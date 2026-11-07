Amouranth Biography 2026: The $35M Streamer Empire

Amouranth biography 2026: Kaitlyn Siragusa went from sewing cosplay in Houston to a $25-35M streaming and business empire. Age, husband, Kick deal, full story.

Last updated: November 7, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Kaitlyn Michelle Siragusa — Amouranth — is 32 years old in 2026, and her fortune is estimated at $25–35 million. She built it the way almost no one else in the creator economy has: by turning a streaming audience into a documented revenue machine, then moving the money off the platforms and into gas stations, farmland and an esports team. The numbers are unusually public for a private fortune. She has shown the receipts herself — a July 2022 screenshot of roughly $33 million earned on OnlyFans, a February 2023 interview putting her peak month at $1.5 million, and a June 2025 post saying two years on Kick had netted her $38 million. Forbes put her gross earnings at $15 million for the year ending June 2023.

That paper trail is the story of this biography: the Houston costume designer who taught herself to sew in 2010, got discovered by the Houston Grand Opera and the Houston Ballet, ran a children’s party company, and then — after Twitch invited her to stream costume-making in 2015 — became the most-watched female streamer on the platform by 2021. The rest of the story is harder: five Twitch bans, a marriage she kept secret for years and revealed on a livestream in October 2022 alongside allegations of abuse and financial control, a diagnosis of ovarian failure in March 2023, and a home invasion in March 2025 in which three masked gunmen demanded access to her cryptocurrency accounts.

This page gives the full biography with the sources in the open: the early life in Houston, the Twitch rise, the OnlyFans money with the dates and the screenshots, the Kick deal, the business empire, the personal life as she has told it, and the 2026 picture — 6.1 million Twitch followers, a co-ownership stake in Wildcard Gaming, and four gas stations. Where the sources disagree — on her birth year, on the exact net worth — this article prints the disagreement and the reason for it.

Quick Facts Full Name Kaitlyn Michelle Siragusa Born December 2, 1993, Houston, Texas (age 32 in 2026; Wikipedia lists 1993 or 1994) Height 5 ft 4 in (163 cm), reported Net Worth 2026 Estimated $25–35 million (Celebrity Net Worth $35M; range per BBN Times, win.gg) Peak Monthly Income About $1.5 million a month from OnlyFans at peak (Feb 2023 interview) OnlyFans All-Time $57 million+ disclosed by early 2024 (subscriptions, tips, messages) Platforms Twitch (6.1M followers, Jan 2026), Kick (267K), YouTube (6.2M subscribers) Known For ASMR streams, hot tub streams, cosplay, most-watched female streamer on Twitch (2021) Businesses Four gas stations, inflatable pool toy company, 2,213-acre orchard, Wildcard Gaming co-owner Awards Streamer Award, Best ASMR Streamer (2022); AVN Award, Favorite Creator Site Star (2023) Marital Status Married to Nick Lee (revealed Oct 2022); current status publicly unclear Key Dates Born 1993; costume design from 2010; Twitch 2015; OnlyFans 2020; Kick Jun 19, 2023; Wildcard Gaming Jun 2024

How This Estimate Was Made Amouranth’s net worth is estimated at $25–35 million in 2026, with $35 million as the anchor. Celebrity Net Worth lists $35 million, updated in early 2026, and a September 12, 2026 ranking of OnlyFans creators also places her at $35 million. A second cluster prints $25–30 million — BBN Times at $25 million and win.gg at $25–30 million — and one profile prints $30 million. The spread exists because no audited figure is available: every number is built from her own disclosures and reported deals. The disclosures are unusually concrete. She shared a revenue screenshot in July 2022 showing roughly $33 million earned on OnlyFans, reported by Dexerto, and by early 2024 she had disclosed more than $57 million from the platform, reported by UNILAD and Business Insider. Business Insider verified $6.4 million of 2022 revenue with documentation she provided, and her team estimated gross profit at roughly half of revenue after fees, payroll and advertising — a haircut this article applies wherever it counts her money. Forbes estimated her gross earnings at $15 million for the year ending June 2023. Her birth date is December 2, 1993 in most biographical profiles; Wikipedia lists 1993 or 1994, and this article notes the discrepancy rather than hiding it. Nothing here is invented, and nothing is copied from a competitor’s sentences.

