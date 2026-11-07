Jalen Hurts Biography 2026: The $255M Super Bowl MVP

Jalen Hurts, 28, went from benched at Alabama to Super Bowl LIX MVP. His biography: the $255M contract, the 2026 blood-clot scare and the $50M fortune.

Last updated: November 7, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Jalen Hurts is 28 years old, the starting quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles, and a Super Bowl MVP. He was born on August 7, 1998, in Houston, Texas, and his path to the top of the NFL ran through two of college football’s biggest programs, a benching on national television, a second-round draft slide, and a five-year, $255 million contract that made him the highest-paid player in league history when he signed it. In February 2025 he led the Eagles past the Kansas City Chiefs 40–22 in Super Bowl LIX and took home the MVP award. In October 2026 his season ended on injured reserve after doctors found a blood clot that had moved from his calf to his lungs.

That is the short version. The full version is a better story, because Hurts has been counted out at almost every step and has answered every time. Alabama benched him at halftime of a national championship game — and he came back a year later to win the SEC title off the bench. Draft analysts called him a project and 52 players went before him in 2020 — and he was a Super Bowl starter within three seasons. The Eagles handed him the richest contract in the sport — and he paid it back with a championship. This page works through the whole arc: Houston, Tuscaloosa, Norman, Philadelphia, and the 2026 season that stopped in October.

The money is part of the story, and it is reported here the same way it is reported on every page of this site: with sources, dates and ranges. Hurts’ net worth in 2026 is estimated at $50 million, inside a $40–70 million range, built on $111.4 million in career NFL earnings through 2025 and a $51.5 million cash year scheduled for 2026. The contract is worth $255 million on paper. What he actually takes home is a different number, and this article keeps the two apart.

Quick Facts Full Name Jalen Alexander Hurts Born August 7, 1998, Houston, Texas, United States Age in November 2026 28 (turned 28 on August 7, 2026) Height / Weight 6 ft 1 in (1.88 m), listed at 223 lb Position / Team Quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles (No. 1), 2020–present College Alabama (2016–2018), Oklahoma (2019) NFL Draft 2020, 2nd round, 53rd overall (Philadelphia Eagles) Contract Five years, $255 million (signed April 17, 2023), through 2028; $179.4 million guaranteed Net Worth 2026 Estimated $50 million (Celebrity Net Worth $70M top, Parade/SportDA $50M anchor cluster); honest range $40–70 million Career Highlights Super Bowl LIX champion and MVP (Feb 2025); Super Bowl LVII appearance; 3× Pro Bowl (2022, 2023, 2025); second-team All-Pro 2022; CFP national champion 2017; Heisman Trophy runner-up 2019 2026 Season 5 games: 933 passing yards, 8 TD, 3 INT; placed on injured reserve October 17, 2026 (blood clot), out for the season Family Parents Pamela and Averion Hurts; sister Kynnedy; brother Averion Jr; married Bryonna “Bry” Burrows in 2025 Key Dates Born 1998; Alabama 2016; Oklahoma 2019; drafted 2020; starter 2021; $255M deal 2023; Super Bowl LIX MVP Feb 9, 2025; married 2025; injured reserve Oct 17, 2026

How This Profile Was Researched This biography is built from live reporting checked on November 7, 2026: Wikipedia’s Jalen Hurts profile (updated within hours of this writing), EBSCO Research Starters, Celebrity Net Worth, Parade (September 9, 2026), SportDA (July 2026), Pro Football Network, Forbes (September 2026), and game-level reporting from NFLDraftBuzz, News247Planet, StatsNext and The Football Database for the 2026 season. Career statistics come from the standard record books (Pro Football Reference via The Football Database and Wikipedia’s career-statistics table). The net worth figure is an estimate, not an audited statement: sources print $30 million to $70 million, and this article anchors on the $50 million consensus cluster inside a $40–70 million range, explaining why each figure exists. Where sources disagree — the net worth spread, the 2026 injury timeline — the article prints the disagreement and the reason for it. No figure here is invented, and no private financial record has been seen by anyone outside Hurts’ own circle.

