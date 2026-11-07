Terence Crawford Height 2026: How Tall Is Bud Really?

Terence Crawford is 5 ft 9 in (175 cm) tall, per BoxRec — though Wikipedia lists 5 ft 8 in. His 75-inch reach helped him outbox Canelo and retire 42-0.

Last updated: November 7, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Terence Crawford is 5 feet 9 inches tall (175 cm). That is the figure BoxRec lists for him today, the figure Boxing247 prints in its tale of the tape, and the figure on his official bio sheet for the Canelo Alvarez fight. It comes with a one-inch argument attached: Wikipedia and a long list of profile pages say 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm), and they have said so for years. Both numbers cannot be right. This page anchors on 5 feet 9 inches and shows you the 5 feet 8 inches figure instead of hiding it, because the gap between them is the whole story of how boxing measures its fighters.

The height number matters less than the number next to it. Crawford’s reach is listed at 75 inches (191 cm) — six inches longer than he is tall. That reach, paired with a southpaw stance he can switch out of at will, carried the same frame from 135 pounds to 168 pounds, through five weight divisions, to an undisputed title in three of them, and to a 42-0 record that ended with a win over Canelo Alvarez on September 13, 2025, and a retirement announcement on December 16, 2025. He was never the tallest man in any division he fought in. He was almost always the longest.

This page answers the height question first, then earns the rest of your time: why the listings disagree, what the reach really means, how the same 5-foot-9 frame won titles at five weights, the tale of the tape against every kind of opponent he faced, the Canelo night in Las Vegas, and the fortune and family that came with it — a net worth estimated at $50 million, seven children, and a retirement spent running a boxing academy in Omaha.

Quick Facts Full Name Terence Allan Crawford Nickname “Bud” Born September 28, 1987, Omaha, Nebraska, United States Age in November 2026 39 (turned 39 on September 28, 2026) Height 5 ft 9 in (175 cm) per BoxRec; 5 ft 8 in (173 cm) per Wikipedia — see height section Reach 75 in (191 cm) per BoxRec; 74 in (188 cm) per Wikipedia Stance Southpaw (switches to orthodox) Weight Classes Lightweight 135 lb → light welterweight 140 → welterweight 147 → light middleweight 154 → super middleweight 168 Professional Record 42-0, 31 knockouts (2008–2025); retired December 16, 2025 Titles World titles in five divisions; undisputed champion in three (140, 147, 168 lb) — first man ever to do it Biggest Win UD over Canelo Alvarez, September 13, 2025, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas — undisputed super-middleweight title Net Worth 2026 Estimated $50 million (Celebrity Net Worth); honest range $30–50 million Family Longtime partner Alindra Person; father of seven children; never married Key Dates Born 1987; pro debut 2008; first title 2014; undisputed at 140 (2017) and 147 (2023); beat Spence 2023; beat Madrimov 2024; beat Canelo Sep 13, 2025; retired Dec 16, 2025

How This Height Was Verified This profile is built from live reporting checked on November 7, 2026: BoxRec’s current fighter listing (175 cm, 191 cm reach), Boxing247’s tale of the tape updated September 17, 2026, Wikipedia’s Terence Crawford biography, and our own Terence Crawford biography, published November 2, 2026, which first documented the one-inch dispute. The height is settled by adjudication, not by picking one database and ignoring the rest: BoxRec lists 5 ft 9 in today, Wikipedia lists 5 ft 8 in, and this article prints both and says which one it anchors on and why. No official pre-fight measurement of Crawford’s height has ever been published — boxing does not measure height the way it weighs fighters — so every listing is a promoter bio-sheet figure or a database entry, and honest pages say so. The date of birth is September 28, 1987, per Wikipedia and BoxRec. The net worth figure is an estimate, not an audited statement: sources print $30 million to $50 million, and this article anchors on the $50 million Celebrity Net Worth figure inside a $30–50 million range. No figure here is invented, and no private financial record has been seen by anyone outside Crawford’s own circle.

Terence Crawford at 39 — the Omaha boxer stands 5 ft 9 in (175 cm) with a 75-inch reach, the frame that carried him to undisputed titles in three divisions and a 42-0 retirement. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The Answer: 5 Feet 9 Inches — With a One-Inch Dispute

Terence Crawford is 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) tall. That is the number BoxRec carries for him now, the number Boxing247 printed in its tale of the tape for the Canelo fight, and the number on the official bio sheet his team handed out before the biggest fight of his life. If you ask Google, the first answer you get will probably be the same: 5’9″.

