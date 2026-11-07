Shaboozey Net Worth 2026: The $10M Tipsy Fortune Story

Shaboozey is worth an estimated $10 million in 2026, per Celebrity Net Worth. How a 19-week No. 1 song, Beyoncé and a Grammy made a Virginia singer a star.

Last updated: November 7, 2026 · By Nathan Cole

Shaboozey is worth an estimated $10 million in 2026. That is the figure Celebrity Net Worth carries on his profile, updated February 3, 2026, and it is the anchor for this page. The honest range around it is $5–10 million: several outlets land at the top of that range, a few print lower numbers, and the lower numbers are almost all stale — written before his breakthrough song had finished its earnings cycle, or before the Grammy, the new album and the fall tour. Nobody outside his own circle has seen his bank statements, and this article says so plainly. What it can do is show the reporting, the dates, and the reasons the $10 million figure holds up in November 2026.

The song that made him is “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” released in April 2024. It spent 19 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, tying the all-time record, and Forbes reported that the song earned roughly $10 million in royalties and streaming revenue in 2024 alone. Read that sentence twice, because the whole point of this page turns on it: $10 million is what one song grossed in one year. It is not his net worth, and it is not his take-home pay. The gross is split among co-writers, producers, publishers and a label before Shaboozey sees his share, and the share he does see is taxed. The coincidence of the two numbers — a $10 million song and a $10 million fortune — is exactly why so many pages online get this wrong, printing the Forbes figure as if it were money in his pocket.

What is true is that the song changed everything around him. It put a Virginia singer who had been releasing music since 2014 onto Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, onto the biggest country stages in America, and into a Grammy acceptance speech. In 2026 he won the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Amen,” his collaboration with Jelly Roll; he released a fourth studio album, The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales, on July 31, 2026, through his own American Dogwood imprint; and he set out on the Outlaws Never Die Tour across North America in the fall. This page works through the number first, then the song, then the decade that came before it, and then the 2026 that turned a one-song story into a career.

Quick Facts Full Name Collins Obinna Chibueze Born May 9, 1995, Woodbridge, Virginia, United States Age in November 2026 31 (turned 31 on May 9, 2026) Net Worth 2026 Estimated $10 million (Celebrity Net Worth, updated February 3, 2026); honest range $5–10 million Breakthrough Work “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — 19 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, 8x Platinum (RIAA) Record Labels American Dogwood (his own imprint); Empire (distribution) Known For “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Cowboy Carter features (“Spaghettii,” “Sweet Honey Buckiin'”), genre-blending country, hip-hop and Americana Career Start First releases in 2014; debut album Lady Wrangler in 2018 Awards 2026 Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance — “Amen” with Jelly Roll Latest Work The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales (July 31, 2026); Outlaws Never Die Tour, fall 2026 Key Dates Born 1995; first music 2014; Lady Wrangler 2018; Cowboy Carter features 2024; “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” April 2024; Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going May 31, 2024; Grammy win 2026; new album July 31, 2026

How This Estimate Was Made Shaboozey’s net worth is estimated at $10 million, anchored on Celebrity Net Worth’s profile, updated February 3, 2026. iFANN and the SingerHeight/SingerHeights profiles print the same $10 million figure, which puts the top of the range on solid ground. Lower figures exist: TheCityCeleb gives a $1–5 million range, and R. Couri Hay put the figure near $2 million in mid-2025 — before “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” had finished its chart run and its earnings cycle, and before the Grammy, the 2026 album and the fall tour. Those lower numbers are not wrong for the dates they were written; they are out of date now. The honest range in November 2026 is $5–10 million, with $10 million the best-supported anchor. Forbes reported that “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” earned roughly $10 million in royalties and streaming revenue in 2024 alone — that is the song’s gross earnings, shared among co-writers, producers, publishers and the label, not Shaboozey’s personal take-home and not his net worth. No one outside his team has access to his bank accounts, contracts or tax returns, so every figure here is an estimate built from reported earnings and public estimates, and it is labelled as one. Where sources disagree, this article prints the range and the reason for it.