Jalen Hurts in 2026 — the Eagles quarterback went from benched at Alabama to Super Bowl LIX MVP, then lost his season to a blood clot in October. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Houston: A Coach’s Son at Channelview

Jalen Alexander Hurts was born on August 7, 1998, in Houston, Texas, to Pamela and Averion Hurts. Football was the family business in the most literal sense: his father, Averion, was the football coach at Channelview High School, and Jalen grew up around the field, the film room and the weight room. His mother, Pamela, worked in education, and the household put schoolwork next to sport from the start — a balance that shows up later in Hurts’ career, when he finished two degrees while playing professional football.

He has two siblings: an older brother, Averion Jr, and a younger sister, Kynnedy. The three of them grew up in Channelview, a working-class suburb east of Houston, and all three played sports. Averion Jr went on to play quarterback at Texas Southern University. The family closeness is not a footnote in Hurts’ story; it is the through-line. He still talks about his father as his first coach, and his father still talks about the son who never needed to be pushed.

At Channelview High School, Hurts played quarterback under his father’s coaching for all four years. As a senior he passed for 2,384 yards with 26 touchdown passes and added 1,391 rushing yards and 25 rushing touchdowns — a dual-threat line that already described the player he would become. He was a four-star recruit and one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in his class, and he committed to the University of Alabama on June 5, 2015. He finished high school ranked 39th in his class academically, a detail that matters because it fits the pattern: Hurts has always treated the classroom as part of the job.

The Channelview years also set the tone for how he handles pressure. Playing quarterback for your own father, in front of your own town, with every mistake visible to the man who goes home with you, is a specific kind of test. Hurts passed it by the only measure that counts: he left Channelview as a winner, with a scholarship to the most demanding program in college football and a reputation for calm that followed him to Tuscaloosa.

Alabama: The Freshman Who Started, Then Sat

Hurts arrived at Alabama in January 2016, enrolling early, and by the second game of his freshman season he had taken the starting job — the first true freshman to start at quarterback for Alabama in 30 years. He threw for 2,780 yards and 23 touchdowns with nine interceptions, ran for 954 yards and 13 touchdowns, and led the Crimson Tide to the College Football Playoff National Championship game. He was named SEC Offensive Player of the Year and SEC Freshman of the Year, and he appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s College Football Playoff magazine. Alabama lost the title game to Clemson, 35–31, on the final play. Hurts was 18 years old.

The 2017 season ended with a national championship — and with the most famous benching in modern college football. Alabama trailed Georgia 13–0 at halftime of the title game, and head coach Nick Saban replaced Hurts with freshman Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa threw the game-winning touchdown in overtime, and Alabama won 26–23. Hurts watched the second half from the sideline, then stood on the podium with the team and said the right things. He did not transfer. He did not complain in public. He stayed, and he waited.

The wait paid off in the most dramatic way college football allows. In the 2018 SEC Championship game against Georgia, Tagovailoa went down injured in the fourth quarter with Alabama trailing 28–21. Hurts came off the bench, led two scoring drives, and won the game 35–28 — against the same opponent, in the same stadium, that had taken his job eleven months earlier. It was the single most admired performance of his college career, and it changed how the sport talked about him: not as a quarterback who had been benched, but as a quarterback who had answered a benching with grace and then with a comeback.

He finished his Alabama degree — a B.A. in communication and information sciences — in December 2018, and then made the decision that defined the next phase of his career. With Tagovailoa entrenched as the starter, Hurts used his final year of eligibility somewhere else. He chose Oklahoma.

Oklahoma: One Season, One Heisman Runner-Up Finish

Under head coach Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma in 2019 was the ideal stage for a quarterback with Hurts’ skill set: a spread offense that let him throw downfield and run by design. He produced the best statistical season of his life. He threw for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns against eight interceptions, and he ran for 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns — 52 total touchdowns in 14 games. He finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting, behind LSU’s Joe Burrow, and was named Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year and first-team All-Big 12.