The second answer you get will disagree. Wikipedia lists Crawford at 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm). So do box.live, The Sport Review, and a shelf of profile pages that copied Wikipedia years ago and never looked again. The gap is one inch — about 2.5 centimetres — and it has survived for a decade because nobody in boxing has a reason to settle it. Fighters are weighed in public, under lights, on a scale, with a commission watching. They are never measured in public. Height comes from a form somebody filled in years ago, and the form gets copied from site to site until two versions of it exist at once.

Which one is right? The honest answer is that the evidence leans 5’9″, and this page says why. BoxRec is the record-keeping authority for professional boxing — the site promoters, commissions and journalists check first — and its current listing reads 175 cm. Boxing247, which updates its fighter profiles from BoxRec data, updated Crawford’s page on September 17, 2026, and it reads 5’9″ with a 75-inch reach. The Canelo-fight bio sheet, the document his own camp approved, said 5’9″. Against that, Wikipedia’s 5’8″ is the older figure, repeated by pages that have not been updated since Crawford was a lightweight. One inch does not change anything Crawford did in the ring. It does change the answer to the question this page exists to answer, and the page gives you the number with the argument attached instead of pretending the argument does not exist.

There is one more correction that belongs up front, because the internet gets it wrong almost as often as the height. Crawford was born on September 28, 1987 — not September 29, as a surprising number of pages print. Wikipedia, BoxRec and our own biography all agree on the 28th. He turned 39 on September 28, 2026, and he turns 40 on September 28, 2027. The September 29 date belongs to Kevin Durant, and it has been pasted onto Crawford’s profiles by sloppy aggregation. It is wrong, and this page does not repeat it.

Why the Height Listings Disagree by One Inch

Boxing has no official height measurement. That sentence explains the whole dispute. A fighter steps on a scale at the weigh-in, in front of cameras, and the number goes into the record. His height is written down once — usually by a promoter, on a bio sheet, early in his career — and then it travels. It travels to BoxRec, to Wikipedia, to the broadcast graphics, to a hundred profile sites. If two different bio sheets said two different things, two different numbers travel, and both of them end up on the first page of Google.

Crawford’s case has a second wrinkle: his listed height changed as he did. Early in his career, when he was fighting at 135 pounds, the common listing was 5’8″. Bleacher Report’s 2014 tale of the tape for the Gamboa fight printed 5’8″ with a 70-inch reach — a reach figure BoxRec has since revised upward too. By the time he fought Canelo in 2025, the bio sheet said 5’9″ with a 75-inch reach. Fighters do not grow an inch in their thirties. What changes is the paperwork: a new promoter, a new bio sheet, a database update. BoxRec’s current page reads 175 cm and 191 cm. Wikipedia still reads 173 cm and 188 cm. Neither site has measured the man. One of them updated its paperwork more recently.

The morning-height effect is real, and it is worth a sentence because it explains how two honest people can measure the same man and get different numbers. A person’s height varies by roughly a centimetre over a day — taller in the morning, shorter by evening, as the spine compresses under gravity. Add shoes, which add an inch or more, and a sloppy measurement taken in trainers can read a full inch taller than a barefoot one. None of that settles Crawford’s listing. It explains why a one-inch gap can exist without anybody lying: the number was never measured to the standard the argument assumes.

The reach carries the same small conflict, and it matters more. BoxRec and Boxing247 say 75 inches (191 cm). Wikipedia, box.live and The Sport Review say 74 inches (188 cm). The same paperwork story applies. What does not change, on either set of numbers, is the shape of the fighter: Crawford’s reach runs about six inches longer than his height. On the 5’9″ and 75″ figures, the gap is exactly six inches. On the 5’8″ and 74″ figures, it is also six inches. However you measure him, his arms are six inches longer than his frame — and that, not the height, is the physical fact his career was built on.

Reach: The 75-Inch Number That Mattered More

Ask a boxing trainer what matters more, height or reach, and the answer comes back fast: reach, every time. Height tells you where a man’s head is. Reach tells you where his fists can go, and where yours cannot. Crawford’s reach — 75 inches (191 cm) on the BoxRec listing, 74 inches on the Wikipedia listing — gave him a longer weapon than almost every man he ever faced, including men who stood taller than him.

