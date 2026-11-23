Devin Haney is 28 years old in 2026, born November 17, 1998. The three-division champion, his record, next fight vs Liam Paro, and net worth — the full story.

Last updated: November 23, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Devin Haney is 28 years old in 2026. He was born on November 17, 1998, in San Francisco, California, which makes him 28 years and six days old as this article was reported on November 23, 2026 — and he turns 29 on November 17, 2027. That is the whole answer, and it is the one most of the internet still gets wrong: dozens of profiles written in 2024 and 2025 still list him as 26 or 27, and they will keep doing so until someone updates them.

The age matters because of what Haney has packed into it. He became the undisputed lightweight champion at 23, a three-division world champion at 27, and he walks into his next fight — a welterweight unification against Liam Paro on December 19, 2026, at the Chase Center in San Francisco — as a 28-year-old with a 33-0, 1 NC, 15 KOs record and no defeats on his ledger. This article covers the full story behind the number: the San Francisco childhood and the Las Vegas move at 14, the Kambosos nights in Melbourne, the Lomachenko defence, the Ryan Garcia night that ended in a no-contest, the Ramirez and Norman wins, the lost year of collapsed negotiations, the DAZN deal, and the honest range behind his net worth.

Quick Facts Full Name Devin Miles Haney Born November 17, 1998, San Francisco, California Age 28 years old (turns 29 on November 17, 2027) Nickname “The Dream” Height 5 ft 8 in (173 cm); some profiles list 5 ft 9 in (175 cm) Reach 72 in (183 cm); some databases list 71 in Stance Orthodox Division Welterweight (147 lb) — WBO champion Record 33 wins, 0 losses, 1 no-contest, 15 knockouts Titles Undisputed lightweight champion (2022); WBC super-lightweight champion (2023); WBO welterweight champion (2025) Next Fight vs Liam Paro, December 19, 2026, Chase Center, San Francisco (WBO + IBF unification, DAZN) Net Worth (2026) Estimated $15 million (range $6M–$35M — see the earnings section)

How This Age Profile Was Reported This profile was reported from live sources in November 2026. The birth date and record come from Wikipedia (updated November 2026) and Box.Live, which both list November 17, 1998 and age 28; the fight dates and scores come from the same record, cross-checked against The Ring, ESPN and BoxingScene. The next-fight detail comes from The Ring (November 21, 2026) and ESPN’s boxing schedule, with the drug-testing dispute reported by BoxingScene on November 23, 2026. The net worth range is adjudicated from Celebrity Net Worth (updated November 20, 2026), FightBanter (October 15, 2026) and Surprise Sports, with reported purses from Boxing News and Views as carried by ScoopEarth. Where sources disagreed — his height (5 ft 8 in vs 5 ft 9 in), his reach (71 in vs 72 in), and his net worth — this article names the disagreement rather than picking one silently. Corrections are welcome via the About page.

Devin Haney, the three-division world champion — illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

How Old Is Devin Haney?

Devin Haney is 28 years old. He was born on November 17, 1998, in San Francisco, California, and the arithmetic is simple: November 23, 2026 minus November 17, 1998 is 28 years and six days. He turns 29 on November 17, 2027. Box.Live lists him at age 28, MartialBot lists him at 28 years and 0 months, and Wikipedia gives the same birth date — three independent sources, one answer.

That sounds obvious, and it is the reason so many pages get it wrong. Search results for “Devin Haney age” still surface profiles that call him 26 — Yardbarker’s “Who is Devin Haney?” piece and bet365’s fighter profile both say 26, and both were written when he was 26. They were accurate on the day they were published and they have not been touched since. A reader who trusts the first result they see walks away a year or two short. The rule that settles it: any Haney age that is not tied to the November 17, 1998 birth date is a stale page, and any page that says 26 was written before November 2024.

The birth date also fixes the ages at every milestone in his career, and those milestones are the reason this page exists. He turned professional at 17, won his first world title at 20, became undisputed champion at 23, moved up to super-lightweight at 25, and won a third-division title at 27. He is 28 now, with a unification fight booked for December 19, 2026 — six weeks after his 28th birthday. For a fighter, 28 is the middle of the prime: old enough to have fought everyone worth fighting, young enough that the best years are still the next ones.