Shaboozey in 2026 — the Virginia singer’s net worth is estimated at $10 million after a Grammy win, a new album and a fall tour. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

The Number: Million, and the –10 Million Range

Shaboozey’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $10 million. The number comes from Celebrity Net Worth, whose profile was updated on February 3, 2026 — recent enough to cover the full chart run of “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” the Cowboy Carter features, and the first wave of touring money, but written before the Grammy win, the July 2026 album and the fall tour. Two other outlets, iFANN and the SingerHeight/SingerHeights profiles, print the same $10 million figure. When three independent profiles agree on a round number, it is usually because they are all working from the same reporting base, and the base here is the song’s documented earnings and the touring that followed it.

The range around the anchor is $5–10 million, and the range is worth understanding because it tells you which pages to trust. TheCityCeleb prints $1–5 million. R. Couri Hay put the figure near $2 million in mid-2025. Both of those are honest for their moment: mid-2025 was months after the song’s release, when the royalties were still arriving and the touring money had barely started. A net worth estimate written in that window could not price in a full year of a record-tying No. 1, a Grammy, a new album and a headlining tour, because none of those had happened yet. Pages that still print $2 million in November 2026 are not lying; they are stale, and the reader who takes the stale number at face value is reading last year’s fortune.

The other thing to keep in mind is the shape of a music fortune at this stage. Shaboozey is 31, and his commercial peak is about eighteen months old. Most of the $10 million sits in the song itself — the publishing, the streaming royalties, the sync and licensing — plus the touring income that a 19-week No. 1 makes possible. He does not have a decade of arena touring behind him, and he does not have the catalogue of a veteran with twenty albums. What he has is one of the biggest songs of the decade, a Grammy, and a label of his own, which changes how much of each future dollar he keeps. The estimate is a snapshot of a fortune that is still being built, not a final tally.

The M Song and the M Fortune Are Not the Same Number

Forbes reported that “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” earned roughly $10 million in royalties and streaming revenue in 2024 alone. That sentence has been repeated so often that many readers now believe Shaboozey personally pocketed $10 million from the song — and, since his net worth is also estimated at $10 million, that the two numbers are the same money counted twice. They are not. One is a gross. The other is a net. Confusing them is the fastest way to misunderstand a music fortune.

Here is how the gross works. A hit song’s royalties are split among everyone who owns a piece of it: the co-writers, the producers, the publishers, and the label that released it. “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” has multiple credited writers, and each of them takes a share of the publishing. The label takes its cut of the recording royalties. Management takes a percentage of the artist’s share. Then taxes take a cut of what is left. By the time the money reaches Shaboozey’s own accounts, it is a fraction of the $10 million Forbes figure — a healthy fraction, and the biggest single payday of his life, but a fraction all the same. The Forbes number measures the size of the song’s business. It does not measure the size of his bank account.

An illustrative example makes the point without inventing a real split, because the real split is private. Imagine, purely for illustration, that the artist’s share of a song’s gross came to 20 percent after the label, publishers and co-writers were paid. On a $10 million gross, that would be $2 million — before management and before tax. The real percentages are different, and they are not public, but the shape of the math is the same in every case: the gross is big, the splits are many, and the take-home is a slice. Any page that prints the Forbes $10 million as Shaboozey’s personal earnings has skipped every step in between.

The net worth figure is a different kind of number altogether. It is not one year’s earnings; it is the accumulation of everything — the song’s royalties over two years, not one; the touring income; the songwriting and production work; the brand partnerships; the merchandise; the value of his American Dogwood label — minus spending, taxes and debts. The fact that the two numbers happen to be the same round figure, $10 million, is a coincidence, and a confusing one. The song earned $10 million in gross in 2024. The man is worth an estimated $10 million in total in 2026. Those are two different statements about two different things, and this page keeps them apart.

