sold Kumar as the man who did his own stunts, and the box office rewarded it.

Height was part of the pitch. In the 1990s, Bollywood’s action heroes were expected to look like they could win a fight, and Kumar’s 5 ft 11 in build, trained in martial arts, photographed as a fighter’s body in a way a slighter frame would not have. Mohra, with its famous “Tu Cheez Badi Hai” number and its action set-pieces, made him a star; the Khiladi sequels made him a brand.

The action era also set the work pattern that defines him still: volume. Kumar has always made more films a year than his peers, and that pace — three or four releases in a good year — is the single biggest reason his career has lasted 35 years while contemporaries slowed down. It is also the reason his filmography runs past 150 films, a number few Hindi-film stars of any generation can match.

The Khiladi action style — martial-arts stunts performed on set — has defined Kumar’s screen image since 1992. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Reinvention: Comedy, Romance And The Housefull Machine

By the late 1990s the action formula was wearing thin, and Kumar did something few action stars manage: he reinvented himself as a comic actor. Hera Pheri (2000) cast him as Raju, a fast-talking schemer opposite Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty, and the film became a cult classic. The height contrast helped the comedy — Kumar towering over Rawal’s Baburao in their scenes together is part of the visual joke, and it works because the gap is real.

The 2000s brought the run that made him Bollywood’s most bankable comic star: Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Heyy Babyy (2007), Singh Is Kinng (2008). Then came Housefull in 2010, the franchise that would anchor the next decade and a half of his career. Five Housefull films later, the fifth released in June 2025, the series remains his most reliable box-office machine.

The comedy years also changed how his height read on screen. In action films he was the tall fighter. In comedies he was the tall straight man, the one whose physical confidence made the chaos around him funnier. Same 5 ft 11 in, different job. Directors used it both ways for 25 years.

The Second Act: Patriotic Dramas And Awards

The third act of Kumar’s career began in 2016, and it is the one that earned him the honours his action years never did. Airlift (2016), about the evacuation of Indians from Kuwait during the Gulf War, was a critical and commercial success. Rustom (2016), a courtroom drama built around a naval officer, won him the National Film Award for Best Actor — his first, after 25 years and more than a hundred films.

The Padma Shri had come earlier, in 2009, recognising his contribution to Indian cinema. The awards matter to this profile because they mark the point where Kumar stopped being only a box-office star and became a state-recognised one. The patriotic dramas that followed — Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), Pad Man (2018), Kesari (2019), Mission Mangal (2019) — kept him at the centre of Hindi cinema’s mainstream while his contemporaries retreated to event films.

Through all of it, the physical discipline never slipped. The National Award year, 2016, was also the year he turned 49, and he was still doing action sequences that actors half his age would hand to a stunt double. The fitness regime behind that longevity gets its own section below, because it is the most-asked follow-up question after the height itself.

2025 And 2026: Four Films A Year At 59

Kumar’s 2025 began with Sky Force on January 24, a war drama about the 1965 air strike on Sargodha, and continued with Kesari Chapter 2 on April 18. Both were well reviewed. Then came the two films that repaired his box office: Housefull 5 on June 6, 2025, which took ₹160.72 crore in India according to Bollywood Hungama, and Jolly LLB 3 on September 19, 2025, which took ₹113.59 crore. He also appeared as Lord Shiva in the Telugu mythological film Kannappa, released June 27, 2025.

2026 has been busier still. Bhooth Bangla arrived on April 17, reuniting him with director Priyadarshan and co-stars Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav, with Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi alongside. Reviews were mixed, but the film crossed ₹200 crore worldwide and took ₹168.26 crore in India — one of his biggest grossers in years. Welcome to the Jungle followed on June 26 and took ₹130.80 crore in India. Haiwaan, Priyadarshan’s Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Oppam, released on September 11 and reunited Kumar with Saif Ali Khan 18 years after Tashan, but it flopped. In January 2026 he also began hosting the Indian version of Wheel of Fortune on Sony Entertainment Television.

The calendar ahead is full. His next announced theatrical release is Mauja Hi Mauja, with a February 2027 window, and Bollywood Hungama’s upcoming list carries Hera Pheri 4, Golmaal 5 (January 8, 2027) and Samuk (May 28, 2027). At 59, Kumar is still releasing more films a year than actors half his age — and still doing it at a height, and a fitness level, that lets him headline action and comedy in the same twelve months.