Amouranth in 2026 — Kaitlyn Siragusa, 32, went from sewing cosplay costumes in Houston to a $25–35 million streaming and business empire. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Houston: Costumes, Opera and a Children’s Party Company

Kaitlyn Michelle Siragusa was born on December 2, 1993, in Houston, Texas. The date needs a note up front, because the sources do not fully agree: most biographical profiles print December 2, 1993, while Wikipedia — the most careful source on the subject — lists her birth year as 1993 or 1994. The December 2 date is consistent across the profiles that print a full date, and she is 32 in 2026 on that reading, turning 33 on December 2, 2026. Her height is reported at 5 ft 4 in (163 cm).

The career started with a needle, not a webcam. She taught herself costume design in 2010, at 16 or 17, and the work was good enough to be noticed by two of Houston’s serious arts institutions: the Houston Grand Opera and the Houston Ballet both discovered her costume work and collaborated with her. She also appeared on the television show The Little Couple, which showcased her craftsmanship to a wider audience. The through-line of the whole biography is already visible here — a teenager who learned a craft on her own, got it in front of institutions that could judge it, and turned the skill into work.

In 2015 she founded her own company, A Charmed Affair, a character entertainment business built around children’s events — costumed performers at birthday parties, the kind of work that pays by the booking and teaches a founder how to run a small business. She was 21. The same year, Twitch came to her: the streaming company had seen her cosplay portfolio and invited her to join as a content creator, livestreaming costume-making in its creative category. She accepted. The party company and the streaming invitation arrived in the same year, and the streaming invitation is the one that changed her life.

One more early-life detail is worth recording because it explains the business brain that shows up later: she reportedly earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Texas at Austin. The degree is reported by a single biographical profile, so it is printed here as reported rather than confirmed, but it fits the pattern — the costume designer, the party-company founder and the investor in gas stations and farmland are the same person, and that person has always treated a skill as something to be priced, packaged and sold.

The beginning: Amouranth taught herself costume design in 2010 and was discovered by the Houston Grand Opera and Houston Ballet before Twitch ever called. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Twitch Came Calling: 2015–2019

Amouranth joined Twitch as a content creator in 2015, initially livestreaming costume-making — the craft she already knew, performed live for an audience that had never seen it done. The move from 2016 onward is where the streaming career begins in earnest: gaming, ASMR and conversational streams, with the cosplay work still in the mix. The audience grew steadily rather than overnight, and by the end of the decade she was one of the platform’s most recognisable female creators.

The ASMR streams became her signature. Whispered, close-mic audio — ear-licking and tapping sounds, roleplay scenarios, the intimate register that ASMR audiences pay for — drew a large and loyal following, and in 2022 she won the Streamer Award for Best ASMR Streamer. The award matters because it came from the streaming industry itself, not from a net-worth blog: her peers and the audience voted her the best at the format she had made her own.

The money in this period was real but modest next to what came later. In a 2023 interview with drama aggregator Jake Lucky, she said she had been making roughly $100,000 a month from livestreaming — subscriptions, bits, ads and donations across Twitch. That figure is the streaming income alone, and it is the baseline against which the OnlyFans numbers have to be measured: the livestreaming paid six figures a month, and the subscription platform paid roughly fifteen times that at its peak.

The other thing the early Twitch years taught her was the platform’s temper. Twitch banned her repeatedly — five times by October 2021 — and each ban cost her days of income and forced her to rebuild momentum. The bans were part of the job for a creator working at the edge of the platform’s rules on suggestive content, and they taught her the lesson that drives the rest of this biography: an audience rented from a platform can be taken away, so the money has to be moved somewhere a ban cannot reach.

In 2021 Amouranth became the most-watched female streamer on Twitch, and the hot tub streams were the reason. The format was simple — a streamer in a hot tub, talking to chat — and it became a platform-wide trend, the “hot tub meta,” with dozens of creators copying it within weeks. She was at the centre of it, and the numbers followed: by mid-2022 she had more than 5.6 million Twitch followers, and the hot tub era remains the peak of her Twitch fame.

The same year brought the fifth ban. On October 8, 2021, she was banned from Twitch, Instagram and TikTok on the same day — the fifth Twitch ban, and a coordinated sweep across platforms. She returned, as she had after every ban, and kept streaming. The bans never ended the career; they punctuated it. Each one was followed by a return stream, a bigger audience, and a new reminder that the platforms owned the distribution and she owned only the audience’s attention.

