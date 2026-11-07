Rema Height 2026: How Tall Is the Afrobeats Star Really?

Rema stands 5 ft 9 in (175 cm) tall, per most biography profiles. His age, career timeline, net worth and the 2026 AFRIMA wins behind the Afrobeats star.

Last updated: November 7, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Rema is 5 ft 9 in (175 cm) tall, according to most biography profiles. That is the figure printed by Healthy Celeb, Research Room, Biographies.com.ng and Life Details Hub, and it is the number this page uses as its anchor. A smaller group of listings prints 5 ft 10 in (178 cm), and one outlier prints 5 ft 5 in — a figure so far from the rest of the record that it is rejected here. The honest answer is that Rema’s height is a listed figure, not an officially measured one, and the listings disagree by an inch. He is 26 years old in November 2026, having turned 26 on May 1, 2026, and his net worth in 2026 is estimated at $10–15 million, with the most recent credible point estimate at $14 million.

Those three numbers — 5 ft 9 in, 26, $10–15 million — describe a career that moved very fast. Rema was discovered in 2018 after freestyles he posted on Instagram caught the attention of D’Prince, and he signed to Jonzing World, the Mavin Records imprint, in 2019 at 19. His debut album, Rave & Roses, arrived in March 2022, and its “Calm Down” remix with Selena Gomez became the longest-charting African song on the Billboard Hot 100, passing 2 billion streams on Spotify. His second album, HEIS, followed in July 2024, earned a Grammy nomination for Best Global Music Album in 2025, and won the Headies album category the same year. In 2025 he sold out Madison Square Garden. In January 2026 he won three AFRIMA awards in Lagos in a single night.

This page answers the height question first, then works through the record: the childhood in Benin City, the Instagram discovery, the two albums, the arena tour, the money, the private life, and what he is doing in 2026. Height and weight are labelled as listed, money as estimates, and where sources disagree the disagreement is shown.

Quick Facts Full Name Divine Ikubor Born May 1, 2000, Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria Age in November 2026 26 (turned 26 on May 1, 2026) Height 5 ft 9 in (175 cm), listed — a minority of profiles print 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) Weight Listed at 68–70 kg (150–154 lbs) Net Worth 2026 Estimated $10–15 million; most recent credible point estimate $14 million (ThrillNG, October 2026) Known For “Calm Down” (remix with Selena Gomez), Rave & Roses (2022), HEIS (2024), “Benin Boys”, “Baby (Is It a Crime)” Career Start Discovered 2018, age 18; signed to Jonzing World in 2019, age 19; active 2019–present Labels Jonzing World, Mavin Records Awards Three AFRIMA awards, January 11, 2026 (Artiste of the Year, Best Male Artiste in Western Africa, Best African Artiste Duo/Group in African R&B and Soul); Headies 2025 album win for HEIS; Grammy nomination 2025, Best Global Music Album for HEIS Latest Work “TEA”, first solo single of 2026, produced by Mustard, released August 7, 2026; 2026 Headies nominations Key Dates Born 2000; discovered 2018; signed 2019; Rave & Roses 2022; HEIS 2024; sold out Madison Square Garden May 2, 2025; three AFRIMA wins January 11, 2026

How This Height Figure Was Reached Rema’s height is listed at 5 ft 9 in (175 cm) by the majority of biography profiles that print a figure: Healthy Celeb, Research Room, Biographies.com.ng and Life Details Hub all give 5 ft 9 in. A smaller group — InfoTopBio, Trendland and Wikibious — prints 5 ft 10 in (178 cm), one inch higher. Soundhitz gives a figure of about 5 ft 8 in (173 cm), one inch lower. One listing, BiographyTag, prints 5 ft 5 in (165 cm); that number sits four inches below the majority figure and conflicts with every photograph of Rema standing beside other artists, so it is rejected as an outlier and is not used. The spread across the credible listings is 5 ft 8 in to 5 ft 10 in, a two-inch band, with 5 ft 9 in the figure most profiles agree on — that is why this page anchors on 5 ft 9 in (175 cm) and prints the 5 ft 10 in minority figure alongside it. None of these numbers comes from an official measurement: no medical record, no tour rider and no verified interview statement gives Rema’s height. They are all listed figures, compiled by biography sites from photographs and public appearances, and they should be read that way. The centimetre conversions are exact for the inch figures given: 5 ft 9 in is 175 cm, 5 ft 10 in is 178 cm, and 5 ft 8 in is 173 cm.