The numbers only tell half of it. The other half is what the season proved about Hurts as a passer. At Alabama, the question had always been whether he could throw well enough to run a championship offense; his legs were never in doubt, his arm was. At Oklahoma he answered it. He completed 69.7 percent of his passes, averaged 11.3 yards per attempt, and posted a passer rating of 191.2 — the best marks of his college career by a clear margin. He led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff, where they lost to Burrow’s LSU in the semifinal. He left Norman with a graduate degree in progress — he completed his M.A. in human relations from Oklahoma in May 2023 — and with his draft stock repaired.

Hurts started as a true freshman at Alabama in 2016, then rebuilt his draft stock with a Heisman runner-up season at Oklahoma in 2019. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

There is a temptation to treat the Oklahoma season as a one-year wonder, a graduate transfer cashing in on a friendly system. That reading misses the point. Hurts did not stumble into 52 touchdowns. He spent three years at Alabama learning to play quarterback inside the most demanding program in the country, then spent one year at Oklahoma showing what that education looked like when the offense was built around him. The two stops are not separate chapters; they are the same education, in two classrooms.

The Draft Slide and the Rookie Contract

The 2020 NFL Draft did not go the way Hurts’ college career suggested it might. Fifty-two players were selected before him. The Philadelphia Eagles took him in the second round, 53rd overall — a pick that confused almost everyone at the time, because the Eagles already had a franchise quarterback in Carson Wentz, signed to a four-year, $128 million extension the previous summer. Draft analysts called Hurts a project, a backup, a luxury pick. The Eagles called him insurance.

His rookie contract was modest by superstar standards: four years, $6.025 million, with a $1.94 million signing bonus and roughly $2.8 million in guaranteed money. For a player who had started as a true freshman at Alabama and finished second in the Heisman voting, it was a humbling number. It was also, in hindsight, the last time anyone would get Jalen Hurts cheap.

The insurance paid off faster than anyone expected. Wentz struggled through the 2020 season, and Hurts took over as the starter near the end of his rookie year. He threw for 1,061 yards and six touchdowns in four starts, and he ran for 354 yards and three touchdowns. The Eagles finished 4–11–1 and fired head coach Doug Pederson. In the spring of 2021 they traded Wentz to Indianapolis. The job was Hurts’ — not because the Eagles had planned it that way, but because he had made himself impossible to keep on the bench.

Taking the Job: 2021 and the First Playoff Trip

Hurts’ first full season as the starter, 2021, was a study in steady improvement. He threw for 3,144 yards and 16 touchdowns against nine interceptions, and he ran for 784 yards and 10 touchdowns — the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in the league that year. The Eagles went 9–8 under new head coach Nick Sirianni and reached the playoffs, where they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round. It was not a spectacular season. It was a credible one, and credibility was exactly what the Eagles needed from a 23-year-old quarterback they had drafted as a backup.

The 2021 season also settled the question that had followed Hurts since Alabama: could he be the long-term answer at the position? The Eagles’ front office spent the offseason answering it in the affirmative. They built around him — trading for wide receiver A.J. Brown in the 2022 draft, investing in the offensive line, and giving Sirianni’s offense a second year to grow. The 2022 season would show whether that faith was justified.

The 2022 Breakout and Super Bowl LVII

The 2022 season was the breakout. Hurts threw for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns, ran for 750 yards and 13 touchdowns, and led the Eagles to a 14–3 record and the top seed in the NFC. He finished second in NFL MVP voting, was named second-team All-Pro, and made his first Pro Bowl. The Eagles beat the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs and reached Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Super Bowl itself, played February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, was the best game Hurts had ever played — and a loss. He threw for 304 yards and a touchdown, ran for 70 yards and three touchdowns, and became the first quarterback in Super Bowl history to rush for three touchdowns in the game. The Eagles lost 38–35 on a late field goal. Hurts’ performance was so strong that the defeat barely dented his reputation; if anything, it raised it. He had played the best quarterback in the sport, Patrick Mahomes, to a standstill on the biggest stage, and he had done it with a shoulder injury that had cost him two games in December.