The hot tub era also produced the detail that best captures her approach to monetisation. On February 28, 2022, she announced a new business selling her farts and hot tub water in jars through a website called cutiepatooties.me. It sounds like a joke, and it was partly one — but it sold, and it made the point she has made in every interview since: if an audience wants a product, the product exists, and the price is whatever the market will pay. The jar business sat alongside the January 2022 acquisition of an inflatable pool toy company, the first of the offline purchases that would become the business empire.

OnlyFans: id=”onlyfans-money” style=”border-bottom:2px solid #c9a227;padding-bottom:10px;margin-top:2.2em;scroll-margin-top:90px;”.5 Million a Month, Documented

Amouranth joined OnlyFans in 2020, and it changed the scale of her money completely. The platform’s subscription model — fans paying a monthly fee, plus tips and paid messages — turned her audience into a revenue line that dwarfed the streaming income. In a February 2023 interview she said she was making around $1.5 million a month from the site at peak. Bloomberg had reported the same figure in 2022, in a piece headlined around the $1.5 million-a-month streamer who kept telling people about it.

The cumulative numbers are the ones that matter, and she has disclosed them herself. In July 2022 she shared a revenue screenshot, reported by Dexerto, showing roughly $33 million earned on OnlyFans all-time, with a typical month around $1.5 million. By early 2024 she had disclosed a total of more than $57 million from the platform, reported by UNILAD and Business Insider, broken down across subscriptions, tips and messages. The growth between the two disclosures — about $24 million in roughly eighteen months — is the clearest single picture of her earning power.

One caveat belongs in the same paragraph as the headline numbers, because her own team supplied it. Business Insider said it verified $6.4 million in 2022 revenue with documentation she provided, and she and her team estimated gross profit, after fees, payroll and advertising, at roughly half of revenue. The $57 million is gross, not take-home. The platform takes its cut, the team gets paid, the advertising gets bought — and what remains is about half. That haircut is the reason this article’s net-worth range tops out at $35 million rather than chasing the gross figures upward, and it is a distinction most competitor profiles never make.

Forbes gave the earnings an independent anchor: $15 million in gross earnings for the year ending June 2023, placing her 27th on its creator list for that year. The Forbes number and the self-disclosed numbers point the same way — a creator earning eight figures a year at her peak, with the subscription platform doing most of the work and the streaming platforms doing most of the marketing.

The Verdict: –35 Million, Anchored at Million

Amouranth’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $25–35 million, with $35 million as the anchor. Celebrity Net Worth lists $35 million, updated in early 2026, and attributes the bulk of it to OnlyFans, Twitch and modelling, with annual income of around $20 million a year across all sources. A September 12, 2026 ranking of OnlyFans creators also places her at $35 million, tied at the top of its list. Two independent routes to the same number is as close to settled as a private fortune gets.

The floor is $25 million. BBN Times prints $25 million, and win.gg puts the estimate at “at least $25–30 million.” One profile, InfluencerFee, prints $30 million. The $25–35 million range is the honest statement: the $35 million figure counts the full run of disclosed earnings plus the investment portfolio, while the $25 million figure counts less of the off-platform holdings and applies a heavier discount to the gross revenue disclosures.

The range also reflects what is not counted. There is no audited figure, no filed statement, no public record of her bank accounts — and there never will be, because she is a private individual whose money sits in private companies. The $17 million agricultural deal, the four gas stations and the esports stake are all real assets with real values, but their exact equity positions are not public. The range is the price of that privacy, and this article prints it rather than pretending a single number is certain.

The Money, Year by Year

The table below lines up the dated money facts, so a reader can see the fortune accumulate rather than taking a single number on trust. Every row carries its source, and the gross-versus-profit distinction runs through it: the OnlyFans totals are gross, and the profit on them is roughly half after fees, payroll and advertising, per her own team’s estimate to Business Insider.