Still headlining premieres at 59: three releases in 2026 and a full slate announced for 2027. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The Fitness Regime That Keeps A 59-Year-Old Doing His Own Stunts

Ask why Kumar’s height still looks the same at 59 and the answer is discipline, not genetics alone. He has said in interviews that he wakes around 4 am, trains in martial arts and functional exercise rather than spending hours on gym machines, and eats dinner early — usually before 6:30 pm — then sleeps early. He does not drink alcohol, by his own account, and his diet is famously controlled.

The routine is the reason the 5 ft 11 in figure has not shrunk the way it does for most men his age. Spinal discs compress over decades, and a sedentary 59-year-old can lose an inch or more. Kumar’s daily martial-arts work, stretching and core training keep his posture upright, so the height he had at 30 is close to the height he has at 59. Fans who compare a 1992 Khiladi still with a 2026 Bhooth Bangla poster are looking at the same frame, and that is not an accident — it is thirty years of 4 am alarms.

There are limits, and Kumar has been open about them. He has spoken about managing back trouble, and the herniated-disc discussion that surfaces in height profiles is a reminder that even the fittest action star pays a price for decades of stunts. The point stands anyway: at an age when most of his contemporaries have retired from action entirely, Kumar is still the man doing the kick in the poster.

Weight, Build And Measurements

Kumar’s weight is reported at around 80 kg (176 lbs), a figure that appears consistently across StarsUnfolded and BiographyWallah. The same profiles list his chest at 42 inches, his waist at 34 inches and his biceps at 16 inches — measurements that describe a lean, athletic build rather than a bulky one.

The weight matters because it completes the picture the height starts. At 5 ft 11 in and 80 kg, his body mass index sits around 24.6, inside the healthy range. That is the build of a man who trains for movement, not for size: light enough for the martial-arts kicks that defined the Khiladi films, heavy enough to look convincing in a fight scene. Compare him with Salman Khan, who is three inches shorter and visibly broader, and the difference in screen presence is obvious — Kumar reads as the tall, lean fighter; Salman reads as the compact powerhouse.

Weight moves across a career, and Kumar’s has moved with it. Action-era publicity put him in the same 78–82 kg band, and nothing in recent reporting suggests a big change. The 80 kg figure is the honest middle of a narrow range, and unlike the height, nobody seriously disputes it.

Family: Twinkle Khanna, Aarav And Nitara

Kumar married actor and author Twinkle Khanna on January 17, 2001. Twinkle, the daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, left acting and built a second career as a writer — her books, including Mrs Funnybones, made her one of India’s best-known humour authors. She is listed at about 5 ft 4 in (163 cm), which puts roughly seven inches between husband and wife.

The couple have two children: Aarav, born in 2002, and Nitara, born in 2012. Aarav has stayed largely out of the public eye, studying abroad and keeping a low profile despite constant speculation about a film debut. Nitara, at 14 in 2026, appears occasionally in family photographs. Kumar has said in interviews that he wants his children to find their own paths, and the family guards its privacy more carefully than most Bollywood households.

The marriage itself is one of Hindi cinema’s longest — 25 years in 2026 — and it is part of the stability that underpins the career. While contemporaries cycled through controversies and reinventions, Kumar’s public life stayed boring in the best sense: same wife, same early mornings, same four-films-a-year pace. The height never changed either, which is the whole point of this article.

Net Worth In 2026: The Money Behind The Height

A profile of Kumar is incomplete without the fortune, because the height question and the money question travel together in search. His net worth in 2026 is estimated at $300–330 million (₹2,500–2,700 crore), anchored around $315 million — the figure our own Akshay Kumar net worth profile settled on in October 2026, built from September 2026 reporting by Asianet Newsable and TechnoSports.

The newest ranking complicates the picture slightly. Deccan Chronicle’s September 26, 2026 list of India’s richest actors, updated by TechnoSports on November 13, 2026, puts Kumar sixth at ₹2,300 crore — a little below the ₹2,500–2,700 crore band. The gap is a method difference, not a contradiction: different outlets count different assets, and nobody has audited his accounts. The honest range stays $300–330 million, with the ₹2,300 crore figure noted as the low end of current reporting.

The money comes from the volume this article keeps returning to: more than 150 films, fees reported at ₹60–120 crore per film in recent years, a long endorsement list, his production banner, and real estate including a reported ₹103 crore Mumbai home. At 59 he earns like a man half his age because he works like one — and the 5 ft 11 in frame that still headlines posters is the same asset it was in 1992.

The Verdict: What To Tell People Who Ask

Akshay Kumar is 5 feet 11 inches tall (180 cm). If someone tells you 6 ft 1 in, they read StarsUnfolded or one of the aggregators that copied it — a real published figure, but the weaker one. If someone says 5 ft 10 in, they read a rounding-down. The strongest sources, led by Wikipedia’s Bollywood actors table, agree on 5 ft 11 in, and the shoe explanation accounts for the rest: add formal footwear and he stands at six feet on any red carpet.