Early Life: San Francisco, Oakland, and Las Vegas

Haney was born in San Francisco and spent his childhood in nearby Oakland, California, before moving to Las Vegas with his father, Bill Haney, at the age of 14. The move was a boxing decision. Las Vegas is where the gyms, the sparring, and the promoters are, and Bill Haney — who has trained his son from the start and still works his corner — wanted the boy where the sport lives. Haney started boxing at seven, which means he had already been in a gym for seven years before the family moved, and eleven years in the sport before he turned professional.

The amateur years were long and decorated. Haney won seven national titles as an amateur, and by his mid-teens he was regarded as one of the best young fighters in the United States. The problem was the calendar: he wanted to turn professional at 17, and American commissions would not license a 17-year-old. The solution was Mexico. Haney turned pro on December 11, 2015, in Tijuana, winning his debut by first-round stoppage against Gonzalo Lopez, and fought his first four professional bouts south of the border before he turned 18 and could fight at home. It was an unusual start, and it set the pattern for everything that followed: Haney has always been ahead of the schedule the sport sets for him.

Bill Haney’s role deserves a line of its own, because it shapes how Haney’s career has been run. Father and trainer in one person, Bill has guided the matchmaking, the promotional moves, and the public arguments — including the long campaign that got his son elevated to full WBC lightweight champion in 2019 without a fight for the belt, when Vasiliy Lomachenko was made “franchise” champion. Our Devin Haney biography on this site covers the full arc of that rise; the age story starts with the fact that the man making those decisions was doing it for a teenager.

Undisputed Lightweight Champion at 23

Haney was 23 years old when he became the undisputed lightweight champion, and the way he did it says as much about him as the age does. On June 5, 2022, he flew to Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, and took all four belts from George Kambosos Jr. by unanimous decision — 116-112, 118-110, 118-110 — in front of a crowd that had come to see the local champion keep them. Four months later, on October 16, 2022, he did it again in the same city, winning the rematch 119-109, 118-110, 118-110 at Rod Laver Arena. Two fights, two unanimous decisions, one undisputed champion, all before his 24th birthday.

The defence that followed was the hardest of his career. On May 20, 2023, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Haney beat Vasiliy Lomachenko by unanimous decision — 116-112, 115-113, 115-113 — to keep the undisputed crown. The scores were disputed loudly and immediately: many ringside observers, and a large part of the boxing press, thought Lomachenko had done enough to win. Haney was 24, defending four belts against a two-time Olympic gold medallist, and he left the ring with the belts and a controversy that still follows the fight. The controversy did not change the record. It added a line to it that every Haney profile since has had to explain.

What the Kambosos and Lomachenko fights established, beyond the belts, was Haney’s style at the top level: a jab that controls distance, a defence that gives away almost nothing, and a willingness to fight the best available opponent in the other man’s backyard. He was the youngest undisputed champion in the sport’s four-belt era, and he was still young enough that the question after Melbourne was not whether he had peaked but how many divisions he would win titles in. The answer, so far, is three.

The Move to Super Lightweight: Prograis and the Garcia Night

Haney was 25 when he moved up to super-lightweight, and the move looked like a coronation. On December 9, 2023, at the Chase Center in San Francisco — the same arena where he will fight Liam Paro three years later — he beat Regis Prograis by unanimous decision, 120-107 on all three cards, to win the WBC super-lightweight title. It was a shutout on the scorecards and a statement about the weight class: Haney had outgrown lightweight, and he was not going to wait around to prove it.

The next fight was the one that changed his career, and it did not end the way the record book first said it did. On April 20, 2024, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Haney fought Ryan Garcia — his old amateur rival, a fight the sport had waited years to see. Garcia dropped Haney three times and won by majority decision, 112-112, 114-110, 115-109, handing Haney the first defeat of his professional career. The loss lasted less than two months. Garcia had missed weight by 3.2 pounds, forfeiting a reported $600,000 penalty, and then failed a drug test for the banned substance ostarine. The New York State Athletic Commission overturned the result to a no-contest and suspended Garcia for a year. Haney’s 0 survived — but only on paper, and only after a fight he had plainly lost on the night.