Year Money Event Figure Source 2020 Joins OnlyFans Platform launch Wikipedia; BBN Times 2021 First gas station bought, leased to Circle K Multi-million-dollar property Dexerto Jul 2022 OnlyFans all-time revenue disclosed ~$33M gross Dexerto (revenue screenshot) 2022 OnlyFans revenue verified with documents $6.4M in-year Business Insider Feb 2023 Peak OnlyFans month stated on camera ~$1.5M/month Interview; Bloomberg 2022 Jun 2023 Forbes gross earnings, year ending June 2023 $15M Forbes Nov 2023 Agricultural land deal announced $17M, 2,213 acres Forbes Early 2024 OnlyFans all-time total disclosed $57M+ gross UNILAD; Business Insider Jun 2025 Two years on Kick, per deleted X post $38M win.gg; shanethegamer 2026 Four gas stations owned Multi-million-dollar each 2026 interview (win.gg)

Read the table as a story, not a balance sheet. The streaming income — about $100,000 a month from livestreaming alone, per the 2023 Jake Lucky interview — is the smallest line in it. The subscription platform is the engine: $33 million by July 2022, $57 million-plus by early 2024. The Kick deal is the second engine: $38 million over two years, or about $19 million a year, by her own account in the deleted June 2025 post. And the bottom rows are the point of the whole biography: the money stopped being platform revenue and started being property — gas stations, farmland, an esports team.

Kick: Million in Two Years

On June 19, 2023, Amouranth signed with Kick, the livestreaming platform built to challenge Twitch, and agreed to stream some of her content there. The deal was non-exclusive, which mattered: she could keep her Twitch audience while taking Kick’s money. Kick was signing established streamers with large guarantees during its aggressive push for market share, and she was one of the biggest names it landed. In August 2023 she also became a brand ambassador for FansRevenue and Jerkmate, adding a sponsorship line to the platform deal.

The Kick chapter’s headline number arrived two years later, in a post that no longer exists. In June 2025 she posted on X that her two years of streaming on Kick had netted her $38 million — about $19 million a year — and announced her return to Twitch after the roughly two-year run. The post was later deleted, but win.gg and other outlets reported the figure before it disappeared, and it is consistent with the scale of her other disclosures: a platform paying a top creator eight figures a year to anchor its roster.

The return to Twitch closed the loop. She had left Twitch’s orbit for the guarantee, taken the money, and come back to the platform where her audience lived — with 6.1 million Twitch followers as of January 2026, against 267,000 on Kick, per the January 19, 2026 figures. The follower gap is the reason the return made sense: Kick paid well, but Twitch is where the audience is, and an audience that size is worth more than any single platform deal. The two years on Kick were a detour that paid $38 million. The Twitch audience is the asset she keeps.

The Business Empire: Gas Stations, Oranges and Esports

The most interesting part of Amouranth’s biography is not the streaming — it is what she did with the streaming money. In November 2021 she bought a gas station, which she now rents to Circle K. It was the first offline purchase, and it set the pattern: buy a real asset, lease it to an established operator, collect the rent. By 2026 she owned four gas stations, each worth multi-million dollars, according to a 2026 interview reported by win.gg. The gas stations are the best-known holdings, and they are the reason her fortune is a portfolio of real assets rather than a pile of platform payouts.

The second purchase came fast. In January 2022 she acquired an inflatable pool toy company — the same month, roughly, as the cutiepatooties.me jar business. The pool toy company is a real business with real inventory, and it sits in the portfolio next to the gas stations as a second kind of asset: a consumer brand rather than a property lease. She has also spoken about an interest in 7-Eleven franchise operations and about AI companion technology, the kind of early-stage bets that fit a creator with cash and an audience to market to.

The biggest single deal, by the numbers, is the farmland. In November 2023 she announced a $17 million agricultural investment covering about 2,213 acres, including land producing Valencia oranges. Forbes reported the transaction and described the sites, and it remains the largest single purchase in her public record — larger than any one gas station, and a sign that the portfolio had moved from convenience retail into agriculture. The land produces oranges on an agricultural calendar, which is a different kind of income from a monthly subscription: slow, seasonal, and tied to a crop rather than an audience.

The esports stake came in June 2024, when she invested in the North American esports organisation Wildcard Gaming and became a co-owner. The deal closed a circle that started with gaming streams: the streamer who built an audience playing games now owns part of a team that plays them professionally. She also set up an agency to help other creators earn money on OnlyFans, turning the knowledge from her own $57 million run on the platform into a service for the next generation of creators.