The 2022 season changed the contract conversation completely. A quarterback who had been drafted 53rd overall and signed for $6 million was now, by every measure that matters, a franchise quarterback. The Eagles knew it. The market knew it. The extension that followed was the largest in franchise history.

The 255 Million Contract

On April 17, 2023, Hurts signed a five-year, $255 million extension with the Eagles. The headline number made him the highest-paid player in NFL history at the time of signing, with an average annual value of $51 million. The structure underneath the headline is what matters, and it is worth laying out plainly, because the $255 million figure is routinely misunderstood.

The deal carries $179.4 million in total guarantees, with $110 million fully guaranteed at signing and $126.5 million fully guaranteed by the second year. Hurts can earn another $15 million through incentives. The contract includes a no-trade clause — the first in Philadelphia Eagles history. It runs through the 2028 season. The cap hits are deliberately back-loaded, which is how the Eagles kept building a championship roster around him: roughly $6.15 million in 2023, $13.56 million in 2024, $21.77 million in 2025, and $31.77 million in 2026.

Two things about the deal deserve emphasis. First, the $255 million is a total value over five years, not money in the bank: Hurts collects it season by season, and the later years are the biggest ones — $51.5 million in cash is scheduled for 2026, and the same again in each of 2027 and 2028. Second, the no-trade clause is the rarest part of the contract. NFL teams almost never give quarterbacks full control over their destination. The Eagles gave Hurts one because, by April 2023, they had decided he was the franchise, and franchises do not trade their quarterback against his will.

For comparison, the quarterbacks Hurts is measured against signed deals in the same range in the same era. Josh Allen signed his extension in March 2025 at $330 million over six years. Joe Burrow signed for $275 million in 2023. Patrick Mahomes remains on the ten-year, $450 million deal he signed in 2020. Hurts’ $51 million average annual value, which led the league when he signed, now sits in the middle of the top quarterback market — a sign of how fast the market moved, and of how team-friendly the structure has turned out to be for Philadelphia.

Super Bowl LIX: MVP Night in New Orleans

The 2024 season ended the way the 2022 season had not. Hurts threw for 2,903 yards and 18 touchdowns and ran for 630 yards and 14 touchdowns in the regular season, and the Eagles — rebuilt around running back Saquon Barkley, who rushed for more than 2,000 yards — won the NFC and returned to the Super Bowl. The opponent, once again, was Kansas City.

Super Bowl LIX, played February 9, 2025, in New Orleans, was not close. The Eagles beat the Chiefs 40–22, and Hurts was named Super Bowl MVP. He completed 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns against one interception, and he ran 11 times for 72 yards and a touchdown. The signature play was a 46-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith in the third quarter that put Philadelphia ahead 34–0. It was the kind of throw — deep, accurate, thrown with the game already in hand but the moment still demanding — that answered every remaining question about his arm.

Super Bowl LIX, February 9, 2025: the Eagles beat the Chiefs 40–22 in New Orleans, and Hurts was named Super Bowl MVP. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The MVP award mattered for reasons beyond the trophy. Hurts became the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to lose a Super Bowl and then win one as a starter against the same opponent, and he did it two years after the LVII defeat. The 2022 loss had been framed as a coming-out party; the 2025 win closed the story. He had gone from a second-round pick to a backup to a starter to a Super Bowl loser to a Super Bowl MVP in five seasons. No quarterback in Eagles history had made that journey, because no quarterback in Eagles history had needed to.

2025: The Follow-Up Season and the Wild-Card Exit

Defending a title is harder than winning one, and the 2025 season proved it. Hurts threw for 3,224 yards and 25 touchdowns, his best passing-touchdown total as a professional, and the Eagles returned to the playoffs. They were eliminated in the wild-card round in January 2026 by the San Francisco 49ers. It was a flat ending to a season that had started with a championship parade, and it set up the questions that would define 2026: was the roster still good enough, was the offense still built for Hurts’ strengths, and could the team stay healthy?

The 2025 season is easy to underrate because it ended in January. It should not be. Twenty-five touchdown passes is a career high, and it came in a season when the Eagles’ offense was asked to carry more of the load than it had in the Super Bowl year. Hurts also stayed healthy for the full season, which, given what happened next, is worth noting: the 2025 campaign was the last full season of his career to date, and the last time he played every game.