The Garcia episode is the most argued-over chapter of Haney’s career, and the facts support both sides of the argument. Haney’s supporters point to the failed test and the missed weight and say the fight was never legitimate. His critics point to the three knockdowns and say a drug test does not erase what happened in the ring. Both are true, and the record reflects the split: 33 wins, 0 losses, 1 no-contest. The no-contest is the only blemish on the ledger, and it is also the reason the rematch — which Haney has said he wants after the Paro fight — remains one of the biggest fights boxing can make. Our Ryan Garcia height profile on this site covers the rival’s physical profile; the Garcia fight itself is covered in full in the biography linked above.

The Comeback: Jose Ramirez at Times Square

Haney was 26 when he came back, and the comeback was staged as carefully as the return itself. On May 2, 2025, he fought Jose Ramirez in Times Square, New York — a card staged outdoors in the middle of Manhattan, the first of its kind — and won a wide unanimous decision. It was a safety-first performance: Haney boxed behind his jab, took almost nothing clean, and banked rounds. The crowd booed the lack of action. Haney did not care. He had been out of the ring for more than a year, he had a no-contest and a public argument about his chin hanging over him, and the job that night was to win clearly and leave with his health and his 0 intact. He did both.

The Ramirez fight also marked a change in how Haney was being presented. The Times Square card was a Riyadh Season event, and Haney’s next two fights would be built the same way: big stages, Saudi money, and opponents chosen to build toward a third-division title. The performance drew criticism for its caution, and the criticism was fair — but it missed the point of the night. Haney had not fought since the Garcia night, and the first fight back after a year out is the one where a boxer finds out whether he still has it. He did. The answer came in the next fight.

Three divisions, three sets of belts — illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Three-Division Champion: Beating Brian Norman Jr.

Haney was 27 when he won his third world title. On November 22, 2025, in Riyadh, he beat Brian Norman Jr. by unanimous decision to win the WBO welterweight title, becoming a three-division world champion at an age when most fighters are still chasing their first belt in a second weight class. Norman came in at 29-1 with 23 knockouts and a reputation as a puncher; Haney boxed him the way he boxes everyone — behind the jab, off the back foot, taking rounds in bunches — and left with the belt and another unanimous decision.

The Norman win matters for the age story in a specific way. Three-division champions are rare, and young ones are rarer still. Haney won his first title at 20, his undisputed crown at 23, his second-division title at 25, and his third at 27. That is a title in a new division every two years, without a loss, from the age of 20 to the age of 27. The only interruption in that run is the Garcia no-contest, which sits between the second and third titles like an asterisk that the record book refuses to print as a loss.

It also matters for what comes next. The WBO belt Haney won from Norman is the belt he defends against Liam Paro in December 2026, and the IBF belt Paro holds is the one that would make Haney a unified welterweight champion — the first step toward undisputed in a third division. At 28, with the WBO title already in his hands, Haney is one win from holding two belts at 147 pounds, and two wins from the kind of legacy that gets a fighter’s name mentioned alongside the greats of the four-belt era.

The Lost Year: Purse Bids, Collapsed Talks, and the DAZN Deal

Haney fought once in 2026 before December — and then he did not fight at all for almost thirteen months. The year after the Norman win was supposed to be a defence of the WBO title. The WBO ordered Haney to face his mandatory challenger, Keyshawn Davis, and when the two sides could not agree terms, the fight went to a purse bid. On July 30, 2026, in San Juan, Top Rank won the bid with $8.55 million — under the 75-25 mandatory split, Haney’s share would have been about $6.41 million. A day later, Davis withdrew from the fight. The money was there. The opponent was not.