The numbers make the point better than any adjective. Crawford is 69 inches tall on the 5’9″ listing. His reach is 75 inches. The difference — the ape index, as trainers call it — is plus six. For comparison, most fighters sit between plus two and plus four. A plus-six ape index at welterweight is rare air. It meant Crawford could touch opponents from a distance where their own punches fell short, and it meant he could do it while standing far enough back to see everything coming. The jab became a measuring stick, a scoring punch and a defensive tool all at once, and it stayed that way for seventeen years.

That reach also explains the southpaw problem he posed. Crawford fights left-handed, with his right foot and right hand forward, and he switches to orthodox without losing anything — a skill few fighters at any level can manage. A southpaw with a 75-inch reach is a geometry problem: the jab comes from an angle orthodox fighters do not train for, it travels a longer road than they expect, and it lands from a distance where their own jab cannot answer. Errol Spence Jr. found that out in July 2023, when Crawford’s jab set up the combinations that stopped him in nine rounds. Israil Madrimov found it out in August 2024, when a 68.5-inch reach could not get inside a 75-inch one often enough to win rounds. Canelo Alvarez found it out in September 2025, when a 70.5-inch reach left him reaching for a target that kept moving just out of range.

The reach also did something subtler: it let Crawford fight tall while standing short. Boxing has a phrase for it — “fighting long” — and it describes a fighter who uses his arms to control the distance instead of his legs to close it. Crawford fought long at every weight. He did not need to be taller than his opponents, because he could hit them from farther away than they could hit him. The height question asks how tall he is. The reach answers why it never mattered as much as people thought.

Omaha Roots: Where “Bud” Grew Up

Terence Allan Crawford was born on September 28, 1987, in Omaha, Nebraska, and raised in a part of the city defined by poverty and street violence. He was the only son of Debbie Crawford and Terence Crawford Sr., who served in the U.S. Navy during much of his son’s childhood, and he has two sisters, Latisha and Shawntay. His mother raised the family largely on her own, and Crawford has spoken about those years plainly: a tough neighbourhood, little money, and a gym that kept him off the streets.

The gym was the B&B Sports Academy in Omaha — the same gym he still runs today. Crawford started boxing as a boy, and the reach that would define his professional career was visible early: long arms, fast hands, a frame that looked thin until it started throwing punches. He turned professional in March 2008, at 20 years old, a 135-pound lightweight with a 5-foot-9 frame that nobody yet knew would carry him to 168 pounds.

The B&B Sports Academy in Omaha is where Crawford learned to box — and the gym he still runs today. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Omaha never left him. He still lives there, in a house reported at around $3 million, and he built his post-boxing life around the city: the academy, the local promotion work, the kids who train where he trained. Fighters who leave their hometowns usually do it for money or for better sparring. Crawford stayed, and the staying became part of the story — the small-city champion who never needed a bigger stage than the one he built at home.

The nickname “Bud” dates to childhood, and it stuck the way childhood nicknames do — through the amateurs, through the first title, through the Canelo fight, until the whole sport knew him by three letters. It fits a fighter who never needed a grand introduction. He was Bud from Omaha, 5’9″, 75-inch reach, and the rest of the sport had to deal with that.

The Climb: The Same Frame, Five Weight Classes

Crawford won world titles in five weight divisions. Read that sentence again, because it is the reason the height question is interesting at all. A fighter’s height does not change. His weight does — by choice, by diet, by discipline — and Crawford’s frame carried him from 135 pounds to 168 pounds, a climb of 33 pounds, without ever looking like a man fighting above his size. The table below is the career in one glance.

Division Weight Title Moment Lightweight 135 lb WBO title, beat Ricky Burns, March 1, 2014 Light welterweight 140 lb Undisputed, KO3 Julius Indongo, August 19, 2017 Welterweight 147 lb Undisputed, TKO9 Errol Spence Jr., July 29, 2023 Light middleweight 154 lb WBA title, UD Israil Madrimov, August 3, 2024 Super middleweight 168 lb Undisputed, UD Canelo Alvarez, September 13, 2025

Three of those five divisions ended with undisputed championships — every belt in the division, held at once. No man in the four-belt era had done that in three divisions before Crawford. Only six men in history have won world titles in five divisions at all. The height never changed. The frame filled out: 135 pounds of it in 2014, 167.5 pounds of it on the scales against Canelo in 2025. In June 2025, three months before the Canelo fight, he told Piers Morgan he weighed 155 pounds — a man walking around between divisions, choosing which one to fight in next.