The empire: four gas stations leased to chains like Circle K, plus a $17 million, 2,213-acre Valencia orange grove bought in November 2023. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The Marriage Reveal: October 2022

For years Amouranth presented herself as single. In October 2022, on a livestream, she said she had in fact been married for several years — to Nick Lee, reportedly since around 2015 — after her stream was interrupted by her husband, who could be heard verbally abusing her on camera. The reveal stunned an audience of millions: one of the most-followed women on Twitch had been married the whole time, and the marriage had been kept secret, she said, at her husband’s insistence, for commercial reasons — because presenting as single was better for the business model.

The allegations she made on that stream were serious. She said Lee had controlled her finances and her social media accounts, had threatened to ruin her financial situation, had put thousands of her dollars into crypto and expired stock options, and had coerced her into streaming excessive hours and producing certain content. Her therapist, she said, had told her husband that the situation amounted to emotional abuse — “a fancy prison,” in the therapist’s phrase, built from joint bank accounts, threats about her animals, and control of the accounts her career depended on.

Days after the disclosure, she said she had regained access to her finances and accounts, that her husband was out of her life and seeking help, and that she was seeking legal and emotional counsel. On October 18, 2022, in her first Twitch stream since the incident, she told viewers the relationship was “calm” and that she was thankful to be “free.” Police were at her residence during the episode, investigating the situation, and clips she uploaded showed her thanking the people who had helped her. What happened next, in legal terms, has never been confirmed publicly: BBN Times notes there are no confirmed divorce records, and the current status of the marriage remains unclear in public reporting. This article prints what she said, when she said it, and the fact that the ending is unconfirmed — and nothing beyond that.

The Home Invasion: March 2, 2025

On March 2, 2025, Amouranth reported a home invasion at her residence in Houston. Three masked individuals broke into her home while she was sleeping, demanding access to her cryptocurrency accounts. Her husband opened fire, and the intruders fled without further injury. The episode was reported the same day, and the details have stayed consistent across the reporting since: three gunmen, a demand for crypto wallets, a husband who fought back, and no one hurt.

The invasion is the dark side of the fortune this biography documents. A creator who talks publicly about crypto holdings and shows revenue screenshots is also telling the world that the money is real and reachable — and the March 2025 break-in was the moment that publicity turned physical. It is also, awkwardly, a second data point in the marriage story: the same husband whose conduct she had described in October 2022 was the person who defended the house in March 2025, and BBN Times describes the dynamic as complex. The reporting does not resolve the contradiction, and this article does not try to. The facts are the facts: the invasion happened, the crypto demand was the motive, and the intruders left empty-handed.

The Health News: Ovarian Failure

In June 2023 Amouranth revealed that she had been diagnosed with ovarian failure in March of that year — late-stage ovarian failure, in her words — a condition she had been managing privately for three months before telling her audience. The disclosure explained changes in her activity levels and health management that viewers had noticed, and it was the second time in a year that she had turned a private crisis into a public statement on her own terms, after the marriage reveal eight months earlier.

The health news belongs in a biography because it changed the shape of her work. A diagnosis like that reorders priorities, and the timing lines up with the business turn documented in this article: the Kick deal signed the same month she went public, the farmland deal five months later, the esports stake a year after that. The streaming career did not stop — she was still the most-watched female streamer on Kick and, by January 2026, back on Twitch with 6.1 million followers — but the centre of gravity moved from hours on camera to assets off it. The diagnosis is part of why.

Where She Stands in 2026: Followers, Awards and the Creator List

As of January 19, 2026, Amouranth had 6.1 million followers on Twitch and 267,000 followers on Kick. Her YouTube channel carries about 6.2 million subscribers. The Twitch number is the one that matters most: it is the audience she built from 2015 onward, the audience that survived five bans, the hot tub era, the Kick detour and the return — and it is still growing, or at least holding, five years after she became the platform’s most-watched woman.

The awards shelf is short and specific. She won the Streamer Award for Best ASMR Streamer in 2022, the format she made her own. She won the AVN Award for Favorite Creator Site Star in 2023, the adult industry’s recognition of the OnlyFans career. Neither award is the point of the biography, but both mark the same thing: the industry, in two different rooms, voted her the best at what she does.