Woodbridge Beginnings: 2014–2023

Shaboozey was born Collins Obinna Chibueze on May 9, 1995, in Woodbridge, Virginia, to Nigerian immigrant parents. He is Nigerian-American, and the name he performs under — Shaboozey, a play on the way his surname sounds when it is mispronounced — is a small joke about growing up between two cultures that became a stage name. He started releasing music in 2014, at 19, and spent the next decade building a sound that refused to sit in one genre: country storytelling, hip-hop cadence, Americana instrumentation, and a voice that could move between all three without sounding like it was trying.

The first album, Lady Wrangler, arrived in 2018, when he was 23. It was a small record on a small stage, but it set the template: western imagery, rap-influenced delivery, and songs about drinking, driving and the space between the city and the country. The second album, Cowboys Live Forever, Outlaws Never Die, followed in 2022, when he was 27, and it sharpened the outlaw persona that would later give his 2026 tour its name. Neither album charted in a way that made headlines. Both of them mattered, because they were the work that made the breakthrough possible — the years of writing, recording and touring small rooms that teach a singer how to hold a stage before anyone is watching.

Those ten years are the part of the story that gets skipped when a singer breaks through overnight. Shaboozey did not break through overnight. He released music for a decade, built a following song by song, and learned the business from the inside — including the publishing and production side, which later became a real income stream of its own. By the time 2024 arrived, he had a catalogue, a sound, and a stage name that people could remember. What he did not have was a hit. The hit came from a door that almost nobody saw opening.

Cowboy Carter and the Beyoncé Door

In March 2024, Beyoncé released Cowboy Carter, her eighth studio album and her full-scale entry into country music. Shaboozey appears on two tracks: “Spaghettii” and “Sweet Honey Buckiin’.” For a singer who had spent a decade releasing music without a hit, those two features were the door. Cowboy Carter was one of the most talked-about albums of the year, and every artist on it was introduced to an audience of tens of millions who had never heard their name before.

The timing was perfect in a way that looks planned and almost certainly was not. “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” was released in April 2024, weeks after Cowboy Carter put Shaboozey’s name in front of the world. Listeners who discovered him on Beyoncé’s album found a new single waiting for them, and the single sounded like the logical next step from the features — same voice, same blend of country and hip-hop, same western swagger. The features gave him the audience; the single gave the audience something to buy, stream and request. It is the cleanest example in recent country music of a feature doing what features are supposed to do: not just a credit on a big album, but a launchpad for the artist’s own record.

It is worth noting the order of events, because the story is often told backwards. Shaboozey did not become famous because of “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” and then get invited onto Cowboy Carter. He was on Cowboy Carter first, and the song followed. The album came out in March 2024; the single came out in April 2024. The two events fed each other, and the fortune that followed was built on both of them together — the feature that opened the door, and the song that walked through it.

A Bar Song (Tipsy): Anatomy of a 19-Week No. 1

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” was released in April 2024, and it is built on a piece of borrowed history. The song interpolates J-Kwon’s 2004 hit “Tipsy” — the chorus, the cadence, the whole idea of a night out that starts fun and ends somewhere messier. Interpolation is not sampling: the melody and the hook are re-recorded, not lifted from the original tape, and the original writers get a credit and a share. That share is one more reason the Forbes $10 million gross is not Shaboozey’s take-home: J-Kwon’s writers are among the people the money is split with. But the borrowing is also the reason the song works. Anyone who was young in 2004 hears the hook and knows it instantly, and anyone who was not young in 2004 hears a chorus that sounds like it has always existed.

The song climbed the Billboard Hot 100 through the spring and summer of 2024 and stayed at No. 1 for 19 weeks, tying the all-time record held by Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.” Nineteen weeks at the top is not a viral moment; it is a season. It means the song was the most popular record in America from the summer into the autumn, across radio, streaming and sales, and it means the royalties were compounding week after week while the chart run lasted. The RIAA has since certified the single 8x Platinum, which represents eight million units in the United States — sales and streaming equivalents combined.