Rema in 2026 — the Afrobeats star stands 5 ft 9 in (175 cm) in most biography listings, and turned 26 on May 1, 2026. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The Short Answer: 5 ft 9 in, and Why the Listings Disagree

Rema stands 5 ft 9 in (175 cm) tall in most biography listings. That is the short answer, and it is the figure this page stands behind. It is worth saying plainly, though, that the listings do not speak with one voice. Four profiles — Healthy Celeb, Research Room, Biographies.com.ng and Life Details Hub — print 5 ft 9 in. Three more — InfoTopBio, Trendland and Wikibious — print 5 ft 10 in. Soundhitz says about 5 ft 8 in. The gap between the highest credible figure and the lowest credible figure is two inches, and the figure in the middle is the one most profiles agree on.

Two inches of disagreement is normal for a celebrity height. Nobody measures a pop star on a stage with a tape measure, and the numbers that end up in biography profiles are compiled from photographs, red-carpet appearances and comparisons with other people whose heights are themselves listed rather than measured. A singer photographed in thick-soled boots next to a taller collaborator looks shorter than he is; the same singer photographed barefoot on a beach looks taller. The profiles then copy each other, and a single early error can travel across a dozen sites before anyone checks it. That is almost certainly what happened with the 5 ft 5 in figure printed by BiographyTag: it is four inches below the majority figure, it matches no photograph of Rema standing beside Wizkid, Davido or Burna Boy, and no other profile repeats it. It is an error, and this page does not use it.

Early Life: Benin City, Church and the School Years

Divine Ikubor was born on May 1, 2000, in Benin City, the capital of Edo State in southern Nigeria. Benin City is an old city — the seat of the Benin Kingdom, a place with a deep musical and artistic history of its own — and it is the city Rema still names as home. He grew up there, went to school there, and started making music there, long before Lagos, London or New York entered the story.

Music came to him through church. He sang in the church choir as a boy, the way many Nigerian pop stars start, and the choir is where he learned to hold a note, to harmonise, and to perform in front of people without freezing. The church background also shaped the voice itself: Rema sings with a clean, melodic tone that sits easily over Afrobeats production, and the control he shows on a track like “Calm Down” — the long held notes, the way he slides between singing and rapping — has its roots in those early years of singing in front of a congregation.

He started making his own music while he was still in school, recording and posting freestyles and short clips. The school years were also the years when his family life changed. Rema lost his father as a child, a fact he has spoken about in interviews, and the loss is part of the reason he talks about Benin City the way he does — not as a place he left behind, but as the place that made him. Beyond that, the family details are kept private, and this page keeps them that way: no names and no dates are printed for family members, because none have been reliably reported, and inventing them would be fabrication, not biography.

The Discovery: Instagram Freestyles and the Jonzing World Signing

Rema’s discovery story is one of the cleanest in modern Afrobeats, because it happened in public, on a platform everyone can see. In 2018, at 18, he posted a series of freestyles on Instagram — short videos of himself rapping and singing over beats, recorded on a phone, with no label and no budget behind them. The clips circulated, and one of them reached D’Prince, the Nigerian artist and music executive who had built his own career under Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records umbrella.

D’Prince saw something in the freestyles that the raw recording quality could not hide: a voice with its own character, a flow that moved between singing and rapping without a seam, and a teenager who already sounded like a recording artist rather than a fan imitating one. He reached out, and the conversation that followed led to a signing. In 2019, at 19, Rema joined Jonzing World, the label D’Prince had founded as an imprint of Mavin Records — the label Don Jazzy built into the most powerful hit-making machine in Nigerian music. The deal put Rema inside the Mavin system, with its producers, its distribution and its track record, while keeping him on D’Prince’s own imprint, where the focus was on developing him rather than rushing him.