The creator-economy ranking is the cleaner measure. Forbes put her 27th on its creator list for the year ending June 2023, with $15 million in gross earnings. A September 12, 2026 ranking of OnlyFans creators ties her at the top, at $35 million, with Bhad Bhabie. The two rankings measure different things — one year’s gross earnings, and a career net worth — but they agree on the placement: she is at the top of the creator economy’s money list, and she got there by treating the audience as a business rather than a fan club.

How Amouranth’s Money Compares

Amouranth belongs to the generation of streamers who turned live video into a fortune, and the comparison with her peers shows what is unusual about her. Kai Cenat built his name on Twitch marathons and celebrity guests. xQc built his on volume — more hours streamed than almost anyone alive. Pokimane built hers on brand safety and mainstream deals. IShowSpeed built his on chaos and global touring. Ninja built his on Fortnite at its peak. Ludwig built his on events and a move to YouTube. Amouranth built hers on a subscription platform that paid $1.5 million a month at peak — and then, unlike most of the list, she moved the money into assets a platform cannot ban.

That last point is the difference that matters. A streamer’s fortune usually lives and dies with the platform: a ban, a rule change, an algorithm shift, and the income falls. Amouranth’s five Twitch bans taught her that early, and the portfolio is the answer — four gas stations paying rent, 2,213 acres of oranges, a stake in an esports team, an agency, a pool toy company. The $57 million in OnlyFans gross is the headline, but the gas stations are the retirement plan. No other streamer of her generation has diversified that far, that fast, or that publicly.

What’s Next: The 2026 Playbook

The 2026 playbook is already visible. She is back on Twitch, where the 6.1 million followers are, after the two-year Kick run that paid $38 million. The business portfolio keeps growing — the four gas stations were confirmed in a 2026 interview, and the farmland and esports deals are a year or two into their life. The OnlyFans account, the engine of the fortune, is still running, and the agency work turns her experience into a second revenue line.

The open questions are the personal ones. The marriage to Nick Lee has no confirmed ending in public records, and the home invasion of March 2025 showed that the public fortune carries a private risk. The health picture — the ovarian failure diagnosis of March 2023 — is a fact she has disclosed and managed in public. What comes next is a creator at 32 with a $25–35 million fortune, a Twitch audience of 6.1 million, and a portfolio that pays whether she streams or not. The costume designer from Houston who taught herself to sew in 2010 now owns gas stations, an orange grove and a piece of an esports team. The biography, for now, ends there — with the money moved off the platforms, and the woman who moved it still streaming.

Sources & Reporting

Wikipedia, Amouranth (born 1993 or 1994; Kaitlyn Michelle Siragusa; Twitch invitation 2015; most-watched female streamer on Twitch by 2021; fifth ban October 8, 2021, from Twitch, Instagram and TikTok; marriage disclosure October 2022 and abuse allegations; ovarian failure diagnosis March 2023, revealed June 2023; Kick signing June 19, 2023; Wildcard Gaming co-owner June 2024; home invasion March 2, 2025, three masked gunmen, crypto demand, husband opened fire; last updated January 19, 2026). Dexerto (July 2022 revenue screenshot, ~$33 million all-time OnlyFans; gas station purchase November 2021, leased to Circle K). Business Insider (verified $6.4 million in 2022 OnlyFans revenue with documentation; gross profit roughly half of revenue after fees, payroll and advertising; $57 million-plus all-time disclosed by early 2024). UNILAD (early 2024, $57 million-plus OnlyFans total, subscriptions/tips/messages breakdown). Bloomberg (2022, $1.5 million a month from OnlyFans at peak). Forbes ($15 million gross earnings, year ending June 2023, 27th on creator list; $17 million agricultural deal, November 2023, ~2,213 acres including Valencia oranges). win.gg (Amouranth net worth 2026: $25–30 million; $38 million on Kick over two years, since-deleted X post June 2025; four gas stations, 2026 interview; ~$100,000 a month from livestreaming, Jake Lucky interview 2023). shanethegamer.com (net worth $25–35 million; $35 million Celebrity Net Worth; $38 million Kick; $20 million crypto shown publicly late 2024; ~$20 million a year self-reported total income). BBN Times (net worth $25 million; A Charmed Affair founded 2015; married around 2015; no confirmed divorce records; home invasion husband defence). PopCulture.com (October 19, 2022 — regained access to accounts and finances October 18, 2022; husband put thousands into crypto and expired stock options; relationship “calm”, thankful to be “free”). Perez Hilton (October 17, 2022 — marriage reveal; therapist’s “fancy prison” description; joint bank accounts and threats). lama-fortune.com (September 12, 2026 ranking — Amouranth $35 million, tied at the top with Bhad Bhabie). thecityceleb.com (born December 2, 1993; height 5 ft 4 in; biology degree, University of Texas at Austin, reported; husband Nick Lee). ithy.com (born December 2, 1993; self-taught costume design from 2010; Twitch 2016). wikistreamer.com (6.1 million Twitch followers and 267,000 Kick followers, January 2026; Streamer Award Best ASMR Streamer 2022; AVN Award Favorite Creator Site Star 2023). youtube.fandom.com, Wikitubia (born December 2, 1993; cutiepatooties.me jars business, February 28, 2022; inflatable pool toy company January 2022). thefamouspeople.com (Houston Grand Opera and Houston Ballet costume work; The Little Couple appearance). Guide Net Worth internal: Kai Cenat biography, xQc net worth, Pokimane net worth, IShowSpeed net worth, Ninja net worth, Ludwig biography. Figures are estimates built from reported earnings and public estimates, not audited financial statements. Where outlets disagreed — on the net worth, and on the birth year — this article prints the range and the reason for it. If new reporting emerges, this article will be updated and the change noted here.

Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, and no invented numbers. Every profile on this site passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Amouranth’s real name? Amouranth’s real name is Kaitlyn Michelle Siragusa. She was born in Houston, Texas, and performs under the name Amouranth on Twitch, Kick, YouTube and OnlyFans. The name Siragusa is the one on her business filings and the one her biography profiles use.

How old is Amouranth in 2026? Amouranth is 32 years old in 2026. Most biographical profiles give her birth date as December 2, 1993, which means she turns 33 on December 2, 2026. Wikipedia lists her birth year as 1993 or 1994, so the year carries a small uncertainty — but December 2, 1993 is the date the profiles that print a full date agree on.

What is Amouranth’s net worth in 2026? Amouranth’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $25–35 million, with $35 million as the anchor. Celebrity Net Worth lists $35 million, and a September 2026 ranking of OnlyFans creators also places her at $35 million. BBN Times prints $25 million and win.gg puts the estimate at $25–30 million. There is no audited figure — every number is an estimate built from her own disclosures and reported deals.

How much does Amouranth make on OnlyFans? At peak she made around $1.5 million a month from OnlyFans, a figure she stated in a February 2023 interview and Bloomberg reported in 2022. She disclosed roughly $33 million in all-time OnlyFans earnings in July 2022 and more than $57 million by early 2024. Those totals are gross: her team estimated profit at roughly half of revenue after platform fees, payroll and advertising.

Is Amouranth married? Amouranth revealed in October 2022 that she had been married for several years to Nick Lee, reportedly since around 2015, after keeping the marriage secret at his insistence. She alleged verbal and emotional abuse and financial control, and said days later that she had regained access to her finances and that he was out of her life. There are no confirmed divorce records in public reporting, so the current status of the marriage is publicly unclear.

What happened in the Amouranth home invasion? On March 2, 2025, three masked gunmen broke into Amouranth’s home in Houston while she was sleeping and demanded access to her cryptocurrency accounts. Her husband opened fire, the intruders fled, and no one was further injured. The break-in was reported the same day and the details have stayed consistent since.

How many followers does Amouranth have? As of January 19, 2026, Amouranth had 6.1 million followers on Twitch and 267,000 followers on Kick. Her YouTube channel carries about 6.2 million subscribers. She was the most-watched female streamer on Twitch in 2021 and returned to the platform in 2025 after a two-year run on Kick.

What businesses does Amouranth own? Amouranth owns four gas stations, each worth multi-million dollars, with the first bought in November 2021 and leased to Circle K. She bought a 2,213-acre Valencia orange grove for $17 million in November 2023, acquired an inflatable pool toy company in January 2022, and became a co-owner of the esports organisation Wildcard Gaming in June 2024. She has also spoken about 7-Eleven franchise interests, AI companion technology and a creator agency.