That is the part the height pages miss. A 5’9″ fighter is short for a super-middleweight. The division is full of six-footers: Dmitry Bivol stands 6’0″, David Benavidez stands 6’2″. Crawford beat the division’s king anyway, because the reach that made him long at 135 pounds still made him long at 168. The weight went up. The arms stayed the same length. The advantage travelled with him.

The climb also answers a question people ask about every multi-division champion: did he move up because he outgrew the weight, or because the money was upstairs? For Crawford, both things were true at different times. He left 135 because his body filled out. He left 147 because he had beaten everyone in it. He went to 168 for one reason only — Canelo Alvarez was there, and the fight was the biggest one in the sport. He won it, and then he stopped. Forty-two fights, no losses, and the last one was the hardest one.

Tale of the Tape: Crawford Against Every Kind of Opponent

Height only means something next to another man’s height. The table below lines Crawford up against the opponents who tested his size in different ways — the short pressure fighter, the same-height boxer, the smaller champion, and the giants he never fought. Figures are the BoxRec-anchored ones used through this article (Crawford 5’9″, 75″ reach), with the Wikipedia figures noted where they differ by an inch.

Opponent (Year, Division) Opponent Height / Reach Crawford’s Reach Edge Result Yuriorkis Gamboa (2014, lightweight) 5’5.5″ / 65″ +10″ TKO 9 Kell Brook (2020, welterweight) 5’9″ / 69″ +6″ TKO 4 Israil Madrimov (2024, light middleweight) 5’9″ / 68.5″ +6.5″ UD 12 Canelo Alvarez (2025, super middleweight) 5’7.5″ / 70.5″ +4.5″ UD 12 Dmitry Bivol (never fought, 168 lb) 6’0″ / 72″ +3″ (gives up 3″ in height) — David Benavidez (never fought, 168 lb) 6’2″ / 74.5″ +0.5″ (gives up 5″ in height) —

Three patterns jump out of that table. First, Crawford out-reached every man he actually fought — by four and a half inches at the smallest, against Canelo, and by ten inches at the largest, against Gamboa. Second, height never predicted the result: Brook stood the same 5’9″ as Crawford and lasted four rounds; Canelo stood shorter and lasted twelve; Gamboa stood five inches shorter and lasted nine. Third, the two men he never fought are the two who would have changed the pattern. Bivol, at 6’0″, would have been three inches taller with only a three-inch reach deficit — and Chris Algieri, the former champion turned analyst, said before the Canelo fight that Bivol’s height and style would be a bad match for Crawford. Benavidez, at 6’2″ with a 74.5-inch reach, is the only man at 168 pounds who would roughly match Crawford’s arms.

Crawford knew it. Asked about Benavidez in September 2025, he said the Mexican-American was “like six foot something” and would come into the ring at 190 or 200 pounds — “I might as well go to heavyweight.” It was a joke with a real point inside it: Benavidez is the one fight where Crawford’s reach edge disappears and the height gap becomes five inches. He retired three months later, undefeated, without taking it. The table explains why that decision made sense: every fight he took was one his reach could win. The one fight his reach could not win, he did not take.

For scale, the greats he is compared with measured up like this: Floyd Mayweather Jr. stood 5’8″ with a 72-inch reach — shorter than Crawford, shorter-armed too, and also undefeated. Manny Pacquiao stood 5’5.5″ with a 67-inch reach and won titles in eight divisions. Mike Tyson stood 5’10” with a 71-inch reach and ruled heavyweight. None of them was tall for his division. All of them were long enough, fast enough, or powerful enough that it did not matter. Crawford belongs in that group: the height was ordinary, the arms were not.

The Canelo Night: 5’9″ Against a Super-Middleweight Star

September 13, 2025, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas. Crawford walked into the ring at 167.5 pounds — the same weight as Canelo Alvarez, to the half-pound — for the undisputed super-middleweight championship, streamed live on Netflix in front of one of the biggest audiences boxing had drawn in years. He had jumped two weight classes to get there, from 154 to 168, skipping middleweight entirely. Nobody had done that to challenge for an undisputed title before. The betting had Canelo as the favourite, and the reason was size: Canelo was the natural super-middleweight, the man who had lived at 168 for years, and Crawford was the welterweight who had wandered upstairs.