The signing was announced with the kind of confidence that now looks prescient. Jonzing World did not present Rema as a project or a gamble; it presented him as the next star on its roster, and the music that followed in 2019 backed that up. His debut self-titled EP, Rema, arrived in 2019 with four songs, and it introduced the sound that would define his first phase: melodic, lightly trap-influenced Afrobeats, sung in a high, clear register, with choruses built to be remembered after one listen. A second EP, Bad Commando, followed later the same year, and by the end of 2019 Rema was no longer a promising teenager from Benin City. He was a signed artist with two EPs, a growing audience, and a label that had already decided he was the future.

The Jonzing World years: Rema signed to D’Prince’s Mavin Records imprint in 2019, at 19, and released two EPs that year. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Rave & Roses and “Calm Down”: The Song That Went Everywhere

Rema’s debut album, Rave & Roses, arrived in March 2022, when he was 21. It was the record the two EPs had been pointing toward: a full-length statement that pulled together the melodic Afrobeats of his early work, the trap influence that had always been in his sound, and a confidence that came from three years of development inside the Mavin system. The album was a success in Nigeria and across the Afrobeats world on release, but its real story is the story of one song on it — “Calm Down” — and what happened to that song over the next two years.

“Calm Down” was released as part of Rave & Roses, and the remix with Selena Gomez, released later in 2022, turned it into something no African song had done before. The remix became the longest-charting African song on the Billboard Hot 100, a record that still stands, and it passed 2 billion streams on Spotify — a number that puts it in the small group of songs, from any continent, that have reached that mark. The Gomez remix worked because it did not change the song: Gomez sang over the same production, in the same register, and the record kept the lightness that had made the original work. The result was a global pop record that still sounded like Rema.

The numbers behind “Calm Down” are the reason the song matters to a page about height and net worth. A song with 2 billion Spotify streams pays. It pays in streaming royalties, in sync licensing, in the touring fees it supports, and in the endorsement deals it makes possible, because brands want to be next to the artist behind the biggest Afrobeats record of the decade. “Calm Down” is the single biggest reason Rema’s estimated net worth sits at $10–15 million in 2026, and it is the reason he could sell out Madison Square Garden three years after the album came out. The song did not just make him famous. It made him bankable, in the way a record label and a tour promoter and a brand manager all understand.

HEIS and the Grammy Nomination

Rema’s second album, HEIS, arrived in July 2024, when he was 24. It was a different record from Rave & Roses in almost every way that matters. Where the debut had been melodic and open, HEIS was harder, faster and more confrontational — a record built around the energy of the live show rather than the smoothness of the studio. The album ran 11 tracks, and it carried two of the most talked-about collaborations of the year: Shallipopi on “Benin Boys”, a track that named Rema’s home city in its title and turned it into a chant, and Odumodublvck on “War Machine”, a pairing of two of the loudest voices in the new Nigerian scene.

“Benin Boys” deserves a line of its own, because it is the song that tied the whole HEIS era back to the Benin City childhood. Rema was 24, four years into a career that had taken him to Madison Square Garden and the Ballon d’Or ceremony, and the song he chose to lead with was a tribute to the city he grew up in. Shallipopi, himself from Benin City, was the natural partner, and the record worked as both a homecoming and a statement: the boy from Benin City had not forgotten where he came from, and he was bringing the city with him onto the biggest stages in the world.

The industry noticed. HEIS earned Rema a Grammy nomination in 2025, in the Best Global Music Album category, the first Grammy nomination of his career. The nomination put him in the company of the small group of Nigerian artists who have been recognised by the Recording Academy, and it confirmed what the streaming numbers had already suggested: HEIS was not a step down from Rave & Roses, it was a second act with its own identity. The album also won the Headies album category in 2025, the Nigerian industry’s own top honour, which meant HEIS had been recognised at home and abroad in the same year.

The HEIS World Tour: Arenas, 20,000 Seats and a Sold-Out Garden

The HEIS World Tour opened in Edmonton on April 11, 2025, when Rema was 24, with 23 dates announced across North America and Europe. It was the tour the “Calm Down” era had made possible and the HEIS era had made necessary: a full arena run, in rooms that hold thousands, for an artist who had started out posting freestyles on a phone seven years earlier. The scale of the rooms tells the story of the rise better than any press release. Madison Square Garden in New York, sold out on May 2, 2025 — the day after Rema turned 25 — with Don Jazzy, the founder of Mavin Records, joining him on stage. The O2 in London on June 8, 2025. The Accor Arena in Paris on June 28, 2025, a room with a capacity of around 20,000. These are not club dates. They are the rooms that define a global pop career, and Rema was filling them at 24 and 25.