The number is worth getting right because it is the one physical fact that has stayed constant across a 35-year career. Films changed, genres changed, the box office went up and down, and Kumar went from action star to comic star to National Award winner to 59-year-old still releasing three films a year. The height did not change. Five feet eleven inches, 180 centimetres, 71 inches — and a fitness routine that has kept it there. The next time a profile page tells you 6 ft 1 in, check the source line first: if it traces back to the same aggregator template, you now know what it is worth.

Sources & Reporting

This article was researched on November 23, 2026, from live search results and the profile pages they surfaced. Height: Wikipedia (“Heights of Bollywood Actors”, 5 ft 11 in / 180 cm), Pinkvilla (5 ft 11 in), WhosDatedWho (5 ft 11 in / 180 cm), Palify (5 ft 11 in barefoot, 6 ft 0–6 ft 1 in with shoes), StarsUnfolded (6 ft 1 in / 185 cm), ProfileAge and BiographyWallah (6 ft 1 in), Filmibeat (178 cm), Kidelight and TheUrduClub (5 ft 10 in / 178 cm), SuperStarsBio (“5 ft 10 in (1.80 m)”, self-contradictory conversion noted). Weight and measurements: StarsUnfolded and BiographyWallah (80 kg, 42-34-16). Career and 2025–26 films: Bollywood Hungama box-office pages (Housefull 5 ₹160.72 crore, Jolly LLB 3 ₹113.59 crore, Bhooth Bangla ₹168.26 crore, Welcome to the Jungle ₹130.80 crore; release dates for Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, Kannappa, Haiwaan) and CareerMasti (Bhooth Bangla ₹200 crore worldwide, Wheel of Fortune hosting, Mauja Hi Mauja February 2027). Money: Guide Net Worth’s Akshay Kumar net worth profile (October 4, 2026, $300–330 million) and Deccan Chronicle’s September 26, 2026 richest-actors ranking via BeatsInBrief and TechnoSports (November 13, 2026 update, ₹2,300 crore). Family and early-life details come from the long-standing biographical profiles that agree on dates, the January 17, 2001 marriage and the two children. Where outlets conflict, this article names the conflict instead of hiding it. Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.

Frequently Asked Questions

How tall is Akshay Kumar? Akshay Kumar is 5 feet 11 inches tall, which is 180 cm or 1.80 metres. That figure is listed on Wikipedia’s “Heights of Bollywood Actors” table and repeated by Pinkvilla, WhosDatedWho and Palify.

What is Akshay Kumar’s height in cm? Akshay Kumar’s height is 180 cm. In feet and inches that converts to 5 ft 11 in, in metres it is 1.80 m, and in inches alone it is 71 inches.

Is Akshay Kumar 6 feet 1 inch tall? Probably not. StarsUnfolded, ProfileAge and BiographyWallah list him at 6 ft 1 in (185 cm), but those aggregator pages copy each other, and no film-industry listing supports the extra two inches. The stronger sources — Wikipedia’s Bollywood actors table, Pinkvilla, WhosDatedWho and Palify — all say 5 ft 11 in (180 cm). With shoes he can measure close to 6 ft 1 in, which is where the confusion comes from.

How old is Akshay Kumar in 2026? Akshay Kumar is 59 years old in 2026. He was born Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia on September 9, 1967, in Amritsar, Punjab, and he turns 60 on September 9, 2027.

What is Akshay Kumar’s weight? Akshay Kumar weighs around 80 kg (176 lbs). His reported measurements are a 42-inch chest, a 34-inch waist and 16-inch biceps.

Who is taller, Akshay Kumar or Shah Rukh Khan? Akshay Kumar is taller by about three inches. Kumar is listed at 5 ft 11 in (180 cm), while Shah Rukh Khan is listed at 5 ft 8 in (173 cm). He is also about three inches taller than Salman Khan, who is listed at 5 ft 8 in (174 cm).

Who is Akshay Kumar’s wife? Akshay Kumar’s wife is Twinkle Khanna, the actor-turned-author. They married on January 17, 2001, and have two children: son Aarav, born in 2002, and daughter Nitara, born in 2012.

What is Akshay Kumar’s net worth in 2026? Akshay Kumar’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $300–330 million (₹2,500–2,700 crore), anchored around $315 million. Deccan Chronicle’s September 2026 ranking put him slightly lower at ₹2,300 crore, so the range — not a single number — is the honest answer.

Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, and no invented numbers. Every profile on this site passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.