The tale of the tape told a different story. Canelo stood 5’7.5″ with a 70.5-inch reach. Crawford stood 5’9″ with a 75-inch reach. The smaller man, by weight-class history, was the taller man and the longer man in the ring. For twelve rounds, that is what the fight looked like: Crawford’s jab landing from a distance Canelo could not answer, Crawford’s feet moving him out of range after every exchange, Canelo pressing forward into punches he could see coming and still could not stop. The judges scored it 115-113, 115-113 and 116-112 — all three for Crawford, unanimous.

September 13, 2025, Allegiant Stadium: Crawford’s jab and reach kept Canelo at distance for twelve rounds. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The win made Crawford the undisputed super-middleweight champion and the first man ever to hold undisputed titles in three divisions. It also made him, in most rankings, the best pound-for-pound fighter alive — a 38-year-old who had just beaten the biggest star in the sport two divisions above where he made his name. The full story, including the money and the retirement that followed, is in our Terence Crawford biography. The height story ends here: 5’9″, 75-inch reach, twelve rounds, three scorecards, one undisputed title.

There was a coda, and it was about belts rather than bodies. After the win, a dispute over the championship belts — the physical titles, and which organisation’s version Crawford would be allowed to keep and defend — dragged on through the autumn of 2025. A defence against Dmitry Bivol was discussed and never made. On December 16, 2025, Crawford announced his retirement instead: 42 wins, no losses, 31 knockouts, and nothing left to prove to anyone who had watched the Canelo fight.

Why 5’9″ Plays Bigger Than It Looks

Height is a vertical number. Boxing is fought on a horizontal plane. That mismatch is why a 5’9″ fighter can look six feet tall in the ring: what the eye reads as size is mostly distance control, and distance control is mostly reach, footwork and timing. Crawford had all three, and the combination made his height almost invisible as a factor.

The first piece is the jab. Crawford’s jab is long, fast and educated — thrown from the southpaw stance to an orthodox opponent’s face, from a distance where the opponent’s jab falls a hand’s width short. It scores, it blinds, it measures the range for the straight left behind it, and it keeps the other man walking into punches instead of throwing his own. Against Spence, the jab broke the fight open in the first three rounds. Against Canelo, it won rounds on its own. A jab like that adds inches no tape measure can find.

The second piece is the switch. Crawford fights southpaw by nature and orthodox by choice, and he changes stance mid-exchange — sometimes mid-combination — without losing power or balance. Switching stance changes the angles of every punch in the fight, and it changes the distance at which they land. An opponent who has spent six weeks preparing for a southpaw suddenly faces an orthodox fighter for thirty seconds, then a southpaw again. The height never changes. The geometry does, constantly, and the opponent spends the fight solving a puzzle that keeps rearranging itself.

The third piece is the feet. Crawford moves like a smaller man — light, quick, always balanced — and he uses that movement to fight at the range he wants. Against bigger men, he fought at long range, where his reach worked and their size did not. Against smaller men, he walked them down, because a 75-inch reach at close range is a short hook away from a knockout. The record shows it: 31 knockouts in 42 wins, a 74 percent stoppage rate, against men of every size. Height is what you are. Reach, stance and feet are what you do with it. Crawford did more with 5’9″ than almost anyone in the sport’s history.

The Spence Fight: Reach as a Weapon at 147

July 29, 2023, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas. Crawford fought Errol Spence Jr. for the undisputed welterweight championship — the fight the sport had waited five years for, between two undefeated champions who had cleaned out the division between them. Spence was the bigger welterweight by reputation: a pressure fighter, a body puncher, a man who walked opponents down and broke them late. Crawford was the technician, the counter-puncher, the man with the longer arms.

The fight lasted nine rounds, and it was not close. Crawford dropped Spence in the second round, dropped him twice more in the seventh, and stopped him in the ninth — the first stoppage loss of Spence’s career, and the most one-sided undisputed title fight in years. The jab did the early damage, the straight left did the rest, and Spence spent the night walking into punches from a man he could not reach. The reach edge was not the whole story — Crawford’s timing, accuracy and punch selection were all better that night — but it was the frame the story hung on: a longer man fighting at his distance, against a shorter-armed man who could not close it.

The win made Crawford the undisputed welterweight champion and the first man to hold all four belts at 147 pounds. It also set the pattern for the rest of his career: the bigger the fight, the more the physical advantages showed. He fought Spence for a reported purse near $25 million, and the victory pushed his career earnings past the point where the money became a story of its own. The full account of the Spence night is in our Terence Crawford biography. What belongs on this page is the measurement: at 147 pounds, against the best welterweight of his generation, a 5’9″ frame with a 75-inch reach was more than enough.