The Madison Square Garden show is the one that will be remembered. A sold-out Garden is the line on a biography that separates a successful artist from a global one, and Rema reached it seven years after his discovery, at 25. Don Jazzy joining him on stage was the right image for the night: the man who built Mavin Records standing next to the artist his imprint had signed as a teenager, in the most famous arena in the world, in front of a sold-out crowd. The O2 Arena in London, sold out earlier, on November 14, 2023, at 23, had been the first sign that Rema could fill a room of that size. The Garden, two years later, was the confirmation.

The HEIS World Tour: Rema sold out Madison Square Garden on May 2, 2025, the day after his 25th birthday, with Don Jazzy joining him on stage. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Rema Next to His Peers: The Height Table

Height questions are almost always comparison questions. Nobody asks how tall Rema is in isolation — they ask it because they have seen him standing next to Wizkid, or Davido, or Burna Boy, and they want to know who is taller. The table below answers that directly, using the listed figures from biography profiles for each artist. Every number in it is a listed figure, not a verified measurement, and the same warning that applies to Rema’s height applies to all of them: these are the numbers the profiles print, and they disagree with each other by an inch or two for every artist on the list.

Artist Height (listed) Height in cm Difference vs Rema Rema 5 ft 9 in 175 cm — Wizkid 5 ft 4 in 163 cm 5 in shorter Davido 5 ft 7 in 170 cm 2 in shorter Burna Boy 6 ft 1 in 185 cm 4 in taller Asake 5 ft 11 in 180 cm 2 in taller

Rema sits in the middle of the group. He is five inches taller than Wizkid, listed at 5 ft 4 in, and two inches taller than Davido, listed at 5 ft 7 in. He is four inches shorter than Burna Boy, listed at 6 ft 1 in, and two inches shorter than Asake, listed at 5 ft 11 in. The photographs back the table up: Rema stands visibly taller than Wizkid and Davido in shared frames, and visibly shorter than Burna Boy, whose six-foot-plus frame is the outlier in the group. The two-inch gap with Asake is the hardest to see in a photograph, because two inches disappears in footwear and posture, but it is the figure the profiles print.

How Old Was He When…? The Age at Every Milestone

Rema’s career is short enough that the milestone table reads like a second biography, and young enough that every row in it is a reminder of how fast the rise was. He was 18 when he was discovered, 19 when he signed, 21 when his debut album came out, and 25 when he sold out Madison Square Garden. The table below runs the ages against the dates.

Milestone Year Age Born, Benin City, Edo State May 1, 2000 0 Discovered after Instagram freestyles reach D’Prince 2018 18 Signed to Jonzing World (Mavin Records imprint) 2019 19 Debut EP Rema (four songs); Bad Commando EP 2019 19 Debut album Rave & Roses (March 2022) 2022 21 “Calm Down” remix with Selena Gomez 2022 22 Performed at the Ballon d’Or ceremony 2023 23 Sold out O2 Arena, London (November 14, 2023) 2023 23 Second album HEIS (July 2024, 11 tracks) 2024 24 Grammy nomination, Best Global Music Album (HEIS) 2025 24 Headies album win for HEIS 2025 24 HEIS World Tour opens, Edmonton (April 11, 2025) 2025 24 Sold out Madison Square Garden (May 2, 2025) 2025 25 The O2, London (June 8, 2025); Accor Arena, Paris (June 28, 2025) 2025 25 Three AFRIMA awards, Lagos (January 11, 2026) 2026 25 “TEA”, first solo single of 2026, released (August 7, 2026) 2026 26

Net Worth 2026: –15 Million and How the Money Is Made

Rema’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $10–15 million. The range comes from the spread of published estimates, and it is a wide one: ThrillNG, in October 2026, put the figure at $14–16 million, and the self.name.ng list of the richest African musicians, published October 21, 2026, put it at $14 million. NaijaTopCelebs gives $10–15 million, StreamingNaija gives $5–15 million, and Clacified, in August 2026, gives $5.7 million. Offcamp, in October 2025, gives $22 million, a figure that sits well above every other estimate and is treated here as a high outlier. The anchor for this page is $10–15 million, with $14 million the most recent credible point estimate, because that is where the strongest and most recent sources converge.