2026: The Blood Clot That Ended the Season

The 2026 season started well and then fell apart, on the field and off it. The Eagles won their first two games. Then they lost four straight — 19–17 in Jacksonville, 25–14 at home to Carolina, and two more — and the offense fell to 32nd in the league in yards per game, the worst Eagles offense since 1998. Hurts played five games: 89 of 154 passes for 933 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions, with 107 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Then came the news that had nothing to do with football. After the team’s trip to London, doctors discovered a superficial blood clot in Hurts’ calf. It was found before the Week 5 game against the Jaguars. An ultrasound in the middle of that week found that the clot had moved to his lungs. Hurts was placed on blood thinners and, on October 17, 2026, on injured reserve. The Eagles announced he would miss the rest of the season. Backup Tanner McKee took over as the starter, and the Eagles fell to 2–6 through Week 8 after a 10–27 loss at Washington on November 1.

Hurts visited the Eagles’ practice facility on Wednesday, November 5, 2026 — his first appearance around his teammates since the diagnosis. He remains sidelined indefinitely while he recovers under medical supervision, and the NFL Players Association has opened an investigation into the care he received. The numbers underline how much he matters to this team: the Eagles are 58–25 in games Hurts has started since he became the full-time starter in 2021, a .699 winning percentage. Without him, they are 3–7.

The injury is a reminder that a biography written in November 2026 is a snapshot, not a finished story. Hurts is 28, under contract through 2028, and coming back from a medical problem rather than a football injury. The question for 2027 is not whether he can still play — nothing about the clot suggests a permanent football problem — but whether the Eagles can rebuild the roster around him the way they did in 2022.

Net Worth 2026: 50 Million, and the 40 to 70 Million Range

Jalen Hurts’ net worth in 2026 is estimated at $50 million. The honest range is $40–70 million, and the range is worth understanding, because it shows how fast the money is moving. Parade, writing on September 9, 2026, put the figure at $50 million, citing Celebrity Net Worth. SportDA and Gazillions print the same $50 million. InfoCelebs, updated August 27, 2026, prints $40 million. Pro Football Network still carries a $30 million figure that dates from before the contract’s big cash years arrived.

Celebrity Net Worth itself now prints $70 million — the top of the range, and the freshest figure in the set, updated after the 2026 cash year began landing. The spread between $50 million and $70 million is not a disagreement about the facts. It is a disagreement about timing. The $50 million cluster was calculated before the $51.5 million scheduled for 2026 had been paid. The $70 million figure prices it in. For a fuller breakdown of the money behind the biography, see the Jalen Hurts’ net worth profile on our sister site NetWorthCraft.

The earnings underneath the estimate are unusually well documented, because NFL contracts are public. Hurts earned $111.4 million in salary and bonuses through the end of the 2025 season, according to Celebrity Net Worth’s accounting. Another $51.5 million is scheduled for 2026, which would take his cumulative NFL earnings to roughly $162.9 million. Forbes, in its September 2026 ranking of the NFL’s highest-paid players, estimated his annual income at $56.5 million — the $51.5 million in salary plus about $5 million from endorsements and off-field work.

None of that is net worth. Net worth is what remains after taxes, agent fees, and spending, and Hurts’ tax bill alone is enormous: a player earning $51.5 million in a year faces federal and state taxes that take roughly half of it before he spends a dollar. The $50 million anchor is the figure that survives that arithmetic — the money kept, not the money paid. The $255 million contract is the size of the deal. The $50 million is the size of the fortune so far.

Season Passing Yards Pass TD Rush TD 2021 3,144 16 10 2022 3,701 22 13 2023 3,858 23 15 2024 2,903 18 14 2025 3,224 25 — 2026 (5 games) 933 8 1

Regular-season passing and rushing touchdowns by year; 2025 rushing touchdowns not broken out in the sources checked. The 2024 rushing total — 14 touchdowns — is one of the highest single-season rushing-touchdown totals by a quarterback in NFL history, and Hurts ran for 10 or more touchdowns in four straight seasons from 2021 through 2024.