Weight: What Crawford Weighed at Each Division

Height stays fixed. Weight is a choice, and Crawford’s choices trace the shape of his career. He turned professional as a lightweight, fighting at 135 pounds — a tall, thin 20-year-old with long arms and little muscle. He won his first world title at that weight in 2014, then moved to 140, where his frame filled out and the knockouts started coming in bunches. At 147, from 2018 to 2023, he was a full welterweight: strong enough to stop Spence, fast enough to outbox Porter, durable enough to take the best shots of the division and keep coming.

The jump to 154 in 2024 was the first sign that the body was changing. Against Madrimov, Crawford weighed in at the light-middleweight limit and won a close decision — his toughest fight in years, and the one that showed the cost of moving up. The speed was still there, but the punches did not carry the same authority, and Madrimov’s awkward style gave him problems for long stretches. It was a win, and it was a warning: the frame could carry the weight, but the weight changed the fighter.

The jump to 168 in 2025 answered the warning. Crawford weighed 167.5 pounds against Canelo — the same as his opponent — and he looked like a super-middleweight, not a welterweight who had wandered upstairs. The year of preparation showed: he had put on the muscle gradually, kept the speed, and arrived at the weight instead of ballooning into it. In June 2025, he told Piers Morgan he weighed 155 pounds at the time — between divisions, as he had been for most of his career, choosing the weight the same way he chose the fight.

That is the honest way to read the weight numbers. Crawford was never a big man for any division he fought in. He was a long man, and the length travelled better than the bulk did. At 135, the reach made him a sniper. At 147, it made him a surgeon. At 168, it made him the man who could stand in front of Canelo Alvarez and hit him from a distance Canelo could not close. The height stayed 5’9″. The weight went from 135 to 167.5. The reach stayed 75 inches the whole way, and it was the one number that never needed to change.

Age and Retirement: 39, Retired 42-0

Terence Crawford is 39 years old in November 2026. He was born on September 28, 1987, which makes him 39 now and 40 on September 28, 2027. He fought his last fight at 37, won it, and retired at 38 — three months after the Canelo win, on December 16, 2025, with a record of 42 wins, no losses, and 31 knockouts.

The retirement was sudden, and it was also the most Crawford decision he ever made. Fighters who retire undefeated usually do it after a scare, or after the money runs out, or after a loss they cannot accept. Crawford did it after his greatest win, at the top of the sport, with a Bivol fight on the table and a Benavidez fight that would have paid him more than any fight of his life. He walked away because there was nothing left in the sport that his reach could win and his body could survive. The two fights that remained were both against taller men — Bivol at 6’0″, Benavidez at 6’2″ — and both would have asked a 38-year-old to give up the one physical edge that had carried him for seventeen years.

The record he left behind is the kind that gets argued about for decades. Forty-two fights, forty-two wins, thirty-one knockouts. World titles in five divisions. Undisputed in three. The first man to do the three-division undisputed sweep, and one of six men ever to win titles in five divisions. He retired as the sport’s pound-for-pound king, and he retired with his health, his money and his record intact — three things very few great fighters manage at once.

In 2026, the retirement has held. Crawford runs the B&B Sports Academy in Omaha, where he learned to box, and in May 2026 he co-founded a US-Japan boxing promotion — the first step of a second career on the business side of the sport. He has not fought since the Canelo win, and nothing in his public statements suggests he plans to. The height question has a settled answer now, because the fighter it describes has stopped changing: 5’9″, 75-inch reach, 42-0, retired.

Net Worth 2026: 50 Million, and the 30 to 50 Range

Terence Crawford’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $50 million. The honest range is $30–50 million: Celebrity Net Worth prints $50 million, Deadspin reported about $50 million in October 2026, and BetMGM and BBN Times print $30 million. The spread is not a disagreement about the facts. It is a disagreement about how much of the business empire to count — and about how fast the Canelo money landed in the estimates.

The ring earnings explain the bottom of the range. Crawford earned more than $100 million in the ring over his career, according to Celebrity Net Worth, with the two biggest paydays doing most of the work: about $25 million for the Spence fight in 2023, and about $50 million in total compensation for the Canelo fight in 2025 — a figure that pushed his lifetime ring earnings past $100 million in a single night. BetMGM puts his career boxing earnings at $60 million on a narrower definition, counting purses rather than total compensation. The difference between the two numbers is the difference between a purse and a payday: PPV shares, site fees and sponsorships on top of the guaranteed money.