The rest of 2026 went the same way. Talks for a unification bout with Rolando Romero collapsed. A catchweight fight with Shakur Stevenson stalled on weight clauses — Haney offered 145 pounds with no rehydration clause on October 6, 2026, and Stevenson, who had beaten Teofimo Lopez in January, had not accepted as of mid-October. A fight with Teofimo Lopez himself failed to materialise. By the autumn, Haney had spent a year as a champion without a defence, and the frustration was public: The Ring reported in November 2026 that he was thankful simply not to have endured another round of unsuccessful negotiations.

The long layoff: training in Las Vegas while the fights fell through — illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The year was not wasted, even if no punches were thrown in anger. On October 23, 2026, Haney signed an exclusive multi-fight contract with DAZN through his own company, Devin Haney Promotions — a three-year deal, according to NYFights, that makes him a promotional free agent in all but name, with his own company promoting his fights on the sport’s biggest streaming platform. It is the move of a fighter who has decided to control his own career rather than wait for promoters to agree terms for him, and it is the deal that delivered the Paro fight six weeks later. Haney spent 2026 in the gym in Las Vegas, waiting for a fight that kept not happening. The DAZN deal is the reason the wait ended.

Next Fight: Liam Paro on December 19, 2026

Haney ends his almost thirteen-month layoff on December 19, 2026, when he fights Liam Paro in a welterweight unification bout at the Chase Center in San Francisco — a homecoming, in the city where he was born, in the arena where he beat Regis Prograis three years earlier. The fight is a DAZN pay-per-view main event, with the main card starting at 5 p.m. PT, and it puts two belts on the line: Haney’s WBO title and Paro’s IBF title. The winner leaves with both.

Paro is 30 years old, a southpaw from Brisbane, Australia, with a record of 28 wins, 1 loss and 16 knockouts. He won the IBF belt on June 24, beating Northern Ireland’s Lewis Crocker by unanimous decision, and he is the kind of opponent Haney has made a career of beating: a solid, game champion who has never fought anyone at Haney’s level. The oddsmakers agree — Haney is a 12-1 favourite, according to DraftKings, as reported by The Ring on November 21, 2026. If Haney wins, he has said he hopes to face Ryan Garcia in a rematch or Teofimo Lopez in his following fight.

The build-up has already produced one row. With less than a month to go, Paro pressed Haney publicly on drug testing, saying Haney had yet to enrol in VADA testing for the fight and that “the fight’s in jeopardy”, according to BoxingScene on November 23, 2026. Haney posted on X within minutes that he would enrol, writing that the Paro fight would be his “14th consecutive fight using VADA testing. Over 65 clean tests.” Fox Sports reported the same day, citing BoxingScene’s Lance Pugmire, that Haney had enrolled. The irony was not lost on anyone who followed the Garcia saga: Haney, whose career was upended by an opponent’s failed test, was the one being pressed on testing this time. The co-feature is a welterweight bout between Brian Norman Jr. — the man Haney took the WBO belt from — and Abel Ramos.

Height, Reach, and the Tale of the Tape

Haney is listed at 5 ft 8 in (173 cm) by Wikipedia, though some profiles list him at 5 ft 9 in (175 cm) — Box.Live gives 175 cm, and the spread is the reason the question keeps being asked. His reach is listed at 72 in (183 cm) by Wikipedia, while some databases give 71 in (180 cm). He fights orthodox, and he now campaigns at welterweight, where the limit is 147 pounds. The honest answer to “how tall is Devin Haney” is that he is somewhere between 5 ft 8 in and 5 ft 9 in, and the one-inch argument is a rounding dispute between databases, not a real disagreement about the man. Our sister site CelebAmerica breaks down every named source in its Devin Haney height profile, and the full inch-by-inch comparison with the men he has shared a ring with is there.

The tape matters because of how Haney fights. At 5 ft 8 in with a 72-inch reach, he is not a big welterweight — Brian Norman Jr. is listed at 5 ft 8 in himself, and Liam Paro stands 5 ft 9 in — but Haney’s game has never been about size. It is about the jab: long, fast, and thrown from a distance his opponents cannot close without walking into it. The reach is what makes the jab work, and the jab is what makes the defence work, because a man who cannot get past your jab cannot hit you. Against Anthony Joshua, who stands 6 ft 6 in with an 82-inch reach, the gap is a foot and ten inches of reach — our Anthony Joshua height profile measures that end of the heavyweight scale, and Haney’s career is the proof that boxing is not a measuring contest.