The range is wide for a reason. Rema is 26, his biggest earning years are the last three, and the public record of his income is thin: no audited accounts, no Forbes list, no published contract figures. What the estimates are built on is the visible income — streaming royalties, touring fees, endorsement deals and the one-off paydays that make the news. The $5.7 million figure from Clacified looks low against the touring record, and the $22 million figure from Offcamp looks high against the rest of the field. The middle of the range, $10–15 million, is where the estimates that use the same visible income land, and the $14 million point from ThrillNG and self.name.ng is the most recent of them.

Touring is the biggest single source of the money. A 23-date arena tour with sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden, the O2 in London and the Accor Arena in Paris pays at a level that dwarfs the other income streams, and reports put Rema’s fee for an international show at $200,000–$500,000. At the top of that range, a single arena night pays half a million dollars. Multiply that across a tour, and the reason the net worth estimate has climbed so fast since 2022 becomes clear: the touring business is where the “Calm Down” streaming numbers turn into cash.

Streaming is the second source, and “Calm Down” is the reason it matters. A song with more than 2 billion Spotify streams generates royalties for years, and the Rave & Roses and HEIS catalogues keep earning every month. The streaming income is smaller per month than a touring fee, but it never stops, and it compounds: every new listener who finds “Calm Down” adds to a royalty stream that started in 2022 and has no end date. The third source is the one-off paydays that make headlines. The reported $3 million fee for performing at Anant Ambani’s wedding is the largest single fee in the public record, and it shows what Rema can command for a private booking — a fee that sits far above even the top of the reported international-show range.

Endorsements, Fashion and the Dubai Property

Rema’s endorsement portfolio is the part of the money story that shows how far the brand has travelled beyond music. He has endorsement deals with Pepsi and BMW, and he serves as a global ambassador for Mugler, the French fashion house. The Mugler role is the most interesting of the three, because it places a 26-year-old Afrobeats star at the centre of a luxury fashion brand’s global image — a long way from the Instagram freestyles of 2018, and a sign of how the fashion world now reads Afrobeats stardom. The Pepsi deal puts him in front of a mass audience in Nigeria and across Africa. The BMW deal puts him in front of a different one. Together, the three deals cover the range of what a global pop star’s endorsement income looks like: a drinks brand, a car brand, and a fashion house, each paying for a different kind of association.

The property story is the other visible sign of the money. In August 2026, Rema announced a property at One by Binghatti, in Business Bay, Dubai — a development in one of the city’s most prominent districts. No price was given for the property, and this page does not guess one. What the announcement shows is the direction of the spending: a 26-year-old artist, eight years into his career, buying into Dubai real estate. It is the kind of purchase that a $10–15 million net worth makes possible, and it is the kind of purchase that a $5 million net worth would not. The Dubai property does not prove the $14 million figure. It is consistent with it.

Personal Life: Private, and What Is Actually Known

Rema keeps his personal life out of the press, and that is a deliberate choice, not an accident. As of 2026, there is no confirmed wife and no confirmed girlfriend. He is not married, and no relationship has been confirmed by him or by any credible reporting. That is the whole of the reliable record on the subject, and this page says it plainly rather than filling the gap with speculation.

The gap gets filled anyway, by the usual machinery: gossip blogs pairing him with other artists, social media threads reading meaning into a photograph, and listicles that turn a rumour into a headline. None of it is confirmed, and none of it is used here. The reason is not prudishness. It is accuracy. A relationship claim that has no source behind it is not a fact, and printing it would be the same kind of error as printing the 5 ft 5 in height figure — a number that looks precise and is simply wrong.

