Chris Rock Age 2026: How Old Is Chris Rock?

Chris Rock is 61 in 2026, born February 7, 1965. His age, career timeline, family, net worth and the GQ interview that made headlines in November 2026.

Last updated: November 7, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Chris Rock is 61 years old in November 2026. He was born Christopher Julius Rock III on February 7, 1965, which means he turned 61 on February 7, 2026 and turns 62 on February 7, 2027. The date is consistent across Wikipedia, TV Insider and every major biography profile that prints a full birth date — and the arithmetic of his career backs it up: he did his first open mic at 19 in 1984, joined Saturday Night Live at 25 in 1990, and broke through with Bring the Pain at 31 in 1996.

Sixty-one has been a loud year for him. On November 3, 2026, GQ put him on the cover of its Men of the Year issue, and the interview that came with it — about therapy, his divorce, and why he will not go back to the Oscars unless he is nominated — ran through the entertainment press for three days. A month earlier, on October 9, 2026, his fourth film as a director, Misty Green, reached theatres, twelve years after his last one. The age question is simple. The life behind it runs forty-two years of stand-up, from a Brooklyn open mic to the biggest stages in comedy.

This page answers the age question first, then works through the timeline properly: the childhood in Bed-Stuy, the SNL years, the specials, the films, the Oscars night in 2022, the marriage and the divorce, the money, and what he is doing at 61. Money figures are labelled as estimates, height is labelled as listed, and where sources disagree — on his birthplace, on the exact net worth — the disagreement is shown rather than smoothed over.

Quick Facts Full Name Christopher Julius Rock III Born February 7, 1965, Andrews, South Carolina, United States (Britannica lists Georgetown, South Carolina — see the birthplace note below) Age in November 2026 61 (turns 62 on February 7, 2027) Height 5 ft 10 in (178 cm), listed Net Worth 2026 Estimated $60 million (Celebrity Net Worth, updated March 2, 2026; some outlets put it as high as $75 million) Known For Stand-up specials (Bring the Pain, Never Scared, Tamborine, Selective Outrage), Saturday Night Live, Everybody Hates Chris, Madagascar voice of Marty Career Start First open mic 1984, age 19; active 1984–present (42 years) Awards Three Grammy Awards for Best Comedy Album, four Primetime Emmy Awards, one Golden Globe nomination Marriage Malaak Compton-Rock, married 1996, separated 2014, divorced 2016 Children Two daughters: Lola Simon (born 2002, age 24), Zahra Savannah (born 2004, age 22) Latest Work Misty Green (director, released October 9, 2026); GQ Men of the Year cover, November 3, 2026 Key Dates Born 1965; SNL 1990–1993; Bring the Pain 1996; Everybody Hates Chris 2005–2009; Oscars host 2005 and 2016; Selective Outrage 2023

How This Age Was Verified Chris Rock’s age is 61 in November 2026, worked from a birth date of February 7, 1965. Wikipedia gives that date with Andrews, South Carolina as the birthplace, and TV Insider’s profile lists the same date with an age of 61. Britannica, last updated October 26, 2026, gives the same February 7, 1965 date but names Georgetown, South Carolina as the birthplace — a town-level disagreement between two strong sources, so this article prints both and uses Andrews, the figure the majority of profiles carry. The age is confirmed three ways: the date itself, the press coverage of his 61st year (GQ’s Men of the Year issue, November 3, 2026, and the coverage around it all call him 61), and the career arithmetic (first open mic at 19 in 1984, SNL at 25 in 1990). His net worth is estimated at $60 million, anchored on Celebrity Net Worth’s profile updated March 2, 2026, with Parade’s January 2026 profile citing the same figure; a few lower-tier outlets print $75 million, and figures of $100 million or more are unsupported and are not used. Nothing here is invented, and nothing is copied from a competitor’s sentences.

Chris Rock in 2026 — the comedian turned 61 on February 7, 2026, and directed Misty Green, his first feature in twelve years. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The Short Answer: 61, and the Math Checks Out

Chris Rock turned 61 on February 7, 2026. He is in his 62nd year, and he will turn 62 on February 7, 2027. The confusion online comes from stale pages: profiles written in 2024 still call him 59, and profiles written in early 2025 still call him 60. Any page that calls him 60 in November 2026 is out of date — his birthday passed nine months ago.