Weight is the other half of the tape, and Haney’s history with it is mixed. He outgrew lightweight at 25 and moved up because the cut was getting hard. He has never missed weight himself — the Garcia fight’s weight story was Garcia’s, not his. At welterweight he looks comfortable: he weighed in well within the limit for Norman, and the move to 147 pounds has given him the frame to carry power he did not always show at 135. Fifteen knockouts in 33 wins is a 45 percent stoppage rate, respectable rather than frightening, and it fits the style: Haney wins rounds, not highlight reels.

Net Worth and Career Earnings: Why the Numbers Disagree

Devin Haney’s net worth is a case study in why celebrity net worth numbers should be read as ranges, not facts. Celebrity Net Worth, updated on November 20, 2026, puts him at $6 million. Surprise Sports, writing in March 2026, also says $6 million. MoneyMade says $7 million. FightBanter, in a reasoned estimate published October 15, 2026, puts him at $15 million to $25 million. NetWorthBreakdown claims $35 million. BoxerContest describes the honest range as $6 million to $45 million. No audited figure exists, Haney has never disclosed his finances, and the spread between the lowest and highest published numbers is nearly eightfold. Any profile that prints one of these as a fact is printing a guess.

The reason the low numbers are too low is the calendar. The $6 million figure comes from articles written before his biggest paydays — it reflects his earnings through about 2023, when his largest reported guarantee was $4 million for the Lomachenko fight. Since then, the money has moved: a reported $35 million purse for the Garcia fight, around $11 million for Prograis, $10 million for Ramirez, and $12 million for Brian Norman Jr., according to ScoopEarth’s purse-by-purse breakdown. Boxing News and Views puts his reported career purses at about $116 million across 16 fights between 2018 and 2025. FightBanter’s math is the most transparent of the lot: about $7.4 million in reported guarantees from three fights alone, before pay-per-view shares, and a gross estimate of $25 million to $40 million in ring earnings since 2022. After taxes, training camps and team costs, their estimate lands at $15 million to $25 million — and that is the anchor this profile uses, with the full $6 million to $35 million range stated alongside it.

The $8.55 million purse bid from July 2026 is the freshest money number in the story, and it shows how the economics work now. Had the Keyshawn Davis fight gone ahead, Haney’s 75 percent share of the Top Rank bid would have been about $6.41 million for a single night — more than the entire net worth Celebrity Net Worth credits him with. The Paro fight, as a DAZN pay-per-view unification in his home city, should pay more than that. At 28, with a three-year DAZN deal and a unification fight booked, Haney’s earning years are ahead of him, not behind him — and the net worth pages will keep being wrong until they catch up with the purses. The full money story, with the purse table and the endorsement picture, is in our Celebrity Net Worth section; the detailed breakdown of the purse bid is in FightBanter’s October 2026 piece.

Personal Life: Bill Haney, Family, and the Dream

Haney’s personal life is, by the standards of a famous athlete, quiet — and that is a choice. His father, Bill Haney, is the central figure: trainer, manager, and the man who moved the family to Las Vegas when Devin was 14 so the boy could train where the sport lives. Bill still works his son’s corner, and the two of them run Devin Haney Promotions together, the company behind the DAZN deal. The nickname “The Dream” dates to the amateur days, when Haney was the kid other gyms talked about, and it has stuck through three divisions and four belts.

Haney is based in Las Vegas, where he trains, and he has kept his private life out of the press to a degree that is unusual for a fighter with his profile. This profile reports only what is on the record: the father-son partnership, the Las Vegas base, and the promotional company. There are no verified reports of a marriage, and this article will not invent one. What is on the record is the work: seven national amateur titles, a professional debut at 17 in Tijuana, and a career run from 20 to 28 that has never included a loss.