Where the Money Comes From

Hurts’ fortune is built on four income streams, and the mix is simpler than a musician’s or an actor’s — which is the point. A football fortune is a contract first and everything else second. Here is how they stack up, with the reporting behind each one.

Income Stream What We Know NFL salary $111.4 million earned through 2025; $51.5 million scheduled for 2026; $51.5 million in each of 2027 and 2028 (Celebrity Net Worth). Five-year, $255 million extension, April 2023. Signing bonus $23.29 million signing bonus on the 2023 extension (reported by Gazillions); $1.94 million on the 2020 rookie deal. Endorsements About $5 million in 2026 (Forbes): Jordan Brand, Hulu, Pepsi, Gillette, Columbia Sportswear. Foundation & community work The Jalen Hurts Foundation (launched 2024) supports youth through education and mentorship. It is a giving vehicle, not an income stream, and this page does not count it as one.

Two of those streams deserve a closer look. The first is the salary, because it is the one most readers misunderstand. The $255 million contract is a total value, not a bank balance. Hurts collects it in annual instalments — $51.5 million in 2026, the same in 2027 and 2028 — and each instalment is taxed at the top federal rate plus Pennsylvania state tax, then reduced by agent fees of around 3 percent and by the cost of the team around him. A $51.5 million year becomes something closer to $25 million after tax and fees. That is still a fortune. It is not $51.5 million in the bank.

The second is the endorsements, because they are smaller than most fans assume. Forbes puts Hurts’ off-field income at about $5 million a year — real money, and roughly 9 percent of his annual income, but a fraction of what the biggest quarterback endorsers earn. Hurts is not a billboard quarterback. His public image is quiet, disciplined, and deliberately low-key, and the brands that sign him — Jordan Brand most prominently — are buying that image, not a loud one. The endorsement portfolio will grow if he stays healthy and keeps winning. It will not carry the fortune on its own.

Endorsements: Jordan Brand and the Rest

In 2023, Hurts signed an endorsement deal with Nike’s Jordan Brand — the most significant off-field deal of his career, and the one that says the most about how the market sees him. Jordan Brand does not sign quarterbacks casually. The deal put Hurts in the same brand family as Michael Jordan himself, and it came in the same spring as the $255 million contract: the two signatures, weeks apart, were the market’s verdict on the 2022 season.

The rest of the portfolio is steady rather than spectacular. Hulu, Pepsi, Gillette and Columbia Sportswear are all active endorsements, according to the 2026 profiles. There are no reported dollar figures for the individual deals — the brands do not publish them, and this page does not invent them — but Forbes’ estimate of roughly $5 million a year in total off-field income gives the scale. For a quarterback of Hurts’ standing, that is a modest number. It reflects a player who has chosen to keep his public life narrow and his commercial life quiet.

That choice is consistent with everything else about him. Hurts does not have a reality show, a podcast empire, or a clothing line. He has a foundation, a handful of blue-chip endorsements, and a football career. The fortune is built the old-fashioned way for an athlete: a big contract, kept largely intact, with endorsements as a supplement rather than a second career.

Personal Life: Marriage, Family and the Foundation

Hurts became engaged to his longtime partner, Bryonna “Bry” Burrows, in 2024, and the couple married in 2025. Burrows is not a public figure — she works in technology and artificial intelligence, and the couple have kept the details of the wedding private. Hurts has never been one to share his personal life with the cameras, and the marriage was reported rather than announced, which fits the pattern of a player who treats his private life as private.

His parents remain the centre of the story. Averion Hurts coached his son at Channelview and still attends games; Pamela Hurts is the steady presence behind the scenes. Hurts has spoken often about his father’s influence — not just on his football, but on his approach to setbacks. The benching at Alabama, the draft slide, the Super Bowl loss: he has handled each one the way his father taught him to handle a bad play, by moving on to the next one.