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” spent 19 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, tying the all-time record. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

What made the song stick was its simplicity. The lyric is a barroom story — a man drinking away a bad week, ordering another round, telling the bartender to keep them coming. The production is clean and uncluttered: acoustic guitar, a steady beat, and a vocal that sounds like it is being sung to the room rather than to a microphone. It is a song about a place everyone has been, and that is why it crossed over. Country radio played it, pop radio played it, hip-hop listeners recognised the J-Kwon hook, and streaming audiences kept it at the top of the charts for nearly five months.

The chart run is also the reason the money story has two chapters. The first chapter is the Forbes figure: roughly $10 million in royalties and streaming revenue in 2024 alone, while the song was still at No. 1. The second chapter is everything after: the song kept streaming through 2025 and 2026, it kept getting played on radio, and it kept earning. A song that big does not have a single pay year. It has a long tail, and the tail is still paying. That is one reason the net worth estimate has held at $10 million even as the original headlines faded: the biggest asset in the fortune is still producing income.

The Album and the Touring Machine

Shaboozey’s third studio album, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going, was released on May 31, 2024, through Empire and American Dogwood — seven weeks after “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” came out, and right in the middle of the song’s climb to No. 1. The timing was deliberate, and it worked: the album gave the new audience somewhere to go, and the song gave the album a reason to be heard. It is a record about movement — leaving places, leaving people, leaving versions of yourself behind — and the title reads like a statement of intent from a singer who had just watched his life change in a matter of weeks.

The album matters for the money story because albums are where touring setlists come from, and touring is where the money is. A single hit can fill a room for a night; a full album can fill a tour. Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going gave Shaboozey an hour of material that audiences knew, not just one song they had heard on the radio, and that is the difference between a singer who plays festivals and a singer who headlines his own tour. The record also carried the publishing income of a full album’s worth of songs, not just a single, and every stream of every track on it pays.

The touring that followed the album is the second pillar of the fortune. Live performance is where a country singer earns the steadiest money: guarantees per show, merchandise sold at the venue, and festival fees that rise with every chart week. Shaboozey went from club rooms to theatres to arenas in the space of two years, and each step up the venue ladder meant a bigger guarantee. The exact figures for his guarantees are not public — no venue publishes them — but the direction of travel is visible in the venues themselves, and the direction is up.

The Grammy Win: “Amen” with Jelly Roll

Shaboozey won the 2026 Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Amen,” his collaboration with Jelly Roll. The win was his first Grammy, and it arrived two years after the breakthrough — late enough to feel earned, early enough to change the next decade of his career. A Grammy does not come with a cash prize, but it comes with something that pays better: a permanent line on every biography, every festival billing and every booking negotiation for the rest of his working life.

The collaboration itself is a good match. Jelly Roll is a fellow genre-crosser — a rapper who became a country star, a singer whose own career was built on refusing to stay in one lane. The two of them together on “Amen” is a meeting of two artists who arrived at country music from outside it, and the Grammy voters rewarded exactly that: a performance that sounds like the genre is growing rather than standing still. For Shaboozey, the win also did something the chart run could not do on its own. A 19-week No. 1 proves popularity; a Grammy proves respect from the industry. He now has both, and that combination is what turns a hit singer into a lasting one.

The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales

Shaboozey’s fourth studio album, The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales, was released on July 31, 2026, through his American Dogwood imprint. The lead single is “Born to Die,” and the title character — Cherie Lee, an outlaw — is the kind of figure Shaboozey has been writing about since Lady Wrangler: a drifter, a rule-breaker, a person who lives outside the lines and pays for it. The album is a western in the old sense, a collection of stories about people on the run, and it is the most confident record he has made.

The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales, released July 31, 2026, through Shaboozey’s own American Dogwood imprint. Illustrated for Guide Net Worth.

Releasing through American Dogwood matters for the money in a way that releasing through someone else’s label would not. When an artist owns the imprint, he keeps a larger share of each record sold and streamed, because there is no outside label taking its cut before the money reaches him. The trade-off is that he also carries more of the cost — the recording, the marketing, the distribution — but for an artist with a 19-week No. 1 behind him, the trade-off is worth making. The audience is already there. The label is the tool that lets him keep more of what the audience pays.