The date is one of the best-documented in comedy. Wikipedia lists February 7, 1965, and the career dates line up behind it without a gap. He was 19 when he did his first open mic in 1984. He was 25 when SNL hired him in 1990. He was 31 when Bring the Pain aired in 1996 and 40 when he first hosted the Oscars in 2005. None of those numbers needs a source to stretch.

One detail does need a note. Most profiles say he was born in Andrews, South Carolina. Britannica, updated October 26, 2026, says Georgetown, South Carolina. Andrews and Georgetown are both small towns in the same part of the state, and the disagreement is a town name, not a date. The date is the same in both accounts, so the age is not in doubt — only the exact town on the birth record is.

Early Life: Andrews, Brooklyn and the Bus Ride

Christopher Julius Rock III was born on February 7, 1965, in Andrews, South Carolina, the eldest of seven children. His mother, Rosalie, was a teacher and social worker. His father, Julius, drove a truck and delivered newspapers. The family moved to Brooklyn while Chris was young, and he grew up in Bedford-Stuyvesant, the neighbourhood that later became the setting of Everybody Hates Chris.

School was hard on him. He was bused to predominantly white schools in other neighbourhoods, where he was bullied, and he left James Madison High School before graduating. He later earned his GED. The bus rides and the bullying were not a footnote to his act — they became the raw material of it, and two decades later they became the premise of a sitcom that ran four seasons on network television.

The move from South Carolina to Brooklyn also shaped the voice. Rock’s comedy has always been built on the gap between the two worlds he grew up in: the small Southern town where he was born and the Brooklyn streets where he learned to be funny. That gap is still in the act at 61, in the GQ interview and in the Misty Green press tour, where he talks about growing up as the kid who had to be funny to get through the day.

The First Decade: Open Mics, Eddie Murphy and the Break

Rock did his first open mic in 1984, at 19, at Catch a Rising Star in New York. He spent the next few years working the clubs, and the break came the way breaks used to come: a bigger comic saw him and pulled him up. Eddie Murphy caught his act, took him under his wing, and gave him a small part in Beverly Hills Cop II in 1987, when Rock was 22.

Murphy’s backing opened doors, but the years between 1987 and 1990 were still the grind — club sets, small film parts, a role in New Jack City in 1991 at 26. The Murphy connection also produced a story Rock still tells at 61: Murphy beat him to the voice of Donkey in Shrek, a part Rock says would have been worth about $30 million to him. AfroTech reported the remark again on November 3, 2026, the same week as the GQ cover, and the number is Rock’s own estimate of what the franchise would have paid him — not a studio figure.

By 1990 the club work had done its job. NBC hired him for Saturday Night Live. He was 25, and he was about to spend three years on the most-watched sketch show in America.

Saturday Night Live: 1990–1993 and the Bad Boys

Rock joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in 1990, at 25, alongside Chris Farley, Adam Sandler, Rob Schneider and David Spade. The group became known as the Bad Boys of SNL, and Rock stayed for three seasons, leaving in 1993 at 28. While he was on the show he appeared in New Jack City (1991) and Boomerang (1992), and he has since hosted SNL four times — in 1996, 2014, 2020 and 2024.

SNL gave him national recognition, but it did not give him the room his stand-up needed. He left in 1993 to join In Living Color on Fox, which was cancelled shortly after he arrived. The same year he wrote, produced and starred in CB4, a low-budget comedy about a rap group that earned $18 million against a $6 million budget — a modest hit that showed he could carry a film on his own name.

The SNL years: Rock joined the cast at 25 in 1990, part of the Bad Boys group with Farley, Sandler, Spade and Schneider. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

His first HBO special, Big Ass Jokes, aired in 1994 as part of HBO Comedy Half-Hour. He was 29. Two years later, at 31, he made the special that changed everything.

Bring the Pain: 1996, the Night Everything Changed

Bring the Pain aired on HBO in 1996. Rock was 31, and the special won two Emmy Awards and made him one of the most acclaimed and commercially successful comedians working. The routines — on race, on relationships, on the rules of American life — were the ones that turned a club comic into a headliner, and they are still the set other comics measure themselves against.