The other thing on the record is the ambition. Haney has talked openly about wanting the Garcia rematch, about unifying welterweight, and about becoming undisputed in a third division. He has also talked about the business side — the DAZN deal, his own promotional company, and the idea that a fighter should control his own career rather than rent it to a promoter. At 28, he is old enough to have learned the business the hard way, through a no-contest and a lost year of collapsed negotiations, and young enough to use what he learned.

Devin Haney vs His Peers: Age at the Same Milestones

Age means more in boxing when it is measured against the men a fighter is compared with. Haney became undisputed champion at 23 — younger than any of the modern greats managed it, and younger by a wide margin than the men he is most often measured against. The table below puts the number in context.

Fighter Age became undisputed champion Age now (Nov 2026) Devin Haney 23 (Jun 2022, lightweight) 28 Terence Crawford 29 (Aug 2017, super-lightweight) 39 Canelo Alvarez 31 (Nov 2021, super-middleweight) 36 Oleksandr Usyk 31 (Jul 2018, cruiserweight) 39

The gap is the point. Crawford was 29 when he unified super-lightweight in August 2017; Canelo was 31 when he unified super-middleweight in November 2021; Usyk was 31 when he unified cruiserweight in July 2018. Haney did it at 23, six years younger than the youngest of them, and he did it in his opponent’s country. Our Terence Crawford age profile tracks the 39-year-old’s timeline in full, and our Canelo Alvarez age profile does the same for the 36-year-old Mexican star — both are the long careers Haney’s early start gives him the chance to match. Crawford needed until 35 to become undisputed in a second division; Haney is 28 with three divisions already behind him.

The Full Record: Every Title Fight at a Glance

Date Opponent Result Haney’s age Dec 11, 2015 Gonzalo Lopez (debut) TKO 1 17 Jun 5, 2022 George Kambosos Jr. UD — won undisputed lightweight titles 23 Oct 16, 2022 George Kambosos Jr. II UD — retained undisputed titles 23 May 20, 2023 Vasiliy Lomachenko UD — retained undisputed titles 24 Dec 9, 2023 Regis Prograis UD 120-107 — won WBC super-lightweight title 25 Apr 20, 2024 Ryan Garcia No-contest (Garcia failed drug test) 25 May 2, 2025 Jose Ramirez UD — comeback win, Times Square 26 Nov 22, 2025 Brian Norman Jr. UD — won WBO welterweight title 27 Dec 19, 2026 Liam Paro Scheduled — WBO + IBF unification 28

The table tells the age story in one column: 17, 23, 23, 24, 25, 25, 26, 27, 28. Every title fight of Haney’s career, and the age he was when he fought it. No other active fighter in the sport has a column that looks like that — a debut at 17 and an undisputed crown at 23, with a title in a new division every two years after it.

What Comes Next for Devin Haney

Three things will decide the next chapter, and the first is the fight in front of him. Liam Paro is a live opponent — a 30-year-old southpaw champion with 16 knockouts, fighting for a unification on the other side of the world — but he is a 12-1 underdog for a reason. Haney has beaten better fighters than Paro, in harder places, at a younger age. A win on December 19, 2026, makes Haney a unified welterweight champion at 28, one belt from undisputed in a third division, and it ends a thirteen-month layoff with the kind of statement the layoff demands.

The second is the rematch. Haney has said he wants Ryan Garcia again, or Teofimo Lopez, after Paro — and the Garcia rematch is the fight the sport wants most from him. It is the only fight that settles the argument about April 20, 2024, and it is worth more than any other fight available to either man. Garcia’s suspension is over, both men are with DAZN, and the first fight’s controversy is the promotion. If the Paro fight goes as the odds say it will, the rematch is the natural next step, and it is the fight that would define Haney’s 29th year.

The third is the clock. Haney is 28, and the welterweight division is full of fighters his age and younger — Jaron Ennis, Brian Norman Jr., and the rest of a generation that grew up watching him win titles as a teenager. The window for undisputed in a third division is open now, and it will not stay open forever. The DAZN deal gives him the platform and the promotional control to take the fights he wants, in the order he wants them. The Paro fight is the first of them. The answer to how old Devin Haney is — 28 — is also the answer to how much time he has: plenty, and less than it looks like from the outside.