The Outlaws Never Die Tour

The Outlaws Never Die Tour runs across North America in the fall of 2026, and its name is a callback to the 2022 album Cowboys Live Forever, Outlaws Never Die — the record that named the persona the tour now sells. The support acts are Brittney Spencer, BigXThaPlug and Noah Cyrus, a lineup that mixes country, hip-hop and pop in the same way Shaboozey’s own music does. It is a headlining tour, not a support slot, and that is the point: two years after the breakthrough, he is the name on the poster.

Touring is the income stream that turns a streaming fortune into cash. A headlining tour pays in guarantees, and a guarantee is money that arrives whether the room is full or not — though with a 19-week No. 1 and a Grammy behind him, the rooms are full. Merchandise adds a second layer: t-shirts, hats, vinyl and posters sold at the venue, where the margins are far better than streaming. And the tour itself is marketing for everything else — the album, the catalogue, the next tour — in a way that no advert can match, because the audience leaves the room with the songs in their heads and the merchandise in their hands.

American Dogwood: His Own Label

Shaboozey founded American Dogwood, the label imprint that released his 2024 album alongside Empire and now releases his new work on its own. Founding a label is a different kind of move from signing to one, and it says something about how he thinks about the business. A signed artist trades a share of his earnings for the label’s money, marketing and reach. A label owner keeps the share, and pays the costs himself. For an artist who spent a decade learning the business from the inside, the second option makes sense — and for an artist with a record-tying No. 1 behind him, the audience is already there to justify it.

The label is also an asset in a way that a record deal is not. A deal ends; a label keeps going. American Dogwood can sign other artists, release other records, and build a catalogue that earns money long after Shaboozey’s own chart run is over. The value of that catalogue is not something any public estimate can price precisely, and this page does not try to put a number on it — but it is part of the reason the $10 million estimate has room to grow. The song made the fortune. The label is the structure that keeps it growing.

Where the Money Comes From

Shaboozey’s fortune is built on seven income streams, and the mix matters as much as the total. A fortune built on one stream is fragile; a fortune built on seven is not. Here is how they stack up, with the reporting behind each one.

Income Stream What We Know Streaming royalties “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” earned roughly $10 million in royalties and streaming revenue in 2024 alone (Forbes). The 8x Platinum single keeps earning; the full catalogue streams behind it. Touring Headlining the Outlaws Never Die Tour, fall 2026, across North America. Guarantees plus merchandise; the largest cash stream in a touring year. Songwriting Publishing income from his own songs and from writing for others; the J-Kwon interpolation means the “Tipsy” publishing is shared with the original writers. Production Production work alongside his recording career; a steady stream that predates the breakthrough and continues through it. Brand partnerships Partnerships exist, but no confirmed dollar figures have been reported — this page does not invent any. Merchandise Tour and online merchandise; high-margin income tied directly to the touring calendar. American Dogwood His own label imprint; keeps a larger share of each release and can build a catalogue of its own.

Two of those streams deserve a closer look. The first is streaming, because it is the one most readers misunderstand. Streaming pays per play, and the per-play rate is small — fractions of a cent. A song earns $10 million from streaming only by being played hundreds of millions of times, and “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” was played that many times because it spent 19 weeks at No. 1. The streaming money is real, but it arrives slowly, in monthly statements, and it is split among everyone who owns a piece of the song. The second is touring, because it is the one that pays fast. A tour guarantee is a single payment per show, and a headlining tour of North America is dozens of those payments in a few months. The combination — slow, long-tail streaming money plus fast, large touring money — is the shape of a modern country fortune, and Shaboozey’s is a clean example of it.