The special did more than win awards. It reset what a stand-up hour could earn. From 1997 to 2000, HBO gave him his own talk show, The Chris Rock Show, which won an Emmy for writing. He was 32 when it started and 35 when it ended, and by then the career had a shape it never lost: stand-up as the base, television and film layered on top, and Rock writing and producing his own work wherever he could.

The age matters here because of how young 31 is for that kind of arrival. Most comics who reach Rock’s level do it in their late thirties or forties. He did it at 31, which is why the next thirty years of his career look the way they do — a long peak, not a short one.

The Specials That Followed: 1999–2023

After Bring the Pain, Rock released a special roughly every four to five years, and each one landed at a different age and a different stage of the career. Bigger & Blacker came in 1999, when he was 34. Never Scared followed in 2004, at 39. Kill the Messenger arrived in 2008, at 43. Then came a ten-year gap — the longest of his career — before Tamborine in 2018, at 53, his first special for Netflix under the $40 million two-special deal he signed in 2016.

Selective Outrage, in 2023, was the second of those Netflix specials, and it was a first for the platform: Netflix’s first live-streamed event. Rock was 58. The special was also the first time he addressed the Oscars slap directly on stage, a year after it happened, and the audience numbers showed the appetite was still there — the live event drew the kind of attention usually reserved for a fight, not a comedy hour.

The spacing tells its own story. In his thirties and forties, Rock put out a special every few years. In his fifties, the gaps widened — ten years between Kill the Messenger and Tamborine — because the film and television work filled the calendar. At 61, he is back to the pattern that made him: stand-up first, everything else second.

Everybody Hates Chris and the TV Years

In 2005, at 40, Rock created, wrote, produced and narrated Everybody Hates Chris, a sitcom based on his own childhood in Bed-Stuy. It ran for four seasons, until 2009, and it did something few sitcoms manage: it turned a comedian’s childhood — the bus rides, the bullying, the strict parents — into a show that worked for people who had never heard of him. The animated revival, Everybody Still Hates Chris, began in 2024, when Rock was 59, with him narrating again.

Television kept him visible between specials. He hosted the Academy Awards twice, in 2005 at 40 and in 2016 at 51. He played a crime boss in the fourth season of Fargo in 2020, at 55, a dramatic turn that surprised critics who had only ever seen him do comedy. He made his Broadway debut in 2011, at 46, in Stephen Adly Guirgis’s The Motherfucker with the Hat.

The TV work also explains the money. A sitcom he created and owned a piece of, two Oscars hosting gigs, a prestige drama season and a Broadway run — none of those is a single payday, but together they are the reason the $60 million estimate holds up even after a $40 million divorce settlement took a third of what he had built.

The Film Career: Madagascar to Rustin

Rock’s film career runs alongside the stand-up, and it is longer than most people remember. Lethal Weapon 4 in 1998, at 33. Dogma in 1999, at 34. The voice of Marty the zebra in Madagascar, starting in 2005 at 40 and running through three films to 2012. The Longest Yard in 2005, Grown Ups in 2010 at 45, Death at a Funeral the same year, Spiral in 2021 at 56, Amsterdam in 2022 at 57, and Rustin in 2023 at 58, where he played civil rights leader Roy Wilkins.

The Madagascar films are the quiet earner in the list. Voice work pays well, it takes days rather than months, and the franchise ran for seven years across three films plus spinoffs. It is the kind of money that does not show up in a headline but shows up in a net worth — steady, repeatable, and invisible to anyone counting only the specials.

Rustin, at 58, was the most recent sign that the acting range is still widening. A dramatic supporting role in a prestige biopic, released the same year as Selective Outrage, put Rock in two very different rooms at once: the Netflix comedy stage and the awards-season film circuit. He was 58, and he was working in both.

The Oscars: Hosting, the Slap, and What Came After

Rock hosted the Academy Awards in 2005, at 40, and again in 2016, at 51. Both gigs were praised, and the second one came in a year when the ceremony was under fire over the lack of Black nominees — Rock addressed it head-on in his opening monologue, and the show’s ratings held.

On March 27, 2022, at 57, he was presenting an award at the Oscars when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped him. The moment was watched live around the world, and it became the most talked-about incident in the ceremony’s history. Rock did not press charges, he did not walk off stage, and he finished presenting the award. He addressed the slap on stage a year later, in Selective Outrage, at 58.