The top of the range comes from outside the ring. Crawford owns nearly 80 properties — residential and commercial, bought without mortgages, in a portfolio valued at more than $20 million — and lives in a house in Omaha reported at around $3 million. He has a watch collection worth about $1 million. His sponsorships, with Everlast, Riyadh Season and Crown Casino among them, bring in an estimated $2 million or more a year. The $50 million anchor counts the ring money and the property. The $30 million floor counts the ring money and less of the rest. Either way, the fortune is real, and it is built on the same discipline as the record: seventeen years, forty-two fights, no losses, no wasted paydays. The detailed money breakdown is in our Terence Crawford biography and the Canelo Alvarez net worth profile, which covers the other side of the biggest payday in the sport.

Family: Alindra Person, Seven Children, and “Never Been Married”

Crawford is not married, and he has said so himself, bluntly, in public. In June 2025, frustrated by constant questions about his “wife”, he posted on Instagram: “I am single, so please stop saying I’m married because I (have) never been married.” The competitor biographies that call Alindra Person his wife are wrong. She is his longtime partner — they have been together since the early 2000s, since they were teenagers in Omaha — and the distinction matters, because Crawford himself drew it.

The family is large. Crawford and Person share six children: three sons, Terence Jr., T. Bud and Tyrese, and three daughters, Miya, Talaya — known as “Lay Lay” — and Trinity Michele, born in December 2020. Person also has a daughter, Tamiya, from a previous relationship, who is part of the household. Crawford revealed a seventh child, from another relationship, on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, telling Sharpe: “Right. Last one not by her.”

The children are a visible part of his public life — ringside at fights, in the gym, in the Instagram clips that followed the Canelo win — and the family is the reason Omaha stayed home. The money, the academy, the promotion business: all of it is built in the city where his children were born, around the partner he has been with since before the money existed. The height of the man is 5’9″. The size of the household is seven children, one partner, two sisters, and a mother who raised him through the hard years. Both numbers are public. Only one of them gets argued about on the internet.

Terence Crawford in 2026

Terence Crawford is 39 in 2026, retired, and a year into the second act. He turned 39 on September 28, 2026, eleven months after he announced his retirement, and the year has been quiet by the standards of the one before it: no fights, no comeback talk, no training camps. The work is the academy in Omaha and the promotion he co-founded in May 2026 — a US-Japan venture that puts him on the business side of the sport he ruled as a fighter.

The fortune sits at an estimated $50 million, with a range of $30–50 million, and the shape of it is now clear: more than $100 million earned in the ring, a property portfolio of nearly 80 buildings, sponsorships worth $2 million a year, and no debts that anyone has reported. The record sits at 42-0, and it will stay there: no rematch, no comeback, no farewell fight has been announced, and Crawford has given no sign he wants one.

The height, though, is not the story. The story is what a 5-foot-9 frame with a 75-inch reach did with seventeen years: five divisions, three undisputed titles, two of the biggest paydays in the sport’s history, and a retirement taken on his own terms, undefeated, at the top. The pages that still say 5’8″ will catch up eventually, or they will not — the difference is one inch, and it never decided a fight. The reach decided plenty. The record decided the rest.