How Shaboozey Stacks Up: Peers in Modern Country

Shaboozey arrived at the top of country music in 2024, and the peers he is measured against are the singers who have owned the genre’s charts in the same years: Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, Zach Bryan and Luke Bryan. This page does not print their net worths side by side, because a side-by-side dollar table would need figures this page has not verified, and a guessed number in a comparison table is still a guessed number. What it can do, honestly, is compare the careers — and the comparison is kind to Shaboozey.

The first thing the comparison shows is how fast he got there. Wallen, Combs and Bryan each built their chart dominance over years of albums, radio singles and touring before they reached the top. Shaboozey’s path was compressed: a decade of independent releases, then a Beyoncé feature, then a single that spent 19 weeks at No. 1. Nineteen weeks at the top is a run that few country songs in history have matched, and it puts his one song in the same conversation as the biggest records of his peers’ careers — not their whole catalogues, but their biggest single records. That is a remarkable place to be two years into a commercial breakthrough.

The third thing the comparison shows is the advantage of his timing. Shaboozey broke through at the exact moment country music was opening up to new voices — the Cowboy Carter moment, the genre-blending moment, the moment when a singer who mixed hip-hop and country was not an oddity but a sign of where the genre was going. Wallen, Combs and Bryan broke through in a country world that was more closed, and they had to fit it before they could change it. Shaboozey arrived after the door was open, and he walked through it with a sound that was already his own. That timing is worth something, and it is part of why the next five years matter more than the last two: the peers built their fortunes over a decade, and he has a decade ahead of him.

Jelly Roll is the closest peer of all, and the most useful comparison. Both men came to country from outside it — Jelly Roll from rap, Shaboozey from a blend of hip-hop and Americana — and both won their place by sounding like themselves rather than by imitating Nashville. Their Grammy-winning collaboration on “Amen” is a meeting of two artists on the same path, and it is a reminder that the genre’s newest stars are the ones who arrived from somewhere else. If Shaboozey’s career follows Jelly Roll’s arc, the next few years will bring bigger tours, bigger albums, and a fortune that grows past the $10 million it sits at now.

Personal Life: Private by Choice

Shaboozey keeps his personal life private, and this page respects that. He is single as of 2026 according to the profiles that cover him, but he has not confirmed that himself, and this page says so plainly rather than presenting it as a verified fact. There is no confirmed partner, no confirmed marriage, and no public relationship to report — and the absence of one is not a gap in the reporting, it is a choice by the singer.

What is widely reported is his background: he was born in Woodbridge, Virginia, to Nigerian immigrant parents, and he is Nigerian-American. The family details beyond that are minimal in the public record, and this page does not invent names or specifics that the reporting does not carry. The background matters for the music — it is the reason the sound blends hip-hop and country, the reason the stage name is a joke about a mispronounced surname — but the private details of his family life are his own, and they stay that way.

His height is listed at around 5’9″ to 5’10” in some profiles. That is a listed figure, not a measured one, and this page mentions it only in passing for that reason: it is the kind of number that gets copied from profile to profile without anyone checking it, and it has no bearing on the fortune or the career. What matters is the work, and the work is public.

Shaboozey in 2026

Shaboozey is 31 in 2026, and it has been the year the breakthrough became a career. The Grammy win for “Amen” put a trophy on the shelf. The Outlaw Cherie Lee album, released July 31, 2026, put a fourth record on the shelf next to it, through his own label. The Outlaws Never Die Tour put him on the road as a headliner across North America in the fall, with Brittney Spencer, BigXThaPlug and Noah Cyrus in support. And “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — the song that started it all — kept earning, kept streaming, and kept its place in the record books with 19 weeks at No. 1 and an 8x Platinum certification.

The fortune sits at an estimated $10 million, with a range of $5–10 million, and the shape of it is now clear: a giant song with a long tail, a touring business that is growing fast, a label of his own, and a Grammy that raises the price of everything he does next. The lower estimates from 2025 are behind him, and the pages that still print them are reading last year’s news. The question for 2027 is not whether the fortune grows, but how fast — and the answer will depend on whether the next album builds on The Outlaw Cherie Lee, whether the touring keeps scaling, and whether American Dogwood becomes a label that outlives the song that funded it.