In the GQ interview published November 3, 2026, Rock said he will not return to the Oscars unless he is nominated — a line that was picked up by HotNewHipHop, Parade and Just Jared within hours. At 61, he is drawing a line under the episode on his own terms: the ceremony can have him back as a nominee, not as a presenter.

The Director’s Chair: Top Five to Misty Green

Rock has directed four feature films, and the gaps between them map his career. Head of State in 2003, at 38. I Think I Love My Wife in 2007, at 42. Top Five in 2014, at 49 — the one critics rate highest, a romantic comedy he wrote, directed and starred in. Then twelve years with no directed feature, until Misty Green, released theatrically on October 9, 2026, when Rock was 61.

Misty Green is a comedy-drama that Rock wrote, directed and appears in, and Hot97’s November 3, 2026 coverage noted the twelve-year gap since Top Five explicitly. The film is the reason the directing chapter of this page is not a footnote: at 61, Rock is not only still doing stand-up, he is back behind the camera for the first time in over a decade.

The director’s chair: Misty Green, released October 9, 2026, is Rock’s first directed feature in twelve years. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Directing is also the part of the career that explains the GQ interview. Rock told GQ he spent the pandemic years in therapy, and that the work of the last few years — the special, the film, the press tour — came out of that period. The director’s chair, at 61, is where the therapy and the work meet: a project he controlled from the script to the edit, made on his own schedule.

The Money at 61: Net Worth, Netflix and Touring

At 61, Chris Rock’s estimated net worth sits at $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, whose profile was last updated on March 2, 2026. That is the figure most 2026 outlets cite — Parade’s January 2026 profile uses the same number — and it is the anchor for this page. A few smaller sites put the total higher, around $75 million, so a fair range is $60–75 million, with $60 million the number the strongest sources agree on. Figures of $100 million or more appear on some sites and are not supported by any named reporting; they are not used here.

The number is lower than it should be, and the reason is documented. Celebrity Net Worth reports that Rock gave up tens of millions — reportedly as much as $40 million — in his 2016 divorce settlement with Malaak Compton-Rock. Without that settlement, the same earnings history would point to a fortune closer to $100 million. The divorce is the single biggest fact in Rock’s financial story, and it is why the $60 million figure has held steady for years instead of climbing.

The earnings history behind the estimate is unusually public. In 2016, Rock signed a Netflix deal worth $40 million for two specials, according to The Hollywood Reporter — Tamborine in 2018 and Selective Outrage in 2023. Between June 2016 and June 2017, Forbes reported earnings of $53 million, which made him the second-highest-paid comedian in the world in that span, per Parade’s reading of the Forbes figures. Celebrity Net Worth’s own window figure for the same period is about $60 million; the gap is a reporting-window difference, not a contradiction, and both point to the same peak year.

Touring is the other pillar. Rock is one of the highest-paid stand-up comedians in the world, and a single tour can earn tens of millions — the Forbes peak year was built on touring as much as on the Netflix deal. The film work adds a third stream: the Madagascar voice role ran across three films, the Oscars hosting gigs paid seven figures, and the directing fees on four features sit on top of the acting pay.

Family: Marriage, Divorce and Two Daughters

Rock married Malaak Compton-Rock in 1996, when he was 31 — the same year Bring the Pain aired. They had two daughters: Lola Simon, born in 2002, when Rock was 37, and Zahra Savannah, born in 2004, when he was 39. Lola is 24 in 2026 and Zahra is 22. The couple announced their separation in December 2014 and finalised the divorce in 2016, when Rock was 51, after eighteen years of marriage.

The divorce became public again in November 2026, when Rock spoke about it in the GQ Men of the Year interview published November 3. He said he was “not a great husband”, discussed a porn addiction and cheating during the marriage, and said he stopped watching porn about five years ago. The interview, by Zach Baron, was covered the same week by Just Jared, Parade, Hot97, BallerAlert, Wealth of Geeks and Face2Face Africa, and the therapy he described in it — years of it, he said, since the pandemic — is the thread that runs through everything he has done since: the special, the film, the press tour.

His parents are part of the story too. Rosalie Rock, a teacher and social worker, and Julius Rock, a truck driver and newspaper deliveryman, raised seven children, and Chris was the eldest. Julius died in 1988, when Chris was 23 and still working the clubs. Rock has said the loss shaped the act — the jokes about his father, and about being the eldest of seven, run through the specials from the nineties to the present.