Sources & Reporting

This profile was reported from live sources in November 2026. Birth date, record and physical stats: Wikipedia (updated November 2026 — born November 17, 1998, San Francisco; 5 ft 8 in, 173 cm; reach 72 in; 33-0, 1 NC, 15 KOs); Box.Live (age 28; 175 cm height listing); MartialBot (28 years, 33-0, 1 NC, 15 KOs; Paro fight listed December 19, 2026). Next fight and 2026 reporting: The Ring (November 21, 2026 — Paro fight, Chase Center, DAZN, 12-1 odds, Norman title win November 2025); ESPN boxing schedule (December 19, 2026, WBO + IBF titles; Norman vs Ramos co-feature); BoxingScene (November 23, 2026 — VADA testing dispute, Haney enrolment); NYFights (October 23, 2026 — three-year DAZN deal, Devin Haney Promotions); Daily Advent (November 2026 — Paro fight announcement, four-fight card). Net worth and purses: Celebrity Net Worth (updated November 20, 2026 — $6 million); FightBanter (October 15, 2026 — $15M–$25M estimate, $8.55M purse bid, $6.41M Haney share, $600,000 Garcia weight penalty); Surprise Sports (March 2026 — $6 million); ScoopEarth (reported career purses ~$116 million; Garcia $35M, Prograis $11M, Ramirez $10M, Norman $12M); NetWorthBreakdown ($35 million); BoxerContest ($6M–$45M range). Peer ages: Guide Net Worth’s Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez age profiles; CelebAmerica’s Devin Haney height profile (November 18, 2026). Where sources disagreed — his height (5 ft 8 in vs 5 ft 9 in), his reach (71 in vs 72 in), and his net worth ($6M–$35M) — this article names the disagreement rather than filling it in. Corrections are welcome via the About page.

Frequently Asked Questions

How old is Devin Haney? Devin Haney is 28 years old in 2026. He was born on November 17, 1998, in San Francisco, California, and he turns 29 on November 17, 2027.

When is Devin Haney’s next fight? Devin Haney fights Liam Paro on December 19, 2026, at the Chase Center in San Francisco. It is a WBO and IBF welterweight unification bout, shown on DAZN pay-per-view, with Brian Norman Jr. vs Abel Ramos as the co-feature.

What is Devin Haney’s boxing record? Devin Haney’s record is 33 wins, 0 losses, 1 no-contest, with 15 knockouts. The no-contest is the April 20, 2024 fight against Ryan Garcia, which was overturned after Garcia failed a drug test.

How tall is Devin Haney? Devin Haney is listed at 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm), though some profiles list him at 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm). His reach is listed at 72 inches (183 cm) by Wikipedia, with some databases giving 71 inches.

How much is Devin Haney worth? Published estimates of Devin Haney’s net worth range from $6 million (Celebrity Net Worth, updated November 20, 2026) to $35 million (NetWorthBreakdown), with FightBanter’s reasoned October 2026 estimate at $15 million to $25 million. This profile anchors at $15 million inside the $6 million to $35 million range.

Did Devin Haney lose to Ryan Garcia? No — officially. Garcia won by majority decision on April 20, 2024, but the result was overturned to a no-contest after Garcia failed a drug test for ostarine and was suspended for a year. Haney’s professional record remains unbeaten at 33-0, 1 NC.

Who is Devin Haney’s trainer? Devin Haney is trained by his father, Bill Haney, who has coached him since he started boxing at age seven. Bill Haney also manages his son’s career and runs Devin Haney Promotions with him.

How many world titles has Devin Haney won? Devin Haney has won world titles in three divisions: undisputed lightweight champion in 2022, WBC super-lightweight champion in 2023, and WBO welterweight champion in 2025. He defends the WBO belt against IBF champion Liam Paro on December 19, 2026.

Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, and no invented numbers. Every profile on this site passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.