Sources & Reporting

BoxRec (height 175 cm, reach 191 cm; record 42-0, 31 knockouts; date of birth September 28, 1987). Boxing247 (tale of the tape updated September 17, 2026: 5’9″, 75-inch reach; Canelo fight scores 115-113, 115-113, 116-112; both fighters 167.5 lb). Wikipedia (date of birth September 28, 1987; 5 ft 8 in / 74 in listing; 42-0, 31 knockouts; five divisions; three-division undisputed first; retirement December 16, 2025; one of six men with titles in five divisions). Guide Net Worth internal: Terence Crawford biography (November 2, 2026: height dispute section, family details, $50 million anchor, US-Japan promotion signed May 14, 2026), Canelo Alvarez biography, Canelo Alvarez net worth, Mike Tyson height, Floyd Mayweather net worth. Celebrity Net Worth (current $50 million; $100 million-plus career ring earnings; Canelo fight about $50 million total compensation; 80 properties, portfolio over $20 million, bought without mortgages). Deadspin (October 2, 2026: about $50 million; $3 million Omaha mansion; about $1 million watch collection; $2 million-plus yearly sponsorships). BetMGM ($30 million; $60 million career boxing earnings). BBN Times ($30 million; born September 28, 1987; family background). BoxingNews24 (September 2025: Bivol 6’0″, 72-inch reach; Crawford 75-inch reach; Chris Algieri on the Bivol style match). Bloody Elbow (September 17, 2025: BoxRec comparison table — Crawford 5’9″/75″, Canelo 5’7.5″/70.5″, Benavidez 6’2″/74.5″; Crawford’s Benavidez quote). SportsBettingDime (Madrimov 5’9″, 68.5-inch reach). Boxing News Online (Brook 5’9″, 69-inch reach; Crawford 5’8″, 74-inch reach in the 2020 piece). Bleacher Report (Gamboa 5’5.5″, 65-inch reach; Crawford 5’8″, 70-inch reach per 2014 BoxRec). The Sport Review (5 ft 8 in, 74-inch reach; 155 lb to Piers Morgan, June 2025). box.live (5 ft 8 in, 74-inch reach; age 39). profileage.com (175 cm, 75-inch reach). SoapCentral and BBN Times (family: Alindra Person, seven children; “never been married” Instagram post, June 2025). Reporting window: November 7, 2026. All net worth figures are estimates built from reported earnings and public estimates, not audited financial statements. Where outlets disagreed, this article prints the range and the reason for it. If new reporting emerges, this article will be updated and the change noted here.

Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, and no invented numbers. Every profile on this site passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.

Frequently Asked Questions

How tall is Terence Crawford? Terence Crawford is 5 feet 9 inches tall (175 cm), according to BoxRec’s current listing, Boxing247’s tale of the tape, and his official bio sheet for the Canelo fight. Wikipedia and several profile pages list him at 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm), so the honest answer carries a one-inch dispute — this article anchors on 5’9″ and names the 5’8″ figure rather than hiding it.

How long is Terence Crawford’s reach? Terence Crawford’s reach is listed at 75 inches (191 cm) by BoxRec and Boxing247, and at 74 inches (188 cm) by Wikipedia. Either way, his arms run about six inches longer than his height — a plus-six ape index — and that reach advantage, not his height, is the physical trait his career was built on.

How much does Terence Crawford weigh? Terence Crawford weighed 167.5 pounds for the Canelo Alvarez fight on September 13, 2025, the same as Canelo. He fought at 135 pounds as a lightweight in 2014, 140 at light welterweight, 147 at welterweight, and 154 against Israil Madrimov in 2024. In June 2025 he told Piers Morgan he weighed 155 pounds between fights.

How old is Terence Crawford? Terence Crawford is 39 years old in November 2026. He was born on September 28, 1987, in Omaha, Nebraska, and he turned 39 on September 28, 2026. He turns 40 on September 28, 2027. Some pages print September 29 as his birthday — that date is wrong; September 29 belongs to Kevin Durant.

What is Terence Crawford’s boxing record? Terence Crawford retired with a perfect professional record of 42 wins, 0 losses, and 31 knockouts, from his debut in March 2008 to his final fight against Canelo Alvarez on September 13, 2025. He announced his retirement on December 16, 2025. He won world titles in five divisions and became the first man ever to hold undisputed championships in three divisions.

Is Terence Crawford married? No. Terence Crawford is not married. He said so himself on Instagram in June 2025: “I am single, so please stop saying I’m married because I (have) never been married.” His longtime partner is Alindra Person, who he has been with since the early 2000s. They share six children, and Crawford has a seventh child from another relationship.

What is Terence Crawford’s net worth in 2026? Terence Crawford’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $50 million, inside an honest range of $30–50 million. Celebrity Net Worth prints $50 million, and Deadspin reported about $50 million in October 2026, while BetMGM and BBN Times print $30 million. He earned more than $100 million in the ring, including about $50 million for the Canelo fight, and owns nearly 80 properties in a portfolio valued at over $20 million.

How tall is Terence Crawford compared to Canelo Alvarez? Terence Crawford is taller than Canelo Alvarez. Crawford stands 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) with a 75-inch reach, while Canelo stands 5 feet 7.5 inches (171 cm) with a 70.5-inch reach. Crawford was about an inch and a half taller with a four-and-a-half-inch reach edge when they fought on September 13, 2025 — and both men weighed exactly 167.5 pounds. Crawford won by unanimous decision, 115-113, 115-113 and 116-112.