Sources & Reporting

Celebrity Net Worth (Shaboozey net worth $10 million; profile updated February 3, 2026). Forbes (“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” earned roughly $10 million in royalties and streaming revenue in 2024 alone — gross earnings, not personal take-home). Billboard via the 19-week No. 1 record on the Hot 100, tying the all-time record held by Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.” RIAA (8x Platinum certification for “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”). TheCityCeleb (Shaboozey net worth range $1–5 million). R. Couri Hay (net worth estimate near $2 million, mid-2025 — pre-dates the song’s full earnings cycle). iFANN (Shaboozey net worth $10 million). SingerHeight / SingerHeights (Shaboozey net worth ~$10 million; height listed ~5’9″–5’10”). The Ticket Blog (Outlaws Never Die Tour, fall 2026, support from Brittney Spencer, BigXThaPlug and Noah Cyrus). Guide Net Worth internal: Luke Bryan net worth, Morgan Wallen net worth, Zach Bryan net worth, Luke Combs net worth, Jelly Roll net worth. Reporting window: November 7, 2026. All net worth figures are estimates built from reported earnings and public estimates, not audited financial statements. Where outlets disagreed, this article prints the range and the reason for it. If new reporting emerges, this article will be updated and the change noted here.

Nathan Cole Nathan Cole is the editor of Guide Net Worth. He covers celebrity wealth the way a business desk covers earnings: reported figures first, estimates labeled as estimates, and no invented numbers. Every profile on this site passes through his desk before it publishes. About Guide Net Worth · Corrections: figures are updated when new reporting emerges — contact us via the About page if you spot an error.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Shaboozey’s net worth in 2026? Shaboozey’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth (profile updated February 3, 2026). The honest range is $5–10 million: iFANN and the SingerHeight/SingerHeights profiles also print $10 million, while lower figures such as TheCityCeleb’s $1–5 million and R. Couri Hay’s ~$2 million are stale mid-2025 estimates written before the song’s full earnings cycle, the Grammy, the new album and the fall tour.

How much did A Bar Song (Tipsy) earn? Forbes reported that “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” earned roughly $10 million in royalties and streaming revenue in 2024 alone. That is the song’s gross earnings, not Shaboozey’s personal take-home and not his net worth: the gross is split among co-writers, producers, publishers and the label before he sees his share, and that share is then taxed. The song kept earning in 2025 and 2026, and it will keep earning for years.

What is Shaboozey’s real name? Shaboozey’s real name is Collins Obinna Chibueze. He was born on May 9, 1995, in Woodbridge, Virginia, to Nigerian immigrant parents. His stage name is a play on the way his surname sounds when it is mispronounced.

How old is Shaboozey? Shaboozey is 31 years old in 2026. He was born on May 9, 1995, and he turned 31 on May 9, 2026. He started releasing music in 2014, at 19, and released his debut album, Lady Wrangler, in 2018, at 23.

How long was A Bar Song at No. 1? “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” spent 19 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, tying the all-time record held by Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.” The song, released in April 2024, interpolates J-Kwon’s 2004 hit “Tipsy,” and the RIAA has certified it 8x Platinum.

Did Shaboozey win a Grammy? Yes. Shaboozey won the 2026 Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Amen,” his collaboration with Jelly Roll. It was his first Grammy, and it arrived two years after his breakthrough with “A Bar Song (Tipsy).”

What is Shaboozey’s new album in 2026? Shaboozey’s new album in 2026 is The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales, his fourth studio album, released on July 31, 2026, through his own American Dogwood imprint. The lead single is “Born to Die.” His third album, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going, was released on May 31, 2024.

Is Shaboozey touring in 2026? Yes. Shaboozey is headlining the Outlaws Never Die Tour across North America in the fall of 2026, with support from Brittney Spencer, BigXThaPlug and Noah Cyrus. The tour’s name is a callback to his 2022 album Cowboys Live Forever, Outlaws Never Die.