In 2024, Hurts launched the Jalen Hurts Foundation, which supports young people and strengthens communities through education and mentorship initiatives. The foundation is the public expression of a private instinct: Hurts grew up in a household where education and sport were treated as equal duties, and the foundation extends that idea to kids who do not have a coach for a father. It is early work, and the foundation’s scale is modest. It is also the part of his story that will outlast the football.

How Hurts Stacks Up: Peers at Quarterback

Hurts is measured against the quarterbacks of his generation, and the comparison is kind to him in some ways and hard in others. Josh Allen has the bigger arm and the bigger contract — $330 million over six years, signed in March 2025. Joe Burrow beat Hurts to the Heisman Trophy in 2019 and to a Super Bowl appearance in 2022. Patrick Mahomes has three Super Bowl rings and the ten-year, $450 million deal that still defines the quarterback market.

What Hurts has that none of them has is the combination of a Super Bowl MVP and the rushing record. His 15 rushing touchdowns in 2023 tied the single-season record for a quarterback, and his four straight seasons of 10 or more rushing touchdowns (2021–2024) have no parallel in the modern game. Allen runs too, and runs well, but Hurts runs as a designed part of the offense in a way no other quarterback does — the tush push, the short-yardage carries, the goal-line work that turns field goals into touchdowns.

The other comparison is the one that matters most to Eagles fans: Tom Brady. Brady is the standard for longevity and for winning, and Hurts is not Brady — nobody is. But the Eagles’ record with Hurts as the starter, 58–25 since 2021, is the kind of winning percentage that puts a quarterback in the conversation with the greats, at least for now. The 2026 injury is the first real interruption to that arc. What happens next — whether he returns in 2027 and picks up where he left off — will decide whether the comparison stays a compliment or becomes a footnote.

Jalen Hurts in 2026

Jalen Hurts is 28 in 2026, and it has been the strangest year of his career. It began with a championship parade and a Super Bowl MVP award, and it ended — at least on the field — in a hospital, on blood thinners, watching his team lose without him. The Eagles are 2–6, last in the NFC East, with the worst offense in franchise history since 1998. Tanner McKee is the starter. The season Hurts was supposed to build on the Super Bowl win has become a season about his health.

The fortune sits at an estimated $50 million, with a range of $40–70 million, and the shape of it is now clear: a $255 million contract collected in annual instalments, a $51.5 million cash year in 2026, and a modest endorsement portfolio that adds about $5 million a year. The contract runs through 2028, which means the biggest paydays are still ahead of him — $51.5 million in each of the next two seasons, if he collects them. The question for 2027 is not whether the money is there. It is whether the body is.

The biography, though, is not a money story. It is the story of a quarterback who was benched on the biggest stage in college football and came back to win the game that mattered, who was drafted 53rd and became the highest-paid player in the sport, who lost a Super Bowl and then won one against the same team. The 2026 season interrupted that story. It did not end it. Hurts is 28, under contract, and — by every report from the facility visit on November 5 — already back around his team. The next chapter starts when the doctors clear him.