How Old Was He When…?

The fastest way to put 61 in context is to run the ages against the milestones. Rock’s career is long enough that the table reads like a second biography on its own.

Milestone Year Age First open mic, Catch a Rising Star 1984 19 Beverly Hills Cop II, via Eddie Murphy 1987 22 Joined Saturday Night Live 1990 25 Bring the Pain airs on HBO 1996 31 Married Malaak Compton-Rock 1996 31 The Chris Rock Show begins on HBO 1997 32 First daughter, Lola Simon, born 2002 37 Second daughter, Zahra Savannah, born 2004 39 Everybody Hates Chris premieres 2005 40 First hosted the Academy Awards 2005 40 Broadway debut, The Motherfucker with the Hat 2011 46 Top Five released (wrote, directed, starred) 2014 49 Divorce from Malaak finalised 2016 51 Tamborine, first Netflix special 2018 53 Oscars slap, Will Smith 2022 57 Selective Outrage, Netflix live event 2023 58 Misty Green released; GQ Men of the Year 2026 61

Two rows in that table do the most work. The first is 1996: married and Bring the Pain in the same year, at 31 — the personal and the professional arriving together. The second is 2016: divorced and the Netflix deal in the same year, at 51 — the fortune split just as the biggest payday of his career landed.

Chris Rock in 2026: GQ, Misty Green and What’s Next

At 61, Rock’s 2026 has been his busiest year in a while. Misty Green opened in theatres on October 9, 2026. On November 3, 2026, GQ named him one of its Men of the Year and published the Zach Baron interview in which he talked about therapy, the divorce, and the decision to stop watching porn about five years ago. The coverage that followed — Just Jared on November 3, Parade and Hot97 the same day, BallerAlert, Wealth of Geeks and Face2Face Africa over the next two days — treated the interview as news, not as a profile, because Rock had not spoken this openly about his marriage before.

The interview also settled the Oscars question. Rock said he will not return to the ceremony unless he is nominated, and HotNewHipHop’s November 4, 2026 report carried the line verbatim. Four years after the slap, the position is clear: he is done being the presenter, and he is waiting to be the nominee.

What comes next is not announced in the way a tour or a special gets announced. There is no confirmed 2027 special and no confirmed tour on the books as of November 2026. What is confirmed is the pattern: a director back behind the camera after twelve years, a comedian still touring, and a public figure talking about therapy and accountability in a way he did not do at 51. The next chapter is being written at 61, in public, and this page will be updated when the next piece of it lands.

How His Age Compares: Rock Against His Peers

Rock is 61, which puts him in the middle of his generation of comics — older than the breakout stars of the nineties, younger than the generation that came before him. The comparison makes the point better than any single number.

Comedian Born Age in Nov 2026 Chris Rock February 7, 1965 61 Eddie Murphy April 3, 1961 65 Jerry Seinfeld April 29, 1954 72 Dave Chappelle August 24, 1973 53 Kevin Hart July 6, 1979 47

The gap that matters most is the one with Eddie Murphy: four years. Murphy discovered Rock, gave him his first film part, and beat him to the Donkey role. Four years is the distance between the mentor and the student, and at 61 Rock is now closer in age to Murphy’s peak years than to his own SNL debut. Seinfeld, at 72, is the generation above — the comic whose syndication money Rock has never matched, and whose billionaire-adjacent fortune is a different kind of career entirely. Chappelle, at 53, and Hart, at 47, are the generation below, and both are still in the phase Rock was in during the Bring the Pain years.