What is known about the personal life is the family background, and even that is kept to what has been widely reported. Rema grew up in Benin City, sang in church, started making music while he was in school, and lost his father as a child. Those are the facts he has spoken about, and they are the facts this page prints. Beyond them, the private life stays private, and the career is the story. At 26, with two albums, a Grammy nomination, a sold-out Garden and three AFRIMA awards, the career is more than enough story on its own.

Rema in 2026: AFRIMA, “TEA” and the Headies Nominations

Rema’s 2026 started with the biggest night of his career so far. On January 11, 2026, at the AFRIMA awards in Lagos, he won three awards: Artiste of the Year, Best Male Artiste in Western Africa, and Best African Artiste Duo/Group in African R&B and Soul. Three awards in one night, in his home country, in front of a Lagos crowd, is the kind of evening that defines a year, and it set the tone for everything that followed. The Artiste of the Year award, in particular, is the top honour at AFRIMA, and winning it at 25 — he was still 25 in January, turning 26 in May — put him at the front of the African music scene in the year that followed.

The music followed in August. “TEA”, Rema’s first solo single of 2026, was released on August 7, 2026, produced by Mustard, the American producer whose name on a record is a signal of intent. A Mustard production is not a casual release. It is a statement that the next phase of the career is being built with American hit-makers, and that the artist behind it is thinking about the global charts, not just the Afrobeats scene. “TEA” was the first solo single of the year, and it arrived seven months after the AFRIMA wins — a gap that suggests the single was planned, not rushed, and that the team behind it was waiting for the right moment.

The Headies nominations followed. In 2026, Rema was nominated for Best Male Artiste, for Best Recording of the Year for “Baby (Is It a Crime)”, and for Afrobeats Single of the Year for “Fun” — three nominations that cover the range of his current work, from the artist categories to the song categories. The nominations matter because the Headies is the Nigerian industry’s own award, and a nomination there is a judgement by the people who work in the scene, not by an international jury. Rema won the Headies album category for HEIS in 2025. The 2026 nominations are the follow-up.

Sources & Reporting

Healthy Celeb (Rema height 5 ft 9 in, 175 cm; weight 68–70 kg; born May 1, 2000, Benin City). Research Room (Rema height 5 ft 9 in, 175 cm; born May 1, 2000). Biographies.com.ng (Rema height 5 ft 9 in, 175 cm; born May 1, 2000, Benin City, Edo State). Life Details Hub (Rema height 5 ft 9 in, 175 cm). InfoTopBio, Trendland and Wikibious (Rema height 5 ft 10 in, 178 cm — minority figure, printed alongside the majority figure). Soundhitz (Rema height about 5 ft 8 in, 173 cm). BiographyTag (Rema height 5 ft 5 in — rejected as an outlier; see the “How This Height Figure Was Reached” box). ThrillNG, October 2026 (Rema net worth $14–16 million; international show fees $200,000–$500,000; $3 million Anant Ambani wedding fee; Pepsi, BMW and Mugler endorsements; Dubai property at One by Binghatti, Business Bay, August 2026). self.name.ng, richest African musicians list, October 21, 2026 (Rema net worth $14 million). NaijaTopCelebs (Rema net worth $10–15 million). StreamingNaija (Rema net worth $5–15 million). Clacified, August 2026 (Rema net worth $5.7 million — low outlier). Offcamp, October 2025 (Rema net worth $22 million — high outlier; show fees $200,000–$500,000). Mavin Records / Jonzing World reporting (discovered 2018 after Instagram freestyles reached D’Prince; signed to Jonzing World in 2019; debut EP Rema, four songs, 2019; Bad Commando EP, 2019). Rave & Roses (debut album, March 2022); “Calm Down” remix with Selena Gomez (longest-charting African song on the Billboard Hot 100; 2 billion+ Spotify streams). HEIS (second album, July 2024, 11 tracks; Shallipopi on “Benin Boys”; Odumodublvck on “War Machine”); Grammy nomination 2025, Best Global Music Album for HEIS; Headies 2025 album win for HEIS. HEIS World Tour (opened Edmonton April 11, 2025; 23 announced dates; sold out Madison Square Garden May 2, 2025, Don Jazzy on stage; The O2 London June 8, 2025; Accor Arena Paris June 28, 2025, about 20,000 capacity; sold out O2 Arena November 14, 2023). Ballon d’Or ceremony performance, 2023. AFRIMA, January 11, 2026, Lagos (three wins: Artiste of the Year, Best Male Artiste in Western Africa, Best African Artiste Duo/Group in African R&B and Soul). “TEA” (first solo single of 2026, produced by Mustard, released August 7, 2026). 2026 Headies nominations (Best Male Artiste; Best Recording of the Year, “Baby (Is It a Crime)”; Afrobeats Single of the Year, “Fun”). No third album announced as of late 2026. Guide Net Worth internal: Wizkid height, Davido height, Burna Boy height, Asake height, Tems height. Reporting window: October–November 2026. Height and weight figures are listed figures from biography profiles, not officially measured values. Money figures are estimates built from reported fees, streaming data and published estimates, not audited financial statements. Where outlets disagreed — on the height, and on the net worth — this article prints the range and the reason for it. If new reporting emerges, this article will be updated and the change noted here.

Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, and no invented numbers. Every profile on this site passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.

Frequently Asked Questions

How tall is Rema? Rema is 5 ft 9 in (175 cm) tall, according to most biography profiles, including Healthy Celeb, Research Room, Biographies.com.ng and Life Details Hub. A minority of listings print 5 ft 10 in (178 cm). The figure is a listed height, not an officially measured one, and one outlier listing of 5 ft 5 in is rejected as an error.

How tall is Rema in cm? Rema is 175 cm tall, which is 5 ft 9 in — the figure most biography profiles print. The minority figure of 5 ft 10 in converts to 178 cm, and the lower credible figure of about 5 ft 8 in converts to 173 cm. The spread across the credible listings is 173–178 cm, with 175 cm the figure most profiles agree on.

How old is Rema in 2026? Rema is 26 years old in 2026. He was born on May 1, 2000, and he turned 26 on May 1, 2026. He was 18 when he was discovered in 2018, 19 when he signed to Jonzing World in 2019, 21 when Rave & Roses came out in 2022, and 25 when he sold out Madison Square Garden on May 2, 2025.

When was Rema born? Rema was born Divine Ikubor on May 1, 2000, in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria. He grew up in Benin City, sang in church as a boy, and started making music while he was still in school. He lost his father as a child, a fact he has spoken about in interviews.

What is Rema’s net worth in 2026? Rema’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $10–15 million, with the most recent credible point estimate at $14 million (ThrillNG, October 2026, and the self.name.ng richest-African-musicians list, October 21, 2026). The published range runs from $5.7 million (Clacified, August 2026) to $22 million (Offcamp, October 2025), with both ends treated as outliers. The money comes mainly from touring — reported fees of $200,000–$500,000 per international show — plus streaming royalties from “Calm Down” and the two albums, endorsements with Pepsi, BMW and Mugler, and a reported $3 million fee for performing at Anant Ambani’s wedding.

Is Rema married? No. There is no confirmed wife and no confirmed girlfriend as of 2026, and Rema is not married. He keeps his personal life private, and no relationship has been confirmed by him or by any credible reporting. This page does not repeat unconfirmed rumours.

What is Rema doing in 2026? In 2026, Rema won three AFRIMA awards on January 11 in Lagos — Artiste of the Year, Best Male Artiste in Western Africa, and Best African Artiste Duo/Group in African R&B and Soul. He released “TEA”, his first solo single of 2026, produced by Mustard, on August 7, 2026. He is nominated at the 2026 Headies for Best Male Artiste, Best Recording of the Year for “Baby (Is It a Crime)”, and Afrobeats Single of the Year for “Fun”. No third album has been announced as of late 2026.

How tall is Rema compared to Wizkid and Davido? Rema, listed at 5 ft 9 in (175 cm), is five inches taller than Wizkid, listed at 5 ft 4 in (163 cm), and two inches taller than Davido, listed at 5 ft 7 in (170 cm). He is four inches shorter than Burna Boy, listed at 6 ft 1 in (185 cm), and two inches shorter than Asake, listed at 5 ft 11 in (180 cm). All of these figures are listed heights from biography profiles, not verified measurements.