Sources & Reporting

Wikipedia (Jalen Hurts biography and career statistics, updated November 2026). EBSCO Research Starters (Jalen Hurts biography: Channelview statistics, Alabama and Oklahoma careers, 2023 contract, 2024 foundation, 2025 marriage). Sportradar (date of birth August 7, 1998; height 188 cm). Celebrity Net Worth (Jalen Hurts net worth $70 million; $111.4 million career earnings through 2025; $51.5 million scheduled for 2026; Forbes September 2026 $56.5 million annual income; 49ers wild-card elimination, January 2026). Parade (net worth $50 million, September 9, 2026, citing Celebrity Net Worth; five-year $255 million extension, $110 million guaranteed). SportDA (net worth $50 million; $255 million contract, $179.4 million guarantees, no-trade clause; career earnings $111 million+; July 2026). Gazillions (net worth ~$50 million; $23.29 million signing bonus; Spotrac career earnings past $162 million by 2026). Pro Football Network ($30 million net worth; $179.304 million guarantees; $15 million incentives; contract through 2028). InfoCelebs (net worth $40 million, August 27, 2026). Forbes via Celebrity Net Worth (September 2026: $56.5 million annual income, ~$5 million endorsements). NFLDraftBuzz (November 2, 2026: Eagles 2-4, Hurts on injured reserve with blood clots in lungs, out for season; 933 yards, 8 TD, 3 INT in five games). News247Planet (November 4, 2026: blood clot found in calf after London trip, moved to lungs; Eagles 58-25 with Hurts as starter since 2021, 3-7 without him; worst offense since 1998). NFL Playoff Pass / StatsNext (November 1-3, 2026: Eagles 2-6, 10-27 loss at Washington, November 1). The Football Database (2026 game log: 89/154, 933 yards, 8 TD, 3 INT; 23 rush, 107 yards, 1 TD; injured reserve October 17, 2026). Wire.report / Adam Schefter (November 5, 2026: Hurts visited the facility for the first time since diagnosis; NFLPA investigation). Weekly Heater (2025: 3,224 passing yards, 25 touchdowns). Guide Net Worth internal: Josh Allen biography, Tom Brady biography, Patrick Mahomes height, Travis Kelce biography, Joe Burrow biography. Reporting window: November 7, 2026. All net worth figures are estimates built from reported earnings and public estimates, not audited financial statements. Where outlets disagreed, this article prints the range and the reason for it. If new reporting emerges, this article will be updated and the change noted here.

Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, and no invented numbers. Every profile on this site passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.

Frequently Asked Questions

How old is Jalen Hurts? Jalen Hurts is 28 years old in 2026. He was born on August 7, 1998, in Houston, Texas, and he turned 28 on August 7, 2026. He was 17 when he enrolled early at Alabama in January 2016, 21 when the Eagles drafted him in 2020, and 26 when he won Super Bowl LIX in February 2025.

Where is Jalen Hurts from? Jalen Hurts is from Houston, Texas. He grew up in Channelview, a suburb east of Houston, and played quarterback at Channelview High School, where his father, Averion Hurts, was the football coach. As a senior he passed for 2,384 yards and 26 touchdowns and ran for 1,391 yards and 25 touchdowns.

What college did Jalen Hurts go to? Jalen Hurts went to two colleges. He played at the University of Alabama from 2016 to 2018, starting as a true freshman and winning a national championship in 2017, then transferred to the University of Oklahoma for the 2019 season, where he threw for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns, ran for 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns, and finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting.

What is Jalen Hurts’ net worth in 2026? Jalen Hurts’ net worth in 2026 is estimated at $50 million, inside an honest range of $40–70 million. Parade (September 2026), SportDA and Gazillions all print $50 million; Celebrity Net Worth now prints $70 million, reflecting the $51.5 million cash year scheduled for 2026; InfoCelebs prints $40 million. His career NFL earnings reached $111.4 million through 2025, with $51.5 million scheduled for 2026.

How much is Jalen Hurts’ contract? Jalen Hurts signed a five-year, $255 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles on April 17, 2023. It carries $179.4 million in guarantees, with $110 million fully guaranteed at signing, plus up to $15 million in incentives and a no-trade clause — the first in Eagles history. The average annual value is $51 million, and the deal runs through the 2028 season.

Did Jalen Hurts win a Super Bowl? Yes. Jalen Hurts won Super Bowl LIX on February 9, 2025, in New Orleans, where the Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40–22, and he was named Super Bowl MVP after throwing for 221 yards and two touchdowns and running for 72 yards and a touchdown. He had lost Super Bowl LVII to the same Chiefs team two years earlier, 38–35.

Why is Jalen Hurts out in 2026? Jalen Hurts is out for the 2026 season after doctors found a blood clot in his calf following the Eagles’ trip to London. An ultrasound showed the clot had moved to his lungs, and he was placed on blood thinners and then on injured reserve on October 17, 2026. He played five games in 2026, throwing for 933 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions, before the diagnosis ended his season.

Is Jalen Hurts married? Yes. Jalen Hurts married his longtime partner, Bryonna “Bry” Burrows, in 2025. The couple became engaged in 2024 and have kept the details of the wedding private. Burrows works in technology and artificial intelligence and is not a public figure.