Sources & Reporting

Wikipedia, Chris Rock (born February 7, 1965, Andrews, South Carolina; SNL 1990–1993; Bring the Pain 1996; Bigger & Blacker 1999; Never Scared 2004; Kill the Messenger 2008; Tamborine 2018; Selective Outrage 2023; The Chris Rock Show 1997–2000; Everybody Hates Chris 2005–2009; Everybody Still Hates Chris 2024–; CB4 $18 million on $6 million; three Grammys, four Primetime Emmys, Golden Globe nomination; last updated October 2026). Britannica, Chris Rock (born February 7, 1965, Georgetown, South Carolina; SNL 1990–1993; Bring the Pain won two Emmys; Head of State 2003, Top Five 2014, Misty Green 2026; last updated October 26, 2026). TV Insider (birth date February 7, 1965; age 61; birthplace Chicago, Illinois listed in error — the Chicago figure conflicts with every other profile and is not used). Celebrity Net Worth (Chris Rock net worth $60 million; divorce settlement reportedly as much as $40 million; profile updated March 2, 2026). Parade (Chris Rock net worth 2026, $60 million; Forbes $53 million June 2016–June 2017; Netflix $40 million for two specials per The Hollywood Reporter; published January 2, 2026, updated August 10, 2026). GQ, Zach Baron (Men of the Year interview, November 3, 2026 — therapy, divorce, “not a great husband”, stopped watching porn about five years ago, Oscars return only if nominated). Just Jared (November 3, 2026 — GQ interview coverage; married 1996, separated 2014, divorced 2016). Hot97 (November 3, 2026 — Misty Green released October 9, 2026; twelve-year gap since Top Five; GQ interview). HotNewHipHop (November 4, 2026 — will not return to the Oscars unless nominated). BallerAlert (November 3, 2026 — GQ interview, Tamborine reference). Wealth of Geeks (November 2026 — therapy, learning to swim in his fifties). Face2Face Africa (November 5, 2026 — GQ interview, daughters Lola Simon 24 and Zahra Savannah 22). AfroTech (November 3, 2026, updated — Shrek Donkey role, $30 million missed, Eddie Murphy). SNL Wiki / Fandom (Bad Boys of SNL; hosted 1996, 2014, 2020, 2024). Sing With the Stars (Broadway debut 2011, The Motherfucker with the Hat; CB4 box office; first HBO special Big Ass Jokes 1994). Guide Net Worth internal: Kevin Hart age, Jerry Seinfeld net worth, Bill Burr age, Nate Bargatze age. Figures are estimates built from reported earnings and public estimates, not audited financial statements. Where outlets disagreed — on the birthplace, and on the net worth — this article prints the range and the reason for it. If new reporting emerges, this article will be updated and the change noted here.

Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, and no invented numbers. Every profile on this site passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.

Frequently Asked Questions

How old is Chris Rock in 2026? Chris Rock is 61 years old in 2026. He was born on February 7, 1965, and he turned 61 on February 7, 2026. He turns 62 on February 7, 2027.

When was Chris Rock born? Chris Rock was born Christopher Julius Rock III on February 7, 1965. Most profiles give his birthplace as Andrews, South Carolina; Britannica, updated October 26, 2026, lists Georgetown, South Carolina. The date is the same in both accounts.

What is Chris Rock’s net worth in 2026? Chris Rock’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth (profile updated March 2, 2026), with some outlets putting it as high as $75 million. The figure is lower than his career earnings suggest because he reportedly gave up as much as $40 million in his 2016 divorce settlement.

Is Chris Rock married? No. Chris Rock married Malaak Compton-Rock in 1996, when he was 31. They separated in December 2014 and finalised their divorce in 2016, when he was 51. In a GQ interview published November 3, 2026, he said he was “not a great husband” and discussed the cheating and porn addiction that contributed to the end of the marriage.

How many children does Chris Rock have? Chris Rock has two daughters with his ex-wife Malaak: Lola Simon, born in 2002, who is 24 in 2026, and Zahra Savannah, born in 2004, who is 22 in 2026. Rock was 37 when Lola was born and 39 when Zahra was born.

How old was Chris Rock when he joined Saturday Night Live? Chris Rock was 25 when he joined Saturday Night Live in 1990. He stayed for three seasons, leaving in 1993 at 28, as part of the “Bad Boys of SNL” group with Chris Farley, Adam Sandler, Rob Schneider and David Spade. He has hosted the show four times since: in 1996, 2014, 2020 and 2024.

What is Chris Rock doing in 2026? In 2026, Chris Rock directed and appears in Misty Green, which opened in theatres on October 9, 2026 — his first directed feature in twelve years. On November 3, 2026, GQ named him one of its Men of the Year, and he gave a candid interview about therapy, his divorce, and why he will not return to the Oscars unless he is nominated.

How tall is Chris Rock? Chris Rock’s height is listed at 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) in most profiles. That is a listed figure, not a measured one, and it is the number the majority of biography profiles print.